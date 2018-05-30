Rudy Giuliani: Mueller probe should never have taken place

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," May 30, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: I can't figure it out. All right, Tucker. Great show as always.

And welcome to "Hannity".

Coming up later tonight, I have a mini monologue responding directly to Roseanne Barr's comments on Twitter and the ABC decision to cancel her show.

But first, a lot of breaking news tonight. The Attorney General Jeff Sessions tonight in the hot seat and rightfully so.

In a few minutes, we're going to put Sessions' absurd decision that has impacted this country to recuse himself from the Russia investigation under our microscope, also explain why the former senator, he never should have accepted the job as America's top cop in the first place, knowing the next day he was going to recuse himself.

We have a lot of analysis to bring you surrounding what the president is calling, rightfully, spygate. That's right. Spies in the Trump campaign, just like real life to real judges and real FISA courts. Now, this is the biggest political scandal in American history.

But today, the House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy apparently doesn't get it. He's actually defending the FBI's use of spies in its overall investigation into Russia collusion. We'll tell Trey Gowdy why he's wrong.

And we'll also remind everyone watching just why the spygate case, the FISA abuse, the bias, the leaking, the lying, the deception from Comey, Mueller, and his merry band of Democratic donors has weaponized our system of justice against your duly elected president. Now, with Mueller's runaway investigation on day 378, not a single shred of evidence President Trump and even some top Democrats worried that Americans are getting sick of the seemingly endless fishing expedition.

And finally, tonight, we'll bring all the breaking news about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo incredible meeting with a top North Korean official in New York City.

But it's time for our very important, fast-paced breaking news opening monologue.

(MUSIC)

HANNITY: In early March of last year, the Attorney General Jeff Sessions was new on the job. He had just been appointed by President Trump and just confirmed by his former peers in the U.S. Senate, he vowed to uphold the law of the land as America's top cop.

Without skipping a beat, Sessions stunned President Trump, the entire political world, he decided to recuse himself from the single biggest, most important case facing not only the administration but the entire country -- the ongoing so called Russia collusion investigation. So, we have the country's top lawyer immediately recusing himself from the single most pressing legal case without any prior warning to President Trump or those who confirmed him to the U.S. Senate.

You probably remember this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEFF SESSIONS, ATTORNEY GENERAL: I asked for their candid and honest opinion about what I should do about investigations, certain investigations. And my staff recommended recusal. They said that since I had involvement with the campaign, I should not be involved in any campaign investigation.

I have studied the rules and considered their comments and evaluation. I believed those recommendations are right and just. Therefore, I have recused myself in the matters that deal with the Trump campaign.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Yes, career people.

What former senator and Attorney General Sessions did at this point is so harmful, the ramifications so massive, his decision that day, the day after he's confirmed is playing out today and it's hurting the country.

And according to Fox News legal analyst, our friend Gregg Jarrett, who will join us soon, the attorney general used a completely illegitimate justification for his refusal. Sessions, remember, he cited that he was required to recuse himself under U.S. Code Federal Regulations 28 CFR 45.2, because of an ongoing criminal investigation. However, at the time of Sessions' recusal, there was no rush of collusion criminal investigation. It was a counterintelligence inquiry. In fact, the criminal investigation only started after Sessions' recusal upon the appointment of the special counsel Robert Mueller, and here we are today.

And now, Robert Mueller is even reportedly investigating now, he's desperate, he's panicking, he knows this is blowing up, a meeting that took place between Trump and Sessions that took place shortly after the president was blindsided by the his own attorney general's decision to recuse himself on day one.

Does anyone really expect a sitting U.S. president not to question his brand-new attorney general's decision to sit on the sidelines recuse himself the day after he is literally confirmed in a case when he has taken the job the next day? And, by the way, the president can order an attorney general as Gregg Jarrett told us last night to indictment, to make an indictment, not make an indictment, to investigate or not investigate something.

So, there's frankly nothing unusual or illegal about this meeting. We'll have full analysis and wellborn the Mueller issue in a moment.

But tonight, we have so many other important lingering questions for the Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Why didn't he tell anybody the likelihood that he was going to recuse himself before he was confirmed or before he was appointed? How in good faith can an attorney general act without participating in the single-most pressing legal case facing this country, facing this administration? And now we can all see the damage of Mueller's witch hunt investigation and what it is -- a flawed witch-hunt.

Why he should as we have talked about months and months ago unrecusal himself immediately. This time, he would be following the correct law. Without a doubt when the Attorney General sessions whom I have personally always liked and respected -- what he has done here has now left this administration and country more exposed to the deep state that has been working against the president you elected since the very beginning.

