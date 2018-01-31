Parents of MS-13 victim share experience as SOTU guests

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," January 31, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: Welcome to "The Ingraham Angle" from Washington. We have so much to cover tonight. Breaking news we'll bring it to you, of course.

And Democrats showing their true colors sitting on their hands during key moments of the state of the union so classless. I will tell you what it really means.

Plus, we are all waiting to see what's in that FISA memo. We have some breaking news on that. When this might be released. We will get to that shortly.

Also, talk about a document dump, Hillary Clinton released an apology for ignoring that sexual harassment of a staff just moments before the president's big speech.

And, we'll talk to the parents of a teenager slain by MS-13 gang members the night after the president offered his family -- their family condolences.

But, first, the Democrats rage against Trump's optimism machine. That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.

Last night in his first state of the union address, the president delivered what was perhaps the most robust defense of American exceptionalism since Reagan.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: The state of our union is strong. This, in fact, is our new American moment. You can dream anything. You can be anything, and together we can achieve absolutely anything.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Wow. Now, my question is, when we have this precious gift, liberty, that men and women fought and died for over the centuries, think about our flag, our country. Why wouldn't everyone believe that it's all worth protecting and preserving? That our traditions and the American people are worth protecting?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: My duty and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber, is to defend Americans, to protect their safety, their families, their communities and their right to the American dream because Americans are dreamers, too.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, that last line sent the never Trump media right over the edge.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You saw a divisive speech. The wedge issue of immigration. The scare tactics of MS-13. It was a speech delivered almost from an alternate reality.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You tell me that that room is supposed to respond like this to the great dictator?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think the frame that they felt in the room was one that inflamed the cultural divide.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Only over at that other capable network would defending Americans and America be controversial. Now, call me crazy, but I think most Americans love it when their president stands up for them as a cheerleader for them.

Trump looked past the desperate detractors and toward true American heroes, the officer who adopted the child of a woman on drugs, families who suffered the death of children at the hands of MS-13 and by the way, we are going to hear from one of those families later on in the show.

And that brave North Korean defector who escaped others to do the same. The president celebrated our anthem, the military, families, and faith, and, of course, the creation of 2 million new jobs, employee bonuses, not crumbs. Business investment, optimism, all good stuff.

Trump is making things demonstrably better, and the Democrats are seething because of that they can't even bear to acknowledge the good. They can't even fain the appearance of being happy and good news for American workers and American business? Something is really wrong.

It's gone totally off the rails. The Democrats, I think, have allowed their personal hatred of Trump, the man to blind them to all the good that's happening around them. Now, look at the CBS snap poll taken right after the president's big speech last night.

Eight in 10 Americans who watched the state of the union felt that the president was trying to unite the country. Two thirds said the speech made them feel proud and a third said it made them feel safer. Check out the Democrat reaction today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The president's speech was a disappointment and a missed opportunity.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What I consider to be the lowest point in the president's speech last night was when he says Americans dream, too.

REPRESENTATIVE NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF., MINORITY LEADER: It was dangerous what he said last night. What he is doing brings tears to the eyes of the Statue of Liberty.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, if Nancy should talk about tears and the Statue of Liberty because that's a statue. Reality here is that by reflexively attacking Trump, while providing no policy alternatives, Democrats undercut and undermine the public good.

They call themselves progressives, but when there is actual progress, they recoil. Now, the left isn't afraid that Trump is going to fail, no way. They are afraid that he will succeed, and they are afraid that he is succeeding right now.

I was thinking about this earlier today. I think their happiest moment maybe since Roy Moore lost that Senate bid in Alabama was when the stock market fell by 400 points yesterday. They were probably hoping that it would take another nose dive today and that would be a permanent downturn.

If America were a stock, they would be shorting it. The Democrats went from hope and change to nope and strange. The Democrats are now officially post American. They have become the grievance industrial complex.

Maybe a hodgepodge of leftist rage and hate with one goal in mind, to keep their voters angry and resentful. So, when Trump issues a call like this, they become unhinged.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We can lift our citizens from welfare to work, from dependence to independence, and from poverty to prosperity.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Democrats don't want to hear that, and they certainly don't want you hearing it. All things considered and it's hard to say this, but I really actually believe this, they want us weak and poor.

