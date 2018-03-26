Hannity: CNN's creepy new obsession

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," March 26, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Breaking tonight, I have said it before, I will say it again and prove it, journalism -- so-called journalism in this country is dead and this weekend you witnessed just one more if not the final nail in the coffin. Well, now that the media's Russia obsession isn't exactly working out according to plan, well, instead of Russia, Russia, Russia, well, now, it's Stormy, Stormy, Stormy and more Stormy.

The mainstream media's non-stop assault on President Trump and his character and credibility has reached an even new low.

And then there's creepy Anderson Cooper along with the king of porn, soon to be scandal plagued Jeff Zucker fake news CNN, they're all leading the way. Tonight, we will show you, get your tape recorders running how this breathless hysteria surrounding Stormy Daniels exposes the blatant double standard within your mainstream media.

And we'll give you our take on Stormy Daniels and the much hyped interview on '60 Minutes' last night.

Plus, despite the press in this country telling you would never happen, President Trump he is taking tough swift action against Russia expelling diplomats some of whom are spies from our borders and closing Russia's consulate in Seattle.

We have that and more you do not want to miss our breaking news opening monologue.

HANNITY: So, the left-wing mainstream media's contempt for this president has now reached a boiling point and frankly a point of unhinged insanity. This is especially true for fake news CNN. For days, the Clinton news network, they have been completely and utterly obsessed with porn star Stormy Daniels and her salacious claims that she had a brief affair, a one-time encounter with Donald Trump some 12 or 13 years ago. You don't believe me take a look for yourself.

JOHN BERMAN, CNN: Detailing on national television, an intimate relationship with Donald Trump and the effort to conceal it adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The White House briefing expected to begin any moment now. They will certainly face questions about Stormy Daniels.

WOLF BLITZER, CNN: The Stormy saga takes a dramatic turn as the porn star speaks out on her alleged affair with citizen Trump Stormy.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Stormy Daniels.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Stormy Daniels' lawyer.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We haven't heard from him about the Stormy Daniels affair.

ALISYN CAMEROTA, CNN: Adult film star Stormy Daniels breaking her silence about her alleged affair with President Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We're talking I think understandably and appropriately about the most serious legal allegations that Stormy Daniels may --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Stormy Daniels.

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN: Stormy Daniels, I know you've heard a ton about that we have to see where that case goes and what this interview was about.

BERMAN: Well, is that possible to come up in the Stormy Daniels lawsuit? Will she be able to say, hey, look, this lawyer is involved with a whole bunch of different things here?

APRIL RYAN, CNN: This could be the last nail in the coffin. Stormy Daniel is causing stormy weather.

JAKE TAPPER, CNN: Porn star Stormy Daniels claims President Trump broke the law, had her bullied.

DON LEMON, CNN: Does Stormy Daniels have the president's number? It sure seems that way.

TAPPER: The President Trump might have met his match with Stormy Daniels.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How is Stormy weathering this?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Stormy speaks.

BLITZTER: We're hearing quite a bit from Stormy Daniels.

LEMON: Stormy, in her own words, isn't going anywhere.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Stormy Daniels has a good lawyer.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The porn star Stormy Daniels was telling the truth.

LEMON: Stormy Daniels is on a tear.

BLITZER: Quick preview of Stormy Daniels interview this Sunday.

TAPPER: Breaking news, Stormy Daniels.

ERIN BURNETT, CNN: Stormy Daniels.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Stormy Daniels.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Stormy Daniels.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Stormy Daniels.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Stormy Daniels.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Stormy Daniels.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Stormy Daniels.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The reason he can't engage with Stormy Daniels is because she's got his number.

HANNITY: Of course, the shh-hole network CNN isn't just focusing in on Stormy Daniels. Well, the network is also giving ample airtime to the claims that are also made by a former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal, capped with a particularly frankly creepy interview with Anderson Cooper on Thursday.

Listen to these questions and we got a lot more coming.

ANDERSON COOPER, CNN HOST: Would he call you?

KAREN MCDOUGAL, FORMER PLAYBOY PLAYMATE: He would call me. I would call him, vice versa.

COOPER: So, you had his phone number. When he called, did his number show up in the phone? Were you attracted to him? So the sex was consensual?

Did he actually try to hand you money?

Did he bring up his wife? Would he talk about his child, his son? Were you in love with him?

KAREN MCDOUGAL, FORMER PLAYBOY PLAYMATE: I was, yes. Yes.

COOPER: And do you think he was in love with you?

Did Donald Trump ever say to you that he loved you? Did he have any nicknames for you? What do you think of the apartment? And he showed you around the apartment?

How did you feel being in his apartment? Did he ever compare you to any of his kids? Did he ever use protection?

HANNITY: Meanwhile, last night on '60 Minutes', Anderson Cooper sat down for as much anticipated interview with Stormy Daniels. But despite all the build-up and all the unverified over-the-top claims made by her lawyer and all the constant obsessive-compulsive media obsession, Cooper's interview did fall flat and once again came off -- sorry, Anderson this is creepy. Take a look.

COOPER: You told Donald Trump to turn around and take off his pants?

STORMY DANIELS, ADULT FILM STAR: Yes.

COOPER: And did he?

DANIELS: Yes. So he turned around and pulled his pants down a little, you know, he had underwear on and stuff and I just gave him a couple swats.

COOPER: This was done in a joking manner.

DANIELS: Yes.

COOPER: Did you two go out for dinner that night?

DANIELS: No.

COOPER: You had dinner in the room?

DANIELS: Yes.

COOPER: What happened next? And you had sex with him?

