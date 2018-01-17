American Airlines, Delta, United cancel hundreds of flights as Winter Storm Inga moves north

A new winter storm bearing down on the South and East Coast has left airlines no choice but to cancel hundreds of flights this week.

The storm, nicknamed “Inga,” prompted American Airlines to cancel 270 flights between Tuesday and Wednesday, the company said, according to Reuters.

Delta operations were also put on hold as the carrier said it canceled roughly 275 flights on Tuesday, with more expected Wednesday as the storm continues to move up north to cities like, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, New York and Boston, Reuters reported.

And United Airlines suffered an even bigger blow with the cancellation of more than 700 flights, Tuesday, with additional flights possible on Wednesday as well, according to Reuters.

Many of the cancellations Wednesday morning were concentrated at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta and Boston's Logan International Airport. Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport and New Orleans International Airport were still reeling from massive disruption when the storm hit on Tuesday and had dozens of canceled and delayed flights Wednesday, according to Flight Aware's Misery Map.

Altogether, these cancellations make up just a small portion of the airlines’ business, but the loss of revenue may still amount to millions of dollars when it’s all said and done. Travel & Leisure has reached out to major carriers with a request for the most recent cancellation numbers and will update this story when they respond.

Winter Storm Inga will be less powerful compared to Winter Storms Hunter and Grayson, which wreaked havoc on much of the U.S. through the first two weeks of 2018. Grayson in particular dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of New England and even dropped several inches in much of the coastal South, as far down as Northern Florida.

However, much of the Southeast and Deep South experienced rare snow followed by freezing rain and and record low temperatures. Places like Hattiesburg, Miss., saw lows of 13 degrees. New Orleans was 21 degrees – breaking a 40-year-old record for the lowest temperature on Jan. 17.

