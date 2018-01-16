Eric Trump: Media don't understand the voice of this country

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," January 16, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to "Hannity."

Major breaking news tonight. The president is in excellent health with the liberal mainstream media is not, absolutely melting down about the president's great medical test results. It's unconscionable. Wait until you see this video tonight.

Plus, everything we have been reporting on here that the media has been ignoring, it is now unfolding. The phony Clinton bought and paid for Russian propaganda dossier, that is being exposed. There is an indictment -- did anyone else report this? -- in the Uranium One scandal.

And brand-new tonight, a key witness in the exoneration before investigation of corrupt Hillary Clinton and the email server scandal will be grilled by congressional lawmakers. It's all coming to pass, as I have told you, and a bombshell report from Sara Carter about Fusion GPS continuing to investigate to this day President Trump.

It is it is all in tonight opening news breaking monologue.

HANNITY: We'll break it down slowly. A big hour tonight. The corrupt, Trump-hating news media, they are dusting off the tinfoil hats, fueling up their black helicopters and are running absolutely wild with baseless conspiracy theories about President Trump and his great health report.

We're going to cover the out-of-control media and the bias. We do it regularly on the program, but this is now insane. This is a new level.

So, Dr. Ronny Jackson, he briefed the media on the results of the president's extensive medical exams. What did he find? A president in excellent health.

Dr. Jackson is also saying of the president, that he did so well on a cognitive test, and he has normal, perfect, neurological functions. No early onset Alzheimer's or dementia. Now, of course, this does not fit the media and their preconceived fake news narrative that President Trump is crazy, suffering from dementia, early onset, and is mentally unfit to serve, which means in their twisted minds, he needs to be thrown out of office.

For 49 long minutes, the media breathlessly, hysterically asking the president's doctor about his mental fitness. They couldn't believe the answers they were getting. He asked for the cognitive test. It's one of the best tests out there and he passed it perfectly, 30 out of 30. This is something they have been obsessing over.

You're going to enjoy this. Watch.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Can you assess the president's mental fitness for office?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The president appeared to slur his words while giving an address, did you look into what the cause of that might have been at all?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you ruling out early onset Alzheimer's? Are you looking at dementia-like symptoms?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: On what basis would you -- and this is just a philosophical question -- advised the cabinet that the president is unable to discharge his duties? How does -- that bar gets met?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When you analyze his cognitive ability or neurological functions, that is not the same thing as a psychiatric exam or psychological --

DR. RONNY JACKSON, WHITE HOUSE DOCTOR: It is not.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You mentioned you gave the president a cognitive test. Was that the mini mental state examination? If not, can you tell us what specific cognitive test it was?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Given that there is scrutiny of what was overlooked at the time with President Reagan in terms of Alzheimer's, he was then known to suffered from at a later date. Can you say that whether the test that you ran would exclude any of those things?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Speak of his age and continuing his physicals in the future, will you also continue the cognitive tests?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You say that the president was the one who requested the cognitive test, that it wasn't necessarily need for someone of his age. Did you -- did he tell you why he wanted it done?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What is your take of all the doctors and clinicians all across the country who have said that in this president, they see symptoms of this, that, and the other?

JACKSON: Symptoms in what way?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Symptoms of dementia.

HANNITY: Pretty amazing. Now, to reiterate, Dr. Jackson, he told the media that the president is in excellent health and he could easily serve for two terms. That really got to them.

The only thing wrong, OK, he has moderately high cholesterol, a lot of us do. He needs to lose a couple of pounds, a lot of us do. And, of course, the media, they couldn't stand the good news. They couldn't even believe it.

Now, this is what's interesting. They have so convince themselves in their little bubble that they have, you know, it's like an echo chamber that only they listen to, endless hours of speculation, that the president was unfit for office.

So the press conference just continued to go off the rails like I have never seen before. Never before has a doctor but missed transparent with the media, asking Dr. Jackson about things like the president's Twitter use, his television watching habits, how many scoops of ice cream he has for dessert.

Take a look at what supposedly is investigative journalism in this country in action. Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you keep a tally of how much golf the U.S. president plays?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Some of the president's friends have told reporters in the past they think he's a germophobe, that he washes his hands obsessively and is concerned about that. Do you see any indication of that type of behavior?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Does he watch too much TV?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you see any evidence of bone spurs that the president said he suffers from? He's limited to one scoop of ice cream now?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you have any concerns about the president's use of Twitter?

JACKSON: No, I don't -- yes, Twitter doesn't involve me as a doctor. I don't have any concern on that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Does a president to wear dentures?

JACKSON: The president has no partial or dentures of any kind.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You said he doesn't drink or smoke and other than the diet issue, did you address drug addiction?

