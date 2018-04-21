Kellyanne Conway on how Comey memos vindicate Trump

This is a rush transcript from "Watters' World," April 21, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Welcome to "Watters' World." I am Jesse Watters.

James Comey and Hillary Clinton, the perfect pair. That's the subject tonight of "Watters' Words." Donald Trump's rise to real estate reality TV and politics has left a lot of people in the dust.

The two most prominent opponents Trump has vanquished, James Comey and Hillary Clinton handled their losses in the exact same way and for the exact same reasons. We will break it down in a second, but here's the real reason this should matter to you.

Losing to Donald Trump has become a cottage industry in America. Certain individuals are now trafficking in their defeats for financial, psychological and reputational reasons. We want you to identify these people and their true motivations before drinking their Kool-Aid.

So, let's begin. Comey and Hillary fired and defeated by Trump. Both write books collecting multimillion dollar advances and a piece of the action on the sales side. Comey and Hillary both go on national mainstream media tours, free book promotion facilitated by friendly questions and largely ignoring territory where their narratives are challenged.

A critical component to the media blitz is reputation rehab, getting their story out there. Their stories are the same. They are not really the losers. They are victims. Victims of unethical Trump who cheated them out of their rightful titles.

Both Comey and Hillary share in the same delusion. They are incapable of seeing the other side's viewpoint and unable to admit their own faults. It's too painful for them.

Comey still can't see why Trump fired him because the president didn't trust him and thought he was incompetent; and Hillary, still can't see why she lost because Trump was a better campaigner and voters disliked her.

And because they are so self-righteous, they make excuses. The Russians, obstruction, collusion, sexism, the list goes on and on.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES: The investigation that they conducted ended in July, it was over and then it was reignited.

Comey was more than happy to talk about my e-mails.

You had Citizens United come to its full fruition.

If you look at Facebook, the vast majority of the news items posted were fake.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: The constant rewriting of history is the result of obsession with Donald Trump. Psychologically, the inability to reconcile their loss with the truth. This is why Comey wrote creepy passages about Trump's skin, hair and hands and why Hillary won't exit the stage gracefully.

In fact, Comey and Hillary truly believe Trump is obsessed with them. It's unbelievable.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: He's tweeted at me probably 50 times. I have been gone for a year, I am like a breakup he can't get over.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: The last thing that ties Comey and Hillary together, potential criminal acts. House Republicans have just issued criminal referrals for both of them to the Attorney General's Office and we will discuss that later tonight.

But here's the bottom line, there is a mountain of evidence Comey and Hillary committed crimes, but no evidence so far of Trump committing any. So, now you know how to spot the anti-Trump hustlers.

Look for the pattern, profit, pain and PR.

Here to respond, former House -- White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci, we are going to the Kellyanne Conway segment next because we want to talk about the Comey memos, but now I want to talk about the collapse of James Comey, but before that, what do you think of that brilliant commentary?

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI, FORMER WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: Well, it was brilliant but I almost thought you needed like a drug on the table here that you were going to recommend to the people to take it after they been vanquished by the president, but...

WATTERS: Yes, I think chardonnay is what Hillary is taking.

SCARAMUCCI: The only thing you left out in my humble opinion, is that neither of them like people. The president likes people. At the end of the day, there is a gregarious nature to his personality when he is campaigning.

These guys like to closet themselves, so often...

WATTERS: So, true.

SCARAMUCCI: ... that what ends up happening is, it's that even if you like them, the more time you spend with them, you end up liking them less.

WATTERS: So, socially awkward individuals.

SCARAMUCCI: So, that's the big issue. And the last piece is typically, I mean, you don't like people, you think you are superior to people. The president doesn't think he's superior to anybody. All the president is trying to do is be a patriotic American and make very smart decisions on behalf of all the American people.

WATTERS: And you don't think you're a superior person. You actually think you are an inferior person to most people.

SCARAMUCCI: Yes, that is 100% correct.

WATTERS: Very humble.

SCARAMUCCI: Because I am a Roman Catholic. And so you learn that when you go to -- did you go to catechism?

WATTERS: No, I did not. I went to Quaker school.

SCARAMUCCI: You see, if you had gone to catechism, your whole life would have been different, okay. It would have been Watters' Universe as opposed to just "Watters' World."

WATTERS: That's right, I need a little more ego in my life.

SCARAMUCCI: You would have the whole galaxy, Jesse. But at the end of the day, that's the problem. And so the president is probably snickering at the whole thing. Director Comey thinks that it's a bad breakup for the president. He could care less.

He's hitting him because he doesn't like to be hit and he comes up up with nicknames and I am sure there will be therapy as a result of those nicknames.

WATTERS: Shady James -- that was one of my favorites.

SCARAMUCCI: The slime ball one was a little rough.

