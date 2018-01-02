Gingrich on the GOP in 2018, FBI-DOJ bias, Iran protests

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," January 2, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to "Hannity." President Trump, he is on fire right now, tonight, on Twitter, and he's driving the left, predictably, absolutely insane. You're going to love this. Also, tonight, you do not want to miss The Hill's, John Solomon out with an explosive report about the FBI's corrupt Clinton email investigation. We have that exclusive report and President Trump's 2017 successes have now created a republican blueprint for the mid-terms. Will they follow?

And last year was an epic failure for fake news in this country, especially the fake cannabis news network. We'll explain all of that, but first tonight's breaking news, opening monologue for the new year.

So in spite of vicious media attacks and many political obstacles, well 2017 was a very successful first year for President Trump. Now, before we get to the full list that the media will never show you, let's take a look at the economy.

Stock market is at an all-time high and hit over 60 record closes in 2017 alone. The Dow Jones was up 25 percent, over $5 trillion in new wealth has now been created. Unemployment -- yes, unemployment at a 17-year low since -- just 4.1 percent. And since taking office, President Trump has created 1.7 million new jobs. African-American unemployment, a 17-year low.

We ended the year with consumer confidence sitting at a 17-year high. Home prices are up six percent as is home building. Regulations have been slashed at a historic rate. And the Trump administration cut 16 regulations for every new one that was created.

Also, let's talk about GDP. Now, so far under President Trump, we have seen two quarters over three percent. Let's compare that with President Barack Obama, the only president in the history of this country to never reach three percent GDP growth for an entire year. And we can't forget about Obama's terrible economy. Millions more people on food stamps and in poverty, 95 million Americans out of the labor force, the worst economic recovery since the 1940s, the lowest labor participation rate since the 1970s, and the list goes on. Worst recovery since the 1940s, lowest home ownership rate in 51 years.

And unlike Obama, business confidence is now soaring under President Trump. In fact, the news is so good that even the liberal New York Times cannot even ignore this. Take a look at this headline. I didn't make it up. "The Trump Effect: Business anticipating less regulation loosens the purse strings." This is exactly what we have been seeing happening all across the country.

You couple that with the brand new $1.5 trillion tax plan that is now taking effect, and what you have a recipe for a Reagan-style economic explosion.

You, the American people, you are beginning to see the direct impact of this tax bill. For example, companies like Boeing, AT&T, Comcast, Wells Fargo and Fifth Third Bank Corps -- all announced employee bonuses or pay increases following that bill. That's real money back in the pockets of the forgotten men and women that deserve it in this country.

Take a look, for example, what happened over at, yes, liberal CBS News. They had an accountant crunch the numbers to see how the tax plan is going to impact the middle class in this country. Uh-oh, didn't come out the way they expected. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, "THIS MORNING"/CBS, DEC. 22, 2017)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We wanted to see how folks will actually fare. So we asked households from three different parts of the country to send us their tax returns, and that we had an accountant calculate how things will change for each of them.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A single mother who rents a home in Kerry, North Carolina, her income last year as an administrative assistant was a little under $40,000.00.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If she were your client, what would you tell her?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I've got good news for you, Marcy, you are getting more money back next year.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Amber and Jason Edwards were also hoping for good news.

AMBER EDWARDS, TAXPAYER: I hope it alleviates pressure on the middle class, whether it does or not, I don't know.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I actually think they would pay tax on about $12,000.00 more of income but because of the lower rates, they actually end up saving a little bit of money.

EDWARDS: Honestly, I'm a little surprised because well, what you had said initially you thought, we were going to have a higher tax bill.

JASON EDWARDS, TAXPAYER: Right.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They're not the only ones. Melissa and Lane Liv also expressed concern about next year's taxes.

MELISSA LIV, TAXPAYER: I'm thinking they are going to be higher.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Overall, he estimates, they will be responsible for nearly $13,000.00 less in taxes.

LIV: Well, that's good.

LANE LIV, TAXPAYER: I like out sound of that. Can I get the account's number after this?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So all three families that we brought to you, they are all going to see a decrease in their taxes?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Every single one of those families will have more money in their pocket next year.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Look at that. All three families are saving money. The tax cut will help middle class families. They desperately need it. And by the way the bill also gets rid of the ObamaCare individual mandate and it opens up energy exploration in ANWR. Oh, the life blood of our economy, more energy independence. And by the way, long term secure jobs at high wages for Americans. And lower prices for the entire country. All good.

