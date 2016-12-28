Frigid air to make New Year’s Eve revelers shiver in Times Square as they ring in 2017

Topic driven playlist



Mostly dry and cold conditions are forecast for New York City this New Year’s Eve as around 1 million revelers crowd into bustling Times Square to ring in the arrival of 2017.

Although it will not be exceptionally cold during the day on Saturday, people standing outdoors for several hours in anticipation of midnight will certainly want to wear their winter clothing.

Spectators who will be on hand to watch the shimmering 11,875-pound New Year’s Eve ball embark on its descent will endure evening temperatures in the mid-30s F with AccuWeather ReelFeel® Temperatures in the upper 20s.

While conditions will be mainly dry on Saturday night, it's not out of the question that the city could see a stray rain or snow shower, according to AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Elliot Abrams.

