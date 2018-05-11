Rep. Peter King on possibility of Trump campaign role

This is a rush transcript from "The Story," May 11, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARTHA MACCALLUM, HOST: Thank you very much, Bret. So, good evening, everybody. I'm Martha MacCallum, and welcome to "The Story." Big stories and breaking news tonight. First, was there an undercover agent or a mole inside of Trump campaign? Catherine Herridge with the late breaking developments on that fascinating story tonight.

Plus, an "industrial scale nuclear program", that is the threat from the Iranian regime. Tonight, Jack Keane on what happens now? We'll get to all that in just a bit, but first, hostages freed. The Iran deal jettisoned. High hopes for an unprecedented meeting with Kim Jong-un as the president speaks big in a classic art of the deal strategy kind of week that he employed, really, for years. That's not going over too well, though, in some places.

COREY LEWANDOWSKI, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER: You have dozens of photographers taking your picture. I do worry that these men were exploited a bit.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: What do you see Donald Trump doing and thinking there, as a leader and as a want to be reality T.V. character.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's about Donald Trump, it's about the ratings.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Donald Trump's a former reality show producer. This was a staged production meant for television. Meant for the cameras.

MACCALLUM: Trace Gallagher live in our West Coast Newsroom with the big changes that we saw this week and the response. Hi, Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Martha, in his foreign policy approach, former President Obama admitted he was looking to hit singles and doubles with the occasional homerun. President Trump, it appears, swings for the fences at all times, and he did it again this week by pulling the U.S. out of the Iran deal. The move was praised by some on both sides of the aisle and criticized by some on both sides of the aisle. But like it or not, it was President Trump doing what Candidate Trump promised. Watch.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: My number one priority is to dismantle the disastrous deal with Iran.

I am announcing today, that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

GALLAGHER: Moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem was also a campaign promise and is set to be fulfilled on Monday. Rich Lowery of the national review says this about the president's follow-through: "Trump often doesn't mean what he said. But when he says what he means, watch out. The combined forces of international pressure, polite opinion, outraged New York Times editorials, resistant advisors and sheer inertia are not an obstacle.

The president's big week continued Wednesday with the release of three North Korean hostages. Despite media criticism over what they called the theatrics of the release, policy experts call it a major diplomatic win that clears a big hurdle ahead of the upcoming summit with Kim Jong-un -- which if you're keeping score is another Trump home run. With the president tweeting, "The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong-un and myself will take place in Singapore.

On June 12th, we will both try to make it a very special moment for world peace. Experts agree that President Trump's strategy on North Korea is one of high risk and high reward. But the one-day summit could very well become a lasting legacy. And while the president is building his legacy, he is trying slowly dismantle that of his predecessor. Whether it's the Transpacific Partnership, the Paris Climate Accord, DACA, Obamacare, the clean power plan, or the Iran nuclear deal, the president appears is now at the plate and he's looking to go deep, Martha.

MACCALLUM: For the fences to be sure. Trace, thank you very much. Here now, Guy Benson, Townhall.com political editor and host of "Benson and Harf", brand news on Fox News Radio this week. He's also a Fox News contributor; and Jose Aristimuno, former Democratic National Committee deputy press secretary and founder of Now Strategies. Gentlemen, welcome, good to have all of you -- both of you here tonight.

You know, I think it is fascinating when you watch the course of this, and you see how deeply people go in their corner. And something, Jose, put on blinders in terms of what is actually going on because they don't want to give the president any credit for anything. When you look at North Korea individuals -- the individuals who were held at North Korea, I should say, freed and entering this country in the middle of the night. How is that something other than good news for all Americans?

JOSE ARISTIMUNO, DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY AND FOUNDER OF NOW STRATEGIES: Sure, well, look, it's great news and I'm very happy that they were freed and they're safe and they're home. Look, this is-- at the end of the day, what happens in the relations with North Korea, I got give the president some parts for credit and I will, but I think South Korea also deserves a lot of credit with what being able to happen. It's too early, Martha, to call on victory. We got a way for the summit.

MACCALLUM: No, but I'm asking you, just to back up for just a moment. You know, all of the criticism that it was a staged moment. All these -- I mean, let's face it, all of these moments. There is some stage craft to them, to be sure. I mean, I think back to the rose garden moment with Bowe Bergdahl and his parents flanking President Obama. Is there anything wrong with that, because it sounded like there was?

