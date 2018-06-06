Eagles coach addresses canceled White House

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," June 6, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Good evening from Washington, I'm Laura Ingraham and this is the Ingraham Angle. We have bombshell developments, exclusive interviews, a blockbuster show tonight for you so stay right there. My one on one with Mitch McConnell on a possible McCabe immunity and whether Congress can solve DACA straight ahead. Victor Davis Hanson on the Obama administration desperate for an Iran nuclear deal back then that it lied to the American people or the Senate? And Seen and Unseen with Raymond Arroyo on the simmering war between sports figures and the President. And an all-star lineup of Chaffetz, Bongino, Bolden, Fitton and Wisenberg to discuss the big story of the hour. The unmasking of Jim Comey as an FBI Director apparently gone rogue.

The word insubordinate was use to describe Former FBI Director in the upcoming DOJ Inspector General's report, a source telling ABC News. The IG Report reviews the FBI and DOJ's handling of the Hillary Clinton Email Investigation. It will say that Comey defied authority on more than one occasion according to the report. And perhaps most importantly, the IG is said to criticize Comey for failing to consult with then Attorney General Loretta Lynch before making an historic decision back in July 2016. Of course the decision was not to prosecute Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified information. Now that is the very reason President Trump cited for firing Comey, remember back in May 2017, usurping the Attorney General's authority. The IG will also reportedly criticize Comey for ignoring objections when he announced the reopening of the Clinton Email investigation in late October, right before the election in 2016. Now the IG's revelations may cause Comey's defenders to reconsider a man they once called a principled defender of the FBI and DOJ against the President.

JIM CLAPPER, FORMER DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: I have to reciprocate what an honor it has been to serve with the likes of John Brennon and Jim Comey who are dedicated public servants and have served this country long and well and with great integrity.

NANCY PELOSI, HOUSE MINORITY LEADER: I do say about Director Comey that he came through I think with great authenticity and sincerity. He is not a political person--

PREET BHAHARA, FORMER US ATTORNEY FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY: The President himself sometimes makes accusations that turn out not to be true and when it comes down to who's telling the truth and who's not, I think most people would side reasonable with James Comey.

INGRAHAM: Oh Preet. Well the IF Report tells a different tale and it will also apparently undercut Comey's self-referential preaching about leadership in his latest book.

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: It's about my hope that I can be part of facilitating a conversation about our values. I could be useful by offering people a vision about what ethic leadership looks like. It's designed to try and offer some framework for how leadership should be and must be.

INGRAHAM: Leadership. Well the IG reportedly will also rebuke Lynch's mishandling of the Hillary Clinton Email investigation. The report zeroing in on her meeting with Bill Clinton on a Phoenix tarmac back in June 27th 2016 just a week before Comey cleared Hillary in that email investigation.

LORETTA LYNCH, FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL: Well he wanted to come on the plane and say hello and--

LESTER HOLT, NBC HOST: Did a part of you go, "Oh no, no, no, no, turn him around?"

LYNCH: You know at first my thought was, I speak to people all the time, people in public life, people not in public life-

HOLT: Right but his wife was under investigation by the justice

department--

OPERATOR: She says they made mostly small talk. Nothing about Mr. Clinton's wife and her email server.

INGRAHAM: She talked about the grandkids and that kind of stuff. Well the IG seems very skeptical of her account that what sources saying the report will criticize both the tarmac meeting and its aftermath. Now this whole miscarriage of justice has always stunk to high heaven to me and now an objective authority is reportedly bringing the truth to light. Let's examine what all of this means, what we are learning with Whitewater Former Deputy Independent Counsel Sol Wisenberg, Democratic Strategist Scott Bolden and as Former Chair of that Committee that had oversight over the DOJ's inspector general Jason Chaffetz. They should all know whether the sources leaking of the report are actually reliable. Gentlemen you all made the all-star description by the way at the top of the show. We're all all- stars tonight.

SCOTT BOLDEN, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: I'll take it, whether it's merited or not, I'll take it.

INGRAHAM: Exactly, why not. All right Chaffetz, I got to go to you because this is wild now. First of all I've got to ask you why this leak, this particular information and why now?

JASON CHAFFETZ, FORMER HOUSE OVERSIHGT COMIITTEE CHAIR: I remember the Inspector General Mr. Horowitz telling me a long time ago, he said at the end of the process when the report is written I have to give it to the Attorney General, the Deputy Attorney General and the FBI Director. Cooperating witnesses will get to see small sections and when that happens you're going to start to see leaks, it's inevitable but only he has seen the final report and obviously his staff. It means it's on the verge of happening. It's been 18 months in the making and I don't think at the end of the day it's going to come out and say, they did a really good job. I don't think that that's what's going to happen.