And when it comes to ISIS, President Trump, he has unleashed the U.S. military and as a result, letting them decide, all but destroy the terror group. Look at these numbers from the Department of Defense that the President tweeted out. The military under President Trump's leadership has done more in 11 months to defeat ISIS than Obama did during his last 28 months. And that's just a small sample of President Trump's many accomplishments for 2017.

Take a look on your screen right there. Here is a list of President Trump's accomplishments for 2017. Ask yourself, have you heard the mainstream media, the destroy Trump Media, anybody on the left, any liberal ever mention any of these things? Have you heard them talk about how the president's accomplishment and all these accomplishments have positively impacted the country? Probably not.

They want and have wanted from the beginning the president to fail. Now, this is exactly why the media, the pundits, the political elites are predicting a huge massive Democratic landslide in November of this year in the mid-terms. But, before they get too giddy, too excited, let's keep this in mind.

These are the so-called same experts, political experts, who all said President Trump never stood a chance. So, maybe they should put a little bit of the pump on the brakes here and not get so giddy. As a matter of fact, it may turn out to be just out opposite.

The president, by the way has created what I am calling for a blueprint for victory in 2018. I hope the Republicans in Washington are paying attention. Now they did get their act together in December, I do give them credit, but they need to do more. They need to keep the momentum going. Tax cuts, that's a great start, but they need to keep for example, like building the wall. Finish repealing the disaster that is ObamaCare, keep that promise. Replace it with free market solutions. Health care savings accounts, health care cooperatives. They should also pass welfare reform. It's desperately needed again. They should cut other wasteful government spending programs.

We know the Democrats, they are signaling that they want all kinds of concessions in these upcoming negotiations in the coming weeks. Republicans, you need to show some backbone, at least for once, stand up for principles. Get your identity back, and here's why.

You always get the tax cut -- you never get the tax cut, you always get the tax hike. You never get the future spending cuts. We always get the immediate concession or amnesty, but you never get the border wall built. You never get the border security. So you Republicans, you need to take this past approach and flip it upside down because so far it fails every time.

So the GOP, you want to win in November? You need to demand that things like the border wall will get built and built first before anything else can happen as it relates to immigration.

Now, the American people, they need to see 200, 300 miles of this border wall built before the election. That will help you politically and it's good for our security, and the same goes with other issues.

That's the blueprint politically for success in 2018 in the mid-terms. And Republicans, you follow that you will be successful.

Also tonight, if 2017 is defined by any one thing, it will be the news media's epic fail. What do we hear all last year, the entire year from the mainstream liberal media? Russia, collusion, collusion, collusion, Russia, Russia, Russia. Well, that fake news narrative has pretty much completely blown up in their faces after a year of nonstop breathless reporting, anonymous sources, hysteria on their part. Because so favor, up to today, zero evidence of collusion between President Trump and the Russians.

So now the media, they have got to latch on to something quick. They are not going to admit they are wrong. So the new narrative of the liberal media is that conservatives actually hate the FBI. They hate law enforcement because of the bias, that we're exposing in the Russia investigation. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

JOHN PODHORETZ, EDITOR, COMMENTARY, ON MSNBC: It is astounding to see conservatives acting like the FBI of all organizations is some kind of liberal deep state horror show.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, CNN: The message is don't look at or think about what may be under investigation. Let's find whatever we can to undermine the pillars of the respect that we tend to confer upon institutions like the FBI and Justice Department.

CARL BERNSTEIN, CNN POLITICAL ANALYST: There is only one institution that really has been tainted through these months and that is the Trump presidency. It's tainted by the president's lies, by his disrespect for American institutions operating under the law

SAMANTHA VINOGRAD, FORMER SENIOR ADVISER TO NSA: The career civil servants at the FBI and in the intelligence community are working as hard as ever. But this can't be good for morale.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: Well, that's the new narrative. Conservatives -- this is laughable. Republicans hate law enforcement. And you know why it's laughable? Because the liberal media, they are not the people that respect law and law enforcement and they have been that way for decades.