DANIELS: Yes.

COOPER: You were 27, he was 60. Were you physically attracted to him?

DANIELS: No.

DANIELS: No.

COOPER: Did you want to have sex with him?

DANIELS: No. But I didn't-- I didn't say no. I'm not a victim, I'm not - -

COOPER: It was entirely consensual.

DANIELS: Oh, yes, yes.

COOPER: In an industry where condom use is an issue. Did he use a condom?

DANIELS: No.

COOPER: Did you ask him to?

DANIELS: No.

COOPER: After you had sex, what happened?

He definitely wanted to continue to see you.

DANIELS: Oh, for sure.

COOPER: It wasn't at that point of business meeting. It was just watching 'Shark Week'.

DANIELS: Yes.

HANNITY: One time consensual relationship alleged. If you find those questions disturbing, wait until you see the interview footage that didn't make air from '60 Minutes' overtime. I guess that's the extra tape that they had nothing to do with. It was posted online and, yes, this is tabloid trash. Take a look.

DANIELS: They wanted me to make a movie and I –

COOPER: A movie of you having sex with somebody who looks like Donald Trump.

DANIELS: And I said no repeatedly, much to their, you know --

COOPER: Why? Physically, you've seen him in ways that other people haven't.

DANIELS: Correct and if need be, I can describe that.

COOPER: His private parts.

HANITY: Anderson really considered this hard news journalism.

Despite claims from Stormy's lawyer that his client was ready to disclose a mountain of evidence about Trump's misconduct, the only potentially newsworthy moment from the interview was when Stormy's claims that she was threatened by an unidentified man following her alleged affair with Mr. Trump, a one-time affair.

But even that claim wasn't backed up with any evidence, no evidence whatsoever. So, instead, we just got the embarrassing details of a supposed it or alleged one-night stand from over 12 years ago. Even some in the mainstream media, they are -- they are expressing their utter disappointment about Anderson's interviewing and hard-hitting journalism. Take a look.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG, ABC: So I think people thought there was going to be like a smoking gun here. Did we miss something?

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC: As a young lawyer, I remember being told never over- promised. Under promise, over deliver, and the jury will look positively on you.

We have an attorney that's done just the opposite. He over promised. He sent out tweets with pictures of a CD-ROM suggesting some big explosion. He told us two weeks ago that she was threatened with assault and we would find out more on ' 60 Minutes', when in fact we found out nothing new on '60 Minutes'.

So, what are you waiting for? What is the trigger that has you releasing the physical evidence?

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE, NBC I asked you whether there was any evidence, documentary evidence, text messages, photo evidence that that verified that Stormy Daniels had the affair she claims that she had. You said to me that's a question that Ms. Daniels will have to ultimately answer. Cut to last night, she's asked directly about this on '60 Minutes' and she says my attorney has instructed me not to answer.

So, does she or doesn't she have this evidence?

HANNITY: All right. Hell's frozen over, I agree with liberal Joe and the ' Today' show Savannah Guthrie.

Now, four days right here on this program, we have been questioning if CNN's soon-to-be scandal-plagued chief Jeff Zucker has turned into the porn king. But tonight, after back-to-back lewd cringe-worthy creepy interviews with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal again allegations of a consensual relationship, it does look like Anderson Cooper is now turned into CNN's Jerry Springer.

It's a pretty compelling comparison. Let's take a look.

COOPER: You told Donald Trump to turn around and take off his pants?

DANIELS: Yes.

COOPER: And did he?

DANIELS: Yes.

JERRY SPRINGER, TV HOST: You're young, you like to have fun, you're party girl, et cetera. So, what's the -- what's the story here?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, lord.

COOPER: And you had sex with him?

DANIELS: Yes.

SPRINGER: Do you want to be with her boyfriend?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, it's just a one-time thing.

COOPER: Did you want to have sex with him?

DANIELS: No, but I didn't -- I didn't say no.

SPRINGER: You're not interested in being with him, it's just a customer, right? Or are you interested in being with him?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He ended up taking me home.

COOPER: You work in an industry where condom uses is an issue. Did he use a condom?

DANIELS: No.

COOPER: Did you ask him to?

DANIELS: No.

COOPER: Did you ask him to?

SPRINGER: So, you had sex with him?

UNIDENTIIFED FEMALE: Yes.

SPRINGER: Yes.

HANNITY: I don't know. Watch out Jerry Springer. Creepy Anderson Cooper could be coming for your job.

We're not kidding. Look at this, CNN was running images all day long, oh there she is, porn star Stormy Daniels next to Karen McDougal. We're not making this up. There's a serious note to all this.

And aside from Anderson's usually salacious interviews, the mainstream media's coverage of Daniels and McDougal is revealing a huge double standard in this country. You got allegations from a porn star about a one-time consensual relationship with Donald Trump gets round-the-clock coverage, CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS conspiracy TV MSNBC and others.

According to a study -- this is where we get serious -- from Newsbusters, between March 7th and March 25th, the evening newscast from just NBC, ABC, and CBS while they dedicated a whopping 40 minutes of airtime to Trump allegations of a consensual relationship.

But for decades, the mainstream media has completely ignored serious stories of abuse. Juanita Broaddrick, Paula Jones, Kathleen Willey, all women that accused a former president, Bill Clinton, of serial predator like gross sexual misconduct, and the Media Research Center, they crunch those numbers. And according to their count, 1994, when Paula Jones came forward with details about Bill Clinton dropping his pants and exposing himself to her in a hotel room, CBS and NBC actually ignored the story. ABC, to their credit, gave a whopping 16 seconds of coverage.

