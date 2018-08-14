Lynne Patton responds to Omarosa audio tape

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," August 14, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: Good evening. I am Laura Ingraham, and this is "The Ingraham Angle." What a show we have for you tonight. In a Fox exclusive, Omarosa's closest confidant inside the Trump administration will be here to set the record straight about what really went on in the White House.

Also, we're going to tell you why the Democrats have suddenly gotten very quiet about domestic abuse allegations against one of its top leaders.

Plus, you will not believe what kinds of crimes open borders advocates are in fact defending now.

And some dynamite for you close to the end of our show tonight, T.V. icon J.J. Walker will react to the latest charges of racism against the president.

But first, the Democrats struggle to make socialism sexy again. That's the focus of tonight's Angle.

In the midst of this massive economic boom under President Trump, it is stunning how Democrats simply refuse to learn. If Trump's for it, they're against it. Even on issues they used to be for, like look at how they refuse for instance, to work with Trump on legalizing the dreamers, or even may be on prison reform they won't work with him.

Well, we now see that anti-Trump delirium is pushing Democrats further out of the American mainstream right to socialism. A new Gallup poll confirms that more Democrats prefer socialism to capitalism. Fifty-seven percent view socialism favorably while just 47 percent have a favorable review of capitalism.

Just two years ago, those numbers were flipped. Fifty-six percent then favored capitalism. Of course, it could be that socialism's attractive new poster gal is changing minds.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MEGHAN MCCAIN, "THE VIEW" SHOW CO-HOST: Do you think that the future of the Democratic Party is socialism?

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST: Well, first of all there this huge difference between socialism and Democratic socialism. Democratic socialism and really what that boils down to me, is the basic belief that I believe that in a moral and wealthy America and a moral and modern America, no person should be too poor to live in this country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Trump believes that, too, that is why he is growing the economy so fast. Well, or maybe it's the indoctrination against capitalism on college campuses. For instance, at Middlebury College, juniors can take a class called "Beyond Intersectionalty: Developing Anti-Racist and anti- Capitalist Feminisms."

A University of Michigan textbook used for activism class teaches that capitalism should be overthrown. And according to data from Open Syllabus Project, Karl Marx is the most assigned economist in U.S. college classes today. Great.

What college students would benefit from, is a little less rage and a little more reality. Like this devastating exchange -- now this goes back to the ‘70s, one of my favorites -- between Nobel Prize-winning economist Milton Friedman and old lefty Phil Donahue. It should be required viewing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PHIL DONAHUE, HOST, "PHIL DONAHUE SHOW": When you see the greed and the concentration of power with it, aren't you ever -- did you ever have a moment of doubt about capitalism and whether greed is a good idea to run on?

MILTON FRIEDMAN, ECONOMIST: Well, first of all, tell me, is there some society you know that doesn't run on greed? Do you think Russia doesn't run on greed? Do you think China doesn't run on greed? What is greed? Of course, none of us are greedy, it's only the other fellow who's greedy.

The world runs on individuals pursuing their separate interests. The great achievements of civilization have not come from government bureaus. Einstein didn't construct his theory under order from a bureaucrat. Henry Ford didn't revolutionize the automobile industry that way.

In the only cases in which the masses have escaped from the kind of grinding poverty you are talking about, the only cases in recorded history are where they have had capitalism and largely free-trade. If you want to know where the masses are worse off, worst off, it's exactly in the kinds of societies that depart from that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now let's face it. Without a solid grounding in real, fact-based economics and history, our young people are sitting ducks for any huckster promising freebies. Free health care, free college, free housing, and the list goes on and on. Free scooters.

Here's an indisputable historical fact that eludes the most college professors these days. There has never been a successful socialist government. Not ever. A hundred million people were killed in socialist regimes in the 20th century. The USSR, China, Cuba, Vietnam, North Korea, Nicaragua, Zimbabwe, et cetera, et cetera.

But we don't have to reach into the annals of history to tell us this. Just look at Venezuela today. A country rich in oil where the middle-class ones prospered. No more. Since Hugo Chavez imposed socialism on the country, it has spiraled ever downward. And of course, some major Hollywood figures were once Chavez's big boosters.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OLIVER STONE, FILMMAKER: The Bush administration does not like this guy because he represents an anti-corporate interest. He's taken over the oil and he has distributed it to the poor people.

MICAHEL MOORE, FILMMAKER: Certainly, Chavez, when he started, was on the right path because he wanted to return this country to the people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Bowling for relevance. Moore and company is, of course, now devoted to taking down Trump. Wear their irrational theory as a badge of honor, Mr. President. Chavez employed government controls, commandeered a once free media, and presided over the collapse of his country in a swirl of corruption unseen even in Latin America. Then his successor, Nicolas Maduro, took the reins.

The Washington Post reporting now that, "Venezuela's crisis has steadily intensified as a result of lower oil prices, corruption, and a socialist system plagued with mismanagement. But as Maduro has sought to further consolidate power in the past 12 months, the economy, public services, security, and health care have all but collapsed."

