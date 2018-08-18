Judge Jeanine: Democrats call in serial 'cleaner' Bob Mueller

This is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Jeanine," August 18, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, HOST: Breaking tonight, President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani moments away with brand-new reaction to the New York Times report that White House counsel Don McGahn is cooperating extensively with Mueller. Hello and welcome to "Justice." I'm Jeanine Pirro. Thanks for being with us. And thanks to all of you for really for making "Justice" number one last weekend.

We have a big show on deck for you tonight. President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani, Congressman Darrell Issa, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, all standing by live, plus my personal tribute to the Queen of Soul.

But first, my "Opening Statement." You know, when things go terribly wrong and a crime scene clean up is needed, the mafia calls in the cleaner. The one who disposes of the body after the hit or covers up the evidence after the crime. Now, in the movie "Pulp Fiction" the cleaner brought in to dispose of the corpse is Harvey Keitel.

When covert missions go wrong, the government calls in its own cleaner, and when things go terribly wrong for the Democrats, they don't just call in the cleaner to get the job done, they call in someone who has been in the cleanup business for a long time. They call in the serial cleaner, former FBI Director and now special counsel Bob Mueller.

Now, the latest details this week of a continuing cover up by the Trump- hating deep state, as if we needed further proof that Donald Trump was being framed was evidenced that Bruce Ohr, the fourth highest ranking DOJ official back channeled forbidden information to the Department of Justice.

So after Christopher Steele is terminated by the FBI, or ignores his own rules of his department and he meets with Steele to peddle his fraudulent dossier to Justice. The intent, clearly, to tee up a special counsel investigation and the amazing thing is that Bruce Ohr had absolutely nothing to do with Trump-Russia collusion investigation, yet, after Donald Trump gets elected, he inserts himself into Trump-Russia to get Steele in on the Mueller team.

Bob, aren't you embarrassed by this whole fiasco around you? You actually have a 70-year-old man, Paul Manafort, put in solitary confinement 23 hours a day on a 2007 tax case having nothing to do with Donald Trump or Russia collusion because you are trying to get him to rat on the President of the United States. And you are panicking now, Bob, because Donald Trump's legal team doesn't want him to talk to your team of Trump haters.

I mean, come on. Everybody on your team hates the President, but what I don't get, Bob, is how you can sit there under the sanctimonious veil as if you were holier than thou and not be investigating the real crime that keeps jumping out at you and us every week. Why aren't you investigating James Comey who lied before Congress or Peter Strzok who teed up a fake Russia collusion investigation or Andrew McCabe and now Bruce Ohr and his wife Nelly? His wife had a job with Fusion GPS, the group that Hillary Clinton funneled her money to, to get to Christopher Steele to create that fake dossier, the make believe Russia had dirt on Donald Trump in the form of a sex tape.

So here we have Bruce Ohr who is not just violating the law, he's not even disclosing his wife is working for the agency paying for the dossier. Bob, are you stupid? But your credentials as a government serial cleaner really good. They're etched in the record. You testified after four Americans are killed in Benghazi to cover for Hillary Clinton's incompetence.

Bob, why would you say the FBI couldn't get to Benghazi in time? It took two or three weeks? They needed someone who would say the FBI couldn't get to Benghazi since it was way too dangerous. Bob, honestly, you look and sound like a fool. CNN and just about every newspaper in the country, in the world got there. They made there, but the FBI couldn't?

Hey, I get it, a good cleaner Bob wants the crime scene as trampled as possible. But you know, Bob, we are all getting tired of this and this all comes down to your effort to get Donald Trump indicted and you are panicking. You've got nothing and talk of subpoenaing him is ridiculous.

And Bob, you should know better, just between the two of us, when you were subpoenaed in the Whitey Bulger disaster in Boston and your Justice Department argued that you were just too busy fighting terrorism to talk about 1980s Boston. You fought that subpoena and ironically, you argued that the attorney that was looking to subpoena you just like you are looking to seen a Donald Trump didn't demonstrate why information from you couldn't be gotten by other means.

And now ain't that a hoot, Bob? When you were head of the FBI, it had just 28,000 employees back then, and you claim you were too busy to testify? Well, how about this? Donald Trump is too busy fighting terrorism for over 320 million Americans and protecting us and he doesn't have time for you and your nonsense subpoena either. What's good for goose is good for the gander.