ARISTIMUNO: I don't think there's anything wrong. Again, I'm very happy, and this shouldn't be a Republican or Democratic issue. We're talking about the lives of Americans. But at the end of the day, that's one thing that President Trump has done right when he's done maybe 200 things wrong. So, I don't think -- I'm not going to judge him for that one good thing that he has done. Again, I am very happy that this happened. But there are a million other things that we got to make sure, that I'm very concerned when it comes to the president and the way he's been handling everything.

MACCALLUM: All right. I got you. You know, I think back, Guy, to covering the campaign and traveling around the country and asking people who were Trump supporters why? You know, why do you like Donald Trump for president? And they all basically said some version of the same thing. I want him to shake things up. I think he's going to shake things up. I mean, this was a week where we clearly saw him shaking things up, Guy.

GUY BENSON, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR AND POLITICAL EDITOR FOR TOWNHALL: Yes, so he makes a lot of promises as he does as a candidate. And some of them he has followed through on. So, there've been others saying, oh, I'll get rid of the national debt easily, very quickly. That's definitely not happening.

MACCALLUM: It's easier said than done.

BENSON: Yes, exactly. But also, he said I'm going to move the embassy to Jerusalem, which many other presidents had claimed when they were candidates and then they got into office, and said well, maybe we're not going to do that. He actually did it. He also fires off these tweets, frequently, seemingly every morning and a lot of people especially in Washington to say this is highly unusual, it's damaging, it's sort of he's a wild card, he's a loose cannon.

But it caught the attention of the Kim regime. Now, whether that ends up paying dividends down the line and gets the Kim regime to seriously agree to lasting peace, it's pretty mature to start celebrating anything. But I do suspect the fact that they are at the table the way that they are now in the context that they are is attributable to their fear and confusion, at least partially of Donald Trump.

MACCALLUM: And as you both pointed out, you know, nobody knows what's going to happen in June. But what we do know for sure at this point is that we are in a place that we haven't been in before, and we have a summit that is in the works between the president of the United States, and the leader of a North Korea who appears to be, perhaps, at a point where he wants something a little bit different for the future of his country.

He's motivated by a number of things -- South Korea, perhaps the idea that his country doesn't have to be the dark continental anymore, that maybe they could, you know, join the international economy, and maybe even see some of the benefits of that themselves. But Jose, you know, you talk about the tweets, it's possible that one of the ways we got here, were those, you know, rocket man, those tweets that were blasted by, you know, sort of foreign policy insiders. That may have been a catalyst that gets him now to a point where he's like, you know what, we're getting along fairly well in these discussions.

ARISTIMUNO: One of the things that concerns me deeply, Martha, is what you're saying -- it goes to speak on the president's temperament and his emotions. So, I got to wait and see what happens come June and the way he handles --

MACCALLUM: Yes, but Jose, let me jump in, because we had a very even tempered, no drama, Obama President before. And does -- is it really -- does it really matter what someone's temperament? Or does it matter what the results are in the end and what they can get going?

ARISTIMUNO: I think both. I think both temperament, especially coming from the United States of America matters. I mean, the president of the United States should be getting along with the countries should be strategic and in selecting allies. And what we're doing right now, what we've seen in the Iran deal, of pulling out --

MACCALLUM: What country does he not get along with?

ARISTIMUNO: Well, some of the -- let me just say this --

MACCALLUM: I'm just asking, what country?

MACCALLUM: Sure. Well, Venezuela and some other countries, which is fine, and that's the way it should be. But my larger point Martha is this: President Trump has been distrusting a bunch of our ally. He's been placing mistrust within our allies, that when the way that he's pulling out of the Iran deal, for example, makes France not want to do deals with us in the future, maybe Germany nor want to do deals with us, and what have you.

MACCALLUM: Let me get guy here. Is that true, guy?

BENSON: Well, President Obama pulled out of previous Bush agreements with the Israelis, with the checks, those are both allies, and that did not ruin the entire credibility of the United States of America. And there are U.S. allies in the gulf region, and in the Middle East, who are absolutely thrilled, frankly, that the president made this decision on the Iran deal. Yes, he perturbed other allies as well. We should keep that in mind, but it's not like he has universally given the middle finger to all of our allies by pulling out of the Iran deal -- something he promised to do by the way. That just isn't the case.

MACCALLUM: You know, I also look at these moves with work for food stamps, work for Medicaid, you know, and really what that is. We haven't been able to curb entitlement programs or to, you know, make any dent in social security or some of these, you know, very entrenched programs. But what we're seeing is that, you get it sort of around the edges, you're getting entitlement reform around the edges with these programs that states are adopting of their own accord, Jose and then Guy on that?

