Judge Jeanine: Genius is rarely recognized in the moment

JEANINE PIRRO, HOST: Breaking tonight, President Trump doing what he does best.

He did a raucous rally in one of the states that helped put him over the top in 2016.

Hello, and welcome to "Justice." I'm Jeanine Pirro. Thanks for being with us tonight

We have a big show on deck tonight with reaction to President Trump's rousing speech that just finished up, plus the developing news of a summit between the president and Kim Jong-un.

Tonight, I'll be talking with Corey Lewandowski, Seam Spicer, Colonel Allen West and more, plus my opening statement.

But first, some highlights from the president tonight.

(VIDEOCLIP STARTS)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: They announced he is not going to send missiles up any more until through the meetings. Well, think of that, you know, we were losing -- we were getting a lot of missiles sent. I wouldn't say Japan was thrilled with missiles flying over Japan. They are happy with what I'm doing. And who else could do it? I mean, honestly, when you think -- they're not going to send missiles up. Think of it? They're not sending missiles up, and I believe that. I believe that. I really do. I think they want to do something. I think they want to make peace. I think it's time, and I think we have shown great strength. I think that's also important.

They say, they want to stop the missiles. They want to denuclearize. They want to do all of these things, and all of these people are like they can't believe it. It's unbelievable.

I said to my wife, I said, "You know, it's amazing. They are really nice tonight. It's really amazing. They are all saying this is an incredible achievement. This is." Okay, then, I get up in the morning. Some time goes by, right? Same people, they are saying, "Not that big a deal. Anybody could've done it. Obama could have done it." Obama had a chance -- no, no. They are saying Obama, Obama, Obama. Obama was driving you down.

You take a look at those numbers before we took over. They were heading down.

The economy is the best it has ever been. Your coal -- by the way folks, some of you who are in the coal world. Your coal is coming back. Big, big, big, big. Your steel is coming back. Your steel is coming back.

We've created three million jobs since Election Day. Nobody thought that was possible. We passed the largest tax cuts and reform in American history. We've created more than 300,000 new jobs alone last month.

But our new slogan, when we start running in -- can you believe it, two years from now, is going to be Keep America great, exclamation point. Keep America great!

(VIDEOCLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: President Trump firing up supporters in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. We'll hear much more from the president later this hour, but now, my opening statement.

Genius is rarely recognized at the time it occurs. Greatness most of often realized not in the moment, but rather in retrospect.

As President Trump waged his unique battle to get North Korea's dictator, Kim Jong-un to the bargaining table, he was roundly criticized for his style, telling Kim Jong-un as he continued to launch his nuclear warheads on intercontinental ballistic missiles that Kim would be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.

And Trump threatening in no uncertain terms that his nuclear button was bigger and more powerful than the dictator's.

And in that back and forth, Kim threatens to send a birthday gift on Independence Day to the American "bastards." The name calling was unprecedented. Madman, rogue, gangster, frightened barking dog, dotard, rocket man, little rocket man -- the criticism of course by the American media was relentless.

The narrative was that Trump was instigating a nuclear holocaust. That the United States was giving Kim Jong-un no out other than nuclear war. This in spite of the fact that Kim was repeatedly launching ballistic missiles threatening their reach to Guam, Hawaii and the mainland.

Trump of course, in his usual fashion was undeterred. All the while, continuing to impose a slew of economic sanctions, warning that if forced to defend ourselves or our allies, we would have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.

So, here we are, March 10th, little rocket man, seeking to sit down with the president of the United States. Never in our history or theirs has this happened. No other president could accomplish this, not Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, not Bill Clinton, not George W. Bush and certainly not Barack Obama -- all either incapable or unwilling to confront a predictable impending disaster that Trump warned of in 1999 long before he became president. Don't believe me, listen to the president just two hours ago.

(VIDEOCLIP STARTS)

TRUMP: You know, they were saying, "Oh, well, Obama could have done that." Trust me, he couldn't have done it. He wouldn't have done that. He would not have done it, and by the way, neither would Bush, and neither would Clinton, and they had their shot, and all they did was nothing.

(VIDEOCLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: The case of Bill Clinton is even worse. He gave more than $4 billion to Kim's father in exchange for North Korea's dismantling and disbanding its nuclear weapons program.