WATTERS: The slime ball -- that was pretty rough.

SCARAMUCCI: Yes.

WATTERS: So, let's listen to James Comey in his own words with George Stephanopoulos talking about the president.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

COMEY: I don't know whether the current president of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013. It's possible, but I don't know.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: This is the head of FBI. He doesn't know and it's possible.

SCARAMUCCI: It's totally impossible, and by the way, the president something really funny in his press conference in January 2017 before he was inaugurated. He said, "I am a germophobe."

You know, I mean, I don't think he's anywhere near urination. It's just a ridiculous thing to distract from the agenda and to distract from the really good policies that have been implemented. And so that's what they've got to do.

I mean, it's politics of distraction, scandals incorporated and all this stuff. I am a little upset with the director though because he came across when he was in New York as a straight up guy and the power went to his head and now he's actually equivocating in a way that even he doesn't understand.

At one point, he said on the BBC a couple of night ago that he wouldn't give the president, if he was the Director, he wouldn't give the president certain intelligence information, but you just wrote a 350-page book about sanctimony and loyalty and process and rule of law, but now you're above the law and making decisions that would abrogate authority from the Commander-in-Chief? This is nonsensical stuff.

My recommendation to him is get off the air, take a chill and develop a little bit of self-awareness about the problems you yourself have because guess what? We all have problems.

WATTERS: Yes, you're talking to me.

SCARAMUCCI: You and me. Like my phonebook is a problem, but other people like have thin sheets of paper problems.

WATTERS: That's right. This is also, George Stephanopoulos and James Comey. This did not make air, but we have the transcript. And there's probably a reason this doesn't make air on ABC News, Sunday. Listen to this: George Stephanopoulos says, "What about the rest of the Steele dossier? Has it checked out? Is it a credible document?"

And James Comey says the answer is, "I don't know."

This is huge, Anthony and this is why, because you are only allowed to present credible substantiated document to a FISA judge when you are looking to get a warrant on another American. If the FBI Director knows or doesn't know about the credibility of a document and he's proffering that to a FISA judge, that's perpetrating fraud on a FISA court judge.

SCARAMUCCI: And moreover, we learn that some of the documents, the memos that he turned over actually had confidential information and the ones that he leaked.

WATTERS: Yes.

SCARAMUCCI: So, that could be a problem for him.

WATTERS: So, yes, he's looking at some serious consequences they are as well.

SCARAMUCCI: So, that's another reason to get off the air.

WATTERS: Well, he's got to sell books.

SCARAMUCCI: He's got to sell books. I think he's going to peat around on the books. Have you read the book?

WATTERS: You think so? No, we've read excerpts.

SCARAMUCCI: Yes. No, I read the book last weekend. I mean, listen, there's a lot -- and I want to be fair to him. I love his upbringing. I love a lot of things that he says about the FBI, but I think he's got the whole thing wrong with the sanctimony.

And just is another example of that where you're splitting things in a way that is not fair to the president and it's a lot of partisanship in there.

Or if it's not partisanship, I'll go one step further and say, it's the politics of personal dislike.

WATTERS: Yes.

SCARAMUCCI: If you don't like the person, so now you're going to curve the rules to affect and hurt the person. It's unfair.

WATTERS: Yes, he did not like the president. McCabe, his number two did not like the president. We know Clapper and Brennan didn't like the president.

(CROSSTALK)

SCARAMUCCI: And he didn't think the president was going to win.

WATTERS: Right. He didn't think the president was going to win. Obviously, a very biased individual. I don't know how he can be a witness in any sort of Mueller case. I think he's totally discredited himself.

SCARAMUCCI: It's great thinking about "Watters' World" you and I are both very biased, but at least we're right up front with the bias.

WATTERS: That's true, and are you growing your hair out? It's looks very coifed.

SCARAMUCCI: No, no. I am using your texture spray. I went in there. I said, Jesse has got less hair than me.

WATTERS: That's proprietary.

SCARAMUCCI: But he looks like he has more hair than me on stage, so I put a little of that texture spray and I looks like an Italian chia pet now.

WATTERS: Okay.

SCARAMUCCI: Very happy with it.

WATTERS: Looking good. Thanks, Anthony. All right, here with more on the Comey fallout, actor Dean Cain. Okay, Dean, I want to show you my -- I know you like the comment that I made...

DEAN CAIN, AMERICAN ACTOR: I want some of the hairspray.

WATTERS: I know.

CAIN: I want the hairspray.

WATTERS: I know. You know what? You actually might have better hair than Anthony and myself. I hate to say that. Anthony is still here. Anthony, you can leave now.

SCARAMUCCI: No, I am looking at Dean's hair.

WATTERS: You can leave. We're done talking with you.