BOLDEN: Yeah I don't think it's going to happen either, the Democrats are going to be watching this as well, and lawyers as well. Because what Comey did with the FBI, what Lynch did before that set this up, handcuffed the FBI and DOJ so we're looking to see that too. The question though is, that's in one bucket, Comey's legitimacy or his truthfulness in regard to his book and his actions with Donald Trump are in a totally different bucket. But Comey puts Republicans and Democrats in very difficult positions based on what the issue is concerning Comey.

INGRAHAM: Why do you think Comey didn't tell Loretta Lynch about this July, very unusual, to say the least, press conference about not indicting?

BOLDEN: Oh incredible. Let me tell you something, there's not one criminal prosecutor at the federal level that works at the FBI, they work at the DOJ. He had to consult with the DOJ and with Lynch, why didn't she just recuse herself and let the deputy AG handle it? Because they could have kept control of it. There'd be no need for Comey to become not only investigator, but prosecutor as well. That's a bad mix, conflicts would have you but more importantly, we're here because of how he interpreted Loretta Lynch saying I'm going to accept the FBI's recommendation. And then the FBI took it and ran beyond that, no consultation with DOJ and that's

just fundamentally wrong.

INGRAHAM: Sol Wisenberg, you reaction to this leak that said he was insubordinate. Maybe you've heard this word used to describe a high ranking government official before, other than someone in the military, you don't usually hear insubordinate, I mean I was insubordinate, that's when I was a high school student but insubordinate? What is that defying protocol et

cetera, is this just disciplinary or is this serious?

SOL WISENBERG, WHITEWATER FORMER INDEPENDANT COUNSEL: It's very serious, insubordination is not a strong enough word. You asked a question, "Why didn't he go to Loretta Lynch", or Scott asked the question. He makes it very clear in his book, he thought the Department of Justice was corrupted and he thought that it would hurt the FBI. He thought that the investigation in some sense as corrupt for four of five reason that's he mentions and he says, "I didn't want the FBI to be tainted or corrupted by that. I wanted people to know that the FBI had done an investigation and made its own decision about that, it was a horrendous thing for him to do, it violated every protocol on the face of the earth, it wasn't his job but that's why he did it.

He said President Obama's comments about Hillary Clinton's guilt or innocence were highly inappropriate. He said that Loretta Lynch, it was inappropriate for her to direct him to call it a matter and not an investigation. He thought it was inappropriate that the department of justice attorneys were not insisting on getting the emails from Clinton's attorneys and he actually had to go to Sally Yates and say, "I'm going to call for the appointment of the special counsel if my agents don't get these emails", and they them a day or two later. So he laid out a number of reasons why he did it but it still doesn't excuse why he did it. Here's the biggest thing that he did that is inexcusable--

BOLDEN: Or the impact of why he did it.

WISENBERG: Here's the biggest most inexcusable thing that he did, he presided over an incompetent and corrupt investigation of Mrs. Clinton and did nothing about it. Here's a man that didn't hesitate to call for a special counsel when he served in a Republican administration, here in case that screamed out for a special counsel, he sat silent.

INGRAHAM: Oh I want to go to Jason here. Jason from the Strzok-Page texts that are trickling out, there is an interesting one and it's from I think July 5th of 2016 and it involves you Jason. Strzok says, "God, Comey is so good", this after his testimony at Capitol Hill before your committee.

"Page: I know, brilliant public speaker and brilliant distillation of facts.

Strzok: Yup, Chaffetz is in over his head.

Page: I was about to say the same thing. And Chaffetz is being so measured but it's so phony"

Now, talk about utter disdain for the other branch of government that is supposed to be exercising its own constitutional oversight which is why we have a separation of powers. Why our framers set up our government as it did. And lovebirds I guess never thought anyone would see this particular text. Jason

CHAFFETZ: Look the deep state never likes exposure, they don't like accountability, they don't somebody asking tough questions. What goes on in those texts though is, I believe, a conspiracy to actually withhold documents from Congress. Remember I issued a subpoena for those materials, a duly issued subpoena and they were talking back and forth how they are just not going to provide them, and you can't do that. When you are conspiring, working together, remember not only are they lovers, but they both work for the FBI and they're discussing how they're going to withhold documents from Congress, a battle that we're still fighting this day and I think if a judge or jury saw that, it'd be very crystal clear that the only reason they are holding them back is because they didn't like Jason Chaffetz and Trey Gowdy and other people asking them hard questions.

INGRAHAM: Hold on speaker, we've got to get to the McCabe issue because obviously now he's requesting immunity for his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. We have a clip from special report, everybody watch.

ERIC BOLLING, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Did you know that Andrew McCabe, your deputy, had sat on that revelation about the emails?

COMEY: Yeah I don't know that to be the case. I do know that New York and FBI Headquarters became aware that there any some connection between Weiner's laptop and the Clinton investigation, weeks before it was brought to me for decision. And as I write in the book, I don't know if they could have moved faster and why the delay.

