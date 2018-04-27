Trump on the verge of a historic diplomatic triumph?

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," April 27, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: Good evening from Washington. I am Laura Ingraham and this is "The Ingraham Angle." Happy Friday. Let's get right to it. Hundreds of illegal immigrants preparing to assault our border, guess what, and consult their attorneys. I'll the debate ahead of the group advising illegals on how to get into the United States.

Plus, big news from Congress' investigation into the supposed Russian collusion with the Trump campaign. We will share our findings.

Also, the House chaplain has been dismissed. This is a huge controversy. A political firestorm on Capitol Hill. Raymond Arroyo has exclusive reporting about the chaplain's firing.

And what do Democratic candidates want from President Trump? Impeachment. How they might turn their blue wave into a blue ripple. I will explain.

Plus, we begin with President Trump on the verge of a truly historic diplomatic triumph is his tough talk appears to be paying off. The leaders of North and South Korea, this was wild, agreed in principle today to remove all nuclear weapons from their country.

And to work toward formally ending the state of war that has existed since the 1953 truce. Trump was ecstatic over the news tweeting early in the day Korean War to end. They the president later acknowledged there was much work to be done, but he sure sounded optimistic.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: A lot of good things are happening with respect to North Korea, President Obama told me when I had the one meeting with him he said that your biggest problem. That's going to be the most difficult thing you have. Honestly, I wish it was handled earlier and I wish it was handled by another administration years ago.

I'm not just talking about President Obama. I go back to any administration you want. Over the last 25 years, this should've been handled a long time ago. They should not have, for me to handle. We will handle it. We are handling it well.

INGRAHAM: So, is it time for Trump's critics to concede that his tough "Rocket Man" talk on the sanctions with North Korea actually made a difference here? Republican Congressman Luke Messer has been urging colleagues to support a Nobel Peace Prize for the president.

He joins us now from Fort Wayne, Indiana and former Trump campaign adviser and China policy expert, Mike Pillsbury, is going to be with us as is Asia policy expert, Riley Walters of the Heritage Foundation. Great panel.

This is -- I never thought I would see this in my lifetime. I have to say. The idea of the North Korean dictator crossing the DMZ to meet the South Korean leader, obviously speaking the same language. Meeting together, embracing at one point after the handshake, after they had their meeting.

Again, this is initial still in its initial phases, but Congressman, I have to say I think the only person who could have gotten as to this place, again, we will see where it goes, but Donald Trump because of his unconventional approach to negotiations and frankly his tough talk. People say you're going to launch a nuclear war, he said no, but we're going to solve this. Congressman, how did Donald Trump get us this far?

REP. LUKE MESSER, R-INDIANA, HOUSE REPUBLICAN POLICY COMMITTEE: What is extraordinary, and you know I've been saying for a couple of months now it's North Korea actually is its nuclear program and you bring peace to this peninsula after 70 years, Donald Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.

The only reason that the evil North Korean dictator is coming to the table is because there is a new sheriff in town and President Trump's Twitter diplomacy is working. His tough talk is making a difference. It's bringing North and South Korea to the table in China too.

Of course, we have a long way to go here, but these events of the last 24 hours are extraordinary and almost impossible to overstate. It's a very big deal and it is happening because of President Trump's leadership.

INGRAHAM: We will talk about the Chinese involvement in all of this because we cannot overlook the fact that we have major administration officials going to China on Tuesday, Bob Lightheiser (ph), the U.S. TR, and also of course, we have Steve Mnuchin and other senior-level members of the administration going to talk trade.

But Mike, I want to go to you. I want to do flashback it is a bit of a flashback Friday and play for our entire panel the scene from the Nobel Prize ceremony involving newbie Barack Obama. Let's watch.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Take to keep the tenacity to hope and make these hopes come true. That is what makes him so important by his own behavior and leadership, he is demanding that we all take a share of responsibility for the response to global challenges. We congratulate this year's winner, President Barack Obama on what he has already achieved.

INGRAHAM: Mike Pillsbury, that was in ten and a half months, he was getting people to accept responsibility for facing global changes. If that is the benchmark, then Donald Trump regardless of what happened, has to be almost a shoo-in for the Nobel. I think the congressman is right here.

MICHAEL PILLSBURY, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN ADVISOR: I agree. Obviously perhaps President Trump deserved two Nobel Peace Prizes. As you know the authority of these Peace Prizes is somewhat in doubt. It's a committee of five who are chosen by the Norwegian parliament and they tend to be retired members of the Norwegian parliament, so they made some real mistakes over the years.

People whose Nobel Peace Prize was not earned. In the case of President Trump, this is a tremendous success. The only problem is the degree of pressure used he used to get it made turned the stomachs of some of the Norwegian members of parliament.

Don't forget, he had nuclear aircraft flying toward North Korea. He had discussion with the South Korean defense minister that we might return our nuclear weapons to be deployed again in South Korea as many as 800 or more.

Other kind of pressures obviously was massive in very focused sanctions even on the royal family in the North. This is not your ordinary idealistic make a speech kind of Nobel Peace Prize candidacy. This is someone who really got results.