(VIDEOCLIP STARTS)

BILL CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This is a good deal for the United States. North Korea will freeze and then dismantle its nuclear program. South Korea and our other allies will be better protected.

The entire world will be safer as we slow the spread of nuclear weapons. The United States and international inspectors will carefully monitor North Korea to make sure it keeps its commitments.

(VIDEOCLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: Yes, that worked out really well, Bill. Not only did they not keep their commitment, they built a nuclear armament to threaten our people. So, much for the Bill Clinton-Neville Chamberlain, a peace man approach to dictators.

As far as George Bush in 2008, he did his part in appeasing Kim Jong-il by actually removing, I said removing North Korea from the American State Department's list of state sponsors of terrorism. He really had a grasp on the issues, that one.

And Barack Obama, in his inimitable fashion with language we have heard before said, he was going to "work with all the interested partners in the international community to take appropriate steps to the let North Korea know they cannot threaten other countries with impunity." Now what does that mean? Whatever it meant, it didn't scare Kim.

Now, instead of recognizing the historic moment and the genius that got a whack into a madman to the bargaining table, the mainstream media chooses to hit criticism on Donald Trump when their own champions accomplished absolutely nothing.

(VIDEOCLIP STARTS)

JEREMY B. BASH, FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF, U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE AND CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY: In some ways, the president kind of got boxed in here. He couldn't say no to this invitation.

ERIN BURNETT, ANCHOR, CNN: There is no way that President Trump can be ready by May to have a high-stakes negotiation on denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. It's just impossible. You can't wing it. Kim Jong-un is going to be fully prepared. I think that he's playing to the president's ego and the president's weaknesses.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's not as if you have a president like Eisenhower who was schooled in diplomacy and politics and the military who knew these issues. This president doesn't read and he doesn't study and he doesn't prepare.

(VIDEOCLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: And of course, the New York Times says that Donald Trump could end up being played by Kim like, "a gold-plated violin."

Well, one more thing, Kim Jong-un knows full well that he comes to discuss full-blown denuclearization, full nuclear disarmament -- not a freeze, not a reduction and he also knows he is not dealing with a Barack Obama who buckles to dictators like in Iran when he caved and gave $150 billion taxpayers' dollars to so-called stop the development of a nuclear bomb.

And get this, we are not even in a position to verify or monitor if there is nuclear disarmament or even do site inspections, and rest assured, there will be no cash sent unmarked on marked planes and various world currencies. Count on a new and totally different agreement with teeth with Donald Trump.

It was Trump's genius in crippling economic sanctions that brought this dictator to his knees, and although the mainstream media is worried, predicting that Trump will be outsmarted and outplayed by this dictator, in truth, the only people who need to be worried are the North Koreans.

Donald Trump is more than the man Kim thinks he is. He's already outsmarted him, and that can get us a peace deal that will certainly last a long, long time.

Joining me now with reaction to President Trump's speech and all of the developing news on North Korea, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. All right, good evening, Corey. So, you heard the president's speech I assume.

COREY LEWANDOWSKI, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER: I did.

PIRRO: All right, well, he was in typical form, I would say rare form, but that's typical for him in front of a group of thousands, correct?

LEWANDOWSKI: Look, I love Donald Trump when he's in front of 20,000 people talking directly to the American people. He is so good. He is so captivating and what he did tonight was remind the American people by bypassing the mainstream media of all the accomplishments of this administration.

He still gets no credit for Judge Neil Gorsuch, for all the justices he has put on the Supreme Court, the historic tax cuts that he has delivered for the American people. The mainstream media doesn't want to talk about it. So, he gets out and he talks about it and the American people are reminded every time they open their paycheck that it's because of Donald Trump that they have more money.

PIRRO: I want you to listen to one of the things that he said about Maxine Waters.

(VIDEOCLIP STARTS)

TRUMP: Maxine Waters is a very low IQ individual. Do you ever see her? Have you ever seen her? We will impeach him. We will impeach the president -- but he hasn't done anything wrong? It doesn't matter, we will impeach him.

She is a low IQ individual. You can't help it. She really is.

(VIDEOCLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: Well, you know what, I have to tell you, that was a long time coming because she started before he even took office. What do you think of him now focusing on her, low IQ, is that going to stick?

LEWANDOWSKI: Well, it's Maxine Waters, it's Nancy Pelosi, it's Pocahontas-- it's all the same people that had been attacking this president and not helping him put an agenda together which the American people want to support, which is less taxes, less regulation.

