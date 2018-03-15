Students unite nationwide in protest of repeated school gun violence

This is a rush transcript from “The Ingraham Angle,” March 14, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, 'THE INGRAHAM ANGLE' HOST: Good evening from Washington. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is 'THE INGRAHAM ANGLE.' It is another huge day of news. Let's get right to it.

Students hold political walkouts across the country advocating for gun control. I'm going to give you my take in just a moment.

The media pounces on the president for dumping his secretary of state who just wasn't cutting it. Where were they when Obama didn't fire aides during, of course, and after the Benghazi, fast and furious, and an IRS scandals?

A report you don't want to miss on MS-13's rampage and how it continues. You're going to see why President Trump wants to eliminate the gang that nurtured thousands of illegal immigrants among its ranks.

But first, the protests honor roll. That's the focus of tonight's 'ANGLE.'

With some curiosity, I watched students and administrators and some left-wing politicians take part in a national walk-out to advocate for gun control today.

FEMALE STUDENT PROTESTER: What Parkland showed us is this could happen in any one of our schools and we as students can't take this anymore.

INGRAHAM: One month after the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, kids at more than 2,000 schools across the nation staged these walk-outs. Don't be fooled into thinking this was some sort of organic outpouring of youthful rage. This was a totally choreographed event organized by a group called 'Empower.'

It's the youth wing of the women's march. Thank God they didn't force them to wear the pink knit caps. Leftists do know how to organize and protest. Students organized by the thousands. Who needs homework when you can you get credit for screaming.

INGRAHAM: Naturally, they were enabled by a familiar cast of characters.

SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS (I), VERMONT: People are sick and tired of gun violence and the time is now for all of us together to stand up to the NRA.

REPRESENTATIVE NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), MINORITY LEADER: We're all moved by your eloquence and your fearless insistence on action to prevent gun violence. Thank you for bringing your urgency to this fight, to the door step of America.

INGRAHAM: OK. Look, you heard like take your child to workday. For the anti-Trump, anti-Second Amendment crowd, this was make your student protest day. Like there's nothing worse than people that use their kids to advance a political agenda. Like many school districts, teachers and administrators and local politicians supported this walk-out.

The demonstrations were supposed to last 17 minutes to honor each of the Parkland victims. But some of these things went on for hours and sometimes they took on a festival, kind of party atmosphere. In New York, students marched on the, of course, Trump International Hotel and at the Brooklyn Borough Hall. In D.C., you saw the clip. They gathered at the U.S. Capitol and the White House.

MALE STUDENT PROTESTER: We will accept nothing less than comprehensive gun control. If it is what it takes, we will shame our national policy makers to protecting us. You know we have a moral problem in this White House. This is in our hands now and if any elected official gets in our way, we will vote them out and replace them ourselves.

INGRAHAM: That's nonpartisan completely. The mention of Trump, just ignore that. My goodness, so much for honoring the victims. This was nothing but a left wing anti-Trump diatribe. Peel it all back. It could have been written by anyone at move-on.org.

While a significant number of liberal educators supported the walk-out politicking, a few administrators and teachers actually had a better idea like the ones that called into my radio show this morning.

FEMALE TEACHER, PROTESTER: As a conservative social studies teacher, I have mixed emotions about the walk-out today, but I did make time for the periods for the students to wake out and air their opinions. We had a really good dialogue. I was really surprised to find out that they understand that it's more than just gun control. It's more the mental health, parents needing to be present in their kids' lives and to address the issue of bullying.

FEMALE TEACHER, PROTESTER: Struggling public schools did have walkouts. Our parochial school teachers put together a program of a walk-in. They went into the churches and auditoriums and recognized the victims with prayer.

INGRAHAM: I really like that. Think about that commemorating the lost, remembering the victims. Prayer offered as a class. To me that makes a lot more sense than yelling into a microphone in front of soft government building.

We're talking about students here. For anyone who takes the time to look at our academic standing in the world, students need more academics, more classroom time. Not more hysterics. According to the latest Pew survey, American 15-year-olds rank 38 out of 71 countries in math and 24th in science.