No wonder Venezuelans are climbing out of the Andes to get out of there. More than 10 percent of the population, 4 million people have already departed. The situation on the ground is dire. Parents starved for food are abandoning children at orphanages. Power, water, and sanitation services are all breaking down.

Government-backed militias are abusing citizens. Members of the military are going AWOL due to scant rations. Civil society is broken in Venezuela and crime is on the rise. Oh, and the people are choking the halls of hospitals since basic medicines are unavailable, while HIV-related deaths have surged. So much for that free health care. Hear the people living through the socialist hell of present-day Venezuela, listen.

(BEGINV VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE (through translation): I live in the streets. We want to solve all these problems. We don't want free handouts. We want to work.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (through translation): There are people close to me who picked through the garbage, she says, people dressed like you and me. It affects us all.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (through translation): Venezuela is starving. We are dying of hunger, all of Venezuela. Venezuela has practically already collapsed.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (through translation): Everyone who is out here is hurting, she says. We are afraid that either the government will kill us or that we will die of some disease in the hospital because there is no medicine.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That is a government on socialism. Despite all that, though, Democrats think they can win back power touting the utopia of that? They truly believe that socialism is the pathway to economic security here in America? Is that with her Venezuelans are experiencing? I must be really out of it then.

How about the people of Cuba who are still subjected to rationing booklets, that can script (ph) how much food each of them can buy every month. Listen to Peter Lumaj, a man who fled communist Albania on this rebranded type of socialism.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETER LUMAJ, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: -- is that you cannot have a Democratic socialism. Socialism is coercion. Socialism is forced. You cannot establish a system that people don't want without using power. What happened in 1940s when communist came to Albania, the first thing that they did, they disarmed the population and anyone who disagreed with them was subjected to arrests, to tortures, to internment camps. My entire family was taken to a concentration camp where my father was tortured to death.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Those who suffer the most under socialism have the most to teach us. One hopes that young people are listening closely. But conservatives also have a lot of work to do. They have to do more to outreach and talk to the young via education and the culture. It's our responsibility to alert those who were not there or are too fixated on Snapchat or how much they hate Trump to understand the dangers and horrors of socialism.

But if you don't believe me or you don't want to believe me, that is fine. I have another idea. Just book a one way ticket to Venezuela. Stay there for a few weeks and then get back to me. Let us know how it feels to have all that economic freedom you were looking for. And that is The Angle.

Joining me now with reaction are Andres Malave, an American for Prosperity spokesman who fled with his family from Venezuela. Elizabeth Bruenig, a Washington Post opinion columnist who wrote a piece titled, "It's Time To Give Socialism A Try," and Alan Dershowitz, Harvard law professor emeritus and author of the book "The Case Against Impeaching Trump." Great to see all of you. Alan, let's go to you. Recently you thought that the Democrats wouldn't go that far as to embrace socialism. But that new poll by Gallup has to give you pause.

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, HARVARD LAW PROFESSOR EMERITUS: Well, it certainly does. I'm very concerned about what the academics are teaching today on university campuses. Instead of teaching students how to think, they are telling them what to think, and they are imposing a kind of anti-American, anti-Capitalist, anti-free market view.

Look, I am no apologist for socialism but there is a difference between Cubist communism, Chavez's high handed socialism bordering on communism, and Sweden for example, which does have a kind of democratic socialism. It's a mixture of socialism and capitalism. So, I think you overstate the arguments against socialism, but the Democrats can't win with socialism.

Look, my concern is that both parties are moving too far away from the center. I think the Democrats, clearly, their younger people are moving hard, hard, hard left. But I think Republicans, too, with their anti- immigration policies are going to alienate a lot of centrists in America. I think that we have to worry about rebuilding the center in America.

The center is where America thrives. We can have great debates between moderate liberals and moderate conservatives. I used to debate William Buckley all the time on television. Those were great debates. Debates today have become shouting matches between the hard left and the hard right. That's not different --

INGRAHAM: Not on this show, Alan. Not on this show.

DERSHOWITZ: No, I agree. I agree.

INGRAHAM: Elizabeth, you are one of the young proponents of socialism and I want you to have an opportunity to state why you think it is the future.

ELIZABETH BRUENIG, OPINION COLUMNIST, WASHINGTON POST: Yes, maybe so Alan is right. We are not talking about authoritarian or totalitarian forms of socialism, right. So, socialism, they are seen a one stable core. The term first pops up in the 1830s and then overtime it means a lot of different things to a lot of different people. But the stable core is that social control over the means of production, an people have tried to make that happen in different ways.

INGRAHAM: What do you mean social control by the means of production? So, partial state ownership of major industries, is that what you are advocating?

BRUENIG: So sometimes socialist have tried to accomplish it by state ownership of major industries, sometimes it has been through workers cooperatives, sometimes it has been through direct worker ownership of the means of production, and sometimes it is just been through sort of Democratic control over how the state uses the economic resources.

INGRAHAM: So what you are advocating for is a more, what, generous redistribution of wealth and combination of partial state ownership of industries, a combination of that?