ARISTIMUNO: Well, look, my advice to President Trump is this: if he wants to get some those things done, he should sit down with the Democrats, especially if he's got midterms coming up in November. If he wants to get a chance of keeping the House and the Senate, he should sit down with the Democrats and be the president that he's supposed to be, which is uniting both parties and he has been doing the opposite of that.

BENSON: I think that sounds great. I don't think the Democrats are very interested in working with him or handing him anything that could look like a win in an election year. But, Martha, to your point, tinkering around the edges on welfare and other entitlement programs? Fine, I'm for it, but what we actually need mathematically is root and branch reform of Medicare and social security, which are the drivers of our debt. And Trump has said, he doesn't want to do it, which I think is a mistake.

MACCALLUM: Shaking things up. We'll see what he gets. Thank you, guys. Great to see you both tonight.

ARISTIMUNO: Thank you.

BENSON: Thank you.

MACCALLUM: Still ahead --

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: There is still a very large proportion of the population that is uneasy with women in positions of leadership.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: Hillary Clinton once more with feeling on why she lost 2016, is the fear of women leaders. Her latest workover of the election. We're going to see here the rest of that. Plus, new questions about whether the FBI may have had a mole inside the Trump campaign and comes right from the testimony of Glenn Simpson. So, what does it mean? Congressman Peter King here on that, next.

REP. DARREL ISSA, R-CALI., MEMBER OF THE HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: The material that Devin Nunes is looking for will embarrass, no question at all, the Department of Justice and the FBI, and is likely to represent, at least misconduct, if not, breaking the law.

MACCALLUM: New questions tonight about anti-Trump forces, potentially, within the FBI. The Wall Street Journal's Kimberly Strassel, in a very important piece today, suggesting that perhaps the bureau had a mole inside the Trump campaign. Writing this: "Did the bureau engage in outright spying against the 2016 Trump campaign?" she wrote in that op-ed today. Even suggesting at one point that she had an idea who it is. Fox News chief intelligence correspondent Catherine Herridge, live in Washington with the rest of the story tonight. Good evening, Catherine.

CATHERINE HERRIDGE, FOX NEWS CHIEF INTELLIGENCE CORRESPONDENT: Well, thank you, Martha. Fox News has told the classified record about a human intelligence source are significant to the House investigation, and to Trump dossier that was used by the FBI and Justice Department, to obtain a surveillance warrant for a Trump campaign aide.

There is renewed congressional interest tonight in this 300-page testimony from Glenn Simpson whose company, Fusion GPS, commissioned the Trump dossier and paid former British spy Christopher Steele to dig up dirt on the Trump campaign. Simpson told Senate investigators "essentially, what Steele told me was that had other intelligence about this matter from the internal Trump campaign source. And then, my understanding was that the FBI believed Chris' at this point, that they believe Chris' information might be credible.

The chairman of the House Intelligence and Oversight Committees, Devin Nunes and Trey Gowdy, want records related to the source. And some congressional investigators want to know if the source is connected to the Simpson testimony. The Justice Department, Thursday, the numbers were brief but did not review the records, were so far have been withheld on the basis that the source could be compromised.

ISSA: What we're clearly onto is information showing the Department of Justice has once again, along with the FBI, exceeded the authority. In this case, the material that Devin Nunes is looking for will embarrass, no question at all, the Department of Justice and the FBI, and is likely to represent, at least misconduct, if not, breaking of the law.

HERRIDGE: The Republican chairman said the dialogue will continue next week. The Justice Department spokeswoman told Fox that they welcome the opportunity to work on a resolution. Glenn Simpson did not respond to Fox's question to clarify his testimony with that internal Trump campaign source, Martha.

MACCALLUM: Fascinating. Catherine, thank you very much.

HERRIDGE: You're welcome.

MACCALLUM: Here with more. New York Congressman Peter King, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee. Congressman, always good to see you. Thank you for joining us tonight. Very strong piece by Kim Strassel today, suggesting that potentially, there was an asset of sorts that was in the Trump campaign, do you think that was the case?

REP. PETER KING, R-NEW YORK: We have reason to believe that it could've been -- you know, the used terminology, it could've been an FBI's spy in the campaign, as someone who was affiliated with the FBI, actually was dealing with people in the Trump campaign. And that's one of the things that we're trying to pin down to make sure that is the case. If it is, it raises very, very serious questions because there's been, to us, no real reason given why the investigation began in the first place and why the FISA warrant was granted in the first place.

