Storms may cause minor disruptions for millions headed to top US New Year’s Eve travel destinations

Millions of people will hit the roads and airports to ring in 2017 at a travel destination.
More than 103 million Americans will travel away from home for the holidays through Jan. 2, 2017, according to American Automobile Association (AAA) estimates.
Locations with warm weather topped AAA's five most popular holiday travel spots in the United States, with Las Vegas and Orlando, Florida, coming in as the top two places. New York City and San Diego and Anaheim, California, round out AAA's list of popular holiday travel destinations.
As is often the case during the winter, the weather may create some hazards for travelers.
Rain to dampen, chill southwestern US
For those headed to the southwestern United States to celebrate New Year's Eve, the weather could turn unsettled.
As many as three storm systems will roll through the region through the middle of next week with episodes of showers. At the same time, conditions will trend progressively colder following the recent above-average temperatures.
For much of the Los Angeles area, high temperatures will trend from the low 60s F on Friday to near 60 on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will climb only into the 50s on Monday.
"It is the second storm that will affect the region on New Year's Eve that may be the most potent with localized downpours," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Ken Clark.
That storm can bring showers to not only the Los Angeles area, but also San Diego, Las Vegas, Anaheim, California, and Phoenix just in time for New Year's Eve revelers and outdoor activities.
"Chillier air tagging along with the storm can push snow levels down to the passes in Southern California with possible slippery conditions during late Saturday night," Clark said.
A gap between the storms will be enough to guarantee dry weather for the Rose Parade on Monday morning. Any showers should hold off until after the conclusion of the 2017 Rose Bowl.
Warmth to build ahead of rain early next week in Florida
Meanwhile, 2,200 miles farther east, a warming trend is in store over the long holiday weekend in Florida.
High temperatures will trend upward from near 60 on Friday to the 70s on Saturday, then the lower 80s on Sunday. The high will challenge records in Orlando on Monday.
Rain will stay away most of these days in central and southern Florida, including for the Orange Bowl in Miami during Friday evening, the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Saturday and New Year's Eve outdoor activities throughout the region.
For people sticking around into early next week, people with outdoor plans in the region should be prepared for showers and thunderstorms from late Monday to Tuesday.
Typical winter chill awaits Times Square revelers
For those spending the holiday weekend in New York City, chilly and mainly dry weather is in store following the storm that will bring snow showers and gusty winds into Friday.
However, in addition to a blizzard of confetti during New Year's Eve, there can be a shower of rain or wet snow around midnight on Times Square.