JACKSON: Drug addiction?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Any other drugs?

JACKSON: No, he has no drug addiction.

HANNITY: We have a lot of people in the studio tonight, they are laughing.

All right. We actually went back and checked to see if the media ever ask anything close to those questions about Barack Obama's health or any other president for that matter and the answer, of course, they did not.

Now, after that frenzied display, members of the media should have their owned heads examined. I said this before. Hating Trump is their heroin. It's their drug. And they are completely hooked on their drugs. They're like addicts. The only thing that gives them a fix is attacking the president minute-by-minute.

And the media is so completely utterly unhinged and deranged, and today's press conference is just their latest episode. Ever since President Trump announced his candidacy, the blind sheep in the liberal media, who live in their own bubble, and bounce their own recycled talking points and their own little echo chamber, they have been rushing to create a new crisis after a new crisis after a new crisis, and their recent hyperventilation has reached extreme levels. Even for their pathetically low standards, by the way.

It's one crisis, one panic, one total meltdown after another where they repeat the exact same words, meaning, NBC, ABC, CBS, "New York Times," "Washington Post," they use the same commentary until something better can be blown out of proportion comes along.

And for the last couple of weeks, the media's schizophrenia has been on full display. It's gone from a year of saying President Trump colluded with Russians, there is no evidence. President Trump is going to start a nuclear war. They are not mad that it was in fact Bill Clinton that gave North Korea billions and promised, it's going to be a good deal for the American people. The media being BFFs with Steve Bannon, you know, they were friends for at least three days because he made comments that they like for once, in the giddiness over Bannon's comments of Michael Wolff's phony book.

Now, this is the narrative that now, it's Trump's crazy. We should invoke the 25th Amendment, we will use that to throw him out of office. Russia didn't work.

Take a look at this insane coverage that you are getting, and I tell you, media is dead. I told you in 2007. I was more right than I ever dreamed. Take a look.

JOY-ANN REID, MSNBC, SEPT. 3. 2007: We start with this week in Russia gate.

NICOLE WALLACE, "TODAY"/NBC, JULY 6, 2017: This cloud about collusion with Russia will hang over him no matter where he stands.

DAN RATHER, MSNBC, AUG. 30, 2017: Donald Trump is afraid a political hurricane is out there at sea for him. We will call it hurricane Vladimir, if you will, the whole Russian thing.

JAKE TAPPER, CNN, JULY 11, 2017: This is evidence of willingness to commit collusion.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, MSNBC, JULY 11, 2017: There is outright treason. I mean, there is no question that what he is doing is giving aid and comfort to the enemy.

DANA BASH, CNN, JAN. 3: If the idea of a nuclear showdown with North Korea keeps you up at night, I would recommend deleting your Twitter app.

JOHN AVLON, CNN, JAN. 3: This is language that would have been rejected from the script of "Dr. Strangelove". We can't begin to normalize this. This is dangerous, this is childish, this is unpresidential. It's not befitting the leader of the free world.

ANAND GIRIDHARADAS, MSNBC, JAN. 2: Perhaps never have we seen a man whose profound sexual and masculine insecurities are literally threatening to annihilate the planet.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, MSNBC: He's not being cavalier with the threat about nuclear war. He's being cavalier in a way that makes him seem demented.

BRIAN STELTER, CNN, JAN. 2: These are the messages from a person who is not well, from a leader who is not fit for office.

TAPPER, JAN. 2: None of this normal, none of this acceptable, none of this frankly stable behavior.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, "NEWS HOUR"/PBS, JAN. 3: We turn out of the public riff that broke out today between President Trump and his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon.

WALLACE, JAN. 4: But if Bannon and Trump are getting divorced, who gets what?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE, JAN. 7: This is certainly Trump's kind of bye, Felicia moment for Bannon.

HANNITY: Wait, Dr. Humpty Dumpty, and Dr. Anderson Cooper, and Dr. Nicolle Wallace, this is hard to keep up with. You see, if you watch really closely, this is how they do it, this is interesting. One person will say in their bubble, he's really demented.

No, he's really, really demented, and in the next liberal says no, really, really, really demented. And they are talking to themselves. You get how they needed their own examination?

There is a reason the American people don't watch a lot of these fake news networks. Now, after moving on from his manufactured crisis, one after another, the media's new drug of choice is the alleged comments that President Trump made in a heated oval office debate about immigration.

Fake news CNN loses it. They need some help. They need some psychiatric help. And according to the Media Research Center, the network literally said on air blank ssh-hole, I'm not allowed to see it. I'll be honest, I'd say it. I'm not allowed.

A hundred ninety-five times on Friday alone. Take a look.

DON LEMON: What was your reaction when you heard the president call African nations (EXPLETIVE DELETED)?

