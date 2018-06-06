Joe diGenova: IG report is being scrubbed by Rosenstein

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," June 6, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right, Tucker. Great show as always.

All right. This is just an amazing news night. Stay with us.

Welcome to 'Hannity.'

Eighteen months and counting and guess what? We're still waiting for that inspector general's report on how the FBI and DOJ completely mishandled the Clinton's server investigation.

But tonight, parts of that I.G. report and their findings are being leaked. We'll share it with you and it's not looking good for James Comey, Andrew McCabe or Loretta Lynch. But we will see. Are there going to be criminal referrals? We have new information.

Also, we have breaking new information surrounding Mueller's runaway witch- hunt as he is now demanding that all witnesses turn over their phones so his merry band of Hillary-supporting and Trump-hating sycophants can comb through private communications. Are these witnesses going to be allowed to follow the Clinton model? Are they going to be allowed to delete, bleach bit, remove the SIM cards and bust them up with hammers? Interesting thought, I doubt it.

Also, the First Lady Melania Trump back in the public spotlight tonight after weeks of rampant and frankly disgusting speculation from your corrupt news media. We're going to show you how the president responded earlier today.

And also, the president shining a light on criminal justice reform in the wake of his latest clemency grant, an amazing story. We'll analyze that and much more.

And more fallout, Bill Clinton still under fire for his disaster his book tour. Looks like Slick Willy is no longer getting a free pass from his friends in the media and the Democratic Party.

And we have yet another -- this one's probably the best one yet, amazing economic statistic, yes, all in a hundred -- and 501 days of Donald Trump.

We have all of that, a lot to cover. Busy news night in tonight's very important opening monologue.

HANNITY: ABC News now reporting at this hour, the DOJ's watchdog, Michael Horowitz, is coming out strong against James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Loretta Lynch in his forthcoming report, which examines how Obama's Justice Department and FBI -- well, mishandled the criminal case into Hillary Clinton. In other words, we were right and your media was wrong.

And, of course, fired FBI Director James Comey, he cleared Hillary Clinton of all charges, but not before many public missteps, misdeeds surrounding the investigation. According to the report, quote, one source telling ABC that the draft report explicitly uses the words insubordinate to describe Comey's behavior. Now, the I.G. report will also allegedly rebuke Loretta Lynch and fired Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

None of this is surprising. Remember, the McCabe report came out, then comes the criminal referral. After all, we know about Comey's exoneration before investigation. We know about Loretta Lynch's illicit tarmac meeting with Bill Clinton just before she helped clear his wife of all these charges. And we all know about McCabe's Democratic ties and rampant pattern of lying.

And we also know Hillary Clinton -- she did commit felonies. She did obstruct justice. That is indisputable at this point.

As we reported last night, Andrew McCabe, he's now requesting immunity from the U.S. Senate in exchange for his testimony, possibly against his former boss James Comey.

The full, unredacted report should literally have been released by now. And frankly, if it's released any time between now and next Wednesday, remember we have the summit on Tuesday of next week, that means they're trying to bury this on a summer weekend, so it doesn't get the coverage it normally would. If they release it early next week, they are totally trying to bury this during this all-important summit in Singapore.

What Americans deserve, what you deserve is justice in the form of criminal referrals for everybody we just mentioned it has been long months and Mr. Obstruction himself of Congress, Rod Rosenstein, he has had this report for two weeks already and I could only imagine what he's trying to get removed or changed or redacted.

Our own Catherine Herridge has a new report about FBI love bird, one of the two, Peter Strzok in this case, remember he was the agent demoted after his rampant anti-Trump text became publicly available, our own Catherine Herridge is reporting that he was actually the lead investigator in this Clinton case.

He hated Trump. He wanted the insurance policy and then he moved on to the Russia, so-called Russia collusion case and then he was put on Mueller's witch hunt team. In other words, this Trump-hating FBI agent played a lead role in pretty much completely everything, including clearing Hillary Clinton of charges, crimes we know she committed, and then tapped to investigate Donald Trump. One more reason the inspector general's report should have been released by now.

And meanwhile, as the Mueller witch hunt churns on, the special counsel -- this is interesting -- they are demanding that witnesses turn in their phones so team Mueller and, of course, his pit bull Andrew Weissmann and Jeannie Rhee, who worked for Clinton, get to review all of their electronic communications. He wants the phones turned over even texts that are on what are called encrypted apps like WhatsApp or Signal or one of these things.

Maybe Mueller's witnesses, I don't know. If I advise them to follow Hillary Clinton's lead, delete all your emails and then acid-wash the emails and hard drives on the new phones, then take your phones and bash them with a hammer into little itsy-bitsy pieces, use BleachBit, remove the SIM cards, and then take the pieces and hand it over to Robert Mueller and say, Hillary Rodham Clinton, this is equal justice under the law, how do you think that would work out for everybody who Mueller is demanding their phones of tonight?

