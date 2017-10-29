NBA players share pictures of scary plane damage

The Oklahoma City Thunder basketball team took a night flight from Minnesota to Chicago. When they landed, the players noticed something strange about their plane.

The chartered plane had apparently encountered some unexpected object while flying and was left with a giant dent in the nose.

The players were concerned about the massive depression in the plane’s front and took to social media to show the damage, and question how it got there.

“What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night?” Carmelo Anthony wrote alongside a shot of the damaged plane on Instagram. “Everyone is Safe, Though,” he added. “All Praise Due #ThunderStrong.”

Another player simply wrote on Twitter, “Guess we hit something? 30,000 feet up…”

But New Zealand player Steven Adams wanted an explanation, so he reached out to NASA, Neil Degrasse Tyson and Bill Nye on Twitter to see if they could identity what happened.

“Hey @NASA @neiltyson @BillNye We had a rough flight to say the least. 30000 feet in the air. Flying to chicago. What caused this?”

But before the scientific community could reach out, Delta offered some answers in a statement to The Oklahoman.

“Delta flight 8935, operating from Minneapolis to Chicago-Midway as a charter flight for the Oklahoma City Thunder, likely encountered a bird while on descent into Chicago,” a Delta spokesperson said.

Twitter isn’t exactly buying the birdstrike – one user tweeted a picture of Sesame Street’s Big Bird saying it was the “only type of bird that could have caused this.”

Patrick Paterson had his own hypothesis about the plane’s accident. In a video he posted in his Instagram story, he suggested Superman was the culprit, writing over the photo, “When you accidentally hit Superman while flying.”

No one was reportedly injured on the flight.