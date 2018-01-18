Reps. Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz on FISA abuses

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," January 18, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right, Tucker. Thank you. And great show as always.

Welcome to "Hannity."

Tonight, in this hour, we're going to corroborate so much of what we have been telling you, I promise you don't want to miss a minute.

Breaking right now though, first, the House passes a short-term spending bill. It will now go to the Senate. And we are following the latest development as the deadline nears government shut down. By the way, government shut down is not that big of deal.

Anyway, the president also take as huge victory lap today in Pennsylvania on the economy. We're going to play for you what he had to say.

But, first, based on today's events, I have a message tonight for the special counsel Robert Mueller. Your witch-hunt is now over. Time to close the doors. That is the focus of a very important news breaking opening monologue.

HANNITY: All right, huge breaking news tonight. Now, we have been telling you it's coming. It is now here. Stunning reporting tonight from Sara Carter that we are confirming with our sources.

Classified DOJ documents that members of Congress are now reviewing it shows widespread and extensive FISA abuses against the Trump campaign. And we have names.

Now, here is how it all went down. At the last minute at the House, they finally got literally within an hour, their subpoena requests approved by the DOJ. Members of Congress were able to get their hands on all these classified documents. Now, at the last minute, Rod Rosenstein tried to stop it by going into Paul Ryan's office. Paul Ryan would have none of it.

Now, it is more disturbing than we ever thought. And at this hour, our sources are telling us that the abusive power is far bigger than Watergate. Remember, Watergate was a third rate break-in. What we're talking about tonight is the systematic abuse of power, the weaponizing of those powerful tools of intelligence, and the shredding of our Fourth Amendment constitutional rights that protect all of us against unlawful search and seizure.

It is complicated but it's also simple. We're going to break it all down for new a way that I hope is easy to understand. Now, go back to the Watergate comparison for a minute. We have a group of people who tried to cover up the lead up to an election. They broke in. They stole things they shouldn't have stole from the opposition.

What we're talking about tonight is an abuse of the powerful tools of intelligence that we use to spy on people, except those tools were used against an opposition candidate, and a president-elect, and his entire team. And it was done not only under false pretenses, but with the help of Hillary Clinton. She bought and paid for the dossier that they filled with Russian lies, propaganda, salacious details that were never true. And that dossier was corroborated, we now know, by a long-time Clinton ally and sycophant.

Now, here are the people that we're going to learn an awful lot about in the next couple of weeks. Pay very close attention. They are the highest ranks of the Department of Justice in your FBI. And tonight, we can confirm that the Trump-hating, Clinton-loving, FBI agent Peter Strzok and his mistress, FBI lawyer Lisa Page, they are at the nexus of everything and there is so much more information coming.

Now, at the end of all of this, we're going to learn an awful lot beyond any shadow of a doubt that the special counsel, Robert Mueller and his band of Democratic witch-hunters never should have been appointed and they need to be disbanded immediately. Now, here's why Strzok and Page are connected to everything.

What we're learning tonight is that these two Trump-hating individuals, they are at the heart and soul and center of it all. Remember, we still have 9,600 texts of theirs between each other that we haven't seen yet. And we're expecting that some of them will be released tomorrow. And everything that we have learned so far about Strzok and Page is now beginning to make sense. Let me explain. They called Trump an idiot, a loathsome human and said F Trump. And, by the way, the meaning by behind this particular text message is now tonight coming into clear focus.

Remember Strzok, he wrote his mistress, Page, "I want to believe the path that you threw out for consideration in Andy's office that there is no way he gets elected, but I'm afraid we can't take that risk. It's like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you're 40."

Now, we believe here at Fox that Andy, mentioned in that text, is the FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe. And this text message was sent on August the 15th of 2016. This is a very critical time frame and here's why. Around the exact same time that Strzok and Page are talking about their insurance policy, well, the Obama administration officials are going to the FISA court to get a warrant on Carter Page.

Stay with me. They are using Carter Page as a pretext to really spy on the Trump campaign. And now, it is transparent to all of us what Strzok was saying to page when they spoke about the insurance policy with Andy -- we believe Andrew McCabe in that text message, needing that insurance policy.

Now, everyone seems to forget Lisa Page is a key legal counselor for McCabe. See how it all ties together? And, listen, when they are sending the text messages about an insurance policy, they are also going to the FISA court.

Now, sources are telling us tonight that the first time they tried to get the FISA warrant against Carter Page was in the summer. It was denied. Then the second time they tried to get it in the early fall, they used the phony Clinton bought and paid for dossier. And this time, they were successful for one reason. The fake news dossier put the request over the top. It was the final nail in the coffin to get the FISA warrant out there against Trump.