This last week, we learned that at least one informant likely more working in coordination with the Obama Justice Department actively infiltrating the Trump campaign, spying on a multitude of people associated with then-candidate Trump's election efforts.

And here's what two of the men who were spied on had to say on this program right here last night. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SAM CLOVIS: I think what this meeting was about was that they used me as a way to get an introduction to George. He wanted to go to George Papadopoulos, and I think -- and he used Carter Page to get to me and then he used me to get to George.

HANNITY: Unbelievable.

CLOVIS: And I really think that was the whole chain of -- the whole chain of events there.

MICHAEL CAPUTO: I believe I got least two and perhaps more approaches by individuals who were trying to offer information to the campaign that would have jammed us up in some way, shape or form. I mean, it's very clear that Sam and Carter were both approached by a spy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNTY: Lying to FISA judges repeatedly, not telling the FISA judges, not corroborating, not verifying, not telling FISA court judges, getting warrants, spying on Trump campaign associates, all of this happened. And you know something, now we got spies that we're discovering that we're in the Trump campaign and as much as the media says, oh, it's not actually spying, it's an informant.

You just heard for the three men that were approached by the so-called informant who's really a spy to tell them and seek out information because of this witch hunt that began as we now know in the spring of 2016. I mean, I've listened to Chairman Gowdy today, who frankly I agree with on a lot of issues. He tried to play down with the president is rightly calling spygate.

Let's make this very simple. Here are the basic, thesaurus definitions of the term spy, for all of you people in Congress even those of you that claim to be lawyers. A secret or undercover agent, that's a spy.

So, make no mistake -- this mistake, the Trump campaign was spied on. A secret agent working with Obama's Justice Department monitoring conversation and activities of many Trump campaign associates. He had just heard directly from the individuals who were spied on and actively targeted by the spy.

And Chairman Gowdy praising the FBI's overall handling of the Russian probe? No, Chairman Gowdy, look at McCabe, look at Comey, look at Strzok, look at Page, look at Loretta Lynch, look at all the others that abuse their power.

So, we got to get this right. The FBI literally -- under fired FBI director which the president had every right to do, Rod Rosenstein himself recommended, James Comey's direction used Hillary Clinton's bought and paid for dirty dossier, full of Russian lies put together by a foreign agent and illegally convinced FISA judges because they're supposed to verify and corroborate to authorize a wiretap against the Trump campaign associate in the lead up to a campaign, all while the Obama administration is unmasking the names of American citizens caught up in other surveillance at what is a 350 percent increase from any prior year and while the FBI was using spies to monitor at least four people associated with the Trump campaign.

Chairman Gowdy, are you keeping up?

And let's not forget, after James Comey was fired for mishandling the Clinton investigation, Comey illegally leaked documents. He wanted to prompt the appointment of a special prosecutor because his BFF Robert Mueller who then appointed, let's see, the most corrupt, the most dishonest merry band of anti-Trump Democratic donors -- those people who are now doing everything in their power and have been to take this president down.

How do you ever trust any special counsel that would hire Andrew "the pitbull" Weissmann? How would you ever trust them?

Let's see. He lost tens of thousands of Americans their job and Andersen Accounting, overturned Supreme Court 9-0, put four innocent Merrill executives in jail for a year and that was overturned by the Fifth Circuit. You want him investigating you? Any congressman out there? Give me a call.

There are so many brave public servants that are doing important work in the FBI, in the CIA, in our intelligence community. Some very high-ranking.

But we have now discovered abuse of power, bad apples that have a political agenda that are hell-bent on destroying this president, delegitimizing him and literally ruining the vote of the American people. And, by the way, in their eyes, this was the man that was never supposed to be president and they were counting on it.

There are fears that Mueller's ongoing witch-hunt will influence the midterm elections. I believe this is a legitimate concern.

Former New York City mayor, current Trump attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who is with us tonight will join us live in a little bit weighed in on this very issue earlier today. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: The president said he's going to meddle in the midterms.

RUDY GIULIANI, PRESIDENT TRUMP'S ATTORNEY: If he doesn't, if he doesn't file his report by September 1st, mid-September, he's clearly doing a Comey.

REPORTER: So, will he fire him if he doesn't file the report?

GIULIANI: I don't think he's going to fire Mueller.

REPORTER: Do you think Democrats want to see the investigation stretch out past te midterm elections?