Look at what he's done on the regulation side. This president has done everything that he has campaigned on, that he has pledged to fulfill including the tariffs on foreign companies that are dumping their steel and aluminum on our soil, and all they can say is, "Let's impeach him." There is nothing to impeach him for other than standing up for Americans.

PIRRO: And you know what's amazing, Corey is the fact that I mean, when you look at Hispanic unemployment, African-American unemployment, you look at all the jobs that are coming to this country, I mean, you would think that those people who are -- who feel forgotten by other administrations at least would recognize that there is something good here, but I want to ask you something, Corey, in your other life, you were in law enforcement, correct?

LEWANDOWSKI: I was, yes.

PIRRO: Okay, how do you feel about what's going on in California. The president talked about this tonight, sanctuary cities. And you know, this mayor, where the Department of Justice is coming after her and California for pretty much warning illegals, not just illegals -- the chambermaids, but the criminal illegals that we are coming for them.

LEWANDOWSKI: Well, Judge, I will tell you, someone who is a first responder who went out on the job every day and unfortunately had the unfortunate duty of serving in three funerals for three officers in the state of New Hampshire who were killed in the line of duty, I can tell you this, there is -- it is unforgivable that elected officials warn people that police officers who are sworn to do their jobs are coming to do a duty that they are tasked to do and to give criminals a heads-up that they will be coming against the very nature of the individuals who are serving them every day to keep them safe is so disgusting to me, I hope the Justice Department prosecutes them to the fullest extent of the law.

PIRRO: Well, do you have faith that Jeff Sessions will?

LEWANDOWSKI: Well, I think Jeff on this one is very tough. I think what he's done on MS-13 is tough and I can tell you, I think Jeff is going to do the right thing when it comes to appointing a new special prosecutor to look at these FISA application abuses.

PIRRO: Well, okay, well, he's been talking about it. He is thinking about it. I don't know how long it is going to take him to think about it, but it seems to me that with the FISA court and all the abuses that we have heard of. I mean, that is fundamental. The most secret court in the United States being played by the Clinton campaign, as well as the DNC.

And finally, what do you think of this meeting with Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un. You know, I kind of think that Kim wants to meet him, I really do.

LEWANDOWSKI: Well, look, Judge, you know the president very well. He is so gracious and so magnanimous in private, but he's the greatest negotiator our country has ever seen, and I can tell you this, the people of South Korea, the people of Hawaii, the people of Guam -- they can sleep better at night because Donald Trump has pledged to take a meeting, which means no nuclear testing will continue and if that isn't success and I don't know what is, he should be up for the Nobel Peace prize.

PIRRO: Well, let's hope so. Corey Lewandowski, it's good to see you, Corey, take care.

LEWANDOWSKI: Thank you, Judge.

PIRRO: All right, and Colonel Allen West is still on deck tonight to weigh in on the president's speech. Plus, what does President Trump's original White House press secretary think about the North Korea summit and tonight's rally? You're going to find out when I am joined live by the one and only, Sean Spicer, right here, next.

(VIDEOCLIP STARTS)

TRUMP: I'd love Oprah to win. I'd love to beat Oprah. I know her weakness. No, no. I know her weakness. I know her -- you know, I know very well. I was on her last show or one of the last -- I guess, the last week. She had Donald Trump and Donald Trump's family. My, my, my we have come down a long way, haven't we?

I'm now president and probably, you know, but think of it, I know her weakness. Wouldn't we love to run against Oprah? I would love it. I would love it. That would be a painful experience for her.

(VIDEOCLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: President Trump not holding back tonight on any topic, giving a rip-roaring speech at a rally in Pennsylvania. Here with me as the former White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer joins me live. All right, Sean, what do you think of the Oprah comment?

SEAN SPICER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: He's in his element tonight. And I think that's what's important. It's the same kind of momentum and energy that won him the election. He did very well in that portion of Pennsylvania, the 18th Congressional District where Rick Siccone is facing off next week on Tuesday and by firing up those people and reminding him not only what's at stake, but what he has done and what he's going to do, he provided the energy tonight that's going to put Rick over the top, I think come, Tuesday.

PIRRO: Yes, well they say, it's a tight race now, correct?