FAREED ZAKARIA, CNN: It's not clear what he meant by (EXPLETIVE DELETED) countries.

LEMON: Are you shocked or surprised by this?

PHILIP MUDD: Not surprised. In one way, I am proud. I am a proud (EXPLETIVE DELETED) hole.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, we are not all created equal, at least not if you are born in, as the president put it, a (EXPLETIVE DELETED) hole country.

ANDERSON COOPER: The word house instead of hole, as in (EXPLETIVE DELETED) house countries, not (EXPLETIVE DELETED) hole countries.

MUDD: I guess he's (EXPLETIVE DELETED)

COOPER: Is there a difference if the president said (EXPLETIVE DELETE) hole than (EXPLETIVE DELETED) house?

LEMON: Do you think these countries are (EXPLETIVE DELETED) holes?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Donald Trump is turned the Oval Office into a (EXPLETIVE DELETED) hole.

MUDD: (EXPLETIVE DELETED) built this country 110 years ago.

LEMON: In addition to the president's (EXPLETIVE DELETED) hole comments yesterday, a few more.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (EXPLETIVE DELETED) hole countries.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (EXPLETIVE DELETED) hole.

MUDD: (EXPLETIVE DELETED) hole.

JIM ACOSTA: (EXPLETIVE DELETED) hole countries.

COOPER: Do you have any example of (EXPLETIVE DELETED) hole country that the president referred to that is dominantly Caucasian?

MUDD: (EXPLETIVE DELETED) hole.

COOPER: (EXPLETIVE DELETED) hole.

LEMON: (EXPLETIVE DELETED) hole.

MUDD: I work for (EXPLETIVE DELETED) hole.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (EXPLETIVE DELETED) hole.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (EXPLETIVE DELETED) hole.

MUDD: I am proud to be a (EXPLETIVE DELETED) holier.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (EXPLETIVE DELETED) hole.

LEMON: I never in a million years thought I was a (EXPLETIVE DELETED) hole on television.

HANNITY: What sshole fake news network.

Now, I wonder if the CEO, soon-to-be scandal plagued Jeff Zucker, and the stenographer Humpty Dumpty are really proud of that coverage. It's pretty pathetic.

Maybe I need to do a public service, may be a need to send CNN over a case of Xanax, if I can get it legally. Since the media, led by the highly esteemed doctors Joe Scarborough and his soon-to-be bride, Dr. Mika Brzezinski, since they love to diagnose the president even though they have zero medical qualifications, all right, let me play the same game. I'll step into their echo chamber for a minute and I'll play their game.

Here's Dr. Hannity's prescription tonight. All of you on the fake news network, you desperately, trust me, need psychiatric help. You are all out of touch with reality and suffering from delusional groupthink about the president. And if, for some reason, you overpaid lazy so-called journalists can't pay for it, I'll help you because I'm probably paid more and I will offer assistance.

And also tonight, everything that we have been telling you, let's get serious for a minute, is now starting to play out. This is the serious side.

They don't talk about forgotten men and women. By the way, this isn't about me being right or the show being right, even though we are clearly the team that we have assembled here, the only ones in the media talking about it, it's about what's right for the country. It's about our Constitution. This is what is serious about it. What's right for the rule of law, equal justice under the law.

We have been uncovering, and peeling the layers of that onion. The Clinton bought and paid for fake news Russian propaganda dossier, it's now being exposed and there are so much more to come. We are learning the dossier was used by the Obama administration to literally spy and get that FISA warrant on members of the Trump campaign and a present-elect. This is serious.

They have weaponized America's most powerful tools of intelligence to go after an opposition party in an election year and then, of course, a president-elect. We have a massive development tonight in the Clinton email server scandal. "Washington Examiner" reporting that the chief of staff and senior counsel to the FBI director, Christopher Wray, is in fact will be grilled by House lawmakers about the corrupt Clinton email investigation. Oh, I thought that was dead.

And that's huge because Rybicki the one that will be grilled was one of three people that James Comey sent his original statement that exonerated Clinton, oh, before they investigated, and 17 other witnesses and Hillary Clinton had not been interviewed for. How do you write an exoneration before investigating? Yes, this is serious.

The same statement where Comey and his minions changed the word twice from the legal standard gross negligence, which would mean Hillary Clinton broke the law, and actually put in there that foreign entities got a hold of this, and then they changed it to extreme carelessness and they used as a justification, all of this to let Clinton walk free. We know she committed felonies. That is serious if we have equal justice under the law.

And then a Comey his little minions also alter the original conclusion. It was reasonably likely that Clinton's server stored in the bathroom of a mom-and-pop shop closet was hacked by hostile actors, top secret classified special access program information, all hacked. Yet, the fixes and before they investigated now we are learning more and more about how top officials at the FBI covered up evidence that Hillary Clinton committed crimes and put our national security, your national security at risk?