GIULIANI: Damn right they do. Maybe a mistake. And maybe the American people have concluded that impeachment is not proper, they're going to do everything they can to say they aren't going to impeach him, everybody in this town knows they do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: It's not just President Trump, it's not Republicans worried about this political impact of Mueller's partisan fishing expedition, he couldn't find one Trump donor, not one? In fact, top Senate Democrat, there's now political fears kicking in. Mark Warner telling a crowd he fears Americans will start to grow tired of the investigation if it is not wrapped up this year.

Oh, yes, they're tired of it already. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MARK WARNER, D—VIRGINIA, RANKING MEMBER, INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: The notion for those who may be partisans in the crowd said, well, gosh, if the Democrats take control, they'll be able to really ramp these up -- I think the American public will be -- will be tired of it if this is not wound down in this calendar year.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: What did Judge Ellis say? Why do you go back to Paul Manafort's case? Oh you go back to Manafort, you put the screws to `em, so he'll sing or he may compose so that they will get information they can use to prosecute or impeach the sitting president, a duly elected president. That Judge Ellis was dead on accurate.

And according to a new poll from CBS News, a majority of you the American people, you are rightly now already skeptical of Mueller's efforts, believing that the special counsel's investigation is what it is, politically motivated.

While this off-the-rails Russia so-called collusion investigation rolls on way past, way beyond any mandate they ever had, while the president of the United States -- well, he actually has real work to get done, including the negotiations with North Korea. Already, the president has secured the release of several hostages once held captive in North Korea. Kim Jong Un, he's no longer firing missiles over Japan and threatening Guam and the entire Korean peninsula or threatening the United States. The nuclear tests have halted. He crossed the DMZ.

And hours ago, a top North Korean official landed right here in New York City for a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The two men just finished a working dinner. And according to Pompeo, the meeting went great -- a historic meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un is now still in the works. It may happen on time. We'll bring you the latest news on that developing story as it happens.

Ed Henry will check in with us later on tonight with a full report. We also have Rudy Giuliani in just a minute.

But first, here with reaction to my opening monologue, former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Joe diGenova, and the author of the soon to be released five weeks away, "The Russian Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump", Gregg Jarrett.

Let me begin with you, Joe diGenova. Let's talk about the president and Jeff Sessions, in a way as somebody that always personally liked respected Senator Sessions, I cannot at this point defend any longer his inaction in some ways and that decision to recuse himself the day after he's confirmed. Look at what it has now done to the country.

Your reaction?

JOE DIGENOVA, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY FOR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA: Well, it was a -- it was an unforced betrayal of the president of the United States who had appointed him.

And here's the problem -- the case that was being turned over to Bob Mueller at that time was a counterintelligence investigation. It was not a criminal investigation. Therefore, Jeff Sessions did not have to recuse himself. He could have supervised that investigation, stayed in touch with it, been aware of it and even if criminal matters came up, he would not necessarily have had to recuse himself.

In fact, we now know that it remains basically a counterintelligence investigation, and the only thing that Mueller wants to do is interview the president of the United States for no good reason in order to get evidence so he can refer to the House of Representatives. There's never going to be an interview. The president should never agree to an interview.

HANNITY: He can't.

DIGENOVA: And it is very, very sad that Jeff Sessions created this problem by really getting out of something that he never should have gotten out of at that point.

HANNITY: All right. Gregg, you were the first to tell us here that he cited the wrong statute --

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Right.

HANNITY: -- when he recused himself.

I mean, look at what -- look at now the president's not had an attorney -- his own attorney general.

JARRETT: Right. It makes you wonder whether Jeff Sessions has a reading comprehension problem. He either misread the very clear regulation or he was misled by career officials. It says two circumstances you recuse yourself in a criminal investigation or a criminal prosecution. This was neither one.

It is no wonder that the president was angry. I would have been apoplectic and fired the guy on the spot.

HANNITY: Months ago on this show, you said he should unrecuse himself.

JARRETT: He absolutely should, since his recusal was wrongful. But for Jeff Sessions' egregious mistake and betrayal of the president, the likes of which I've never seen, there would have been no special counsel and America wouldn't have been forced to undertake this Russian hoax. There was never any evidence of collusion, there was no intelligence to support a counterintelligence probe.

HANNITY: Let me go to you, Joe, and you know, we have talked at length how I can't wait for the day if it ever happens that we hear from for FISA court judges that were lied to, presented false information that was never verified, never corroborated, which the law mandates, and which FBI protocol calls for, and they never told these judges, they can asterisk all they want.