SPICER: Yes, I think is going to be a tight race. It's all going to be about turnout. And that's why it's so important that the president was there because that base of his is so solid that when he goes out and says, "I need this guy there to continue to do all of the things that I'm doing," and he's doing a ton from the regulatory stuff to the economy. He mentioned South Korea, the stuff he's doing on steel and tariffs.

It's so important to that area of Pennsylvania in particular. And it's important that they understand what a partner he needs in the Congress from Pennsylvania.

So, him getting out there, getting back into his element, reminding the crowd what's at stake, why he needs Rick's votes in Congress is crucial heading into these final hours.

PIRRO: And you know what's interesting, Sean is, and you were on the campaign trail with him obviously. I mean, he can still draw that crowd. And he -- you know, he hangs on to them. You know that he could get through that speech in 30 minutes, but he milks it. He makes sure that they get their money's worth. And obviously, there is no money, but that they get -- they wait in line for hours, and he's not going to let them leave disappointed.

But there is another sound I want you to listen to, imagining if he didn't win. Let's take a listen.

(VIDEOCLIP STARTS)

TRUMP: If I don't win the election, their ratings are going to go so far down, they are going to be out of business, every one of them. Can you imagine covering Bernie or Pocahontas? Pocahontas? How about that. Pocahontas. Can you imagine these guys, some of them are actually smiling, but some of them just can't stand it, honestly. Some of them, they can't take it.

Can you imagine having to cover Elizabeth Warren for four years?

(VIDEOCLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: He's not afraid of anybody, but go ahead, Sean, what is your take on that?

SPICER: Well, I think there is a few things there. I mean, he's absolutely right when it comes to the ratings. Everybody admits it. It was funny, there was an interview with some of the late-night show hosts the other day and they said, "You know, our monologues and our jokes used to always be about the news, but Donald Trump is the news now. He is the first, second, third, fourth segment on every show."

So, part of reason that the late-night shows are all about Donald Trump is because the news is all about Donald Trump.

The thing that I think is fascinating is that they focus more about process and chaos and less about the achievements. You think about Friday, Judge, 313 jobs. The expectation was supposed to be for 200,000. 313 -- that's a 113,000 more Americans that have a job largely because of the tax cuts and the regulations that this president has done and we are only 14 months in.

At some point, the press is going to have a hard time making excuses for not covering the accomplishments of the president.

PIRRO: And you know, Sean, I think it was in the New York Times today that I was reading and almost begrudgingly said, and it looks like it's going to continue going higher, you know, that there will be more jobs. It was like they were upset about it, but I want to ask you something, you know, they talk about chaos in the White House, right?

You were in the West Wing and they say it's a disaster, nobody knows what's going on. That this one left and that one left. What's it like when Donald Trump is in the West Wing? Is there is any question about who is in charge and what the agenda is?

SPICER: No, not to mention that -- look, the thing that I find fascinating about this whole discussion is that as a voter and as an American, here is what I care about -- it's results.

I care about whether more Americans are working, whether or not they are getting higher wages, whether or not our borders are safe. The flow of illegal immigration is down, whether or not ISIS is on the run, whether or not businesses and manufacturing is coming back and businesses are thriving.

All of those metrics are moving in the right direction. I will tell you that I will take chaos and whatever else they throw our way if we continue to have results. Because at the end of the day, you don't want boring and no results.

What this president is giving us is yes, he's mixing it up. He is not satisfied with the status quo. But the bigger point, Jeanine, and this just gets largely missed, he is doing exactly what he said he was going to do, and he's behaving exactly how he has before. He's a disrupter who likes to bring people in, fight it out. Get the best idea and charge forward. He's doing everything he said he was going to do and getting results.

PIRRO: All right, Sean Spicer, thank you so much for being with us tonight.

And the outrageous statements of the week are still ahead we've got some real beauties tonight. And next, it's a star-studded panel ready to do battle with Katrina Pierson and Richard Fowler ready to weigh in on the Trump speech, "Justice" rolls on in a moment.

(VIDEOCLIP STARTS)

TRUMP: Without Donald Trump, the Olympics would have been a total failure. It's true. It's true. You know, might as well say it, nobody else is going to say it, right? I might as well say it. You know, it's a little hard to sell tickets when you think you are going to be nuked.

(VIDEOCLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: There he was wrapping up his big speech a short time ago outside of Pittsburgh and what a speech it was. My political panel is here and ready to react to it, so let's get right to it. Former Trump campaign spokesman, Katrina Pierson and Democratic strategist, Fox News contributor, Richard Fowler.