SCARAMUCCI: Text me a picture of that hairspray that you're using, Dean, okay?

WATTERS: Yes, and send that over here. I want a shipment. I wasn't going to bring this up with you. I never got around with Anthony because he was talking too much, but the Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit. It is suing Russia, Donald Trump -- the campaign, Kushner, Donald Trump, Jr., WikiLeaks -- they are suing everybody because I guess, they're just sore losers and they can't accept the defeat.

What do you think about that lawsuit?

CAIN: I am thinking that's not going to win. I think they're not going to get it, but you know what it does? It just keeps muddying the water. It keeps keeping it out there. It keeps that same narrative going and that's what they want to do.

It's just -- they're just going to keep it going and we're going to hear about it and listen to it and muck rake and you know, anytime that Comey can get out there and say you know, things like I can't verify there was peeing and this -- they just keep saying those same things and after a while, you start believe it as fact.

WATTERS: Yes, it's repetition and it works on half the public and it looks like the Mueller investigation is not really going the way the Democrats want it to go, so they are throwing this frivolous lawsuit out there.

So, James Comey was asked about Hillary destroying evidence. Remember, they smashed the Blackberries with hammers? They bleached all of their servers. Listen to James Comey's response on radio. Here it is.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why wouldn't smashing the cell phones and the destruction of thousands of e-mails during an investigation clearly be obstruction of justice?

COMEY: That's a great question. That's the first time I've been asked that. And the answer is, it would depend upon what the intent of the people doing it was. Lots of people smash their cell phones so they're not sold on the secondary market and your personal stuff ends up in somebody else's hands, but if you smash your cell phone knowing that investigators want it and that they've got a subpoena for it for example, that is a different thing and can be obstruction of justice.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: Okay, lots of people smash their cell phones. Anthony is still here, by the way. He's laughing...

SCARAMUCCI: I am hoping to you've more air time. You get going.

WATTERS: Okay, you've never smashed your cell phone. Have you ever smashed your cell phone, Dean?

CAIN: No, never. Not one time. I mean, by accident...

WATTERS: You dropped it...

(CROSSTALK)

CAIN: Yes, of course. It takes me a number to get there. But listen, I mean, I take my phone and I clear it and then I resell because you want some money back on that. Not lots of people smash their cell phones because they want to hide their personal information.

You can get rid of that. It's clear what happened there. Everybody knows what happened. They smashed their cell phones to get rid of any evidence. It's so blatant. It's unreal and the bleach bit, and things like that, I mean, it's so obvious, it's just embarrassing. It's like...

WATTERS: Could you imagine...

CAIN: It doesn't pass mustard.

WATTERS: Could you imagine if -- you know, there were some subpoenas out with Michael Cohen or Donald Trump, and we found out that Donald Trump or Michael Cohen or Don, Jr., had literally taken hammers and smashed their Blackberries and then bleached their servers on their computer networks? What do you think the mainstream media would have said if that had happened but on the other side?

CAIN: Armageddon. The end of the world as we know it. It would have been insanity. Volcanoes would have erupted. It would have been insane. And you know, the scales of justice are supposed to be equal. They are clearly not. There are rules for one group and there are rules for the rest of us, and those guys, you know, someone doesn't have their thumb on the scale of justice, there are entire people standing on the scale and making it completely -- it's ridiculous. I mean, it's literally a joke.

WATTERS: Yes, so speaking of ridiculous and a joke, here again is James Comey trying to have it both ways when it comes to telling the truth. Listen to what he said to George Stephanopoulos about the president lying?

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOLOUS, AMERICAN JOURNALIST: Are you thinking President Trump is a liar?

COMEY: Yes. I was obviously concerned about that earlier having watched him on the campaign. That he is someone for whom the truth is not a high- value.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: Okay, so this is just days later, he goes on "The View" and says this about lying.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

COMEY: Good people lie. I lay out in the book, I think I am a good person, where I've lied.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: Okay, so when the president lies, he's an evil man, and when anybody else lies, they could be good people.

CAIN: Of course, those are the scales of justice. Stand on this side and it's ridiculous. The longer this book tour continues for James Comey, the worse he looks. And the more he says -- I am surprised that he's out there saying so much. He's like one of those criminals that think they are so much smarter than the investigators and they keep talking and they keep talking. He's starting to dig big holes.

WATTERS: You're right. That's a great point. All right, Dean, I've got to run. Anthony's got to get out of here. We're keeping him, so we're going to go to break.

SCARAMUCCI: I'm back here smashing my cell phone, Dean. I hope you didn't hear it.

WATTERS: Just to try to keep it down, all right? All right, the Comey memos, did the former FBI Director sign his own prison sentence? The White House with reaction up next.

