Trump calls out Dems for obstructing appointment process

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," April 23, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Juan Williams, Katie Pavlich, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City and this is "The Five."

You are looking live at Capitol Hill where we are awaiting a senate foreign relations committee vote on the nomination of Mike Pompeo for secretary of state. No Democrat on the panel supports his nomination. Neither does Republican, Rand Paul, meaning Pompeo won't have enough support for a favorable recommendation. But, majority leader Mitch McConnell still intends to hold a full confirmation vote this week on the floor. Three senate Democrats, so far, had said that they will back him, Manchin, Donnelly and Heitkamp. The White House praised them, but blasts the, quote, pointless obstruction of the rest of their party.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SARAH SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: When it comes to Director Pompeo, it is absolutely outrageous that he would not move through quickly. He's extremely qualified for the position. Not only is the White House, but all of America should be calling on the senate to actually do their job, do what they are required and expected to do, and that is to help government function and to help on the safety and the security of our country. And I think, frankly, for particular members of congress that it's very hard for them to justify voting in favor of someone like John Kerry and not following suit and voting in favor of Mike Pompeo.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: The president adding, hard to believe obstructionists may vote against Mike Pompeo for secretary of state. The Dems will not approve hundreds of good people, need more Republicans. All right. So, Kimberly, West Point guy, Harvard guy, army officer, congressman and CIA director, incredible credentials, and Sarah Sanders made a great point. I mean, Kerry was confirmed. I think only two Republicans voted against him, two or three. Same thing with Hillary for secretary of state. What's going on here?

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: Yeah. You know, this is, you know, extraordinary individual, had an incredible background, history, qualifications, dedication to the country. Steadfastly had proved himself to be, you know, more than worthy of this position. In fact, we're lucky to have him. However, you have the Democrats just completely with the wool pulled over their eyes because they only see obstruction. They just want to be able to step in the way of a fine American that should be serving this country and continuing in this capacity.

And sadly, just out of pure politics, there is no other good answer, motivation. They are objecting to him. Why? To try to prevent President Trump from putting through his agenda. And this is despite the fact that President Trump has made tremendous inroads in foreign policy and national security, showing strength and resolve in Syria. Showing strength and resolve with Iran. Showing strength and resolve in North Korea, really making a manifest change, no other administration has been able to do to quite be able to, kind of, figure that situation out and cause this course correction in national security history.

Nevertheless, this is someone that he needs to be able to continue for with this mission to be able to do this and serve the CIA, and now can do this with -- in the state department, which is sorely in need of some, you know, structure, some discipline, some focus for all the people hardworking there to get some order and put it in place. So, what are we doing? We're delaying this. Who was this hurting? The country and the American people.

WATTERS: It is. And, I don't understand the reasoning, as Kimberly said, it has to do with politics. We researched it. Dianne Feinstein said, I sense a certain disdain for diplomacy. I don't even know that means. How is she sensing that?

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Well, I mean, first, comparing John Kerry to Pompeo, that's like comparing a stick of driftwood to an iPhone. One is irrelevant and the other thing you can do so many things with. This is a clash between adults and children. The children just burdened the world with infantile tribalism. It's a team sport. This is a team sport thing. You know, with Pompeo's involvement in North Korea, which is incredibly important, the Dems trying to block him, and Rand Paul trying to block him, it's like trying -- during the Olympics, trying to take out your star teammate who is in the middle of something. They're trying to pull a Tonya Harding on Nancy Kerrigan, because right now they are on the verge of something big which is de-nuking North Korea, and what they want to do is play team sport politics.

GUILFOYLE: My knee hurts just from talking about it.

WATTERS: Why are you trying to pull a Nancy Kerrigan, Juan? Can you please explain that with all seriousness.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: . the opposition to Mike Pompeo?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Oh, sure, I mean, you can start with Rand Paul stance. Start with the Republican. I mean, that's the reason you won't get past the committee.

WATTERS: He didn't vote for him for CIA?

WILLIAMS: Yeah, I'm just saying, he's a Republican who was very clear that he has a principled opposition to Mike Pompeo, because he feels that Pompeo is indifferent to privacy concerns and has demonstrated this in the past. That he's more concerned with security and going add it in a flat way.

WATTERS: OK.

WILLIAMS: . that might allow American's privacy and liberty to be infringed upon. And you can understand that from a conservative.

WATTERS: I can from his perspective. What about the Democrats perspective?

WILLIAMS: Well, I think for the Democrats, I mean, you may have seen, I think it was Senator Booker of New Jersey who asked him about his position on gays, and Pompeo was like, I don't know, I don't approve of gay sexual behavior. And you have every right to say that. The question is, whether or not, that will then become part of American foreign policy dealing with countries where gays are killed or persecuted.

GUTFELD: The left didn't seem to mind that before.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Actually, Juan, we just had some breaking news and we're hearing that the senator from Kentucky, Rand Paul, is a yes on Pompeo.

