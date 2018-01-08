Exposing Hollywood hypocrisy amid Oprah 2020 rumors

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," January 8, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Thanks for being with us. And welcome to "Hannity."

We have major breaking news tonight. New developments about potential political bias in the Russia investigation. Now, John Solomon and Sara Carter, they're both reporting at this hour that congressional committees are now trying to determine whether or not the Trump-hating FBI agent Peter Strzok and his FBI lawyer girlfriend Lisa Page literally leaked information to the media.

And tonight also, the media and Hollywood liberals, they are now fawning and falling all over themselves to endorse Oprah Winfrey for a 2020 presidential bid, after, of course, a big speech at the Golden Globes. Well, have they anointed a new savior? This comes amid new reports tonight that Oprah might actually run.

And while Hollywood liberals are patting themselves on the back, they are ignoring their massive hypocrisy on the issue of sexual assault and misconduct. We're the only show who will expose that. We'll cover it all in tonight's breaking news opening monologue.

(MUSIC)

HANNITY: We have a big monologue on Oprah tonight. I hope you want to hear my take on that. That's coming up in just a minute.

But, first, we have to start with tonight's breaking news. Both John Solomon and Sara Carter this hour are reporting that congressional committees are now trying to determine if FBI agent Peter Strzok and his FBI lawyer girlfriend Lisa Page literally leaked information about the Russia investigation to the press.

Now, here is why: Solomon reporting that text messages between Strzok and Page appear to show that, in fact, they had advance knowledge about a Wall Street Journal article and it was about to be published.

Now, take a look at this text exchange between Page and Strzok that was obtained by The Hill. Page tells Strzok: "Article is out but hidden behind pay wall so can't read it." And Strzok responds, "Wall Street Journal? Boy, that was fast. Should I 'find' it and tell the team?"

Now, there are also other text messages about the media like this one. Strzok saying: "Yep, the whole tone in the anti-B.U., meaning the bureau, just a tiny bit from us." Page replies: "Makes me feel way less bad throwing him under the bus to the forthcoming CF article."

Wow. Now, according The Hill, Congress is now trying to figure out what the CF article means, and who Strzok and Page were trying to throw under the bus.

Now, there's a message here in all of this. Lisa Page says, "We got a list of kids with their parents' names. How many of[ this reporter from The New York Times] could be there in D.C.?"

Now, The Hill is reporting that Strzok and Page exchanged the text messages about tracking down information about a New York times reporter that they were referencing in that text. Why would they be looking into a New York Times reporter?

Page then writes: "Found what I think might be their addresses, too." And Strzok says, "He's totally shlubby. Don't you remember?"

And Strzok and Page also take horrible shots at the New York Post, colleagues Chris Wallace and former colleague Megyn Kelly, mocking the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C. and saying they hope it fails horribly, they'd never stay there.

And both reports are now saying that because of the existence of various next messages that reference the news media, congressional investigators are now working rightly to determine if there was any improper leaking to the press about the Russia investigation. How else would you interpret those words?

Now, John Solomon, Sara Carter, they're going to be here with all the details. That's coming up.

And also tonight, members of the media, liberals in Hollywood, they are absolutely giddy tonight, over what? Oprah Winfrey's speech at the Golden Globes, which I would say was very good. Many are saying it sounded and she sounded presidential and it was a campaign-style delivery.

And according to new reporting, Oprah is now considering running in 2020. Here is the part of what Oprah said at the Golden Globes. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OPRAH WINFREY, MEDIA MOGUL: So I want all the girls watching here now to know that a new day is on the horizon!

(END VIJDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: To the media, the left in this country, Oprah apparently is their chosen one. She is the new messiah that they will blindly worship and follow like the sheep that they are.

And here is why: the media and the left in this country, well, they now seem to think Oprah is the one person that can hopefully help them fulfill what is their ultimate goal -- to destroy Donald Trump and defeat President Trump.

Just look at how the media, how transparent they are fawning over Oprah's speech. Does this remind you a little bit of the same people that never vetted Obama in 2007 and 2008? We don't know a lot about Oprah's politics at all. We know she is a very likable person on TV and pretty inspiring life story.

But watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, "TODAY"/NBC: She is known as the queen of talk and last night the world was listening. The all-star crowd captivated by her poignant message of female empowerment, a speech so inspiring many now calling for Winfrey to add yet another title in front of her name. President.

ROBIN ROBERTS, "GMA"/ABC: Oprah defining the night, bringing the audience to its feet, setting a new tone for Hollywood and men and women around the globe.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE, "GMA"/ABC: After that speech, she had quite a few people in that room saying they sure did like the sound of President Winfrey.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, "GMA"/ABC: If she were to get in, the next day, she would probably leading the fight for the Democratic nomination.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, "GMA"/ABC: She'd be leading the Democratic ticket.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, "THIS MORNING"/CBS: I was back in the one-on-one rooms while the speech was going on. I will tell you this. Everyone was mesmerized.