BRUENIG: Yes. I think, you know, what you would be looking at is something that's actually more like a mixed economy, like what you have in Norway and what I would advocate for, you know, first off, and what I think Bernie Sanders is advocating for. It's just the people, the United States, the American citizens, having more control over how the country's wealth, its enormous wealth, is used. Instead of its enormous wealth just being concentrated in the hands of --

INGRAHAM: Then how would you rate Obama?

BRUENIG: Not well.

INGRAHAM: Not a socialist? Not close to socialism that you like?

BRUENIG: Not close, right.

INGRAHAM: Where is socialism working well? The type that you advocate?

BRUENIG: Right. So, Norway is a really good example.

INGRAHAM: Norway. How big is Norway's military do you think?

BRUENIG: Norway's military is not the size of --

INGRAHAM: Pretty small, right. Well, we carry a big burden in our country for our military to protect world peace, global harmony, at least we hope to do that. Andres -- hold on, you'll get back because we want to get back to you. Andres, your family from Venezuela, you wrote a very compelling piece as well on the perils of socialism. You heard what Elizabeth just said.

ANDRES MALAVE, SPOKESMAN, AMERICAN FOR PROSPERITY: Sure, and with all due respect, I completely disagree and I would hope that Senator Sanders and Ms. Ocasio-Cortez quite frankly drop these failed attempts at propping up a system that just doesn't work.

When you look at what happened in Venezuela, a country that quite frankly has all the riches in the world, has all the resources in the world to be a superpower, and is failing under the crippling thuggery of Chavez and Maduro, that has forced not just my family to have to leave, but you know, countless others.

That is not a system that has worked and, you know, to have an actual good conversation about what is happening in Scandinavia, it is because of the markets and open market system that has actually helped those companies --

INGRAHAM: Capitalism. Yes, the rise of European capitalism.

MALAVE: -- not socialism and the ideals that combine that.

INGRAHAM: Alan, this is what -- speaking of students, this is what Campus Reform discovered about what people may or may not understand about socialism, specifically Ocasio-Cortez's supporters. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Who in your mind should pay for all of the free things?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: All of the free things? Well, some of it should come from taxes, but the government should pay for it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But the government is funded by taxes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't know where the money would come from but they can figure it out.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: OK. More taxes on the rich people.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: For sure, man. They can afford it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Tax corporations, tax to one percent and find a way to support a living wage.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So Alan, it's like trendy lingo, the living wage, sustainable wage, health care for all, Medicare for all, free college education, free universal, free school, free, free, free. I mean, who doesn't like free stuff? I mean, that would be great if we didn't have to pay for any of that. But someone, as Margaret Thatcher said, at some point, you run out of other peoples' money.

That's what happened in Venezuela, that's what happened throughout history, and when society breaks down, that's when the militias come out, and then you see slaughter in the streets or starvation, which is what you're seeing in Venezuela. What can people do to educate young people about the perils of this? Now, I know you are an old liberal. The liberals aren't socialists. It's a very different approach to governance.

DERSHOWITZ: Well, you know, we have to remember the Franklin Delano Roosevelt, save capitalism by introducing a lot of the elements of socialism. Obviously, not state control over industries, but you know, I went to Brooklyn College, which was free. I could have never afforded to go to college unless it was free. And I think a lot of Americans would like to see re-allocation of resources. Look, I am a relatively wealthy person and I pay a lot of taxes. I am happy to pay more taxes in order to make --

INGRAHAM: Go write a check. Well who's stopping you from writing a check? Write a bigger check.

DERSHOWITZ: I do, believe me I do. I do, but I would like you to pay more taxes, too.

INGRAHAM: I pay half of my income as do most people in taxes.

DERSHOWITZ: I want to see all pregnant women being given free medical care. I want to see young people being given free medical care. But I don't want it to impact on the growth of our economy. That's the hard question. How do you allocate resources in a way that helps the lower --

INGRAHAM: You grow the economy.

DERSHOWITZ: That's one way to doing it.

INGRAHAM: No, no, you grow -- Alan, you got to grow the economy.

DERSHOWITZ: But if you can grow the economy --

INGRAHAM: We are growing the economy at 4.1 percent. That is an economic boom that is -- and people say it's not trickle-down, Alan?

DESCHOWITZ: Look, I agree with that, but if we can continue to--

INGRAHAM: This is where Harvard misses the boat, OK. Trickle-down economics, yes, it is trickling down.

DERSHOWITZ: But believe me -- let me make my point. Let me make my point. We can continue to grow the economy by re-allocating resources to the poor in a better way. The economy doesn't trickle down. We now have seen the 1 percent, the 2 percent, the 5 percent doing very, very well--

INGRAHAM: OK, how much have we spent on the war on poverty, do you think? How much is the war on poverty? We spend about $7 trillion?

DERSHOWITZ: Well, I would like to spend -- I would like to spend more on the war on poverty and less on real wars that we don't have to fight anymore because --

INGRAHAM: Well, we can agree on the real war as far as --

DERSHOWITZ: -- the Soviet Union is now a major failure economically. China is not going to be a threat to us immediately so I think we can re-allocate more of our money to the poor --

INGRAHAM: OK. Yes, they are planning for the long term.