WILLIAMS: I think that changes the equation.

GUTFELD: He's watching "The Five," Juan.

WILLIAMS: I hope so.

GUTFELD: We've convinced him.

WILLIAMS: Because Republicans have the majority on the committee. So, if it's 11-10, and then you get all the Republicans back him, he will get the support coming out of the committee. Actually, Donald Trump predicted this, said that he thought Rand Paul would at the end of the day come on board. But to finish my thought, you have on Iran, the Iran deal, which is coming up very shortly in May.

WATTERS: Right.

WILLIAMS: You have Pompeo, was a long-time harsh critic of the deal, and also then in terms of dealing with North Korea, he has been a really hawkish person. And in combination with John Bolton who has no objection to a first strike, I think it puts a lot of people, and the attitude as you described it, Jesse, that this guy is not about diplomacy. He's about running people over.

WATTERS: Well, hawkish on North Korea, I don't know where that got us. You know being a dove has kind of got us where we are now where they're on the verge of a nuclear weapon capable of hitting the United States.

KATIE PAVLICH, GUEST CO-HOST: Yeah. Well, on the issue of diplomacy, Mike Pompeo, essentially, already done the job of secretary of state by going over and meeting with Kim Jong-un, right? I mean, he's been in the position, not officially, but he's done the diplomacy at the highest level possible when everybody is criticizing him and saying that should be done at lower levels. Mike Pompeo is the guy who can get the job done, essentially, no matter what it is. He's done that throughout his history. Whatever position he's in, he's been successful at all of those professional responsibilities. He knows what it's like to be responsible for human life, what's at stake for the country. And, this is an issue that has been severely politicized for the sake of being against the president. And Democrats want it both ways.

They've been criticizing the Trump administration for destroying the state department, for not having diplomats in place, we're having a bunch of empty post around the world, and yet the president has sent a number of nominations that had been obstructed around the world. And then you have him saying -- or nominating Mike Pompeo, who at his confirmation hearing said that he as a priority wanting to make sure those posts were filled. So, Democrats have to make a choice. You either backing the state department and national security by confirming Pompeo and allowing him to do the job, to make sure those diplomats are in place, or you have to take a step back and understand that if you don't allow them to get into place to do the job for America to represent our country and the interests of the United States, then you can't criticizing on both of those levels.

WATTERS: And two papers which have been very critical of President Trump, the New York Daily News and USA Today both editorialized in support of the confirmation. One of those reasons was because what they believe Pompeo is going to do is come in and re-energize the state department at all levels. Kimberly, I want to play some sound. You touched on it earlier about some of the Democratic opposition and what's driving that among some of the senators. Let's listen to the senator from Arkansas, Cotton.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. TOM COTTON, R-ARK.: The Democrats, especially on the Foreign Relations Committee, are really engaged in shameful political behavior. Fifteen of them voted for Mike Pompeo last year to be director of the CIA. Most of these Democrats don't have a problem with Mike Pompeo. They're still struggling to get over the election of Donald Trump in 2016. Or, frankly, they face elections this year in 2018 and they're afraid of scaring the moveon.org or code pink crowd, and it's really shameful behavior.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: So, this is a midterm situation for some of these Senate Democrats.

GUILFOYLE: Yeah. Well, but that's what we're talking about here. It's such a, you know, political artifice with their -- just really trying to push their agenda. They're talking about the midterms elections. They're trying to make this, you know, problematic situation for the president. Because what? You're hurting the country. Again, when you really look at your intentions, your motivations, and the outcome here, the end game, how is this going to in any way help the country move forward? This is somebody who's highly capable. He's not someone who is inflammatory or has any problem. I mean, Juan, you're trying to push back and say Rand Paul -- guess, Rand Paul was like, yes.

GUTFELD: That's what he heard, Juan.

GUILFOYLE: He's like I want to agree with Kimberly and not Juan.

GUTFELD: I wonder -- like, it is. This is all about team sport politics, which I think is going to go away soon because we're seeing these cracks in this prison of two ideas. And I wonder, it's like, if this were a Democrat and we were on the verge of making the world safer, right, North Korea. This is a big deal. This is a really big deal. Would you do this to the Democrats, or would you just want to take part in the win and say, I want to support this guy because we're going to change the world rather than say no, I'm going to burn the place down because he's a Republican.

WILLIAMS: I don't think that's the issue at all. I think the issue at hand is do you normalize Trump's behavior in every case and say if you disagree with him, oh, well, then people will say you're not a patriot, not a good.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: The fact is, the State Department has been totally dismantled. People are at low morale and hurt. We don't have diplomats in place. And then you say, well, but we're going to get Mike Pompeo. He will bring something back. So you've got to give -- I mean, come on. That's like blackmail.

WATTERS: Well, Juan, I think what you're trying to forge some peace in the peninsula.

GUTFELD: And you've made it about Trump.