James Comey wrote memos memorializing his private conversations with the president. After he was fired, he leaked these memos in order to trigger the appointment of a Special Counsel. Finally, those memos, somewhat redacted, were handed to Congress and "Watters' World" got its hands on them.

President Trump claiming victory after the release of the Comey memos, and "James Comey memos just out and show clearly that there was no collusion and no obstruction. Also, he leaked classified information. Wow. Will the witch hunt continue? And later adding, "So, General Michael Flynn's life can be totally destroyed while Shady James Comey can leak and lying and make lots of money from a third-rate book that should never have been written. Is that really the way life in America is supposed to work? I don't think so."

Comey was asked about leaking classified information on CNN.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

JAKE TAPPER, ANCHOR, CNN: Senator Grassley, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee says that there are seven memos. He says four of them are classified, is that right?

COMEY: I don't know because I don't have the memos. I don't know exactly how many there are. Some may be memos, some may be emails. There's somewhere between five and ten, it may be seven, it may be eight. I don't remember.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: He doesn't remember. He doesn't know. Here to react, counsel to the president, Kellyanne Conway. My favorite part of the memo, Kellyanne was when he claims he's not a leaker.

Listen to this, he says, "I explained that he could count on me to always tell the truth. I said, I don't do sneaky things. I don't leak. I don't do weasel moves."

And then months later, he leaks and does a weasel move.

KELLYANNE CONWAY, COUNSELOR TO DONALD TRUMP: He does and if you're going to have the word lies on the title of your book, make sure you're not someone who tells them, and if you're going to have the word leadership in your book, make sure that you've displayed a modicum of leadership.

The number one and two at the FBI, Jim Comey and Andrew McCabe are both known leakers. Admittedly, Andrew McCabe just this week, Jesse he is now being referred for criminal charges because they were leaking and lying.

WATTERS: For lies.

CONWAY: And the lying.

WATTERS: For lies.

CONWAY: And three -- at least under oath. Also, this week, McCabe's attorney went after James Comey for saying -- for Jim Comey pretending that he didn't know Andrew McCabe was leaking to the media.

Now, let's review. This is a president that came to Washington and promised to be a disruptor, and be more transparent and accountable, but he's running into buzz saws begging at the very tippy top of the FBI.

Where you have got the number one and the number two leaking, lying, exchanging leaks. Jim Comey, who takes all of these fastidious notes in the vehicle when he exits meetings with president-elect and President Donald Trump can't remember when he's asked by Jake Tapper, not even under oath. He's asked by what he thinks is going to be a friendly media source, media person, he is asked how many, "Um, I don't remember."

WATTERS: And you know, what he never took any memos when he spoke to President Obama, Loretta Lynch.

CONWAY: Well, he didn't, never. Never. He never did that...

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Or Eric Holder.

CONWAY: And speaking of Loretta Lynch, Jesse, please because nobody has said it the whole week, can we break news on your TV and your TV show.

WATTERS: Sure.

CONWAY: You've got to go read the Comey memos which are much better than the Comey book, but if you must read both, Jim Comey has some kind of weird problem with powerful African-American woman. He goes after Condoleezza Rice and he goes after Loretta Lynch. In fact, in of this memos...

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Yes, he took a shot at Loretta Lynch, and said Eric Holder was much smoother, most sophisticated...

CONWAY: And was more sophisticated.

WATTERS: Yes. It's now like he's making enemies everywhere -- McCabe, Loretta Lynch...

(CROSSTALK)

CONWAY: Do you think -- that's right...

WATTERS: The Democratic item.

(CROSSTALK)

CONWAY: Loretta Lynch, Condoleezza Rice.

WATTERS: The Republican item. Let me get to another part of the memo that I found interesting here. He says, "He said that if there were some satellite..." he means President Trump, "... I took this to mean some associates of his or his campaign, that did something meaning..." meaning collude, "... it would be good to find out, but that he hasn't done anything and I hoped we would find a way to get out that he weren't investigating."

So, the memo proves that President Trump wasn't obstructing. He was telling the FBI Director, go look and investigate if there was any collusion...

(CROSSTALK)

CONWAY: It is the opposite of obstruction.

WATTERS: Of me or any of my people.

CONWAY: It is the exact opposite of obstruction, which is to say, "Hey, I'd like to know too. I don't think so, but go ahead and find out." And you know what? They've been going ahead and finding out for over a year, and to what (inaudible)...

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Almost two years now, Kellyanne.

CONWAY: Almost two years, that's a good point. Almost two years. But, let's also review that this is a man who thought somebody else would win the election. Definitely wanted her to win the election and said, "I could not cast a vote. I need the FBI to be independent. "So, you couldn't cast a vote in the privacy of the ballot box or through the mail box?

WATTERS: Such a political animal.