DIGENOVA: Right.

HANNITY: May have political tank that Hillary paid for it.

DIGENOVA: Well, I think what's going to come out now is --

HANNITY: And now the spies, by the way, yes.

DIGENOVA: But by the way, this investigation started at least in May, perhaps April of 2016. So, the investigation that Mueller inherited is now more than two years old. It was started by a group of intelligence and law enforcement officials led by John Brennan and James Comey who created false intelligence and fed it back into Americans who were lured overseas by Stefan Halper who was an agent provocateur used by Brennan and the FBI to ensnare Americans who were completely innocent, Carter Page --

HANNITY: What about this phony narrative? And frankly ---

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Shame on Trey Gowdy.

DIGENOVA: Oh, please, don't even bring up Trey Gowdy tonight. That idiotic comment that he made last night and this morning about everything was done by the book, this is ludicrous. This was a false narrative created by the FBI and the CIA to plant intelligence overseas with Americans who were then feeding it back to the United States in emails and phone calls, and the FBI took that information and used it to get a false narrative in front of the FISA courts to get warrants.

This is disgraceful. I -- you know what, when Trey Gowdy was briefed the other day, they did not get to see one single document, how can you possibly say the things that he has said in the last 24 hours without seeing any documents? This is ludicrous.

HANNITY: Let me -- let me ask you and everybody in the media -- oh, he's just an informant. These are just informants. You saw the -- met Carter Page in the green room last night.

JARRETT: Sure.

HANNITY: Sam Clovis and Michael Caputo.

They're spies. You found the definition first.

(LAUGHTER)

JARRETT: Yes. I mean, the -- if you look up the definition, you put it on the screen, it defines exactly what the FBI was using this man for, to infiltrate the campaign, to induce and in my judgment entrap people into saying things that we're incriminating. They never did, because there was nothing incriminating to say. There was no collusion.

That's exactly why nobody has ever been charged with this fictitious crime of collusion.

HANNITY: There's no such thing.

JARRETT: There is none.

HANNITY: Sad.

All right, guys. Good to see you. We're waiting for your book.

Joe, always good to see you.

When we come back, the president's attorney Rudy Giuliani later on, we'll have a mini monologue. We'll examine ABC's cancellation of the show "Roseanne". And we'll do something nobody else in the media will do and we'll talk about liberal hypocrisy. That's straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RUSH LIMBAUGH, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: If the FBI was so concerned and if they weren't targeting Trump, they should have told Trump. If they're really concerned about the Russians infiltrating a campaign, then why not try to stop it? Why not tell Trump?

Well, the answer is perfectly clear. To me, they were running this whole story. They were pushing this scam.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Great insight. Rush Limbaugh earlier today pointing out, rightly so, that if the FBI is so worried about Russia, Russia, trying to infiltrate the Trump campaign, they should have warned him.

Here with reaction, former New York City mayor, President Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

Two things -- Carter Page on this show last night, Mr. Mayor, this was the spring of 2016. He's never met Donald Trump. And Comey's notes, the single biggest unreported part of it was Trump saying to Comey, hey, I didn't collude with Russia. But if anyone around me did, I want to get to the truth.

Reaction?

RUDY GIULIANI, PRESIDENT TRUMP'S ATTORNEY: Well, the fact is that this investigation never should have taken place in the first place. If we consider the counterintelligence investigation, the spying, the spygate, all appropriate descriptions.

Here's what I want to know. I want to see the documents which Trey Gowdy has never seen, which is outrageous. And I'm not going to let my client testify, the president of the United States, even if he wants to, without those documents being produced and myself and Jay Sekulow and Jane and Marty. We're going to go over it with a fine toothed comb.

Only if and when we find that this was handled appropriately -- and there's some evidence on which they can base this phony investigation -- well, we have him testify. But if there is no evidence, which I assume there is no evidence, then -- I mean, he shouldn't testify. The whole thing should be squashed. I mean, it should be ended immediately.

And we'll challenge Mueller to write whatever you got, take your best punch with all your 13 Democrats there, you couldn't find a Republican.

HANNITY: Andrew Weissmann.

GIULIANI: How about an independent?

(LAUGHTER)

GIULIANI: How about guys with ethical issues at the Justice Department? I know that. Because I was a high-ranked official in the Justice Department.

So, you got a group there, a lynching mob, so let them do their job and, boy, we're ready to knock the heck out of you with our report, which will be authoritative. It will be backed up. It will be backed up with law and facts. And we'll let the American people decide this.