And that's my open. If you like my opens, you will love my new book, the "New York Times" number one bestseller, "Liars, Leaks and Liberals," it's all in there. If you're fascinated by any of this, the case against the anti-Trump conspiracy.

And joining me now with reaction to my opening statement and all the developing news tonight is President Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani. All right, good evening, Mr. Mayor, first of all I want to thank you for being with us tonight. Okay, so we get this "New York Times" article and the "New York Times" is suggesting that Don McGahn, the President's White House counsel is cooperating with the special counsel Mueller suggesting -- the New York Times suggesting that he's being teed up to take a fall for the President. What do you think of this?

RUDY GIULIANI, PRESIDENT TRUMP'S ATTORNEY: Well, I think that you are right that the article could sound that way, but the reality is that the President encouraged all the people who testified to tell the truth, to take as long as they needed to, to do that, and as long as they did, they would have no problem with the President or us. And we have no reason to believe that Don McGahn didn't do that, and as John Dowd, who was the President's lawyer said at the time said today, loudly and clearly, Don McGahn was the strongest witness for the President. Meaning, he completely gave testimony that said that the President didn't do anything wrong, which the President didn't do. He didn't do anything wrong.

PIRRO: Who would plant a story or a suggestion or create an effort to legitimize a claim that McGahn is trying to take the fall? I mean, what does it tell you? Does it tell you that the "New York Times" is making stuff up and is fake news? Does it tell you that Mueller is starting to panic and starting to get McGahn to work with him? To tell McGahn, "Hey, look, the President is teeing you up for a fall?" Who is this? What's going on?

GIULIANI: Well, I think the best analysis would be that the Mueller team is panicking. They know they don't have a case. There was in collusion.

There was no obstruction. They can't prove it, and they are trying to get the President to testify, and they are hoping that if they put out a story like this in which they suggest that McGahn is cooperating against him, but don't say it, they don't say that, that he'll want to come in and explain himself.

Now, the President wants to testify. The President wants to be open and transparent. Otherwise, he wouldn't have encouraged 30 witnesses, including McGahn to testify. He wouldn't have turned over 1.4 million documents. He would not have not exerted executive privilege as he did if he didn't believe that he didn't do anything wrong. But he's not going to be trapped into perjury.

We are not going to allow it to happen where he tells the truth, some other guy is lying and they are going to believe like Comey, the guy who is lying.

PIRRO: Right. Let me read this. This is a McGahn statement from White House counsel McGahn. "President Trump through counsel declined to assert any privilege over Mr. McGahn's testimony, so Mr. McGahn answered special counsel team's questions fulsomely and honestly as any person interviewed by Federal investigators must."

So his counsel, the personal attorney for Don McGahn, they make it clear that even the President said, "You know what, Don, you go out there and testify, I don't have a problem with that."

GIULIANI: That's absolutely true, Judge. The President had no problem with it. We have no problem with it, if it took one day, two days, three days. I know how often lawyers repeat themselves as you do. Particularly, if they want you to change your story, right? So, I've sat through depositions that were four days long, that should have been a half-hour.

PIRRO: All right, let me ask you this, and then let's move on from that. I just think that the placement of this story, Mr. Mayor, so close to the point where Americans are fed up with this investigation of Bob Mueller and they are sick of the special counsel, but I can't help but think it may have some connection to the Manafort case.

Now, we've got this tax case from 2007, having nothing to do with Russian collusion. Manafort is in solitary confinement 23 hours a day from a 2007 case, do you think Mueller is panicking about the verdict in that case?

GIULIANI: Look, I don't know. I've heard rumors to that effect. I think they shouldn't. Whether Mr. Manafort is convicted or acquitted or hung jury, it's the same as for our case. After all, we are not part of it. I do think like the President does that Mr. Manafort has been treated horribly. This is not a terrorist. This is not a killer. They arrest him in a horrible way. They raid his house and they put him in solitary confinement?

PIRRO: It's unbelievable.

GIULIANI: My goodness.

PIRRO: Rudy, it is unbelievable. I was a prosecutor for 30 years, I never saw anything like this, never. But anyway, let me just -- go ahead.

GIULIANI: The only one I can remember I ever had put in solitary confinement was Carmine "The Snake" Persico because he offered $400,000.00 to kill me and I was insulted that was so little money.