And then, with this person, what role did this person have? If he was an FBI operative, he was dealing with people in the Trump campaign, he was put there by the FBI? If so, you have the FBI actually spying on the presidential campaign, again there's other -- there'll be other consequences to this. So, this is really unprecedented in American history. And perhaps, if there was a real justification for it, and have the extreme justification and maybe you consider it? But in this case, we've seen there's no consideration in the beginning of the investigation at all. Never mind having a spy in the campaign.

MACCALLUM: Well, Devin Nunes and Trey Gowdy were brought over to look at some of these documents, but they weren't actually given the documents to look at themselves is my understanding. They were briefed on the documents, so it just, it adds to the notion, congressman, that they're being so close to the vest with all this information even with congressional entities and committees whose job it is to have oversight of judiciary and intelligence?

KING: Yes, absolutely right. I mean, they have -- I'm with no right to be holding this back. And as we know, the FBI has been leaking things to the media all the time anyway. So, certainly, there's no concern about something getting out. No, this is vital to our investigation, it's vital to know what happened here. And you consider all of the improprieties that's happened in the FBI, including Andy McCabe, including the two of

(INAUDIBLE) who's been charged in the investigation.

The people have had to resign, the people who may be indicted, they were running the investigation, and then, you add this element to it. And it's amazing President Trump is the one who's being targeted here and was being investigated. And so much went wrong at the other end, at the FBI end, and yet right now they're stonewalling us. They stonewalled us all along, and this is just another end. But listen, Martha, the president can resolve this; the president can order them to release this, and I think he should. If they want to do it, and if they can't find a reasonable solution to this, and the president should all --

MACCALLUM: Do you have any indication if the White House is prepared to do that? Or that, you know, that he would like to do that, and if not, why not?

KING: I think the president is getting closer to that. I think they tried to convince the president within the last week or so. The FBI and Justice Department did that somehow giving this information was going to cost the loss of human life, will put someone's life at risk. That's not true. I think the president is starting to realize that they're putting one over on him.

MACCALLUM: You know, when you look at what Glenn Simpson testified in front of the committee, he says the reason that they believed Christopher Steele's dossier is that they had an internal source in the campaign. That was the wording the he used, that corroborated some of it. And you look back at the unmasking and conversations that were listened to, and the early stages of this. It feels like it's possible that they had somebody who was inside, who was confirming some of this for them. And if that's the case and they feel like they have a legitimate Russian collusion investigation, then why wouldn't they be willing to say, you know, here were our concerns, here's the evidence, here's why we had to make sure that we got this information this way?



KING: Right. Martha, they can turn this around on us completely. If they could show that this person really was legitimate, there really was significant evidence, but they won't. And they don't because, I think, this is all unravelling in front of them and they're doing all they can to cover themselves.

MACCALLUM: Congressman Peter King, always good to talk to you, sir, thank you very much.

KING: Martha, have a good weekend.

MACCALLUM: You, too. Coming up --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So, I'm going to change her nappy now. He said, OK. Of course, the baby is not going to respond: yes, mom, that's awesome. I'd love to have my nappy changed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: That was a big turn, right? A so- called sexpert suggest that the culture of consent actually needs to begin at birth with the diaper change. The controversial debate with Jesse Watters of "The Five" straight ahead. Plus, nearly 18 months after the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton is still trying to figure out what happened, the name of her book, and says it's simple, really -- it's really about misogyny. Our power panel, next.

CLINTON: As soon as other women, women with high profiles, women who might someday run for president, began speaking out the same attacks started all over again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: So, as you may have heard President Trump won the White House about a year and half ago now. Hillary Clinton still out there on the trail talking about her book and figuring out and discussing what she thinks really happened and she made another very interesting claim at a speaking engagement, I believe this is in Australia. Yes, this is in Australia. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLINTON: There is still a very large proportion of the population that is uneasy with women in positions of leadership. And so, the easiest way to kind of avoid having to look at someone on her merits is to dismiss her on her looks. People with -- all the time say, well, I'm not against women, you know, if they be wearing a t-shirt saying these horrible things. I'm just not for that woman. OK. Fine. The election happens. Forget that I got three million more vote, it's over, and we go on to whatever is going to be next.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: It's over but. Joining me now Tammy Bruce, Columnist for the Washington Times; Richard Fowler, Senior Fellow at the New Leaders Council, both are Fox News Contributors; and Brian Dean Wright, a former CIA Officer, who wrote a very interesting piece on the Gina Haspel hearing today. Welcome, to all of you. Good to have you here.