I'm certain the result would not be the same as Hillary's.

And meanwhile, the person in charge of his Mueller witch hunt, the deputy A.G. Rod Rosenstein, he has responded to growing calls for his recusal, writing a letter to Senator Lindsey Graham stating he will recuse himself if deemed appropriate, and he recommended -- he's the guy that recommended Comey's firing. He signed off on the final FISA warrant based on Hillary Clinton's bought and paid for dossier that even Christopher Steele said there may be 50/50.

So, given that Rosenstein is overseeing an investigation where he's a key witness and he signed off on the FISA I think it's probably deemed inappropriate a long time ago.

And earlier today, former New York City mayor, current Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani had very strong words for the seemingly never-ending fishing expedition to undo the election of you the American people. Watch what the former mayor had to say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RUDY GIULIANI, PRESIDENT TRUMP'S ATTORNEY: They are a group of 13 highly partisan Democrats that make up the Mueller team, excluding him, are trying very, very hard to frame him, to get him in trouble when he hasn't done anything wrong. Now, they may not know they're doing it. They may not realize they're doing it, but they can't -- they can't emotionally come to grips of the fact that this whole thing of Russian collusion didn't happen, right, that they're trying to invent theories of obstruction of justice.

The president's fired the FBI director. The president has the right to fire the FBI director. The president should have fired the FBI director. He was a terrible FBI director.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Even Comey said he had a right to fire him. We'll get back to this witch hunt in a minute.

And also tonight, bad news for the Trump-hating mainstream media. Their rampant, disgusting conspiracy theories about our first lady, Melania Trump, being missing in action came all crashing down today as the first lady appeared alongside her husband at an event in Washington, D.C. So much for the conspiracy theories.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I'd like to sort of maybe say and pay some respects to some of the people here today. I have a list. Of course, we have to start with our great First Lady Melania. Thank you, Melania. She's doing good.

(APPLAUSE)

She went through a little rough patch but she's doing great, and we're very proud of her. She's done a fantastic job as first lady.

The people love you. The people of our country love you. So, thank you, honey.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I'm glad she's healthy. And by the way, her approval ratings are higher than the president's.

Also, the president delivered a very special message for the media today, on Twitter, writing: The fake news media has been so unfair, so vicious to my wife, our great First Lady Melania, during her recovery from surgery. They reported everything from near death to facelift to she left me in the White House for New York or Virginia to abuse, all fake and she's doing really well.

Let's turn our attention now to Kim Kardashian. OK, you didn't expect me to say that, did you?

She visited the Oval Office as you know recently, to shine a light on the criminal justice system and reform in particular and one case involving Alice Marie Johnson who was a great-grandmother. Remember, she was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of nonviolent drug charges. It was only a first offense.

Today, President Trump commuted the sentence of Ms. Johnson who has already served 22 years.

A few hours ago, Kim Kardashian thanked the president, writing, quote: So grateful to @RealDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner and to everyone who showed compassion and contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson. Her commutation is inspirational and gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance.

And, of course, by the way, this is likely just the beginning of what is a long needed conversation in this country about sentencing criminal reform that the president has vowed to tackle, this two-tier justice system that we now know way more than we should about, it stretches wide and it stretches far. These issues must be addressed, equal justice under the law, equal application of the laws.

We do wish Ms. Johnson all our best tonight.

And meanwhile, someone was actually benefited from our two-tiered justice system, speaking of which, his whole entire life, former president Bill Clinton. Yes, he's back in the spotlight, believe it or not. He's finally facing some backlash from the mainstream media and Democrats over his long history of sexual abuse and misconduct.

And Democrats and the media, remember, they protected the Clintons all through the last presidential campaign that is until November 9th, 2016, the day after Hillary lost.

Remember this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Do you think differently or feel more responsibility?

BILL CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: No, I felt terrible then and I came to grips with it. And --

REPORTER: Did you ever apologize for it?

CLINTON: Yes, and nobody believes that I got out of that for free. I left the White House $16 million in debt. But you typically have ignored gaping facts in discussing this and I bet you don't even know them --

REPORTER: Do you feel you owed her an apology?

CLINTON: No, I do. I do not -- I never talked to her, but I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry. I dealt with it 20 years ago plus, and the American people, two-thirds of them, stayed with me, and I've tried to do a good job since then with my life and with my work. That's all I have to say to you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Following that interview, Bill Clinton actually trashed NBC News for finally asking a tough question, kind of questions they should have asked her in the campaign in 2016 and they fired back. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE, NBC NEWS: The former President Bill Clinton expressing some regret over his controversial remarks about Monica Lewinsky here on "Today", but still making false allegations about that interview with Craig.

CRAIG MELVIN, NBC NEWS: Overnight, the former president said that his interview with us was not his, quote, finest hour. Speaking with Mr. Colbert, Mr. Clinton made another public apology for his behavior during the Monica Lewinsky scandal, but also took issue with the questions we asked him earlier this week.