Because when you are weak, you need them, and they think they can sell you on big government and, in turn, they have more power over your life. Now, let's face it, the Democrats politics of bitterness, I think it's pretty much out of gas.

And their post state of the union temper tantrums showed us the Democrats have become the worse stereotype that they tried really hard to foist on President Trump. They are angry, unserious, and hateful. And that's the Angle.

Joining us for reaction in New York is Juan Williams. You see him week nights here on FNC as co-host of "THE FIVE" and also "New Yorker's" John Bolton, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. and a Fox News contributor. Juan, have at it.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FNC CO-HOST, "THE FIVE": Well, I was listening because I think that this was an opportunity for the president to reach out, to reach across the political aisle and bring us together, and I just don't see it.

In fact, to me, this was an opportunity for real debate about real policies. I don't think the president introduced any real policies last night. Instead, the people that you accuse of grievance and resentment, I think, are well represented by people who said, oh, we like this Trump speech because Trump says things like Americans dream, too.

Yes, guess what? David Duke and the KKK loved that. How about a kid, you know, collecting flags for a cemetery? Oh, but guess what? That means that people shouldn't be able to protest if they feel there is police brutal, says Trump. They are not respecting the flag. Come on. You see this as -- you are so smart.

INGRAHAM: You know, when I think of the left always lurching to David Duke that's so four decades ago.

WILLIAMS: This is what he yesterday. That's not four years ago.

INGRAHAM: I'm talking about him. He is irrelevant. No one cares about David Duke. Again, you are making my point.

WILLIAMS: OK.

INGRAHAM: Trump talked about family leave. He talked about the opioid addiction. He talked about protecting all Americans. He talked about the American dream being accessible with hard work, faith, family, and a belief in oneself.

How does any of that seem divisive because he used the word American and America as many times as he did? I think, Juan, not you, I'm not talking about you, but I think there are a lot of Democrats who they reflexively recoil when he says something like Americans have dreams, too. That's what most people feel.

Their dreams have been neglected by politicians in both parties for years while legal immigrants and other identity politics groups are catered to, and what he said last night is we're all-American.

WILLIAMS: I don't know how you get an argument about that, Laura. I think everybody feels that way. We are all proud Americans. The thing is if you start to talk about the DREAMers in that way, and say, oh, Americans --

INGRAHAM: What do you mean? What way? Because it's our country. That's what he is talking about. It's our country.

WILLIAMS: He is separating us out and saying --

INGRAHAM: Right.

WILLIAMS: They have dreams, we have dreams instead of dealing with real immigration reform and a real policy.

INGRAHAM: Yes. We will get to that.

WILLIAMS: OK. Because that's what he didn't do.

INGRAHAM: Juan, actually what he has done is he's more than doubled his initial offer of 800,000 illegal immigrants to get amnesty --

WILLIAMS: Cut legal immigration.

INGRAHAM: Well, it's called compromise. He is not getting everything he wants, and Democrats aren't getting everything they want.

WILLIAMS: Building the wall 25 billion.

INGRAHAM: Democrats have offered no serious compromise on this at all. John, let's get to you on this. My point is the Democrats have left behind the idea of governing and governance, and they are in full resistance mode.

I think it's really telling when Clyburn said when he like reacted so negatively to the American dreams line. I can tell you my listeners today on the radio and they are not fans of David Duke, thank you very much. They loved that because they think they have been neglected and someone is finally speaking for them. Go ahead.

JOHN BOLTON, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS: Yes. I think the poll that you cited showed that Americans understand Trump was trying to reach out. And I think the Democrats' reaction was really the proof that the Henry Wallace wing of the Democratic Party has now finally and conclusively triumphed over the Harry Truman wing of the Democratic Party.

They have pushed themselves so far to the left that it's hard to see how they are going to come back. There is no Harry Truman wing of the Democratic Party anymore. There is no Joe Lieberman wing. It's really very similar what's happened in Britain with Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party.

This is a prescription for them to take themselves into political irrelevance because working class Democrats, the people who voted for Ronald Reagan. Many of the same people and their children who voted for Donald Trump in the industrial Midwest are appalled by this kind of behavior, and the Democrats are bringing it on themselves. I think it was so revealing. You couldn't have scripted it better.

INGRAHAM: Juan.