You know, some people have criticized my strategy, which is the president's, to some extend playing to the American people. If this were a regular case, I wouldn't be doing it. But the people who will decide this is are the people of the United States in the 2018 election.

And they -- boy, they are switching fast and the Democrats are running for cover. You don't hear them say the word impeachment anymore. I challenge Maxine Waters to say impeachment.

HANNITY: Say it.

GIULIANI: Say it. Say impeachment, sweetheart. Just say it.

HANNITY: Wow.

GIULIANI: And you know what's going to happen? You're going to go down. Not maybe you, because they vote for you, I don't know why, but they vote for you.

But your colleagues are going to go down. And this is -- this is the change that we brought about by engaging and not letting them get away with the unethical behaviors that has outraged Judge Ellis, Judge Wood. You know what she did, she threw Avenatti, the television star of the left wing CNN and MSNBC, she threw him out of court.

He doesn't belong in a New York court. He's not ethical enough. You know why?

HANNITY: Mr. Mayor --

GIULIANI: He's a big liar and he wanted to debate me. Like heck he's going to debate me. He should go debate in some gin mill.

HANNITY: You know, you said it earlier and you're confirming here tonight that if Mr. Mueller tries to subpoena the president, we will fight this all the way to the Supreme Court. Mark Levin has said the Constitution is on the president's side. Judge Ellis' comments is -- going back to 2005 tax case with Ukraine and Paul Manafort to put the screws to the president so that Manafort sings or composes, suborning perjury, and the hopes that they can prosecute or impeach the president.

GIULIANI: Sean, I have no fear of it, nor does the president. The president has done nothing wrong. Read my lips, nothing wrong.

So, they can -- they can -- and none of these people, Manafort, Cohen, they're not going to lie. They can go pound sand. They're not going to lie.

HANNITY: What about the spying and the FISA court abuse? I've been brought this --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You lie to a judge, wow, good luck to you.

GIULIANI: You've got to go to jail for that. I mean, it's one thing to lie even in a criminal case, another thing to lie in a counterintelligence probe.

And also, the FISA judges really rely even more than a criminal court --

HANNITY: Rod Rosenstein signed the final -- the final FISA application. Sally Yates signed one.

GIULIANI: I mean, so what? So what?

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: The bulk of it was Hillary Clinton bought and paid for, foreign intelligence built Russian lies, and they never corroborated it.

GIULIANI: And why -- I'll follow up on what Rush said. Of course, if it wasn't spying, they should have come to the Trump campaign. They could have come to me. My goodness, I was the FBI man of the year that year. They could have come to me and they could have told me, and I could have briefed the president or they could have briefed the president.

HANNITY: And that would have been in the spring of 2016. The president never met Carter Page. Ever to this day, he never met Carter Page.

GIULIANI: He hasn't met most of these people. He hasn't met most of those people that they alleged -- and they haven't alleged collusion on the part of anybody. Even those Russians, the phony indictment they have with the Russians who will never come here for trial, they colluded with each other, Russians colluding. Oh, wow, that's big news. Russians have been colluding since the Soviet Union.

HANNITY: All right, Mr. Mayor.

GIULIANI: Thank you, Sean. Thank you for being a patriot. We really appreciate it, and the president appreciates it, if I may say so.

HANNITY: It's about the truth, and it's the biggest abuse of power, corruption, scandal. Everything we talk about.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Spying on a campaign.

GIULIANI: Don't think that he has any reluctance to be interviewed. He's ready, willing and able to be interviewed. He'll knock them out. It's me and his lawyers that don't want to see the president set up.

HANNITY: I wouldn't allow -- if I was the lawyer of this president to go anywhere near any special counsel that hires a guy like Andrew Wiseman, ever. My two cents.

GIULIANI: I hear you. I hear you.

HANNITY: All right, sir, thank you. When we come back, an important monologue, the cancellation of Roseanne, liberal media, double standard, you won't hear about it anywhere else. That's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. So, as you know by now, over the weekend comedienne Roseanne Barr tweeted out some outrageous, not funny, by her admission, inappropriate over-the-line remarks about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. In response, we all now that ABC has cancelled the reboot of Roseanne, the sitcom. Tonight, I'm going to respond to Roseanne Barr's tweet, and I also highlight what is a sad but all too obvious double standard in the country where it appears that only conservatives are held accountable for their words, their reaction, while those on the left never seem to face consequences for outright racism, bigotry or sexism. That's tonight's important mini monologue.