RICHARD FOWLER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Good to be here.

MACCALLUM: It's odd, actually, this constant reiteration of the reason why Hillary Clinton lost. And I think it undercuts her future argument, Tammy, for -- you know, at some point, I would assume she wants to be, you know, a stateswoman, a sort of respected former secretary of state. And this kind of mucks all of that up if she wants that moment down the road.

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, it even could've happened even sooner. Because, look, what we can do whether you're a failure or you lose, or you retire, you remake yourself. This is what Americans do in general. But I think that what may have been genuine shock at the start. Remember everything that the Clintons do is political.

And even her complaints about Russia at the start, that the Russians stole it from her, weaved within what the obvious narrative was right after her loss. So, keep that in mind, but I think that now, we have to consider, you know, she's with a foreign audience. These are comments on foreign soil. And I think an audience that she trust doesn't really know what's going on in America.

The president is having great foreign policy success, and I think that we have to consider that this may now be an effort of transferring from, you know, her having group therapy in the beginning to really now trying to malign the president, affect the impact of what the foreign think of Americans in general, which would then have, of course, (INAUDIBLE) with allies -- an impact on how the country is viewed and how policy approaches are viewed. So, as a feminist, and as a woman, it's a shame her decline. But now I think this is much more political than it was in the beginning.

MACCALLUM: Richard, what do you think is the M.O. is here?

FOWLER: I think what Tammy -- I think the latter part of Tammy's argument is a little bit of a stretch, to think that Hillary Clinton can sort of adjust world's thinking of the United States, is a stretch. I think -- I do think that. But she's making larger argument here that I think we as a country should pay attention to.

And the argument is that women are judged on far more categories than men are judge on when they decide to make a run for office. And it is not Democrat or Republican problem, it's an American problem. Just think about it, Carly Fiorina who's in very successful business was judged about her face by the current President of the United States. Hillary Clinton --



MACCALLUM: But he talked about other men -- the size of their hands. He talked about all kinds of personal attributes --

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: So I think it's a cop-out. Why should women be treated any differently. If someone is going, you know, to criticize across the board. I mean, who cares, right?

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: If you say something about your appearance --

(CROSSTALK)



FOWLER: I'll give you another example, at the presidential debate he was running against Hillary Clinton when he choose to bring out every single one of the women that her husband cheated on her with. That is unfair, and I would say below the belt. But as a woman, she had to deal with that and a man doesn't have to deal with that.

MACCALLUM: I don't think it matter whether it's a man or a woman in that situation. I mean, if you think that's below the belt, I get it. But I think we have to stop using this cop-out --

(CROSSTALK)



FOWLER: -- and I think that's what the argument she's trying to make. And as a country, if we want more women to run for office then we've got --

(CROSSTALK)



MACCALLUM: We've had Condoleezza Rice, Madeline Albright, Hillary Clinton-- Gina Haspel is up for -- to lead for the CIA. There is a job that women have not held in this country and that's President of the United States, and I have every faith that that will happen at some point, and I hope it happens because she happens to be the most qualified person that the most people in the country -- Electoral College what in there. But, Bryan, you wrote an interesting piece about the way you thought Gina Haspel was treated this week. Tell me about that.

BRYAN DEAL WRIGHT, FORMER CIA OFFICER: Well, I'll tell you a couple of things. First, if you read some of the press, in fact coming from the left, right? So from Washington Post for instance. They've commented on her voice being bland, they've talked about her jacket being cement color, right? They've offered this physical representation of her appearance rather than her qualifications, than the merit of what she can do at that job.

So, the point that was just made about a gentlemen about -- look, this isn't Democrat or Republican issue. That's correct, it's not. And, in fact, this garbage comes from the left just as much as it does from the right. And, at the end of the day, that stuff all comes down to just driving readership and looking for, you know, political points to score. But I think what we have seen not just with Gina but the broader issue around Secretary Clinton, is that, you know, losing sucks and it's hard to move on sometime.

And when you are struggling to find an explanation for that that's beyond just your own failings, you blast anything and everything out in the universe to hold on to, to give you a sense of it wasn't my fault. And so, I think that she's speaking to a degree of truth here in terms of sexism. But, look, a majority of Americans women voted for Trump, all right? Not for her.

MACCALLUM: But she said they did that because their husbands told them to. And I think, you know, as someone who wants to see young women feel that they can accomplish their goals regardless of the fact -- you know, whether they're men or women, I think that this belittles the argument for them. I think to sort of say, oh, it's all about misogyny, and you can still sort of say, you know, poor me. I'm a victim of, you know, people who just don't want to see women in powerful places. I just think it's a cop-out for women.