All right, so, Katrina, he says if it weren't for him, they all would have been nuked. What's your take on that?

KATRINA PIERSON, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN SPOKESMAN: You know, Judge, this is Donald Trump in his element. He loves being around his supporters. He's out there with the people supporting a candidate that he believes is going to help him pass his agenda. He's having a lot of fun. I miss candidate Trump and I think tonight was a really great night for the president.

PIRRO: All right, Richard, your take on that one?

RICHARD FOWLER, CONTRIBUTOR, FOX NEWS: Well, I think the problem the president has and we saw that in this rally today is he doesn't have a clear focus on what his agenda is. He went to Pittsburgh or the suburbs of Pittsburgh to campaign for somebody who is in a tough, tough special election. And I don't think he made that candidate any better because he didn't talk about the candidate at all.

PIRRO: I think he did. Go ahead, Katrina.

PIERSON: Well, he did talk about the candidate and he even brought the candidate on stage and gave him the microphone. He talked about all the policies that he's been pushing at the national level to get a partner and that's going to help him from Pennsylvania.

FOWLER: He also managed to insult Maxine Waters. He managed to go after Oprah Winfrey.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: You just said, Richard.

FOWLER: He managed to go after Chuck Todd.

(CROSSTALK)

PIERSON: It's insulting.

FOWLER: None of that had anything to do with the Pittsburgh's current Congressional race.

PIERSON: Himself. But see that's where the left and the media gets Donald Trump confused, Richard. You keep saying that he insults individuals when he's really just sticking up for himself. I know you guys aren't used to Republicans fighting back, but that's just something that you're going to have to deal with.

FOWLER: Wait a minute. First of all, I am a very practical progressive. I think the president is right on steel. I think the president also has to talk with North Korea. I think, Judge Jeanine, we weren't outnumbered when I said a couple of months ago, he should have sat down with North Korea and I'm happy the president is doing it. So, I will clap for the president at times.

PIRRO: North Korea is sitting down with him. They asked for a meeting.

FOWLER: Either way, they are sitting and they are having a conversation.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: . sit down with Obama, right? Or the others.

FOWLER: No, wait, listen, but this is not -- this North Korea issue is not a time where we should sit here and say, who is bigger? Who has the bigger muscles? What we need to do -- the reason we are going to talk to North Korea is because this is the most probable scenario of nuclear war on the globe.

So, whether -- if we choose not to deal with them and they launch nuclear weapon, there is no going back from that. The whole world is in peril. And so, I don't care who sits down with who. I am happy the president is having the conversation.

PIRRO: All right, the (inaudible).

(CROSSTALK)

PIERSON: Well, the only reason that they are sitting down is because there was this argument about who has got a bigger nuclear button and the president clearly won that argument, but what is really important here is to talk about what's happening next. This is something we have not seen. Something the president is not getting credit for because we have the same old suits and geniuses out there that got us into this mess. Constantly criticizing the president.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: All right, I am going to interrupt you for a second. There is a great deal of discussion of Rick Saccone. So, Richard Fowler, you are totally wrong on that one. But I want you both to listen to what the president says on another sound.

(VIDEOCLIP STARTS)

TRUMP: You know, how easy, remember I used to say how easy it is to be presidential? But you know, I'd be out of here right now if -- you'd be so bored because I could stand out, right? I am very presidential.

(VIDEOCLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: Katrina?

PIERSON: You know, if you listen closely, Jeanine, you will hear someone yell, "You are one of us." This is America's president. This is an individual that speaks the way that everyone else does when no one else is listening and Americans loves that.

FOWLER: I am not sure how you could be the American president when you have the lowest approval rating of all American presidents in recent history.

PIERSON: Well, you're the American president when you are passing American policies. The one that actually won the presidential campaign.

(CROSSTALK)

FOWLER: When only 33 percent of Americans approve of him and this is my view, mind you Katrina, mind you, the reason why he's in Pittsburgh is because this is a seat that Donald Trump picked up by 20 points just 16 months ago. Now it's neck-and-neck because of the president's rhetoric and because he's not acting presidential.

PIERSON: It's not because of the president's rhetoric. If there's any candidates struggling out there.

FOWLER: Why? So, why.