WATTERS: . leading that overture if you're not gonna let them get out of committee on some sort of vote.

GUTFELD: This is about us, not Trump. It's about America.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: . send the wrong message to little rocket man. And we're going to bring you guys the vote out of the senate foreign relations committee as it comes in. Up next, the Nashville Waffle House shooting suspect is in custody. But before he was captured, the mayor was calling for gun control. Those details next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: A Fox News alert. The manhunt is over. Police in Nashville believe they have the Waffle House killer in custody, a citizen tip led to the capture of 29-year-old suspect, Travis Reinking, today. Arrested in a wooded area near his apartment this very afternoon. For more, let's go to Jonathan Serrie, live in Antioch, Tennessee. Jonathan?

JONATHAN SERRIE, FOX NEWS: Yeah, good evening. Travis Reinking was arrested not far from the Waffle House where the early Sunday morning shooting took place, claiming four lives. A tip brought authorities to a wooded area behind an apartment complex. Detectives walked up on the suspect. He turned around. They recognized him immediately. They ordered him to hit the ground, and he obeyed without any violence. They say that they searched his backpack. They found a handgun inside along with some ammunition. He offered no statements to police other than to immediately request an attorney. They took him to a nearby hospital for evaluation. He was no stranger to law enforcement.

In 2016, authorities in Tazewell County, Illinois, reported that Reinking was delusional and claimed he was being stalked by singer Taylor Swift. And then, the following year he was arrested by secret service for refusing to leave a secure area near the White House. After that, authorities seized his weapons, put him in the custody of his father, but police say the father later returned the weapons to his son. For that reason, the father may also face some potential criminal charges. Back to you guys.

WILLIAMS: Jonathan, thank you very much. The conversation once again has turned to gun control in the wake of this new shooting. Here's the mayor of Nashville.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DAVID BRILEY, MAYOR OF NASHVILLE: For a moment, let's be honest about what happened. Last night, innocent Nashvillians were terrorized by a man with an AR-15. Let's be honest. Some people see these weapons as having a purpose of terrorizing other people. It's happening too much. Enough is enough. We need comprehensive gun reform to address mass shootings, domestic shootings, accidental shootings and homicides.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Mental illnesses also at play here. The suspect is said to have been very unstable. Let me ask you, Greg, what do you make of this latest shooting and especially the mayor's comments?

GUTFELD: I know the mayor has to make the right comments. I don't know if it was the right comment to make when a fiend, an armed fiend is on the loose because the only wise move is home defense, because what we've just shown is that the police let everybody down on this one. They knew about it. Secret service knew about him. They gave the guns back to his dad, which was idiotic, and the dad gave it to him. So, it's about the mentally ill having guns, not about law-abiding citizens having guns. So, you don't tell the law-abiding citizens you can't have guns, because right now they're the only -- that's the only way to separate yourself, protect yourself from that guy. I know that people say there's just too many guns, but I need a mathematical equation to tell me what to many is because if the amount of guns is directly correlated with violent crime, why is violent crime decreasing, which means, to me, that it is correlated. It's inversely correlated.

WILLIAMS: Well, I mean, the contrary argument would be that we've seen this style of gun, this AR-15.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: . type of assault rifle used in the Texas church shooting, 26 dead, Las Vegas, 58 dead, Orlando, 49 dead. Katie, how do you respond?

PAVLICH: How did they stop the Texas church shooting? The guy went to his truck and got an AR-15 and stop the massacre for occurring.

WILLIAMS: No, I think the guy went away in his car.

PAVLICH: And he got an AR-15 riffle in his car and he stops the massacre from happening.

WILLIAMS: He didn't stop the massacre, the massacre had happened. You've had 26 people dead.

PAVLICH: He stopped the guy from continuing the massacre, Juan. That is what happened.

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: Let's go back to the issue at hand and the comments by the Nashville mayor. The hero here is James Shaw, and we should be talking about him even more. The guy who rushed the shooter inside that restaurant and put his life on the line to prevent the shooter from -- this mentally deranged man for killing other people. It's extremely frustrating over and over again to see the government -- number of levels, if it's the FBI, with all due respect, the secret service, I don't know what else they could have done. His dad is an idiot for giving him back the guns after they're taken away from him. There's nothing you can do to take that human error out of the equation, and it is infuriating to go back to the idea that regular, every day Americans who just want to defend their families have to be paying the consequences for other people's -- especially in government, bad behavior.

And when you look at the issue as a whole, yes, AR-15's are used in a lot of these crimes, but handguns are actually used in the majority of mass shootings according to the Department of Homeland Security. So, you're vilifying a weapon instead of actually dealing with the issues that we've seen over and over again in terms of human failure. Evil cannot be legislative against, but we have to do something about not preventing people from getting firearms to defend themselves, but we have to do something about people who are screwing up every single time and then regular people are blamed for their mistakes.