NORAH O'DONNELL, "THIS MORNING"/CBS: That speech was not only empowering and inspirational but I thought it also echoed a lot of Hillary Clinton's concession speech.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE, "THIS MORNING"/CBS: It was like five minutes of desperately needed therapy for anybody who is watching.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE, MSNBC: She gave a speech that gave people hope and it reminded people what is so great about this country and the strides this country has made and how we still have so much to be hopeful for.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: That doesn't show their bias? Oh, yes, it does.

Now, ahead of the speech, NBC tweeted an endorsement for Oprah. Look at this --" nothing but respect for our future president." NBC got called out for their massive display of bias, they deleted the tweet and quickly tried to shift blame to someone else by putting out a statement on Twitter that says, quote: "Yesterday, a tweet about the Golden Globes and Oprah Winfrey was sent by a third party" -- not them -- "an agency for NBC Entertainment in real time during the broadcast. It is a reference to a joke made during the monologue and not meant to be a political statement." Well, that's what they have MSNBC for. That they're the operative arm and basically an extension of the press office, of course, of the anti-Trump media. "We have since removed the tweet."

Really? Does anyone believe that? I personally don't. A third party agency? Are they trying to get some poor kid fired over this?

Anyway, NBC got caught red-handed and they're now trying to spin it and hope that we'll all go away.

Let's be honest here. When you are talking about NBC, they're not fooling anyone about where their politics and their political allegiances lie. Look at conspiracy theory 24/7 MSNBC. "Hate Trump, hate Trump, hate Trump, that's our programming for today. "

And NBC, like the rest of the media, they despise, they loath, they hate the president and it's not a secret. So, let's just all stop pretending because the game is over.

By the way, NBC wasn't the only destroy Trump outlet to heap praise on Oprah. Take a look these headlines. We got The New York Times, "President Oprah? After the Golden Globes, some have a 2020 vision."

USA Today, "Oprah 2020? Winfrey's Golden Globes speech has fans dreaming of presidential run."

Deadline: "Oprah kicks off 2020 White House bid and other surprising moments from the Golden Globe Awards."

The Guardian: "Could Oprah Winfrey run for president and win?"

And then there is Hollywood. After last night's speech, all of these private jet liberals were all shown off their newfound political affection for Oprah. This is their new savior. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There is a movement afoot back here Oprah 2020.

ALLISON JANNEY, ACTRESS: I'm not kidding. I am all about Oprah 2020.

ZOE KRAVITZ, actress: Honestly? President Winfrey is just --

REESE WITHERSPOON, ACTRESS: It sounds good.

KRAVITZ: It rolls off the tongue.

WITHERSPOON: It just comes out right.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That was the immediate reaction online. Just please run.

WITHERSPOON: Please.

KRAVITZ: #Pleaserun.

NICK JONAS, SINGER: I hope she runs for president.

JOE JONAS, SINGER: I think she's our next president. I'm crossing my fingers.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: Did any of the members say a nice word about Trump ever? The economy is doing better than it has in eight years. Where does Oprah stand on the issues?

And it doesn't end there. Here's what Meryl Streep is saying about Oprah.

Quote: "She launched a rocket tonight. I want her to run for president. I don't think she's had any intention of declaring. But now, she doesn't have a choice."

Poor Oprah, you're hearing that? Your life is now committed.

And others like Obama's former speechwriter, his name is Jon Favreau, he got in the action of tweeting. "Oprah Winfrey is as brilliant and inspiring as any public figure today. She doesn't directly speak to celebrity America, she speaks to America. Don't underestimate her."

At CNN, political analyst April Ryan tweeted this: "If Oprah ran for president in 2020, she is every person, she has been poor, now rich. She's also a self-made billionaire. She has a grasp of the issues as she used to cover local politics. She can articulate any issue and she has massive appeal beyond race and gender."

Look, I know you people in Hollywood and all of you in the liberal media, I know you are all intoxicated and addicted to Trump hate. But maybe you might want to put a little bit of pressure on the brakes here with your Oprah obsession. You really ready to go that deep into what Oprah speech, which I thought was brilliant in many ways.

I have no problem with Oprah Winfrey. What she did last night in many ways was great. I'm glad to see she stood up for women especially in Hollywood. I support that as I think everyone should. And I also think Oprah has a tremendous capacity for human empathy. Have you ever watched her show? She has an incredible, strong personal story, overcoming sadness and tragedy and a horrible upbringing. I applaud her for what she has done in her life.

And politically, all I know is that she supported Barack Obama. Other than that, I don't know that much about her in terms of running for president.