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Can I add to that. Especially when it's your base dealing with women like Sarah Sanders, Kellyanne Conway, the attacks on Gina Haspel, Diamond and Silk, I mean, any women -- when you're dealing with women on the right, conservative women, the attacks from the left have been extraordinary. And Nikki Haley, that's important I think to remember.

FOWLER: But, listen, I think the larger point of the panel is that the attacks are on both sides, right? And we need to treat women equally to men, period, when they run for office.

MACCALLUM: Exactly, equal opportunity offense and praise. Thank you very much all of you. Very thoughtful comments. Good to have you here tonight. So, still ahead tonight, school bullying, is it a good thing or bad thing? Hear what one popular comedian says. Then, Jesse Watters joins me with his take. Plus, growing concerns tonight about an all-out war between Iran and Israel as tensions in the Middle East continues to escalate. General Jack Keane joins me next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE POMPEO, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: If North Korea takes bold action to quickly denuclearize the United States is prepared to work with North Korea to achieve prosperity on the par with our South Korean friends.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo taking questions today for the first time on his new job, hot off his second trip to North Korea, and closer than ever to a historic summit. But as we see progress on the Korean peninsula, there is escalating tension that could be headed potentially toward all-out war between Iran and Israel tonight. Since the U.S. exit from the deal their foreign minister now saying that they will seek industrial scale enrichment if the deal completely falls apart. Protest today in the street of Tehran, Benjamin Hall reports from our Jerusalem Bureau tonight. Benjamin?

BENJAMIN HALL, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Martha. Although there is a relative calm in Israel today, there's also a sense that things have shifted that there's now a push back against Iran in the region after year of them encroaching on Israel's borders, and we've saw that in a major way yesterday. We're now learning more about those extensive coordinated strikes carried out by Israel in Syria against Israeli targets.

The defense minister saying they've destroyed almost all of the Iran military facilities in the country with 70 different strikes targeting 50 military sites. The U.S. and Russia were notified ahead of the offensive which saw them hit Iranian intelligence sites, logistics and military headquarters and their downtown rocket launchers. Those strikes were in retaliation to Iranian rocket fire into the Golan Heights a day earlier.

Today, Iran responded for the first time since the attack in fiery rhetoric, the supreme leader, Khamenei, to chants of death to America and death to Israel, warned that Tel Aviv and Haifa will be destroyed if Israel acts foolishly. And Israel is also facing major protest in the south of the country at the guarded border. The protests comes just three days ahead of what the Hamas leader said will be a march by tens of thousands who could burst through the border fence and into Israel.

On Monday, he compared the crowd to a starving tiger. And the protests also coincide with the opening the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, which is a decision many people are not happy with. And as a result, there has been heighten security in Jerusalem, now because Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Steve Mnuchin are coming along with other White House officials, here in Israel at least. That will be greatly cheered. Back to you.

MACCALLUM: Benjamin Hall, thank you very much. So, here now with more, General Jack Keane, chairman of the institute for the study of war and a Fox News senior strategic analyst. General, great to see you tonight as always.

JACK KEANE, FOX NEWS SENIOR STRATEGIC ANALYST: Good to see you, Martha.

MACCALLUM: So many steps forward that we've seen over the course of this week, but this is a disturbing development what we're watching here.

KEANE: Yeah, no doubt about it. Syria represents for Iran a strategic anchor in the region. So, from there, that they really want to gain more influence and domination of the countries in the area. And case point here is Israel. You know, for months now the Iranians had been conducting a military buildup in southern and southwestern Syria with the single purpose in mind of encroaching on Israeli sovereignty and their security.

Want they really want to do is replicate what they done in Lebanon, Martha, where the Hezbollah have in their hands 130,000 plus rocket and missiles capable of reaching Israel, Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. They want to do that in southern Syria and put the infrastructure in there to do that, so it would overwhelm Israel's missile defense system because they would be swarming at them from multiple directions. The targets would be Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

This is serious stuff what Iran is up to. They certainly want to undermine the government of Israel and create instability in the country. And, eventually, in time, destroy it. That is something they say every single year. And the Israelis didn't come back with a proportionate strike. They came back with an overwhelming response as was mentioned in the introduction.

MACCALLUM: So, is that wise on their part, because I know you say that there's no way that Israel will tolerate this buildup, and that leads to the obvious question of, you know, does this lead to all-out war between Iran and Israel.

