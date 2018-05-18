Father of Parkland victim angry after Santa Fe shooting

This is a rush transcript from "The Story," May 18, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MELISSA FRANCIS, FOX NEWS HOST:

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (inaudible) I need school shooting, that are shooting several people down.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Were coming out the front doors.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We have coverage on the outside. We believe he's barricaded inside.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Come get this signal. Come get signal your clear. Come get this signal.

FRANCIS: Those are the chilling sounds of first frantic moments of law enforcement responding to the Santa Fe high school massacre in Texas. That at this hour has claimed the lives of at least 10 people with almost a dozen others wounded. Many of those are students. Good evening, everybody I'm Melissa Francis in tonight for Martha MacCallum and this is the story.

The suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis about to be arraigned in state court on capital murder charges. He showed "non-existent red flags" this is according to officials. He did apparently post this born to kill t-shirt on his Facebook page.

And in the wake of the shooting law enforcement discovered journals in which he detailed his desire to kill and commit suicide after his rampage. And the hunt is still on at this hour for additional explosive devices. Apparently left by the shooter after several were found at the scene and surrounding areas.

GOV. GREG ABBOTT, TEXAS: One was a co2 device, another was a molotov cocktail and there are various other types of explosive devices that have been identified.

FRANCIS: This shooting follows a pattern we are becoming all too familiar with as many students in this country feel it's only a matter of time until they're next.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's been happening everywhere. I felt - I've always kind of felt like eventually it was going to happen here, too.

Casey Stegall is live in Santa Fe, Texas with the latest. Casey?

CASEY STEGALL, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Melissa, just heart-breaking when you hear a student saying that they feared it was just a matter of time before it happened at their school and it did. They were just two weeks away from finishing the school year up here in Santa Fe. As you know the end of the school year, everyone is excited, talking about their summer vacations.

Of course, this was a high school. So, you also had graduation and commencement right around the corner. But, everything, all of it changed this morning during first period when authorities say just before 8:00 o'clock local time this morning. 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a student at Santa Fe high walked into a morning art class and opened fire, killing 10 people, seriously injuring 10 others including the school resource officer, credited with helping stop the shooter.

He was shot and rushed into surgery, now critical but stable. Authorities do have the teen in custody as well as two other persons of interest who are also being questioned to see if they were connected. But the teen, expected to be arraigned at any time not far from us over at the court in Galveston County.

Texas Governor Greg abbot says while a motive is not clear, police have found journals in the gunman's computer and cell phones where he spoke of carrying out this attack, but he had planned on ending his own life, too. Federal agents say this also appears to be highly coordinated, well-planned out because explosive devices were found inside the high school, planted there ahead of time.

There was also some fear that explosive devices were hidden around the school property. So a large perimeter has been set up, established and it is still being reinforced at this hour. Law enforcement scouring the crime scene and also urging the public to remain village lent, asking any students or faculty members with cell phone video or pictures to turn them over to the Feds because it may help paint a better picture of what happened here this morning, Melissa.

Casey Stegall, thank you. Also at this hour we are learning disturbing new details about the suspected shooter. Trace Gallagher is live in our west coast newsroom with what we know now. Trace?

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Melissa, 17-year-old Demetrious Pagourtzis was reportedly described by his teachers as being quiet but quiet in a creepy way. Other students who knew him say he was calm and kind and yet at 7:45 this morning authorities say he walked into Santa Fe High School carrying a rifle, a .38 caliber revolver and array of explosives including pipe bombs and a molotov cocktail.

Though it remains unclear if any of them actually exploded, one witness says Pagourtzis walked into art class, said surprise and opened fire. Texas Governor Greg abbot says damning evidence was found inside the teen's home. Watch.

ABBOTT: The shooter has information contained in journals on his computer and his cell phone that he said that not only did he want to commit the shooting but he wanted to commit suicide after the shooting. As you probably know, he gave himself up and admitted at the time that he didn't have the courage to commit the suicide that he wanted to take his own life earlier.

GALLAGHER: But in the run-up to the shooting there were few if any alarm bells indicating Demetrious Pagourtzis posed a fatal threat. His social media accounts did include pictures of guns, and interest in gun groups, a Nazi symbol, and a born to kill t-shirt that might look ominous in hindsight there were no apparent threats, vendettas or signs of mental instability. Though some classmates say he may have been bullied. Watch.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: My friends from the football team told me that coaches say that he smelled, like right in front of his face. Like other kids sit there and laugh at him and talk about him. Nothing like physical but they still, you know, emotionally bullied him.