And as to the media and snowflake Hollywood left, take a deep breath. Control your giddiness. I know you hate Trump. Let's not jump on the Oprah 2020 train just yet. The economy has never been better in eight years. And I know that you don't like that this president actually stands up to North Korea and Iran and he is not trying to bribe murdering dictators. You're going to have to get used to peace through strength because it actually works.

So, buckle up. It's going to be a rough three years from here.

Now, that's the problem with the left. I will never understand why they are looking for a messiah, a savior, somebody that's going to come in and save the country. They don't need another liberal chosen to fix our problems with more government. Reagan once said government is not the solution, it's the problem. We need more individual freedom in this country. We need more liberty in this country. We don't need more liberal policies out of Washington.

Look at what those liberal ideas did to the economy and foreign policy in the last eight years. Can you even look? You all loved Obama. His track record was atrocious. And so, to all of you star struck people out there tonight looking for your next chosen one, you may want to relax and stop trying to buy your ticket on the Oprah 2020 train.

And here is the other point tonight. The hypocrisy from the left, liberals, the Golden Globes, is stunning. But sadly, it's not surprising. It's very predictable. Everyone, just like in the liberal media, everyone to basically a person praising Oprah -- and by the way, to the degree Hollywood for their movement about Me Too, et cetera. It's great what Oprah did by standing up for victims of sexual misconduct and abuse. I think it's awesome. But we can't forget that misconduct is and has been rampant in Hollywood for decades. I don't trust anyone that they really in their deep heart of hearts, except the people that were victims, you know, actually believe all they are saying at this point. Why? Because there's a lot of hypocrites out there on this specific issue.

For example, remember how Hollywood embraced director Roman Polanski? This is a guy that was accused of raping multiple times a 13-year-old girl. This was in 1977, after, of course, he gave her champagne and Quaaludes. At the time, Polanski was 43.

He was eventually charged with six felony counts but he fled to Europe before being sentenced. Now, you would think after that, Hollywood would be completely in the business of disowning and renouncing Polanski. That never happened.

Here is what it did instead. Back in 2003, Polanski won an Oscar for best director and the celebrity-filled audience erupted in applause like I never heard before even though Polanski can't come back to America because he was avoiding authorities overseas.

Listen to the level of cheering when his name is called out by Harrison Ford. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, AMPAS, MARCH 23, 2003)

HARRISON FORD, ACTOR: Roman Polanski.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO LCIP)

HANNITY: Really? Standing ovation? A raucous applause for a child rapist of a 13-year-old who gave drugs and alcohol to?

And it gets worse. Hollywood's support for Polanski didn't end in 2003 when he got the Oscar. In 2009 after Polanski was arrested in Switzerland in connection to the 1977 case that he ran away from, he had over 100 celebrities, many Hollywood, signing a petition demanding his release.

So, like I said, it's all great. Hollywood, pat yourself on the back, 50,000 award ceremonies a year. I can't stand it or watch a second of it, but it really -- it took decades and countless people that suffered before you finally are able to do it and do it right?

Joining us now with reaction, we have the host of "Michelle Malkin Investigates" CRTV, Michelle Malkin, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

You know, it was 2009, Michelle, when the right -- many are signing a petition for Roman Polanski. You saw the roar and the standing ovation. I think what Oprah said was right. I think she's dead on. I have faith in her. I don't have faith in all these people racing for the next savior.

MICHELLE MALKIN, HOST, "MICHELLE MALKIN INVESTIGATES" CRTV: Well, in the clip you just showed, among the people who leapt to their feet for Roman Polanski were hypocrite Meryl Streep and, of course, now accused multiple predator, Harvey Weinstein. And I have to disagree with you slightly, Sean, as much as I've heard --

HANNITY: By the way, we've been family for years. You go right ahead.

MALKIN: And so we can.

HANNITY: Let me hear tonight's Hannity hate mail. Go ahead.

MALKIN: That's right. Yes, so I do not join in all of the effusive praise for Oprah's speech last night. I thought it was textbook, partisan, and ideological identity liberalism and she herself is one who has been accused by multiple victims of Harvey Weinstein of being a fixer for Harvey Weinstein. There are many infamous pictures of her hanging off of Weinstein.

HANNITY: I have seen the pictures. But you have to be fair. Did she know? We don't know if she knew.

MALKIN: Well, you know, if you listen --

HANNITY: A lot of people taking pictures with me and you over the years. We don't know them.

MALKIN: No question about it, but the consensus from so many of the people who have been complaining about Harvey Weinstein for years and been ignored is that, quote/unquote, everybody knew. Meryl Streep knew and many people believe that Oprah Winfrey knew as well.