The result came only through pressure. I think the Chinese also helped. Frankly, President Trump linking trade and the delegation going next week to helping with North Korea was a very bold gesture heavily criticized by the left-wing media. It looks like it was a stroke of genius. The Chinese helped us on North Korea. Who would have thought, Laura?

INGRAHAM: I think that's a great point. Riley, I want to get you on this. Frankly, I'm a little worried with the linking of China trade to North Korea. Obviously, the choice between nuclear war or the China 2025 program where they dominate every major industry, it is not the easiest of concerns to look at when you look at them both.

We can't allow China to dominate high-tech. We can't allow China to dominate 3d printing, space weaponry, commercial aviation, but that is their subsidizing goal. They are doing that across every industry.

And I'm worried that Donald Trump is so focused on the North Korea deal, that will let up the pressure on China that also is necessary. So far, he's done a great job.

RILEY WALTERS, POLICY ANALYST, ASIAN STUDIES CENTER: There is definitely a difference in opinion of what is the immediate threat from North Korea and the future threat from China sort of represent. Obviously, last night was historic. It was setting up toward the upcoming meetings between the leader of North Korea and Donald Trump.

China's role in this going forward is skeptical I think. The president of China, Xi Jinping, has the North Korean leader come visit him almost out of the blue in the middle of the night a couple of months ago to preempt his visit or the North Korea's leaders visit with South Korea and the United States.

And so, I think definitely the maximum pressure that the United States has been applying has been both, you know, influencing and incentivizing North Koreans to the table and the Chinese to reciprocate.

INGRAHAM: Congressman, I want to play for you and the panel a few of our favorite friends on the other side of the aisle who refused to give President Trump even a modicum of credit here. Let's watch.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: People sit and talk about Donald Trump or anybody in North or South Korea winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

MAX BOOT, SENIOR FELLOW, COUNCIL ON FOREIGN RELATIONS: My message for President Trump tonight is curb your enthusiasm. Don't set up unrealistic expectations for the summit that cannot possibly be fulfilled because if you do have these expectations and if fails, that may actually draw us closer to war.

BALBINA HWANG, FORMER SENIOR ADVISOR, STATE DEPARTMENT: This was the show that no one else is in control and China and the United States is not in control. The two Koreas are seizing the process.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OK. They just came together. It was like pixie dust and they came together. That last comment -- I mean, all the dumb comments I've heard, that last comment was among the most moronic, Congressman.

MESSER: Well, one, the president is being strong towards China that's part of why we are even in this position in the first place.

INGRAHAM: He cannot let up on China. They are ripping us off at every turn. Mike Pillsbury knows this and just because it helped on North Korea doesn't mean we can let them up because they are poised to dominate all these industries.

MESSER: Absolutely. We are where we are because the president has shown strength. He will show strength towards China. You already see them caving in. Here is the deal, the withering criticism of folks on the left, can you imagine how they would be behaving if Barack Obama was president and you had events like last night?

I am running for the United States Senate against Joe Donway, a Democratic senator who like all those others on the left have criticized this president's diplomacy. Look, Twitter diplomacy is working.

North Korea has come to the table in a way that most of us would've never imagined just a few months ago. You cannot overstate how big a deal last night was. Of course, there's a long way to go, but we are here because America is safest when America is strong.

With this president, President Trump, we are strong again on the world stage. To have events like what have happened in the last 24 hours is just another big step in the right direction. I agree with you. We've got to be strong toward China. This president is stepping forward to getting tough on China in a way that hasn't happened in decades. I'm confident he will continue to do it.

INGRAHAM: He's got great instincts.

MESSER: This guy wrote the "Art of the Deal." He's a remarkable leader.

INGRAHAM: His instincts have been phenomenal and guys, it's been a big foreign-policy week for President Trump. He held the first state dinner for the French President Emmanuel Macron and today he met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

ANGELA MERKEL, GERMAN CHANCELLOR (through translator): Germany and Europe have to take their destiny into their own hands because we can no longer as we used to during the period of the Cold War, during the years when Germany was divided rely on America coming and helping us.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We need a reciprocal relationship which we don't have. The United States right now has a trade deficit with that the European Union of $151 billion. The chancellor and I have discussed it today at length, and we are working on it. We want to make it more fair, and the chancellor wants to make it more fair.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Mike Pillsbury, is it just me or did Angela Merkel at a couple of points during that press conference looked like she ate some bad snitchel or something. She did not look all that thrilled. She had to be there, but she doesn't like Trump. She doesn't like being bossed around by the Americans, but she had to come here and she had to deal with him for. What was your thought?

PILLSBURY: Well, I think she is motivated by her own China problems. The German media has now exposed quite a bit of technology theft by China, a serious internal sort of influence operations inside Germany. The rise of China in terms of German attention to it is a big following.

And there is an effort now for the Germans, the French and others through the European Union to take joint action with the United States on these predatory trade practices of China. She didn't mention that in her talk, but I think it's behind the scenes which is going through Merkel's mind.

INGRAHAM: I also think, Riley, Angela Merkel wanted some relief from these tariffs. My sources are telling me the president did not give her the relief that she wanted on May 1st. We will see what happens after that.