And then in 1997, when Kathleen Willey's allegations about Bill Clinton became public, that he groped and grabbed and fondled and touched and kissed her against her will, oh, CBS and NBC gave it one minute and 34 seconds of coverage, ABC didn't touch the story.

But in fairness to Ed Bradley, who did pass away, he did do an interview on '60 Minutes' with Kathleen and I believe he talked to Paula. But CNN's evening newscast dedicated just 26 seconds of coverage -- being different CNN then and now.

And in 1998, when news broke about Juanita Broaddrick's serious claims that she was raped by Bill Clinton in the '70s, ABC, CBS, they didn't find a spare second to cover it. And meanwhile, Lisa Myers from NBC, she booked the first interview with Juanita Broaddrick, and according to a report from 'The Washington Post', for over a month, NBC chief Andy Lack and others prevented the interview from airing because they said they were unable to corroborate her story.

Right here on the Fox News Channel, Brit Hume, remember and others, were wearing free Lisa Myers buttons on air to encourage NBC to release that extremely important interview.

When the mainstream media eventually did cover the stories of Bill Clinton's accusers, the reporting was often dismissive.

Let's take a look at some of the clips provided to us, thanks to the Media Research Center.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, yes, the case is being fomented by right wing nuts, and yes, she's not a very credible witness, and it's really not a law case at all. I think she is a dubious witness. I really do.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We've got an awful lot to talk about this week, including the sexual harassment suit against the president. It's tough to figure out who is being harassed.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is she not trying to capitalize on this, in effect to profit from impugning the president?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I have to profess complete confusion over this entire case, why this is even a case.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What do you think of Mr. Broaddrick's story?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, I don't believe it at all. Anybody waits 21 years to surface a charge like this and there's no evidence to back it up, that, you know, other than it's very circumstantial what she may or may not have told some of her friends at the time has sworn in the deposition that had never happened and all of a sudden, comes forth from this story.

The story doesn't deserve to be dignified by being broadcast and displayed.

HANNITY: And meanwhile, Matt Drudge on the 'Drudge Report' had up on his Website today that this 1998 op-ed in 'The New York Times' dismissed claims against Clinton writing, quote, publicly humiliating anyone for consensual adultery is draconian and it's wrong. I guess that's changed too.

And let's not forget that ABC's very own former Clinton sycophant Georgie Stephanopoulos, he once threatened to end a person's career if they dared to go public with Clinton's affair allegations.

Take a look at this threat.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, FORMER CLINTON AIDE: What his name and address? I can send you a fax with names, addresses and phone numbers of who you had an affair with. It wouldn't make it true. It is completely (EXPLETIVE DELETED). If you went on the radio and said that little Clinton is the father of illegitimate black child, you would be laughed at. They would think you're crazy.

I guarantee you that if you do this, you'll never work in Democratic politics again. Maybe you don't want to, I'm not saying it matters. You will be embarrassed before the national press corps. People will think -- nobody will believe you and people will think you're scum.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A trio of women who say Bill Clinton made unwanted sexual advances in the '80s and '90s. Mr. Clinton denies it. Two of the cases were plagued by factual discrepancies.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: When it was Bill Clinton's problem, almost in the moment, Republicans tried to make it an issue and it didn't work. So why is it going to work twenty years later with his wife? I just don't see it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The biggest --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I would like to apologize to those tramps that have slept with my husband. Maybe she could have have said that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The rape accusation is decades old and discredited.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's Hillary Clinton who is the candidate here, not Bill Clinton. She was not implicated in any misconduct. She was not someone who was accused even of doing anything untoward with regard to these women.

HANNITY: It's about groping and fondling and touching against the woman's will --

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And rape.

HANNITY: And rape.

ANDREA MITCHELL, NBC NEWS CORRESPNDENT: Donald Trump using that word unprompted during an interview last night with Fox News' Sean Hannity, bringing up a discredited and long denied accusation against former President Bill Clinton, dating back to 1978 when he was Arkansas attorney general.

HANNITY: By the way, that's pretty pathetic and in that last clip that we showed, Andrea Mitchell, NBC actually edited the online version to remove her using the word discredited.

What we just showed you is appalling. In just a few minutes, by the way, Paul Jones, Juanita Broaddrick, they will react to this double standard right here in studio to shed some light on how they have been treated by the liberal media.

But it's very clear the mainstream media shrouds itself in moral superiority in order to just slam Donald Trump, but then get down in the gutter to defend all things Clinton. They take accusations and about 12 years ago about an alleged consensual encounter between Trump and Stormy Daniels, and they turn it into a weeks and weeks long scandal but even up until November of 2016, they were totally timid as it relates to Bill Clinton's serial predatory behavior, almost ignoring all the allegations. Think of this -- rape, groping, fondling, touching, kissing against one woman's will, exposing yourself.

You know, when it comes to Bill Clinton, OK, they're not going to fixate on any of it, but every detail of an alleged consensual relationship as it relates to Donald Trump over a decade ago. Journalism is dead and every day gets very deeper and deeper.

Which brings us to our next top story that the media will not talk about tonight and that is their narrative the Trump-Russia collusion narrative suffered yet another blow today. And in response to Putin's sanction nerve attack against an agent, against an ex-spy in Great Britain, the Trump administration announced they're kicking out 60 Russian diplomats in this country including some who are believed to be spies operating in the U.S. and a Russian consulate in Seattle was ordered closed because of its proximity to a U.S. naval base.