So look, the idea that Hollywood and Democrat strategists somehow that Oprah Winfrey has a chance in 2020 and she is allowing all this buzz to happen, she has her boyfriend Stedman cheering on all of the gossip about a potential run.

What would we get? We would get another eight years of the same kind of Chicago machine identity liberalism that we got under Barack Obama who has in part so large a role of Oprah Winfrey to thank for getting him where he was. And last night, all of Hollywood and Oprah were pretending as if the last eight years of the Obama administration didn't happen.

And that's to me I think what is most troubling, the unreality of the people in the Hollywood bubble.

HANNITY: Sean, I go back -- I felt in many ways between vetting Obama and Reverend Wright and black liberation theology and Dohrn and Ayers and ACORN and Alinsky and Frank Marshall Davis. I thought there were a few of us, Michelle I know was one. And there were a few of us that vetted him.

And then after eight years, there were very few of us that talked about, what, we had 13 million more Americans on food stamps, 8 million more in poverty, the lowest labor participation rate since the ‘70s, worst recovery since the ‘40s, lowest homeownership rate in 51 years and we double the date and he gave Iran $150 billion.

So, truth, and facts and substance matters but I kind of feel I was alone here in a lot of ways. I had Michelle like family to me, by my side and a few others. That's about it.

So, why the rush for a savior again when the last savior they chose failed so miserably?

SEAN SPICER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Look, I think the thing that's interesting what Oprah said last night all Americans should agree with and I agree with you. That respecting women, creating a safe work environment for all individuals is something that we should all agree on. It should be beyond politics. It should be beyond ideology. It should be something that every American and every human supports.

That being said I think the interesting thing last night is she didn't talk about policy.

HANNITY: Not at all.

SPICER: She didn't talk about how to solve some of the more controversial issues. And to your point right now, I mean, they are about to coronate somebody that gave a speech on frankly something we should all agree on, but something that you aptly point out is highly hypocritical to the people in that room.

HANNITY: They did --

SPICER: I mean, Sean, it's not just Roman Polanski. It's Bill Clinton. It's others who went --

HANNITY: Good point.

SPICER: -- have given an opportunity to speak out.

HANNITY: Check mate.

SPICER: They overlooked it.

HANNITY: They did more.

You know, you had to sit in a room. I don't know how the hell you did your job for as long as you did. And I notice in an interview with S.E. Cupp, you were kind of hard on yourself and I'm thinking, you know, you really didn't do that much wrong because they were so hostile. I can't think of a moment they have given Trump a break and they gave Obama every break.

SPICER: Oh --

HANNITY: Both before, during and after.

What's your experience with the press?

SPICER: Even the Pew Center -- oh, I mean, look, I have known a lot of these guys for sometimes in some cases more than two decades. I think there was unbelievably, a massive hostility never seen before. And the Pew Center backed it up, 63 percent of the coverage against president Trump was negative, only 5 percent positive, which is three times what that was of Obama.

I mean, they came out guns blazing in the mainstream media. There were upset that they were wrong and they were going to take it out on their coverage.

HANNITY: All right. Last word, Michelle.

MALKIN: Well, I think that Hollywood and the Democrats need to put down the Oprah bong and stop inhaling. And I think probably the reason why they're so desperate is if you look at the current field of Democrat potential candidates for 2020, you've got the pretendian, Elizabeth Warren, you've got Bernie Sanders, who will be 79. Maxine Waters who is cast as the fresh face of the Democrat Party. No wonder they're grasping for the straw of Oprah Winfrey.

HANNITY: All right. Guys, good to see you. Appreciate you both being with us.

By the way, on the "Hannity" hotline, one guy writes tonight, says tonight, you'll hear it. Every time you open your mouth, Hannity, a kitten dies.

Wow, it's rough out here.

Anyway, coming up: we expose our breaking story tonight. The fake, phony, anti-Trump book the mainstream media is fawning about. John Solomon, Sara Carter, their breaking news on the anti-Trump FBI agent. Next text tonight, part of Mueller's special counsel and leaking to the press? We'll explain.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAKE TAPPER, CNN HOST: The only person who's called himself a genius in the last week is the president.

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHEN MILLER, WHITE HOUSE SENIOR ADVISER: -- which happened to be a true statement.

TAPPER: OK.

MILLER: Self-made billionaire who revolutionized reality TV and change the course of our politics.

TAPPER: I'm sure he's watching and he's happy that you said that. There's one viewer you care about right now and you are being obsequious, you're being a factotum in order to please him, OK?

MILLER: No. You know who I care about?

TAPPER: I think you've wasted enough of my viewers' time. Thank you, Stephen.

As Republicans, lawmakers ask Jeff Sessions to resign.