And just like with everything else, we have been telling you that the media ignores, it is only the start of much bigger things that will be coming. I promise you. This will rival the worst scandal by far in American history. It's that severe.

And there is other breaking news tonight. Sara Carter reporting that Fusion GPS, you know, the firm that Clinton bought and paid for, the fake news Russian dossier that was used to get the FISA warrant to dig up dirt on President Trump, candidate Trump, well, what is unclear is who was paying for it. We know Hillary Clinton, the DNC, she controlled, shelled out $12 million to fund Fusion GPS to pay for those Russian lies. They wanted to influence the election. After all, they store stole the primary from poor Bernie and his supporters.

And sources are telling me tonight that if the information is about the dossier, if it's related to the public, here's what I was told -- it will shock the conscience of law-abiding Americans in the entire country. That is how serious it is, as the media makes fools of themselves every night.

We are hoping that you, the American people, that you will get to see everything because I am told when you do, it will blow you away. The real Russian scandal will finally be exposed.

Here with reaction, Fox News contributor Sara Carter, Fox News legal analyst, Gregg Jarrett.

Sara, let's start with you and your new report tonight. This thing is still going on?

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It's still going on, Sean. What we know is that Fusion GPS, Glenn Simpson, is continuing to research into Trump. Now, what they are holding closely is who's paying for it. What they are also not divulging is what area of investigation we are looking at.

So, we know that it's Trump -- this alleged Trump-Russia collusion, but what we don't know is exactly what area are they looking at as far as their investigation. I think that it's really shocking and surprising considering everything that's happened with Fusion GPS.

HANNITY: All right. Let's take -- you know, I can make fun of the media and I will be honest, I think sshole montage is funny. I think they do need psychiatric help. I truly believe it.

But now when I get to the serious side of it, which is the law, equal application of the law, the Constitution, surveillance abuses, Fourth Amendment violations, and then, of course, the forgotten men and women ignored, it's not funny anymore.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: The worst part of it is the changing of Comey's exoneration statement that initially found Hillary Clinton had violated the law and committed crimes. Critical wording was changed by a handful of people, we know already, Andrew McCabe apparently was involved in that, after weathering cross examination before Congress two days later, he made it be known he's quitting before being demoted or fired.

Next in line as James Rybicki, we learned that today. He will be questioned. After that, Lisa Page, inevitably, Peter Strzok. These are the individuals who appear to have unduly influenced James Comey and maybe he did it wittingly to exonerate Hillary Clinton in the face of overwhelming evidence.

HANNITY: Wait a minute. They did it purposefully. You don't write an exoneration --

JARRETT: Sure.

HANNITY: -- before an investigation. You do not do it -- and the media, if they had an ounce of honesty, if this was Donald Trump that had an exoneration and no investigation, they really would need that box of Xanax.

JARRETT: Comey initially wrote that the sheer volume of classified documents on an unclassified server in the basement of her home was evidence of gross negligence. Somebody changed it. Congress needs to get to the bottom of it. You can't count on somebody like Mueller to investigate that. He's got his own political agenda.

HANNITY: Sara, I heard the words, what, house intelligence community was handed by the Department of Justice. And there is 1.2 million pages of materials that was handed over by the I.G. to Congress. This is after a year's worth of investigating.

The words I got were -- it will shock the conscience and the soul of this country.

CARTER: Unfortunately, that is the words I am hearing, as well. We know how extensive this is. Some of the questions we need to be asking, I think Gregg brought up some really important points. But some of the questions they want answered, did the FBI no when they went to the FISA courts to get a warrant to investigate Trump that the DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign were behind the payment of this dossier? Which is unsubstantiated, which is salacious, the majority of which is unverified, did they know?

And if they didn't know, shouldn't they have known? And what parts of those dossier were used to get that warrant? These are huge questions, Sean, because all of that led to spying on Trump and his campaign and those are real stories with real connections that the media should be investigating and I think that's what is so disappointing.

HANNITY: All right.

JARRETT: Glenn Simpson took no steps to verify the dossier that he arranged --

HANNITY: None.

JARRETT: -- and helped pay for with Hillary Clinton and the DNC.

HANNITY: Papadopoulos in The New York Times, talk about four-way hearsay.

JARRETT: And now he's trying to make up for it belatedly, when you can't, on its face, the document is a farce. A pure fabrication. Multiple hearsay, no direct evidence.

HANNITY: Four-way hearsay. With that being admitted in a court of law?

JARRETT: Absolutely not. Not even double hearsay.

HANNITY: Thank you. Funny but serious.