Now, you can forget about the reporting about George Papadopoulos running his mouth at a nightclub to an Australian diplomat. Any lawyer is going to tell you that that four-way hearsay, that's never going to hold up in court. Hearsay doesn't hold up in court.

So, back to Carter Page and the FISA warrant on him. It's a very important variety of things happening here. At that point the Obama administration, they should have known that the dossier was totally false, full of salacious Russian lies. It should have been suspect on its face value. Now, Fusion GPS, they never even verified what was in that dossier, never tried, because they trusted Christopher Steele who they hired, who put it all together. The same Christopher Steele would reportedly, you know, pay Russians to get information. And by his very nature, think about it, he has a former MI-6 guy. He was highly skilled in deception.

So, tonight, sources who were familiar with this classified information, only Congress can see it right now. They are telling me that it's a case of show me the man and I will show you the crime.

All right. Now that you are up to speed on that part. We have a lot of questions for key people involved. Now, we need to know what all of these top Obama administration officials knew and when they found out, and exactly how they were involved in spying on an opposition campaign and an incoming president.

Now, our questions don't end there. What did Hillary Clinton know? Her campaign know? The DNC that she controlled know? We know they paid Fusion GPS, what, 12 billion plus dollars to put this phony dossier together. Did she know this was happening and when did she know it?

What did President Obama know? Was he briefed about the dossier before the election? Now, we believe he was.

To sum it all up, Clinton fixed the primary, remember, against Bernie Sanders. Then Peter Strzok and James Comey -- well, they fixed the investigation into her emails by exonerating her before even investigating that particular case. That allowed Clinton to stay in the race and at the same time, Strzok his mistress, Lisa Page, deputy FBI Director McCabe seemed to be on a mission, an insurance policy mission to destroy Trump. Insurance policy in case God forbid he wins, we don't think it's going to happen. And it's clear they were using the powerful tools of intelligence and a FISA warrant to have a backup plan in case Hillary lost.

This is far worse than Watergate. This is an abuse of surveillance and intelligence to win an election, a massive abuse of power. And it was all done by just a few people who think and thought they knew better than you about who should be the president of the United States.

This is only the tip of the spear. It is the biggest national scandal by far in our lifetime.

Joining us now with more information, Congressman Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz and Fox News contributor Sara Carter.

Sara, let me ask all three of you, yes or no, am I over the target?

Jim Jordan?

REP. JIM JORDAN, R-OHIO, HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE: Sean, what I read today in that classified briefing room is as bad as I thought it was. And every single American citizen should have the ability to see that information to know exactly what our FBI was up to.

HANNITY: Will it shock the conscience of the American people?

JORDAN: Sean, it shocked me. I compared it to -- I remember the day I walked in two years ago on the Benghazi committee walked in and saw the immunity agreements that were given to people in the Clinton investigation. I didn't know who they had given them to.

I opened up that folder and I looked down the Justice Department official slid that folder over to me on the table and look down and see they gave Cheryl Mills immunity during the Clinton investigation? Clinton's chief of staff? Her lawyer.

Today, when I read the material, I had that same shocked feeling. I was like wait a minute, this actually happened from our Justice Department and this FBI? That's how serious this is. That's why we are calling on every bit of that information we got to see today to be made public for you to see, for journalists to the see, most importantly for the American people to see.

HANNITY: Matt Gaetz, you saw these materials today, you are agreeing with Jim Jordan. Because it sounds like a few people decided they wanted to fix not only -- they fixed it not only so Hillary would get in trouble on the email server scandal, we know felonies were committed. She fixed the primary, rigged the primary. It sounds like they are fixing and rigging here a general election or to overturn an election, and, you know, I mean, whatever word you want to describe that -- fixing, rigging, a coup, I don't know.

REP. MATT GAETZ, R-FLA.: Yes, you are describing the very elements of a palace coup, and after Jim and Mark Meadows and many others of us reviews intelligence information today, it is abundantly clear that the entire Mueller investigation is a lie built on a foundation of corruption. And what is so important is that we get this information in to the public square. The best disinfectant for this corruption is going to be sunshine and that's why Jim Jordan and I have joined many other members of Congress in calling for this information to be released for the review of all of the American people.

You know, Sean, when you been on this show each and every night making claims about the bias and the corruption and the deep state, people have accused you and your guests of being tin foil hat folks, lone voices in the wilderness. This critical intelligence information will vindicate the claims that have been made by so many and it is absolutely essential that we share it with all Americans. That's what we're fighting for in the Congress.