She came to get in part some assurances on that front and Donald Trump was very clear, he was cordial, but there's got to be a reciprocal relationship. No more free ride, it's going to be a mutual relationship and that I was going to go down.

WALTERS: I think the -- Angela Merkel, she definitely -- the relationship they had this meeting was definitely better than the last time they met. She is coming to see the prime minister of Japan two weeks ago. Macron --

INGRAHAM: It's her fault. She could've been first.

WALTERS: It's not just her asking for exemption. It was Macron, the E.U. who is asking for exemptions on these tariffs. So, you know, obviously, we do want to target China on a lot of these non-fair issues, but at the same time, we end up hurting our friends and allies like Japan and those in the E.U. who would be supportive of us in a contention and national security concern, one of those things.

The purpose of these tariffs itself were to address national security and even the argument made by the administration during the initial implementation were shoddy at best. So, now it's sort of --

INGRAHAM: Shoddy? You tell me what the alternative is to tariffs with China? We try to take them to the world trade court. They said, yes, we accept your judgment and then they don't implement it. We tried to work with our European counterparts. China said thank you very much, I'll take another and then they don't do anything.

We've warned them. We've met with them. He did every manner of diplomacy and Congressman, Donald Trump got to the point where frankly these previous presidents should have been at 15 years ago.

We got walked all over by China and now they are coming in their buying seed money into our early upstart corporations, early funding of major tech companies. They are in our high-tech industries like never before, and that is just the beginning of what they're doing.

MESSER: Absolutely. They manipulate their currency. They steal intellectual property. They treat our products unfairly. The president is showing bold leadership that hasn't been seen by leaders of either party for decades.

I think it's fast to see these litany of world leaders who are now coming to meet this president because they realize who the leader of the world is right now. It's President Trump. You see the German leader, the Japanese leader, the French leader, what's happening now in North Korea.

Listen, this president is showing that strength, when America is strong, America is way better off. I can tell you out here in Fort Wayne, Indiana, people get it. They may not get it on the coast, but out here in the middle of this country, people understand that this president's leadership is making a difference. It is strengthening America on the world stage.

INGRAHAM: Mike Pillsbury, we're almost out of time, but that future is either going to be China's or it's going to be ours. I prefer that it is the future of the land of the free because if China ends up at dominating these industries, all these academic arguments about tariffs are over. The whole freedom measurement is down. We lose, they win, it is over for freedom and sovereignty. Last thought.

PILLSBURY: Laura, I have some good news for you. If you go back to the year 2000 you will find a book by Donald Trump called "The America We Deserve." It has an eight-page section on China with all of these criticisms made then and the desire to be tough already spelled out. This is not something new for Donald Trump. He's been thinking about it a long time. This is his chance to implement his original vision.

INGRAHAM: He was way ahead of the curve. Guys, thanks. Fantastic panel.

I want you to stay there for a debate you just can't miss. I talked to the head of a group that is coaching illegal immigrants on the best way to get political asylum in the United States. Boy, do I have a few questions.

And later, Nancy Pelosi lecturing her fellow Democrats on what they should not talk about in the upcoming election. I'll tell you why she is probably out of luck.

INGRAHAM: Hundreds of illegal immigrants mostly from Honduras are determined to get into the United States this weekend. First, they are getting some free legal advice from a number of American attorneys who are advising them holding some workshops on U.S. immigration law particularly on how to seek asylum if they have a credible claim.

As "the Angle" reported this week, a recent poll conducted by the Jesuit Research Group found that only 11 percent of Hondurans emigrate to escape violence while 83 percent are looking for better economic opportunities.

The U.S. based group, Human Rights First, announced yesterday that it will partner with law firms providing guidance to asylum seekers, but where is the line between providing guidance and helping people gain the system? Is there a line?

Joining me to discuss that is the president and CEO of Human Rights First, Elisa Masimino. Elisa, it's great to have you on. This is a tough situation in Tijuana. We have at least 300 people, women and children included many of whom made a trek starting in March around Easter all the way up through Mexico ultimately getting here close to the United States.

There are a lot of people who watched our show over the last few days and wonder, how is it that American lawyers go down to Mexico and advise people from another country about how to get into this country when most of their concerns are economic? They want a better life, may maybe they can get a job in Honduras, but that is not a valid claim for asylum, is it?

ELISA MASSIMINO, PRESIDENT AND CEO, HUMAN RIGHTS FIRST: Well, let separate two things. First, what Human Rights First is doing, we're not in Mexico, we're not going down to Mexico, but what we are doing is working with volunteer lawyers to help people who present themselves to the U.S. authorities and ask for protection.

INGRAHAM: What do you provide to them?

MASSIMINO: We provide them advice, answer questions.

INGRAHAM: Are you providing lawyers with advice?

MASSIMINO: We are providing -- lawyers are providing people who ask for help with advice and legal counsel.

INGRAHAM: So presumably they are in Mexico because the individuals that we are talking about are in Mexico, correct?

MASSIMINO: No. We won't be doing that until they present themselves to --

INGRAHAM: I am trying to understand this. There are 300 people in various tents and tent village in Tijuana, about 300, so are any American lawyers, and I understand the media reports are a number of American lawyers already down there and they have been advising these people for at least three and a half for weeks.