We'll explain in a second, but first, I want to educate all my failing colleagues in the media that have been that have been wrong so often.

Now, if you had any sense of real law and order in our constitutional republic, you might investigate Hillary Clinton and, yes, the numerous felonies we know she committed. If you care about it, you should maybe look into her top aide Huma Abedin and her criminally mishandling of classified information in those emails. And if you in the media, if you really cared about truth at all, maybe look into this. And that's Mueller's merry band of Democratic donors, let's see, contributed, oh, only to Democrats, politicians like Obama and Hillary and the DNC. Imagine for a second if it was a bunch of Republican donors that were investigating through a special counsel, Hillary Clinton. Yes, you guys in the media, you would be foaming at the mouth on a nightly basis.

And if the media, if you are interested in truth, why don't you ask why Hillary Clinton and the Obama administration, why would they ever do something really stupid and give 20 percent of America's uranium supply to Russia? Yes. That Russia. Putin's Russia. The adversary. The bad actor Russia. When by the way, we don't even have enough uranium as it is. And maybe you'd follow the money if it was Donald Trump and $145 million pouring into the Clinton Foundation and her coffers while she is Secretary of State from the very people involved in this particular deal.

Again, if it was Donald Trump, I know you would be all over it and, of course, you would want to know, oh, was there a quid pro quo? Was that pay to play? But of course, you don't want to know that truth.

Now, let's go back to this new narrative coming from the fake news media that conservatives hate the FBI. The exact opposite is true.

Now, on this show, if you have watched -- this is now my 23rd year. I have always respected the men and women in law enforcement -- policemen, firemen, paramedics. I respect the intelligence community and, of course, the FBI and even the CIA. Yes, I respect the hard work they do.

Now the biased press, they are the ones who have this history of utter disdain for members of law enforcement. For example, it wasn't that long ago that the media was trashing police. Remember how many of them supported Black Lives Matter? You may remember this. There is a great invention, it's called videotape, it can remind you.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

SALLY KOHN, CNN, DEC. 13, 2014: Thousands of Americans are marching in New York and Washington and across the country demanding a justice system that applies the same to everybody and honors our values and we want you to know that our hearts are out there marching with them.

MICHAEL ERIC DYSON, CNN, JAN. 18, 2017: Many African-American people said, "Look we were introduced to terror long before 9/11," the vicious police forces of America that have victimized us and the way in which white supremacy operated.

JIM ACOSTA, CNN, APRIL 16, 2015: What's flared up in Baltimore has heightened awareness once again of police brutality, in Baltimore alleged police brutality.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: We have repeatedly said on this show that we have the utmost respect. We praise law enforcement, the FBI, the intelligence community. The issue we have in this particular case is very specific. Because you have a few select people that have shown a very anti-Trump political bias.

So, we have to ask the media a couple of questions. Do you support people like Peter Strzok, the guy that Hates trump, loves Hillary, the FBI agent involved in everything and his FBI lawyer girlfriend, Lisa Page. Together by the way they called President Trump just about every single swear word that I can't even think of and I swear -- and by the way, attack Trump and their supporters. They also texted about an insurance policy in Andy's office which we think, of course, is Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, in case Donald Trump actually pulled off the impossible and won the election.

So you media people, do you support people like the disgraced former FBI Director Comey, admitted under oath to having his friend leak information to the New York Times in the hopes it would bring about a special counsel which it did? And Comey also likely broke the law writing his Trump notes on FBI computers and then by the way, removing that government property from the bureau and by the way, exonerated Hillary Clinton -- this is my favorite -- in the email investigation, before he ever did the investigation? I'm sure if that was against Hillary, you guys would be pretty upset.

And then, of course, Mueller's team of liberal donations. As we have told you, over $50,000 his team has donated over the years to Democrats, and by the way, none to President Trump. One of Mueller's top investigators, Jeannie Rhee, represented the Clinton Foundation during a 2015 racketeering case. I guess she is not biased.

And then you've got Andrew Weissmann, he's the guy that oversaw the highly controversial obstruction of justice case against Arthur Anderson and by the way, destroyed the company, it cost tens of thousands of jobs. In 2005 the U.S. Supreme Court turned over Weissmann's conviction, a 9-0 unanimous ruling, and as part of the Enron investigation, Weissmann also sent four Merrill Lynch executives to jail. That conviction was also overturned by the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. That's Mueller's team?