GALLAGHER: But Pagourtzis had good grades, played Junior Varsity football his freshman year and danced for his Greek Orthodox Church. And had no history of behavioral problems or trouble with the law.

Contrast that with alleged parkland, Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz who in the five years prior to the attack at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High had 58 disciplinary actions including violations that should have resulted in jail time.

So Demetrious Pagourtzis certainly didn't display the ticking time bomb qualities we usually associate with school shooters but then again the investigation is early and the most troubling signs might be yet to come, Melissa.

My next guest, unfortunately, knows all too well what the victims of these families are going through right now. Andrew Pollack's daughter Meadow was killed in the Parkland, Florida mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14th and he joins me now. Thank you for taking the time to be with us tonight. What was --

ANDREW POLLACK, PARKLAND SHOOTING VICTIM: Thanks, Melissa.

FRANCIS: What was going through your mind when you saw this today?

POLLACK: Well, my heart sank to my stomach when I found out, when I started the -- the text messages started to come in. And you know what? As the day go went on I'm getting angrier and angrier how this happened again.

Like how many kids in this country are we going to let get murdered in a school. Like when is enough? When is enough kids going to get shot in a school where we actually -- we actually set up a perimeter with entry points and metal detectors?

FRANCIS: Yes. You feel like -

POLLACK: It's ridiculous already.

FRANCIS: You feel like that that would be -- I know you are now somebody who goes around and you advocate for school safety. Is the perimeter at the top of your list of things that you think we need?

POLLACK: Well, listen. This is our society what is dealt to us. So we need to have single point entries and there needs to be metal detectors. Look, you can't get on a plane with your shoes on. You got to take your shoes off to get off a plane. You can't get in a courthouse. You can't go into a football stadium. So why is it acceptable to keep letting our kids get shot in a school?

It's pretty simple. We need metal detectors at our schools and that will solve the problem. Our kids shouldn't go to school and feel that they're not safe and our teachers, too. You know, we have got to fix it. And that's what we need to do that we could do this week.

FRANCIS: Yes. A lot of parents at home watching this feel like it's a situation that's out of control and they are frustrated the same way you are about nothing getting done. Help them take some action. What should they do if they go to their kid's school on Monday, what questions should they ask? What should they look for to try to keep their kids safe? It's a first step to go to that school. What should they look for?

POLLACK: They should go there and see how easy it is to get in the school in the morning. Can anybody walk in? How many entry points are there? Do they have a school resource officer? This school in Texas, they actually there could have been a lot more fatalities. I think he had had two SRO Officers at that school. So you have got to look at the school. Go back an hour later. Make sure the gates are locked. See, you know, get involved with your school boards.

FRANCIS: Yes.

POLLACK: Also you know, people ask me, I just want to make a point, what could you say to these families that lost their children?

FRANCIS: Um-huh.

POLLACK: There's nothing that anyone could say to a parent that lost a kid in a school shooting that's going to make them feel better. You know, I just want the world to know that, that we have to take it serious and enough is enough with letting our kids get shot.

You know, they're never going to be the same, these people. And it angers me that these parents now are going to feel like I do and, believe me, it's not fun. I haven't felt any better since February 14th. Its 90 days later. And I feel the same pain as the 14th. So there's nothing now that- now these parents' lives are changed forever.

FRANCIS: I know that you are suing a number of people. Including Nikolas Cruz's parents for wrongful death or mother, pardon me for wrongful death. And in this case this was as were hearing in early reports, the gun belonged to the shooter's parents may not have been locked up. We're still looking at these details. But what do you think about that and do you think that in some cases some of the parents need to be held responsible?

POLLACK: I think that they should really look into it and being a responsible gun owner, you need to have your guns locked up. You can't have them where a minor has accessibility to be able to go get your gun. So, I'm all for that I think the parents should be held responsible.

You'll see some things change if you start holding people accountable. And they should look into that. Because I really think they should have had those guns locked up. But it goes beyond that, how does he walks into a school with a shotgun? You know, you can't walk into the courthouse so why is it acceptable that this kid took a shotgun and walked in to a school and shot these kids?