WILLIAMS: Well, you know, by the way, I think that the ambassador is right about the parties going to the extreme so that I think he is right. The Democrats are being driven to the farther left because of the antipathy towards President Trump, but also remember Republicans had a strong antipathy towards President Obama and were driven to the right.

But when I look at this and going back to what you were discussing at the top here, Laura, I look at President Trump coming out last night and saying I've got the biggest tax cut for you ever and we both know that's not true. I look at what happened with the Black Caucus, you referenced Jim Clyburn sitting on their hands when he talks about --

INGRAHAM: Black unemployment.

WILLIAMS: Yes, and I think to myself, oh, I understand why Laura and Ambassador Bolton have that reaction. I'm going to tell you my reaction which is wait a second, unemployment for blacks and Hispanics have been going down since 2010. This guy comes in office for a year, and he wants to take all the credit as if somehow it was his policies that turned things around. That's a lie.

INGRAHAM: Juan, as if politicians who are in office for any period of time don't take credit for what's happened in the year previous, and I can say this --

WILLIAMS: If you want an honest debate, Laura. Let's have an honest debate and not grab all the credit for ourselves.

INGRAHAM: Juan, when you see the public's reaction and in a moment, I will play some callers to my radio show today. You see the public's reaction, you have to admit that the Democrats, they are out of step, and I think they are out of line. I really do.

Substantive debate is great. I think the Republicans after when Obama came, in the Tea Party came to power in a way because they were debating Obamacare and the stimulus and the son of stimulus. It was substantive debate on those issues. They had big wins in 2010 midterms.

They were substantive. There was personal (inaudible). There were some of that, but they were substantive. They didn't walk out on Obama. Joe Wilson yelled something. They didn't walk out.

You know, you had Luke Gutierrez yelling or making faces and Joe Manchin kind of turned around at one point and looked at the Democrats saying you guys aren't going to stand for this?

WILLIAMS: You mentioned, Joe Wilson, you just said it.

INGRAHAM: Yes, one person. It's not a dozen people not showing up. Let's play this montage from my radio show today. Let's listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED CALLER: The Democrats actually seem the ones that are racist. You say black unemployment, Latino unemployment went up, they are not happy about that.

UNIDENTIFIED CALLER: I'm a very small business owner in West Virginia. I was floundering at best under the Obama administration. I am thriving now.

UNIDENTIFIED CALLER: I'm a Latino from Texas and I just wanted to say that I'm proud to have a president that loves America finally.

UNIDENTIFIED CALLER: It's great to have a president that's proud of this country, that wants to put Americans like me first.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: John?

BOLTON: Look, I think Americans are very patriotic and with good reason and it just completely confuses me why the Democrats get upset about it, but, you know, this is foreshadowed. This is not anti-Trump reaction on his part.

Barack Obama was asked on first overseas trip do you believe in America exceptionalism. He said the following. Yes, I believe in America exceptionalism just like the brits believe in British exceptionalism and Greeks believe in Greek exceptionalism.

When he says so these right wingers can't accuse me. Second, he took it all away. How about Ecuadorian exceptionalism. The Democrats have a fundamental problem with the uniqueness of America. They didn't used to.

Harry Truman didn't I have any problem with it he was a patriot. The Democrats take this course. It's not a culture war. This is something really that I think troubles Americans when they see that kind of reaction.

INGRAHAM: Juan, last word?

WILLIAMS: No, I just think that when the president says that Americans believe in exceptionalism, I'm all for it. I also think that he was right, John, that other countries think that they are very special as well.

But when I hear President Trump say things, oh, you know, not only did I give you a great tax cuts, but we have had such amazing growth and he didn't say, oh, yes, China has more greet. Canada has more growth. India has more growth.

He said his policies are going to turn -- I think, John, at some point wonder is this nationalistic in order to gin up the base and not engage in what Laura asked for honest discussions of policies to move the country forward.

INGRAHAM: Well, China has just announced today they are moving a major solar company to the United States because of the tariffs that President Trump put in place -- put that in your pipe and smoke it.

BOLTON: Blue collar Democrats.

INGRAHAM: By the way, guys, thank you so much. The FBI is not going to let the president release that controversial FISA memo without a fight. Up next, Professor Dershowitz and a former top FBI agent explain what the bureau may have to fear.