INGRAHAM: Scott

BOLDEN: Yeah the fact that the documents were delayed, that's a problem.

What the real issue is, was it necessary for him, in October of 2016, to announce or to write, essentially a public document, as to whether they were going to open up the investigation or not. If they had the documents that long, if there were copies, that's a pretty efficient review, and I got to tell you, diligence and other mechanisms, you can go through some documents pretty quick to see whether they are copies or not. We do it with litigation all the time. I'm not so sure he had to announce that publicly to protect himself or the FBI. He could have gone through that, and remember, we're talking about a month before the election, which DOJ guidelines say, "you are not supposed to do anything that can influence an election". And he knew when he wrote that letter, there was going to be some influence despite the fact that he pulled it back or he said they were just copies later.

INGRAHAM: Sol we talked about this on radio but it's not surprising at all is it, that McCabe wants to use immunity for any further testimony on Capitol Hill. The guy's under criminal investigation. Any good lawyer would ask for immunity.

WISENBERG: Absolutely Laura, people in hell want ice water. He's not going to get immunity unless somebody in the Congress is incredibly incompetent.

If he gets Congressional immunity it will put in grave doubt any future prosecution of him. So that would be a real dereliction of duty. When Congress gave immunity to Poindexter and North, their convictions were overturned. It becomes extremely difficult because of the criminal procedure rules that you're familiar with to successfully prosecute anyone

who get immunized and then goes and testifiers against Congress.

IMGRAHAM: Jason

CHAFFETZ: I don't know that I agree with that, I think they need to actually hear what he's going to testify about. And remember the inspector general is already recommending prosecution for McCabe lying previously but I think Grassley is doing it the right way. Let's hear what he thinks he's going to actually say and not do what the FBI and department of justice did and that is hand out immunity. Remember they gave out five sets of immunity and got nothing for it during the Clinton investigation. I think Grassley should hear him out and out and toy with him a little bit, play with him a little bit and see what he has to say.

INGRAHAM: One more thing, hold on. I want to play something before we go.

April this year, we have Comey on with Stefanopoulos and asks specifically about the chain of command and sending that letter right before the election. It's a full screen, I'm sorry. Here's the full screen it says, in an interview Stefanopoulos, he was asked "If Attorney General Lynch had ordered you not to send the letter, would you have sent it?" Comey says, "No, I believe in the chain of command". I'm sorry, I think given what we've found out, given what the IG's said, any three gentlemen want to respond to that? He believes in the chain of command.

BOLDEN: It's lewd at this point if you ask me because we know he sent the letter and he didn't ask. He should have let DOG handle it.

INGRAHAM: I know. He didn't believe chain of command in July 2016 either, he didn't believe in that.

BOLDEN: It was issue driven. Depending on the issue, he believed in chain

of demand.

INGRAHAM: Whether it was good for him, he believed in chain of command.

Everybody, fantastic panel, as always and you're always all stars in my heart. Hey everybody do you remember this one?

COMEY: I think he's morally unfit to be President.

INRGAHAM: Well up next Tom Fitton and Dan Bongino on Comey's own moral fitness after what we learned today, don't go away. Do you remember how we were told time and again that it was President Trump damaging the integrity of our cherished institutions?

OPERATOR: Is the President threatening the long standing independence of the justice department?

JOHN SCIUTTO, CNN NEWS CORRESPONDENT: The latest really episode in the President's long term campaigns, undermine the Russian investigation, the department of justice et cetera, the FBI.

HARRY LITMAN, CNN CONTRIBUTOR: Look the justice department is under a shelling from the White House, it's like London in 1941 there.

ANDREW MCCABE, FORMER DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI: A full throttle assault under the rule of law undermining the department of justice, undermining the FBI, in ways that are just shocking.

INGRAHAM: Shocking. Well now the shoes sits squarely on the other foot.

Think about what we have just learned in the last 48 hours. McCabe, the former deputy FBI director has asked for Congressional immunity for any further Congressional testimony. According to ABC News, the DOJ, Inspector General's report finds that's Comey was insubordinate and criticizes his handling of the email investigation. The report also casts serious doubt on the former Attorney General Loretta Lynch's role in that same investigation, particularly her tarmac meeting with Bill Clinton. Let's discuss these amazing new falls from grace with former secret service agent, Dan Bongino of NRATV, and President of Judicial Watch Tom Fitton and Jeff Beatty who served in the FBI and CIA.

Let's start with you Tom, it is quite something to hear that litany of sound bites with the grand exaggeration, with the bombing of London in 1941. Come on what we've seen in the Inspector General's Report just the dribs and drabs that we've seen so far, is an FBI that was mishandling this investigation, not consulting with superiors, and apparently just defying internal protocol and how they handle these matters.