And next have you demoted DOJ official, Bruce Ohr and his wife, Nellie. Bruce Ohr met with Fusion GPS. You know, those officials that came up with a phony Russian propaganda dossier that we now know his own wife was working on the opposition against Donald Trump that produced and bought and paid for that fake news Russia propaganda. Sounds like collusion to me.

And finally, of course, the Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, his wife, Jill, took over half a million dollars from Clinton ally, former Governor Terry McAuliff and Democrats for a failed Virginia state Senate seat. That's an insane amount of money.

McCabe is also directly tied well, like so many others, to the dossier. And during a recent testimony on Capitol Hill, McCabe conflicted statements from previous witnesses and also claimed not to know when he found out the Clintons and the DNC funded the dossier. And, according to reports, McCabe is expected to retire next year with a big fat taxpayer pension.

Does any of this matter to you in the liberal mainstream media or do you just like to fail and be wrong every day? You know, are you supporting all these people? You are supporting that conduct? You are supporting that political bias? You don't see a conflict of interest? Do you really think that this isn't corruption at the highest level? You know, these criticisms we are making, these are facts. They are not about institutions. They are about the violation of constitutional rights and the abuse of power at the top levels of our government. This is serious. And we have been right. You have been wrong.

And finally tonight, three major foreign policy stories: North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is threatening the United States by saying that a nuclear button is always on his desk and that he has nuclear weapons that can now reach the United States. President Trump just about well, 45 minutes ago, fired back on Twitter saying, well, he has an even bigger nuclear button and his actually works. We will have more on that later.

And President Trump is actually putting Pakistan on notice by tweeting and calling them out for helping terrorists and not fully cooperating with the United States. He is right on that point. And also finally, a major story, protests continuing tonight to break out in Iran. So far 20 people have been killed. Over 450 people have been arrested. These are people that are revolting against this repressive regime and these radical mullahs in Tehran. It's something that President Trump actually predicted would happen back in September.

Now, the mullahs are scared out of their minds and this is now the opportunity of a lifetime for the people of Iran that have been oppressed, people that are getting killed for being gay and lesbian, women that are treated horribly. They can be free of these radical dictators.

Joining us now, reaction of the New York Times best-selling book, Vengeance. Former Speaker of the House, Fox News contributor, Newt Gingrich is with us. Mr. Speaker, welcome back and Happy New Year, sir.

NEWT GINGRICH, AUTHOR, "VENGEANCE": Happy New Year. It's great to be with you. I think it's going to be a great year.

HANNITY: You know, so you are writing, I think it was the most viewed on foxnews.com. Underestimate at your own peril and then 2018 get ready for the political surprise of 2018. Because I'm watching and listening to everyone else in the media and they think this is going to be the biggest beat down for Republicans that we have ever seen.

GINGRICH: Well, I keep trying to remind people that all of these folks who are currently analyzing on Sunday morning talk shows were the same people who were wrong in 2015 about whether or not Trump could be a candidate. They were wrong in 2016 about whether or not he could win the nomination. They were wrong in the fall of 2016 about whether or not he could beat Hillary, and they have been wrong for all of 2017.

So I start with the idea I listen to them carefully, take exactly the opposite position and almost every time, I'm doing better than they are. And I think this is going to be a good year. I think the tax cut bill is so central to the future of America and the philosophy behind it of lower taxes, more take home pay. More job creation, better business environment is so central to what makes America tick that I think the Democrats who unanimously voted no.

Think about that Sean, they unanimously voted for higher taxes, bigger bureaucracy, fewer jobs, so the Democratic Party's offer is you are going to be out of work, but we will get you food stamps. I think that's a losing proposition.

HANNITY: So, assuming that after a year of investigating Trump/Russia collusion and coming up with unrelated charges for Paul Manafort, General Flynn lying to the FBI, we now find ourselves in a position and we will get into this in great detail where there are issues about collusion. That would be Hillary funding the dossier paid for with Russian lies, misinformation, propaganda, all to influence an election.