INGRAHAM: We told you last night how a mic caught President Trump saying he plans to release the House Intel Committee's controversial FISA memo. Earlier today, the White House Chief of Staff John Kelly implied its release was potentially imminent.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN KELLY, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Our national security lawyers in the White House, they work for me, work for the president. They are slicing it and dicing it, looking at it so we know what it means and what it understands.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did you see it?

KELLY: I did.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What do you think?

KELLY: We'll let -- it will be released here pretty quick, I think and the whole world can see it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now Fox sources are telling us it could be released tomorrow, and Adam Schiff just tweeted out that it's his understanding that the memo that was sent to the White House for review was changed somehow by Devin Nunes. We haven't confirmed that.

And so, he is complaining what the whole committee did not approve that that just was tweeted a few moments ago. But the FBI is fighting back against the release as we said earlier issuing a statement today claiming the omissions of some facts impact the memo's accuracy. You need the full context they say.

Let's discuss all this with former Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz in Miami Beach, author of the best seller "Trumped Up: How Criminalization of Political Differences Endangers Democracy," and in Atlanta, Chris Swecker, a former head of the FBI's Criminal Investigative Division in Washington and someone who personally knows Director Christopher Wray and Special Counsel Bob Mueller.

All right, Professor, let's start with you here. There seems to be these dueling leaks coming out today. Some leaks of information about Peter Strzok and the timing of his knowledge of the emails that were found, the additional emails in the fall of 2016. But, for the moment, let's focus on the release of this memo. Given what we know now, do you believe this memo should be released, should see the light of day?

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, HARVARD LAW PROFESSOR EMERITUS: Absolutely. And also, the context should be released. So, both sides have their say. Let the public decide. Let's see the memo. If people in the FBI think it's out of context, let them release the rest of the material in context and let the people decide.

As far as the Strzok issue is concerned, it just shows what happens when the FBI doesn't have a clear rule that says no discussing ongoing criminal prosecutions except to say indictment, no indictment, especially during an election.

If in fact Strzok tried to delay it, it probably back fired because if it had been released earlier, then maybe they would have been able to decide there were no more classified material and they would have corrected it earlier.

So, whatever impacted on the election, this should never ever happen, and we have to have rules preventing it from ever happening again.

INGRAHAM: Chris, you know Mueller. You know Wray. Christopher Wray under some fire although he was, you know, hugely praised by both sides at his own confirmation as head of the FBI, and your sense of where this is going tonight?

CHRIS SWECKER, FORMER EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF THE FBI: Well, as John Q. Citizen I would love to see the memo. I would love to know if the FISA court was misled. I would love to know if the FISA judge was aware that if the dossier information was included that it was paid for by a political opponent.

But the FBI executive in me or former executive in me says let's play by the rules. Not like this. This is not how you release information from a partisan body like Congress. I just don't have any faith in Congressional committees. I'm sorry.

They've got their own agenda and there's a process for releasing FISA information. I've used it. It's not that hard to use. There's a right way to do this, and I just like to see it done by the rules. You get in trouble when you start making up your own rules.

INGRAHAM: Well, what happens when the FBI makes up its own rules?

DERSHOWITZ: I have to tell you --

INGRAHAM: Who is supposed to do oversight of the FBI?

DERSHOWITZ: I have to tell you --

INGRAHAM: Chris, Congress does oversight at the FBI while there are amazing people at the FBI. If there was a political animus as Professor Dershowitz has talked about on this show so often undergirding the start of this investigation and the FISA application itself, we have a real problem on our hands politicizing law enforcement in the United States. I'm a huge defender of law enforcement. You have a balancing act. Follow the rules. What if the FBI wasn't following the rules and they were off halfcocked, Professor?

DERSHOWITZ: It's so refreshing to hear conservatives and Republicans questioning and overseeing the FBI. That's something that we liberals did for years and years and years. Now the Democrats are saying oh the FBI is beyond we reproach. We should never question law enforcement.

Conservatives are saying well, we need transparency. We need accountability. Look, everybody should be in favor of accountability by the FBI. And in my experience, at least, 99 percent of the time when people claim national security needs censorship, when it ultimately gets released, it was not really so important.

It was overstated. Look, the movie, "The Post," obviously the Pentagon papers makes that point. The government got up in front of the Supreme Court and said the country would fall if the Pentagon papers were released and they were released and of course, only positive came from it.