GUTHRIE: I think the tape speaks for itself.

MELVIN: Yes.

GUTHRIE: You of course did not assert that he never apologized. You asked whether he had apologized.

MELVIN: Thank you very much.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Of course, NBC News, the rest of the media, is about 30 years too late. Remember, they gave Bill Clinton a complete and total pass until his wife lost the election.

Right here on "Hannity", we did call out Clinton's alleged sexual assault year after year, way before the Me Too Movement and way before the left seemed to care about his misconduct. You might remember this:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: You described a scene where he was biting on your lip and then when it was all over, he was leaving, said, you better put some ice on that.

JUANITA BROADDRICK: Yes, and casually put on his sunglasses and walked out the door.

KATHLEEN WHILLEY: It was a terrible ordeal for me and I -- no woman should be subjected to it. It was an assault.

HANNITY: He assaulted you.

WILLEY: Yes.

HANNITY: He and -- he touched, grabbed, fondled and kissed us against your will.

WILLEY: Yes.

HANNITY: And it's an allegation that is not made by one woman, it's made by multiple women.

WILLEY: Many of us.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I said, well, I may need to be going or something and the next thing you know, he pulled down his -- he sit down and pulled down his pants, his whole everything, and he was exposed, and I said, I'm not that kind of girl, and I need to be getting back to my -- to my desk.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That Juanita Broaddrick interview, one of the hardest I've ever done in the twenty-three and a half years here at Fox, only one more example proving that we will never be the mainstream media, we do care about people, the American people and we cover the stories they just refuse to because they're so politically-oriented, agenda-driven. These are issues that should transcend politics.

Finally, tonight, we finish with yet another amazing piece of economic news, perhaps the best ever. For the first time since the stat started recording, the United States has more jobs today than jobless claims. Get that -- more jobs available than we have people on the unemployment lines. And on top of that, we have 14 states today with record low unemployment numbers and record low unemployment for women, African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans.

Remember, if this was the Obama administration, I guarantee you, Chris Matthews would be having a lot of thrills running up and down his leg. It'd be non-stop 24/7.

But this president did promise you jobs, jobs and more jobs, and in 501 days, guess what? He's delivering.

Joining us now with reaction to our monologue and all the breaking news tonight, he's the former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia and that is Joe diGenova.

Let me start with the I.G. report, 18 months later. I have a problem, he doesn't -- but we did have a good result in the case of McCabe where there was a criminal referral, but now, Rod Rosenstein and the DOJ, they have had this report for now two weeks. Why am I suspicions the same guy that has obstructed Congress and won't hand over the documents that they've subpoenaed to do their congressional constitutional oversight? Why do I not trust them that they want changes, revisions, redactions to protect themselves?

JOE DIGENOVA, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY FOR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA: Well, the reason is very simple, Sean. Rod Rosenstein is a careerist. He believes in the institution of the Department of Justice and the FBI to the exclusion of any accusations of fault.

And what's happening right now is that the I.G. report is being scrubbed by Rosenstein and his minions and people at the FBI, and they are removing as much embarrassing information about the bureau as possible. And unfortunately, it's going to delay the release of the report and perhaps put it out during the Singapore summit.

This conduct by Rosenstein and the people responsible for the delay is reprehensible, but it is of a pattern because what they want to do is they want to hurt the president -- believe it or not, the deputy attorney general wants to hurt the president and he wants to prevent the release of truthful information to deny transparency to the American people to protect career people inside the Department of Justice and the FBI.

What happened during the campaign and what happened during the Hillary Clinton email server investigation is a national disgrace and Rosenstein should be at the forefront of releasing that information. And instead, he is trying to hide substantial portion of it.

HANNITY: Let me -- so it's not going to be Michael Horowitz, the inspector general that decides the release date here. So, in other words, if it's released any time between now and all through next week with this historic summit taking place in Singapore with Kim Jong Un and President Trump, would you agree with me that they're either burying it on a summer Friday weekend, or they're burying it during one of the most historic summits in history?

DIGENOVA: Well, there's no question that that is their intent. Otherwise, this would have been released a long time ago. The reason it's being delayed is also to allow the leaks which you saw today, the partial leak of the description of Comey's insubordination. Wow, that's a big surprise, he was insubordinate.

He was more than that. He not only was insubordinate, he subverted the Department of Justice and its core function, even though Loretta Lynch was compromised, there sat Sally Yates with all of her flaws who could have easily described what happened and could have just decided this case on behalf of the attorney general.

But what's happening now is there delaying purposely to prevent timely disclosure.

HANNITY: So, you're convinced that they're definitely going to try and bury this and the person that would make that decision --

DIGENOVA: Absolutely.