Should that be a big issue or Comey and Peter Strzok writing an exoneration before an investigation? Or the Uranium One issue? Why would anyone have ever allowed 20 percent of America's uranium to go to Vladimir Putin, especially knowing about bribery, extortion, kickbacks and money laundering, you know, a year and a half earlier?

Robert Mueller knew about it. So, do the Republicans -- does the Republican Party have an obligation now to go after what we did find as a result of the investigation that the democrats never really expected to find?

GINGRICH: Look, I don't think it's just about Republicans or Democrats. The very core of the United States is a belief in the rule of law. Because it's the rule of law which protects the weak from the strong. It's the rule of law which protects the poor from the rich. It's the rule of law which normally protects every citizen from their own government.

We have an obligation as Americans to want to know whether or not the Justice Department had been corrupted, whether or not senior leaders of the FBI had been corrupted. We have an obligation to find out whether or not they were putting in position of power people who were so totally biased that they couldn't possibly be part of a Department of Justice. They had to be a part of a Department that was going to go after and persecute people.

And I think that -- well, have you have raised the tip of the iceberg. I think we're going to find out during the course of this year about a great deal of mismanagement and inappropriate behavior in the FBI and the senior level and the Justice Department.

HANNITY: And the State Department.

GINGRICH: And I think we're going to go back and we're going to learn -- and the State Department, and we're going to go back and we're going to learn a great deal more about the corruption inherent in the Clinton Foundation and the corruption inherent in the entire investigation of Hillary.

So I don't see how you can walk off. It's not a question about vendetta against a person. How do you have this scale scandal and just walk off and forget it? Particularly when it's just happened last week?

We learned that Huma Abedin had an additional set of e-mails, at least four of which were classified.

HANNITY: And passwords.

GINGRICH: On her husband's laptop.

HANNITY: Yes, and passwords. Unbelievable. All right. Let me ask you about Iran. Four months ago, when the President was speaking at the United Nations, he predicted there would be an Iranian -- the Iranian people would revolt. Now we have Iranian protesters attacking police stations. They stormed an Iranian military base according to reports and they are chanting, "Death to the Ayatollah." Very different than the Green Movement in 2009. Now, we have a president supporting those people that want liberty, freedom, maybe Eeven constitutional government.

If you are the president, what do you do now to help those protesters?

GINGRICH: Well, let me say, first of all, my newsletter tomorrow is going to be President Trump, Iran and leading from the front, the opposite of Obama's famous leading from the rear comment.

Second, I think we have an obligation to, first of all, maximize the production of our various radio and television programming going in to Iran. I think we should be gathering up and I understand from Ambassador Haley that they are likely to ask for a United Nations Security Council meeting on this issue. I think we should be putting real pressure on the Europeans. They are always pious about human rights. Well, here is a chance to stand up with us.

We should be doing what the President has done to his credit, which is issuing very strong warnings against the Iranian dictatorship, killing its own citizens. And I would hope when they come back next week that the House and Senate will pass very strong resolutions condemning the dictatorship.

I mean, here is a clear definitional moment when it is impossible to believe that the dictatorship is a popular government. Now, this is a repressive, brutal dictatorship. It killed over I think it was over 30,000 people in 1988. I am afraid that they are prepared to come back and kill a lot of people. We should be very aggressively, publicly opposing that.

HANNITY: All right, Mr. Speaker, Happy New Year. Great to see you. And lot of news tonight. Coming up, John Solomon is here. Brand new report on the FBI. Their mishandling of the entire Clinton email case. He'll be joined by Sarah Carter. Peter Schweizer also investigating.

Later on, Sean Spicer, Michelle Malcolm, Tom Fitton and Pam Bondi. Happy 2018. Glad you are with us.

HANNITY: And welcome back to Hannity. All right, the Hill's John Solomon has a massive bombshell report out tonight. The headline, Congressional investigators find irregularities in the FBI's handling of the Clinton email case.

Solomon reports that documents reveal the FBI agents believe laws were, in fact, broken, just by the, "Shear volume of classified information that, in fact, passed through Clinton's server."