PIRRO: I don't mean to laugh, but obviously, that wasn't going to work. Even I, I wasn't worried about that, but I just think that they are pressing really hard right now to try to get Donald, the President, Donald Trump to testify. And I think there is a lot more psychology to this story than anything else.

And when Mueller comes out and I'll say it because maybe you can't, he says-- or one of his people says, "We've got four times more evidence in the next Manafort case," that tells me that they may be shaking a little. What say you? Or can you?

GIULIANI: I can't say much about that. I can kind of listen to the people that are giving out rumors and say there may be something to it, but I don't know, and the reality is like the President, I really feel that Mr. Manafort has been treated pretty close to horribly.

PIRRO: Yes, well, I'm sure there are a lot of people that will agree with you, even the judge, T.S. Ellis. Anyway, Rudy Giuliani, thanks for take time out of your night tonight.

GIULIANI: Thanks, Judge. Thank you very much.

PIRRO: All right, and here with more reaction to the latest in the Mueller probe and with new information emerging about Bruce Ohr's connection to the Steele dossier, Congressman Darrell Issa who joins me now. All right, good evening, Congressman, look if anybody has the background to talk about Bruce Ohr, it's the former chairman of Government Oversight and Reform. You were a pit bull when you were there. Tell me what strikes you as interesting in the Bruce Ohr, Nelly Ohr case.

DARRELL ISSA, US REPRESENTATIVE, CALIFORNIA, REPUBLICAN: You know what really strikes us as interesting is not, obviously, the conflict of interest that Bruce Ohr had with his wife working for what essentially was an arm of the Democratic National Committee that created this fake dossier, that had conspired, if you will with people including a former British agent, but who knows how the Russian connection goes there. That would bother us enough.

What really bothers us is the direct communications, the text that in the deposition, we're going to be asking him how in the world, an attorney, not a high ranking attorney at the Department of Justice, but any attorney could not disclose those communications and the conflict of interest that he had while doing his job. That's an ethical question that any lawyer out there listening would say, "Yes, you just don't do that." You don't represent one client when you've got conflicts and not disclose them.

PIRRO: Okay, and you know what's interesting is we have that Andrew McCabe also fired where he was getting money from a Clinton foundation supporter, Terry McAuliffe for his wife, it just goes on. It's just shocking how outrageous this is, but I want to read something here in the communications that we found out about. Just wondering if you had any news. This is from you Christopher Steele to Bruce Ohr, as to whether or not the firewalls will hold.

He's kind of worried about the fact it appears that he might be outed here and then Bruce Ohr says at some point very concerned about Comey's firing, afraid they will be exposed. What does all of this tell you?

ISSA: Well, these are the questions we'll be asking behind closed doors. But for a darn good reason, we expect that Bruce Ohr has to tell us basically why he was in this dialogue? Why he was, if you will, conspiring with somebody that was hidden? His role and the fake dossier and so on was hidden from the public and hidden from a judge.

Washington has an awful lot of people that are married to other people and conflicts occur. We understand that, but he didn't disclose those, and then obviously the Christopher Steele direct communication where it appears a little bit, if you will, like Strzok, where they are basically saying, where is the insurance policy? I thought we would remained secretive.

The secret is out. The secret is the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton are the only ones that had a conspiracy and it was a conspiracy to create fake evidence that led to spying on the President's campaign. That's really what happened and what's being covered up in the Mueller investigation today because Mueller has a specific set of instructions. Don't go over to the other side. Don't look at that part of the conspiracy, only look at the Trump part.

PIRRO: It is really amazing. Congressman Darrell Issa, thank you for being on this evening.

ISSA: Thank you, Judge.

PIRRO: All right, and coming up. Former CIA director John Brennan stripped of his security clearances. Should others be next in line? Tom Fitton is standing by with the latest. Plus, "Street Justice" is back and you don't want to miss this one. I take on Governor Cuomo's anti-American comments.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Why would someone who is a governor of a state talk like that?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's disgusting. It's embarrassing.

PIRRO: A frenzied response continues from the main stream media and others after the President rightfully stripped Obama's ex-CIA Chief John Brennan of his security clearances. So will the White House revoke more? And who might be next? Here with reaction to it all, Judicial Watch President, Tom Fitton who joins me now.