Places like Singapore, Poland, Portugal and Macau beat us by huge margins and we are worrying about protests and walk-outs? We need sit-ins like sit in class and learn. Let's be clear. Democrats are using these kids to whip up enthusiasm for the mid-terms, 2020 and beyond and for voter registration.

It's theater with real world consequences because I'm telling you, when these placards are trashed and the tv producers stop calling, Johnny still won't read as well as the other countries and maybe not write as well or distinguish between a polynomial and a poly wag.

Political activism is terrific. I love it, but it should not be conducted during the school day. So, if you kids want to protest, have at it. Probably better after you graduate from high school. For now, your education and your studies are far more important than any march. Even if the politicians and the activists try to convince you otherwise. That's the 'ANGLE.'

The Chicago Republican Party is filing a lawsuit over these walk-outs from the Chicago public schools. To tell us why is the chairman of the Chicago GOP, Chris Cleveland, and also joining us is Jetu Brown, the national director for the Journey for Justice Alliance, one of the organizers of the walkout.

Gentlemen, it's great to see both of you. Let's start with you, Chris. The lawsuit has not been filed although you didn't file a complaint. What is the beef? These kids are just organically getting together and expressing their First Amendment views.

CHRIS CLEVELAND, CHAIRMAN, CHICAGO GOP: Well, that's not exactly what the situation is though. The nature of our complaint with the Inspector General's Office was that these teachers and the administrators in the public schools were using taxpayer dollars to advance a political agenda.

Now that's not just distasteful, it's not improper, it's not only improper, it's illegal too. It's contrary to Chicago public school rules and Illinois state law that says you can't just write taxpayer checks to political movements. It's arguably a violation of the 1st Amendment rights because there's kids who were coerced into doing this who may not agree.

INGRAHAM: G2, I understand that the children who didn't want to take part in the walk-out were instructed to -- they could gather in a classroom. They didn't have to hear it or go to it, but classes were cancelled during this period of the school day. Why is that good for the kids today who need frankly more classroom time and more focus on their studies?

JETU BROWN, HELPED ORGANIZE THE STUDENT WALKOUT: I think that we have to remember that one of the things that education has to be is relevant. So, we talk about what makes good education, a curriculum that is rigorous a curriculum that is relevant and engages young people in a way that is creative and inspires them.

So, I think when young people have real world issues about -- like being afraid of being killed in their neighborhood or being afraid of being killed with someone bringing an automatic weapon into their school, that it is not about a partisan issue. It's about young people.

I know the young people that I engage with who were passionate about letting their voice be heard during this time. There's young people from my community who have been working on issues like this for years.

And I think, you know, have not received the support from mainstream media that young people from Parkland receive. I know that this was not an issue of at least from the young people and the people that I've engaged with, this is not about young people being parroted or manipulated by adults.

That's kind of insulting.

We have to remember that there was a time when you know, you couldn't host a show like this. A time when I couldn't sit on a TV channel like this. It was young people that pushed the establishment to say this is what the moral issue of the day must be. We cannot --

INGRAHAM: So Jetu, I hear what you're saying. My concern is and my point in the ANGLE was, the idea that this is just a bunch of students getting together and students -- to some extent, there were -- you have heartfelt views, I get it. It's not about whether you have the right to protest.

It's about whether schools should be used to advance a political agenda and it is a political agenda that a lot of parents and a lot of students do not feel comfortable with and feel excluded from. I don't think, Jetu, you probably would have been all that thrilled if the march was an anti- abortion march.

That students were encouraged to attend, things sent around like this e- mail from an elementary school teacher in Chicago yesterday. Feel free to join in the morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. outside for a walkout and informative action. You're more than welcome to spread the world to tell family, friends and the media.

Sarah Faller, a middle school literary teacher, Jonathan Burr Elementary School, I don't think it was that agenda or a conservative agenda or a pro- life agenda would have all of this from the mainstream media interviewing them, putting them on TV. Do you think that?