HANNITY: Is it a fair statement that we've been -- the onion we have been unpeeling, we have been over the target the whole time, Congressman Gaetz?

GAETZ: Well, Sean, we can't get into the specific information, but I can tell you I am as certain as ever that the claims we have been making are accurate claims that there is intelligence information that backs it up. And that there has been a real attempt to undermine this president and it has come from the scariest of places.

Some of the very people we have been talking about will be exposed and the key reason that all Americans need to see this memo is that it names names. It says who was involved with who. How different actors and characters we have heard about interacted with one another. And that is the type of information that we need all Americans to see immediately.

HANNITY: Sara Carter, you have been all over this all day. What can you tell us about your reporting?

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I can certainly say that my reporting coincides with what Congressman Gaetz and Congressman Jordan are saying. And I think it's far worse than what I believed could have happened. And from what I have been told, senior government officials may be removed from office, may be fired. I don't know how far this will go.

I also want a lot of those questions answered, Sean. Who was in relationship to who when it came to these FISA warrants? How did they operate with one another? What were these really egregious actions that took place that only this memorandum and report can tell us?

And I have been watching my Twitter feed and I have been watching Twitter all day. I'm seeing #releasethedocuments, #releasethedocuments everywhere. The American public deserves to know the truth here. It is absolutely essential that we understand what was happening and this was a duly elected president of the United States of America, and if people within our own government were trying to usurp that and change the trajectory, then the American people need to know.

HANNITY: All right. I agree with you on release of documents. "The Wall Street Journal" tonight in an editorial, they are demanding the same thing.

Congressman Jordan, we deserve to see this. You agree with that? And how soon will would he be able to get our eyes on these documents?

JORDAN: Yes, great question, Sean. Here is the process, Chairman Nunes and the Intelligence Committee in the House, he can bring the committee back together. They can have a vote. If the majority of the committee votes to release these documents, the executive branch gets a certain amount of time to review them. If the executive branch gives a thumbs-up, they go public.

So, this could happen real quick. Chairman Nunes is committed to getting this information.

HANNITY: Not one Democrat wanted you to see it.

JORDAN: Well, no, they didn't. But after you read it and you see, and if they're playing partisan politics, you can see why they didn't want us to see that and why though won't want the American people.

But as Matt Gaetz said, and Sara say, this is something that needs to be out -- so this should never happen in a country as great as the United States of America and we need every single American, take a look at this and see what exactly their government did, their law enforcement division did. This is that kind of information and needs to be public as soon as possible.

HANNITY: Well, it sounds to me like a lot of people, Congressman Gaetz, need to be fired and investigated.

GAETZ: That's right. I think that this will not end just with firings. I believe there are people who will go to jail. I was very persuaded by the evidence.

And it also became clear to me why Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham felt it so important to refer this matter for criminal prosecution. You don't get to try to undermine our country, undermine our elections and then simply get fired.

So, I think there will be criminal implications here. We have to underscore the point that you and Jim Jordan just made. Every single Democrat on the Intelligence Committee voted against even allowing other members of Congress to see this information. So you know they're going to fight against release to the American people.

What are the Democrats so afraid of? Why don't they want the American people to know the truth about what was going on with the government, how that impacted the president, his transition, his campaign and it just seems interesting to me that Democrats don't want us to know what the entire basis was in the first place for the Mueller probe. They want to drag this out through the midterm elections to try to embarrass this president and distract from the critical work we have to do to save this great country. Let's release the documents.

HANNITY: Without giving any details, do you conclude that Mueller, the whole issue of Trump-Russia collusion never should have come up. Does Mueller need to disband and does he need --

GAETZ: Absolutely, this was a lie built on corruption, built on a sham. The entire investigation is a fiction. It's a fallacy.

And when the American people see how this began, when the American people see how different people interacted with one another, how organizations were infected and infiltrated and subjected to tremendous biased of individuals and how that really played out, I think that every American will understand how absolutely ludicrous it is that we continue to allow the Mueller probe to go forward. It needs to end because the entire basis is a lie.

HANNITY: I know from my sources, Sara, that they are saying this should result in the immediate firing of Lisa Page, of Peter Strzok, of Bruce Ohr, also Andrew McCabe.

I have some questions, where does Rod Rosenstein stick in this equation, the one who appointed the special counsel? Did he -- because we now know the dossier, the phony Clinton bought and paid for dossier, that was used for the FISA warrant. All of this leads to Mueller. That never should have happened because it was on opposition party propaganda.