(CROSSTALK)

PIERSON: Richard, because they're not Donald Trump. It's just that simple. These candidates have to step up their game. It is a special election. He wants to get out there to help him and there is only one poll that counted. It was last November. The people have spoken. America's president is there. And don't let the special elections fool you. Just ask Republicans in 2006 and Democrats in 2010.

FOWLER: That's why Republicans in Congress are retiring like it's going out of style. There's more committee Republican -- no more committee chairs who are Republicans who have retired.

PIERSON: So, now you know why people are retiring.

(CROSSTALK)

FOWLER: Because they don't want to run in this midterm election with Donald Trump.

PIRRO: Richard, stop. Richard, would you deny that the economy is in much better shape since Donald Trump has been there?

FOWLER: I don't think this election has anything to do with the economy, but I'll give the president his marks on the economy like I said. I will praise the president when he needs to be praised, but that does not take away from the fact, that overall, across the board, he's unpopular with most of Americans.

PIERSON: And he was unpopular when he won the Electoral College, and that's why we are having tax cuts.

FOWLER: But I am glad you admit that he's unpopular.

(CROSSTALK)

PIERSON: We are absolutely pushing an America first agenda.

FOWLER: I'm glad you admitted that he is unpopular. We are making progress, Katrina.

PIERSON: Those are the polls. The polls are the point. The polls are always wrong.

FOWLER: You just admitted that he was unpopular.

PIERSON: The polls are always wrong.

FOWLER: You just said it, so we don't assume.

(CROSSTALK)

PIERSON: On Election Day, all of Hillary Clinton supporters were crying because she was up by 10 and lost handedly, so don't go by polls.

FOWLER: But you just admitted that he's unpopular. You're his former campaign spokesperson.

PIERSON: In the polls, off course, he's unpopular in the polls. Look at the polls. Look at the media outlets.

(CROSSTALK)

FOWLER: I think you said we know he's unpopular but he won the Electoral College.

(CROSSTALK)

PIERSON: Look at the methodology.

PIRRO: The more you hear it, Richard, don't you (inaudible).

(CROSSTALK)

PIERSON: No, they don't understand that.

PIRRO: All right, let me final, would you admit, though, Richard, that in spite of whether he acts presidential or not, this man can draw crowds. This man has done more in one year than most presidents, especially in terms of legislation and in terms of the economy. It is totally different now.

FOWLER: I think you have to parse that question. Yes, he draws crowds. He's a reality show star. Of course, he's going to draw crowds. And he's entertaining. There's no question that he's entertaining. I mean, and that's why he's a ratings hike for every news channel, so they cover him wall to wall.

But with that being said, and I will give him marks on the economy, but with that being said, you cannot have the world's leading economy, the world leader of a White House in utter and total chaos, which is where we are right now.

PIERSON: You know what though, Judge.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: Have that.

FOWLER: Do we even have a coms director in the White House right now? I don't think so.

PIERSON: Donald Trump is the communications director.

FOWLER: I don't think we can (inaudible) communications director inside the White House.

(CROSSTALK)

PIERSON: What I will say is during the campaign, Richard, Beyonce and Jay- Z could not fill a stadium for Hillary Clinton. Donald Trump filled stadiums all over this country.

FOWLER: That's an absolute red herring.

PIERSON: The president is popular. The people love him. We saw it tonight. We are going to continue.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: Katrina Pierson and Richard Fowler. Thanks, guys.

(CROSSTALK)

FOWLER: Thanks, good to see you, Judge.

PIRRO: And stand at attention, there is a Colonel on deck. Colonel Allan West has a lot to say about the Trump speech, so don't go away.

PIRRO: Welcome back to "Justice" on this busy night of news. My next guest knows a thing or two about politics war and diplomacy. He is a retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel and a former member of the US House of Representatives, Fox News contributor, Colonel Allen West joins me.

All right, good evening, Colonel. Thanks for being with us tonight. I assume you heard the president's speech.

ALLEN WEST, FORMER MEMBER OF THE US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: Yes, I've heard many of the different points that came out from it, and I think once again, if we are going to sit down and try to say that President Trump is an atypical type of president who is going to go out and give like you said, a very dry type of campaign speech, that's not his mantra and that's not the type of platform that's he's going to try to use.

But no one can take away from him that he has been able to do something in less than 18 months that the previous 24 years have not been able to do, and that's bringing the leader of North Korea to the table.