TOM FITTON, PRESIDENT OF JUDICIAL WATCH: Yeah President Trump inherited a terribly corrupt leadership of the FBI and he cleaned house by firing Comey. This IG Report confirms essentially, it looks like, that he did the right thing. Ironically Mr Rosenstein came to the same conclusion in excoriating Mr. Comey's handling of the Clinton email investigation. Not so much the sham investigation itself but the fact is that it was a sham investigation rather than confront directly, he attacked Hillary Clinton to distract from the fact that he was protecting her. What a despicable act by him and the IG tore him apart.

INGRAHAM: Dan let's go to you, you have been extremely passionate on this issue from the very beginning. What are these developments that we've learned today, and again these are just the initial leaks that we've heard with this IG Report that seems to be delayed and delayed and delayed. A lot of comment from people, I guess, who mentioned and Democrats, Republicans able to comment. Perhaps it will be changed, but your initial reaction of what we're hearing.

DAN BONGINO, FORMER SECRET SERVICE AGENT: Well it looks like Jim Comey is going to be exposed for the holier than though phony that he was Laura.

Listen, he hid this investigation from Congress for eight months. And just so everybody's clear on this, there is a protocol for quarterly briefings to Congress about sensitive investigations. Comey even acknowledges that in a hearing up on the Hill. And they ask him quarterly, every three months, this isn't difficult for anybody to understand. He hides it for eight months. They ask him, Representative Elise Stefanik, "Mr. Comey why did you hide this investigation from Congress for eight months?" You're never going to believe this, you know what he says? Because it's sensitive. After acknowledging that they brief Congress every three months because of sensitive investigations. Of course I'm talking about the investigation of Donald Trump. Comey is being exposed here. This was really horrendous leadership and I really hope this IG Report gets the truth out there.

INGRAHAM: Jeff you have former experience at FBI, CIA. The rank and file agents at the FBI. Now they don't make a ton of money, they work really hard, a lot of them put their livers in danger every day, what do they think, it's kind of a generic catch all questions but, I always try to myself in their shoes. What are they thinking when they see this circus around this Hillary email investigation and then the supposed collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, that seems totally nonexistent. With informants, moving in and out of London, dates not matching up, what do you think's going through their minds?

JEFF BEATTY, FORMER FBI SPECIAL AGENT: Well you know they have to be disappointed. Comey, I don't believe he ever was an FBI agent, you know.

He's been an attorney and he's had some appointed jobs, so he's not really come up through the ranks, contrast that to somebody like CIA agent Gina Haspel who's come up through the ranks. But one of the underlying thing people are asking that I talk to is, where are the whistle blowers? Where are the rank and file whistle blowers here? And one of the reasons why there are not rank and file whistle blowers coming forward is there is a pay system in the FBI. You alluded to the fact that they don't get the best base pay but there is system that rewards them with an additional 25% of their base pay, that used to be called administratively uncontrollable overtime, and it became LEAP, Law Enforcement Availability Pay. And what it boils down to is FBI agents have to certify and supervisors have to certify that additional time has been worked, basically 50 hour weeks or more.

Sometimes these corners are cut, a great book is out there called `Fraud Fighters" written by a guy named Wells who was a former FBI agent. He talks about actual fraud that was conducted and then supervisors certified that yeah this time was worked. And that puts people in positions--

INGRAHAM: This is all getting too much into leads for Jeff but, you are saying there are not whistle blowers because they are afraid they are going to get docked pay? Tom what--

FITTON: Well remember they had to sign these extra non-disclosure agreements where they were already committed to not disclosing information in these investigations and they put the fear of God into them by forcing them to sign these extraordinary non-disclosure agreements. Look, I think the most important thing about this IG leak is that it undermines the Mueller investigation into the alleged obstruction of justice supposedly that Trump committed in firing Comey. It shows that Trump was very much in the right--

INGRAHAM: Should have fired him day one, he should have been gone day one.

He was a disaster. He should have never been kept on, that's one of the few things I think Trump could have done differently in the first month.

FITTON: This is the most significant any-corruption act by President in recent memory, getting rid of Comey. And it's been confirmed by the IG.

What is Mueller investigating now? The firing of a corrupt official?

INRAHAM: Dan Bongino why is Rod Rosenstein still supervising Mueller when he is a witness having signed one of those Pfizer warrants that did not reveal that Hillary and her campaign paid for that Steel Dossier. Lindsey Graham has been all over this and apparently he said if deemed appropriate I will recuse myself. My goodness he shouldn't be supervising Mueller.