BROWN: Well, I will say if you thought that I was going to come on this show and say that this is a Republican issue, then you're mistaken. I think the issue -- the failure to address the gun violence in the United States is a bipartisan failure. It's a failure by Democrats or Republicans. So, for those who stood outside with young feel today, the work is not finished.

INGRAHAM: You didn't answer my question, Jetu. I'm not even saying it's a Republican thing. I'm saying it's political. If this were a massive push for a pro-life rally nationwide pushed by the Catholic Church or other organizations that weren't political I do not think would have groups aligned with the teacher's unions or other organizations cheering them on, a lot of kids are pro-choice.

Why would you push that? There's been 55 million babies that were not born in the United States because of that movement. That's a lot of bloodshed.

I don't think a lot of people would be thrilled about that.

So, Chris, you want to file a lawsuit perhaps. It does seem to be contrary to the policies that I've read in the Chicago school district, but nevertheless, this is a very popular movement. I think Jetu is right. Gun violence is a big problem in Chicago. We have a lot of lives lost and a lot of different solutions, not just grabbing guns, but there a lot of different solutions that are being embraced by students.

CLEVELAND: Well, I don't know that that is actually the case. I mean, what I'm seeing here is coercion. I'm seeing that the kids are being encouraged to fill out these posters and go out and protest and urge their congressmen to vote for stronger gun laws.

The business they're not being coerced is absurd. I mean, kids in our elementary school -- I actually became attuned to this because I received an e-mail from our principal at our elementary school. Kids ages in grades

5-8 were being herded outside to do this.

You have 10, 12-year-old kids that are told if you don't want to do it, you can go sit in a room by yourself and your friends will be outside doing this. This is straight-out coercion and a left-wing agenda. It's crystal clear that it's paid for by taxpayer dollars and this is improper.

INGRAHAM: Jetu?

BROWN: Yes, I mean, I think it's an insult to young people to say that in order for them to raise their voice in a way that it's passionate, that it's clear, that somehow they have to be manipulated by adults. I remind you --

CLEVELAND: Come on.

INGRAHAM: They're kids, Jetu.

CLEVELAND: What 10-year-old kid is going to know how to argue this and understand the issue? They don't understand this issue.

BROWN: See, and I think --

CLEVELAND: Serious.

BROWN: I would say this, I'm not in every classroom, but I will say this, the overwhelming majority of young people that you see speaking around the country, the young people in Chicago, who walked out of their schools and then went to the mayor's office on a Democrat --

INGRAHAM: Aren't they supposed to be in school? Aren't kids supposed to be getting skills to get jobs and to be independent adults. I mean, there's plenty of time for political activism, Jetu.

BROWN: No. Schools are young people together so I'm not advocating for daily walk-outs but --

INGRAHAM: Why not?

BROWN: When issues become critical and young people are screaming to us whether it's through gun violence in the street or gun violence in their schools and we're suffering from inertia, it's not our place to say whether they're correct or incorrect.

INGRAHAM: It's our place as adults -- wait a second. Are you saying that adults do not have a role in guiding the actions of young people? Is that what you're saying?

BROWN: I never said that. What I said was that when adults have failed to address quality of life issues for young people and young people raise their voices up, it's not --

INGRAHAM: They can do that any time they want, but not during the school day when other kids might not agree with the agenda.

BROWN: So, do you think that the people who worked at Woolworths looked it when young African-Americans and white children sat in and sat on the lunch counter --

INGRAHAM: That issue is not a relevant issue at all. We're out of time.

I get your point. I celebrate political activism. Jetu and Chris, I celebrate political activism. I think it's awesome. I think a lot of kids were excited and they think -- I get that. We're talking about --

BROWN: That's not how you're presenting it. Your discourse --

INGRAHAM: No, no. Jetu, it's a political issue. It's being pushed by political groups that have an agenda. Democrat politicians that want to drive turnout. That's my point. Not all political activism. It's great, but this is a school day. Kids have to learn. A lot of kids don't agree with it. That's intolerant to make all kids feel like they have to take part in this or they're not --

BROWN: I know young people in Chicago that did not walk out. Nobody pressured them. Nobody criticized them.