The expelled Russians will have just seven days to leave this country and while President Trump takes serious action against Russia on something we didn't see until the final weeks of the Obama administration you might remember when the mainstream media was predicting that Donald Trump would do the exact opposite, that President Trump was some kind of shill for Vladimir Putin, or Brennan saying last week, oh, maybe they've got something on Donald Trump.

JOHN BRENNAN, FORMER CIA DIRECTOR: I think he's afraid of the president of Russia.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why?

BRENNAN: Well, I think one could speculate as to why that the Russians may have something on him personally, that they could always roll out and make his life more difficult.

WILLIAM COHAN, VANITY FAIR SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT: It's so clear at this point that Vladimir Putin and his associates, somebody has something on Donald Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That may be something that turns the key on the Russia probe, is figuring out why this president is so deferential to Putin and to Russia. And if there is some sort of kompromat that they have on him.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Donald Trump is afraid a political hurricane is out there at sea for him. We'll call it hurricane Vladimir, if you will, the whole Russian thing.

SCARBOROUGH: They make these decisions time and time again in a way that makes it appear that they're hostages, that he's Vladimir Putin's hostage.

HANNITY: I'm back to disagreeing with liberal Joe.

You just heard it. Former CIA Director Brennan said the Russians must have something on Trump, OK, then if they did, why would he do what he did today?

I wonder if the media's going to publicly eat those words, but don't hold your breath. If the media's obsession with Russia, Russia, Russia followed by their new obsession with Stormy, Stormy, Stormy has taught us anything, it's that when the media is wrong, they'll just move on to another story, never mind.

And our next guest, Monica Crowley, wrote an op-ed in 'The Hill' today titled: The voters care about Trump's sexual history, ask Bill Clinton.

She joins us, now along with CRTV host Michelle Malkin.

You were saying something to me, I can't wait for Saturday Night Live.

MONICA CROWLEY, LONDON CENTER FOR POLICY RESEARCH: Well, watching those clips which are frankly embarrassing now in the me too era, everybody who made those comments excusing Bill Clinton's behavior, abhorrent behavior, allegations of rape and sexual assault and sexual harassment, they ought to be extremely embarrassed.

But all of this hysterical coverage over Stormy Daniels, you know, we all know sex sells. OK, that's part of it. But this breathless coverage looks like a 'Saturday Night Live' skit and the point, Sean, is that they are so desperate to try to get Trump on anything. And now that the Russian collusion story is falling apart, at least with regards to Trump and his team, it's certainly in play with Hillary Clinton in the DNC and the Democrats. But now that that line is falling apart, they've got to come up with a new narrative.

So what they're doing with Stormy Daniels it's not about the consensual sex from over a decade ago. They're trying to nail him on some sort of violation of campaign finance law. They're dying for a Trump stag tape to come out at some point that they can roll anything to embarrass and use as a weapon against Donald Trump they will find.

HANNITY: Michelle, I think Monica's had a lot of good points. One that really stood out is in the era of Me-Too, the treatment of Juanita and Paula who'll join us, Kathleen Willey and others, in retrospect but it wasn't that long ago because they defended the Clintons through 2016, November of 2016. Your reaction?

MICHELLE MALKIN, 'MICHELLE MALKIN INVESTIGATES' HOST: Yes, that's right. And, you know, Monica's piece was fantastic.

And, Sean, I listened to your interview earlier this afternoon on radio with Juanita Broaddrick I can't wait to see her on the channel speaking truth as she has for all of these years, as all of these media hypocrites turn their nose up at her, who were enablers for the victim smearing machine of the Clintons. And so, it is not past history as I said before as we've talked about before to bring up that hypocrisy and make them confront it.

What CNN and CBS are guilty of is softcore journalism driven by a hardcore obsession to bring this president down. The greatest hypocrisy and Monica knows this well because we've lived it as conservative women in public for 20, 25, 30 years, is that when these Me-Too radical feminists say believe all women, there is a massive exception in that rule, and that is never believe a conservative woman or a Republican woman who is turning the tables and exposing the sexual predation of Democratic and liberal men.

HANNITY: It is such a difference in topics and Monica, I'll throw this to you. In other words, his is over a dozen years ago. We're talking about consensual -- both women, Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels, both women say it's consensual.

Then you compare it to rape, groping, grabbing, touching, fondling, kissing against Kathleen as well, Paula Jones and dropping his pants, and they did everything they could do to ignore it, and not hold Hillary accountable for defending him.

CROWLEY: Well, that's exactly right. I mean, the double standard is glaring, but the idea that the leftist media would think that the Stormy Daniels or Karen McDougal stories are going to stick and somehow damage Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, who they aided and abetted all those years ago and continued to do so, by the way, he rewrote the playbook on this.

He taught the American voter, taught the American people not to regard this with kind of thing with any kind of real importance, right? To treat it as irrelevant. What happens in a presidential bedroom where before a man becomes president stays in the bedroom, right, especially if it's consensual. We're not talking about non-consensual here.

He rewrote the rules here and now Donald Trump is saying, look, he's not saying anything. He's being defended. This is a long-ago thing.

So, if we want to apply the rules that Bill Clinton put into place, well, why not? Then it should be the same standard.

HANNITY: And in fairness, Ed Bradley did interview I believe Kathleen and Paul. In fairness, he worked with '60 Minutes', he was a great reporter over the years I have a lot of good things to say about him. But the tawdry aspects, I don't -- am I wrong and just thinking Anderson Cooper is creepy and when I'm comparing him to Jerry Springer. It's that's what I'm reminded of is America understanding this, 22 million people watched last night, huge number, Michelle, but I suspect it was out of curiosity more than anything else.