DERSHOWITZ: -- but without adopting any authoritarianism. Look, the Republicans have their problem, too. A recent poll show that 40 something percent of Republicans want to give the president the power to censor the media. That is a terrible idea --

INGRAHAM: OK, let's stay on point.

DERSHOWITZ: -- and I think we have to make sure both sides --

INGRAHAM: I get you. I know anytime we criticize the Democrats you have to (inaudible). Stay on one point.

DERSHOWITZ: -- no, I'm saying both sides -- I have to criticize the Republicans. Absolutely.

INGRAHAM: I know you do because that's your thing. That's fine, but we are focused on one issue --

DERSHOWITZ: No, and that's the truth.

INGRAHAM: -- because we've a limited amount of time. Elizabeth, I want to give you an opportunity --

DERSHOWITZ: The reality is centrism is important.

INGRAHAM: Hold on Alan. The center goes one way. Everyone is like this myth that the center is where it's at. No, politics is motivated by passion and I think a sense of, you know, right and wrong and passion on the left is going in one direction, passion on the right is going to conservative populism and the reaction to conservative populism is Democratic socialism whatever you call -- Elizabeth, we got a minute left, what in your mind is the future of the party as far as a person? Who is your ideal candidate right now?

BRUENIG: Well, I mean, it is somebody like Sanders. Somebody following in that vein, somebody who can see that it's about power, right. I mean, that's the issue. We have people who are producing this country's wealth, those of the workers. They are not the owners. They are the people who are doing the work making the stuff.

INGRAHAM: Do you think the owners want people to get richer, of companies, CEO's?

BRUENIG: Owners want to get richer, but they do not want the people who are making the stuff to get richer because that means they get less rich. So they are screwing the people at the very bottom and those are the people --

INGRAHAM: How many economics classes did you take, I'm just curious? Do you take a lot of economics in school?

BRUENIG: I did, and those are the people who need to exert control over the country's wealth because they are making the production and --

INGRAHAM: Well, I want more workers, that's for sure, but I want workers to live in freedom, freedom to speak out too, what you usually don't have in a socialist society, but Elizabeth, thank you. Gentleman, thank you.

The deputy chair of the DNC facing domestic abuse allegations. More, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: The Democrats love to talk about a Stormy Daniels or anyone else associated with an accusation against President Trump. But what about deputy DNC chair Keith Ellison, who is defending himself now against accusations that he physically and emotionally abused an ex-girlfriend? So now it's innocent until proven guilty? OK.

The DNC was shamed into commenting on the matter today, telling NPR, "These allegations recently came to light and we are reviewing them. All allegations of domestic abuse are disturbing and should be taken seriously. And Ellison just moments ago won his Democratic primary in an attempt to become the Minnesota attorney general.

Joining me now for reaction, Monica Crowley, senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research and Leo Terrel, a civil rights attorney. All right, Monica, let's start with you. The Me Too Movement has been a pretty powerful thing and the Democrats have been pretty powerful in aligning themselves after the Harvey thing kind of went through its cycle with the women who claim to be subject to abuse. This took a little while for the DNC to issue a very fairly bland statement about.

MONICA CROWLEY, SENIOR FELLOW, LONDON CENTER FOR POLICY RESEARCH: Yes, it is incredible, Laura, that we are in the midst of this very potent cultural moment and yet it took the DNC days to weigh in on it. So, I wonder now if we've reached something of a tipping point in the Me Too Movement or at least in this particular case of Keith Ellison.

Look, the Me Too Movement has claimed a lot of very powerful scalps on both sides of the aisle and you look back and you wonder, well, Al Franken went down in flames. John Conyers went down in flames. We have a lot of people again, on both sides of the aisle, have essentially been destroyed by past actions and accusations and so on.

So what is different in the Keith Ellison case? Well, could it be that the DNC and the Democrats have chosen to protect Keith Ellison, trying to promote him, because he checks two boxes? He is African-American and he is a Muslim. So he's got two minority aspects weighing in his favor, at least in this era of hyper identity politics.

INGRAHAM: And Monica, he also -- I think he had his gubernatorial and perhaps presidential aspirations down the road so, you know, that's not a bad supposition on all of this. Leo, the media, CNN in particular, covered the Rob Porter -- like, no one knew who Rob Porter was, but he was a staff secretary to Trump. So, here was the guy who manage the paper flow into the president.

It's an important position. So, his girlfriend accused him of all these stuff, dating Hope Hicks, but the media covered at 40 times as much in the first two days of that scandal than they are mentioning the Keith Ellison, who is the head of the DNC. What gives? I mean, if you are going to cover them, cover both the same amount of time. Would you not agree?

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: I would agree with that, Laura. I just wonder say hi before you start disagreeing with me.

INGRAHAM: Twenty-four times as much, yes, not 40.

TERRELL: My point is, Laura, this story about Ellison broke just over the weekend. The victim has basically said she's not going to release this alleged tape. Now Monica, I don't know why she wanted to go to the race card, but she's talking about Keith Ellison, the Democratic Party, not addressing this.