PIRRO: Well, you know, given your military background, I mean, you see, I guess, or have a sense of this, you know, more than most of how serious this is with a guy who certainly appear to have the capability of hitting a lot of America with his nuclear warheads on the ICBMs.

WEST: Well, absolutely, you know, I was stationed there in South Korea along the DMZ in the Second Infantry Division back in 1995, and at the time, that was his father that we were dealing with, and of course, we continued on with the concessions to give him the food aid and monetary aid any time he rattled sabers.

But for the first time, we have had a president that pushed back. We can argue about the type of rhetoric that he's used or what have you, but sometimes, a bully need to know that you will stand up to him and you are willing to throw a punch.

The most important thing is that Kim Jong-un knows that he cannot take the first offensive action because China has already said that they will not stand for that. So, we do have a sense of a high ground that we can continue to implement these sanctions which put a stranglehold on him and I think that's what has brought him to the table.

PIRRO: You know, it's interesting, Colonel, you mentioned China. I think it was President Xxi who said that, he was going to be president for life and President Trump made a comment joking about, you know, can you imagine president for life? And everybody comes out and they dump on him and so he's so serious about it.

Why don't you take a listen.

(VIDEOCLIP STARTS)

TRUMP: I was joking and I said, "Ha, president for life. That sounds good. Maybe we're going to have to try it."president for life. But I'm joking. But I'm joking, and they knew I was. Everybody in there was laughing. Everybody is having a great time. I am joking about being president for life.

A couple of them went back, Donald Trump with his dictatorial attitude now wants to be president for life. You know it's straight. Fake news.

(VIDEOCLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: He doesn't get a break.

WEST: No, I'd tell you, you know, anything that President Trump does is going to be looked at with a very particular eye or a very mean and sarcastic view from the liberal progressive media, to include some people saying that even if he sits down at AP's table, they still could end up at war.

But this past week, we just had a woman by the name of Elizabeth Grunick, who wrote a commentary in The Washington Post about why America should try socialism. But we just finished trying it for the past eight years, and Ms. Grunick was not joking, but you would hope that she would have been.

PIRRO: Well, I think, it's certainly is a commentary on where the Democratic Party is going. But you know, the president made it very clear that 2020 is in his sight. You know, it's not "Make America great again," it's going to be "Keep America great," explanation point. But what do you think is going to happen?

I mean, you were in Congress, 2018, you know, it is middle of the first term of a president, not a good year generally.

WEST: Well, I think what you saw happen with Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Both of them delved into a very unpopular policy and that was healthcare, and that is why they saw massive losses. But right now, when you listen to the Democrats, they are the party that stands for illegal immigration and sanctuary cities. That's not a winning issue.

Bernie Sanders is out there talking about repealing the tax cut law. That is definitely not a winning issue if you want to take away the crumbs that you have just given to people, and if you are looking at restoring our military, you look at having a stronger foreign policy, why would we want to turn it over to a party that had us in a position of weakness?

So, I don't think they have a platform other than, "We hate Donald Trump and we want to impeach him"

PIRRO: Well, it's interesting because tonight, he did renew a call to Congress to stop funding sanctuary cities, chain migration and he hit the Dems tonight for obstructionism. You know, there is now the Department of Justice going after the Mayor in California.

WEST: No, he is absolutely right. Of course, the president is going to be traveling out to California. Look, California is the petri dish for all of the progressive socialist policies that you want to see exported all across the United States of America and you know, me being here in Dallas, Texas, they have this mantra called, "Turn Texas Blue." Why would you want to turn Texas into anything except the economic successful engine that it is? Why would you want to have it look like California? Why would you compare the capital of Texas -- Austin, Texas with San Francisco? That's not a winning proposition.

PIRRO: All right, Colonel Allen West, always good to have you on "Justice." Thanks for being with us tonight.

WEST: My pleasure, Justice, thank you.

PIRRO: All right. She is back. Kathy Griffin is desperately trying to be semi relevant again, so I helped her out by putting her on this week's list of the most of outrageous things I heard this week and I will share it with you next.

PIRRO: Former first daughter, Chelsea Clinton taking a page from Joy Behar's book this week, criticizing the president on "The View." Take a listen.