MALKIN: Well, yes. I mean, I think it was sort of like a rubber necking and in front of a train wreck. And, you know, you can put your smart glasses on and have this veneer of gravitas. But in essence, Anderson Cooper is no different than Stormy Daniels and being a striptease exhibitionist.

CROWLEY: And you know what, there's one other thing and I agree with everything that Michelle said. There's one other thing, the way it boomeranged and actually helped Bill Clinton survive impeachment and there was sort of a rallying around the president, same thing that's going to happen here.

People tuned in last night because it was salacious --

HANNITY: But, you know, they were also going to see the biggest abuse of power --

(CROSSTALK)

CROWLEY: Actually helps Donald Trump.

HANNITY: Are we going to start asking questions about so-called journalists and every detail of their lives?

CROWLEY: Well, they would not want the spotlight, Sean. Wouldn't they?

HANNITY: And then you say that's over the line, wouldn't they? Oh, I'm sure.

CROWLEY: Listen, this country has serious problems. The country elected Donald Trump to deal with them. They could care less about a story like that. They want the president to deal with our issues.

HANNITY: I'm pretty sure I've made a lot of friends in the industry tonight. I'd like to say welcome all of you. Thanks for watching. Appreciate it.

All right. This show's far from over. When we come back, a 'Hannity' exclusive. Paula Jones and Juanita Broaddrick, they react to this gross hypocrisy and how their allegations of sexual misconduct against Bill Clinton were ignored by many of these same people. That's next, straight ahead.

HANNITY: And joining us now with reaction to our opening monologue, two women who did accuse the President Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct and being a predator, Paula Jones and Juanita Broaddrick.

Good to see both. It's great to have.

Now, you have a new book that has come out. I actually have a copy of it here because you forgot to bring me -- I haven't

JUANITA BROADDRICK, AUTHOR, 'YOU BETTER PUT SOME ICE ON THAT': Oh, here, I've got it.

HANNITY: You got it, OK. This is it.

'You Better Put Some Ice On That: How I Survived Being Raped by Bill Clinton'.

BROADDRICK: Yes.

HANNITY: Now, what's amazing about this is, have you ever been interviewed on '60 Minutes'?

BROADDRICK: Oh, no, never. Or CNN, or MSNBC.

HANNITY: Yes, there it is. Yes.

You've never been interviewed by CNN.

BROADDRICK: No.

HANNITY: MSNBC.

BROADDRICK: Never.

HANNITY: '60 Minutes'.

BROADDRICK: Never.

HANNITY: And it was hard to get it on NBC with Lisa Myers who I know wanted to air her interview with you.

BROADDRICK: Yes.

HANNITY: And I have said this to you. In all my years I'm now 23 years at Fox and 30 years in radio, your interview and you actually write about some of this in the book, it was the hardest interview I have ever done?

BROADDRICK: That's right, and you were the second interview that I had done and the last. Of course there was Dorothy Rubin (Ph) with him in between. But when you came to my home with all of your people and sat down, I never thought about this being as emotional to you as it, you know, as it was to me. But we sat down and I begin to tell you the horrific events.

HANNITY: It was a brutal rape?

BROADDRICK: Yes. When I began to tell you about that, I turned and looked at you at one time and he had tears in his eyes. And it just -- it almost, it just overwhelmed me. You have always been so good to us and I appreciate it.

HANNITY: You know, one thing that Lisa Myers said to you when she said we can't air the interview right now. She said, well, I have two good news and bad news. You are credible.

BROADDRICK: Yes.

HANNITY: You're too -- you're too credible.

BROADDRICK: Right.

HANNITY: And this whole title you better put some ice on that. It's from the story. He raped you and when he was done he told you because he had bit your lip?

BROADDRICK: Yes, he bit my lip to keep me quiet. But the time he was leaving the room, calmly puts on his sunglasses and motions to my lip, and says you better put some ice on that and coldly walks out the door.

HANNITY: You had the experience. You won your lawsuit?

PAULA JONES, BILL CLINTON ACCUSER: I did.

HANNITY: You got a judgment in your paper, a settlement?

JONES: If you ask the liberals though, no, absolutely not.

HANNITY: OK. You won a lot of money too.

JONES: I did.

HANNITY: OK. And, but he exposed himself, he I guess noticed you, invited you in a hotel room and he dropped his pants.

JONES: Exactly.

HANNITY: Here's my question. You watched the interview with Stormy Daniels, right?

JONES: Yes, I did.

HANNITY: OK. And you see the breathless hysteria of the coverage.

JONES: Yes, insane.

HANNITY: When you compare Juanita's story your stories Kathleen Willey is not here to claim--

(CROSSTALK)

JONES: There is no comparison. You know what, Mr. Trump if he did that, you know what, it was not a crime. He didn't -- he did not do something that was a crime. There is a difference there. She admitted he didn't do anything to hurt that hurt her or whatever. You know, she was a willing participant. And it's so different but we did not get the kind of coverage that she is getting. It is outrageous.

HANNITY: Not even close.

JONES: We were made fun of, we were about, we were on late night talk shows, you know, making fun of us.

HANNITY: Constantly?

BROADDRICK: Yes, it was constant.

(CROSSTALK)

JONES: It was horrible. Absolutely. We were never -- yes. Remember, James Carville, you know, during that $100 bill--

HANNITY: Dollar bill to a trailer park.

JONES: Yes, absolutely, I have never lived in a trailer park but, you know, I mean, that's the way they treated us. And this was a serious thing. And you know, that even through Hillary Clinton's election, she never ever was asked anything about us women. Never. She doesn't care.

HANNITY: You remember when she said women have a right to be heard?