WILLIAMS: So, Jesse, one angle here is that the gunman, Mr. Reinking had gone to the White House and said that he wanted to meet President Trump. And when asked, you know, what's this about, because they're trying to get a sense of what he was doing, he said he was a sovereign citizen. And, apparently, this is some very far right group. Not to be confused apparently with militia men, but a very far right group. Is that your understanding.

WATTERS: Yeah, It's an extremist ideology where you don't respect the federal government, you don't believe in taxation, you don't believe in some private property. You believe only the property you own is sovereign and the government has no right to infringe upon it. I mean, it's a kooky philosophy. And he tried to talk to President Trump, but you don't do that by breaching the White House gate. And so, they pick him up there. He had an AR-15. This guy has been in a public swimming pool. He came in with a woman's dress on, took the dress off, swam in the pool and exposed himself to the lifeguards. He also, like, left the house with a gun strap, wearing a pink dress, threw it in the car, threaten somebody else. This guy was a danger to himself. He was suicidal. He, obviously, had mental illness. The fact that the father was given custody of the weapon, and then knowing all you know about your own son, to allow the guns to get back in the son's hand is a dereliction of duty. The guy is an idiot. I would agree. And you're exactly right too. If this guy is now hanging around and the mayor is saying you've got to ban guns, well, what's going to protect you from the waffle house killer running around with a gun?

GUTFELD: When law enforcement didn't.

WATTERS: When law enforcement didn't. So, it was a total disaster by the mayor. He did not inspire any confidence at all. And, again, I've just, you know, just to put another exclamation point on it, Shaw -- if anybody has not seen that video of the press conference where he explained step by step how he neutralized the shooter. It's an amazing story.

GUILFOYLE: Fantastic, right?

WILLIAMS: It's fantastic.

GUILFOYLE: It got some very good coverage, you know, yesterday. But again, you see the narrative then shift quite conveniently to ideology and just the political blindness. And they try to blame it on the guns, blame it on the gun. But this also is about human error, and failure to catch, and failure to act inappropriate way. The father should have culpability here. If you know your child, your you're your relative, your neighbor, your coworker has a problem, is mentally ill, then, step up, say something, notify authorities, and most, certainly, do not give them the weapon back. That is where this fails here. And also, the sheriff is, you know, misguided in situation. He's trying to be, you know, politically astute and say the right thing. But, you know, the right things are said after you investigate everything. Get all the facts out that there was clear demonstrative evidence of mental illness that played a huge role in this shooting and what happened.

WATTERS: Did he think Taylor Swift was stalking him?

GUILFOYLE: That's correct. Blame it on Taylor -- remember it's very similar to the Jodie Foster, you know, case. And it was Ronald Reagan saying, oh, that he was obsessed with her. So now, they're bringing up Taylor Swift.

WILLIAMS: But here's the thing guys, even as you're talking about this, most people with mental illness are not the ones who commit these crimes. And you're focusing on mental illness.

GUILFOYLE: No, in this particular case.

WILLIAMS: Hang on, President Trump is the one who vetoed or undid a regulation that President Obama had put in place to try to limit the access that the mentally ill have to guns.

GUILFOYLE: That's erroneous.

WILLIAMS: All right. So, we're going to stop here for a second and take a look at the White House where French President Emmanuel Macron is about to arrive. There you can see President Trump and Melania Trump, the first lady, standing. I guess they're standing there on the east wing awaiting the French president's arrival. I am looking forward to the first state dinner in the Trump presidency. It will be held for Macron, who treated the president like a king when he went to France. Here's Macron now. It looks like about to step out of his car. There he is.

GUTFELD: How long is that handshake going to be?

(LAUGHTER) WILLIAMS: They had a famous handshake.

GUILFOYLE: They're hugging.

WILLIAMS: And, of course, Mrs. Trump is in charge of that first state dinner, Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: Yes. That's the tradition, and so she will be --obviously, we'll get some news and some bits out of it in terms of how it went, how it was handled. I'm sure they'll talk about the decorations.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: She didn't hire a consultant to do it. Mrs. Trump, who has a great deal of fashion experience, is taking that responsibility herself.

GUILFOYLE: OK. Well, she has fashion experience and she has good taste in general. And so, she's quite elegant. She speaks multiple languages. So she's an amazing representative for the United States, and she should be commended. She didn't waste government money, did she?

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Speaking of that, I was really impressed with CNN's coverage of the Barbara Bush funeral when they focused on the fact that -- it was Melania was smiling. Did you see any of that? Just completely tacky.

WATTERS: Wasn't President Obama taking a selfie at the Mandela memorial? I remember that too.

WILLIAMS: All right, let's take a break here. Kanye West did something very controversial again. He's back, a Trump supporter, and taking on anyone giving him heat for it. That's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Kanye West caused a stir this weekend by tweeting praise of black conservative Candace Owens. The vicious smears that followed from leftists proved his point: The thought police want to suppress freedom.