And we've got so much more. We have an unbelievable show tonight. Eric Trump next and so much more. Stay with us.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Tell me how a guy who eats McDonald's and fried chicken and all those Diet Cokes and never exercises isn't as good as shape as he says he's in?

JACKSON: It's called genetics. I don't know. Some people say have great gene. I told the president if he had a healthier diet over the next 20 years, he might love to be 200 years old.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is he limited to one scoop of ice cream now?

JACKSON: I don't limit has died at all. I'd make recommendations.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Does he watch too much TV?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: His sedentary lifestyle --

JACKSON: I won't comment on that. I'm not commenting on that. I mean, I'm not commenting on that if that were my 5-year-old, I might tell him not to watch so much TV. But I'm not going -- you know, the president, he can watch as much TV as he wants.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: The media -- I couldn't believe the reaction today. That was the president's physician, Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson, answering the mainstream media's insane -- I mean, lieraly insane. I mean, they need psychological help, psychiatric help, questions about the president's health.

Here with reaction now, from the Trump Organization, President Trump's son Eric Trump.

You know, there's part of this is funny but it's not funny, because they, and their little bubble, echo chamber, convince themselves, and your dad asked for a cognitive test, which apparently was one of the hardest ones --

ERIC TRUMP, SON OF PRESIDENT TRUMP: And he aced it.

HANNITY: Thirty for 30.

E. TRUMP: It's actually -- this is actually -- it's insane. First of all, I think the admiral did an amazing job.

HANNITY: I do, too.

E. TRUMP: Second of all, does he watch too much TV? Does he eat too much ice cream? Are you kidding me? If I look around the room, half of the people that were in there, I remember from the campaign and I remember them sleep- deprived, drinking cases of Red Bull because they couldn't keep up with --

HANNITY: Keep up with your father.

E. TRUMP: He was on a seventh speech of the night, they were in the back, not speaking in front of 30,000 people seven times in a row in four different states. They were totally falling asleep. They can't keep up with him.

I mean, my father, first of all, I've never seen the man with a cold. Second of all, he has more energy than any person I have ever met in my entire life. He will outwork anybody. He stays up -- I mean, the guy is incredible. I mean, I watched this charade and I say, give me a break, guys.

HANNITY: It has been nonstop. I have listened to your dad's accomplishments for the first year. 81, phenomenal promises made, promises kept, just regulations alone. Energy independence, he got his tax bill done, ended mandate, ANWR finally open, somebody did it. There are huge accomplishments.

You see the economic boom that is unfolding before our eyes, and they are upset that the president is healthy. Excellent health.

TRUMP: You know, with that result, watch as much TV as he wanted, eat as much ice cream as you want.

HANNITY: That's great.

E. TRUMP: The Dow is about to break 26,000 --

HANNITY: Actually did today.

E. TRUMP: You have the lowest unemployment that you've ever had before, you have the lowest African-American unemployment, the highest consumer confidence you've ever had, ISIS is quite frankly a thing of the past. You had 44,000 terrorists, or down to less than a thousand and they are killing those guys off rapidly.

You know, oil is --

HANNITY: You know what they don't like?

E. TRUMP: It's insane.

HANNITY: They don't like that he's not them. They don't like that he has different views. They don't like that he is more irreverent and more politically incorrect. They can't handle this.

TRUMP: Sean, they don't like it that they were wrong.

HANNITY: They don't like that either.

TRUMP: They don't like it they were wrong, they got it wrong, they all got it wrong, they were supposed to be the smart people who got a call this every time, they're the brilliant journalists, they all got it wrong. He quite frankly embarrassed them and they're doubling down again. And he is going to prove them wrong again and again, because you know what, every day, I have told you this metaphor a thousand times, but every single day I walked on the street and people come up to me, they hugged me. Tell your father we say thank you.

You know what, I just opened up my 401(k), I haven't looked at in a year. It is up by 35 percent. I mean, I didn't think retirement was possible.

HANNITY: I hate Wall Street. I wish I was up 35 percent.

E. TRUMP: And now, it is.

HANNITY: I know.

E. TRUMP: These are the stories I hear every single day, Sean. I mean, incredible difference in this country.

HANNITY: You know people tell me? Please don't stop fighting. Because they know that this is like an oasis here. This is -- we are not them. By the way, I've never been to a White House correspondent dinner because I hate them and they hate me, so it works out well.

Here's what I want to ask you. Imagine a scenario where it's proven, and the head of your party, the Republican Party, said that Donald Trump rigged a primary election. Rigged it. Donna Brazile's words, not mine.