INGRAHAM: If it were a conservative issue being pushed, I think a lot of people would claim they were excluded and they felt like it was an intolerant atmosphere. That's why schools can't become political because people disagree on these issues. They're very complicated. Constitutional laws involved.

I was 12. I didn't know that much about constitutional law, but maybe a lot of the kids do that I didn't know. Guys, great conversation. We'll have you on for an hour. Thank you so much for joining us.

Up next, apparently, you're fired have become dirty words. Is there a double standard is the way the media is covering Trump's cabinet changes?

We'll debate it, up next.

INGRAHAM: The left and the lame stream media, total meltdown over the firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. My question is, what took so long? President Trump is looking for a cabinet that he says shares his vision. After 13 months, he knows what's he wants.

I don't remember hearing the press complain when Barack Obama actually didn't move to fire aides that were either incompetent or just blowing it time after time like former HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebellius. She botched that whole Obamacare roll out. She wasn't fired.

U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice stated outright falsehood on like five national television shows about Benghazi and she was given a lateral promotion over the National Security Council, and the list goes on and on.

But guys, isn't this just smart organization? It's all coming together now. Looking to analyze this now is Richard Goodstein, a former Hillary Clinton aide, and Byron York from the 'Washington Examiner.' Great to see both of you.

All right. Richard, I have to say I'm a little bit surprised that there's all this caterwauling about Tillerson. He called the president a moron, let's face it, last summer. He would never answer the question about whether he did or didn't. You know the president didn't like that. They didn't share the same vision on a lot of issues. What is the big deal?

RICHARD GOODSTEIN, FOREMR ADVISOR TO HILLARY CLINTON: I think what the press is reacting to is the gutless way in which the president fired him. I think even his biggest defenders have to say to put out to a former CEO of Exxon in a tweet --

INGRAHAM: Now you like Exxon.

GOODSTEIN: He's a formidable guy. He ran a global operation. In a tweet to communicate as he did frankly with Reince Priebus and his gutless way with James Comey, he took precedent saying 'your fired'-- doesn't have the spine.

INGRAHAM: That's what you're upset about? You remember how Obama fired Mattis? Did he do it face to face? He didn't. He didn't fire -- Mattis learned about it through the media. He did not know he was fired. Never told -- that's General Mattis. So, this kind of, I'm so outraged, come on.

GOODSTEIN: General Mattis was not in Barack Obama's cabinet.

INGRAHAM: He was the head of the Central Command.

GOODSTEIN: He was not in Barack Obama's cabinet. Tillerson -- what CEO is going to sign up to work for Donald Trump when they see Rex Tillerson dealt with like that?

INGRAHAM: I wouldn't have fired him that way, but he was told on Friday by Kelly that he was out. He knew that on his way to Africa. He knew that.

I would have done it differently. Fair criticism. That's kind of a process deal. I don't know why Trump does that, but he does that.

Mattis got the bum's rush treatment from Obama, too. McChrystal was a patriot and he got knocked off. So, is this a sign of real chaos? We have a lot of other changes. Looks like Byron, they're coming. Could this be too chaotic?

BYRON YORK, 'WASHINGTON EXAMINER' : Well, first of all, you knew they would be first-year changes. Everybody knows that. It happens in other administrations. This has -- this administration has had more changes than some of the others. There's no doubt about that. You know, I think what has happened is that Trump has experimented in various places with bringing people in that had no governmental experience and people --

INGRAHAM: How did that work out?

YORK: Well, sometimes it does, sometimes it doesn't. For example, he will be probably looking for a new national security adviser. He really needs somebody who knows how the government works --

INGRAHAM: I get John Bolton will get that.

YORK: And Bolton deeply understands how the government, the executive branch --

INGRAHAM: Look what he did at HHS. Dr. Tom Price, well-respected guy, wasn't the best HHS secretary. He brings in Alex Azar, who was deputy HHS secretary for Bush, who was general counsel at HHS for Bush, ran one of the biggest divisions for Eli Lilly. He has a lot of experience.