Also, Solomon reporting 17 witnesses -- key witnesses in the Clinton case were interviewed after James Comey and Peter Strzok had begun his exoneration statement. Here to break it all down, the author of Clinton Cash, number one New York Times best-seller Peter Schweizer. Now Fox News contributor and of course, investigative reporter, Sarah Carter and the man himself from The Hill, John Solomon, tonight.

Okay, massive overwhelming evidence that laws were broken. Overwhelming. Tons of volumes of classified materials passed on. We all saw the exoneration before the investigation, John. And it goes on from there. And quoting, you know, one Congressman as saying, "The whole thing was rigged," in other words, it was rigged to exonerate her and not have equal justice under the law, explain.

JOHN SOLOMON, REPORTER, THE HILL: Yes, you're exactly right. These members of Congress, they got a briefing just before the holidays and there sort of was a cannon load of new information to them. And I think one of the most interesting things, let's just take it and put it in context of Russia. If Bob Mueller had exonerated Donald Trump before he had interviewed 17 key witnesses outrage in Washington. If Bob Mueller had learned that a key witness had destroyed evidence that was under subpoena, then lied about it to conceal the fact that he destroyed it, and, instead of prosecuting that person, they gave him immunity we would be in outrage in Washington. That is what happened in this case. Lawmakers who got this briefing from Deputy Director McCabe on the 21st of December, were just floored by the level of criminality and concern the FBI had in the outcome. If you read the statement Comey, you swore they were exonerating her, this law makers felt like the FBI plenty of evidence to prosecute her.

HANNITY: Let me go to Sarah, you have been all over this story as well. This confirmed, this new narrative that, oh the conservatives don't like the FBI, law enforcement, the intel community. No, we don't like if you are rigging the criminal justice system for political purposes to help one candidate over another. Isn't that what this is about?

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Sean, it's not just the congressional members that were surprised by this. Look, the FBI themselves, the FBI agents field agents who were working in these cases, thought the people on the seventh floor, not McCabe, not Comey, not Gattis, all these guys on the seventh floor in control of this investigation, the people that were on the ground, collecting the information, were just as angry. Were just as angry as these congressional members were at learning this information that John reported.

We know there is so much more out there. We know that there is concern that McCabe may have obstructed justice. We are seeing this now, it is slowly trickling out in some of these reports. We don't know if that is completely true yet or not. I'm sure we are going to hear more information from the inspector general. There was concern within the FBI. This is not about bad mouthing the FBI. This is about the FBI cleansing itself and this is what FBI agents want to do. Both retired and members still working there.

HANNITY: What about fusion GPS, Peter Schweizer. I know there is a New York Times op-ed by the fusion GPS guy. I don't believe 90 percent of it myself. And that is, you know, Republicans hired us first. But, Christopher Steele wasn't on the case with Trump-Russia collusion. Is he basically trying to justify. We didn't pay money. We don't know who paid what money. They looked at our bank accounts. What do we know about Christopher Steele's bank accounts? What do we know -- why did Hillary pay for what we now know are salacious lies and propaganda from Russian sources? That seems to be the bigger story that they don't want to talk about.

PETER SCHWEIZER, "CLINTON CASH," AUTHOR: Yes, I mean, Sean, one of the things that strikes me with the Trump dossier but also with the great reporting that John came out with today is how in these cases, the FBI leadership basically went against their own procedures in the case of the Steele dossier or in the case of the Clinton email investigation. Let's remember, the FBI was founded in 1908 by the Attorney General under Teddy Roosevelt precisely because the belief was a lot of investigative work was corrupt at the local level in big cities, et cetera. So they set up a series of procedures and those procedures basically let field offices do the leg work and the Washington headquarters would sort of a stay away. As John points out in the case of the Clinton email investigation, it was centrally controlled by leadership. So, to get back to your point.

HANNITY: He talks about that.

SCHWEIZER: Not criticism of the FBI. It's now the leadership violated their own procedures when investigating these very sensitive matters.

HANNITY: John you referred to that in your piece as special. We still have surveillance unmasking leaking raw intelligence. We still have the dossier which with a Russian paid for lies. Hillary paid for the dossier. We have the uranium one which we know Jeff Sessions hasn't recused himself from. And then have you Comey colluding with Strzok to put the fix in this particular case we are discussing. Then have you Bruce Ohr. He met with fusion GPS. His wife worked with fusion GPS on Trump, you know on that dossier we believe. Then we have Mueller wants corrupt team. 2018 prediction. John Solomon.