(VIDEOCLIP STARTS)

CHELSEA CLINTON, FORMER FIRST DAUGHTER: Please do your job. Focus on your job. Please don't worry about like the Oscar ratings or how my mom is doing, although thank you, she is doing great.

(VIDEOCLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: And that's just one of the most outrageous things I've heard this week. Here with me to break it all down, founder and executive director of Turning Point USA, my friend, Charlie Kirk.

All right, good evening, Charlie. What do you say to that one? Chelsea Clinton commenting on "The View."

CHARLIE KIRK, FOUNDER AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, TURNING POINT, USA: Well, I kind of laughed at it. You know, the President is doing a great job, but specifically in the last week, he has been doing the job of cleaning up the mess left of former President Bill Clinton. Let's look at two examples. Number one, Korea.

You know, you look back, North Korea had its way to get nuclear weapons because of the lack of leadership and the agreement from former President Bill Clinton. In fact, there are many people including, then businessman Donald Trump that warned the Clinton administration, don't do it. They are going to get nuclear weapons, and of course, you see this week, we are getting closer to peace talks than ever, thanks to the strong leadership of President Donald Trump.

Number two, look at trade. Of course, Bill Clinton pushed forth a disaster of NAFTA, which helped -- millions of jobs left this country and the president took a strong stand to protect US steel in this country.

So, you know what? He is doing his job. It's another outrageous statement from someone who is just swimming in political irrelevancy. Thank goodness her mother is not president of the United States.

PIRRO: Well, all right, well, let's go on to another rather interesting character, Kathy Griffin. Now, Kathy Griffin tweets and she posted a picture on Thursday to mark International Women's Day.

The United Nations designated the day of course to mark contributions of womenkind and she says, "It's #international women's day. I don't want to brag, but I just had to post this picture of me." get this, Charlie, "with the president of the United States." Except the picture is with Hillary Clinton. What is up with this nut?

KIRK: She is a bizarre person. You know, I have never seen anyone so willingly ruin their own career, know what they're doing and then play the victim like two days after. You might remember, she posed with the picture of the decapitated head of the president of the United States and complains that the media is unfairly going after her. It's absolutely outrageous.

PIRRO: But saying that she is with the president of the United States and with Hillary Clinton.

KIRK: It's creating her own reality. I mean, she might want to think that, and then of course, looking at International Women's Day, you look at Hillary Clinton, how you know, she mistreated women over the last 20 years.

I mean, look, Kathy Griffin, she keeps on getting a lot of attention. She is going to try to resurrect her career. Imagine for a second, if a conservative comedian or conservative actor did what she did with the head of a Democrat president, they would be done forever.

PIRRO: Yes, I wouldn't even want to think about it. All right, now here is one that I really get a charge out of. Connecticut governor says that the NRA has become a terrorist organization this past week. And he said the National Rifle Association -- do we have the sound on this? Okay.

(VIDEOCLIP STARTS)

DANNEL MALLOY, GOVERNOR, CONNECTICUT: Yes, quite frankly in some cases, it's a terrorist organization. You want to make safer guns, we will boycott your company. That's who they are. That's what they do.

(VIDEOCLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: Wow, terrorist organization. What do you say to that one?

KIRK: What a disgusting statement, and such a misunderstanding of what the National Rifle Association is. It's the nation's oldest and largest Civil Rights organization in American. In the 1960's when no other organization would do so, the NRA stepped up and trained, empowered and supplied black Americans to be able to fight back against, the Klu Klux Klan. They are anything but a domestic terror organization. It's the opposite. They defend our Second Amendment rights. They are comprised of millions of law- abiding Americans across the country.

You know what, to the governor of Connecticut, none of these mass shooters are NRA members. They are the ones protecting the rights of law-abiding Americans so that we could protect against the criminals. It's a disgusting statement, but I am not surprised given the insanity that left- wing politicians are now swimming in trying to figure out some way to describe what they can't understand which is a grassroots movement that has put them in the political minority.

PIRRO: And you know, Charlie, it's interesting, I mean, when Delta came out and they said, you know, that they were going to deny the NRA whatever it was, you know, the lawmakers said, "You know what, Delta, you are losing your tax break." Charlie Kirk, thanks so many for being us tonight. We'll be right back.

KIRK: Thank you, Judge. You bet.

Thanks so much for watching. See you next Saturday night. I'm Jeanine Pirro advocating for truth, justice and the American way.

END