It's a different -- he has a different approach now. Looks like McMaster will move out. Move Rick Perry out. Looks like Ray Washburn would be a fabulous choice in. And then move out Shulkin. Put Perry in to Shulkin's role at VA. Like Shulkin was out there, you know, having fun in Europe.

What was that? He's a Obama holdover.

GOODSTEIN: ‘ Axios’ is reporting that White House staff basically don't know which end is up. The problem with Donald Trump is who he is hiring. He's hiring foreign agents to be his national security adviser, his campaign manager. If you Google them, you'd see what their allegiances were. That's the problem --

INGRAHAM: Who are you talking about?

GOODSTEIN: I'm talking about Paul Manafort and Mike Flynn. That's the problem is who he brought in, in the first place, and obviously the way he's kind of dismissing people is not --

INGRAHAM: I'm sorry, Byron. I think that it would be really good for him to bring in Chris Christie. And Chris Christie and Trump have a really good relationship. Sometimes it can be feisty. But Christie has -- I know New Jersey, a lot of people didn't like him. I think -- I still think it's Christie's time. Watch Chris Christie. Go ahead.

YORK: Here's my prediction. There is a lot of time left. It's going to happen.

INGRAHAM: Christie is going to get hired at some point.

YORK: On the other hand, do look at Obama and the examples you gave were pretty good. I mean, Susan Rice did some -- she told clearly false stories repeatedly on national television. Lois Learner, improperly targeted conservative groups, found in contempt of Congress. And Kathleen Sebelius, the roll-out of Obamacare was disastrous. So, there's a lot of people that made some major mistakes and did not lose their jobs over it.

INGRAHAM: John Kelly, I like General Kelly. He might be a change.

YORK: I cannot say that. Everybody thinks where does he go? Where does the president go for a chief of staff after that?

INGRAHAM: I think that's a tough one. Great conversation. Later, why is the Vatican admitting to distorting letters of the retired pope? We'll tell you in the seen and unseen segment. That is wild.

But first, you will not believe how many MS-13 gang members are now in the United States and how they are endangering schools possibly taking over schools. Yes, that was in ‘ The Washington Post’ on Saturday, up next.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: All right, the violent gang MS-13 unleashing new havoc, yes, this time in Houston. Police say they arrested one of its members after he kidnapped a 14-year-old girl. And the suspect led them on a high-speed chase across an interstate. And this all happened yesterday, went on for 30 miles. And it didn't end until the suspect, Luvin Smith Reyes Sanchez, ran out of gas and surrendered. Police say the kidnap victim was not in the car during the chase and is OK.

Critics claim that the Trump administration is targeting MS-13 to demonize immigrants for importing crime. Statistics, though, do not lie. Here's what 'The New York Times' says. There are now 10,000 MS-13 gang members in the United States. And new reporting by the 'Washington Postover the weekend reveals how MS-13 is essentially taking over one high school in Suffolk County, New York. Police say the gang has committed 27 murders in the area, all since wave of unaccompanied illegal immigrant minors began arriving in 2013.

Joining us now, a man who is on the frontlines of the fight against MS-13, Jay Lanham. He's been great on radio, too. He's the director of the Northern Virginia Regional Gang Task Force. Jay, the 'Washington Post' is like finally really on to this I think. They're reporting on what is happening in Long Island, which is stunning. A parent of a young woman who was murdered by MS-13 two years ago came on our show recently. This is what she said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm feeling the loss of my daughter. I feel it every day. There's not a day, a second that I don't think about my daughter. And they just don't understand the pain of a parent losing their child to this gang violence.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That was the mom, Evelyn Rodriguez, who was at the State of the Union with the president. Tell us the real situation as you see it, in northern Virginia, communities where you operate in. These were middle class, fairly safe communities when I moved here in 1986. It's a different world now.

JAY LANHAM, DIRECTOR, NORTHERN VIRGINIA REGIONAL GANG TASK FORCE:

Absolutely. And the influx of these gang members, especially MS-13 into the northern Virginia area has just overwhelmed the resources in the area.