(CROSSTALK)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: From CNN, fake news Jake Tapper rudely cutting off White House adviser Stephen Miller. The two were debating the contents of Michael Wolff's now widely discredited book. Now, Wolff himself has been making the media rounds, but even he is casting doubt on whether or not you can trust what he wrote in his own book.

This is pretty spectacular actually. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You have tapes. Are you going to release the tapes?

MICHAEL WOLFF, AUTHOR: Now, I'm going to do -- you know, I have what every journalist has, I work like every journalist. I have tapes and notes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But I think they were questioning it. Why not produce the evidence?

WOLFF: Because that's not what -- I'm not in your business. My evidence is the book. Read the book. If it makes sense to you, if it strikes a cord, if it rings true, it is true.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: If it rings true, it is true.

Oh, we have a new standard in journalism I guess. By the way, he writes about me in the book. I never got a phone call. Michael Wolff, hello, still waiting. What you wrote is not true.

And it's not just me. There are a ton of claims now that the book -- you know, people are now saying are complete fabrications and lies.

Meanwhile president Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon, he put out a statement this weekend expressing regret for comments he made in the book about the president and his son Donald Trump Jr. And Bannon says his support for the president, his agenda is unwavering and that Donald Jr. is both a patriot and good man and he went on to say that there's no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia and the investigation is a witch hunt.

Let me guess. I bet we'll see Steve's remarks being played over and over again for 72 hours like the first remarks and "The New York Times" will put it on -- well, note, page A-28 where nobody can see it.

Joining us with reaction, former secret service agent Dan Bongino, the author of the brand new book, it's out today, it's on Amazon.com, book stores everywhere, Hannity.com, "The New American Revolution: The Making of a Populist Movement. RNC spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany is with us.

I always have the hardest time with your name. I have no idea why.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, RNC SPOKESPERSON: You've gotten it like four times today. So, we're good.

HANNITY: All right. We're good.

Let's start with the reaction to the book. All the facts that he is even admitting that he really didn't have right and he said this will bring down the presidency in a radio interview with the BBC this weekend.

MCENANY: Right. This is a fake, fraudulent, phony book. It belongs in the tabloid section of the supermarket. You've exposed several of the lies in this book. I have my own book exposed several of the lies.

It's so funny. He says he knows what the president's reaction was when he became president. He says he got this from Steve Bannon. Well, guess what? When the president was in the small kitchen in the Trump Tower, Ivanka was there, Jared was there, a few others, Steve Bannon was not there.

Somehow Wolff purports to know. He says Trump was horrified when he became president. Not the case. What happened was Trump had a pre-planned acceptance speech. He ripped it up, put it aside, wrote a new one when he saw crying Hillary voters.

Those are actions of a leader. Not a horrified individual.

HANNITY: I know from my own experience on Election Day, Kellyanne knew we could win. Absolutely never waivered. He says, oh, she was acting as though she was going to lose.

I know what he said about me is not true.

And then I talked to the president, now president, but the candidate on Election Day. I called him three times, Dan Bongino, three. Once to say don't believe the exit polls. It's just like 2004. Once to say it's looking really good. And the next time before any network called it, congratulations, Mr. President. Those were my three calls.

DAN BONGINO, FORMER SECRET SERVICE AGENT: One of the funniest parts of the book is where he claims that the president doesn't know who Boehner is. He was golfing with him.

HANNITY: Well, he tweeted five times before.

BONGINO: So, what, he's golfing with him. You know, golf -- I mean, listen, the book is -- this is -- I'm not even going to say it's National Enquirer stuff because the National Enquirer occasionally got things right, like the John Edwards story.

So, they're actually like, this is -- the "National Enquirer" is a level above this book. But let me just tell you the inside story. Here is what's really going on with this book and here's why the media needs this book to be true.

The Democrats are panicking right now, Sean. And Kayleigh, I know, feels the same way about this. The tax cuts have them running for the hills. They thought it was going to flame out like Obamacare and it didn't.

They thought the failure of the tax cut plan was going to empty Trump's political bank account. Once his political bank account, his political capital was empty, they were going to move to impeach.

Now, that doesn't look likely. They know he is moving with a conservative agenda that's now going to work because the economy is turning around and they're panicking. That's where the book comes in. It provides a basis for round two, which is the 25th Amendment that he is mentally unstable --

HANNITY: OK.

BONGINO: -- which is quite possibly the dumbest narrative I've ever heard.

HANNITY: And our breaking news. You know, you write a lot about this in your book "The New American Revolution: The Making of the Populist" -- I see this president -- I haven't changed my views since I supported Reagan, all right? I know, a little before your time. You are the next generation right behind me.

But the point is he has never wavered on his promises. We had a year's worth of incredible economic success and they don't like that he is actually standing up to murdering dictators.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE SPOKESPERSON: Absolutely. He is achieving at record rates, Sean. You look at circuit Judges confirmed at a rate never seen before. It's a record. You look at stock market breaking records. You look at tax cuts. We haven't had that in three decades. Regulations being rescinded at a fast rate.

