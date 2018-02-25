Airport evacuated, flights delayed because of 'false alarm'

Bristol Airport in England was forced to evacuate 1,500 passengers because a smoke alarm was activated at 6:30 Sunday morning.

The passengers were made to wait in the freezing temperatures for 20 minutes, BBC reported, before Bristol Airport officials gave the all clear, calling the incident a "false alarm."

Some passengers had to go through security checks again because they were evacuated to “landslide areas,” according to the BBC.

"The airport fire service quickly established this was a false alarm and passengers were able to return to the departure lounge," said spokesman James Gore to BBC.

However, the quick response was not encouraging to passengers, who took to Twitter to complain about the lack of communication from Bristol Airport officials.

Amber Grace James tweeted, “it was an utter circus this morning. i missed my flight. I got asked by a member of bristol airport staff - after being one of the first out of the fire escape into departure check in ‘have you been evacuated’ then told to wait - and that was the LAST thing that was spoken to us.”

Ian Price tweeted at Bristol Airport, "sorry accept we have emergencies but your organisation this morning has been appalling, nearly missing flight through lack of information sand total disinformation #Shocking."

Several flights were delayed because of the interruption, but were “returning to normal operations” about an hour later, according to a tweet from the airport.