The violent crime is unheard of, unlike what anyone would expect to ever see. The violence with machetes, which you can just imagine --

INGRAHAM: Machetes?

LANHAM: That's their favorite weapon of force. You can just imagine the

brutality that exposes to the body.

INGRAHAM: And when you see the results of this open borders, allowing these unaccompanied minors into the United States, we have 5,000 just in the New York area, 5,000 unaccompanied minors. As you pointed out before, I think, they're prime targets for MS-13 recruiting, are they not?

LANHAM: Absolutely. And we've seen that the last two to three years in the amount of violent crime being committed by juveniles, which we didn't used to see. So there have been so many of these kids that have come into the community. They're scared to death. They're put into schools. Some of them don't even read and write.

INGRAHAM: In their own language, thank you.

LANHAM: And these gang members know this. They prey upon them. They exploit the weaknesses, the lack of a family structure, relationship issues. They exploit all of it.

INGRAHAM: You know only four percent of the unaccompanied minors who come into the United States during that Obama wave, only four percent have been deported. When this first happened, you remember what Barack Obama said, you're not going to be able to stay here. That was his original comment, but everybody stayed here. So we have thousands upon thousands of previously unaccompanied minors rolling around the United States, some with sponsors, some with not. And not all of these are gang members obviously.

But let me show you what is happening in Texas where we had this high-speed chase. The Texas Public Safety Commission has listed the most lethal gangs in Texas. This is last July, the report that came out. Here they are.

Tango Blast, another gang, a predominantly Latino gang, the Latin Kings has been around for years, Texas Mexican Mafia, another horrific gang, and MS- 13. OK, MS-13 is number four. Deadly because of the cartel membership and the cartel connection to these gangs. Tell us why that drives the violence.

LANHAM: Well, MS-13 started because they were protecting themselves from the Mexican Mafia. Now we're finding tend to work with the Mexican mafia because the cartels are pushing the drugs across the border including the heroin and the Fentanyl, and they're working together, Mexican Mafia, MS- 13, and even outlaw motorcycle gangs to distribute these drugs throughout the United States.

INGRAHAM: So drugs are a huge part of this. How big is human traffic in

MS-13?

LANHAM: It's large. It's difficult to prosecute. And what's unfortunate is most of these girls involved are brainwashed and they don't see themselves as victims. And it's a hard case to prosecute and to investigate because of that reason.

INGRAHAM: And how do the police who many times are understaffed, overworked, underpaid, and they're going up against one of the most brutal gangs in the world, not just -- in the world.

LANHAM: It's difficult.

INGRAHAM: So ridiculous that this is happening to these beautiful parts of the United States. Suffolk County, bedroom community in New York, northern Virginia, Gaithersburg, Maryland. This is like middle class, safe communities.

LANHAM: It's a fact, MS-13 is the fastest growing gang in the United States, and the propensity for violence is very high.

INGRAHAM: And by the way, President Trump specifically called them out over the weekend when he did that rally in Pennsylvania. I'm glad he did, keeping that issue front and center. Jay, thank you so much, and keep up the great work.

And up next, a ‘ Washington Post’ columnist, check this out, advocates aborting children with Down syndrome, and the Vatican is misrepresenting a letter from Pope Benedict to the media. What is happening there? We're going to explain it all in our ‘ Seen and Unseen’ segment with Raymond

Arroyo. Stay there.

INGRAHAM: Time now for our ‘ Seen and Unseen’ segment where we expose what is really going on behind the big cultural stories of the day. And here now to fill us in is FOX News contributor, bestselling author, Raymond Arroyo. All right, Raymond, let's start with this columnist with the ‘ Washington Post’ Ruth Marcus who used to just focus on politics and I think the court a little bit, and now she wrote a column if she had a Down syndrome child, she would have aborted the child.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: The title was ‘ I would have aborted a fetus with Down syndrome, women need the right,’ which is terrifying.