My goodness, it's only been 72 hours. Now, there's been no mention of a guy, you and Laura knows, called Roy Moore. My point is very simple. Rush to judgment over a 72-hour story in which the woman will not give the tape? Are we giving this the same amount of time, Laura, as the Republicans gave Roy Moore, and the information regarding the Hope Hicks case? All that evidence (ph) that came out --

INGRAHAM: I'm trying to make a point.

TERRELL: OK.

INGRAHAM: Yes. I'm trying to make a point.

TERRELL: I'm trying to understand the point.

INGRAHAM: I'm trying to make point of media -- I'll explain it again. Maybe slowly for both --

TERRELL: OK.

INGRAHAM: -- maybe I'm not being clear tonight. The media are aligned against the president. OK. I'm trying to now illustrate one way they are doing that. They are serious about the Me Too Movement, most avidly on a political level. I'm not talking about entertainment issue, just a political level, when it adversely affects this president.

When it adversely affects the head of their party, it takes 72 hours -- that's a lot of time. And just today, they released this, you know, three line statement. And there are two women, I believe, who have come out now. And again, I say everybody is innocent.

I think men and women who are accused are condemned before we know anything half the time and I'm not minimizing any allegations, but I think everybody needs to take a breath on some of this stuff. And I have said that repeatedly. And I defended Al Franken, by the way. I'm one of the few Republicans who defended Al Franken, so.

TERRELL: Right. But look, AL FRANKEN got kicked out and let's not also forget John Conyers. All (inaudible) say, Laura, it's only been 72 hours, no evidence coming out, and you are a lawyer. You know as well as I do, let's see some evidence. There has been no evidence. But Monica didn't mention Roy Moore. Monica didn't mention Representative John Conyers got kicked out, along with Al Franken.

CROWLEY: I did.

TERRELL: So the Democrats had to grill him for hours.

INGRAHAM: People know about him for years. People knew about him for years. I've been hearing about him -- I mean, that to me wasn't even news, but Monica, there is -- it's fun to look back on some of these montages. I think all allegations should be taken seriously but people shouldn't be condemned before actual facts come out, which I think everybody rushes to judgment.

CROWLEY: Yes. And you and I have talked about this repeatedly, Laura, that there really is no due process --

INGRAHAM: No, forget it.

CROWLEY: in this all Me Too Movement. But your point is a critical one about in the political sphere. If we're going to apply a standard, it should be applied equally across the board, and you just don't see that happening. And part of that is a function of the media, which is so hyper anti-Trump, you know, and hyper anti-conservative, hyper anti-Republican that you're not getting the same kind of treatment. I just think in Keith Ellison's case because he has long been considered a superstar, that checks a number of identity politics boxes for the Democrats, that he is somebody who they really have to protect. What they have to protect --

TERRELL: What box does Roy Moore, what box, why do you guys have protect Roy Moore?

CROWLEY: I did not say Roy Moore.

INGRAHAM: I wasn't for Roy More. I think Roy Moore, he was a disaster. I wasn't a defender of his at all. Don't lay that at my feet.

CROWLEY: We are not talking about that. What we're talking about now are some credible allegations that have come against a superstar of the Democratic Party --

TERRELL: What are the allegations? Laura is a lawyer. Laura, asked Monica one question. What facts? Give me some facts. Laura, ask her one question.

INGRAHAM: If there is an abuse allegation, there was an abuse allegation against Rob Porter's abuse allegation, against Al Franken -- everybody is making abuse allegations. I understand that. Our point is that the media have revealed themselves to be one-sided or at least in their average coverage, their over the coverage of these cases, when they are political, they are most focused on anyone connected to Trump or a Republican. I'm sorry, but that is just a fact and it's been that way for some time.

Monica and Leo, thank you so much for being with us. And up next, an Ingraham Angle exclusive with Omarosa's closest confidant in the Trump administration. Lynne Patton is here. She'll set the story straight when we come back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Fired Trump aide Omarosa today released yet another audio recording she secretly recorded, this time featuring Trump campaign staffers Lynne Patton and Katrina Pierson discussing a rumor that President Trump was caught on tape using the n-word.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LYNNE PATTON, SENIOR ADVISER TO SECRETARY BEN CARSON: I've said, well, sir, can you think of any time that this might have happened? And he said, no.

OMAROSA MANIGAULT NEWMAN, FORMER WHITE HOUSE AIDE: That's not true.

PATTON: He goes, how do you think I should handle it. And I told him exactly what you just said, Omarosa, which is it depends on what scenario you are talking about. And he said, well, why don't you just go ahead and put it to bed?

KATRINA PIERSON: He said it. No, he said it. He's embarrassed.

(END VIDEO CLIP) INGRAHAM: President Trump vehemently denies that he's been ever caught on tape using a racial slur. Joining me now for reaction is one of the people you've heard on that recording, Lynne Patton, currently a senior advisor to Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson there. It is great to see you, Lynne. Thank you so much for joining us tonight.

LYNNE PATTON, SENIOR ADVISER TO SECRETARY BEN CARSON: Yes, great to be here, Laura. Thank you.

INGRAHAM: Tell us about that conversation that took place, the recording we just heard. It was just part of a recording from October of 2016, Omarosa, you, and Katrina Pierson.