And then what's with Comey, what's his involvement here? Where does he stand? Where does Mueller's investigation stand based on your reporting tonight?

CARTER: Well, apparently, when this document goes public, which I believe it will, I do believe it will be the unraveling of the Mueller probe. And I have been hearing that from other sources. And, Sean, this was all about in the beginning, remember, Trump-Russia collusion, Trump-Russia collusion. Now we know from what we have been hearing from the sources, from the congressional members who have seen this memo that the collusion appears to be between certain members of the FBI and the DOJ and the Hillary Clinton campaign, and that the foundation of this was all based on lies.

Not only do I want to know what Rosenstein who was actually the Department of Justice was withholding that information for a long period of time, you know, and then finally gave it up to the House Intelligence Committee.

HANNITY: Did Rosenstein sign off on extension of this FISA warrant? Do we know?

CARTER: We don't know that yet. I have not had the privilege of seeing the actual classified document, of course, the congressional members have. But I do not know the answer to that yet.

But I would like to know how Sidney Blumenthal plays into all of this because I think that's going to be a very telling revelation when all of this comes out.

HANNITY: Do you have -- can you give us any information, not giving us any details, Congressman Jordan but -- about Comey, about Mueller? And I'm very interested about Rod Rosenstein in all of this.

JORDAN: No. I mean, look, there are certain people who can sign FISA application. Only certain people can at the Justice Department. We don't know who did. After did you go read this material --

HANNITY: Well, we can eliminate this quickly it wasn't Jeff Sessions. He was recused. So, it's either Rosenstein or I believe one other person has the ability to --

JORDAN: Right. There's only a handful of people at FBI and Justice who can sign off on one. Who did that? We don't know.

What we do know is what we have been talking about, this should go public. And also, we know there is more to come because the investigation at the intelligence committee is not complete. Thank goodness for what Devin Nunes and his committee are doing and the push they did on the Justice Department to get these documents in the first place.

So -- but there is more information. Their investigation is not complete. When it's complete, then you are going to see the judiciary committee and the house do even more.

HANNITY: Comey had to know all of this was going on, didn't he?

JORDAN: Well, again, we can't talk about specifics who knew what and what we read today. What we read today though was a memo that compiled information that they got that they presented to members of Congress to look at. We called for members of Congress to be able to see this material just a few weeks ago. Today, we are calling on all Americans to be able to see this material so they can see what really took place.

HANNITY: #releasethedocument. Release all the background associated with the document. Thank you all for being with us.

JORDAN: Thank you, Sean.

HANNITY: Great reporting.

All right. We'll have more on this breaking news, a jam-packed lineup tonight. Gregg Jarrett, Larry Elder, they weigh in. Ed Henry, Jesse Watters, Jessica Tarlov, Tomi Lahren.

Busy night. Stay with us.

HANNITY: All right. Here with legal reaction to tonight's breaking news of this rampant, apparent FISA surveillance abuse and the targeting of then candidate and then President-elect Trump.

Salem nationally syndicated host Larry Elder and Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.

OK. So, Jim Jordan says so alarming, the American people have to see it. "The Wall Street Journal" is now calling for that. It's troubling and shocking Mark Meadows. Is this happening to America or is this the KGB? Scott Perry. Rod Rosenstein and Bruce Ohr should be fired, Matt Gaetz.

You have your sources. What have you learned and legally where are we here?

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: A lot of people are in legal jeopardy right now for their jobs, for crimes that may have been committed. Even people like James Comey who has already been fired could still be impeached.

What's the purpose of that? It would prevent him from ever holding any government position.

HANNITY: Don't we know he has other issues, legal issues already?

JARRETT: Oh, he already does, because he's looking at theft of government documents and potentially leaking and conveying to himself classified information, as well as obstruction of justice if for political reasons and it appears that this is the case, the FBI and Comey and others cleared Hillary Clinton, notwithstanding --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Why wouldn't that be on destruction of justice?

JARRETT: It is obstruction of justice. It's exactly obstruction of justice.

HANNITY: But they also did it to let her stay in the race.

JARRETT: Right.

HANNITY: And then you have this whole other group of people that want an insurance policy in case he wins.

JARRETT: Right. These are people --

HANNITY: Then you have the surveillance of an opposition party candidate and then president-elect. Compare it to Watergate?

JARRETT: Well, it's a horrible abuse of power. It's an attempt to completely underline electoral democracy and simultaneously obstruct justice, subverting justice. It is much bigger than Watergate.

HANNITY: Larry, put on your legal hat tonight. Your analysis of what we're learning tonight?