MASSIMINO: OK, so that's not Human Rights First although I'm glad to hear that there are lawyers advising those folks because it's not illegal to seek asylum. It's part of our law and the system, as you know, you are a lawyer, works best when people understand how it works, what the standards are, so better for people to know that in advance.

Human Rights First is going to be helping the people we expect to be less than a couple hundred as you said, mostly women and children, coming mostly from Honduras to when they present themselves to the authorities at the border, they can access free advice from American lawyers. They are stepping up to help people who are in need. We are Americans, that's what we do.

INGRAHAM: We usually help Americans in needs. There are lots of Americans in need across the country who can't afford a lawyer because their husband beat them.

MASSIMINO: We have a strong tradition of pro bono in this country.

INGRAHAM: Who funds you guys?

MASSIMINO: We have all kinds of funding --

INGRAHAM: Any big donors, any Democratic groups, George Soros, I mean, who gives you money?

MASSIMINO: Foundations big and small, lawyers, law firms, big and small. The second issue you raise is also really important about who are these folks. The report that you mentioned, I took a look at it quickly. It is ridiculous.

The report basically, that survey, what it did was go down and interview about 1,500 people in Honduras and ask them do you know anybody who left and why do you think they left? That is where that data comes from. Frankly, I think that is reflects a breathtaking misunderstanding of the people --

INGRAHAM: You would concede there are millions upon millions upon millions of people around the world who could state that they have a credible fear of crime, persecution, of concern for their social group, whatever that means. If that is the standard and it is the standard in U.S. law, there is no end to the people who will show up and throw themselves at an immigration point of entry to say I want asylum and read through the checklist, correct?

MASSIMINO: Actually no, that's not correct.

INGRAHAM: I spent a lot of time in Africa and there's a lot of people there who their villages are being burned with flamethrowers by Islamic groups, their mothers and sisters have been stolen and kidnapped, they do live in actual fear, not just economic, but fear for their existence.

MASSIMINO: So, let me tell you about that --

INGRAHAM: My point is --

MASSIMINO: Honduras, let's just say, to the point that you just raised. Honduras --

INGRAHAM: I've spent a lot of time there. I know Honduras very well.

MASSIMINO: It's one of the top five most dangerous countries in the world.

INGRAHAM: It's not our problem.

MASSIMINO: Number one is Syria and number five is Afghanistan. The other three are in Central --

INGRAHAM: Chicago is pretty dangerous right now.

MASSIMINO: The problem is that people are fleeing violence. The law says that people who are fleeing persecution are entitled to ask for asylum.

INGRAHAM: But your lawyers are helping them recite the lines that are necessary to report asylum.

MASSIMINO: That is untrue.

INGRAHAM: Do you have any video about how they conduct these workshops because I'd love to see some of those videos? We've tried to get them, but we haven't gotten them.

MASSIMINO: The people haven't arrived yet, when they arrived --

INGRAHAM: There are already lawyers, maybe not lawyers that --

MASSIMINO: They are not lawyers with Human Rights First.

INGRAHAM: So, are they standing at the border right now like at the border when the people throw themselves at the immigration officials, is there one of your lawyers that you fund at the border saying I will represent you? How does that work?

MASSIMINO: We will have a couple of staff people down there by Sunday and we have volunteer lawyers who are prepared to answer questions on the hotline for people who have questions about how does the system work. Here's what happened to me, does that qualify me for asylum. That's what we do. It's part of the system lawyers make this the system work.

INGRAHAM: This is what the ICE director said today. Let's watch.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They're really seeking asylum?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They just passed through a safe nation in Mexico, so if it was a matter of them being in danger, they went through Mexico. They could find asylum there. I don't know if it's as much as asylum as getting to the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: My sources in the Mexican government have said they basically been offered asylum in Mexico. Why aren't they accepting that?

MASSIMINO: Actually, some people have.

INGRAHAM: We're talking about like a dozen, right?

MASSIMINO: It turns out Mexico is not a safe country for a lot of people fleeing. In fact, we have documented cases of people being sent back, deported to Mexico and being killed there. So, we have journalists, political activist, people who have been sent back who have been murdered. It's not a safe country for everybody.

INGRAHAM: They are crossing through Mexico to get to the United States. It's not a safe country.

MASSIMINO: If you have a different way for them to do it, let me to know.

INGRAHAM: Basically, all of Honduras then should be able to come to the United States.

MASSIMINO: No --

INGRAHAM: If it's a country this rife with prosecution that every year a thousand people decide we're going to claim persecution. The whole country is a disaster. They all should take the country and put it in Kansas.

MASSIMINO: There is no question that the country is --

INGRAHAM: It never ends that the problem.

MASSIMINO: This is a manufactured crisis. Let's face it.

INGRAHAM: When you're in public schools in Northern Virginia, it's not the manufactured crisis.

MASSIMINO: Listen, you just a segment on North Korea and talk about threats. This is a couple hundred people who are fleeing --

INGRAHAM: Well, it's 11 million people in the country illegally at the bottom line --

MASSIMINO: We are talking about a couple hundred women and children.