PATTON: Of course. And first I want to start off by saying thank you so much for retweeting my statement last night. I know it's been getting picked apart today, and that is really why I am here is because there is something seriously wrong with society when a woman can run around the White House and surreptitiously record people possibly in violation of her own national security contract. But yet Katrina and I are the one who have to come on national television and explain ourselves.

I've made it very clear, and I stand by my statement that I released last night, that the audiotapes that she has released, first of all, conflate two different conversations. One is with me, Omarosa, and Katrina. The other is also with me, Omarosa, Katrina, and Jason. But the distinction is muddled. And what you are hearing, really, in my opinion, is not only verification that the president said very early on and very sternly and immediately that he did not use this derogatory term.

But the more I hear this recording, what you are also hearing it a woman, Omarosa, who outright interrupts me during this interview and says, he said. That's a lie. And you know, why would she go work for him if that was the case?

INGRAHAM: Was she interrupting you, you think, at that point in the recording? She knew she was recording it, and she wanted her own little insurance policy. She wanted to get it on the record that, oh, no, he said it, and --

PATTON: You raise a good point because even my boyfriend this morning has said to me that the reason why Omarosa kept bringing this elusive n-word tape up is because she used it as an opportunity to surreptitiously record me, obviously, Katrina, possibly other people. This was something -- Omarosa has been obsessed with the n-word since 2004 when on Oprah Winfrey she accused one of the "Apprentice" contestants of calling her the n-word.

INGRAHAM: But you were a friend of hers, Lynne. And you are a very well- respected person within the administration.

PATTON: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: I've heard that from a lot of different people from a lot of different parts of the government. You are extremely well respected. So you said last night that you never participated in a conference call with Omarosa and Katrina, and yet then we hear a recording of you in a conference call with Omarosa. I read that and I was a little confused. How did you forget that?

PATTON: I want to clarify, Laura. What I said expressly was that we refuted what Omarosa had told Chuck Todd and Savannah Guthrie, which was that we participated in a conference call that confirmed Frank Luntz had heard Donald Trump say the n-word. That never happened.

INGRAHAM: OK. So you did participate in calls, but just not a call as it was described by her.

PATTON: In fact we never denied we had multiple calls about the elusive n-word tape or "Apprentice" tape, because Omarosa, again, was obsessed with this imaginary and, quite frankly, fictitious figment of her imagination, which I now know to believe. But she was tracking down something that she created.

INGRAHAM: Lynne, what kind of person as she? You were friends with her, right?

PATTON: Yes. Obviously, she has known the president for 15 years, she was extremely loyal to him up until the day she wasn't. The president obviously is extremely loyal to people who are loyal to him. He gave her multiple, multiple chances. And what is really sad here, Laura, is that the president gave her an opportunity to really help the African-American community, and instead she did the exact opposite by blocking reputable Republicans, black Republicans, and influential members of the community to advance her own standing to the detriment of this White House.

INGRAHAM: This was what she said today with Katy Tur responding to the president basically saying it's good that John Kelly fired her like a dog. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The president called to a dog this morning. What is your reaction?

OMAROSA MANIGAULT NEWMAN, FORMER WHITE HOUSE AIDE: I think that it shows you that if he would say that publicly, what else would he say about me privately? He is absolutely no respect for women, for African-Americans, as evidenced by him instructing the chief of staff to lock me for two hours in the Situation Room to harass me, to threaten me and say that things could get very ugly for me and that there would be damage by reputation. He is unfit to be in this office and to serve as the president.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Your reaction, Lynne?

PATTON: As I was saying earlier, the president has called a lot of people dogs. He's called Mark Cuban a dog. He's called Robert Pattinson a dog. He's called Bill Maher a dog. He's called Mitt Romney a dog. To me, that is not something that is either racial or specific to Omarosa. What he is doing is fighting back against somebody who has wronged him, and he has every right to do that by any means necessary. Omarosa is in what I consider a purgatory. Neither the right or the left wants to claim her.

INGRAHAM: The left is taking her now, though. The left is glamming on to her now. Real quick, do you know why she was fired? Really, why she was fired?

PATTON: I'm reading, just like everybody else, that it has to do with obviously grave violations of --

INGRAHAM: Was she riding around on a vehicle, a government vehicle, doing some errands?

PATTON: I can actually verify that one time she asked me if -- I was with her at the White House. She said that she had to go meet somebody at this restaurant on Seventh Street. We both lived across the street from each other on Pennsylvania Avenue. We went via a White House car service to this restaurant. As soon as we walked in, she said, Lynne, don't turn around, but has the SUV left yet? And he was still sitting there, and she said, they are on to me. They are waiting to see if I come out of this restaurant, because it was really only two blocks away from her apartment. And it occurred to me what she was doing.

And here I am, standing in the foyer of this restaurant with Omarosa trying to hide. And I said -- the hostess is looking at us, and I am mortified because I thought we were actually meeting somebody there. So this is her M.O.

INGRAHAM: So she used government vehicles for personal trips --

PATTON: That was her M.O.