LARRY ELDER, SALEM RADIO NATIONALLY SYNDICATED HOST: Well, if the memo measures up to the adjectives of these Republican House members are making, it's shocking, it's a bombshell, it suggests that the entire investigation was bogus from the start, that apparently this fake dossier that the Democrats paid for, they took that to the FISA court and the FISA court executed warrants which then allowed them to survey members of the Trump campaign. And you and I would not be having this conversation and Trump would not have been spending 10 months of his administration fending this stuff off.

Look, the Democrats still call Joe Wilson a racist for yelling out "you lie" during the State of the Union speech. Actor Morgan Freeman implied that Mitch McConnell was a racist for saying, I want to make him a one-term president. Can you imagine if Obama had spent 10 months investigating collusion which nobody can define, which apparently people like Trey Gowdy has not yet been able to define yet? Can you imagine how this country would be?

I think I have made this report before on your show, Sean, the country would be on fire. So, all the lefts, I would want you to put on your thinking caps and imagine if the shoe were on the other foot, what would you be seeing if these were about President Obama, given evidence this flimsy, this lame, this weak.

HANNITY: This is an island show right now, but I've got to believe that the media can't ignore this for much longer. You have a primary fixed. You have the email server. We know felonies were committed. It's incontrovertible. No ambiguity.

JARRETT: Right.

HANNITY: So, that's a fix in by Comey and Strzok for Hillary. This dossier was designed to manipulate, lie to and use Russian lies paid for by Hillary to rig that election.

JARRETT: And it was probably used in advance of the election so it would be leaked and harm Donald Trump so that he wouldn't win. I mean, think about the consequences of that.

The FBI and the Department of Justice trying to do something so under handed, illegal and nefarious and abusing their power to try to alter the election and then there after continue on with fictitious collusion investigation into Donald Trump to try to remove him from office. It's an unconscionable, inconceivable abuse of power.

HANNITY: So, the most important thing tonight more than anything is let's get this in the hands of the American people, Larry Elder.

ELDER: Right. And I think --

HANNITY: They need to read this with the corroboration as well.

ELDER: And, Sean, I think it's instructive that the vote to release this was down party lines. The transparency party, the Democrats, didn't want it released. Republicans did. One can only wonder why.

HANNITY: Yes.

JARRETT: When this comes out, I think it will be enormous. You and I have been talking about this for year. But this is the biggest development I would say we have seen in the course of a year.

HANNITY: This now put -- you know, I couldn't understand for the longest time, I know the media is corrupt. Ninety percent of their coverage we learned is anti-Trump.

But this is bigger than that. This is why I use the Watergate analogy. It's about a third rate burglary --

JARRETT: Yes.

HANNITY: -- and then a cover-up and the burglary was designed to try to get information on opposing presidential candidate so can you help win the election, right? In an election that was going to be won anyway.

JARRETT: Right.

HANNITY: In this case, we've got literally the powerful tools of intelligence, weaponized and FISA warrants weaponized against one candidate, an opposition candidate with lies from the other candidate that she paid for and then it goes further -- to get the warrant and then beyond that.

JARRETT: It's tragic. We look to top officials at the Department of Justice and the FBI to not only uphold the law, but to ensure democracy. It appears that those two agencies did everything to reverse that, and it's sad and tragic.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both.

A lot more on this busy news night tonight. Ed Henry has a live report. Are we headed towards a government shut down and why I don't think it matters? Jesse Watters and Jessica Tarlov, so much more. Stay with us.

HANNITY: We're covering two big other stories tonight. The verdict is still out as to whether or not we're headed for a government shutdown. Plus, President Trump gave a big speech in Pennsylvania today. Here with all the details Fox News chief national correspondent, this is such a slow news day, Ed Henry.

ED HENRY, SENIOR NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Sean it, never stops. We may be in for a long 24 hours as well before we know what's really happening with the budget. The house just voted moments ago to keep the government open with the provision that extends a popular children's health insurance program for six years. House majority leader Kevin McCarthy declaring that the house GOP has now done its job. So it's up to senate Democrats to keep the government open. Daring them to vote against this extension of health insurance for poor kids. But senate Democrats are digging in. Demanding that codifying DACA, basically giving legal status to the children of illegal immigrants be included or else they will vote no to keep the government open.

In fact, the "New York Times" headline right now is senate Democrats appear ready to block the measure. That would appear to put the blame for any potential shut down with Democrats. But, remember, Republicans have a majority in both the house and senate so they have a responsibility to try and get this through both chambers. That is why majority leader Mitch McConnell just said a few moments ago, this should be an easy vote for both sides to support the house version that basically keeps the government only for about a month while they negotiate on a bigger deal.