Writer Toure condemned West for liking someone with, quote, "anti-black positions," a cowardly jab at Ms. Owens for daring to speak up. Joy Reid mocked those lauding Kanye's bravery, revealing her own bitter jealousy of Owens's fearlessness. Yes, Tom Arnold: He unleashed a sexist attack on Candace. If he were a conservative, he'd be frog-marched into the sea. We can't even show you that tweet.

Here's Candace on "Fox & Friends" discussing the vitriol:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CANDACE OWENS, CONSERVATIVE COMMENTATOR: Well, I think it's pretty typical of the left. The truth is that the left wants to strap black people to this idea that they are victims. That's what it comes down to. They do not want black people focused on their futures. They want black people focused on the past. They'd like black people to be government dependent. They don't like to see black people that are free thinkers and independent. And I think that's what Kanye West and myself represent to the black community and that makes them very nervous.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: So these attacks on her prove that what Kanye did was a big deal. He challenged the mob. He knew that tweet would attract the pitchforks, but he did it anyway. West sacrificed himself to the mob to show that it's possible and inspirational.

As for the attacks, the goal is to stigmatize, because smears always shut down debate. And West must be punished, too, for the strategy is to ruin everyone by connection. If you like Candace, you're worse than Candace. When in reality, both transcend the orbit that their critics still live in.

Kanye is extra dangerous to the left. For blacks leaning right, he's confirmatory. They've got to shut him down. And he didn't even endorse Candace's beliefs, just her guts. In attacking him, they're attacking the very concept of free speech. Because there's nothing scarier to a leftist that a freethinker. West is one, so is Owens. Some network should hire her.

So Katie, I will want to read you a couple of Kanye's tweets.

KATIE PAVLICH, CO-HOST: I've probably retweeted a few of them.

GUTFELD: Yes. "Self-victimization is a disease. Demonization has metastasized. We have freedom of speech but not freedom of thought."

He -- you know, to paraphrase the whole "Matrix" thing, I think he's taken the red pill. Right?

PAVLICH: Yes, maybe it's what has happened here. But when he says, "I like how Candace Owens thinks" --

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: The way the left has responded to this, with the thought police and the aggressive nature of what they've been saying. "You're a terrible person. I can't believe you'd do this. You're a traitor." Horrible threats, quite frankly --

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: -- against Candace Owens for what she said. They're proving his point. They're proving exactly what he's saying, about the fact that there's no diversity of thought. That we can't have a diversity of opinion. That people can't be who they are.

And the problem for the left is when people like Candace Owens speak out, they debunk the narrative that you have to be all about identity politics. That Republicans hate you because you have a certain color of skin, that they don't like you because you're a woman. So she is a threat to them and, clearly, she's getting a lot of attention, which is a very good thing.

GUTFELD: You know, Kimberly, he also just tweeted a ton of my hero, Scott Adams's, videos. So it's kind of all coming together, isn't it?

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: Isn't it?

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: For you.

GUTFELD: For me. For me. I'm in the -- I'm in the hole -- what, the hole?

WATTERS: The eye of the storm?

GUTFELD: The eye of the storm. Yes.

GUILFOYLE: Don't be a weatherman.

GUTFELD: "There's the hole."

GUILFOYLE: The Accuweather center just crashed and burned.

Now, let me tell you something. I really like Candace Owens. I think she's fantastic. We're speaking with her at the Young Women's Leadership Summit in Dallas in June. And you know, I think you have to be fearless. Like, as a Latina, Hispanic woman myself, people try to criticize me. They say, "Why are you so conservative? What's wrong with you? You know, you can't, you know, think for yourself," et cetera.

And I said, "These are my thoughts. These are my opinions. These are my beliefs based on my life experience."

And I think it's so courageous when you're able to come forward and step up and say what you think and what you mean, especially in a minority community where people want to prejudge you, categorize you, label you and put you in a certain category and say this is how you should think. This is how you should feel. This is how you should vote. This is where you should put your money, et cetera, et cetera, based on perhaps what they think is their prejudged determination of where you belong, essentially, like in a box.

They want to put people in categories and boxes, instead of allowing them to be individuals and expressive. And it's extra when, you know, you're a woman and sticking up for these, let alone, you know, a minority or a Latina or a black female in America.

GUTFELD: You know, to her point, Kimberly's point, Juan, don't you think that there -- like, we've been, for many years, in this prison of two ideas, whether it's left or right. Republican, Democrat; pro-Trump, anti- Trump. That these are examples of people stepping out of that polarity and saying, "I don't have to be that way. I don't have" -- Shouldn't we be encouraging that more?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: It is. It's -- and it doesn't apply to this case, because Candace Owens is someone who, you know, is taking money from the NRA for her Turning Point organization. And, you know, therefore, the question arises, are you simply endorsing it because that's who your patron is, or someone who has done business and appeared on Info Wars, the Alex Jones site. And again, it raises lots of red flags, I think, for people on either side, because you know, Alex Jones is a conspiracy theorist and all the like.