INGRAHAM: Lynne, thank you so much for joining us tonight.

PATTON: And I just want to say one last thing, Laura. The American people are sick of hearing about Omarosa. You said they are sick of hearing about Stormy Daniels and they are sick of hearing about collusion. It's time we focus on the things that they really need, jobs, economy, health care, and infrastructure. And that is what my boss is doing.

And you wouldn't work for a racist president and neither would any of the people I know --

PATTON: You couldn't pay me enough money. There's not enough money in the world.

INGRAHAM: Bingo. Lynne, thanks so much.

PATTON: Thank you so much.

INGRAHAM: Absolutely.

And up next, a tip to you on how to get the full story from the media on immigration stories. Stay with us for that.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: A little tip for our viewers. Read past the headlines, especially as it relates to immigration sob stories. Like this one in the "Fresno Bee" about a deported dad who is missing his son's first birthday party. That is said. On the face of it, it sounds devastating until you read that ICE nabbed the father in court while he was dealing with a felony domestic abuse allegation that he pled down to a misdemeanor assault.

And get this, some groups like the nonprofit Legal Aid at Work want rules that prevent ICE from arresting suspects in state court. Joining me now, Tom Homan, the former acting director of ICE, and immigration attorney Allen Orr. Tom, let's go to you. You know a little bit about this. ICE are now going to courthouses in order to nab some of these illegal immigrants. The argument is, people aren't going to report crimes because they might be illegal immigrants and they are going to these courthouses, and then they are going to be nabbed, too. Is that happening?

THOMAS HOMAN, FORMER ACTING DIRECTOR OF ICE: No, it's not happening. It's a great policy. I signed it. It's my policy. It's ICE's policy not to arrest victims and witnesses of crimes, and no one can me one example we have arrested a victim or witness of a crime in court. The guidance is clear. We're looking for those who are criminals or fugitives or reentrants.

INGRAHAM: Allen?

ALLEN ORR, IMMIGRATION ATTORNEY: That is not what we are seeing. What we are getting is we're getting the low-hanging fruit in courtrooms, and what it's doing is keeping victims and other people from doing lawful things. So what we're saying is the immigrants that are here, that are in the judicial process, who deserve due process, as you said before in your former segment, are getting stopped and detained in court before they have their day in court. So therefore, they might have been charged but they haven't fully been through the court proceeding to be guilty of these crimes, and now they are being placed in deportation and removed from the country when most of them are married to U.S. citizens.

INGRAHAM: Are they illegally in the country?

ORR: They are undocumented in the country.

INGRAHAM: They are not entitled then to be in the United States under U.S. law. They are deportable aliens.

ORR: They are deportable aliens, but they're not MS-13 that we should be focusing on, and they are part of the low-hanging fruit. When we have the large, vast majority of people here that are documented, they are the people that we don't want to be departed.

HOMAN: First of all, the policy is clear, we don't go to family court. We don't go to traffic court. We are talking about criminal court. Someone has been in the country illegally. And they've had their due process in federal court but they ignored that order, and they are hiding from the government. This is exactly where we need to arrest criminals, in jails and courthouses, because they are behind the wire. They don't have weapons, we know it. Judges protect themselves, senators protect themselves by security, why shouldn't ICE have that same protection from criminals, criminals in criminal courthouses?

INGRAHAM: When I started reading this article, I got kind of sad. I'm like this is sad. He is missing -- his wife is an American citizen, his first kid's birthday. Then you have to read down and it says, well, they've has some recent domestic disturbances at the house, or turmoil. It sounds like the guy bashed his wife in the face. A lot of spouses are battered who want to stay -- I get that. But he is both illegally in the country, he is a wife abuser, and you are pleading his case, Allen? Or you think he should stay?

ORR: His wife wanted him to stay.

INGRAHAM: I don't care what she wants. She's not an illegal immigrant.

ORR: And so what I'm saying is it's an overall resources argument.

INGRAHAM: What cases aren't we pursuing today, are you aware of? Which ones?

ORR: Exactly. So people with actual criminal charges, not immigration, not just being deportable, but actually having a criminal charge --

INGRAHAM: He was felony assault, he pled down to misdemeanor assault, apparently smashing his wife in the face --

ORR: In the charged, but he was going to a court proceeding to have an adjudication of that lower pleading. It was not a final resolution.

HOMAN: Two things need to be talked about. We are talking about criminal courthouse, guys arrested for a crime. Second of all, this policy, it wasn't in a vacuum it was created. We worked with the conference of chief justices around the country. The chief justice in California agreed this is a good policy. We are talking about bad guys. And this is exactly where we should arrest them.

INGRAHAM: All right, guys, out of time, but fantastic segment. We could do an hour just on this topic. It's very important on both sides.

