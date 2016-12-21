Authorities say two suspects in a deadly pawn shop robbery in Mississippi have been arrested in Kansas.

Sheriff Tony Wolf says a 31-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were arrested Wednesday in Geary County, Kansas, after a chase.

Wolf says the woman from Blue Springs, Missouri, and the man from Biloxi, Mississippi, are suspected in burglaries and robberies in Mississippi, including the robbery and triple homicide Saturday at a pawn shop in Jackson, Mississippi.

There was no immediate word on charges.

Wolf says when deputies on Interstate 70 tried to stop a Dodge Charger with no displayed registration, the car sped away and crashed. He says the woman was arrested in the car and the man was found hours later hiding in a vehicle a mile from the crash site.