HANNITY: -- is who? It's not the inspector general, right? He doesn't --

DIGENOVA: No, it's Rod Rosenstein. The deputy attorney general controls the release of the report. The report -- even though it's going to Congress, is controlled by the attorney general and the inspector general.

But -- and they have the right to make changes for national security or other reasons, but we know from the record already --

HANNITY: You have two weeks' worth of changes, two weeks' worth of redactions --

DIGENOVA: No, this was outrageous, yes.

HANNITY: -- two weeks' worth of pressuring Michael Horowitz to alter his report.

DIGENOVA: Right. And remember, the FBI director assigned additional people so that they could respond more quickly.

HANNITY: Let me -- let me go to what has come out as it relates to what's supposedly in the insubordination issue which you raised, now, it's we know the facts in this case. It's irrefutable -- it's indisputable at this point, it's incontrovertible at this point.

Hillary in fact violated the Espionage Act. She put top-secret classified special access programming information on a private server. That's illegal, and she lied about it.

DIGENOVA: Yes.

HANNITY: And as I said, now that Robert Mueller wants everybody's phones in case they used one of these applications I guess, you know, WhatsApp, or whatever you call this stuff, so he wants all this information and interestingly, he wants it and I wonder if everybody that has phones if they did when Hillary did and that's delete the emails, delete the app, acid-washed the phone, break it up to the little bits and take the SIM cards out, how would that work out for all the people Robert Mueller's requesting phones from?

DIGENOVA: If they have done any of those steps that you just identified, they would have obstructed justice and we would be subject to prosecution.

Of course, that wasn't the way Hillary Clinton was treated because James Comey conducted a fraudulent investigation. No subpoenas. No search warrants. No grand jury. Massive use illegally of immunity, with the permission of the attorney general and Sally Yates, the deputy attorney general.

So, what you have is a double standard, and it's just flagrantly visible by the way Mueller is conducting his investigation. The ultimate pressure as opposed to the ultimate no pressure in the Hillary Clinton investigation.

HANNITY: Yes. I just -- and what about the larger role? We know -- we've only got a sampling of Strzok's text messages with Lisa Page.

DIGENOVA: Oh, yes.

HANNITY: The absolute hatred they had for Donald Trump.

DIGENOVA: All the animus.

HANNITY: Last week, we broke a story on this program that said, no, this is being run out of the Obama White House. And then, of course, they're the ones that want the insurance policy. He's the guy that interviewed Hillary two days before they exonerated her, but they were writing the exoneration in May, this was July.

He's the guy that interviewed Flynn and said he didn't lie to the FBI. He's the guy that then flew to London and was involved in the investigation at Trump immediately and Robert Mueller appointed this guy.

When are the charges against him coming?

DIGENOVA: Well, I don't think there's any doubt that the inspector general's report is going to deal with all of that. It's impossible not to, and if it didn't, then, of course, the Horowitz's performance would be abysmal.

But I expected to deal with it. Strzok is a very, very serious person in all of this. He would probably be someone because of the knowledge that he has of Comey's and other activities who may very well be immunized.

But my guess is, is that there will be criminal referrals from the investigation involving the way the FBI covered up the Clinton investigation and basically as a bunch of dirty cops led by the senior dirty cop, James Comey, threw the case. It's really the most embarrassing situation in history of the FBI.

HANNITY: You know, though, I have faith because there were 30 FBI agents and I predict they're going to be the heroes in this story that want to be subpoenaed by Congress, they want to tell the story of how corrupt their bosses were. They'll be the heroes, the rank-and-file. We can trust them.

DIGENOVA: They will indeed.

HANNITY: Joe diGenova, appreciate it.

More breaking news when we come back. Sara Carter, Gregg Jarrett. Also, don't miss Jesse Watters, Jessica Tarlov, who's going to win tonight, and much more, straight ahead.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GIULIANI: They are a group of 13 highly partisan Democrats that make up the Mueller team, excluding him, are trying very, very hard to frame him, to get him in trouble when he hasn't done anything wrong. Now, they may not know they're doing it. They may not realize they're doing it, but they can't -- they can't emotionally come to grips of the fact that this whole thing of Russian collusion didn't happen right that they're trying to invent theories of obstruction of justice.

The president fired the FBI director. The president has the right to fire the FBI director. The president should have fired the FBI director, he was a terrible FBI director.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That was the president's attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, saying that Robert Mueller and his team are trying very hard to frame the president.

Joining us now, Fox News investigative reporter and contributor, Sara Carter. Do you see that book right there? Get your copy now, it comes out next month, you don't want to miss it. By the way, to the attorney -- to the inspector general, what you don't tell, our Gregg Jarrett will. The Illicit scheme -- Russia hoax to clear Hillary Clinton and frame Donald Trump, Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.

I said that yesterday. I want to ask a question here. Is the mayor right? Because a perjury trap is framing and that's the title of your book.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Sure. I think the mayor borrowed the subtitle of my book.