In general, I'm in favor of disclosure and full transparency and, sure, you follow the rules, but the rules ought to err on the side of disclosure rather than suppression.

INGRAHAM: Just for clarity purposes Adam Schiff's tweet that was sent out discovered late tonight that Chairman Nunes made material changes to the memo he sent to the White House, changes not approved by the committee. White House, therefore, reviewing a document the committee has not approved for release.

He attaches a copy of that document. So, Chris, you can close it out. But, you know, you shouldn't -- if that happened and I don't know if it did or not, well, you can't materially change a document that the committee hasn't approved. I would assume that's a no-no.

We have to learn more about that. Chris, you know Mueller, you know Wray. You also know the facts as they have developed about the agents and the Peter Strzok doing both investigations, Hillary e-mail and Trump. You have confidence in the outcome of this investigation.

SWECKER: I do have confidence in the outcome. I know Christopher Wray. I think he deserves the benefit of the doubt under these circumstances. I'm all for disclosure. The FBI are not snowflakes. They can take criticism. They can take oversight. They should be transparent.

But in this case, Chris has come forward and he was approved with the overwhelming vote of the Senate. Let's give him the confidence. Let's give him the credibility and let's go with his recommendation at this point and let's do it right. If there is misconduct there, let's refer that to the inspector general.

INGRAHAM: You keep saying let's do it right. They are doing it right. You act as if I'm putting aside this tweet by Schiff, they have done it right. Correct me if I'm wrong, Professor, they went through the process of the committee, reviewing this document, reviewing its contents for national security concerns, the chief of staff, the president, other FBI officials, you know, read it over.

Wray and now FBI officials say no, this is an issue of grave concern. That seems like -- to me it seems like a stretch. You keep saying do it by the rules. I think they have followed the rules. Again, setting aside this tweet that we can't confirm. Professor, final thoughts?

DERSHOWITZ: Constitutionally the president has the authority to declassify anything.

INGRAHAM: Right.

DERSHOWITZ: He is the ultimate authority on what can be declassified and if he wants to see the memo out, nobody can really overrule that decision.

INGRAHAM: All right, guys, thanks so much. This brought tears to my eyes last night when President Trump offered prayers for our next guest. In just a moment, we will talk to the parents of a girl murdered by members of that savage MS-13 gang on Long Island. Stay there.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Tonight everyone in this chamber is praying for you. Everyone in America is grieving for you. Please stand. Thank you very much.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: An incredibly moving moment last night at the State of the Union. President Trump consoling the parents of two teenage girls. Police say that Nisa Mickens and Kayla Cuevas were chased down and brutally murdered by MS-13 gang members in Long Island in New York in 2016. Three of the four people charged in the murders are illegal immigrants.

President Trump honored Nisa and Kayla last night by inviting their parents to the speech. We reached out to Nisa's parents Elizabeth Alvarado and Robert Mickens and both are kind enough to join us and share their thoughts on the evening and their reaction to that moment. To both of you, I thought a lot about you both today in the aftermath of this speech and the reaction, and I want to say for my listening audience on radio and I know all the viewers on FOX, you know, no words can express how incredibly devastated I know you must be, and we just thank you so much for being brave enough to come on the show and talk to us. Thank you so much.

ROBERT MICKENS, FATHER OF CHILD SLAIN BY MS-13: Oh, you're welcome.

INGRAHAM: I want to first just ask you what it was like to be invited to the state of the union speech. So many politicians haven't really confronted what MS-13 has done to American communities, Suffolk County in Long Island especially hard hit in 2016 and 2017 by MS-13. What was it like to be invited?

MICKENS: It was definitely an honor. And we were still shocked about receiving an invite. And, you know, this is something that we would -- if we was asked to do it again, we would definitely do it.

ELIZABETH ALVARADO, MOTHER OF CHILD SLAIN BY MS-13: Yes, we would. It was overwhelming.

INGRAHAM: Go ahead.

ALVARADO: I'm sorry. It was very overwhelming, and I appreciated that, you know, that he let us come there to see him. It was an honor to see him.

INGRAHAM: And you met with him before the state of the union speech briefly. And what was that like?

ALVARADO: It was good.

MICKENS: Excuse me.