HANNITY: Obama failed. Why can't anybody in the media acknowledge the failure?

MCENANY: Absolutely. He was an utter failure. This President is achieving. They can't take it that is why when I sat with a panel with eight liberals over at CNN.

HANNITY: by the way you have my sympathy.

MCENANY: It was tough. You sent me nice notes of encouragement throughout the election. This was the voice of sanity for Jeffrey Lord and I on this show.

HANNITY: What do you make Dan, about the Oprah phenomena? It's very reminiscent to me yes, we can, Obama, change, change, change. We had eight years of it and it failed miserably and things are working now. Why do they want a savior? Why are they so full of hatred for this President?

DAN BONGINO, FORMER SECRET AGENT SERVICE: You know Sean, because the Democrats, their entire ideology liberals is built on the cult personality. Remember, what's the essence of conservatism at its core? It is a set of objective values. Big all rights from god. We have a lone star that guides us all time. The person that gets us there is a vehicle. He isn't a golden calf for us. That is not the case with the left. Their load star is the state. The representative of the state is the politician. They need a call for personality, they need golden calf. And Oprah is the golden calf of the day.

HANNITY: Does anybody even know a thing? All right. Congratulations by the way on the new book, Kayleigh, Amazon.com, bookstore everywhere. All right. When we come back our report tonight, John Solomon, Sara Carter this hour with new explosive reports on the anti-Trump agent within the FBI And new texts. They'll be joined by a lawyer, attorney, Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Fox News contributor Sara Carter and the Hill's John Solomon each out with brand-new reports detailing the ongoing allegations in the house and senate as to whether the FBI Agent, remember Peter Strzok and other FBI employees may have been responsible for media leaks surrounding the Russia investigation. Joining us to break it all down are the Hill's John Solomon, Fox News Contributor Sara Carter and along with us the author of the best seller "Trumped Up," Harvard law Professor Alan Dershowitz is with us. Let us get to the details, John, we'll start with you. Basically they are admitting when they talk about oh, they have advance knowledge of this thing, oh, the article is out but hidden behind the pay wall and then it gets -- goes through the whole tone is anti-bureau. Just a tiny bit from us page replies, then the article. Are they not referencing their leaking to the press and what does that mean? How profound is that?

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL: I don't think we know entirely, but Congressional investigators certainly have a strong suspicion that these text messages point to an operation inside the FBI that was leaking information, spinning reporters, tracking down reporters. There is a whole effort where the two of them are trying to track down the great reporter from "The New York Times." why else would they be trying to track down a reporter unless someone wanted to talk to them? I read through hundreds of messages over the weekend. I remember the moment when James Comey in his testimony said FBI don't give a rip about politics and don't leak. After you read these messages thinking about these two FBI agents cared a lot about politics and they were monitoring the media almost like they were a press office.

HANNITY: I keep hearing, Sara, we'll learn a lot more between the connection between some people in the intelligence community, CIA and elsewhere about their relationships with the media. My more specific question for the moment, one of the worst parts of this is they are looking up the names of the family, the kids of a particular "New York Times" reporter? They don't like his reporting?

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: We don't know, do we? These are the questions that the committee members want to have answered and why they want to interview Strzok, they want to interview Lisa Page. Remember, this is just what we've been looking at. These text messages between the two of them. You also have general counsel James Baker, who they want to question and Andrew Wiseman who is over at the DOJ.

HANNITY: About what Page advising McCabe?

CARTER: Exactly. Page advising McCabe and all of the questions that they have regarding the insurance policy with McCabe. So they will want to question Andrew McCabe, the deputy Director. He will be leaving in March.

HANNITY: And this is only a few hundred texts and it is going to be slow release to these house and senate committees. 9500?

CARTER: 9500. They are expected to be receive all of those very soon. We're expecting a lot by January 11th.

HANNITY: You see this type of leaking. I have followed your comments on this very, very closely. And then you see that the Trump/Russia collusion narrative is really dying and withering on a vine and now they have moved into a collective media bubble. This President, we have to go to the 25th amendment. What is your reaction to all of it?

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, LAW PROFESSOR AND AUTHOR OF "ELECTILE DYSFUNCTION": 25th amendment is totally irrelevant to what is going on. It was designed for somebody who had a stroke or was involved in a serious accident and was incapacitated and requires the Vice President, the cabinet, 2/3 of each house of congress. It's a fool's errand.

HANNITY: It's not going to happen.