She goes in and she talks about when she had two pregnancies and she took the Down syndrome test. And then she writes of her own pregnancies, ‘ I'm going to be blunt here. That was not the child I wanted,’ she said if it had been positive. That was not the child or the choice I would have made.

You can call me selfish or worse, but I am in good company. That evidence is clear that most women confronted with the same unhappy alternative would make the same decision. As you can imagine, people are terrified and were horrified when they read that.

INGRAHAM: So all the kids that are amazing angels who are kids with Down syndrome and who have changed families and -- yes, it can be -- it is challenging. How do they feel after reading that?

ARROYO: The horrifying thing, ‘ That was not the child I wanted.’ What other children don't you like, Ruth? What other qualities or genetic abnormalities --

INGRAHAM: That's coming. What if you screen for cancer? I had breast cancer. No, we don't want that one.

ARROYO: You can screen for eye color. You can screen for sex. You can screen for hair color. What if you don't like though attributes of a child?

INGRAHAM: How about future political designation?

ARROYO: I don't know if they can test for that one yet. I wonder what you would come out.

INGRAHAM: That is coming. Keep her out.

ARROYO: You mentioned it a moment ago. Anyone who has spent time around with children with Down, they have such a capacity for love and empathy.

Ruth Marcus needs to spend a little more time with them. She might learn something, a more happy alternative.

INGRAHAM: Now, what is going on, five-year anniversary of Pope Francis and the white smoke. I remember you.

ARROYO: I was there, on a competing network.

INGRAHAM: We won't mention. And I remember your face. You were kind of surprised.

ARROYO: Yes, I was.

INGRAHAM: Anyway, so what is going on with this P.R. campaign that seems to be launched by the Vatican five years later?

ARROYO: As you're seeing this is footage from a new documentary called ‘ Pope Francis, A Man of His Word.’ Here's what bugs people --

INGRAHAM: Do you have to say that? You're the Pope. A man of his word, what?

ARROYO: Wim Wenders, who is an Academy Award nominated documentarian, he was recruited to do this by the Vatican, Monsignor Dario Vigano. He runs the communications department. Why is the Vatican funding a film about their boss? But they are. It's a -- the Pope looks into the camera, talks about his ecological concerns, his concerns for the poor. You see the touchy-feely video here. The question is why five years later? Some are saying this is an effort to insulate the Pope and protect him from criticism which he has encountered over the last five years because of the changes to church teaching, practice, and doctrine. And that is a big concern.

INGRAHAM: When Benedict and John Paul wrote their big biographies, their big books, those things are huge sellers. Is this Pope moving books? Are they moving a lot of books?

ARROYO: I'm told he has not had a ‘ New York Times’ bestseller yet.

INGRAHAM: That's a little odd, don't you think?

ARROYO: Well, the Vatican is embroiled now in its own difficulty today.

The news came out, this is a big blunder, a black eye for the Vatican.

There was a letter they released, we'll put a picture of it up, from Pope Benedict affirming that Pope Francis and he are in continuity, internal continuity.

INGRAHAM: So no doctrine is changing, don't worry, no change coming.

ARROYO: Right. Did you see that letter they released? They smudged out the end of it so you couldn't read what was next. What people don't realize is those 11 books of theology that you see on the righthand side of the screen, this was designed to bolster Pope Francis' theological heft, and here you have Pope Benedict saying we are in continuity. It turns out, if you read the rest of the letter, which no one could read until today, it said I don't have time to read the books so I really can't pass judgment on his virtues. Turns out they completely misrepresented what Pope Benedict said.

INGRAHAM: Wait a second. Raymond, for all the people watching out there, you're not catholic, you're like the Vatican, what is this about. Da Vinci code stuff. You have --

ARROYO: It's not that bad. There are no albinos running around.

INGRAHAM: You have two Popes, OK? You can't have two Popes. I know you had -- we had one.

ARROYO: One resigned and retired.

INGRAHAM: That was always going to cause a problem. You're dealing with

two Popes.