BONGINO: Laura not only that. Not only did Rosenstein sign one of the Pfizer warrants to spy on members of the Trump team, he's a material witness in the firing if Jim Comey. Which the Democrats have alleged was the greatest sin of the Trump Presidency despite Comey's obvious incompetence. Rosenstein's a twofer, he's implicated in Spygate and he's implicated in the special counsel because he's the one who writes the memo about the firing of Comey. How he is still acting as the Deputy AG is one the great mysteries of my 43 years on this planet.

INGRAHAM: He was a bad appointment by Jeff Sessions. You're the deputy in these departments. I worked at the transportation department, education department and in the White House in the last couple of years of the Regan Administration and the deputy position and the undersecretary positions are so important. You have bad people or people that wet themselves the first time there's controversy, you're going to be in big trouble, especially at the Justice Department. Guys I want all of you, Jeff I want you to react to Paul Ryan today in this weekly press conference seemed to jump on the Trey Gowdy bandwagon when asked about Spygate. Let's watch.

MALE INTERVIEWER: Right before the recess you sat in the briefing with Trey Gowdy and he came out afterwards and said that he's more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do. Do you agree with Trey Gowdy?

PAUL RYAN, SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: Normally I don't like to comment on classified briefings. Let me say it this way, I think Congressman Gowdy's initial assessment is accurate. I think we have some more digging to do.

INGRAHAM: Well that's an understatement. We've still a lot of documents and a lot of months that are missing. Jeff, no spy, I guess we can call it an informant mole or a lure. What's your reaction to that?

BEATTY: Well my reaction is that this has always been two different approaches when the Democratic apparatus was attempted to be penetrated by people outside this country, the FBI went to them and warned them and said hey let's work together to make sure that doesn't happen on your servers.

That is not the way they handed the Republican side of the coin. They instead decided to ahead and call it entrapment, if you want, run an operation into there. But they sure didn't go into them as American citizens and say, "Listen, we have some foreign entities trying to penetrate this and trying to corrupt the process. They handled the Republicans differently than the Democrats and there's just no excuse for that.

INGRAHAM: Yeah so much for the defensive briefings. Guys thanks so much.

The Eagles, by the way, trying to deal with being the first Super bowl champs ever to be disinvited to the White House, and despite the hopes of some media, Melania is back on Seen and Unseen with Arroyo next.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: It's now time for our "Seen and Unseen"

segment tonight where we expose what is really behind the big cultural stories of the day.

On the day after the Philadelphia Eagles would have celebrated their Super Bowl win at the White House, the team coach held a press conference. What he didn't address was as newsworthy as what he did. FOX News contributor, "New York Times" bestselling author Raymond Arroyo here to explain.

Raymond, this has been wild.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: The Eagles won the Super Bowl obviously. The White House wanted to commend them, have an honor for them.

But the White House felt the rug was pulled out from under them -- 80 players said we will attend, and at the last-minute said two players will attend and the mascot.

INGRAHAM: And the coach.

ARROYO: And the coach. The White House said no, we are not doing this.

Now Coach Pederson is trying to explain of the Eagles. Watch this.

DOUG PEDERSON, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES HEAD COACH: Our organization, and I was looking forward to going down and being recognized as world champions. And it is what it is. I am not discussing it. It's over.

ARROYO: Coach Pederson should ask his own --

INGRAHAM: Is it Pederson?

ARROYO: Pederson. Jeffrey Lurie is the owner of the team. He was the guy who was recorded in that private NFL owner's meeting trashing Trump.

INGRAHAM: I think Pederson, I think he's a good guy.

ARROYO: He wanted to be there.

INGRAHAM: He wanted to be there and that was genuine. I watched that whole press conference. But he is sick of there. He just wants to play the game.

ARROYO: Laura, the organization has explaining to do. Why did they pull this fast one?

INGRAHAM: And by the way, the Secret Service has better things to do know that to do background checks on 80 people.

ARROYO: Then disappear.

INGRAHAM: Then suddenly did they have to do their hair? What's the problem? Manicures, they couldn't make it.

ARROYO: Now Steven Kerr who is the Golden Warriors coach, he's weighing in.

INGRAHAM: I'm over him, too. Golden State.

STEVE KERR, GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS HEAD COACH: I am blown away by the irony of the Eagles being disinvited and instead we just have these military sing-alongs at the White House to show how patriotic we are even though we don't know the words. It's just incredible.

ARROYO: I have not heard that much double speak since Joy Reid tried to explain those blog entries. But here's the problem with this. It's personalizing your political appetites, projecting it onto the White House.

If the White House wants to honor you, they're doing that on behalf of the American people. This isn't personal and it's not even about Trump.

INGRAHAM: What is wrong with the military, let me just say, what is wrong with the military sing-along? Sometimes we miss certain words to certain songs, myself included.

ARROYO: I do that at church every week.

INGRAHAM: Sometimes in mass I'm dropping words left and right. This is all snarky stuff. We've got to move on.