All right, you know, Tom, before I even get to this question of the security clearances. Look, you are the one -- and I always give you credit because it just amazes me, but for you, we wouldn't know half the stuff we are finding out about. And you can actually write a novel -- a mystery novel, no one would believe it with all the facts from evidence that you have gotten

So, now we find out that Bruce Ohr, his wife is being paid by the group that got money from Hillary Clinton and he's trying to back channel this guy fired by the FBI who did the dossier. I mean, it's just incestuous dirt. So, how are you getting this information and what do you expect to go for next?

TOM FITTON, PRESIDENT, JUDICIAL WATCH: Well, it's interesting. We have three lawsuits for Bruce Ohr materials pending in Federal court. Next week, we have a court hearing. One judge yelled at the Justice Department for not moving on a FOIA request, they have been sitting on it since December about Bruce Ohr. We have a production of documents due at the end of next week.

So, we could be getting more information on Bruce Ohr as soon as next week over the objections of the Justice Department and with the help of a Federal court judge who is yelling at the Justice Department to get their act together and start producing and searching for records.

PIRRO: You know what doesn't make sense to me, Tom? I mean, there is something called the Freedom of Information Act, all right, and every time you answer something, it seems to me that it gets to the core of this Russia collusion teed up, framed investigation, Donald Trump being framed that they say "No, no, no."

At some point, somebody has got to say, they keep saying no, no, no, so maybe they are corrupt, too.

FITTON: Well, the Justice Department and the FBI have been covering up for this gang for over a year at least. This Bruce Ohr material, the DOJ has known about it since at least December, you can bet. And it's a regular Peyton place over at the Justice Department. You've got Bruce Ohr with his wife working at Fusion GPS, you had the affair between Page and Peter Strzok, and so you've got this marital and adulterous conflicts of interest that have absolutely compromised the Russia investigation. It's just extraordinary, talk about a novel. And it shows you why the Mueller team is so loathed to allow the release of information about what went on here.

Because this stonewalling isn't about the DOJ, it's about protecting Mueller and allowing his harassing investigation, again, harassing investigation of the Trump presidency to continue.

PIRRO: You know, in the New York Times article from today, it looks like someone is panicking, Tom, I've got to tell you. Trying to make it look to Don McGahn like Donald Trump is framing you, he is teeing you up for the fall. Something is going on here and but let me just ask you this, do we know how the dossier got from Steele to the FBI?

FITTON: It looks like it went through Bruce Ohr. It looks like it also may have come through the State Department through people like Sidney Blumenthal and that gang. The dossier in many ways has a thousand fathers, all of whom associated with the Clinton campaign.

And you can't -- and of course Mueller is relying on the dossier as part of his investigation. So the Justice Department is on the side of the dossier and its authors as opposed to the rule of law and the conspiracy theorists who are pushing it.

PIRRO: All right, now you jus said a name that just -- something went off in my head. You talk about Sidney Blumenthal. It reminds me, there was another Clinton person who had a security clearance who stuffed secrets in his socks. Who was that?

FITTON: That was Sandy Berger.

PIRRO: Sandy Berger, so let me ask you this because we've got like 15 seconds left, and in the next block, I'm going to talk about security clearances. Should any of these bozos who have been fired still have their security clearances? And what's taking so long?

FITTON: It's the deep state. There is this corrupt attitude that people can maintain their security clearance even after they don't need them. Not only should Brennan, but everyone who loses their job or ends their job at the Federal government should lose their security clearance and this group that gets courtesy security clearances, it's at odds with the public interests and our national security.

PIRRO: All right, Tom Fitton, thanks for what you do, keep us in the loop on what you find out.

FITTON: You're welcome. Thanks for mentioning Sandy Berger. He's a good example of why we should cut security clearance off. Thank you.

PIRRO: All right, coming up, a gofundme account for Peter Strzok and that's just the tip of the iceberg in this week's outrageous comments, but first, ex-CIA Chief John Brennan still trashing the President. Find out what my all star panel has to say on the subject and much more, next.

ROBERT GRAY, CORRESPONDENT, FOX NEWS: Live from "America's News Headquarters," I'm Robert Gray. President Trump demanding an investigation of Christopher Steele, now, he is the former British spy hired by Fusion GPS to investigate suspected ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. The White House says the President is prepared to revoke the security clearances of more current and former intelligence officers after yanking former CIA Director John Brennan's security clearance. Critics say it's an escalating attack against those who have criticized Mr. Trump or played a role in the Russia probe.