ARROYO: It doesn't cause a problem if you don't need the former Pope to vouch for you. And apparently now the Vatican feels it would help Pope Francis --

INGRAHAM: Can I get in a separate topic that we -- we're going to do this

-- I'm going to do this in the next segment. I want your view. On this before -- Hollywood is now trying to cleanse itself of Harvey Weinstein completely so they're doing these inclusion riders in contracts, in their production contracts. They have to have -- represent people of all backgrounds in films, in front of the camera, behind the cameras, so people with disabilities, different ethnicities, different genders.

ARROYO: So I'll be looking for albino Popes and people with receding hairlines.

INGRAHAM: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, they're going to be talking about it, but do you think this is really going to change filmmaking for the better?

ARROYO: No. This is CYA move. But you'll get into it.

INGRAHAM: I just had to get your take on that. These Hollywood stars think they found the ticket to solve all their problems. We're going to tell you the latest, and it might make films even more wacky than they already are, next.

INGRAHAM: As the Harvey Weinstein fallout continues to ripple across the entertainment landscape, Hollywood thinks it has found a quick fix to save its reputation. Remember Oscar night? It was a total bomb, featuring a parade of actors trying to shame all of us Americas over our supposed sexism, bigotry, and xenophobia. It resulted in the least watched Academy Awards ever.

But one Hollywood star thinks she has the answer. The hot new catch phrase in Hollywood is called an inclusion rider. Think of it as affirmative action for films. Best actress winner Frances McDormand launched the

movement, really popularized it, in remarks after the Oscars.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FRANCES MCDORMAND, ACTRESS: There has always been available to all -- everybody that does a negotiation on a film, an inclusion rider which means that you can ask for and/or demand at least 50 percent diversity in not only the casting but also the crew. And so the fact that we -- that I just learned that after 35 years of being in the film business it's not -- we're not going back.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OK, we're not going back. Let the bean counting begin. Like producers, be warned. If you're movie is not sufficiently diverse from cast to crew, your star may sick the P.C. police on you. The concept is catching fire in Tinsel Town, and all the kids want to do it. A ‘ USA Today’ headline blared Matt Damon, Ben Affleck join Hollywood stars in adopting inclusion riders. Wait a minute, this Ben Affleck?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BEN AFFLECK, ACTOR: Let's do a Janet Jackson stunt. Let's scare them off.

Should we do a Janet Jackson thing? Are you wearing your nipple ring?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I'm sorry, we couldn't resist. Yes, so the perps of the past are now the diversity patrol of the future.

And how would this work exactly? Like Hollywood loves to virtual signal its diversity, but it's actually one of the most intolerant clubs in all of America. So will that inclusion rider cover underrepresented groups in Hollywood like, let's say, people of faith, conservatives and pro-lifers?

Don't hold your breath.

Memo to Hollywood -- people are skipping your art house films because they lack diversity. Well, what do I mean? The characters you sell us don't look or act like the people in the seats. So if you're really curious about your industry, you drop the agenda, stop making niche art house type films and embrace true inclusion, first and foremost of the audience.

Hillary's Indian follies, another type of film, up next.

INGRAHAM: Before we go, it's time for ‘ The Last Bite.’ Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is still on that trip to India, and on foreign soil she is still trying to explain what happens.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENT CANDIDATE: His whole campaign, ‘ Make America Great Again,’ was looking backwards. You don't like black people getting right, you don't like women getting jobs, you don't want to see that Indian-American succeeding more than you are, whatever your problem is, I'm going to solve it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: ‘ The Hill’ newspaper is now reporting that even staunch Clinton allies and advisors think the comments were cringeworthy and ultimately detrimental to Democrats. No kidding. Her comments were as ungracious and uncoordinated as, well, Hillary's footwork at this ancient Indian palace.

There it is. I guess she was in a hurry for the curry. That's Raymond's fault, that line.

That's all the time we have tonight. Is there a gif? It was a very slippery step. That was a very slippery step, like a Chevy Chase playing Jerry Ford on ‘ Saturday Night Live.’

We want to hear what you have to say about the show tonight, so tweet me @IngrahamAngle to share your thoughts. Ed Henry is up next who is in for Miss Shannon Bream.

END