It's enough. You know, I keep getting angrier as I think about this. And I look at the pictures while I'm waiting to get interviewed, I'm looking at pictures of my daughter and I'm saying now there is 10 more families that have to live like I do.

FRANCIS: Do you have any word for them to get through you? I know you said that there's nothing that you can say to make them feel better because they won't feel better. But perhaps it's about joining the fight?

POLLACK: Yes. I welcome them to reach out to me. I would love for them to call me. I'll be there for them. That's all you could do for a parent that lost a kid is just be there for them when they need you. There is nothing you could say that's going to take away the pain.

But let's make sure it doesn't happen again, you know. I'm going to go -- I think I'm going to go to Texas. That's what's going to be now and I want to go see some of these families and just give them a hug and let them know that, you know, I know how they feel because no one else knows how you feel until you lose a kid. And it's a horrible, horrible feeling, Melissa.

FRANCIS: Yes, I have no doubt. Our prayers are with you. Thank you for coming on tonight to help as you did. We appreciate it we will pray for change. Thank you.

POLLACK: Thanks, Melissa.

Alright. We are awaiting right now the arraignment of the suspect in the case that we were just talking about. That shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. We will bring those details to you when we have them. Plus --

DONALD TRUMP, UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: This has been going on too long in our country, too many years, too many decades now.

Is America facing a culture crisis? A closer look at what's happening in our country after a shooting tragedy strikes yet another school. Plus, is the Republican Party splintering, ahead of the midterm elections? A fresh look at the fractures within the party next.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Many of us are interested in fixing other things in the farm bill. So, and again, it goes to finding that sweet spot. But they didn't have it today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARK HENRY, TEXAS JUDGE: Demetrious Pagourtzis Jr. - or Pagourtizis I apologize. My name is Judge Henry. You have been charged with capital murder and you have been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant. I'm denying your bond on both charges. You have the right to obtain counsel. You have the right to remain silent. You have the right to have an attorney present during interviews with peace officers, or attorneys representing the state. You have the right to terminate interview at any time. You have the right to request appointment counsel if you are indigent and can't afford one. You have a right to examining at trial. You are not required to make a statement. Any statement you make can be used against you. Are you a citizen of the United States?

DEMETRIOUS PAGOURTIZ, TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTER: (INAUDIBLE)

HENRY: Are you a citizen of the United States?

PAGOURTIZ: Yes, Sir.

HENRY: Are you requesting consideration for a court appointed attorney?

PAGOURTIZ: Yes, Sir.

HENRY: Are you on bond for any other charge?

PAGOURTIZ: (INAUDIBLE)

HENRY: I'm going to ask you to sign the front page, which is just acknowledging that I read you your rights this afternoon. You are not entering a plea today.

I'm going to have you to sign a second time requesting consideration to court appointed attorney and third time keep your appointments and tell us if you change your address or phone number.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

FRANCIS: That was just moments ago Galveston County Jail. You are looking at the suspect 17-year-old Demetrious Pagourtzis. In that shooting that took place this morning in Texas. You could hear his arraignment there.

So, is America in the middle of a culture crisis? What is happening in our schools and what can be done to fix it? These questions are top of mind after 10 people walked in the Santa Fe High School today and did not walk out.

There have now been 184 deaths in school shootings since Columbine in April of 1999. Here now Dr. Daniel Bober, he is a forensic scientist and part of the emergency response team at the Parkland school. And Dr. Carol Swain former Vanderbilt Professor now running for Mayor in Nashville. Thanks to both of you. Let me start with you Dr. Bober.

DANIEL BOBER, FORENSIC SCIENTIST: Thank you.

FRANCIS: Did we -- what lessons have we learned from Parkland? What do you think the problem is?

BOBER: Well, I think we have a blood lust in this country. We have obsession with violence. We see it in the movies that we watch, in the video games that our kids play. And I also think that if you look at Columbine, there has been a massive uptick in these shootings and it's consistent with the proliferation of social media.

This sort of millennial generation who is self-obsessed and who wants recognition. And this is especially true in those who feel marginalized and swept aside and are looking for some kind of voice.