CONWAY: He didn't vote because he didn't Hillary Clinton needed his help.

WATTERS: That's right.

(CROSSTALK)

CONWAY: She's ever going to win.

WATTERS: Yes, he had his finger in the wind and someone said this, I think it was Byron York who made a great point. So, the first meeting you have with the president-elect and you're the FBI Director and you hand him a paper saying that there is shady stuff that Russia has on you. Why do you think President Trump was saying, you know what, loyalty is pretty important, probably because President Trump thought he might be being blackmailed by the FBI director?

I mean, that's what I would have thought if the first meeting with the guy, he comes to me and says we have all this dirt on you allegedly from the Russians. I would have been a little suspicious.

He was probably just trying to get a read on the guy.

CONWAY: It's a very foozy situation actually, if you go back and think about it. This is an FBI director who didn't bother to go meet the president-elect until two full months after the election. And he ambles his way up to New York finally, 14 days before the inauguration and laid this bomb at the feet of the president-elect after everybody else left the room, but made clear to the president then, when he made clear to him many other times before, but failed to disclose publicly, which is that the president himself was not under investigation.

He refused to say that...

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: He told him three times he wasn't under investigation.

CONWAY: He told him at least three times, but wouldn't say it publicly.

This person, this Comey guy who had no problem leaking information to the New York Times asking McCabe to do it to the Wall Street Journal at least doing it with his knowledge and then leaking it with an eye toward and a hope to getting -- triggering a special counsel, which is what happened.

Why not just tell the public that the FBI director told the president-elect that he is not under investigation.

WATTERS: Yes, why not, Kellyanne? Well, that's a great point because we have it right here. Because again, President Trump asking the FBI Director, tell me what you just said before. I am not under investigation. Say that to the general public. He says, "I returned the president's call this morning. We spoke for about four minutes. He said he was following up to see if I did what he had asked last time, getting out that he was personally not under investigation. I replied that I had passed the request to the Acting AG and had not heard back from him."

So, why is Shady James Comey, love the new nickname by the way, why is he slow walking the effort to make the public aware that the president of the United States is not under investigation. Why would he do that?

CONWAY: Well, he doesn't have a good answer for that himself. If I had to guess, because the wrong person won the election. He was taking all types of incoming from his friends in the Democratic Party. The people who had been investigating Hillary Clinton at the highest levels of the FBI, who we know through their sexting now, I mean, texting now, Jesse. I didn't like President Trump very much. Had it in for him. They have since been reassigned.

Peter and his wife, Andrew McCabe and his wife. I mean, it's all a big toxic brew with Jim Comey at the top not acting like a leader. More to the point, this is somebody who went on a book tour, who was absolutely a witness in the Mueller investigation and himself admitted, that he probably will be -- he most likely will be a witness in the McCabe criminal investigation now, and he's out there breaking protocol with the FBI and the DOJ yet again by diverting the spotlight onto himself.

One thing happened to Jim Comey though this week, whether it's the New York Times podcast on Friday or Jake Tapper on Thursday, he thought he'd get a hero's welcome among the mainstream media.

WATTERS: No.

CONWAY: And some of them have not been tough on him at all, but some have been really probing and scrutinizing the veracity of his claims. It's been really tough for him.

WATTERS: That's right and Kellyanne, I have a whole list of things that he violated in terms of protocol and statute, so he could be looking at some serious consequences. Thank you very much, Kellyanne.

CONWAY: Thank you, Jesse.

WATTERS: Coming up, the most outrageous stories of the week with two of the most outrageous people I know. We will be right back.

MOLLIE LINE, CORRESPONDENT, FOX NEWS: Live from "America's News Headquarters", I am Molly Line. Mourners gathering in Texas today for the funeral of Barbara Bush. Today's services attended by an estimated 1,500 people including First Lady, Melania Trump, as well as former Presidents Obama and Clinton and their wives.

The funeral was held in Houston at the Bush's family church and per the former first lady's request, was a very simple service. Mrs. Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92.

Meanwhile, President Trump coming to the defense of his personal attorney, Michael Cohen who is under Federal investigation for his business practices. A New York Times story suggests Cohen may turn on his client, but Mr. Trump attacked that idea and the newspaper in a series of tweets. Saying The Times is going out of its way to destroy Cohen and their relationship.

I am Molly Line, now back to "Watters' World".

WATTERS: Time for this week's most outrageous stories. First up, a tenured professor at California State University at Fresno taking to Twitter just hours after the passing of Former First Lady Barbara Bush to write this vile message. "Barbara Bush was a generous, smart and amazing racist who along with her husband raised a war criminal. F' outta here with your nice words." Adding, "PSA, either you're against these pieces of-- and their genocidal ways or you're part of the problem. That's actually how simple this is. I am happy the witch is dead. Can't wait for the rest of her family to fall to their demise the way 1.5 million Iraqis have."