INGRAHAM: I love the fact that you came on and I would look forward to getting a report on what happened next week, how it goes down. I did lots of pro bono work too, so I know a lot of lawyers want to do good staff. So, thank you very much.

How do border officials deal with a caravan of illegal immigrants who are supported by at times an army of attorneys. Let's bring National Border Patrol Council chief Brandon Judd, and former ICE Special Agent Claude Arnold.

OK, guys, you heard Elisa's point here, this is the system. If you don't like the system, change the law. The law is now that you present yourself at the border. You can get the advice of attorneys. These attorneys aren't violating the law. They pro-bono work across the United States and across the globe, so it's really Congress' deal now -- Brandon.

BRANDON JUDD, PRESIDENT, NATIONAL BORDER PATROL COUNCIL: Well, first off what she said is not absolutely correct, she misrepresented what asylum is. She said it's a legal matter to come here and ask for asylum. If you don't have a legal claim for asylum, you are making a false claim to the United States official and that is illegal.

The other thing is if they crossed the border illegally, which already people in this caravan have crossed the border in places other ports of entry, that is an illegal act and we can't have that in this country. We have to abide by the rule of law.

INGRAHAM: Let's go now. And honestly, Claude, you've done a lot of work as a special agent. Again, the agents on the grounds are the ones who see the way things really are, not an academic argument. What is really the truth about who present themselves at the southwest border? Various point of entry, El Paso, Arizona, and, of course, in California.

CLAUDE ARNOLD, FORMER ICE SPECIAL AGENT: First of all, I would like to make the point, Laura, that survey that you initially cited, 83 percent are economic migrants, I believe that's accurate because statistically 80 percent of all Honduran asylum claims are rejected. That means that those 80 percent were not valid. The real reason they are coming here is to find jobs. They are migrant workers. So that is clearly a fact.

And the problem with this whole process is that, as my colleague pointed out, they are representing, making false representations, they're committing fraud, and it's actually a felony. This is the problem. They are coming here to work. That's the magnet. We have a lot of vulnerabilities in the system. One is we have to shut down the magnet that is allowing them to get employment here. We need mandatory e-Verify. We need to build a wall to deter people from --

INGRAHAM: The wall is not going to change the asylum claims.

ARNOLD: It will for some of them. It will for the ones who are here illegally. We need the law to be changed. We need a statutory fix.

INGRAHAM: I just want people to get a sense of how things are developing now on the border. Last week, the numbers of adults with children who have been apprehended crossing the border is 700 a day. That is last week. That's the highest level we've seen per day crossings since 2016. You saw a big drop off when Trump came into office. Now it's gone up, up, up, up, and up. And that is endangering people who are crossing, especially as the months get hotter. We're going to have problems with human trafficking, drugs, all the problems that illegality brings in, they bring in borrowed in these large numbers of people. Not all of them, but we know already there's an MS-13 person who was apprehended last week. Brandon, what we're hearing from the administration is we want 100 percent prosecution for adults who try to bring in children. Really quickly. We've got about 15.

JUDD: We need that prosecution. If we continue to release people, we have the right if they cross the border illegally, we have the right to send them right back to Mexico until their asylum claim is heard.

INGRAHAM: But not to the other countries. The problem is they can't go back to Guatemala or Honduras.

JUDD: But we can send them back to Mexico.

INGRAHAM: Right. But great panel. Thank you so much. Friday Follies up next.

INGRAHAM: Welcome back. It is time for our Friday Follies segment. We have some fantastic stories to share with you, but for some news. Democrats are launching a religious war over the departure of a House chaplain. I'm glad the Democrats know there is a House chaplain. Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo, "Will Wilder" series author, has some exclusive details. Raymond, what is going on? This is a firestorm that's developed.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It's breaking out. It should've been a very small story, and it was when it was first announced. Father Pat Conroy has been the chaplain for a number of years. He was the second Catholic chaplain, but the first one to be dismissed.

INGRAHAM: In the House of Representatives. We have a photo of him.

ARROYO: Right, for House of Representatives. But here's the deal. He apparently gave a prayer before the tax vote, and some thought there was a little partisan intent there. Now Democrats are saying he was moved by Paul Ryan because of the prayer. This is what they said today. They stormed the floor demanding not only an investigation, but more. Watch.

REP. JOSEPH CROWLEY, D-NEW YORK: The dismissal of Father Conroy following this prayer shows Republicans true refusal to embody the values of faith and charity in the legislative work. Resolve that there is hereby established a select committee to investigate the actions and motivations behind the resignation of the House chaplain.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: They basically want a special consul against Paul Ryan.

INGRAHAM: Oh, please. What was the real reason?

ARROYO: Nancy Pelosi says it's unjust. I have spoken to a number of members today.

INGRAHAM: You were on the phone. Raymond was on the phone with four members of Congress, one Democrat, three Republicans. What did you find out?

ARROYO: Here's what they told me. Some of them complained to Paul Ryan himself. One told me father was a little more partisan than pastor. Others said they went to him for counseling and thought he wasn't as warm or understanding as he should've been. They went to the Senate chaplain instead, and they complained to Paul Ryan. It was the, I think accumulation of this stuff, including pushing and lobbying for certain bills, an edge of partisanship that they didn't like. That's what led to his dismissal, it seems. And I've gotten that from very high officials.

