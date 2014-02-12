5 ways to save on a Spring Break vacation

School kids all over the country have started counting the days to their spring break holiday—a week of vacation that can fall anywhere between mid-March and late April. For parents, it’s time to start planning a family getaway.

Here are five family spring break vacations that won’t break the bank:

1. Colonial Williamsburg

Where: Williamsburg, VA Why: Because the Revolutionary City has a good-value package on the table through mid-April that includes much of what families would otherwise have to buy anyway. Book the Revolutionary Experience package starting at $79 per person, per night, and get two nights’ accommodations at the Williamsburg Lodge, daily breakfast, and admission to Colonial Williamsburg and its museums. Good through Apr. 10, 2014.

2. Heavenly Ski Resort

Where: Lake Tahoe, CA Why: Because this family-friendly ski resort overlooking Lake Tahoe has brought back its popular Heavenly on the House special offer. Book a minimum of four nights and get one free night of lodging and one free day of skiing or snowboarding. Book by Mar. 7 and travel through Apr. 20, 2014.

3. Club Med Punta Cana

Where: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Why: Because Club Med’s ultra-kid-friendly beach resort in the Dominican Republic offers a slew of fun activities for the whole family, from tennis and sailing lessons to its world-famous circus school. A family of four with two school-age kids can save 20 percent or more during the Jump Sale, when all-inclusive rates start from $139 per person, per night, for a minimum three-night stay; kids 4 and under stay free. Book by Mar. 4 for stays through Aug. 22, 2014.

4. Cruise with Royal Caribbean

Where: Caribbean Sea Why: Because wave season brings out some of the cruise industry’s biggest deals, and this one from Royal Caribbean International is a winner. With the Your Wow, Your Way sale, book a Caribbean cruise of six nights or more and receive up to $300 in onboard credit. Book by Feb. 28 for sailings Mar.-Dec. 2014. (Excludes sailings on Quantum of the Seas, debuting in Nov. 2014.) Use promo code YOURWOW.

5. The Broadmoor

Where: Colorado Springs, CO Why: Because spring is a great time to score luxury for less at this sprawling Rocky Mountain family resort, whose slew of on-site amenities includes a kids’ club, indoor pool, horseback riding, pee-wee tennis, spa, and even a bowling alley. Spring Break Getaway Package rates start at $105 per person per night. Kids 10 and under eat free, plus many complimentary weekend activities and classes are included. Book by May 15 for stays Mar. 1-May 15, 2014.