KEANE: I don't think so, and here's why. Well, first of all, they had this strike in a kit bag for sure. They were just waiting for something else to happen. Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Quds Force, directed the Quds Force to do the strike. That was the first. And Israel took out just about all of their military infrastructure. It's a heck of a price the Iranians will pay.

And I think the Iranians when they look at this, the depth pattern, Martha, has never been to get their own forces directly involved in a conflict except for the eight years they fought with Saddam Hussein. And they don't want to make that mistake. They want to use their proxies.

And I think this is going to send a very loud message to the Iranians. It doesn't mean that Hezbollah are not going to continue to cause problems for Israel, they will. And it doesn't mean that the Israeli will not going to respond to Hezbollah, they will in the future too. But I don't think it's going to lead to all-out war because that's not something is in Iran's interest.

MACCALLUM: Yeah. Well, they're pushing a corner to a certain extent over the course of all these developments, and how they respond is going to be, obviously, very crucial. We've just watched one of the sound bites quickly from Mike Pompeo today, the new secretary of state. What does it tell us what we watched this week, General, the returning of these hostages from North Korea, and these, what appears to be very positive meeting with Kim Jong-un, about the effectiveness of our new secretary of state.

KEANE: Well, I think he's the star of this administration, since he's been in the CIA, and be a super star as a result of the position he's in. And I think it's Pompeo's visit that have given President Trump his optimism and why his language and rhetoric has increased as a result of Pompeo's interaction with Kim Jong-un. And I've just returned from Japan and I've talked with leaders in their government, their foreign ministry, and they also are echoing this.

They see a potential for a break through here. It doesn't mean that Kim Jong-un is going to want to give us -- just hand us over all of his nuclear weapons, they would want to drag this out for years, and probably not give all of those weapons to us. But there is potential here to genuinely make some progress. And I think this administration is going to be very tough minded about holding to their standard which is complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization.

MACCALLUM: I mean, it appears a change of tune from Kim Jong-un in terms of what his goals are and what he wants for his country. The president thinks that, do you think that?

KEANE: I do. Yeah, he's moving to a different place certainly. I think the economic impact of the sanctions have caused a problem to him. The recognition that he doesn't have an alternative because there is a military option on the table, and he has the potential to increase the prosperity for his country and also for himself. Let's face it, these people are totally focused on themselves at the expense of their people.

MACCALLUM: Fascinating. General Jack Keane, always great to see you, sir. Thank you so much.

KEANE: Good talking to you, Martha.

MACCALLUM: You too. Coming up next on The Story.

CHRIS ROCK, COMEDIAN: We need bullies. You think kids were nice to Mark Zuckerberg in high school? He invented Facebook after somebody smacked him in the face with a book.

MACCALLUM: Well, that's a different take. Bully in school a good thing perhaps? Or maybe a bad thing? And here's a question I know that's on your mind tonight, should men be able to wear shorts this summer to work, perhaps to -- might solve the hot weather conundrum first on men. Who better to ask than our good friend Jesse Watters, coming up.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS ROCK, COMEDIAN: We need bullies. (BLEEP) schools with no bullies. Bullies do half the work. That's Right. Teachers do one-half. Bullies do the whole other half.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: Comedian Chris Rock claiming that bullies help toughen kids up kids for the real world. But it all depends, of course, on who you ask. Those feelings of brunt of bullying might not always agree. Take the case of two Connecticut high school students who ended up in court in front of a judge this week, complaining that their school wasn't doing enough to stop bullying for four classmates. A judge ultimately did step in. The allege bullies agreeing to stay 150 feet away from these students. But some academic research suggests dealing with bullies can actually make you a stronger person. Joining me now, someone who knows, Jesse Watters, co-host of The Five, and host of Watters' World. Were you even bullied?

JESSE WATTERS, "THE FIVE" CO-HOST: No, I did the bullying, unfortunately. I actually bullied someone to a scholarship. There is a kid that we used to chase around.

MACCALLUM: Yeah.

WATTERS: And we never could catch him, and he used to run so fast. We finally caught him and we beat him even harder for making us run, but then he turned out getting accepted into Oregon on a cross country scholarship. I take full credit for that.

MACCALLUM: See, it made him stronger.

WATTERS: It made him stronger and resilience and made him run fast.

MACCALLUM: I tend to agree with Chris Rock here. And, you know, when you look at the snowflakes theory -- I mean, people are -- you know, we're creating this environment. And I'm not talking about, you know, vicious, really, horrible bullies, who, really, in my opinion, deserve to be not in school. They deserve to be in a juvenile detention center.