INGRAHAM: So this is a tempest in a teapot.

ARROYO: The Republicans are doing themselves no favors. Now Representative Mark Walker has been appointed to a committee to find a new chaplain. He says he wants a man who has family and children.

INGRAHAM: Let me tell you something, parish priests have a family. It's the whole parish.

ARROYO: And the Eastern Rite priests and deacons, they're married.

INGRAHAM: No, I didn't like that comment.

Facebook censored free speech of Diamond and Silk. Diamond and Silk took Capitol Hill this week. We did not get to this the other day. Do we have a clip? Let's watch it. This is classic. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You all have been bashing Facebook and you've making a ton of money, isn't that correct?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Wait a minute Hold up.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Have you not been making a ton of money based on your bashing of Facebook?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, no, we didn't bash Facebook. What we did was we brought it to the light on how Facebook has been censoring conservative voices like ourselves. Facebook censored our free speech, and shame on the ones that don't even see that we have been censored. If the shoe was on the other foot and Mark Zuckerberg was a conservative and we were liberals, all fences and all chains would've broke loose. You know it and I know it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: I tell you, Tyler Perry should sign them up. Diamond and Silk goes to Washington. That is a miniseries.

INGRAHAM: No, no, no. I was screaming laughing. They wouldn't even let them get a question in. Every time they started asking a question, I love that. I love Silk.

ARROYO: I have to say --

INGRAHAM: No, no. Hold on. Hold on.

ARROYO: There's a big story of the night. This is a Friday Follies story.

INGRAHAM: People are paying for cuddles. There is a --

ARROYO: It's a form of therapy.

INGRAHAM: If you don't get enough human touch.

ARROYO: We have video of this. This is a group.

INGRAHAM: I'd pay that person not to cuddle with me, thank you very much.

ARROYO: There are a couple hundred professional cuddlers. Now just bear in mind, we have are a growing number of people who are single without spouses, up to 42 percent now including the host of this show. Now, they claim because of that more people than ever, they're even having cuddling parties here in Washington, D.C., because people are so upset after the election, they're scared, they want cuddles. Do you know how much they are charging?

INGRAHAM: How much?

ARROYO: It's $80 an hour.

INGRAHAM: And what is cuddling.

ARROYO: Let me read this to you. Washington Post, you lean against the provider, hold hands or spoon while you talk. It is nonsexual touch, it is just affirming, and they say it's therapeutic and it relaxes you.

ARROYO: Eighty bucks?

ARROYO: So Laura, I've done the math, I'm not going to cuddle with you, but I will give you a hug for $1.30.

INGRAHAM: You get nothing.

ARROYO: It's time.

INGRAHAM: Get away for me, don't touch me. Get away.

ARROYO: Relax. There you go.

INGRAHAM: Cuddling, this is really a sign of the decline --

ARROYO: But my favorite is a cuddling party.

INGRAHAM: This is like I'd rather go to a Tupperware party than a cuddling party.

INGRAHAM: And the people --

ARROYO: I don't want to cuddle with anybody but my wife. Go find a dog.

INGRAHAM: But some of the people cuddling ix-nay. I'm not going to cuddle with you.

ARROYO: They really should have a bath certificate.

INGRAHAM: No, no, no. This is the no bathing zone. God bless them.

Shucks, we didn't go to Nancy Pelosi shaming us.

ARROYO: Next time.

INGRAHAM: Next time.

ARROYO: Have a good weekend.

INGRAHAM: Don't ever, ever think of cuddling here.

A Congressional investigation finds no evidence of Trump collusion with Russia. No cuddling there. But it sure raises a question about what the Democrats were up to. Congressman Sean Duffy helps us sort it all out next.

INGRAHAM: President Trump was given a fresh reason today to call for the end of the special counsel's investigation. The Republican-led House Intel Committee released its final report today that found no evidence of conspiracy or collusion between Russia and the Trump team. While the president just tweeted at the top of the hour at "The House Intelligence Committee rules that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. As I've been saying all along, it is all a big hoax by the Democrats based on payments and lies. There should never have been as special counsel appointed. Witch hunt!"

But Democrats just can't let go.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-RANKING MEMBER, HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: I think it's just a gloss on a very political report, document that could've been written by the White House.

REP. ERIC SWALWELL, D-CALIFORNIA: To close the investigation and to write such an inaccurate, incomplete, and irresponsibly premature report does nothing to protect us.

REP. JERRY NADLER, D-NEW YORK: This complete partisan whitewash by the Republicans on the Intelligence Committee just shows more so why we need an honest report.

REP. JOAQUIN CASTRO, D-TEXAS: In many ways it was a kind of kindergarten investigation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now for reaction is Republican Congressman Sean Duffy in Wisconsin and radio talk show host Leslie Marshall in L.A. Great to see both of you. Congressman Duffy, the president was all over this tonight. He is tweeting about it. He said it's time to end this Russia investigation. Jeff Sessions said as much this week as well. But the Democrats are like this is all political. There is no serious examination of these issues and they are not letting this go.