ALVARADO: It was good. You know, when we walked into his office, it was like breath-taking. And I had Lisa's pin on me. So I asked him if he could take it for a gift. And he took it, and he took pictures with it. And he took pictures with me with it. And I -- you know, he is very genuine, a very nice president. I really am happy that I met him.

INGRAHAM: I want to ask you both what it felt like to find out that so many people in the room, they are mostly Democrats, did not stand up when you were recognized and when your daughter was recognized last night.

MICKENS: Well, I thought it was very disrespectful for the simple fact the Democrats who were there that did not stand up, there were African- Americans. So that hurts me a lot to show they did not have the respect or to honor what just happened to our lives and to Americans' lives. And it's not right. Regardless of how they feel about the president, they should show the respect because I would show them the respect if that was their loved one.

INGRAHAM: There was a woman on another cable channel earlier today, and, again, I tried to put myself in your shoes, hearing some of the comments that were made after this amazing moment where so many of us were literally crying with you, and her name is Joy Reid, and she said this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: He gave the speech tonight in which he makes it sound like the biggest issue in the United States, or the biggest threat is MS-13, a gang nobody that doesn't watch FOX News has ever heard of. So they felt like they are the biggest threat.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Elizabeth, like MS-13 is any big deal.

ALVARADO: I have no words. I mean, these are gang members that just, you know, decided to be a judge and a jury to take my daughter out like that. It's unacceptable. I don't want it to happen to anybody else's family. But something needs to be done. And I won't stop doing what I'm doing until everything turns out right. I can only hope and pray that whoever -- any gang members, please, stop the violence. It's enough. How much more blood do we have to shed?

INGRAHAM: Well, before we start enforcing our borders, they should never be in this country in the first place. If they weren't in this country in the first place, your daughter would still be alive today. That's what makes my blood boil. They should never have been here.

Robert and Elizabeth, thank you. I know we are going it check back with you. And we wish you both all the best. And I know it's a still searing pain for both of you. Thank you so much for spending some time with us tonight.

MICKENS: Oh, you are welcome. Thank you for having us. Like I said, it's an honor.

INGRAHAM: God bless you.

ALVARADO: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: And up next, are the Clintons up to their old tricks? We're going to explain when a former Clinton friend sounds off. Two fresh controversies brewing next.

INGRAHAM: What a way to bury a story. Everyone was ready for the State of the Union speech last night, and Hillary Clinton drops on her Facebook page at about 8:45 p.m. this longwinded apology, kind of, for botching the sexual harassment complaint in her 2008 presidential campaign after a female campaign staffer repeatedly accused her faith advisor of harassing her, and he wasn't fired.

Joining us now to discuss that apology drop and other matters is former advisor to President Bill Clinton Dick Morris who is the author of the new book "Rogue Spooks, The Intelligence War on Donald Trump." Dick, Hillary Clinton up to her old tricks. You know, document dump on Fridays we're used to. Document dump right before the state of the union speech, what do we make from this? What do we take away from it?

DICK MORRIS, FORMER CLINTON ADVISER: Well, Laura, Hillary's entire public persona is based on this issue, is based on two original lies. Sometimes people have original sins. She has the original lies. One is she says Bill didn't do all the stuff he is accused of doing, even though much of it is proven, and, secondly, she never believed it, that he did.

And the point of those lies is that she cannot admit that Bill does this stuff or that she knows about it and lets him get away with it because her entire political power is derivative. First ladies aren't elected. It's all derivative of being married to Clinton. And if the marriage is seen to be a sham and a fraud, she is. And, therefore, she will do anything, put up with any hypocrisy, any lie, any contortion to avoid admitting the truth.

INGRAHAM: And this other story also kind of bubbled up today in "The Guardian" newspaper. It was old home week in Clinton scandal-o-rama, Dick, because Cody Shearer, oh, my gosh, that name, Cody Shearer, all this stuff comes back. Cody Shearer supposedly wrote a second dossier which kind of confirmed the first dossier and that kind of blew up. But our reporting indicates that there is no there there. And so we are discounting what "The Guardian" reported today. However, give us a little background on this Cody Shearer and why anything he put together about Donald Trump could probably be dismissed summarily?

