Delta Air Lines says it will no longer require that medical professions show identification after a black doctor alleged an attendant on a flight from Detroit to Houston rebuffed her offer to help an ill passenger.

The Detroit Free Press reports (http://on.freep.com/2hcTrM1) Delta announced in a statement this week that its flight attendants no longer have to verify medical credentials when someone offers medical help.

Tamika Cross said in October Facebook postings that the attendant doubted she was actually a physician. The accounts by the Houston-based OB-GYN based went viral and highlighted slights felt by many black women because of their race and gender.

The Atlanta-based airline explained in Monday's statement that it found no legal or regulatory rules that require airlines to view medical professional credentials.