FRANCIS: Dr. Swain, do you agree with that? I mean social media is the new phenomenon. But it wasn't around at the time of Columbine when this started although obviously it's everywhere now. I think back, we've always had violent movies and video games and we didn't have these shootings. What do you think it is?

CAROL SWAIN, FORMER VANDERBUILT PROFESSOR: I think that it's part of a moral decline in our society where young people are taught that there are no absolute rights and wrongs. It's considered politically correct at times to talk about good versus evil and clearly there is evil.

And if young people don't have any moral underpinnings or guidance, and they don't have any respect for the sanctity of human life, then, of course, they will act out. I think that the problem begins with the parents, the homes, the schools, and signals that they are being sent by our society.

FRANCIS: Dr. Bober, do you agree with that? I mean do you think it's a societal problem where we don't put value on life any longer and where we desensitize children? To the real impact of violence where that's through movies, or video games, or whatever it is?

BOBER: I think there is an impact there. If you look at kids, 90 percent of them play video games and 85 percent of those video games have violent content. Studies shown it increases aggressive behavior. And that's not to say that kids who play violent video games or watch violent movies become mass shooters. But it certainly is a contributor where have you these video games where kids are essentially engaged in violence for pleasure and are shooting at human targets.

And I think it sends the wrong message to children. Obviously, correlation doesn't equal causation. I'm not saying that these games cause kids to become mass shooters. But it certainly desensitizes and in some cases encourages violence in society.

FRANCIS: Dr. Swain what if it isn't environment? What if it isn't environmental? What if is a mental defect? Where you have a personality trait or you're extremely violent or these kids are born this way. Is that possible? I mean it's a frightening thought but you have to ask the question.

SWAIN: I think we need to start monitoring the young people when they are in the first grade. We need to talk about issues of life, and death, and morality. And return that to the public schools. And we need to focus on mental health issues and not make every time there is a shooting to make it be about guns and gun control.

Because children that are bent towards violence, they are going to commit violence with or without guns. There is a place for gun safety and responsibility and with the frequency of these shootings; I think we have to focus also on training the public when it comes to active shooter situations how to protect themselves.

FRANCIS: Yes, alright. Thanks to both of you. I wish we had more time. Thank you.

BOBER: My pleasure.

So what does Planned Parenthood think of President Trump's plan to pull its Federal funding? The group's spokesperson is here next. And a major failure on the floor of the House today expose ago dangerous riff inside the Republican Party heading into the midterm elections. Could it lead to another revolt against the GOP Establishment? Karl Rove and Tammy Bruce are here next.

FRANCIS: A massive warehouse burning right now in Philadelphia. Fighters are battling a four alarm blaze. It broke out around 30 minutes ago. Look at that. No word on any injuries. We'll continue to follow this and bring you updates just as soon as we get them.

A major blow for GOP House leadership tonight, 30 republicans siding with democrats to defeat a controversial Farm Bill. But the Farm Bill's failure may expose a dangerous riff inside the Republican Party ahead of the crucial 2018 midterms. Here now with more, Karl Rove, former Senior Advisor to President George W. Bush.

And Tammy Bruce, the President of Independent Women's Voice and a columnist at the Washington Times. Both are fox news contributors. Karl, I will start with you. What does this tell you about what's going on with the republicans? Democrats will say they can't govern.

KARL ROVER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, well, look, today that's true. If you take a look at it, there were 30 productions who voted no. And there were seven republicans who were absent. The bill didn't get a single democratic vote. So they need to have 20 of the 37 vote yes, now their going to get one of them to vote yes.

The speaker voted no at the end as a parliamentary maneuver to allow him to bring back up the bill. Only a negative vote can bring back up the bill. 15 however of the 30 republicans who voted no were members of the Freedom Caucus. They are trying to extract a promise to vote on the McCaul and Goodlatte immigration bill in the middle of June.

They got that commitment but they still broke 15 of the roughly 25 to 30 members of the freedom caucus voted no. Four people from New Jersey voted no. It apparently affects New Jersey adversely. There were four moderates who object to the strict work requirements in the bill. If you want to have food stamps, have you got to work? There were three malcontents.

These are people that a beef with the leadership. They think they ought to be supporting him in a contested primary or they wanted to help edge aside another member to run in his district and we got sorta three others I can't figure out. But we goat a rift already and it's in the Freedom Caucus members. I do think though with 37 -- a pool of 37 to pull from they will find the 20 and get this bill passed

FRANCIS: OK.