Joining me now, Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren and actor, Stephen Baldwin. I mean disgusting individual. She is tenured. She is bragging about how she is tenured, Tomi, so you can't fire her.

I am not so sure about that because Fresno is actually reviewing her status at the University. You're a California person, I think you should pay this professor a visit.

TOMI LAHREN, CONTRIBUTOR, FOX NEWS: I'd love to. I'd love to go pay her a visit and see you know what she has to say outside of, of course, the barriers of Twitter. But, I think furthermore, it's disgusting, it's wrong, but she thinks she can get away with it because this is a liberal college campus 101. They think they can get away with it because they often do.

WATTERS: Yes, she is used to saying things like that. What you call those people? Keyboard warriors. You know, they are very bold when they are behind the keyboard, but I don't think she'd say that to the family's face. What about you?

STEPHEN BALDWIN, AMERICAN ACTOR: Well, I agree with Tomi. It's quite obvious, but what's interesting to me too, Jesse, is the more we let these folks yodel, the more we let them get on Twitter and just poop their brains out you know, et cetera et cetera. The more those folks that voted for Mr. Trump get the confirmation and they start looking at these folks and they start looking at progressives on the left and they go, "You know what, I don't agree with that."

WATTERS: Yes, this helps the president and the movement because you see people like this and you say, "That's why I voted for Donald Trump." I want to show some sound from our friend Keith Ellison. I know you guys are very tight, Tomi.

Congressman Democrat actually had this to say about voting Republican. Let's hear it.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

KEITH ELLISON, US REPRESENTATIVE, MINESOTTA, DEMOCRAT: Did you know that in Missouri and in Texas and maybe other places, maternal mortality has risen. Women are dying because we are losing elections. We don't have the right to lose a damn election. We have to win.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: So voting for Republicans kills people. Women especially.

LAHREN: It kills women, and you know, funny thing is, I am a woman, I voted for President Trump and I couldn't be happier. So, I don't know what he's talking about or what he's referring to, but again, it just shows that's the only card they have in the deck is the victim card. Sad.

WATTERS: We want to keep you alive, Tomi. We don't want you to die. We like you here on Fox News. Baldwin, why are you dancing?

BALDWIN: Go Tomi, go Tomi, it's your birthday, it's your birthday.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I knew that that's why I had you guys together.

BALDWIN: But she's great. You know what I mean? Because I can relate. You know, obviously it's a little difficult to stand up and you know, represent what you believe in, in this current, you know waters, no pun intended.

WATTERS: One...

BALDWIN: But again, it's more of the same mayhem. It's more of a messaging that just isn't working. It's not working for Democrats. I think obviously in this next round of elections, people are going to be just shocked.

WATTERS: If that's the Democratic message for the midterms, they are in deep trouble. Wasn't he also palling around with Farrakhan? I didn't think he would be able to top that, I guess he just did.

Let's here Joe Biden -- Smoking Joe Biden, he was on with Al Sharpton, the reverend and had this to say about Republicans.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

AL SHARPTON, AMERICAN CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST: They've now said it's voter fraud. They've said that foreigners were voting, they've said that...

JOSEPH ROBINETTE BIDEN JR., 47TH VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It's a lie.

SHARPTON: All of that...

BIDEN: It's a flat lie because these guys are all above it. You Republicans don't want working class people voting. They don't want black folks voting.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: So, Republicans are going to put black voters back in chains, remember that one? Now, they are not going to let them vote.

LAHREN: Yes, well, again, we are talking about voter fraud here which is a very real thing. And I would say to Mr. Biden, if we are going to lose the midterms and we're going to lose in 2020, it shouldn't be because of voter fraud. It shouldn't be because dead people and illegal immigrants are voting for the Democrats. I am sorry that that upsets him. Your dead voters and your illegal immigrants, they are not really allowed in our election system. No sanctuary in the voting booth, sorry Joe.

WATTERS: Wasn't Joe supposed to fight President Trump? Weren't they going after each other on Twitter?

BALDWIN: Yes, you know, maybe it will be me and President Trump, and Joe and another Baldwin brother in a cage match, some kind of a caged WWE kind of Smack Down.

WATTERS: I'd pay a lot of money for that.

BALDWIN: But again, if you think about the records of Republicans and Democrats as of lately, say the last eight or ten years. I think most civilians and Americans and voters are going, "Huh, let me look at what the Republicans have fixed and how things are getting better and what the Democrats have fixed and getting better?" People aren't stupid, Jesse. They are putting it together now. They're figuring out, we can make America great again.

WATTERS: Are you are thinking people are getting smarter? That's your...

BALDWIN: Absolutely. Absolutely.