The left, by the way, is again suggesting that the president is a racist. Up next, TV icon Jimmie J.J. Walker tells us what he thinks. Don't miss it.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: President Trump street calling has highly disloyal fired aide Omarosa a, quote, "dog" has got the left once again calling him a racist and a misogynist. You would think they would try to come up with a new line of attack by now, but perhaps none went so far as Democratic congresswoman, the ever cowboy-hatted, Frederica Wilson.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. FREDERICA WILSON, D-FLA.: The president of the United States is calling a woman of color a dog. How dare he? How dare he call anyone a dog? We have to stop him. We've got to send a blue wave through this country in the midterms. And then we've got to send a blue wave in November, and we'll shut down all of this racism.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now with perhaps a different take is comedic legend Jimmie J.J. Walker.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Jimmie, thanks for being here. Frederica Wilson is one of my favorites. She's the gift that keeps on giving.

JIMMIE WALKER, ACTOR AND COMEDIAN: She's the best. I love her.

INGRAHAM: Yes. So I think -- it seems that you have a much different take on the president and his state of mind than the rest of your peers in comedy. Explain why.

WALKER: I think that we are at a point now that we need to get on board with America. And Donald Trump, as much as people may not like him on certain concrete levels, he is our president. And does he say everything correct? No. But is everybody correct on everything? No. We need to become Americans and root for America, and unite America. And I always say this, we are not the divided states of America. We are the United States of America. And Donald Trump is a guy that's not a politician. He's an action guy.

INGRAHAM: Did you hear, Jimmie, sorry to interrupt, but did you hear about Spike Lee said the other day? He was asked about whether he thought Trump was the president, considered him president, and he said, I don't refer to him by name. I refer to him as only Agent Orange.

WALKER: That was Spike's joke. The Trump administration, Spike has his best opening in the last 20 years. Under Trump administration, there are more women of color on major magazines, whether they be "Vogue," "Elle," whatever. America, get on board, and start defending Americans. Donald Trump is one of those guys that it is an American patriot.

And America, as they used to say on "Saturday Night Live" for Donald Trump, has been very, very good to him. So he is not a guy that is trying to desecrate anything in America. And the majority of the country, even though he lost by 3 million votes, the majority of the country is for Trump. They are for the flag. I, myself, will always stand up for the flag, and I will always stand up for Donald Trump.

Donald Trump is a guy that I would love to have dinner with, but on the other side, I would love to have dinner with Maxine Waters, too. I am not leaving anyone out. And this is what it seems that we are so fractured, so concrete against America. We have the best country in the world.

INGRAHAM: We have the best country -- there is no better place to live, there is no better time to be an American, I think, in many decades, economically, then it is now. So why is it -- hold on, Jimmie -- why is it that the entire, with the exception of a few people, yourself included, why is the entire world of comedy now so politicized that -- I think, like, Stephen Colbert would literally wither up and melt into himself if there was a night when he couldn't discuss Trump. There is no other comedy other than Trump, and most of that comedy is fairly tedious and remedial.

WALKER: There is not one pro Trump joke out there besides mine, of course, thank you. I think there is not one pro Trump joke out there, and that is unfortunate. I think we are at a point now that what people are doing is they are putting down -- I will go to the immigration policy. Even though taking kids at out of the arms or parents was not the best thing to do, if you look at what happened to the immigration policy, people were on line to get into America. There were lines of miles and miles -- there was no one on the other side trying to get out of America. People want in because they know the opportunity is here, they know the discussions are here. They know --

INGRAHAM: Jimmie, the left is in business of keeping us angry, and that is the entire entertainment industry. Again, most of the people who like Trump have gone underground, you are one of the few. It's either people who are -- you know, big in the '70s, big in the '80s, who are already established, already made it, they don't care about offending Jimmy Kimmel or Steven Spielberg or any of the other big league people. They don't care.

But most people in Hollywood will not say anything even objectively positive about even the economy because that would tacitly be giving support to Trump. Close it out.

WALKER: I think Trump is the guy for our times. And he is the best guy for right now. And we will see that as we go along. We will look at the economic policy, we will look at the policy in terms of our military, we will look at -- even for minorities, like I said. Most American minority women are on magazines now, more than --

INGRAHAM: Magazines, to me, magazines don't matter. The economy matters. Jobs matter. Opportunities matter. I think --

WALKER: Those are opportunities, too, Laura.

INGRAHAM: I think that has been happening for some time, but I think the opportunities for all people of all colors I don't think you have been higher since the Reagan boom then they are right now. J.J., it's so great to talk to you. I want to have you back to talk about Hollywood and fatherhood at some point, because I want to talk about what happened in "Good Times" in the '70s and how their portrayal of fatherhood has changed throughout the decades and the entertainment industry. But it is so great to talk to you tonight. Thank you so much.

WALKER: I will talk to any time. All you have to do is, as they say, call me.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Jimmie, thanks so much.

And tonight was primary night across four states. Any surprises? Stay right there to find out.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: I started The Angle tonight with a warning about the perils of socialism, and guess what, tonight two darlings of the socialist lest were the big winners. In Vermont, Bernie Sanders beat back his Democratic challenger, but he will renounce the win and run as an independent. OK. Code word, socialist.

And as we noted earlier in Minnesota, Keith Ellison fought off domestic abuse allegations to win a chance to fight for that state's attorney general seat. Interesting direction for that party. We're going to see where they all end up.

That's it for us tonight. Ed Henry is in for Shannon Bream.



Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.