DERSHOWITZ: Of course it is not going to happen. What they're trying to do, though, now that they couldn't criminalize the political differences they're trying to say oh maybe we can't get him on crime but we'll show that he has mental problems, that he is disturbed. The guy on CNN today was talking about he has Alzheimer's and should be subjected to a neurological exam. That is dangerous. They did that in the former Soviet Union. I was involved representing some dissidents in the Soviet Union who was sent to mental hospitals. They did it in China and South Africa.

HANNITY: Nathan or Nielsen?

DERSHOWITZ: I was at Harvard, there was a guy named Roy who wrote a book about being committed to a psychiatric hospital. It was a pervasive way that tyrannical governments use the power of psychiatry to try to not answer the merits. We don't want to debate the merits. He is crazy.

(CROSSTALK)

The American psychiatric association sent a delegation and America psychiatric association said it is wrong for any psychiatrist ever to diagnose anybody without them examining them. I taught law and psychiatry for 25 years at Harvard and co-edited the textbook on law the psychiatry. The first rule pf psychiatry is you do not diagnose based on political grounds or --

HANNITY: I read the synthesis of mind control. Everything you are discussing is all true.

DERSHOWITZ: It is very dangerous. If you don't like somebody vote against them. I voted against Donald Trump. I voted for Hillary Clinton.

HANNITY: By the way it's the only thing that we disagree on. You are doing it from a constitutional law perspective and the threat to the constitution. This is a clear and present danger. Let me bring John and Sara back in. You add to that when you start surveilling, unmasking, you don't minimize and then you leak raw intelligence. They did that to General Flynn and I'm sure, I will bet everything I have they said oh, you either agree that you lied to us or we're going after your son.

SOLOMON: Of course they did.

CARTER: That is definitely what I'm hearing from my sources. Right now, Sean, there are 27 leak investigations at the Department of Justice. That is triple what they had over the last three years. 27 leak investigations, one of those I guarantee you is General Flynn. The leak, the classified leak between General Flynn and his conversation.

HANNITY: There was a crime there.

CARTER: It was a major crime. We're looking at those leaks and we are also looking at the inspector general right now we are waiting on that inspector general's report.

DERSHOWITZ: It is only a crime if it's leaking grand jury minutes. Just leaking is a violation of their rules but it is not itself a crime. Leaking has been a weapon of prosecutors for years. I've had prosecutors tell me implicitly if you don't plead your client guilty you will be shocked at what will come out about him.

HANNITY: Death by a thousand cuts.

DERSHOWITZ: exactly right. And I'm against it whether it's leaking against Hillary Clinton or leaking against Donald Trump. It's wrong, you don't leak.

HANNITY: I agree. John Solomon, we only have a small percentage of these and I'm like wow. If we only have hundreds and there are thousands, what's next?

SOLOMON: Yeah, I think the question is who will follow the bread crumb trail to create the Russia narrative. We have to get to the bottom of it.

HANNITY: Great work. Thank you professor. Thank you. When we come back Tomi Lahren, she goes to the streets of California and talking to residents about being a sanctuary state. You don't want to miss these responses.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We are proudly supporting the men and women of law enforcement including our wonderful ICE officers and border patrol agents. These are incredible people who endorsed me during the campaign and they are incredible.

(APPLAUSE)

(CHEERS)

They're doing a great job at the border, by the way. We are going to end chain migration. We are going to end the lottery system. And we are going to build the wall.

(APPLAUSE)

(CHEERS)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: We need two or three hundred miles of that wall or else by November 2018, so people can see it and they'll believe it. Earlier the President promised to reform our immigration system that is broken. Last Monday California became a sanctuary state when the law took effect preventing state and local police about asking people about their immigration status or cooperating with federal immigration law enforcement activities in most cases. Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren hit the streets to ask residents of California what they think of this new law. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO)

TOMI LAHREN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Were you aware California is a sanctuary state for illegal immigrants?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Of course I know that.

LAHREN: And how do you feel about it?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think it's great. It is finally -- it's been a matter of time we need immigrants to be protected. Being a sanctuary state is perfect.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why are we making it difficult for them to become legal? They don't pay their taxes and don't do what you complain about constantly on your channel if it's not legal. So why not make it legal for them to do it? And then you stop complaining.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You can't have it both ways. If we'll benefit from cheap labor then we also have to give them the benefits that every American citizen benefits have.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Being an immigrant from Mexico myself I think the opportunities and integrate workers to take certain jobs that many currently employed Americans won't and I think it's a good opportunity.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's all right. I love it. I'll admit I have family members and myself that are illegal. I mean just being free you are out here trying to do yourself.

LAHREN: Do you know it was a sanctuary state for illegal immigrants?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I did.

LAHREN: What do you think about that?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You know I think we need to come up with an immigration bill that will solve all the problems and help immigrants that are here illegally transmit and become U.S. Citizens.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't think they should come over here. You said illegal immigrants? I don't think they -- they should stay where they are at. Why do they have to be over here? You said illegal immigrants? I don't think they -- they should stay where they are at. Why do they have to be over here?