WATTERS: I agree. Yes, bullying is bad on balance. But, Martha, you women are much worse than the guys. You guys ostracize girls, you verbally abuse them, you cyber bully them. Guys will just punch you in the face.

MACCALLUM: I agree with you, actually. I do think that young men tend to deal with their problems in a more upfront way.

WATTERS: We do.

MACCALLUM: Women can be sneaky and weird --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Shame on you.

MACCALLUM: Speaking of women and children and babies --

WATTERS: Yes, OK.

MACCALLUM: There is a woman who is a child psychologist, and she studies, you know, issues of sexuality and how we should deal with each other, and she believes that you should start very young, and when you're changing your infant's diaper, you should request consent first. Watch this.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: We work from children from three years old, and work with parents from birth.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: From birth?

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yeah. Just about how to set up a culture consent in their home. So, I'm changing your nappy now, is that OK? Of course, the baby is not going to respond, yes, mom, that's awesome. I love to have my nappy changed. But if you leave a space and wait for body language and wait to make eye contact, then you're letting that child know that there response matter.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: You do this at home, right?

WATTERS: This is a great way for a guy to get out of changing diapers.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: You know what, the baby didn't give consent. Sorry, didn't want the diaper change.

MACCALLUM: You know what I don't like about it, it sort -- supposes that there is some sort of bad behavior or something, you know, violent about changing a diaper. To me, it's like a loving, care giving, sort of --

WATTERS: It's not a diaper, a nappy. A nappy, that's how they call it.

MACCALLUM: I love the woman ask the question, she goes, from birth?

WATTERS: From birth. I like the hair too. That's good stuff.

MACCALLUM: All right. So let's talk about men and summer dress, because you guys do have to wear suit --

WATTERS: Yes, we do.

MACCALLUM: -- long paints, jacket. And I do sometimes feel bad for men in these situations when it's hot and summer, because women have a lot more options.

WATTERS: OK.

MACCALLUM: So, apparently, there are now men saying, you know, what's wrong with maybe wearing shorts to work. Which I think in Bermuda, they actually have mastered. Do we have our Bermuda picture? See, this is a very tailored. They really do.

WATTERS: I have dressed like this at the club.

MACCALLUM: How old were you?

WATTERS: I was like 17 or 18, actually. Not the high socks. That's an English thing. But, I mean, men are wearing little short-shorts, they're wearing skirts. Ever go downtown, Martha? There's a lot of skirts going on.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Wait, is that me?

MACCALLUM: Yeah, that is you in your romper.

WATTERS: You know what, I can't believe --

MACCALLUM: Do you like wearing your romper?

WATTERS: I don't own a romper. For everybody out there, that's fake news.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Look at those abs.

MACCALLUM: Walk me down the street in a little halter top and a long skirt arguing that men need more, men need more --

WATTERS: It's the last time I do The Story.

MACCALLUM: Don't say that. We love it when you come over.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: -- metro sexual.

MACCALLUM: You would not wear any of that stuff.

WATTERS: maybe a kilts. I would wear a kilt in Scotland. I think Hemmer had a kilt on in Scotland. There's picture of him all over the internet with a kilt on. It could be nice and breezy, you know, and comfortable. But, you know, I'm so secure in my masculinity that I could rock a romper or kilts.

MACCALLUM: Because we know that you could get away with. Do we have our pictures of Braveheart, right? Good example of a man who could pull off a skirt.

WATTERS: Yeah. And you don't want to insult that guy because he'll knock your face off.

MACCALLUM: And also we have Russell Crowe, right?

WATTERS: You have Russel Crowe -- and if you wear a skirt you'd probably going to get bullied and that's going to make you more resilient.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: There you go. Comes full circle.

MACCALLUM: Wear the skirt, get bullied, and then you get a run for a scholarship.

WATTERS: And you'll get a scholarship, there you go.

MACCALLUM: Thank you, Jesse.

WATTERS: You're welcome.

MACCALLUM: Great to see you. I love your mom text, by the way. That is great. Jesse Watters, our favorite. Thank you, Jesse. We'll be right back with more stories after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MACCALLUM: Our quote of the night from English poet Robert Browning. He says it all, it's short and sweet. Motherhood, all love begins and ends there. That is our story for tonight. I hope everyone has a happy Mother's Day. See you back here Monday night at 7 o'clock. Tucker Carlson is up next.

END