ARROYO: The president had this celebration and two guys decided to kneel.

They have video of two guys kneeling in protest during the celebration at the White House.

INGRAHAM: Look at that one.

ARROYO: I don't think they are actually kneeling.

INGRAHAM: There he is, the white shirt.

ARROYO: I think he gave out from the tonnage he is holding.

INGRAHAM: Whoa. Yes. He blew his MCL there, that's what it was, or ACL.

Now we have got Melania. She came back tonight, today.

ARROYO: Our national suspense has ended. She appeared at a FEMA event.

This is after weeks of speculation, 26 days she was out of the public eye.

But nasty people like David Frum and others were suggesting she was abused.

She was knocked around.

INGRAHAM: I think he was trying to say --

ARROYO: He said imagine if the president punched her.

INGRAHAM: He was saying the hypothetical. But I don't think you can say that.

ARROYO: The president saluted the first lady at her first public event today.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: She went through a little rough patch, but she is doing great, and we are very proud of her. She's done a fantastic job as first lady. The people love. The people of our country love you. So thank you, honey.

ARROYO: Now we know where in the world Melania Trump has been. She had a kidney operation. It takes time to recover. And they can ask questions, but you have to accept the answers, too.

INGRAHAM: Some of these people in the media take more time off when they get Botox injections for goodness sake.

INGRAHAM: Not that there's anything wrong with that.

ARROYO: I haven't had any.

INGRAHAM: I haven't had any in a while.

ARROYO: But to put missing persons --

INGRAHAM: By the way, she looked fantastic. I love the out of Africa thing she had on. I loved it. She looks great. I don't even want to appear next to her, she's so beautiful. Missing, well, she's not missing you, that's all I can say.

ARROYO: Then there was an FBI -- I have to show you this video. This is an FBI agent in Colorado. He's doing a backflip --

INGRAHAM: At a party, having fun.

ARROYO: He's at a party.

INGRAHAM: Tight khakis there.

ARROYO: Yes, but it's a distillery. He's on Astroturf. He flips, his gun falls out. Boom, he shoots an onlooker and just puts the gun away and shrugs and goes back to his beer. This is a cautionary tale.

INGRAHAM: Don't carry a gun and do a backflip, that's the cautionary tale.

ARROYO: People are saying only military and legal enforcers should have guns. Maybe not. Sometimes civilians do better with firearms.

INGRAHAM: That's a grown man doing a backflip. That's a little --

ARROYO: An FBI grown man.

INGRAHAM: He's just stupid.

ARROYO: I have some something sad to report.

ARROYO: Raymond has to be on a single camera shot.

ARROYO: Ninety-eight-year-old Jerry Maren is the last of the munchkins in the "Wizards of Oz." There he is. He was a member of the Lollipop Guild who presented Dorothy with the lollipop. I know you love this movie, and Laura, thank you for doing the medley for his.

(SINGING)

INGRAHAM: The munchkins were paid less than toto on a weekly basis. Toto made I think $100. The munchkins made $35 a week. That was scale back then.

ARROYO: He is the last of the 124 munchkins, and he has now left us.

INGRAHAM: One of the greatest movies of all time.

ARROYO: An iconic film.

INGRAHAM: How do I go to Mitch McConnell after this? I've depressed.

We've got to go. Mitch McConnell up next trying to get Congress to do its job, cancelling the August recess. What will Congress do without its long vacations? Wouldn't you like to have four weeks off? Mitch McConnell next.

INGRAHAM: This is such great news. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell boldly cancelled most of the August recess. He wants Congress to do something that's really amazing. It's called work, pass the president's agenda, confirm long stalled nominations, about time. I spoke to him about those issues and a lot more in this exclusive interview a short while ago.

INGRAHAM: Senator, thanks so much for joining us.

MITCH MCCONNELL, (R) SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: Laura, good to see you.

INGRAHAM: So the big August recess, tell me about it. Chuck Schumer today said he is fine with it as long as you set aside a good amount of time for health care votes. What's going to happen?

MCCONNELL: Well, we're going to be here confirming the president's nominees. We've had to file cloture to speed the process up 101 times during President Trump's administration to try to speed up the confirmation of his appointments. That's happened only 24 times in the first two years over the last six presidents. So they've been slow walking his effort to not only staff up his administration, but they made it more difficult to confirm judges as well. Even though we win them all in the end, they are taking a lot time. So I'm going to give them plenty of time.

INGRAHAM: Chuck Schumer also said after the primary votes yesterday that Democrats have a good chance of taking the Senate. Your reaction to that?

MCCONNELL: Well, I think it is going to be very competitive. If you look at the history of off year elections two years into any new president, Bill Clinton lost the House and Senate. Obama lost the House and almost lost the Senate. Yes, I think it's going to be a knockdown, drag out fight all the way to the finish. But we are optimistic we can hold the Senate, still have a majority, and still confirm the president's appointments.