WATTERS: All right, well, we will see about that because I've been out on the streets recently and it's still pretty bad.

BALDWIN: Uh-oh.

WATTERS: Tomi and Stephen, thank you, guys very much.

Up next, Diamond and Silk.

Porn star Stormy Daniels in a big legal battle with President Trump. She claims she was threatened by an unidentified man years ago to back off Donald.

Her lawyer released a sketch done of the man that allegedly threatened her. And here it is. Now, we are not trying to make fun of this because obviously, you know, she believes she was threatened by this person.

But people had some fun with this on Twitter. It said, "Maybe the husband-- or this guy looked like her husband who we see there. We also have a likeness to Tom Brady, you can see with the hair there. Just missing the lines under the eyes. Bon Jovi, I actually think Bon Jovi is kind of the money shot there.

William Defoe, actor. I guess, sans beard. Kato Kaelin of OJ fame. Maybe if he had on a ponytail. Luke Skywalker -- not a real person, but there you have it, and then Anthony Scaramucci, I don't know about that. I mean, they guy does have good hair though.

All right, ladies, what do you think about the sketch? Seems a little sketchy to me, but I don't know.

SILK, VIDEO BLOGGER: Yes.

DIAMOND, VIDEO BLOGGER: It does seem a little sketchy. And you know, we're just looking at everybody and looking at all of these people. You know, we have our theory.

SILK: Yes.

DIAMOND: We think it's David Banner that played on -- this guy named David Banner on the "The Incredible Hulk." That's who it looked like to us, the Incredible Hulk mixed with David Banner when he was about to transition...

SILK: In between, yes.

DIAMOND: That's who we think it is...

SILK: It is David Banner?

DIAMOND: Is it David Banner?

SILK: That's right.

DIAMOND: David Banner from "The Incredible Hulk."

WATTERS: Okay, all right, you guys ID'd him and then if you do ID him, you guys get $100,000.00. So, congratulations, you guys can spend it on the Chitchat tour.

Next up, we have Starbucks. Situation in Philadelphia. There were some black men there, not using the bathroom. They got booted. Police arrested them. Whole racism scandal broke out. So, some guy went into Starbucks a couple of days later and demanded free coffee.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

BRYAN SHARPE, COMEDIAN: I heard you all was racist so I came to get my own free coffee.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I saw that.

SHARPE: Yes, I heard you guys don't like black people, so I want to get my Starbucks reparations...

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's not our store.

SHARPE: What's that?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is that a real thing?

SHARPE: It's a real thing.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I mean, I'll give it to you.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: So, she actually gave the guy free Starbucks coffee because of reparations. So, this gentleman was on Laura Ingraham's show and he explained the stunt. Let's hear it.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

SHARPE: I am sick and tired of liberals using black people and making us look like victims, making us look soft with their liberal dogma. It is disgusting.

I said you know what? I bet if I go into Starbucks and I follow a liberal narrative, I will make the news, and voila, here I am.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: There is it. Pretty good move, I'd say. Free coffee.

DIAMOND: Yes, but you know what? Every store, every establishment have rules. And so, if you don't follow the rules, there are consequences. And I want people to realize that. I hate that these men are being exploited by the liberals. They use racism as a theme that fuels our country, that fuels certain people. And that creates this narrative that now, this restaurant is a racist -- restaurant (inaudible).

(CROSSTALK)

SILK: That's right.

DIAMOND: They want to kick out two men. Listen, you can't go in a grocery store if you have any shoes and a shirt on. You know, they won't -- you can't walk in a store like that.

WATTERS: No shoes, no shirt, no service. I mean, I have been kicked out of tons of grocery stores for walking in like that.

SILK: That's right.

DIAMOND: Absolutely, so -- go ahead...

SILK: And the Democrats need to stop allowing themselves -- black people need to stop allowing Democrats to let them stay stuck in the past of their ancestors. It's time to come up and realize, you know, you came up. Stop staying stuck in the pant of racism and divisiveness. As long as you stay stuck there, you're going to continue to get what you got.

DIAMOND: And make sure you follow the rules when you go into people's establishments.

WATTERS: All right, well said. Lastly, we have Eric Holder flirting with a presidential run.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You are considering it?

ERIC HIMPTON HOLDER JR., 82ND ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE UNITED STATES: Yes, I am thinking about it, but I have not made any determinations. I am focusing on the work I am doing with the National Democratic, with the steering committee and we are trying to deal with gerrymandering.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: President Eric Holder, ladies, does that scare you?

DIAMOND: Well here is the deal, he's talking about running for president. He should be talking about how he was allegedly running guns. Remember that running guns scene and what is he going to run on? Lies? Scandals? And he claims that he can unite this country but why didn't you unite with Congress and give them what they want.

SILK: That's right.