MORRIS: Well, Cody is one of the card-carrying original members of the black ops team that Hillary developed over the years to chase down blackmail the women with whom Bill was involved to cow them into silence. Kathleen Willey very explicitly mentioned him as part of that. And I believe that this was probably not the second dossier. I think this may have been the first dossier. I think that it's entirely possible that Hillary and her campaign people got Shearer to come up with these fantastic stories, which all major ones which have been totally disproven. But they couldn't release them under Cody Shearer's name because he had no credibility. At one point he was accused of negotiating a diplomatic solution in Bosnia and it had to be repudiated by the U.S. government. And the press knows all about Shearer. You know all about him.

INGRAHAM: No, no, no it's black ops.

MORRIS: They needed to find someone with credibility to be the front man for that, and they may have chosen Christopher Steele because of his background in MI-6. And it's also possible that the Brits played a role in this working through Christopher Steele.

INGRAHAM: OK.

MORRIS: We wrote this book "Rogue Spooks" and predicted all of this, and about the saying that there is basically a conspiracy against Donald Trump based in the FBI.

INGRAHAM: Deep state. Deep state is digging big holes, Dick. We're going to have you on radio tomorrow --

MORRIS: Oh, good.

INGRAHAM: -- to talk more about this. This is a fascinating development and we're going to stay on this, of course.

And by the way, Democrats are not only resisting the president, they're now resisting things that actually define all Americans. Frank Luntz joins me next to analyze the words that wound.

INGRAHAM: As President Trump delivered his state of the union address last night, the visuals became a public relations nightmare for petulant, grumpy Democrats. Here are some of the things Democratic lawmakers signaled that they didn't like.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We proudly stand for the national anthem.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: The motto is "In God We Trust."

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: We enacted the biggest tax cuts and reforms in American history.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: African-American unemployment stands at the lowest rate ever recorded.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: Giving our veterans choice in their healthcare decisions.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Let's bring in Republican pollster, public opinion guru Frank Luntz. He joins us from West Virginia. All right, Frank, the trigger words. I'm sorry, I was screaming laughing when things like "In God We Trust," and then they pan the crowd at the state of the union, the Democrats are all sitting on their hands. What triggered them the most and what drove them right over the edge?

FRANK LUNTZ, POLITICAL POLLSTER: Well, they didn't want to hear any success. Every time that Donald Trump pointed to a specific statistic, a fact about how things have changed in the last 12 months you saw no reaction from the Democrats.

Second is that any time he suggested that he was going to reach across the aisle and find some sort of bipartisan, they wanted no part of it.

And third, it goes back to the promises that he made and the fact that he is attempting to keep them. And I think it's a tragedy, quite frankly, that the Democrats don't realize that with Donald Trump's success, America succeeds.

Laura, a lot of people criticized the Republicans under the Obama administration that they wanted him to fail. And, yet, now, it looks like, and I think this is a tragedy for the country, that too many Congressional Democrats want Trump to fail so they can take over the White House. But what does that do for the country? That's a real problem.

INGRAHAM: What was amazing is on the immigration issue you had Trump going from 800,000 getting amnesty, Frank, to 1.8 million getting amnesty. And he said, look, people aren't going to get everything they want. That's compromise. I'm willing to compromise. Let's get this done together. It's like crickets, tumbleweeds were blowing through the Democrat section.

LUNTZ: This is something that the Republican have to realize, and I'm in West Virginia right now. And the gentlemen standing behind me, they are the reason why Donald Trump maintains his popularity and why he did so well last night. They feel listened to. They feel heard. And a lot of Americans felt left out until Election Day 2016.

On immigration, the public has to understand that it doesn't look like the Democrats themselves are ready to compromise. And if you don't get this legislation that provides border security as well as a solution for DACA, if it doesn't happen, it won't be because of Donald Trump. It will be because of Congressional Democrats.

INGRAHAM: Frank, I thought you needed bodyguards for a second. I want those guys to travel with me. They look pretty strong. I love it.

LUNTZ: I asked them the question, are any of these guys packing? This guy right here, he's packing.

INGRAHAM: OK, all right, good. We will leave it at there. Frank Luntz, thanks so much. We'll be right back. Stay right there.

INGRAHAM: Trigger warning. That's all the time we have left this evening. It's great to have Frank Luntz on and Dick Morris, by the way. But on this busy news night, Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team are all set to take it all from here. Cannot wait to watch. Shannon, take it away.