REP. SEAN DUFFY, R-WISCONSIN: For Democrats, Laura, maybe we could queue Jack Nicholson from "A Few Good Men" and he could say you can't handle the truth. Democrats will never absorb the truth that there was no Russia collusion.

Take a step back down memory lane. Dianne Feinstein, the Democrat senator from California who is the head of the Democrats for the Senate Intelligence Committee, and both James Clapper who worked for Barack Obama for his National Intelligence Committee, both have said they've seen no evidence of collusion.

What this is about is very simple. Democrats don't look for the truth. This is all about politics. If you don't have the Russia narrative and the Russia collusion story, you might have to talk about Korea and what happened today. You might have to talk about Donald Trump crushing ISIS. You might have to talk about GDP growth and job growth and wage growth and a secure border, and the fact that we are energy independent. Democrats can't talk about those things, and that's why they have to stick on this narrative of Russia collusion. Otherwise they can't run on anything this coming November elections, so this is about politics and truth.

INGRAHAM: Leslie?

LESLIE MARSHALL, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: Congressman, with all due respect, we can multitask, we Democrats. This is political and it is partisan because when you look at this committee, it's not the bipartisan committee that has said OK, no collusion. It is the Republicans. There is still a Senate committee, and we still have been independent counsel by Robert Mueller. And I say Democrats and Republicans back off and let the guy do his job. If, in fact, there is no collusion, we need to find that out.

This committee has not interviewed the people that Mueller has interviewed. This committee has not looked into all the documentation that the independent counsel has before him. So this does not give an exoneration to the president at all. This is some Republicans saying, hey, based on what we looked into, and they didn't look into everything, we don't feel there's an issue there. One more thing --

DUFFY: How about Dianne Feinstein, Leslie? How about James Clapper? This investigation would never stop for Democrats. No matter how much evidence comes out, no matter how clear it is that Donald Trump won by the force of his ideas and the force of his personality and he outworked Hillary Clinton, that's why he won. Democrats can't handle that. When will you accept it? How much evidence you need? How much information do you need to show that Donald Trump had a hard time colluding with Republicans let alone trying to collude Russians. When do you accept it?

INGRAHAM: Let me jump in here for a second, because Leslie, I think one thing that Congressman Duffy mentioned was this interesting tidbit that I guess now has been confirmed that former Dianne Feinstein staffer Daniel Jones in the 2016 campaign was the person responsible for getting that Fusion GPS, Christopher Steele dossier going, which is interesting because obviously Feinstein is an important Senate figure herself. But it just reinforces this idea that this was a political hit job from that the beginning. It was oppo research pushed through this Christopher Steele who later, got disassociated from the FBI for leaking information to the media. That was an interesting tidbit. Democrats brushed that off early on, but it was now confirmed.

MARSHALL: I don't have a problem with the confirmation of this because of the timeline. He was working for the senator and 2015, and that's when he left. He worked with her prior to that. And then it was after the election that he with his organization and money from private donors hired, or tried to hire Mr. Steele and Fusion GPS. I don't have a problem with that because of the timeline there. What was his motive? Clearly it was political. Do we see any corroboration, anything in writing from Mr. Steele? We don't. We have e-mails and conversations that Mr. Steele told me this, et cetera, but I don't have a problem due to the timeline.

INGRAHAM: Congressman, go ahead.

DUFFY: Of course she doesn't, but they raise $50 million from ten donors from New York and California to drive the narrative of the Russia collusion story and the phony dossier. I thought Democrats were opposed to dirty money and dark money in politics. Their only opposed to it if it helps Republicans, but if it helps them they love dark money. As Leslie just said, this was $50 million to promote this story from big donors.

INGRAHAM: All right, guys, fantastic conversation. Thanks to both of you tonight on this Friday.

And by the way, Nancy Pelosi may be helpless to stop her nightmare scenario in November. We're going to tell you what she's afraid of the other Democrats talking about.

INGRAHAM: Democrats keep insisting that there is terrible disunity in the GOP, but it looks like they're not even on the same page as their own voters are. A new Quinnipiac poll shows that more than 70 percent of Democratic voters want to impeach Trump if their party retakes the House in November. And that is a big red flag for the woman who wants to be speaker.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-HOUSE MINORITY LEADER: I don't think that we should be talking about impeachment. I've been very clear right from the start. I think it's a gift to the Republicans to talk about impeachment. What we want to talk about is what they're doing to undermine working families in our country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Let's discuss this with a pair of Democrats, former Manhattan Borough president Andrew Stein and Democratic strategist Hamza Khan. Andrew, let's go with you first. Nancy Pelosi is smart enough to know that the impeachment mania will drive Republican turnout because Republicans want this president to succeed. Yet there is a fervor within the Democrat Party to get him out of office no matter what they have to do if they take back the House, no doubt about it. Your reaction?

ANDREW STEIN, FORMER MANHATTAN BOROUGH PRESIDENT: Laura, I go back to longtime Democratic Party, as does Hubert Humphrey, way before your time, he used to stay at our apartment. My father was a pallbearer at Barbara Kennedy's funeral. But the Democratic Party has become a far left party, a one drum party, which is resist Trump. The fact is Trump is doing a great job. Unemployment is the lowest it's been in many a year. He is employee a deal to North Korea. If you look at the merits, Trump is doing a fantastic job. But the Democrats are Jonny one note -- impeach, resist. They have no positive program of their own.