It's important to remember, the Senate is in the personnel business, the House is not. If we lose the Senate the president will be kneecapped for the last two years of his term, on judicial appointments, on appointments to the cabinet boards and commissions and all of that. I think the American people need to understand the consequences for this administration if we were to lose the Senate.

INGRAHAM: Optimistic about the economy and the future?

MCCONNELL: Yes, the economy is roaring. Lowest unemployment in decades.

People are optimistic, jobs are being created. Much of this is attributable to the tax relief bill that we passed last December. So it's a pretty great time to be an American looking for work.

INGRAHAM: Why would people want to vote against their own pocketbooks then and vote for Democrats in November? You guys should be sitting pretty here?

MCCONNELL: That's certainly our argument and I sure hope they share our view. This is not an environment that cries out for change.

INGRAHAM: Some big Republican donors have said that unless Congress passes a DACA amnesty, they're not going to give a penny. This guy Mike Fernandez, big donor in Florida, big billionaire, others have as well, Weathertech CEO. Any possibility of an immigration reform getting passed House, then Senate?

MCCONNELL: I don't know about the House, but in the Senate it's not on our agenda. I went to immigration early this year, wide open for amendments.

The Senate did not want to pass any particular version of it. Honestly Laura, I can't see us going back to immigration this year unless there was some proposal that the president actually was OK with and said he was willing to sign. I don't think he is OK with anything I am seeing coming our way. So short answer not on the agenda in the Senate.

INGRAHAM: Bob Corker and a few other senators have expressed their dismay over the president's tariffs and wanted to attach an amendment to the defense policy bill that is kind of a must pass bill. The president won on this robust economic nationalist platform. Is it a good idea for the Senate to take on the president on the issue of tariffs?

MCCONNELL: I don't think so. Frankly, I am not thrilled about the tariff path that we seem to be on, but we're not going to be in the Senate passing a bill preventing the president from what he can legally do under current law.

INGRAHAM: Corker says for national security grounds, if he cites that then the Senate should be able to say --

MCCONNELL: We're not going to be passing that in the Senate.

INGRAHAM: The I.G. report that has been delayed and is going to be coming out has now leaked, parts of it, saying that Jim Comey, the former FBI director, was insubordinate and also words liked defied authority in the way he handled his job and the Hillary email investigation, specifically at the end when he notified Congress that they were reopening the investigation, also cited Loretta Lynch in a reprimand. Not more details other than that, but any thoughts on that given --

MCCONNELL: We are anxious to see what his recommendation is going to be.

We've heard that he is a straight shooter. We know he is conducting this investigation. I have not heard about the particular leaks, but we would like to see his report and I assume it will come out sometime soon.

INGRAHAM: Meanwhile, the deputy director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe's lawyer, is asking for immunity before he is going to testify before the Senate committee headed by Chuck Grassley. Your thoughts on that?

MCCONNELL: That's certainly interesting. You could imply what you choose to imply from that sort of thing. You are a lawyer. I think it's a pretty interesting request on their part.

INGRAHAM: A lot of people have been saying that Donald Trump is besmirching the FBI and calling the FBI into question and how dare he question the FBI. We all love the FBI, but this is now the director of the FBI and the deputy director, these two developments.

MCCONNELL: I think all of these things will come out sooner or later. The I.G. report is something we think is going to be quite interesting and we're anxious to receive it.

INGRAHAM: The big question for all of us court watchers is of course the Supreme Court. The big five-four decision came out regarding religious liberty, Anthony Kennedy in the majority, the bakery case this week. If Anthony Kennedy does step down and retire at the end of this term, when will the Supreme Court hearings in your estimation be held given the tight schedule that we already have?

MCCONNELL: The Congress meets until December 31st this year. If we get a vacancy sometime in the next month or two we will certainly deal with it this year.

INGRAHAM: Could it be held before the new court term begins?

MCCONNELL: It will certainly be held this year. If there is a vacancy in the next month or two, we have plenty of time to do the confirmation.

INGRAHAM: Any sense that the president has narrowed down the candidates to one or two people and they're ready to go here?

MCCONNELL: I can't imagine they are not thinking about this. I believe they are. And if a vacancy would occur my assumption is we get a nomination rather quickly and I guarantee you with deal with it. It's not just the Supreme Court, however. You've been following. We now have confirmed 21 circuit court judges in the first year and a half of the Trump administration, breaking all modern records. One-eighth of the circuit judges in America have been appointed by Donald Trump and confirmed by this Republican Senate in a year and a half.

INGRAHAM: You have eight that are still waiting to get out of committee, two on the floor --

MCCONNELL: They will all be done this year.

INGRAHAM: And will you hope to get them done through the August recess?