HANNITY: You think he basically stole from you?

JARRETT: Well, no, I think he believes it. He -- well, it's a form of flattery, isn't it?

HANNITY: Oh, ouch! You know, everyone in the world causing me problems every day. Why can't you just say I assume he thought of it on his own?

JARRETT: The evidence is increasingly clear that there was a scheme, an illicit scheme, not just a clear Hillary Clinton. That's pretty obvious, as you stated in the monologue, copious crimes, 110 charges should have been filed --

HANNITY: There's no dispute here. She committed felonies, she obstructed justice.

JARRETT: Right, and I mean -- how do you explain that people like David Petraeus, Sandy Berger, John Deutsch, Harold T. Martin, Kristian Saucier, Bryan Nishimura, all these people did much less the identical thing that Hillary Clinton did, they get criminally prosecuted and she doesn't.

HANNITY: And, Sara, that -- that's the point here. You know, Rod Rosenstein has now held this I.G. report for two weeks, wanting revisions redactions, comments made. I'm sure trying to alter this document the question here is, Gregg Jarrett makes the case in that book we just put up. These documents not what we have exists and he had a lot more information.

And that raises the question: will he give in to the pressure? Will he bury it on a summer Friday? Will he bury it during the summit next week?

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: The scales of justice, Sean, appear to be not balanced, and that's exactly what Gregg Jarrett saying. I mean, Kristian Saucier spent a year in prison for something so minor and then eventually, thankfully, you know pardoned by President Trump.

And now, we see what's going on with Michael Horowitz and how he's being kind of pushed into a corner. I mean, he has to give the people in the report the time to do their due diligence and review the report, but they have to turn back those addendums to the report and they have to be able to --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Does he have the final say? And who gets to say as to what is released?

CARTER: Absolutely. No, absolutely. He has the final say. He has the final say when it's released, and he can come back to them and say, guess what, this isn't a national security risk. I'm not going to redact this. This doesn't -- this doesn't expose sources or methods, we're going to let this report go to public.

HANNITY: But, Sara, at the end of the day. He's the inspector general of the Department of Justice.

CARTER: That's right. And he knows all --

HANNITY: It's all in the same family.

CARTER: That's right, Sean. And he knows all eyes are on him right now. All eyes are on Michael Horowitz and this report and he's going to do the right thing. If he -- if he believes in what he does and I believe he does and we saw that in the last report, he is going to do what is right here.

And remember, that April 24 letter --

HANNITY: But, Sara, anything short of Hillary committed felonies, Hillary --

CARTER: That's right.

HANNITY: -- obstructed justice, that Comey, Strzok and others rigged the investigation. They exonerated before investigation. Anything short of that is a failure on his part. And it's a cover-up on his part in my opinion.

CARTER: And it would be a failure on the American people, it would be a failure to our justice system. And I certainly don't think that's what he wants to do.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: His name is on it.

CARTER: I certainly don't think that's his legacy. That's right. His name is on that report. And remember, there are 400 people working with the inspector general. Not all of them on this case in particular, but there's a lot of investigators on his. They interviewed a number of FBI agents. They've also interviewed people that are in that report. And I think we're going to hear Comey, Loretta Lynch in that report.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Well, we're going to hear from the FBI agents, I tell you just from the segment, the heroes in this and you are talking to some of them as well as I.

CARTER: That's right.

HANNITY: Are going to be people in the FBI in the intelligence community that bravely want to come forward and tell the truth before Congress but they have to be subpoenaed first. And from my knowledge and understanding and my sources, they are already lined up.

(CROSSTALK)

CARTER: They are lined up.

HANNITY: When this report comes out, Horowitz will interviewed, they will be subpoenaed and then the story will be told. And we will be proven right and the corrupt media will be proven wrong. I'm talking too much. Sorry.

JARRETT: Well, I think your point is well taken. All we know is just one aspect of the I.G.'s report that Comey was insubordinate. That's a generous attribution to Comey's conduct.

I would point people's attention to the April 18th criminal referral by members of Congress to Sessions in the Department of Justice. They identify a dozen potential crimes by Comey for concealing evidence before a FISA judge. Stealing government documents and leaking classified documents. Four instances of potentially lying to Congress. The list goes on and on.

HANNITY: Mueller want everyone's cell phones. My advice to them, not really, kidding bad advice would be, follow, Hillary, you know, lead.

CARTER: Absolutely.

JARRETT: Yes.

HANNITY: To lead them acid watch them, bust them out and take out the SIM cards and here little pieces, here Mr. Mueller, here, I'm following Hillary's lead.

JARRETT: Hillary Clinton in her assist he has did that they were obstructing justice.

(CROSSTALK)

CARTER: That's right.

JARRETT: What's despicable is that the FBI gave immunity to at least five different Clinton people in exchange for what, you don't get immunity for--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Unless somebody keep their devices.