Then your dad paid for a Russian propaganda with salacious lies and misinformation against Hillary Clinton to influence the general election, then, we find out about the FBI director and some of his minions put the fix in and exonerated your father before an investigation. And then we find out the phony Russian paid for dossier that they wanted to use to manipulate the American people before an election to steal the general, they stole the primary, if that was used to get a warrant on Hillary Clinton, Hillary Clinton's team, and opposition candidate, and then a president-elect Hillary -- thank god we don't have to say that. What would the media be doing tonight?

TRUMP: Well I mean, how about going back to the very beginning where Donna Brazile is giving the debate question to Hillary before the debate. Can you imagine if that happen to my father. He would have been disqualified at that moment. There'd be nothing left at that moment let alone the fake dossiers and the phony investigation, here's a reality of what happened. You had a better candidate who was far more competent and worked much harder despite having one-seventh the amount of money who blew the other party out of the water. They need an excuse. They needed a way to justify their loss. If you look at the Democratic Party right now, they have no message, they have no leadership, and they have no talent.

HANNITY: Nothing. And no vision to help the forgotten men and women of this country. You know the best thing your dad does, he gives a speeches or town halls, see those people in the back, fake news and everybody turns and they're screaming at people in the media and say you suck and they still don't care.

E. TRUMP: they still don't understand this. It is amazing, I mean think about of having an approval rating that is equivalent to the media's approval rating, single digits. Wouldn't you want to change course? Maybe this is the business guy in me. If something is not working, look at CNN's ratings. They have zero ratings. If something's not working would you want to change course than doubles down and doubling down.

HANNITY: 195 times they said s-hole on the fake news all network. I'm sorry, I can't help it, and they said I couldn't say it on the air, but it's pissing me off.

E. TRUMP: They didn't mention the DOW hitting 26,000 and one time they talked about ISIS coming back to this country, now one time they talked about ISIS, I mean everything that is actually important to this nation. One thing I learn to this whole process, I mean if there is one thing I'll take away is the media does not understand -- at least the vast majority of the media, doesn't understand the voice of the country. It's controlled out of New York and L.A. is controlled by six people right at the very top who --

HANNITY: And they said they care about the men and women on poverty out of work, at any point does they look at security or it was dumb for Obama to try and bribe murdering dictator to like us. And a cargo plane with currency from a million countries.

E. TRUMP: Everyone's complaining about $18 billion for the wall, but they're willing to give Iran $150 million, I mean it just doesn't make any sense.

HANNITY: It doesn't make sense. You can take it, your brother can take it and your sister can take it and Jared can take it then they pick on the first lady and your 11-year-old brother and they don't even see that as being wrong.

E. TRUMP: There are no boundaries. There's no boundaries. It's almost the worst of humanity. Sometimes there are no boundaries, you don't go over a 12-year-old child. You just don't.

HANNITY: Is he 12, now?

E. TRUMP: Somewhere right there.

HANNITY: You don't know either. Don't worry.

E. TRUMP: I'm focus on my four months old, he is growing fast.

HANNITY: I wish you could show the pictures of your little boy if you are willing to send me.

E. TRUMP: They went after him as well.

HANNITY: Before he was born.

E. TRUMP: before he was born, Chelsea Handler she goes - I hope you had a miscarriage, I mean this is the level of evilness you had out there, it is sick.

HANNITY: All right. I got to roll, good to see you.

E. TRUMP: Good to see you too.

HANNITY: Thanks for stopping by, I slight hear from you. When we come back, a live report with Ed Henry from the White House, Sebastian Gorka, Kayleigh Mcenany, busy news night, a lot more to come, Straight ahead.

HANNITY: We are following peak developments out of Washington tonight. The clock now ticking towards a government shutdown. The government never really shuts down at the end of the week I will explain, also homeland security secretary Kiersten Nielsen was unbelievable on Capitol Hill today. Here to break it all down, from the White House fox news chief national correspond, our friend Ed Henry. Big day on Washington, the government never fully shuts down, right, Ed?

ED HENRY, SENIOR NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: That is right Sean. Look, there's a battle that is brewing about this, but the hearing you mentioned, it was supposed to be contentious, because it was going to be all about President Trump's plan for a wall on the southern border, but instead it blew up over what the President said or didn't say last Thursday at the contentious meeting here at the White House over immigration. Secretary Kiersten Nielsen as you mentioned held firm and saying last Thursday she did not hear the President utter that expletive. Winning Democrats Cory Booker charge her silence and Amnesia made her and his words complicit in the president's comments. Now Nielsen clearly try to pivot and change the narrative and send a signal to the President's base that he is all about not words, but action, he is saying he is taking actions to crackdown on illegal immigration.