JONES: Yes, and to believe.

HANNITY: And to believe.

JONES: Absolutely.

HANNITY: And having interviewed both of you and Kathleen in the past.

BROADDRICK: Right.

HANNITY: I remember saying, does that mean we believe Juanita now?

BROADDRICK: No.

HANNITY: Does that mean we believe Marla--

(CROSSTALK)

BROADDRICK: Absolutely not! After I tweeted what I did on January 6th, she calmly removed you should be believed from her web site.

HANNITY: Interesting.

BROADDRICK: Yes.

HANNITY: You tweeted last night at Anderson Cooper and 60 Minutes.

BROADDRICK: I did.

HANNITY: And you tweeted, would you like to interview me about my book?

BROADDRICK: Yes. Yes.

HANNITY: You heard from Anderson? You had been with Anderson?

BROADDRICK: No, but I am not a porn star. I was a hard working nurse and a business woman. You know, I was a nurse.

HANNITY: You were a nurse.

BROADDRICK: You know, I was, and I was a hardworking person, but I wasn't a porn star. So I guess that's why they weren't interested in me.

HANNITY: I think it was because of politics and the idea is I've always talked about this president having five big groups against him. We got the deep state. We talk about that a lot. You got the liberal media, you got Democrats and Republicans and never Trumpers.

It seems like if you are a Democrat me too doesn't matter. It seems if you're a Democrat, women's rights don't matter. And you two are living examples of it.

(CROSSTALK)

JONES: I'll let you--

BROADDRICK: I know. I know. It's just like when they contacted me to do an interview for the Me Too long before we knew they were going to be person of the year, I told them I did not feel a part of that. Because no one had ever included me in that. And this was Charlotte Alter from Time magazine.

HANNITY: You were me too long before me too and you were brutalized.

BROADDRICK: I know. And they asked me to submit a comment to them which I said OK, I will in support of the Me Too, and then all of the sudden they came out as being person of the year. And I looked for my comment and it wasn't there.

JONES: Wow.

HANNITY: Yes. Me too before -- what do you say to all of those people that are act so sanctimonious and so -- they're fanning such outrage over two allege consensual relationship?

JONES: Exactly. Well, you know, it's because they are trying to get Donald Trump out of office and they are going to do everything they can, that is my opinion that they are going to do everything they can to try and impeach him or you know, try to drag out step about him that he's going to--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Is this what it's now about though, is it now we want every detail of every consensual relationship going back a dozen years of every politician?

JONES: Only if it's -- only if it's the Republicans.

HANNITY: Not the democrats?

JONES: Absolutely. Yes, no, it's not about that.

HANNITY: Yes. Was it hard seeing all of this? And then does it bring up memories from both of you of what you all went through?

BROADDRICK: Sure. It never goes away. I tweeted that one time, you know, back in 2016. It's something. It's likely less we said today when you have been victimized as horrifically as I was it's in your DNA. You do not forget it.

HANNITY: All right. I want to thank you. Good to see both.

BROADDRICK: Yes.

HANNITY: All right. Paula started a coffee company that swears I'm going to lose weight so she gave us some coffee.

JONES: Absolutely.

HANNITY: Thank you. This book by the way you can get it on Amazon.com, Hannity.con and I guess in book stores or Amazon.com?

BROADDRICK: Noble, what is it, Barnes & Noble.

JONES: Can I tell them my web site?

HANNITY: Sure.

JONES: It's Paula's weight loss coffee.com.

HANNITY: OK.

JONES: And you can contact me on Facebook at Paula Jones.

HANNITY: Thank you, both. Good to see you.

BROADDRICK: Thank you, Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Also tonight, as we explain in the monologue President Trump severely punished Russia and its president the bad actor, that is Vladimir Putin today for poisoning the ex-spy and his daughter in Great Britain earlier this month.

The president now ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats, some of whom are spies and closed the Russian consulate in Seattle.

Joining us now with reaction, national security strategist and former deputy assistant to the president, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, and Catalina magazine publisher, Cathy Areu.

Didn't we just hear from Brennan the former CIA director he would not take on Russia because they've got information on him, apparently not.

SEBASTIAN GORKA, NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST, FOX NEWS: You mean the same Brennan that voted for the Communist Party in 1976 that John Brennan, Sean?

HANNITY: That's the guys, yes.

If he was compromised the way Brennan said and then regurgitated Cathy's liberal friends in the media, sorry, Cathy.

CATHY AREU, PUBLISHER, CATALINA MAGAZINE: Thanks.

HANNITY: Then I guess he wouldn't have -- he wouldn't do what he did today, would he?

GORKA: Sean, every single significant policy decision that President Trump has taken since January 20th of the inauguration has hurt Vladimir Putin. Whether it's unlocking the ANWR for oil expiration, the Excel pipeline, getting NATO after 30 years to finally commit to spending 2 percent of their GDP on defense, raising the defense budget, arming the Ukrainians. Every single one of them is bad for Vladimir, the former KGB officer. The left lives in a fantasy world. You know, the Max Boot, the John Brennans are ideologically never Trumpers. It's not about reality, it's about undermining a president, Sean.

HANNITY: Cathy, let me ask you, if John Brennan was right -- let me ask you this way.

AREU: Right.

HANNITY: Who was tough on Russia, Obama, Mr. Reset, Mr. Vladimir, tell Vladimir I'll do it after the election. I have more flexibility. Who was tougher on Russia, Donald Trump or Barack Obama and Hillary?

