British traveler dies after jumping from balcony at Turkish airport

A British man plunged 50 feet to his death after jumping over a balcony at a Turkish airport yesterday, traumatized witnesses have claimed.

Andrew Paul Westlake, 30, had been escorted off a plane for "security reasons" minutes before he is understood to have leaped over a ledge at Dalaman Airport.

After boarding a flight at around 3 a.m., Westlake is said to have argued with cabin crew and been taken off the plane, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.

Earlier the pilot had ordered the dad, from County Durham, off the flight for being unruly and cops were called.

Previous reports claimed Westlake had fallen from a jetway linking the plane to the terminal, but traumatised witnesses have claimed he fell to his death after climbing over the balcony inside the airport.

"I was standing at the baggage drop to check in bags and I heard a woman scream and say, 'He's jumped, he's jumped,'" Bobby Youngson, who was in the airport at the time, told The Sun Online.

"I ran over to the glass hand rail — which came up chest height — and I looked over the handrail, and he was on the ground."

Mr Youngson continued. "I said 'What's happened?' She said, 'He just jumped, he's just climbed up and leaped.' … "Myself and another man went downstairs in the lift, we told him stay still don't move."

According to Turkish media, Westlake had been wandering the terminal for three days looking for a ticket back to Britain after missing his flight.

Another witness told the Mirror it appeared he previously tried to run into the glass balcony barrier.

"My partner said, 'Are you OK?' and tried to give him a hand, but he didn't speak. My partner watched him stand back up and he backed away from the barrier and then just ran for it and hopped over straight down onto the floor below.

"The image that my partner still has in his head is the man looking so desperate," she said.

Another woman said a Thomas Cook Airlines worker was among the people to help Andrew as he lay on the floor "When we spoke to the airline representative who went down there, she said that he was saying to her that he just wanted it to end … She didn't know what he meant by it."

Westlake's aunt Pauline Butler told the Chronicle Live he was on a family holiday with his girlfriend and baby daughter when the tragedy happened early on Tuesday morning.

"We really don’t know what to think. His mum is absolutely devastated. They were very close."

Pauline said his mother June is "heartbroken and can barely speak" following the death of the doting dad of one.

She said he had some problems during his younger years, but turned his life around following the birth of his daughter around a year ago.

"He really settled down since she was born. He was a really doting dad. He absolutely idolised his little girl. He would do anything for her."

Paramedics rushed to the scene and Westlake was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died later from his injuries in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He was said to have suffered broken ribs and did not regain consciousness.

A Foreign Office spokesman told The Sun Online: "We are supporting the family of the British man following his death in Turkey and we are in touch with the local authorities."

A spokesperson for Jet2 said: “We understand that a customer sadly passed away on Tuesday morning, following an incident inside the terminal building at Dalaman Airport. Contrary to some reports, we can confirm that the customer was not injured on our aircraft or in the vicinity of our aircraft.

“As investigations are ongoing it would be inappropriate for us to comment any further, however we would like to extend our sincere condolences to the customer’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

This article originally appeared in The Sun.