JARRETT: They got to keep their devices. Those devices that the FBI obtained. Some of them they never looked at. The others had nothing on them.

HANNITY: Yes. It's amazing.

(CROSSTALK)

CARTER: And Sean, this is a tactic. This is the tactic of Mueller. He is shaking the trees he's making people nervous.

HANNITY: Here's my cell phone, boom, crack it up and have a little pieces say here, Mr. Mueller, courtesy of Hillary. All right. That's why I pause myself on every day. I can't wait for the book.

When we come back, Jesse Watters and Jessica Tarlov, this is going to be interesting. Stay with us.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I have about like three years of (Inaudible) about me and Donald Trump, so I'm not going to keep going down that road. Despite what (Inaudible) to me I'm not going to the White House. It had nothing to do with the national anthem. I said I wouldn't go to the White House a long time ago. The players didn't create this situation.

(OFF-MIC)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You know, things like that, (Inaudible) you know, taking a knee for the flag was never, you know, could be disrespectful for that. (Inaudible). People will do it, just kind of in a situation where people think, you know, you're disrespecting the flag or stuff like that is never the case. You notice about, you know, killing of unarmed minorities, that's what this was always been about.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: A couple of Eagles players from earlier today reacting to President Trump's decision to cancel the event for them at the White House yesterday. The president by the way was right to cancel the Eagles event after last minute, while only a few members even though most of them had accepted originally we're going to show up. Despite dozens of them by the way RSVP, yes, we'll be there and a thousand fans going to Washington only to be screwed by the Eagles.

I never liked the Eagles. I still don't. And I'm sick of the NFL and I'm sick of all of this nonsense. Now we are going to hide in the locker room so we'll take our knee there. We can't respect the flag that people fought, bled and died under.

And meanwhile, tonight, the destroy Trump media owes the president and the first lady a serious apology for the absolutely vile and vicious coverage of the first lady and her public absence in recent weeks. She did just have surgery. Well, the first lady joined the president a FEMA briefing earlier today as we showed you earlier.

Joining us with reaction, we'll see who rules world it is, she's already a deficit because she's not here, Jessica Tarlov. And he is the co-hosts of not one but two shows 'Watters World' and of course, 'The Five.' Go ahead.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: You know, Jessica--

(CROSSTALK)

JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes?

HANNITY: No, no, I have a bone to pick with you tonight.

WATTERS: What's that?

HANNITY: You are an Eagles fan?

WATTERS: Yes.

HANNITY: OK. They were invited, they RSVP's yes, the last 24 hours no, we're not coming. They decided last-minute not to come as a group. It was like, one player, maybe three were going to show up.

WATTERS: Right.

HANNITY: Ten people total.

WATTERS: Right.

HANNITY: A thousand fellow Eagles fans like you.

WATTERS: I was there.

HANNITY: OK. You were there.

WATTERS: I showed up.

HANNITY: You showed up and guess what?

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: And they weren't there.

HANNITY: And they weren't there. That speaks volumes to me about your Eagles. About how classless that was because they were not thinking of you and your fellow fans of the Eagles.

WATTERS: Listen, the Eagles blew it. They fumbled it to use the football analogy, Jessica.

HANNITY: They fumbled it or they--

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: And they should have gone because, listen, patriotism is more important than politics. If I was to play pro ball, I could have played pro ball. I decided do Fox instead.

If I had won a championship which I probably would have and had gone to the White House under the Obama administration--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Jessica, you're leading, you're leading by a mile.

WATTERS: I would have still gone to the Obama White House even if they didn't like the president.

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: I haven't even gotten to say anything yet. Of course, he's leading.

HANNITY: You're leading. I'm saying you, Jessica.

WATTERS: How can she be leading, she's in Europe, Sean?

TARLOV: I'm leading.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: OK. But the point is very simple, Jessica, and that is they didn't care about the fans. They had accepted the invitation. A thousand fans even Jesse Watters going to D.C. to watch this unfold.

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: I did see that.

HANNITY: And they wasted their time, energy and money and the Eagles didn't care. I blame the Eagles! That's why I am not watching the NFL.

TARLOV: It's same for me. Judging by the parade that they had back in Philadelphia, it seems the Eagles care plenty about their fan and they have a great relationship with them. Some of the biggest diehard fans like young Jesse here who even still went to D.C. to be there to honor them in absentia.

But I think the real issue here is that whether they are stupid or not, these people these athletes do not feel like this president is a good icon for the country. That he doesn't unite people, he divides them, he doesn't acknowledge the fact that the national anthem protest had to do with criminal justice reform.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Well, wait. You know who's not the good icon?

TARLOV: And rather he would make a lot--

WATTERS: Kaepernick that started the division.

TARLOV: And say that there weren't coming because of the protest.

WATTERS: Jessica--

HANNITY: I'm with Jessica. Stop blaming Kaepernick for what the Eagles did.