INGRAHAM: Hamza?

HAMZA KHAN, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: You've got a couple of things to think about first. In terms of why our economy is doing so well we have to be thinking really hard about the fact that Donald Trump is benefiting from Barack Obama's good work while he was president for eight years. That's point one. Point two here is that it's not the only issue on the ballot. Democrats are focusing hard on winning this when it comes to the economy. And that's where we should have our focus right now.

INGRAHAM: But what would that argument be for the Democrats?

KHAN: Basically you look at the fact that across the country everyday families, middle-class families are still struggling even though we've had a great economic return. That's not good enough. Everyday people don't have money to go out and pay their bills and have food on the table.

INGRAHAM: You're aware of the fact that over eight years of Obama median income actually either flatlined or even slightly declined, you're aware of that?

KHAN: And you're aware that six of those years were controlled by Republican Congress and we didn't have a lot of stuff getting done.

INGRAHAM: So Obama gets credit when things go well, but he gets none of the blame when things either flat line or people don't really see rising income. That is a good deal.

KHAN: It's a great deal.

INGRAHAM: The credit is good, he gets no blame if it's not good.

KHAN: That's what we call him no drama Obama because he did such a great at keeping drama out of the White House. Donald Trump has turned our country upside-down when it comes to drama.

INGRAHAM: What does that mean? What does that mean?

KHAN: It means a lot of things.

INGRAHAM: No one cares who's the assistant secretary of x, y, or z. They care about what's in their wallet, Hamza.

KHAN: Laura, people care about what's in their wallet. They also care about the prestige and honor of their country. And President Trump has made it really hard for a lot people to be proud of being an American today because of the fact that he is going out of his way to tweet every day when he doesn't need to, to jump on "Fox & Friends" for a half hour, and then your own hosts have to tell him, hey, we're running out of time, Mr. President.

INGRAHAM: You think a guy in Ohio who is waiting, and Andrew, you can get in on this, a factory worker in Ohio who is hoping that has job doesn't get shipped overseas to China or Vietnam or Malaysia or whatever, is thinking, gosh, the president called into FOX and friends for 27 minutes. I wish he got off it like 15. This is such an inside the beltway mentality, which is why none of these Democrats thought Queen Hillary was ever going to lose because they thought she's so smart, she's so dignified. They didn't see the regular working-class spirit of people in the country who are sick of getting looked down upon by the elites in both parties, the Republican and the Democrats.

STEIN: Laura, every weekend Hillary was in a different friend of mine's house in Martha's Vineyard, in the Hamptons, in Beverly Hills. The president was making six, seven speeches in the Midwest and connecting with people. And I knew in the summer that he was going to win because he had a message and he was really connecting with the average working guy in Ohio and Michigan. And Hillary was playing to the elites, and it didn't work.

INGRAHAM: Hamza?

KHAN: What we can say about that is Hillary Clinton still got 3 million more votes than Donald Trump, and that's going to matter when it comes to midterms, because, guess what, that's a straight election up or down in terms of voters. And so that's going to work well for Democrats. The other thing to keep in mind is the Conor Lamb won on a no drama message focusing on the economy, bringing about jobs to parts of our country where we haven't seen jobs for a long time going back to the Clinton administration.

INGRAHAM: And that's Donald Trump is actually reinvigorating our economy with proper trade policy that a lot of Democrats support actually. Chuck Schumer likes Trump's trade policies, helping upstate New York bring jobs back there. Sherrod Brown, Claire McCaskill is even praising Trump on some of this trade stuff. A lot of these Midwest Democrats, they need these manufacturing jobs back. They weren't coming back before Trump.

KHAN: He can't disagree with you about that at all, but what I can tell is that then why aren't they voting for Republicans. Obviously they --

INGRAHAM: They did in the last presidential election. We still have an Electoral College the last time I checked.

KHAN: The Electoral College might've been one way, but now I look at it right now in the midterms. We've still got the Democrats looking good nationwide on the ballot.

INGRAHAM: Andrew, resistance, do you think the resistance turns out big in the midterms?

STEIN: I don't think so. I'm telling you the Democrats are going to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, because they have no message. The president has a strong message. And as you just pointed out, Laura, the economy is doing so well. Unemployment is at a 17 year low, and the Democrats are going to lose the Congress again.

INGRAHAM: Guys, fantastic panel. We're going to go t black. Great panel. We'll have you both back. We will see what happens. Stay with us.

INGRAHAM: Before we go let's take a look at the tweet we received during the show. Ready? OK, here it is. Keith Davidson tweets "Raymond Arroyo, you are a riot." That's for Becca's tweet. "Way to break through Laura's defenses." What defenses? She needs only needs but deserves a hug. @IngrahamAngle, #EverybodyLovesRaymond."

ARROYO: OK. I have ordered you a cuddle.

INGRAHAM: You have five seconds. Five, four, three.

ARROYO: I've ordered you a cuddle. And here's the cuddle. Come cuddlers.

INGRAHAM: Cuddlers? I don't want any professional cuddlers. Go away. Have a good weekend.

END