Today marks a month, meanwhile, since the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts, the 20-year-old vanished from the Brooklyn, Iowa area after going for a jog. Her father says, the website is set up by law enforcement that went online Monday has already generated 200 new leads.

I'm Robert Gray, now back to the Judge.

PIRRO: Obama's ex-CIA chief, John Brennan at it again last night trashing the President. take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN BRENNAN, FORMER CIA DIRECTOR: The fact that he's using a security clearance of a former CIA director as a pawn in his public relations strategy I think is just so reflective of somebody who quite frankly I don't want to use this term maybe, but he's drunk on power. He really is, and I think he's abusing the powers of that office.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Does that guy live in Crazyville? Anyway, here to weigh in on that and much more, NRA TV contributor and author of the new book, "Spygate: The Attempted Sabotage of Donald J. Trump," Dan Bongino and former aide to Chuck Schumer, radio show host, Chris Hahn. All right, okay, Chris, I'm going to start with you. Let's make one thing clear. You don't have a right to have a security clearance nor are you entitled to leave with a security clearance. A President has an obligation to make sure that he protects classified information, and so to me, it seems that security clearance should be granted to further the national interest. So I get the sense that you would probably say so what? John Brennan should keep his.

CHRIS HAHN, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: You know, everything you just said is true. The problem here is that the President is using his office to exact retribution on people who disagree with him publicly and this was something he can do unilaterally, he said as much and he did it. And he did it, one to retaliate, and two, to change the news cycle away from the Omarosa topic that had been bothering him all week. So he did this for reasons that are un-presidential and they are un-American.

We in America do not take retribution against our political opponents, and what the President did to John Brennan and what he's threatening to do other people is wrong. If you want to take away security clearances, there is a process to do that that is done in a non-political way and the President should employ those processes if he wants to see these people, if people lose their security clearances in the future.

PIRRO: Okay, Dan, hit it.

DAN BONGINO, NRA TV CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, well, as usual, Chris doesn't know what he's talking about. He has to make it personal. It's about Omarosa. Chris Hahn, let's be clear about this. Chris has absolutely zero evidence, zero, that this has anything to do with Omarosa. He just said that because it sounded good and he figured he could take a cheap shot at the President.

Let's be clear about what John Brennan's role was in the Spygate debacle and why this man was a disgrace to the intelligence community and hold his security clearance, this guy should be under Federal investigation if he isn't already.

Judge, he is the one who briefed Harry Reid and the Gang of Eight, no, there's more. Don't say wow yet, I'm not even done. There is more wow. He briefs Harry Reid at the end of August. Harry Reid then goes and writes a letter to the FBI. Information in that letter, Judge, was only in the dossier. Was John Brennan the CIA Director not supposed to be spying on innocent American citizens? Was he the purveyor of this fake dossier? This guy should be under investigation. Forget about a security clearance.

PIRRO: Hey, Chris, what about the fact that Brennan ...

HAHN: This is a man ...

PIRRO: Hang on, Chris, Brennan lied before Senate intel, if only for that he should be charged with perjury.

HAHN: Well, then there is a process to get rid of his security clearance which the President did not employ. He chose to do it for spite. Now, that said ...

PIRRO: How do you know that? What? Do you have a thermometer? You put it in ...

HAHN: John Brennan is a man who oversaw the mission that killed Osama Bin Laden and served his country in all sorts of matters in national security for over 50 years. The President who had five deferments from Vietnam should not be pulling security clearances away from national heroes like Mr. Brennan.

PIRRO: Come on. Would you stick to the topic, Chris. Let me ask you this. John Brennan, and by the way, you can read about this in my book, in case you haven't bought it. In terms of the swamp, this guy is pond scum. I describe him in the book if you want to know about him. But go ahead, Dan.

BONGINO: Chris, this is also a guy -- I love when they do this. Listen, great, John Brennan served the country. I was a Secret Service agent, too, Chris, you could take -- you know, I'm not asking you for a pat on the back.

HAHN: He killed Bin Laden.

PIRRO: O'Neil did.

BONGINO: John Brennan, I assure you, did not kill Osama Bin Laden, I don't know if you missed the story. You may want to go read up on that. But John Brennan ...

HAHN: John Brennan oversaw the mission that killed Bin Laden.