We know this week Roseanne Barr, she rightly apologized for her comments, terrible comments about Valerie Jarrett. She on to say that no one should defend her in light of what happened. Roseanne was right to apologize. But, I would argue we all have to look at this moment and do better as a country. In other words, we've got to respect all races, all creeds, all background. Roseanne is a public figure. Her public comments did in fact hurt innocent people and she is facing consequences for her actions. Now, she can say it on her own time, but ABC has their own decision making what they want to do. We also should all feel bad. A lot of innocent people lost their jobs in all of these. They have families, they have mortgages, they have rent payments, they have car payments, they have other expenses, college, kids to worry about. Now, of course, Roseanne is not the first public figure thou to make outrageous comments, and she even admits she's been held rightly accountable.

So many despicable comments though and actions from those on the left appeared to go completely unnoticed. There's a huge double standard. In fact, many get a free pass no matter what they say or what they do, including a former writer that's actually on Roseanne's show, comedienne Wanda Sykes, before the show was cancelled. Remember Sykes announced that she was quitting the show to protest Roseanne Barr's tweet? But, Sykes herself has issued outrageous, extremely racial tweets including this one. White people, they don't steal wallets, they steal countries. And, of course, Sykes never faced any career-ending backlash from that tweet. And let's not forget about another ABC employee, our old friend Jimmy Kimmel. Remember, he was on Comedy Central, he often -- he even dressed up in black face. Take a look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Hello, everybody out there in TV town. This is Karl Malone of the Utah Jazz here to tell you about Karl Malone home state, Louisiana. Sometime at night Karl Malone will look up in the sky and say, what the hell going on up there, he UFO on other planets, phoning home like E.T.? Karl Malone read on TV about white people getting abducted by aliens. Now, Karl Malone never seen no flying saucer himself. But, if he do, that's going to be a spooky time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, ABC's CEO, Bob Iger, only puts Jimmy Kimmel on night after night, after night. We can't forget about Kimmel's pretty despicable, disgusting, extremely sexist skits that he did. Might remember this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Hello. Welcome to Hollywood. Would you like to have sex me?

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: No.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Would you like to have sex with me?

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, of course not.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Would you like to have sex, no? Please? I'm begging you. I think you'd enjoy it.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: Big guy.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Yeah.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: And his unit is relatively small.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Right, right, right.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: And it gives you this inadequacy thing.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Right.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, my God.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: You have ten seconds to then guess what is in my pants. You Ready?

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: Set?

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Go. You should use two hands, two hands. You're going to make a fine wife.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: There's no one at ABC, Bob Iger, Disney is outraged at all by any of that? Then, of course, you have Joyless Behar on ABC's The View. Remember, she attacked the vice president, Vice President Mike Pence. Why? Because of his Christian faith. Take a look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: What's interesting is she said that Jesus tells Mike Pence things to say.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: When was she around Mike Pence though?

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, obviously, she was around him. I think when you have a Mike Pence that now, sort of, puts this religious veneer on things and calls people values voter, I think we're in a dangerous situation. Look, I'm Catholic. I'm a faithful person. But, I don't know that I want my vice president speaking in tongues.

(CROSSTALK)

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: Like I've said before, it's one thing to talk to Jesus. It's another thing when Jesus talks to you.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: Exactly. That's different. That's different.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: That's called mental illness if I'm not correct, hearing voices.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: My question is can he talk to Mary Magdalene without his wife in the room.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Oh, really, mental illness if you're a Christian? Behar was eventually forced to apologize, but only after weeks of outrage from many viewers. She still works for ABC. Next stop is good-old Keith Olbermann is back. Short tempered, Trump hating, leftist pundit. ABC's Bob Iger just rehired him on ESPN. You might remember Olbermann went on a number of vile tweet storm against President Trump. At one point, against him and his daughter, tweeting, tell your racist, white supremacist, neo-Nazi father to get the bleep out of our society, Olbermann targeting the president. Former Arizona sheriff, Joe Arpaio, quote, you and POTUS can go bleep yourselves, you racist Nazi bleep. Yeah, Iger just hired him to go back to ESPN. Good luck with that.

