Storms may cause minor disruptions for millions headed to top US New Year’s Eve travel destinations

Millions of people will hit the roads and airports to ring in 2017 at a travel destination.

More than 103 million Americans will travel away from home for the holidays through Jan. 2, 2017, according to American Automobile Association (AAA) estimates.

Locations with warm weather topped AAA's five most popular holiday travel spots in the United States, with Las Vegas and Orlando, Florida, coming in as the top two places. New York City and San Diego and Anaheim, California, round out AAA's list of popular holiday travel destinations.

As is often the case during the winter, the weather may create some hazards for travelers.





Rain to dampen, chill southwestern US

For those headed to the southwestern United States to celebrate New Year's Eve, the weather could turn unsettled.

As many as three storm systems will roll through the region through the middle of next week with episodes of showers. At the same time, conditions will trend progressively colder following the recent above-average temperatures.