AREU: So we really think that Donald Trump was tough on Russia. We think this tough doing what 24 other nations have done? This isn't enough.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Excuse me, Cathy, let me help educate your liberal mind. This will help you.

AREU: OK.

HANNITY: Because this is important.

AREU: Yes.

HANNITY: Do you understand that by moving America towards energy independence he has literally cut the legs underneath Vladimir Putin?

AREU: OK. And then what--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Literally that is the--

AREU: -- he's recently done congratulating Vladimir Putin.

HANNITY: -- that is the only economic engine he has. That's it.

AREU: So he had him on the phone and congratulated him and didn't mention anything about what happened to the spy in Britain.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Just like Barack Obama did in 2012.

AREU: But had that happened, what happened in Britain to the spy, and his daughter is horrific. And that didn't happen on Obama's watch.

HANNITY: Let me ask you a question.

AREU: It happened on Trump's watch.

HANNITY: Was it -- was it wrong for Donald Trump to pay for a dossier on with Russian -- sorry, that was Hillary Clinton.

AREU: I thought we were talking about getting tough on Russia.

HANNITY: I have no idea.

AREU: And I don't think Donald Trump is getting tough on Russia at all.

HANNITY: No. Hillary Clinton paid for the Russian dossier full of Russian government lies, Dr. Gorka.

GORKA: Look, look at the track record of Obama and of his secretary of state Hillary Clinton. They rolled over when Vladimir Putin invaded another country. They sent this plastic reset button. They had the hot mic moment about flexibility. They closed down the missile deal with Central Europe that the president, the Italian president had promised to our NATO allies.

The last administration facilitated the rise of Vladimir Putin.

AREU: We don't even know what--

(CROSSTALK)

GORKA: This will have Vladimir Putin by the neck.

AREU: We don't even know what Trump had done for.

GORKA: Are you joking me?

AREU: We don't even know what Trump has done for Putin.

GORKA: You are in fantasy land.

AREU: We have no -- I think you are in fantasy land. We have no idea what Trump has actually done for Putin. We may never even know--

(CROSSTALK)

GORKA: So it's a conspiracy theory. So I give you a tinfoil hat because, you know, you don't know, well, nobody knows apart from you write--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: All right.

AREU: We do not -- we do not know yet.

HANNITY: Cathy, guys, one at a time.

AREU: And that's why we're having an investigation going on.

HANNITY: Dr. Sebastian Gorka?

GORKA: Look, at the end of the day it's about facts. The Russian economy is a one horse town. It depends on one thing. Oil and gas. That's it. Everything the president has done has hurt them at the core of their existence. They are in a death spiral economically and demographically. And anybody who denies that is an ideologue. It's as simple as that, Sean.

AREU: Yes. It's simply diversion. Everything Trump has done is diversion. That's what it -- that's what it is.

HANNITY: Do you have any evidence after all those time of Trump Russia collusion that you can share with us, Cathy?

AREU: Well, the investigation is going on so I can't to see what they find out.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Let me ask you, it's been a year and four months.

AREU: Right.

HANNITY: Do you have any evidence at all?

AREU: So, we do have evidence of showing other--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Do you have any evidence -- well, Cathy, this is an easy question. Do you have any evidence of--

AREU: I cannot wait -- I cannot wait for it to come to a conclusion.

HANNITY: Do you have any evidence so far?

GORKA: This is the diversion. This is the diversion.

AREU: It's not a diversion. I am simply waiting to find out with what is going to happen and what the results are.

HANNITY: Waiting? Waiting, yes.

GORKA: How long to wait, eight years?

HANNITY: Nine years later.

AREU: I can't wait. Yes, I'm excited.

HANNITY: We found an evidence, he wrote an email too--

(CROSSTALK)

GORKA: Of course you are. Because you hate the president.

AREU: I don't hate the president. I'm looking for the truth.

GORKA: It's about hatred. It's hatred. It's the myth. It's hatred.

AREU: No, it's truth. It's reality.

HANNITY: All right. We got to--

GORKA: If it were about truth it wouldn't be conspiracy theories.

HANNITY: When we come back, part three of the Hills explosive on-camera interview with the Uranium One FBI informant that was literally infiltrated Putin's network in America, only on Hannity straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Tonight's exclusive clip from 'The Hill 's' interview with the Uranium One FBI informant William Douglas Campbell's details. What he learned while undercover regarding Russia's role in the Iran nuclear program. This is so pivotal and the fact that the media cares about Stormy and not this is breathtaking to me.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The people I was working with had been briefed by Moscow to keep a very low profile regarding Moscow's relationship with Tehran. Moscow was supplying equipment, nuclear equipment nuclear services to Iran and Moscow specifically the leadership in Moscow were concerned that it would offset the strategy they had here in the United States. If the United States understood the close relationship between Moscow and Tehran.

HANNITY: Here with more investigative reporter John Solomon and Campbell's attorney Victoria Toensing, a Fox News contributor, and investigative reporter Sara Carter and Greg Jarrett also with us.

OK, let me start with John, you interviewed him. I am actually going to interview Mr. Campbell on Wednesday of this week. You broke some now ground here. Explain what people just heard there. I mean, it's my plug.

JOHN SOLOMON, VICE PRESIDENT, THE HILL: Yes. It's very, very important. If you start what we started a few months ago we believe that there was one red flag, one reason for Barack Obama not to give all this uranium to the Russians in the forms of billions of dollars of contract the Uranium One sale. He approved all those things.

We know for the first time that he also was passing along a second red flag. Russia, ROSATOM was assisting Iran's illicit nuclear program. He gave very specific details. And tonight after my story broke I got a call from some intelligence sources they gave me a little bit more information.