ROVER: It's just going to take some more labor. There is a rift already.

FRANCIS: Tammy, I mean after hearing all that I feel malcontent. I mean it's like these people can't get along to get anything done. That is always the rip on Washington and they are making it look true right now.

BRUCE: Well look, just because something didn't happen doesn't mean there is no governing. Part of this fight and this maneuvering is part of governing. The founders as Karl knows, as we all know, wanted a slow process.

They wanted a deliberative one and one where people could be heard and try to make a difference. The good news is, unlike usually where they wait until the day before something expires to deal with it the Farm Bill, I believe, goes through to September, right?

Now you don't necessarily of course want to deal with it when we are that close to the midterms. But this is a good, at lease timing so that people who don't like -- and there's a lot of arguments that the bill doesn't go far enough. Yes the democrats think it goes too far, that it's still a huge big spending dynamic and, of course, the issue of immigration.

FRANCIS: Right.

BRUCE: The way to try to get immigration done is to use certain kind of leverage and, of course, the last thing I will say is that this is about leadership because when you've got a lame duck speaker who can't exactly use any kind of pressure or major leverage because he is leaving, that creates a problem in leadership.

FRANCIS: But the problem is -- I mean, you said it, they're in the middle immigration. They have been talking about working on immigration if only we had the House, the Senate, the presidency. I mean, immigration is something that people on both sides of the aisle have wanted sorted out one way or the other.

Here we are and they can't make any progress. Karl, how do you get past that coming into 2018 because voters are going to be screaming?



ROVE:: Well, hard to do but let's put it in perspective. The leadership said we are going to schedule a vote upon in the middle of June on the Goodlatte-McCaul bill and the Freedom Caucus said no, we want to have that now.

So, you know, this is about tactics. And the Freedom Caucus said we're going to vote on immigration first and then we'll vote on the farm bill. And the leadership said we've got the farm bill ready to go, we will bring this up, and this is all about power.

FRANCIS: OK.

BRUCE: And what's going to happen is, if the Freedom Caucus continues, you had some footage on earlier from a member who said well, we got other changes in the bill. Well, wait a minute, at the last minute you are trying to make other changes. This has been going on for a year and a half to draft this bill. You have Freedom Caucus members on the AG committee. Don't be coming up here at the last minute and excuse yourself --



FRANCIS: I don't want to run out of time. Tammy, let me ask you, because you mentioned leadership and that we have a lame duck leader in this group. So, is there somebody else who could take over that could heal this rift between these two groups, then would it be somebody from the freedom party or would it be somebody moderate who could bring everyone together?

BRUCE: You know, I think that at this point, it's got to be somebody who actually supports the president's agenda, understands both sides.

FRANCIS: Who is that?

BRUCE: Oh, it could be Steve Scalise who I think everyone likes very much. Kevin McCarthy is liked by the president as well, so that seems like that would be good. At the same time, why Paul Ryan would say I'm out of here and then stay and not allow someone to build up that leadership framework is a problem.

And it's just like with Obamacare. They had been talking about immigration for a long time and then don't do anything. That's not because they don't know what they are doing. It's perhaps because they have mislead people.

This is what instill a lack of confidence in the government and the GOP by the base. This can be fixed if they got serious in addressing these issues. And the two can come together. It's not necessarily a power play as much as it is a play for fairness on the issues that matter to Americans.

FRANCIS: We will see because voters will get impatient no doubt. Thanks to both of you.

BRUCE: Thank you.

Still to come, a growing number of Republican candidates trying to become Trumpier than Trump to get elected in November. And Chris Stirewalt says they are on to something. Plus, the president is taking on Planned Parenthood, trying to bar them from getting federal funds. A spokesperson for the organization is here to respond next.

SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND, D-NEW YORK: It would devastate health care for women because those millions of people who receive health care through Planned Parenthood could be defunded.

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN HOST: All right.

GILLIBRAND: It's a serious blow.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GILLIBRAND: So it's trying to defund Planned Parenthood. And I think this is an issue that should enrage American public particularly women because it's an attack on them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



FRANCIS: Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand blasting a proposal by President trump that calls for the return of a Reagan era rule banning facilities like Planned Parenthood from providing abortions, under the same roof as family planning clinics that receive federal tax dollars.