The secretary announcing the administration is talking to federal prosecutors about launching criminal charges against local officials in sanctuary cities that refuse to follow through on federal orders to deport criminals. Also new today, the Department of Justice revealed is going to try to go directly to the Supreme Court to fast-track its appeal of a federal Judge's ruling that new DACA applications can start up. Republican Lindsey Graham meanwhile charged all that as a dramatic turn from one week ago today, when the President gathered both parties in the cabinet room and wanted a deal to take care of the DACA kids with love and while also tightening border security. Graham charged last Thursday morning around 10:00 a.m. He and Democrats Senator Dick Durbin called over the president to read him out on a bipartisan deal they are putting together, but by the time they made it to the oval office around noon, someone on the White House staff, senior adviser Steven Miller and someone else, had convinced the President to turn against the deal. Graham today lashed about that.

SEN LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-S.C.: Something happened and I like Secretary Neilson, she is a nice person and we will get to the bottom of this, but here is what is going to matter, how does it end? Does it end with the government shutting down? We cannot do this with people in charge at the White House who have an irrational view of how to fix immigration.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HENRY: But new tonight a senior official administrator fired back to me that is not how it played out, this official said Graham and Durbin in his words, begged for an oval office meeting to present their own deal that went around the framework that House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy had been working on. They declared Graham, quote, tried to sabotage the framework. Nobody knew what was in the damn plan the person said. The President was frustrated and hit Graham with questions and Lindsey had no answers. The president shut him down. So the bottom line is it got contentious on immigration and will it lead to a shutdown that is unlikely to happen. A top official here in the White House tonight told me they're willing to call the Democrat's bluff. The Democrats are willing to shut down the government over a clean bill on DACA, this White House is prepared to let Democrats do that, Sean.

HANNITY: And the government never shuts down, the essential employees stay in place and other people get a furlough and get their money back and a free vacation. That is the fact. Ed, thank you so much, we appreciate that reporting. Fox News national security strategist Sebastian Gorka joins us now, he is the author of the brand new bestselling book, it is called the "the new American Revolution, the making of the populous movement." RNC spokesperson Kayleigh Mcenany is with us. One thing I will say about Ed just discussing I know that Dick Durbin called the president, I know Dick Durbin said we had a deal, but Dick Durbin, only had a deal with Lindsey Graham and nobody else was on the deal. And then Lindsey Graham and Dick Durbin, Dr. Gorka, take them out with their statement that contradicted by other people, so I wasn't there.

SEBASTIAN GORKA, CNN NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST: We know Dick Durbin's elastic relationship with the truth. At the end of the day it's a simple equation. We have half the congressmen and women on Capitol Hill who will do whatever it take to block this President. Let's just translate that into what it means in terms of policy. They don't want to secure the border. They don't want to reform immigration, they want to maintain the Russian roulette of the diversity lottery. They want to maintain chain migration, remember the New York attacker on the bicycle path, a terrorist was able to claim migration to sponsor 23 people to come in to this country. And tax reform. How many Democrats voted for tax reform, Sean? None. It comes down to this. We have one Party, the DNC that wants Americans to suffer. All the good things the President has done, they're trying to block. At the end of the day it's un-American.

HANNITY: And Kayleigh, the deal was simple, because five years ago the same Democrats are on record saying we have to secure the border, voting for the wall which the President now wants. Such hypocrites. And there was end-chain migration. That is where a lot of the problems come from in terms of security in the country and want a merit-based immigration policy. The Democrats don't want DACA, because they want it as an issue in 2018. Isn't that what's going on?

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE SPOKESPERSON: That is exactly right. They want to run on this in 2018. You're so correct to point out their hypocrisies. They once cared about the border. They do no longer. You know what, I want to say to Camela Harris and Nancy Pelosi, you sit on that cozy little congressional platform delighting the Trump administration for wanting to secure the border, have you sat across from Susan Oliver and Jessica Davis who lost their police officer husbands to an illegal immigrant who crossed the border not once, but twice and had multiple felonies and today in a court of Sacramento said I wish I could have killed more of those expletives. That is the type of people we are dealing with here and they can sit on their cozy porches, but there is human toll to the policy you implement from on high.

HANNITY: All right. Let me go back to Dr. Gorka, you know we have what is told to me will shock the conscience of America in terms of what the House Intel Committee has in their possession. Adam Schiff said Steve Bannon will talk about this and this. And I give that Devin Nunes what the reaction would be and then you see the media hysteria, oh my god the president is healthy. He doesn't have early onset, he doesn't have dementia and they kind a fit today.

GORKA: As my good friend who has the best radio show in D.C. Chris said if the left wing didn't have double standards, they have no standards at all. What is it about the last 11 months that these people don't like? Are they against making this nation safer? Are they against the 2600 DOW rally? It makes no sense. It's just politics for the sake of politics. The good news is Americans see through it.