LAHREN: How do you feel about legal immigrants that have done it the right way and paid a lot of money and waited time to come into this country? Do you feel it invalidates everything they worked for to let illegal immigrants receive sanctuary in California?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't think it's fair you pit one against the other. I think one came here fairly and one came in a sense --

LAHREN: Unfairly?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is not such a black and white thing. Both people came here to feed their families.

LAHREN: But if the laws aren't being enforced is that also a problem?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's one of these unenforceable laws.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm an immigrant and I had to go through process. It took 3 1/2 years to come to America. I think everybody should go through a process.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They've always been around. They've only become part of this popular conversation because of the way that society has attempted to villainize immigrants.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They do it illegally because they don't have the means to get in or a safer way to get in either.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Illegal is illegal. We want to be compassionate but we also have the rule of law.

(END VIDEO)

HANNITY: Fox news contributor Tomi Lahren joins us, wow, that is your state, right?

LAHREN: It is my state, Sean. What can I tell you?

HANNITY: 13 1/2 percent income tax rate in the state. Doesn't Texas and Florida, they have pretty good infrastructure. Better than New York. Why is there that overwhelming feeling? Is this a California thing to you?

LAHREN: Well, to be fair there are a lot of Californians that are moving to Florida and Texas and elsewhere because of California and the rules and the regulations and because of things like it being a sanctuary state. But I have to tell you, breaking news, California is not a lost cause, I promise you it is not. There are so many undercover conservatives in this state that I spoke to that are level headed that don't like the fact it's a sanctuary state. Sometimes there are others, though, that are a little louder. Squeaky wheel gets a grease a lot of times.

HANNITY: Why should they get federal tax dollars in any way if they are literally aiding and abetting law breaking as a state?

LAHREN: They absolutely shouldn't. There are a lot of Californians into the whole peace, love and welcome everyone unless you are Tomi Lahren and Fox News. They want to welcome everyone and bring everyone in until you remind them that legal immigrants had to spend a lot of money and wait a lot of time to get into this country and into the state. Then their tune changed a just little bit. It was quite fascinating.

HANNITY: I was really interesting as I was watching this package you put together and I'm interested that a lot of people knew you, knew about Fox News, and knew our opinions. One guy in particular looks like a black shirt to me and the other guy in the gray shirt and I'm thinking how their reaction to you was and the channel was? Because they are right. There are a few of us that are conservatives that actually speak. I don't know if they ever met one before.

LAHREN: Well, I want to be fair. We did encounter a lot of really respectful people that liked what we do on Fox News. That like what I do, but in was interesting, I spent time in West Hollywood. I don't know if you are familiar with that. It's a very liberal area. It is the epicenter of the resistance. And they certainly knew who I was and there were some words I can't repeat on national television they were screaming at me. They saw the Fox News mic and weren't thrilled we were there. They told us to get out. They are supposed to be the loving and tolerant left welcoming everyone unless you are Fox News and Tomi Lahren. Then you are supposed to get out. Interesting the way that works.

HANNITY: All right. Great job Tomi, we really appreciate it. All right. The "Hannity" hotline is next. It says every time I open my mouth, a kitten dies, wow, that is cold. Another video of the day straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Time for the video of the day. Tonight's clip brought to you by our good friend liberal Joe and Mika Brzezinski who decided to share the terrible strife that she and all her elitist friends are forced to endure abroad. I mean the Trump presidency is so upsetting, watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I had friends that went to Paris over the holiday and they said they were viscerally embarrassed to be Americans. They said it was the first time that it was chilling that they didn't even want to share where they were from.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: The vapors, the horror. Mika's friends. Many European with loose immigration laws. Maybe they would take a huge chunk of your income in exchange for citizenship, is it that embarrassed. See you later. And before we go tonight, time for messages on the "Hannity" hotline. Wow, every time I speak apparently I kill a kitten. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sean, I just wanted to let you know that every time you open your mouth a small kitten dies. You need to get back on your OCD meds, bud, because you're OCD and an all retentiveness is driving everybody nuts. You keep repeating the same thing.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Kind of like you, you fat little (BEEP) talk about everybody going after the President. Why do you keep (BEEP) Hillary Clinton you (BEEP).

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I don't want a kitten to die. So I am not opening my mouth, because every time I open it a kitten dies. I love kittens. Not really. I love Abbott and Costello. Call the "Hannity" hotline. We want to hear from you even if you hate me, 877-225-8587. Let not your heart be troubled. That is all the time we have left. We will never be the destroy Trump media or establishment, that is our promise, here is Jesse Watters.



Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.