The White House just issued a statement saying in part, quote, the new proposed rule would not cut funds from the Title 10 program. Instead, it would ensure that taxpayers do not indirectly fund abortions. Contrary to recent media reports, HHS's proposal does not include the so-called "gag rule" on counseling about abortion that was part of the Reagan administration's Title 10 rule.

Joining me now is Alexis McGill Johnson. She is a former board chair and current board member of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America. Thank you so much for joining us tonight.

ALEXIS MCGILL JOHNSON, FORMER BOARD CHAIR AND CURRENT BOARD MEMBER, PLANNED PARENTHOOD FEDERATION OF AMERICA: Thanks for having me.

FRANCIS: When I looked the details of this, it's $286 million. Couldn't you raise that money on this issue alone, go out among people that want to fund you and be done with the government and not have to deal with this.

MCGILL JOHNSON: This isn't about fund raising for Planned Parenthood. In fact, it's way beyond Planned Parenthood. This is about a basic attack on women's health care. Title 10, let's be clear what Title 10 does. Title 10 provides family planning resources for millions of low income women and Planned Parenthood certainly provides over index of that.

We provide services to 41 percent of women, so the impact of that means that millions of women are not going to get access to birth control. They are not going to get access to take cancer screenings. It means that doctors are not going to be allowed to offer them the full range of reproductive health care, including where and how to obtain an abortion. That is --



FRANCIS: Well, this is what Kellyanne Conway had to say about that.

KELLYANNE CONWAY, COUNSELOR TO PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: This is family planning money and there are about 20 qualified women's health centers in this country for every one Planned Parenthood facility. Those qualified women's health centers will provide mammograms, STD screenings, contraception. What they don't provide is abortions.

FRANCIS: So you know the argument. There are plenty of other places to go is what the data seems to show.



MCGILL JOHNSON: Yeah. And so two points on that. The first is that the community health centers themselves are indicating the facts that they cannot absorb all the patients that Planned Parenthood takes.

The second point is when you look at the map, it is like literally the example of Kellyanne Conway's alternative facts. There are podiatrists on the list and food banks on the list and dentists. I don't know about you, but I don't go to my foot doctor to get my health care.

So the idea that, you know, that we are trying to -- and again, beyond Planned Parenthood trying to have an attack on basic women's health is really what's at stake here.

FRANCIS: Do you understand the argument from people out there who feel very morally opposed to abortion, feel like it's murder and they don't want their tax dollars going anywhere near that, money is fungible? You know, to say that it's kept in a separate part of the same group just doesn't sell to people who have a real moral opposition to this.

MCGILL JOHNSON: So no money, no taxpayer money does go to abortion because of the Hyde Amendment. And the reality is that there are standards and there are laws and there are best practices around that are actually helping prevent that from happening.

So, what we're talking about here is money that is intended for basic health care for family planning services that is goes well beyond Planned Parenthood. It goes to the entirety of any health center, health provider that is going to provide abortion services. And that is really what's at stake here.

FRANCIS: I still go back to the first point because, you know, I'm a libertarian at heart. Why take tax dollars at all? I mean the 286 million. I know you get a lot of other money from other parts of the government, but in this particular one, why take government money at all you? You could have everyone off your back and just do what you could?

MCGILL JOHNSON: Planned Parenthood is providing a service in relationship to those tax dollars, providing a service for health care for women, OK? One in five women in their life has been to a Planned Parenthood, right, to get basic health care service, to get family planning service, to have STI screenings, to have cancer screenings. And so --

FRANCIS: You charge for a lot of stuff. You could afford to stay in business without the government. And then you wouldn't tax -- excuse me, wouldn't have this conversation.

MCGILL JOHNSON: We are at the center of supporting women where they are in need, right? And that is the role of what we think taxpayer dollars should be doing.

MCGILL JOHNSON: All right. I hear you. Thank you for coming on today. We appreciate it.

MCGILL JOHNSON: Thanks for having me.



Georgia GOP candidates for governor continue their Trumpian-style campaign approach just days before Tuesday's primary. But how will the establishment candidate fair against his pro-Trump competition? He is coming up as well as Chris Stirewalt. There he is. He's next!

