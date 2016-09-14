16 Blood-Pumping Songs to Boost Your Motivation and Confidence

Undeniable truth: Life requires confidence. There’s no trendy hack for faking it and no pill can substitute for it. You have to believe way down in your bones that, yes, you can kick ass and succeed.

Except for when you don’t, because some days you won’t.

Some days you’ll trip, fall and fail. You’ll beat yourself up for a job not well done. You won’t feel brave, strong and smart. But you can’t let the bad days overtake the good. You’ve gotta shake it off and get back up.

Crank up the speakers and let the music move you. And, in the wise words of James Brown, “Get up offa that thing, and dance until you feel better.”

While you’re at it, add these 16 blood-pumping, confidence-boosting songs to your library to lift you up when you’re feeling low. C’mon, turn that frown upside down and turn the music up.

Sia -- “Unstoppable”

Get ready. Put on your armor and show us how strong you are. You’re unstoppable. You’re invincible. You win every single game. You’re so powerful, you don’t need batteries to play. You’re so confident, you’re unstoppable today. Now go get ‘em.

LL Cool J -- “Mama Said Knock You Out”

Don’t call it a comeback. Don’t ever compare yourself to the rest that’ll all get sliced and diced. Competition’s payin’ the price. You’re gonna rock this land and take this itty-bitty world by storm. And you’re just gettin’ warm.

Kanye West -- “Stronger”

In this case, Yeezy knows best. That that don’t kill you can only make you stronger. Work it. Make it. Do it. You’re destined to be harder, better, faster, stronger.

Sleigh Bells -- “Rill Rill”

This is it, then. Saddle up. Have a heart. You’re here to win. (And, yeah, we know, the video’s a little scary at the beginning. It gets better.)

Estelle feat. Janelle Monáe -- “Do My Thing”

Your road to success isn’t like anyone else’s. It’s your own and you’ll do your own thing. Concentrate on your goals, even if others hate and complain. You’ve got this.

Eminem -- “Not Afraid”

You’re not afraid to take a stand. Walk this road, through the storm, whatever weather, cold or warm. You’re not alone. No more drama. Break out of that cage. Get back, click-clack, blowww.

Avicii -- “Wake Me Up”

Be strong, be brave and feel your way through the darkness. Like the song says, you can’t tell where the journey will end, but you know where to start. It starts with taking that first big step, the hardest yet most important one.

The Weeknd -- “Earned It”

You make it look like it’s magic. Cause you’re perfect. You’re always worth it and you deserve it.

Walk off the Earth -- “Rule the World”

Whatever you do, don’t cloud your vision. Materialize the feeling. Be bold and carry on. You rule the world. Well, your own world, at least, but it’s a start.

Alesso feat. Tove Lo -- “Heroes (We Could Be)”

Everyday people may do everyday things, but you’re not one of those people. You’re better than that. You’re exceptional. You’ve got the power. You can do anything. You can be a hero.

Mary J. Blige -- “Just Fine”

Be like Mary J.: Like what you see when you’re looking at you, when you’re walking past the mirror (and when you’re not). Moping around? No way. There’s no time for that. No time for negative vibes either, ’cause you’re winning. So feel free right now and do what you want to do. That’s right. You’re fine, just fine.

Journey -- “Don’t Stop Believin’”

What’s an uplifting, soul-soothing playlist without a cheesy ’80s rock anthem? We had to include it. Journey’s iconic hit song reminds you not to give up when you’re livin’ in a lonely world. Roll the dice, just one more time. But please don’t feather your mullet.

Daft Punk -- “One More Time”

Let the music set you free. Celebrate and dance so free. Don’t wait until it’s too late. Then play it again. One more time. If you aren’t compelled to dance, or at the very least nod your head, to this almost sickeningly peppy song, call us. We’ll send help.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers -- “I Won’t Back Down”

So what if there ain’t no easy way out? You’ll stand your ground and you won’t back down, won’t be turned around. They can stand you up at the gates of hell, but you won’t, well, you know the rest.

Demi Lovato -- “Confident”

What’s wrong with being confident? Absolutely nothing. So don’t hold your freak back. Demi Lovato didn’t, and judging from the loud, proud and confident pop star’s meteoric rise to stardom, it’s working out just fine for her.

Bob Marley & the Wailers -- “Exodus”

Open your eyes and look within. Are you satisfied with the life you’re living? You know where you’re going and you know where you’re from. So walk confidently in the direction of your dreams. Borrowing from another hit Marley song, “Three Little Birds,” don’t worry, every little thing is gonna be all right.