Now, we turn our attention to NBC News. Last night they ran a special entitled, Everyday Racism in America, one of the host that was featured Joy Reid. You might remember Reid recently came under fire for outrageous blog posts. She denied the allegation claiming without proof that the internet had been hacked and the firestorm completely goes away. Everyone on the left they just accepted what was really a bizarre explanation. NBC also frequently features -- there he is, the Reverend Al Sharpton, on issues of race and social justice. The same Al Sharpton, you may remember said all of these things.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: You ain't nothing. You're a punk (BLEEP). Now come and do something.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: We the black chicken fryer of the universe, and we're gonna go buy some Colonel Sanders chicken.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: White folks was in the cave when we had built empire. We learned to admire them. But they knew to admire us. We built pyramids before Donald Trump ever knew what architecture was.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: David Dinkins, you want to be the only (BLEEP) on television, only (BLEEP)in the newspaper, only (BLEEP) that can talk.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: He works for NBC, which also frequently features Alec Baldwin, in order to make fun of the president on Saturday Night Live, despite Baldwin's -- Well, he's got a temper problem. Remember this?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: You hear what I said?

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: You've got to answer me. Yes or no?

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: You're here when my wife and my kid come out here. You've got a big problem you know that, don't you?

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: OK.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: You're as dumb as you look. You're with Fox, right?

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: You're the one that almost hit my wife with a microphone in the face? You didn't? Yeah.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: I honestly did not.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: You want to apologize to my family? I asked you a question, you want to apologize -- I've ask you a question. Get the (BLEEP) out of here.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: I'm leaving this special with you to tell you, you have insulted me for the last time. You have insulted me. You don't have the brains or the decency as a human being. I don't give a (BLEEP) that you're 12 years old, or 11 years old, or that you're a child. So, you better be ready Friday, the 20th, to meet with me because I'm going to let you know just how I feel about what a rotten little pig you really are.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: He works for Bob Iger too at ABC, apparently. Meanwhile, over at HBO, the leftist quick to throw a temper tantrum when Bill Maher's speaks out against Islamic extremism, but pretty much laugh and applaud when Maher made comments like this. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: A lot of us thought Ivanka is going to be our saving grace, you know, when he's about to (BLEEP) nuke Finland or something. She's going to walk into the bedroom and, you know, daddy, daddy.

(LAUGHTER)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Don't do it, daddy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Really? OK, and look up. Let's look at someone else's long been in the public eye. Screwy Loui Farrakhan, the year congressional black caucus. They hid this picture. They had it before the election in 2008, Farrakhan with Barack Obama. To shield criticism given Farrakhan's racist and anti-Semitic past, including some of these classic insanity comments.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Here's the Jew, don't like Farrakhan, so they call me Hitler. Well, that's a good name. Hitler was a very great man. The satanic Jews, they control everything and mostly everybody.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Because you see white people deserve to die. And they know, so they think it's us coming to do. Caucasian means weak blooded, weak bone, stale face. That pale what the Indian call a pale male.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: So, does the mainstream media expresses outrage that Obama associated with that person or the American people being deceived they purposely hid a picture the two of them together? It's right there in your screen. Well, then, of course, with that Bernardine -- of course, Reverend Wright, the pastor of the church of J.D. America. Let me be clear, I will never ever call for any boycotts, or anybody to be fired, or any show to be cancelled. You have the power to turn the dial. But it is important to point out what is a blatant left wing double standard in this country, and perhaps the person who summed it up best was the White House press secretary today, Sarah Sanders when she said this. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The president pointed to the hypocrisy in the media saying that the most horrible things about this president, and nobody addresses it. Where was Bob Ayer's apology to the White House staff or Jemele Hill calling the president and anyone associated with him a white supremacist? To Christians around the world for Joy Behar calling Christianity a mental illness. Where was the apology for Cathy Griffin going on a profane rant against the president on The View after a photo showed her holding President Trump's decapitated head? And where was the apology for Bob Iger for ESPN hiring Keith Olbermann after his numerous explicit laced tweets attacking the president as a Nazi, and even expanding Olbermann's role after that attack against the president's family. This is a double standard that the president is speaking about. No one is defending her comments. They're inappropriate. But that's what the point that he was making.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Well-said, Sarah Sanders. And I've said at the beginning of this monologue. Let's think about this. It is time for all Americans, regardless of whatever your political affiliation is. Yeah, we all need to do better. We all need to hold ourselves, our friends accountable for words and actions. We need to be one nation, one people. This country is going to succeed or fail together. If we're attacked, it's all of us attacked. We're supposed to be the United States of America. Regardless of race, creed, color, national origin. My religion does teach me we're all created, all of us, by the same god in his image. We can all do so much better. We've got to be the United States of America. It should be everybody's goal. Too many people have died and sacrifice for all of us to have liberty and freedom, and we owe that to every single solitary child in this country. Up next, Joe Concha, Geraldo Rivera, stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Joining us now, The Hill's Joe Concha, author of the bestseller 'The Geraldo Show,' Fox News correspondent at large, Geraldo Rivera. By the way, one of those Sharpton's comments.