MCCONNELL: They'll all be done this year.

INGRAHAM: Finally, Senator, this is the anniversary of D-Day. I know you've had a chance to spend some time with our veterans over the last few days visiting Washington. Thoughts on where we are 74 years after the D- Day invasion.

MCCONNELL: My dad was in World War II in Germany. He got there after D- Day. But it was the greatest generation, no question about it. One fellow I met today is 100 years old. He was in the original North African invasion, the first time we went on offense in World War II in Europe and was there at the end when the Germans surrendered, survived it all, and he's 100 years old. These were the greatest generation, no question about it.

INGRAHAM: Senator McConnell, it's always great to see you. Thanks so much for giving us some time today.

MCCONNELL: Thank you, Laura.

INGRAHAM: And in just a minute, how Obama officials look lawmakers in the eyes and lied about the Iran deal. The one and only Victor Davis Hanson, next.

INGRAHAM: There's new evidence tonight that the Obama administration lied to the American people to get the Iran nuclear deal done. The draft of a Senate report obtain by FOX News shows that Obama officials let Iran gain access to the U.S. financial system despite testifying to Congress that that would not ever happen. For analysis we're joined by Victor Davis Hanson of Stanford's Hoover Institution.

All right, VDH, you wrote a whole column about the prevarication of this administration. Before we get to the Iran deal specifics I want to read something for our viewers who might have missed it. You wrote "We are slowly appreciating over the last year that lying under oath was an Obama administration requisite for a high position in the Intel community. FBI Director Comey lied about the sequence of the investigation in the Clinton emails, lied by omission to the president when he failed to include that fact in the Steele dossier." And then you said "Director of National Intel Jim Clapper, CIA director John Brennan may prove to be the two most prevaricating officials in the history of any modern administration. The Obama administration institutionalized deception as a tool of government."

Wow. I love that column, number one. Number two, the Iran deal fits perfectly into your analysis, does it not, what we learned today?

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW AT HOOVER INSTITUTION: Yes, I think it does. It the result of two things. One is they felt that their exalted ends, tat so moral and noble that any means necessary would be justified them to achieve them. But more importantly, Ben Rhodes explained it to us when he said they had created an echo chamber of compliant, obsequious and toady journalists. So there was no independent audit on them.

And if you were charitable, Laura, you would say they just misread human nature. They would think that if they were going to be magnanimous to the Iranians they would be paid in kind, whereas I think more likely the Iranians looked at that magnanimity as weakness to be exploited rather to be appreciated. If you were less charitable you would say they wanted to do almost anything to get a signature achievement before he went out of office. And if you were really less charitable you would they had some warped view that the Iranians and the Shia Persian aspect and Muslims and Islam deserved a second chance, so there was going to be a new hegemonic power in the Middle East to balance the Sunni Gulf monarchies, and they thought that might be somehow good. Pull away from Israel, Hezbollah, Hamas, Assad, Iran, that might be something we should if not promote at least tolerate. We saw the wages with that with Hezbollah and missile in Yemen. It's an utter mess.

INGRAHAM: So the Iran deal, giving access to Iran, it was ultimately thwarted because two banks said we can't do this. It wasn't because the Obama administration didn't want to give license to Iran, but the banks said no. And the Senate finds out about it later.

HANSON: Yes, I think they were --

INGRAHAM: That is just wild.

HANSON: Wild or surreal because it was almost as if the Obama administration was advising the Iranian government to circumvent U.S. law.

As if the left hand of the American government was at odds with the right hand. It made no sense.

But, again, that was a deal that should have gone through the U.S. Senate to be ratified as a treaty, but there was no support public support and there was no support even among Democratic senators, at least enough to get it ratified. There was only about 40 percent of the American people thought it was a sane thing to do, and yet they pushed it, pushed it, pushed it. And I guess historians are going to argue why they would have done such a silly thing. Once again it shows you that Trump's animal cunning or his instinctual suspicions that this was not a good deal are sort of ratified or --

INGRAHAM: By the way, the same media, Victor, is bashing Trump, first over his rocket man rhetoric, now over the way he stumbled into the negotiations with North Korea. After the history with Obama and what Obama did, we are actually breaking new ground here potentially.

By the way, everybody has to read this column. I have it on my Facebook page. I have it on my website. It's fantastic. Style over substance.

Fantastic as always, VDH. And we'll be right back.

INGRAHAM: Today the 74th anniversary of D-Day. Here is FDR's prayer, part of it. "Almighty God, our son's pride of our nation, this day has set up on a mighty endeavor, a struggle to preserve our republic, our religion, our civilization, and to set free a suffering humanity. Lead them straight and true, give strength to their arms, stoutness of their hearts, steadfastness in their faith." We remember those brave heroes today and every day. I'm Laura Ingraham.

END