And so he is the one that's he now re-tweeting. "Oh, yes, we love Candace." Well, wait a second. So in other words, when the far right gets a black voice that's saying, "You know what? We disagree with some of the orthodoxies on the left," they raise her up and celebrate her. "Oh, we've found a hero. She's a" --

GUTFELD: So do you think she's an imposter?

WILLIAMS: Let me tell you -- I don't know what she is.

GUTFELD: Far right, you called her far right. You're smearing her, basically.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I'm not smearing her. I'm saying there are legitimate reasons to ask questions, and you guys want to ignore all the questions --

GUILFOYLE: No, Juan.

WILLIAMS: -- and simply celebrate her like a freethinker.

GUILFOYLE: No, you're -- no --

WILLIAMS: This is not Tom Sowell, let me just tell you.

WATTERS: We -- we are not necessarily the first ones to celebrate her as a freethinker. That was Kanye West. That's why we're doing the segment.

WILLIAMS: The same guy -- the same guy who you put down when he said that George W. Bush was going after black people.

WATTERS: I never put him down. I wasn't involved. You read some of these tweets. The man is a modern-day philosopher.

WILLIAMS: Oh, now he is.

WATTERS: People on the right and the left agree. He's said a lot of good things.

WILLIAMS: Very convenient. How convenient. After Kanye said his thing about President Bush, you were, "Oh, what a crazy" --.

GUTFELD: We weren't on the air. I wasn't on the air.

WATTERS: It was very cool to hate on Kanye for a real long time. And I think now --

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: I would like to hear what Kimberly has to say.

GUILFOYLE: Thank you. The comments that you made, I think, Juan, intended or not, were disrespectful to her. Let me finish. She is a woman. She is a freethinker. She's independent. She's well-educated. And you suggested that she was transactional.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: That she would just foster thoughts and opinions and viewpoints based on currency exchange, for example.

GUTFELD: We've got to go. Believe it or not, we have to move away from this really boring argument to look at this. President Trump, what is he doing, planting a tree? OK.

GUILFOYLE: He's walking.

GUTFELD: So producers, fill me in on what's going on, and I would be happy to --

PAVLICH: I think they're in the Rose Garden. But -- looks like the Rose Garden. Maybe not. Or it could be one of the lawns.

GUILFOYLE: With Melania, the first lady.

GUTFELD: Reporters are going to start asking them questions as they plant a tree? I believe that's a shovel. We're going to get some experts here to -- yes, I'm being told it's a shovel.

PAVLICH: How do you say shovel in French?

GUTFELD: I have no idea. Le shovel.

GUILFOYLE: Really breaking news.

PAVLICH: They are in the South Lawn of the White House right now.

GUTFELD: There you go. Digging in the dirt.

WATTERS: CNN saying Trump is digging himself out of a hole.

WILLIAMS: No, no, no.

GUILFOYLE: They're saying he's going to put Macron in it.

WILLIAMS: I'm going to jump in. So what you have is.

GUTFELD: That is the biggest hole I've ever seen, that's what Trump will say.

WILLIAMS: This is the first event for the French president in Washington. Later tonight, he's -- first, they're going to tour the White House. But then later, they will have a tour of American monuments in Washington before ending up at Mount Vernon for dinner.

And of course, the relationship between France and the United States, quite historic. And they're going to have a meal that emphasizes French and American fusion cuisine, something that I know Kimberly would love.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, I would. And the first lady putting on the whole dinner, choosing everything herself, not even hiring an outside expert to consult on it. And this is very symbolic. This is the first state dinner, and choosing France to be there. And Macron is very symbolic.

And he has said, listen, you are an ally. We are an ally with the United States. You saw him do some of the Sunday news talk shows, including --

GUTFELD: There's a handshake.

GUILFOYLE: -- with Chris Wallace here on the FOX News Channel. And the two of them are getting along very well. This is important. It's a strategic partnership as it relates to Europe, and they face some of the same terrorism problems that we have faced on our own soil domestically, like what happened at the Bataclan. So they have lots to talk about.

WILLIAMS: They're going to talk about trade. I think that they have some differences over trade. They have big differences over the Iran nuclear treaty, which Macron wants to be continued. And of course, the president, President Trump will have to make a decision in early May as to whether or not to buy in.

GUTFELD: Yes, and also Trump got us out of that horrible climate deal, which I think was the Paris climate deal. Right?

PAVLICH: It was.

WATTERS: Going to be the president of Pittsburgh?

GUTFELD: Yes. All right. I'm glad we dumped out of that great debate.

Next, President Trump taunts the DNC for its collusion lawsuit against his campaign. Right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAVLICH: DNC chair Tom Perez is defending a lawsuit against the Trump campaign and Russia.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TOM PEREZ, DNC CHAIR: We don't know when Director Mueller is going to act. And so this notion -- and again, I don't want to ask him when he's going to act. And so we have to protect.