(CROSSTALK)

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: I recognized. The head of (INAUDIBLE). That was a brilliant montage, by the way. You really laid bare the hypocrisy of the left, the liberal media. There's no doubt about it.

HANNITY: Where do we go with this? Where does it end? Because I have never supported boycotts. My attitude is you don't like the show, turn the dial. Not here. But turn the dial. You don't have to watch anything.

RIVERA: Two things I like to say. Number 1 is, what Roseanne said -- I give you accolades for that montage. What Roseanne did was far worse than anything in that montage. You cannot call a black woman an ape in this day and age. You may not.

HANNITY: Everybody agrees. Everybody knows -- and she agrees.

RIVERA: My second point is, I think that our friend, the president, missed an opportunity. He could have easily added a sentence to the tweets that he sent out, which were all legit, pointing out the hypocrisy on the left. And one of the people who are going to apologize to him for these insults, but he could have easily said, what Roseanne said was indefensible, it was an abomination, or something.

HANNITY: By the way, Sarah Huckabee, in fairness, she's the spokesman for the president, press secretary, she said all of that.

RIVERA: I want to hear my buddy say it.

HANNITY: Let me go to you, Joe Concha, thoughts?

JOE CONCHA, THE HILL: Sure. Well, I wrote about this on The Hill today, Sean, about how conservatives are very upset that Roseanne got cancelled. Not so much because they were defending Roseanne, no sane person could to what you've said and what Geraldo just said. But many pointed to Keith Olbermann in this case in particular, and here's why. Disney owned ABC, which obviously had Roseanne on. Also owns ESPN, and they've just hired Olbermann for the sixth time as you said in your monologue. And, look, as you pointed out, he has called out the president dozens of times and his family. I'll read you one alone, this is incredible, this is all in one tweet, quoting, F.U. at real Donald Trump. Nazi, Nazi, F, Nazi, Nazi, F, Nazi, Nazi, racist Nazi, bigot, go F yourself, F-ing Nazi efforts.

(CROSSTALK)

CONCHA: Right. Now, Bob Iger then puts out a tweet after Roseanne is cancelled, and he says, and I'm quoting, Roseanne's twitter statement was abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values. OK. So, Iger going to have to answer for hiring Olbermann if we're now setting the standards around values.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Real quick.

CONCHA: One more point. Yeah, as far as the cast here, it is ashamed that they've lost their jobs here, or the staff and everybody else. Here's what I would do, you keep that show on the air and all you have to do is replace Roseanne with Patricia Heaton or maybe Jenene Turner.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I don't know. Let me give the last word to Geraldo.

CONCHA: Show back on the air and call it The Connors. I think that's a fair solution and people would tune in.

RIVERA: It's time -- Sean, and you've said we're one country. It's time now to have some healing dialogue, some soothing dialogue. We sink or swim together, brother.

HANNITY: Thank you. Appreciate it. When we come back, Ed Henry's big news concerning North Korea, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Ed Henry will join us with big developments on the potential summit with the president and Kim Jong Un. What's going on, Ed?

ED HENRY, FOX NEWS CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Yeah. Sean, it's interesting, in fact, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo just a short time ago wrapped up dinner right there in New York City with the highest ranking North Korean official to visit the United States in 18 years. Pompeo said it went great. They've served American beef, by the way, to this North Korean official. The point is, this is the vice chair of the central committee, Kim Yong Chol, very close to Kim Jong Un. The fact that he came to the United States, right to the president's backyard, basically, of New York City, shows that while Nancy Pelosi, other Democrats were claiming that Kim was celebrating last week after the president canceled the June 12th summit with that letter that he personally dictated. In fact, ever since North Korea has been practically on bended knee trying to get these talks back going. You can see right there, Kim Yong Chol, vice chair of the central committee, very close to Kim Jong Un. Bottom line is tonight's dinner with the U.S. secretary of state kicks off two days of meetings. They'll be meeting in New York City all day tomorrow, you could see them there. The president is also now planning to meet with the Japanese prime minister on June 7th. That means the June 12th summit could be back, Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Trust will verifies peace through strength. We're seeing it unfold before our eyes we hope would be a better world. All right. Thank you, Ed. Let not your heart be troubled. We'll always be fair, balance, not to destroy -- there she is.

Copy: Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.