DIAMOND: So, I don't thing that Eric Holder will be a great choice for president.

WATTERS: All right, Diamond and Silk, not giving the endorsement to Eric Holder. Ladies, thank you very much and good luck with the Chitchat Tour up and down the East Coast.

DIAMOND: Thank you for having us.

WATTERS: Next, another conservative like the ladies under attack by Facebook.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Give big bird his feather back.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

TED CRUZ, US SENATOR, TEXAS, REPUBLICAN: Are you aware of any ad or page that has been taken down from Planned Parenthood?

MARK ZUCKERBERG, CEO, FACEBOOK: Senator, I am not. But let me just...

CRUZ: How about we move on to other work...

ZUCKERBERG: Sorry?

CRUZ: How about move on to other work?

ZUCKERBERG: I am not specifically aware of those.

CRUZ: How about any Democratic candidate for office?

ZUCKERBERG: I am not specifically aware. I mean, I am not sure.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: Facebook -- for censoring conservative voices. Terrence K. Williams who was known for viral political videos like this one.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

TERRENCE K. WILLIAMS, COMEDIAN: That look like one of my nieces paintings. Did my niece paint that picture of -- no, no. Did you paint a picture of Obama at school?

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: His commentary angered some people and he started getting death threats on Facebook. So, Terrence posted the death threats but Facebook didn't punish the people making the death threats. They suspended his account. Is it because he is a conservative?

Terrence joins me now. So, Terrence before we get into the censorship, tell me, you became a conservative. You used to be a liberal. How did that work out for you?

WILLIAMS: Well, I am a commonsense guy. And a lot of liberals at the moment don't have common sense. I've got a lot of heat from my family and friends for hopping on the Trump train. And you know how that goes.

WATTERS: Listen my mother is a crazy, radical liberal. Trust me, thanksgiving is a nightmare. But go ahead.

WILLIAMS: Yes, it is a nightmare. You know, my friends that I went to school with, they started sending me death threats because I started supporting Trump and I am like, "Hold on." And then they're telling me, "Well, you're kicked out of the black community." I'm like, "Don't you owe me money? How are you going to kick me out the black community and you owe me money?" Because I support Trump. No, that's an excuse for you not to pay me back so that's the kind of stuff I deal with.

WATTERS: So you're dealing with that drama on the side and you have got this Facebook page. You're all over Instagram doing videos that get a lot of traction and Facebook, basically turned off the spigot for you.

And you know, you're not getting the traction, you're not getting the dollars. Did you notice that happening around the same time you started becoming more popular?

WILLIAMS: First of all, I want to say Facebook is cuckoo for coco puffs. I have never been to jail until Facebook put me in the Facebook county jail. And I did start to notice that about a few months ago. I used to get paid on Facebook, but they cut me off from monetizing. And then all of a sudden, they started suspending my account, threatening me, talking about they are going to ban me because I've been exposing the people who have been sending me death threats, calling me the n-word or Uncle Tom, calling me a (inaudible).

And you're going to ban me because I am exposing them? You are telling me that I am harassing them and that I am bullying them? Oh, you all have lost your everlasting mind.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I am wondering, you know, because we have the Diamond and Silk situation. They are very, very popular on social media and now your situation. I wonder if it's because a black conservative and they deem that as a threat. Because you know, they're not just happening to black conservatives, it's happening to a lot conservatives. It's happening to a lot of conservative voices, people tell me about it.

I've seen the traffic, the publications go down after they juiced the algorithm to make it less attractive to conservatives. Do you think race has anything to do with this?

WILLIAMS: Yes, I do you think race has something to do with it. The liberals and the Democrats, they are mad that black people are waking up. So they see me, they're like oh my god. this black person is woke. He doesn't want our food stamps. He doesn't want welfare from us and he is doing nothing but speaking facts. Oh no, we have to silence him. We have to shut him down.

WATTERS: All right, well, listen, Terrence, we are going to be following you and I am going to be following you on Instagram. I am disappointed your collar is not up. I would have expected that from you, but that's okay. Maybe next time, you'll pop it because you are in "Watters' World." Thank you very much.

WILLIAMS: Thank you.

WATTERS: Up next, last call.

Time now for last call. New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, not a fan of Trump's immigration plan inserting himself into the conversation this week in the most unconventional way.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

ANDREW CUOMO, GOVERNOR, NEW YORK: I am undocumented. You want to deport an undocumented person? Start with me because I am an undocumented person.

WATTERS: Hello, ICE, yes, I would like to make a report. Oh, okay. Yes, I don't know what he's talking about. We wish you luck, Governor, in your judicial proceedings.

That's all for us tonight. Be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. "Justice with Judge Jeanine" is up next and remember, I am Watters and this is my world.

END

Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.