BONGINO: ... is also the guy who was instrumental in the violation of Donald Trump's Fourth Amendment rights, John Brennan is also the guy who was deeply embedded in the spying scandal up on the hill for the Iran deal. We are supposed to gloss that over? You know, this is the same defense given to Bob Mueller despite the obvious evidence that this case is a witch hunt. Well, he served the country, great, and I honor him for that, but that doesn't mean we look over malfeasance or misfeasance when it presents itself like you're doing.

HAHN: I just want to say this, I hear you, okay, and the President has the right, but these are the kind of actions that get people even like the President worried about the President and November is coming, and these are the kinds of things that are going to be on voters' minds when they make a choice in November. They want to check on a President's ...

PIRRO: All right, should Bruce Ohr have his security clearances vacated, Chris?

HAHN: I think that there is a process to return that.

PIRRO: What do you think? I am not asking you for the process, you are here for your state of mind. What do you think? Yes or no?

HAHN: I think he probably should keep -- he should keep his security clearance, and let the process find otherwise.

PIRRO: I've got a better one for you, Dan, hang on? Should Hillary Clinton who exposed all classified information on her own personal server that was like an open organ to the hacker Guciffer, should she keep her security clearance? And why isn't she on the list to get to lose it?

HAHN: Should the President who uses a non-secure cell phone keep his security clearance? That's what we need to wind up asking right now.

(CROSSTALK)

HAHN: Because if we're going to go down that road, let's go down with it. Let's figure it out.

PIRRO: Dan, you've got 25 seconds.

BONGINO: He can't answer the question ever. Bruce Ohr, Judge, let's be crystal clear, the number four ranking official in the Justice Department used that source, the FBI themselves. This is a -- Chris, just doesn't know the facts, I'm sorry. The FBI themselves, not suitable for use.

HAHN: I do.

BONGINO: You don't and he's right in the back door and took a source to the FBI that's already (inaudible) ...

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: ... that is true, that is true. He doesn't want to know who. Chris does not know the facts, Judge and he gets away with this every time.

HAHN: I do, I know the facts.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: I'm going to tell you what you're going to do. Next week, you're both coming on set. We could duke it out. How is that?

BONGINO: He's making this up.

HAHN: We'll figure it out.

BONGINO: Go Google, Christopher Steele, quote, "Not suitable for use." Watch how wrong this guy is. Google.

PIRRO: All right, Dan Bongino and Chris Hahn. That's enough.

HAHN: Which Republican candidate started the dossier, that's what we have got to find out here and I hope that comes out right before the election.

BONGINO: It wasn't a Republican candidate.

PIRRO: And thank you, gentlemen.

HAHN: It was.

PIRRO: If you want to learn more about John Brennan, pick up my new book, "Liars, Leakers, & Liberals," it's the number on New York Times bestseller, so there, get it on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Now, we've got three minutes for the break.

All right, and coming up.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDREW CUOMO, GOVERNOR, NEW YORK, DEMOCRAT: We are not going to make America great again, it was never that great.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Never that great. You can probably guess how I feel about what that New York governor said, but I want to know what you think. Brand new "Street Justice" is next.

PIRRO: Outrage continues tonight over New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's anti--American comments, so I h ad asked people what they thought in "Street Justice."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Governor Andrew Cuomo says America was never been that great and will never be great again. What do New Yorkers think of that and why would he say such a thing. All right, so Andrew Cuomo said America has never been that great and it will never be great again. What do you think of that?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think America is great right now.

PIRRO: What's worse, saying America has never been that great or it will never be great again? Which is worse?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That's very awful.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's a wonderful place to live and I am not sure why somebody would say that it's not great or that it will never be great again.

PIRRO: Or that it's never been great ...

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Or that it's never been great.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: America has always been great and it's only getting better.

PIRRO: So why would someone who is a governor of a state talk like that? I mean, if people don't like America, shouldn't they get a new address?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's disgusting. It's embarrassing.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's completely inaccurate because I am 17, I am about to be 18, I think it's amazing that we live in a country where I get to choose what I want to do with my life. I get to start in college. I get to pick what career path I want and I think that's pretty amazing.

PIRRO: The governor of this state says America has never been great and it will never be great again. Do you think that's true?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I disagree, I think this is a great country.

PIRRO: Where are you from?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Netherlands.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No governor should ever say such a thing. ever, ever. We're Americans and this is peace, and love country. We need peace, love and support. We support each other always.

PIRRO: How could someone be the chief executive of a state or a company and hate the company or this country?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It doesn't make sense. I'm mean, I am just as baffled as you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Crazy people say that about America, it's too bad our Governor is very crazy.