But secondly, we've done our homework. Over the course of the last year, we have seen, I think, a mountain of evidence of collusion between the campaign and the Russians to basically affect our democracy.

I'm punching back not only for my colleagues. I'm punching back for democracy. That's what we believe in as Democrats. Elections should be fair. I understand people may agree or disagree, but you know what? We're fighting for them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: Kimberly, Mr. Perez wants a jury trial for this. What are the odds?

GUILFOYLE: Well, let's post it. Zero. Zero shot of that. I mean, look, he's quite earnest and sincere in his total disregard for the president and for the president winning the election and being in the Oval Office. He is playing strong and aggressively to his base. That's what they want to hear on the far left. So he's got to go with that sort of, like, mantra, that rhetoric, et cetera, to be able to kind of hold his position, his place. And he's trying to, like, drum up support for midterm elections, and that's what this is about. You know, hence let the games begin.

PAVLICH: Greg.

GUTFELD: You know what? This guy should sue the moon while he's at it, because he keeps howling at it. They should actually do the right -- you know what they should sue. Anthony Weiner. He caused Comey to do the honorable thing and sound the alarm about the classified info on his filthy, filthy laptop. That's -- the person that helped elect Donald Trump wasn't Russia. It was Anthony Weiner. And thank God for Anthony Weiner.

GUILFOYLE: He was like a sleeper cell.

WATTERS: No one has ever said that before.

GUTFELD: I know.

PAVLICH: Juan, what's your response? Do you support the lawsuit or no?

WILLIAMS: Yes, I think it's a good idea. Because you know what?

PAVLICH: Of course.

WILLIAMS: President Trump isn't doing anything to stop this from happening in the midterms or 2020.

PAVLICH: But the lawsuit will?

WILLIAMS: The question is, is it going to happen again? And you would hope that all of us as Americans would say we don't want Russia interfering in our election.

PAVLICH: Jesse, you have two seconds.

WATTERS: Obama never helped it either, Juan. No, the Democrats have nothing left. They have no leadership; they have no money in the bank. All they have are boycotts, protests and lawsuits. And they're broke, and this is a fund-raising ploy.

GUILFOYLE: That's what it is.

WATTERS: And it's probably not even going to work.

PAVLICH: I don't know how they're going to pay for it.

GUILFOYLE: And now we're going to get all the discovery on the other side. They're going to go, "OK, get it over on the other side."

WATTERS: Let's depose Debbie Wasserman-Schultz.

PAVLICH: Moving on to more important things --

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

PAVLICH: -- maybe. It's a boy. Will and Kate introduce us to their little prince. Up next.

GUTFELD: Yay.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUILFOYLE: Time now for the absolute cutest edition of "Kimberly's Royal News." Yes. Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Britain are now the proud siblings of a new baby brother. The world met the little prince earlier today. And he is unnamed for now. Perhaps they will consider the fine names of Greg, Juan, or a dark horse, Jesse.

Fantastic. This is not easy to balance. It's quite heavy. It's my Christmas present from Juan from years ago

So this is quite spectacular. Everybody loves the royal baby. They came out today. They both look absolutely fantastic. You can't eve believe that she just had a baby. And I wonder what they're going to name him. They've been quite busy, Katie.

PAVLICH: They've been very busy. She's amazing; she's beautiful. She wore that dress as a tribute to Princess Diana.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

PAVLICH: Her second child, I believe. So it's very sweet. And we wish them all the health and love in the world.

GUILFOYLE: Absolutely. Skipping Greg. Jesse.

WATTERS: Well, I studied really hard for this segment. Because I think it has a lot of impact on regular Americans.

The only thing I could come up with that was insightful, is if you're the third son, you're the third in line for the throne, that's got to be the sweet spot. No pressure being the first in line. The second, you know, anything could happen to your older brother. Third, I mean, you can do whatever you want. You can misbehave. But you still have the trappings of the royal family.

GUILFOYLE: You really did think about this.

WATTERS: I did.

GUILFOYLE: You were like, "This is the sweet spot."

WATTERS: If I was born in a royal family, third.

GUILFOYLE: OK, so you'd want to be in --

WATTERS: No pressure. No pressure at all.

GUILFOYLE: That's the way you roll. No pressure, but all the benefits.

WATTERS: All the benefits.

WILLIAMS: Wait a minute. You are the first son.

WATTERS: Yes, but I'm not royalty, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Oh, no, we think of you as royalty.

WATTERS: Thank you.

GUILFOYLE: Which would you want to be? Which one. The first, the second or the third?

WILLIAMS: Well, I guess you want to be the guy. Right? You know, big shoulders. Take it.

You know, this weekend was big for me, because I heard that my first son is going to -- and his wife are going to have a baby. So for me --

GUILFOYLE: Congratulations.