TARLOV: And not a single one of them kneeled the entire season.

HANNITY: Your Eagles did this to their fans yesterday.

WATTERS: I think you are a Giants fan and you are being unfair.

HANNITY: No, I was a jet fan but after they said they said they are going to pay--

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: You're a jets fan.

HANNITY: Not anymore.

WATTERS: And you are dumping on the Eagles?

HANNITY: Not anymore. Not anymore.

WATTERS: Come on, Sean.

HANNITY: But I like the Giants more. Well, listen, I was the biggest Philadelphia flyers fan. I wanted to be Bobby Clark.

WATTERS: Yes.

HANNITY: Bobby Clark, Rick MacLeish, David Schultz, Hounddog Kelly, Bernie Price (Ph). They would have been there.

WATTERS: Yes, they would have been there.

HANNITY: Yes.

WATTERS: And you like a guy with no teeth, that's your idol?

HANNITY: I fell off a roof and busted up all my teeth too, so it's not a big deal.

Let me go to -- the horrible treatment of Melania Trump. Again, you heard the vicious comments by all of these people. David Frum, Stephen Colbert, the list goes on and on, Jessica. I don't believe this ever would have happened or can I think of it happening to Michelle Obama.

TARLOV: Maybe not to Michelle Obama but definitely to Hillary Clinton and there was plenty of chat about her house issue--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: No, let's talk about Michelle Obama. The last--

TARLOV: -- that have dogged her, her entire career. Now there was a CNBC reporter who actually tweeted that he has been heard that people--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: For the first time in my adult life I'm proud of my country.

TARLOV: Just decided to ignore. I'm not sure about some big formal apology.

HANNITY: That was Michelle.

TARLOV: But this certainly didn't turn out to be the story.

HANNITY: Can you think of an instance where it happened to Michelle Obama?

TARLOV: I'm not -- no. I don't think it would have happened to Michelle Obama but I also think that Michelle Obama would have given people--

HANNITY: Thank you. Now it's my world tonight.

TARLOV: -- heads up if she was going in for surgery.

WATTERS: Yes.

TARLOV: And she would have keep --she would have kept people updated. Melania is a very private person. I totally respect that about her. But the press asks questions. And--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: What they did and said was vicious, vile and horrible.

TARLOV: -- you didn't stress my point about the speculation about Hillary (Inaudible) nonstop.

HANNITY: She just had an operation. And she had been seen publicly. You have a chance to save your--

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I would say the only thing missing is the media's credibility. Think about how good things have to be going in the country for the media to fuss over where Melania is. You know what's really missing? ISIS is missing. Maybe they should report on that. You know who else hasn't seen in a while?

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: I think they give him final credit.

WATTERS: Peter Strzok. Where is Peter Strzok? He's involved in an actual conspiracy.

HANNITY: All right.

WATTERS: They haven't had a good week, the media.

HANNITY: You need a good come back, Jessica?

TARLOV: I need a good come back. I stayed up until 2.30 in the morning to be here with you guys. I think that's--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: That's a good come back. That's it.

WATTERS: All right. All right. What do you think?

HANNITY: For the first time ever it's Jessica's world. You're living in it.

WATTERS: You know what, Trump was right. I'm tired of winning.

HANNITY: When we come back, you're not going to want to miss this. Sebastian Gorka, Geraldo Rivera they are going to duke it out over what is going to be a major issue in the midterms and we're going to show you the ad that is spurring this debate. That's straight ahead.

HANNITY: So last night was the biggest primary night of 2018 and we're only months away from the crucial midterm elections. Now as president, well, Donald Trump has said there is a lot at stake in these midterms. I'm saying it's the most important in our lifetime.

Think about this. If Democrats take control of the House and Senate they are going to be out for blood. They want to impeach this president, they want to keep Obamacare, they want open borders, and they want more of your money, they want to take back the tax cuts.

I hope you won't forget where the Democrats stand on these important issues facing the country. The RNC certainly is not. They have a new ad that is hitting the Dems on their message regarding open borders and the violent gang, rather, MS-13. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NANCY PELOSI, UNITED STATES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MINORITY LEADER: They are all God's children. There is a spark of divinity in every person.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We're talking about MS-13. Their motto is rape, torture, and kill.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The victim was stabbed more than 100 times, decapitated, dismembered and his heart was cut out of his chest and then thrown into a pre-dug grave.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The two young men shown here kidnapped, sexually assaulted and shot a 15-year-old girl.

PELOSI: Calling people animals is not a good thing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Not so bad. And just breaking tonight. Department of Homeland Security announcing that border arrests exceeded 50,000 now for the third month in a row.

Here with us former deputy assistant to the president Fox News national security strategist, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, the author of the best seller the Geraldo Show, Fox News correspondent at large, Geraldo Rivera.