But that is easier said than done. They need 60 votes in the senate. They may not get that, President Trump traveling earlier to Pennsylvania. Out on the road charging that Democrats want the government to shut down in order to divert attention from an economy that he says is taking off.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We have created nearly 2.2 million jobs since the election. The unemployment rate is at now an 18- year low. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits just hit a 45-year low.

(APPLAUSE)

Something I'm really proud of because I have been saying it. What do you have to lose? African-American unemployment is at its lowest level ever recorded.

(APPLAUSE)

Female unemployment is at the lowest level in 17 years.

(APPLAUSE)

Hispanic American unemployment has hit its all-time lows.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HENRY: Meanwhile tonight Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein is trying to pin the blame for potential shut down on Republicans flat out charging in her words people will die if the government shuts down. Feinstein earlier tonight told CNN quote people die, accidents happen, because it will be hard to predict what impact there will be when, quote, necessary functions cease. Now, as we have talked throughout the week, even a quote, unquote, shut down of the government does not mean a complete shutdown. Critical operations will continue. More interesting is that these dire prediction of people dying was actually made already by Nancy Pelosi before the tax cut votes. She said it would bring, quote, Armageddon and as you heard the President note a moment ago there just the opposite is happening with companies like Apple stepping up with major investment in jobs and wages after that tax cut passed, Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Busy day as you know. Thank you.

HENRY: Thank you.

HANNITY: Also today in Pennsylvania the President reminded the country that his position on securing the southern border was not changed one bit. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The wall has been something that I have been very consistent on, always. And as you know, in fact in an interview with you, I said the wall, you don't need a wall where you have a mountain. You need a wall -- everybody knows that I have been saying that for three years. And everybody knows it. But a wall is not necessarily a wall where you have a mountain. Everybody understands it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here with reaction is the co-host of "The Five" and the host of "Watters World," it's his world we live in it, how do you do it.

WATTERS: You did it very well.

HANNITY: I busted up my knuckles, you know hitting the heavy bag. All right. Jesse Watters and Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov is with us.

JESSICA TARLOV, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Can I get a hand signal?

WATTERS: You are not allowed to do that.

She has got it all wrong.

HANNITY: This is Hannity's world now. Just for a few moments. Just give us a little space. All right. We are really talking about political footballs using the dreamers here. This is one month extending and the -- either give us everything we want. We don't have control of the house or senate or we're going to shut down the government.

TARLOV: Well, maybe get the votes on their own?

HANNITY: What?

TARLOV: Shouldn't they be able to get the votes on their own?

HANNITY: OK. 51, 49 is not exactly the big comfortable margin that you would want.

TARLOV: Still a majority.

HANNITY: Ok. So the point is they are using --

TARLOV: No they are not.

HANNITY: As a political football, because they can't get what they want.

WATTERS: The Democrats want to run on the sides of illegal aliens that is fine. Let them run on it. We will ride on the side of American citizens. I think you guys don't want to die on that hill. It's not smart politics and hard men and working people of this country aren't going to buy it.

TARLOV: Majority of Americans, Republican and Democrats, independence as well don't see these dreamers as illegal aliens.

WATTERS: Take care of the dreamers but not to the expense of the U.S. Military.

TARLOV: Well, I don't think that is what we -- the decision that we need to make here. That is how people have set up it as juxtaposition that is isn't what is going on here. Democrats don't want to continue punting this down the line. In a month this will happen again.

HANNITY: Children in their 20's and 30's but also they want chain migration to continue and they want their families to be able to come. That is what they are asking for.

WATTERS: They want Uncle Leo and Aunt Netty. The deal is they don't want the wall. Do you know why, because walls work?

TARLOV: No.

WATTERS: That is why they don't want it, because you guys need new voters.

TARLOV: As General Kelly said last night with Bret Baier, when President Trump made that promise, he was uninformed. He has evolved on the issue. It used to be a solid wall. Now it has holes.

WATTERS: No one is going to put the wall on the Rio Grande. That is where the alligators are going to be. All right? That is going to take care of everything.

HANNITY: Who said the alligator? The moat.

WATTERS: The moat. That is President Barack Obama. Who voted to fund the wall by the way?

HANNITY: That is the thing. Five years ago, every major Democrat sounded like Donald Trump today. Five years ago they wanted to build the wall. Now it's racist and horrible and we're killing the children. Why -- how do you get away with that hypocrisy, not you, Schumer and all the rest of them, Durbin?