PIRRO: Governor Cuomo said that America was never that great. Is America great? Yes or no?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Coming up, my picks for the most outrageous comments of the week, plus still to come, my tribute to the one and only, Aretha Franklin.

As usual, this week, there are almost too many outrageous comments to choose from, but I have to include this one. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How many people in the Republican Party think that it would be okay for Donald Trump to dissolve their own grandparents? I'm virtually certain that if it was a Donald Trump related question, you would get like 10% that will be like, Donald Trump, he has the power to do whatever he wants, including can kill my parents.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Now, with a reaction to that and more, the founder of the #WalkAway campaign, Brandon Straka. Okay, Brandon, so what do you think? Donald Trump has the power to kill his parents?

BRANDON STRAKA, FOUNDER, #WALKAWAY CAMPAIGN: Well, they are embracing a prolife message now, Judge, that's something, don't you think. Yes, there you go. Well, I'm a proud Trump supporter and I want to say I love my grandma Margaret and so I don't fall into this category.

But I will say, no, I mean, I think what we are seeing is, here are these pseudo-intellectual reporters in the liberal media who can't fathom the idea that there are Trump supporters who are actually smarter and savvier than they are. I mean, they put out these ridiculous posts, they're not even in on their joke. They put out these polls, Trump supporters are self-aware enough to know what's being read between the lines here, they are trying to show Trump supporters what will it take to get you to part ways with this man?

PIRRO: Yes, this guy is -- he is like a mass murderer.

STRAKA: Right, but -- exactly, but I believe that Trump supporters are almost trolling these people. They know what's going on in these polls. It's a joke.

PIRRO: All right, let's talk about -- next, we've got a full screen here and Peter Strzok of course is the guy who started the counter-intelligence investigation, FBI agent, and he was the one having the affair with Lisa Page, I could go on and on, but this is the funny part of the show. Anyway, he has got a gofundme page that raised $435,000.00, so what do you think of this? You get fired by the FBI, you are carrying on an affair and now you have got almost half a million bucks.

STRAKA: Right, well, anything to stick it to the President, I think, I mean, the liberals hate the President more than they love America and that includes our government institutions as well. I mean, yes, they are willing to actually part with their money to give to this man. A fool and their money are soon parted and we are seeing this now, but he is not going to see any of this money anyway. All this money is going to go to his attorneys to buy their new bathrooms and swimming pools. He's going to be spending the rest of his life behind bars.

PIRRO: I've got to tell you, I don't have as much confidence in the system with the Justice Department we have now, but that's your call. Now, Omarosa outrage. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OMAROSE MANIGAULT NEWMAN, FORMER AIDE TO PRESIDENT TRUMP: There is one way to shut Donald Trump down and that is just don't give him the oxygen and the oxygen comes from the clicks, the likes, the shocks, the discussion. If you ignore him, then you starve him of the thing that he loves the most and that is controversy and attention.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STRAKA: I love this one. Absolutely, love this one, so Omarosa is giving us the key which is don't write about him she says in her 368-page book about Trump. Don't talk about him she says in her press junket where she is doing interviews daily talking about Trump. She's sure giving the key to get Trump out of the picture. Yes, it's absurd. It's absolutely ridiculous.

PIRRO: You know what is amazing to so many people is, when she exposed herself for who she really is that the President hired her.

STRAKA: Right, absolutely. But you know, it's so funny, watching Omarosa, to me, this tickles me a little bit because what we are seeing actually I think is like a reverse walk away. We are actually watching someone leave the administration and go to the left. It's very, very tragic.

PIRRO: Brandon Straka, thanks so much for being with us tonight. And my tribute to the Queen of Soul is next.

And finally, tonight, she was a strong woman rooted in church and family who came to us during the turbulent times. Martin Luther King, Robert Kennedy -- both assassinated, but the message in her music gave life to Civil Rights movement and the Women's Rights movement. Her passion penetrated our hearts and our souls and there is no defense that could possibly stop it from coming through.

She brought us to another level of understanding, touching all of us as a uniter. Take a listen to Aretha Franklin.

Aretha Franklin, we all owe you eternal and lifelong respect. Thank you for what you did for all of us.

And thank you for watching, I'm Jeanine Pirro advocating for truth, justice and the American way. Greg Gutfeld is coming up next, and I will see you next Saturday night.