Geraldo, think of the issues. This is the Democratic Party. They want to raise taxes. They've said so. They are saying to each other, don't, don't tell anybody, but we want to impeach the president. We want to do it but just don't say it. Please, please, Maxine Waters, stop.

Then of course they want open borders. You heard what Nancy Pelosi said about MS-13 and they want to keep Obamacare. Now, don't you think those are goin to be big issues in November?

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: I think the immigration issue is the hot button issue come November, Sean. I think that that will be the one that resonates and separates the parties.

I have a cautionary note. Because I am a Republican and I don't want a Democratic majority because I think they will endeavor to impeach this president, our friend who is doing I think a terrific job.

But here's my cautionary note. When you use words like animal you have to be careful but you are specially referring to the people who are animals who are savages. These gang members and not paint the immigrant community with a broad brush.

We have the absolute right to protect our borders. We have the absolute right to hard police work through walls, you know, through in any kind of effort that is legal. But we do not have the moral right to separate migrating children from their parents. I don't want us to lose this issue by doing something that is so patently immoral.

HANNITY: OK, but let's have the wall. Let's have a wall with a door. You're OK with that?

RIVERA: I'm OK with that. As I said--

HANNITY: Right.

RIVERA: -- I would like to see the wall on the one side and the DREAMers given a pass, a green light on the other.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: The president offered that and the Democrats did not wanted -- the Democrats didn't take that deal.

RIVERA: You are right. You are right.

HANNITY: The Democrats have that deal.

RIVERA: you are right.

HANNITY: Dr. Gorka, as I said am I right on the four big issues of 2018?

SEBASTIAN GORKA, FOX NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST: I think it's absolutely clear. I think Nothing has really changed except the president delivered on those key issues. He started to build the wall. The figures from DHS for Customs and Border Patrol are stunning and it really will be.

The economy and the national security, yet again. The bottom line is, Sean, the Dems don't have a message. They are whispering in the background about impeachment but who is their real leader? Where is the--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: They have a message though, open border, higher taxes, and impeach the president and keep ObamaCare.

GORKA: Right. Right. More jobs for MS-13. That's their message. I mean, it's a message that's insanity. It literally is Trump derangement syndrome.

When Nancy Pelosi gives out a written statement last Friday, saying the national jobs figures mean little. What do you mean, Nancy?

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Crumbs. Crumbs $2,000.

GORKA: This is the first time ever. The first time ever that we have full employment. When you've got more jobs available than people looking for jobs. Nancy, what do you want? Do you want more unemployment? Is that what you're arguing for?

HANNITY: She wants to take the crumbs back. The $2,000 in crumbs the average families got.

GORKA: Right.

HANNITY: No, thank you.

GORKA: Right.

HANNITY: Geraldo, you know--

(CROSSTALK)

GORKA: When you've got--

HANNITY: -- for the first time in our history, Geraldo, we have more people -- more jobs than people who unemployed. Historic low unemployment 14 states for Hispanic-Americans, African-Americans and women.

RIVERA: Dr. Gorka hits a good point here, Sean. The problem with this divided society is that we're not really on the same team. We cheer against our president's successes.

HANNITY: No, the Democrats do. No. Democrats are cheering for America to fail right now. They can't stand his success because it hurts their opportunity to gain power. That's a fact.

RIVERA: Well, I tell you when it comes to, for example, the North Korean negotiations, I want everybody to be on the same team. Cheering for success for the president.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: That's not good for Democrats.

(CROSSTALK)

GORKA: That's not -- they are -- look, the Democrats don't want America to succeed. That's the bottom line and that's why they want to sabotage the president. And it's absolutely mind boggling.

HANNITY: Horrible position to be in. Thank you both. When we come back, our video of the day.

HANNITY: Today marks the 74th anniversary of D-Day. Our brave men and women slamming on the beach boys of Normandy. Largest invasion by land, air and sea in history. Code name Operation Overlord. The allied landing on the Normandy beaches marked the start of a long campaign to liberate Western Europe from Nazi oppression.

Earlier today, the signing of the V.A. Mission Act where the president spoke about the incredible bravery, the unbelievable sacrifice of those soldiers that risked it all to save the world from fascism and Nazism on this day 74 years ago. My father four years in the Pacific. Different area. Same battles.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Today, we also mark another milestone, the 74th anniversary of D-Day, the allied invasion of Normandy.

On June 6, 1944, more than 70,000 brave young Americans charged out of landing craft jumped out of airplanes and stormed into hell! They gave their heart, their blood, and their very lives on those beaches to drive out the enemy and strike a lasting victory for our country and for freedom.

In every generation there have been heroes like them. Patriots who answer the call to serve, who do whatever it takes, wherever and whenever we need them to defend America.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: God bless all of them. Amazing courage and heroism. We'll always be fair and balanced. We're not the destroy-trump media. Let not your heart be troubled. Laura is next. She's out on parole from what I've been reading.

Copy: Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC.