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): Dimitrios Pagourtzis Jr. Pagourtzis, I apologize. My name is Judge Henry. You have been charged with capital murder and you have been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant. I'm denying your bond on both charges.

You have the right to obtain counsel. You have the right to remain silent. You have the right to have an attorney present during interviews or attorney representing the state. You have the right to terminate that interview at any time. You have the right to request appointment of counsel if you are indigent and cannot afford one. You have the right to examine trial.

You are not required to make a statement. Any statement made by you may be used against you. Are you a citizen of the United States?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): (INAUDIBLE).

UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): Are you a citizen of the United States?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): Yes, sir.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): Are you requesting consideration for a court appointed attorney? Are you out on bond for any other charge? I'm going to ask you to sign the front page, which is just acknowledging that I read you your rights this afternoon. You are not entering a plea today.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



FRANCIS: That was Santa Fe school shooting suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis being arraigned just a short time ago. He is now charged with capital murder and aggravated assault to a public servant.

And we have just learned the Santa Fe Independent School District will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as the community recovers from today's shooting.

Nine students and one teacher were killed. Nearly a dozen others were wounded. We will continue to follow any new developments and bring them to you as we get them.

A crowded Georgia Republican primary for governor is getting ugly ahead of next Tuesday's primary. All five candidates, two which have been on this show in the past two nights, have been outspoken on controversial issues. Candidate Michael Williams's deportation bus ad which was temporarily blocked by You Tube. And last night, the candidates battled it out in a heated debate.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How can Georgians trust you with that record?



HUNTER HILL, GEORGIA CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR: Well, I appreciate you coming on, at least taking responsibility for the attacks you have been leveling against me. That's good. You have been a politician for 24 years and what have you done for the conservative movement?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Running to be the governor of the 7th biggest state. Give me a break. The dog ate my homework I didn't understand isn't a good enough excuse. I absolutely think that hunter hill, his support for Second Amendment rights would be treacherous.

HILL: I would think that you would have integrity of a man who served in our uniform but you have shown an utter lack of integrity in this campaign and you ought to be ashamed of yourself. You're a lot more like a career politician.

CASEY CAGLE, GEORGIA CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR: When you attack the state of Georgia and say that it is not conservative and that we are running like Ronald Reagan but governing like Obama is just a false attack.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Here now is one of those candidates for Georgia governor, current Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle. Thank you for joining us. It did seem like it was a race to the right there to see, you know, who could be and also more trumpier than Trump. I'm sure you heard one of our teases coming up. What's your take on that? I mean, do you think that's a winning strategy?

CAGLE: Well, good to be with you, Melissa, tonight. I do think that obviously we are all very proud of President Trump in what he has done. And we are also proud here in Georgia of the great accomplishments that we have.

We've seen historic tax cut lowering our rate from six percent to 5.5 percent. But we've also seen historic job growth as well, almost 700,000 jobs that have been created in the past seven years.

And Georgia is seeing a great economic prosperity that is occurring across Georgia. And obviously it's all because of conservative principles that we have put in place. And by doing so, we have been able to see great benefits.

FRANCIS: Will you invite the president down if you are nominated? Would you want him to personally come down and campaign for you?

CAGLE: Absolutely. As a matter of fact, I also reached out to him to let him know that we are prepared and ready to assist on the border security, particularly with our National Guard personnel.

He asked for 4,000 and there is less than 1,000 that are on the border right now and Georgia certainly has the capacity and the capability to be there to assist the president in securing the border.



FRANCIS: I don't know if you heard, but the 2018 is supposed to be a big surge for Democrats. Reaction to President Trump when I watch just the little clips there from your debate, I wonder is this just because it's a Republican primary or are you not seeing that sentiment in your state?

CAGLE: Well, actually, Melissa, we are. There was a poll that just was released earlier that showed that I was the only candidate that could win in November. And so I do think that primary voters, particularly that's coming up on May the 22nd, are looking to a conservative that has a proven consistent record.

But that also can win in November. Because this is an important state. The ninth largest economy that we have in America and the eighth largest state in the nation. We certainly want to continue to have conservative governors here in Georgia.

FRANCIS: Real quick, what do you think is the number one issue in your state? Just in a word, what's the biggest deal there right now?