WATTERS: Congratulations.

WILLIAMS: It's wonderful. You have to look at this as family. Even if they weren't royals, congratulations.

GUILFOYLE: God bless. That's the thing. It brings us all together. Right? Why not? You're happy for people.

WATTERS: You want support? Here we go. Greg.

GUILFOYLE: Go Greg, who has the utmost respect for the crown.

GUTFELD: Yes, I just would like to offer support to everyone at home who must endure these stories, as if royalty reproducing is somehow an achievement.

PAVLICH: As some people would say --

WATTERS: Kneel. Make him kneel.

GUILFOYLE: Greg, I want you to kneel before me now. OK?

GUTFELD: I don't kneel. I don't have to kneel. I'm standing.

GUILFOYLE: Perfect hind show, isn't it? "One More Thing" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Time now for "One More Thing" -- Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: Thank you, Jesse. I'm a big fan of boxing in American history. And President Donald Trump considering a possible pardon for famous boxer Jack Johnson after actor Sylvester Stallone brought the story to his attention. Take a picture of him there.

He was boxing's first heavyweight champion, and in 1913 he was convicted of taking his white girlfriend across state lines, and he went to prison for a year. His career as a world heavyweight champion was subsequently destroyed by this criminal conviction. And then sadly, he later died in a car accident in 1946.

His great-grand-niece along with Senator John McCain and former Senator Majority Leader Harry Reid have been pushing for him to be pardoned for years. So it's a story of triumph and tragedy, but it's not over yet. And President Donald Trump hopefully will pardon this fine American and put him back in the ranks where he belongs, one of boxing's greatest.

WATTERS: Maybe Stallone could get him to pardon Cohen, right, Juan?

WILLIAMS: Correct. You never know. You never know.

WATTERS: Go ahead.

WILLIAMS: All right. Take a look at this picture, folks. Now, that's a throwback. Yes, Democrats and Republicans gathered as one. The photo, four generations of American presidents and their wives, was taken Saturday at Barbara Bush's funeral in Houston.

We have her husband, former president H.W. Bush; her son George W. and his wife Laura. The younger Bush has his arm around Hillary Clinton. President Bill Clinton stands behind them. And joining them is President Obama and his wife, Michelle, and current first lady, Melania Trump. The only living presidents missing, Jimmy Carter, Donald Trump.

This is one way American politics ought to be. One country, one family, one people out of many.

WATTERS: Nice picture. Missing Valerie Jarrett. She was president for a while.

GUTFELD: Oh!

WILLIAMS: I think that's -- I think that's the Trump world.

WATTERS: OK. Greg.

GUTFELD: All right. It is time for this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GRAPHIC: Greg's Terrible Diet News

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: "Greg's Terrible Diet News." All right. As you know, I'm an expert on terrible diets. There's nothing worse than stuffed animals. Let's take a look at this dog. A St. Bernard. He had to go in for what they thought was cancer surgery. His name is Mazie (ph), by the way. Eight years old. Brought him in and they found it wasn't cancer at all. He had been eating teddy bears. We all know that teddy bears have lots of carbohydrates. And they don't digest easily. So I would say do not eat teddy bears, dog!

WATTERS: That's how you lost all your weight.

GUTFELD: I did. I stopped eating stuffed animals. I'd go to the Toys 'R Us stuffed animal aisle, and I'd just gorge. Oh, my God. I'd throw up outside, and nothing but cotton.

WATTERS: OK, moving on. Greg knows what it's like to make a joke that people don't really like. Jay Feely, ex-NFL kicker posed for a prom picture with his daughter and said this: "Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom." But look, he's got a little handgun on the lower -- right. So people got mad at Feely, saying it was inappropriate. He actually had to apologize. The daughter and the date were already in on the joke. There is the apology. Do you believe you actually have to apologize?

GUTFELD: You have to apologize for everything now.

WATTERS: For everything now, right, Greg?

GUTFELD: I do. Sorry about that.

PAVLICH: Oldest dad joke in the book.

GUTFELD: It is.

PAVLICH: Yes, it is.

WATTERS: I have twins. I'd probably have a couple of barrels.

PAVLICH: I went to Arizona two weekends ago to visit my family and to do a project, a conservation project with the Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society. Our family has been doing these for decades. There I am in my safety gear with my glasses and my mask. We built a 10,000-gallon water catchment for the sheep so we can conserve their territory and the animals. They can live there and have a good life.

There I am welding. I do know how to weld.

GUTFELD: Wow.

PAVLICH: Very slowly but yes, I know how to weld. So you can see there the tanks.

GUTFELD: Well done.

PAVLICH: And the project is coming up at the end with the roof, as you can see. So great time with good people who are getting out there with their local community.

WATTERS: You're a real do-gooder, aren't you? That's not how I would spend my free time. But you know, everyone is different. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" up next. Bret Baier.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS: Thanks, Jesse.

Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.