Doug Campbell was providing information about the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran. Russia was helping that specifically plant. Why is that important? The U.S. was so concerned about that they eventually unleashed the Stuxnet virus for Israel targeting that very plant.

So it was a place we were very concerned about. Doug Campbell was telling the Obama administration early on this is a problem.

HANNITY: So, wait a minute. So what we are saying here, Sara, is that Campbell identifying this specific nuclear Russian plant, nuclear plant, the Iranian nuclear plant, but the Russians are helping.

Now that goes into the Obama deal to give them all of that money. That goes into Campbell knew all this 18 months before they signed off on the Uranium One deal? They knew about all the crimes.

SARA CARTER, CONTRIBUTOR, FOX NEWS: Well, I think this is what's so important here, Sean for people to remember historically. When the Obama administration in 2010 decided to reset with Russia, they basically pulled away the sanctions that have been put in place by the Bush administration. And when they did that, it opened the gateway. It allowed the Russians to enter our uranium market, our energy market.

But at the same time it allowed the Russians to continue working with the Iranians. And at that point in time, I mean, that Campbell was providing all of this information the Obama administration was well aware of it.

And not only that, it also opened up the door for the SR-300 missiles, their defensive missiles that the Russians were going to sell and did sell to Iran so that they could defend these power plants that we were so intent on finding more information about these nuclear reactors that we believe they were using for their nuclear program.

Not just for medical use but to build missiles to build war heads. And these nuclear power plants were so important at that time to our congressional leaders that they didn't want these any of these plants to go through. That's why there were so many people fighting the Uranium One deal.

HANNITY: We are talking about, Victoria, the most important aspects of America's national security. He was involved -- he understood it was as an operative inside Putin's network from 2009, 18 months before the CFIUS approved this Uranium One deal.

A lot of this could have been avoided. I know it's not to the level of Stormy Daniels the porn star. But when it deals with -- Sara is laughing. But seriously, this is America's national security. And Congress, Victoria, literally the Democrats trying to attack your client who bravely got into this network and likely could have been killed, a 30 year operative.

VICTORIA TOENSING, ATTORNEY REPRESENTING FBI INFORMANT: Hey, Sean, you've done so much on this issue. And now it's time for Congress to act. I want you to get the members of the House Intel and Oversight Committee on the show and ask them why after five years, Doug Campbell gave detailed oral briefings to the FBI standing in the back of a government van as he describes it. For five years he gave them all kinds of written products to specify what was going on with the Russians.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Well, who was the FBI director at the time, it was Robert Mueller, right?

TOENSING: Yes. But it's Chris Reagen enact, no. It's time for Congress to issue a subpoena for those documents if they can't get it by a simple request. But to my knowledge, they haven't even requested it. And the other thing that Congress should ask for is the presidential briefings of President Obama during that time as daily presidential briefings.

Because Mr. Campbell was told that the president was receiving information about this investigation. What did Obama know when he was sucking up to the Iranians and also sucking up to the Russians in 2009 and 2010?

HANNITY: John, I only have about two minutes left. I want to get everybody in. You spent time around this man. And he has tried at the time to share it with Congress. Why didn't Congress want to hear this and why didn't the FBI do anything?

SOLOMON: Well, we don't know that the FBI didn't do anything. It's possible they reported this up the chain at the higher level and the policymaking structure. Someone made a decision we're going to turn the other way and try to get a deal with Russia. It's didn't happen and we got pleas for a lot of uranium contracts.

Congress has interviewed him but they haven't gone further in trying to get these documents. And I think the documents create a really clear story about how the United States was taken to the woodshed by Russia.

HANNITY: Sara?

CARTER: Yes, I have to agree with John on this. I mean, look, they need to find out how much was actually shared with our intelligence community and how much did they act on and how little they acted on it at that time when it came to Uranium One when it came to our energy market. This is what Doug Campbell can provide. He provides a road map so that our Congress can investigate these issues. Fully investigate them and make them public.

HANNITY: Last word, Victoria?

TOENSING: I want you to get those numbers on, Sean. You know I sometimes I get--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I have an immediate plan on Wednesday so I'll do that on Wednesday.

TOENSING: We're going to see you on Wednesday but I want to you get members of those committees on your show and say why aren't you asking for all of those documents?

HANNITY: I know but it's not Stormy, how could anyone ever want to pay attention to something that actually impacts people's lives and national security and safety of the American people.

TOENSING: It's very sad.

HANNITY: And I'm not being fictitious.

(CROSSTALK)

CARTER: Don't be cynical. It is pathetic. Yes, exactly. All right. Thank you.

When we come back, former President Obama outlining what he hopes to achieve next. We'll play the tape.

HANNITY: HANNITY: All right, did you think one Obama presidency was bad enough, well, think again. The former president during a speech in Japan talked about what he hopes to achieve next. God help us.

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The Obama Foundation could potentially create a platform for a young up-and-coming leaders, both in the United States but all around the world, to come together, meet together, create a digital platform. If I could do that effectively then, you know, I would create 100 or 1,000 or a million young Barack Obamas.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: A million? Imagine a million versions of me. I don't think he would like that. Boy. All right. We don't have time for the Hannity hotline. We are running out of time. If you have anything you want to say to us, call the Hannity hotline. There is the number, 877 225 8587.

We will be interviewing exclusively the FBI informant coming up this week. The program the great one Mark Levin will be on tomorrow night responding to how insane your media is, and that is our promise. We are not like them. We are fair, we are balanced, we are not the destroy Trump media. Let not your heart be troubled. I'm giving you extra--