CAGLE: Well, really the biggest issue, obviously is I think on people's minds is making sure that the economy continues to stay strong. That jobs are being created. That we lower taxes. That we protect our border. That we are tough against illegal immigration. And that we also --

FRANCIS: That's more than one.

CAGLE: -- stand up for Second Amendment as well.

FRANCIS: OK. Thank you, lieutenant governor. We appreciate your time.

Thank you.

CAGLE: Thank you.

Also here now, Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt. Chris, what do you think?

CHRIS STIREWALT, POLITICS EDITOR, FOX NEWS: I think I'm glad I don't have to run for governor in Georgia.

STIREWALT: I think that's sounds like a dog's breakfast right there. But the good or bad thing about American politics, no matter how horrible it becomes, there are people who are willing to endure the beating for the sake of power.

FRANCIS: You know, dogs think a dog's breakfast is really good. I'm not sure what to make of that analogy but, you know, that's the point of it, right? I mean, what do you take from the tone of that debate?

Is it just a -- so these are Republicans and they are all fighting to be right, to the right, or has there been sort of a change where it seems like not too long ago a lot of candidates were kind of trying to very politely distance themselves from the president. Now it seems like more and more are sort of running to his side.

STIREWALT: Well, it depends on where you are and what you are doing. I think the Democrats are -- have a very weak field for what could have been a good opportunity to take back the governor's mansion in Georgia. I do not think that they have a very good chance this year. That sort of lowers the stakes in Georgia.

But, overall, Georgia is getting more Democratic. It is getting more diverse. And that means that there are opportunities for the Democrats down the line. And, of course, what happens in a situation like this. So, you have one guy has a deportation truck. So another guy has a deportation bus. And then this guy says he will do this. And then this guy is going to, you know, he is going to legalize 50 caliber machine guns.

And they are going to push each other and keep pushing each other. Part of this is about Trump, yes. But another part of is this. Our primary system rewards pandering. We have a primary system that encourages pandering because you got to find the lowest common denominator because that's where the bucket of votes that you need is.



FRANCIS: Very interesting. As we head into this 2018, is there anything that you can read from the whole entire field or is it just too early to kind of look at any of it?

STIREWALT: It's a good year for Democrats. It's not a great year so far. It's not not tsunami so far. They're going to have to do some work and they're going to have to pick better candidates. They're going to have to pick more Conor Lambs and fewer flops.

FRANCIS: Yeah. He says economy was the number one issue and then he kind of waffled and, you know, like added a couple things, sprinkle them on top, which makes sense to me. Give them time to talk, they are going to do that. Do you think economy is number one?

STIREWALT: Well, economy is always number one in general electorate. But I loved that because he said economy and then he thought, if I don't say guns and if I don't say this and if I don't say that, then they will say this, and then they will say I'm soft on this stuff. I would just say to politicians, don't run scared. Don't run scared. If you can't win being yourself, it's not worth winning.



FRANCIS: All right. I might make a t-shirt out of that. Chris Stirewalt, thank you so much.

STIREWALT: You bet.

FRANCIS: All right. We'll be right back.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. GREG ABBOTT, R-TEXAS: Now that we gather this prayer vigil from the audience, we continue to pray every single day in the aftermath of this tragedy. That God will show us the right pathway to go down. And the future will be better and brighter for Santa Fe and for the students of this community onward into the future.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

FRANCIS: That was the governor of Texas there trying to provide some support after what has been a very difficult day in Texas. Earlier this morning about halfway past 7:00 a.m., a shooter walked into the school in Santa Fe and opened fire on a classroom full of art students.

We saw tonight the suspect in that case, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who was arraigned on capital murder charges. You see him here. This is the first time we are seeing him after the shooting. He was arraigned in Galveston County Jail and he elected to get a court-appointed attorney. We saw him here standing quietly and nodding his head at points. You couldn't get sight of his face there as families reel in the wake of what happened today.

Ten people so far dead in that school, 10 others injured. The community trying to figure out where to go from here. We also got a statement from the school a little while ago saying, we know that our students and staff are going to need counseling to help them grieve.

They're also going to need an outlet to share their fears and their concerns. They go on to say that they're going to have counselors at school but school will not be in session on Monday and Tuesday. That's it for "The Story." Have a great weekend. Tucker is up next.

END