WATTERS: Crying Chuck you mean.

TARLOV: Don't call him that and I don't like this turban Durbin or Dickey Durbin or whatever people are saying.

HANNITY: What are you calling him?

TARLOV: That is not nice.

WATTERS: Clean it up.

TARLOV: If you are watching I did not say that.

HANNITY: What in this media I plugged every night on this program.

TARLOV: I take it back. Democrats have been consistent on this Hillary and Dianne Feinstein all spoken out for border security it's part of the gang of eight bill.

HANNITY: No. They wanted 700 plus miles of wall five years ago.

TARLOV: Things are different now. When you say they use the same language they didn't. The President of the United States of America on the campaign trail.

WATTERS: Cross the border and killing deputies in California that is what's different.

TARLOV: Outflow of immigrants from the southern border out of this country. You can't deny those are the numbers.

WATTERS: So people aren't crossing right now, because the border patrol catches a thousand people crossing each day. That is a lot of people.

TARLOV: I am saying the total numbers are a net outflow. The problem is not nearly as severe.

HANNITY: That is a lot of people.

WATTERS: Pretty severe if you are talking a thousand a day.

HANNITY: I sat through a security briefing with Governor Rick Perry. I have been down to the border 12 times. Rio Grande, San Diego, drug warehouses, helicopter, horseback, all-terrain vehicles, boats, you name it. I was is there went with them. Also saw tunnels. I was in tunnels that were dug. The amount of drugs is insane. More importantly when I sat through the security briefing, 642,000 Texans were victims of crimes by illegal immigrants in the seven and a half year period of time. Now, wait a minute, do you care about them?

TARLOV: Yeah, of course I do. We talked about Kate Steinle and her murder.

HANNITY: Why don't we put the American people first and as President Trump said we will put a door inside the wall.

TARLOV: I know the gold door.

HANNITY: I didn't say gold. Platinum works.

TARLOV: He loves gold.

WATTERS: Put a key on it.

TARLOV: You made me lose my thought.

HANNITY: 642,000.

WATTERS: Jessica, the point is walls work you don't want it, because you guys need new voters. It's a dangerous situation down there on the border. Ask any rancher. They are bringing guns. They're bringing drugs. Some of them are good people.

TARLOV: Why are their Texas GOP representatives that say that they don't want the border wall and it's not the most effective way to do it?

WATTERS: One infrastructure project the Democrats don't want to spend money on.

TARLOV: It's a fence now. I am completely.

HANNITY: Hang on.

WATTERS: Because who is going to pay for it?

HANNITY: Brilliant line in this world. We are living in it?

TARLOV: That was your world.

HANNITY: I don't have a world.

TARLOV: It is 9:00. It's your world.

HANNITY: That is true 9 to 10:00. You have got that Watters this is my world.

WATTERS: Can you have it?

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both.

TARLOV: Thank you.

HANNITY: I don't care if the government shuts down, by the way, because all essential employees work. Everyone is going to get their checks. The military keeps working.

TARLOV: You know Republicans get --

HANNITY: Hang on, and all those people who get their free vacation we will end up paying them back pay, like we always do. Good to see you. Tomi Lahren next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: America is back and we are coming back bigger and better and stronger than ever before. And we're making our own product again.

(APPLAUSE)

And we're opening up our factories again. At the center of America's resurgence are the massive tax cuts that I just signed into law. And it's also reform, but I usually just say tax cuts because that is what people -- they don't want to hear about the reform. Believe me the reform is very important. We don't have to go into it. But the tax cuts are the most significant tax cut, most significant reform in American history with tremendous tax relief for working families, for small businesses, for big businesses that produce jobs, for just about everybody. Tremendous numbers. And you are already seeing what's happening.

Americans do anything, build anything, and create anything as long as we have pride in our country, confidence in our values, and respect for our great American flag.

(APPLAUSE)

(CHEERS)

Right? Because America doesn't belong to the Washington power brokers. It belongs to you. And I think we have taught them that.

(APPLAUSE)

Doesn't mean it's easy. It doesn't mean it's easy. It's nasty in Washington. But step-by-step by step. Just keep going, right? Going, it is a nasty place. But we are getting it nobody thought we were going to have this kind of success so quickly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: America is back. We have numbers to prove it that was the President's speech from earlier today in Pennsylvania. Joining us with reaction Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren. Let me ask you a little bit, OK? 2.2 million new jobs since the election. We have Chrysler moving from Mexico to Michigan that is huge. And then, of course, we have Carrier and all these other companies. Then we have got massive tax cuts, which is going to benefit 90 plus percent of Americans. We got rid of all those regulation, 20 regulations gone for every new one. We have unemployment at 18-year low. Applications for unemployment, are at 45 year low, black unemployment the lowest ever reported, female unemployment the lowest in 17 years, Hispanic unemployment the lowest ever recorded. That is like a half a century unemployment. The DOW at 26,000 nearly $8 trillion in new wealth to the economy. I don't invest a whole lot into it. Apple returns to America with a massive $350-million-dollar investment and many other companies. How could the media totally ignore this, Tomi Lahren?