HANNITY: Thank you. Dr. Gorka, Kayleigh, congratulations on the book. It's doing so well for you and you deserve it.

MCENANY: Thank you so much, Sean.

HANNITY: When we come back we'll look at the construct media straight ahead.

HANNITY: Breaking tonight our friends at the media research center, they came out today with part one of their very revealing new report, it is entitled 2017, the year the news media went to war against a President. Now in this study, they detail just how ridiculously partisan the media coverage was of President Trump's first year in office. For example check out this graph, it shows the negative coverage of President Trump and his administration and what he received on the network in a newscast throughout the year. It consistently hovers around 90 percent negative versus 10 percent positive. Neutral coverage was excluded, and that surprisingly those saying network TV news cast dedicated in the same amount of coverage to the fake news Trump-Russia collusion, In fact according to the MRC, they spent over 1200 minutes talking about it. Far exceeding the coverage that they gave to any the story which of course were also anti-Trump. The media research center also gave us an exclusive sneak peek of part two of the report where they analyze six Trump accomplishments to the network newscasts had virtually ignored. The president's actions on deregulating expediting pipe line projects and promoting religious freedom and confirmation of conservative judges. Drilling in parts of the arctic and elsewhere and moving us to energy independence. Do you think the news media is not biased and didn't have an anti-Trump agenda, what more proof do you need? Watch today's press conference. Here with reaction the Hill's Joe Concha. You're an island unto yourself in a lot of ways, because you're not in the bubble echo chamber and I notice they don't like you for that.

JOE CONCHA, THE HILL NEWSPAPER: Well, I'm not here to make friends. I'm here to report independently. You talk about media research center, Pugh research did another study to show it's not just one study by a conservative group. It showed President Trump gets 5 percent positive coverage. Now, numbers don't mean much unless you contrast it with something, so let's look at what the previous President got in his first year, 20 percent negative coverage. President Trump 5 percent positive. President Obama 20 percent negative. As you said, President Trump had plenty of accomplishment, it was bumpy sometimes obviously with health care but how did you get the 5 percent, I have no idea, so what it tells you it's not just bias in the media, Sean, but that of the blatant variety.

HANNITY: I did 195 polls on CNN fake news alone. You know what I'll do tomorrow, I will do all 195.

CONCHA: Really? Just do a drinking game, where you have to do a shot.

HANNITY: You watch the presser today -- what did you think of it because it was, to me, a collective insanity.

CONCHA: It underscores hubris of the defeated.

HANNITY: That is what President Trump said.

CONCHA: He said my line?

HANNITY: he basically said they can't stand that they were wrong.

CONCHA: Ok, I stole it from a beautiful (inaudible). We see pious defiance that inflict not all but many in our journalist community. I mean by not accepting the results -- you're not a medical professionals like a doctor --

HANNITY: Liberal Joe is not a doctor? He is not Dr. Mica Brzezinski? Are you kidding me?

CONCHA: Just revealed what you are saying.

HANNITY: Anderson Cooper?

CONCHA: Joe Scarborough does say that the president has dementia and show almost on a daily basis. He also went to the Washington Post and put in an op-ed. The Washington Post editorial editor said we're not putting in our paper a specific medical diagnosis that was not conducted by a doctor. Kudos to the Washington Post.

HANNITY: You watch the press today and saw the President's doctor. The President asked for the cognitive test. He not only aced it but a perfect score.

CONCHA: 30 out of 30.

HANNITY: I've been around a lot of people and the President, as you know. I know they're lying. I'm not a doctor. I'll follow liberal Joe's foot prints.

CONCHA: I'm not sure they're lying. I think they think because they watched a couple episodes of Doogie Houser or the Grey's Anatomy that they are suddenly medical professionals and honestly you watch that press conference, there are a lot of journalist that make fools themselves today.

HANNITY: Totally agree. Great work. You'll love the video of the day and of course the hot line next.

HANNITY: You got to love our video of the day. It is special because it features some of America's most underappreciated heroes in action. This is amazing. Firefighters, we know, they risk their lives every single day to protect our communities. That was no different on January 3rd were Captain Scott Stroup was filmed making this amazing catch while battling a very serious apartment failure. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(SHOUTING)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: It injured 12 people. They could have been so much worse without the courage and sure hand Captain Stroup and his colleagues. That child is fine, thank god. Time for the messages, Hannity hotline. Wow. Getting brutal. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: "I just watch your show and wanted to let you know that you remind me of a guy who would hide his zombie bite in a middle of an apocalypse. That is disturbing to me."

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I really think you should watch more CNN, Hannity. At least I can tell the truth.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Loser.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Zombie bites and evil laughter? If you have something to say, sound off. Take it all, whatever you got 877-225-8587. That is all the time we will have left.