TOMI LAHREN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, because the Democrats and liberal mainstream media, they're shaking in their boots right now. And it's because President Trump is winning for the American people. That has been their biggest fear since last year. Since he was inaugurated on January 20th of last year. That has been their biggest fear. Not that he was going to bring this country down, that he was going to make it great again. That is what he is doing and they hate it that is why they are going crazy. Literally going crazy. The media, the Democrats, Nancy Pelosi, the whole lot of them going crazy, because this President is winning just like he told us he was going to do.

HANNITY: Like every election. Republican are racist, sexist, Islamophobic, and Homophobic. You can't really argue a whole lot with success. My opinion, all the noise we hear won't matter when people are back to work out of poverty, off of food stamps and the country now prospering and we are safe and secure.

LAHREN: Because facts don't care about their feelings. And I will tell you this, because I have been going out -- have you been sending me out to west Hollywood and other areas in California which we think would be so liberal what I'm really finding out Sean is there are some people that support this President. They didn't support him initially, but they are seeing what is he doing to benefit them?

HANNITY: West Hollywood, California?

LAHREN: Hey, you know what? They want to make money just as much as you and I do. They want to make money, they want to keep their hard earned money and they love this president. They don't like what he tweets. They don't like what he says, because it hurts their little feelings. They like what he is doing for this country. At the end of the day come up to mid- terms and re-election time that is what's going to matter is the result. This President is getting them.

HANNITY: So the President comes out with this fake news media award last night, but then you are watching the media and they are trashing his doctor, the guy that is also a doctor for Barack Obama and George W. Bush. They are angry, because the President is in excellent health. How is anybody to interpret that other than this is nothing this man can do they will never like.

LAHREN: They want him to fail and they want him to be ill and they want him to die. Let's be honest. That is exactly what they want. They are so frustrated that he is winning for the American people.

HANNITY: He got a 30 out of 30 on the cognitive test.

LAHREN: He is doing wonderful? You know what we really should do in the spirit of caring and the spirit of sharing we should have that same doctor examine folks like Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters, because they need all the help they can get.

HANNITY: Should we add Dr. Liberal Joe Scarborough and Dr. Mica. I want to see how they do on that test.

LAHREN: I would love to. I think we should share the doctor's expertise with those individuals, because in the spirit of mental health awareness they need far more help than this President. This President is doing wonderfully. Like he said, he is a stable genius. I believe it. Because look at this country. We are doing great. All of us are doing great and the Democrats are terrified.

HANNITY: So you are obviously in the younger generation. Do you see younger people now liking what's happening, maybe people Winston Churchill, 29 liberal don't have a part. 40 conservative you don't have a brain. Do you see a change now?

LAHREN: I think when young people are going out and getting first jobs if they do move out of their parent's basement and actually want to get a job, they will be happy when they can keep more of what they earn instead of seconding it to Washington, D.C. To their favorite politician. I think they will start to see it and this President will make a whole lot more sense to them.

HANNITY: Got to roll. Thanks, Tomi. We will see you next week. Video of the day and Hannity hotline next.

HANNITY: All right the video of the day took place on the Columbia River in Oregon where a GO-Pro camera captured a dramatic potentially deadly scene, you have to see this to believe it. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(SCREAMING)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Unbelievable, thank god nobody was seriously injured during that collision. The driver of the boat is facing multiple charges as he or she should. Time for the messages you left on the Hannity hotline, I can't wait. My favorite part of the show.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: All you talk about is gossip, gossip, gossip. You show has become part of the (BEEP) politics. Why don't you get back to the news and do you job instead of gossiping all the time. You suck.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: About four things that really annoy the hell out of him. Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Watters, Pocahontas and that tie knot. He needs to do something about it. You are on national TV.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I'm sorry, I don't care about my knot, and I don't care. Anyway, whatever you have to say, call us 877-225-8587. All right we will always be fair and balance, never be the destroy-Trump media as always thanks for being with us. Let not your heart be trouble, busy news night. Laura Ingraham take it away.