SOLOMON: I think the Clinton Foundation story is going to come back in a big way. The groundwork that Peter did a few years ago with the "New York Times" and in his book, I think there is a serious effort to go back and look at what went on in the foundation and from that all these other things flow. There is evidence that. So emails that we are dealing with in the Clinton email case really were about the foundation in the pay-to-play atmosphere that was there. I think that is going to become the story of 2018.

HANNITY: Is 2018 the year of the big boomerang, Sarah Carter?

CARTER: Yes. I believe. So John is right on the money with that and so is Peter. Not only that I think we are going to see an investigation into Huma Abedin, I think that uranium one is going to be tied into this very intensely. I believe we will see a lot more information come out of that investigation and as well as the Clinton email server. So I think this is the big boomerang, Sean.

HANNITY: Do you agree, Peter? Last word.

SCHWEIZER: I do yes. Sean, you and I have done this together for a while on corruption. It's always about follow the money. And when you are talking about the large sums of money involving the Clintons that is where you need to go. I think you are right the Clinton foundation and pay-to- play is going to be an essential story in 2018.

HANNITY: All right. You three have been pivotal in exposing a lot of this corruption. I will say this, stay tune to this show tick tock. Thank you all for being with us. Coming up President Trump voicing support for protesters in Iran. Finally. Also the President announcing that he will give out the most dishonest and corrupt media awards. Sean Spicer, Michelle Malkin will join us later. Next, is CNN really the most trusted name in news? They actually are. For pot heads.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: And welcome back to "Hannity." Protests continue all across Iran and over 20 people now sadly have been killed. Hundreds arrested. Today the President tweeted the people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal corrupt Iranian regime. All the money the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism and into their pockets. The people have little food, big inflation and zero human rights. The U.S. is watching. Also tonight the president responding to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recent nuclear threats by tweeting on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un just stated that quote, the nuclear button is on his desk at all times. Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a nuclear button? But it is a much bigger and more powerful one than his? And my button actually works. Here now with reaction the host of Michelle Malkin investigates CRTV, Michelle Malkin and Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. I will add this to the mix if I can, Michelle. He also tweeted I will be announcing the most corrupt dishonest media awards on Monday at 5:00. Subjects will cover dishonesty and bad reporting in various categories from the fake news media. Anybody on your list Sean?

SEAN SPICER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: It is very long, so I think the president will have it a lot to think about over the weekend. He clearly hasn't been tweeted fairly by the mainstream media. When you look at the pew study and realized how disproportionally the coverage has been of him has been compared to other first term Presidents is astronomical. I think the President will have his work cut out for him over the weekend trying to narrow down that list.

HANNITY: You know. There is so many liberal media, I like the fact, Michelle, he is not trying to bribe North Korean dictator like Bill Clinton did and a lot of good that did or try and bribe radical mullahs that throw gays and lesbians off roofs in Iran as a matter of law and abuse women as a matter of law. I kind of like standing up to dictators the media can't seem to handle that.

MICHELLE MALKIN, SYNDICATED COLUMNIST: No. They can't that is what I love in so many ways about the twitter format. You either have moral clarity or you don't. The fact that President Trump can say so much in 140 or 280 characters and sum up what all of the moral cripples in all the news media can't, I think it's a very powerful and potent tool. He has used it to great effect and they hate it that is why you have so many end of the year chin pulling editorials and calls from all of these liberal media types asking Donald Trump to stop tweeting. No, he should continue to do it. And look what he has done. The entire transnational left is nowhere to be seen as all of these brave men and women so many women in Iran are rising up from working class neighborhoods to speak out against Islamic supremacy in a way that none of the feminist movement or the left here in America has ever lifted a finger. Where are Barack Obama's tweets in support of the resistance in Iran?

HANNITY: Where is Hillary stands up for women when she was taking how many millions and millions of dollars from countries that practice sharia? Sean, the big blockbuster John Solomon tonight this is massive, the huge, the fix was in. They knew that laws were broken. They knew classified material was on it. They knew foreign agents had it. And they wrote an exoneration before an investigation. Now, if this was Donald Trump, what would the reaction be?

SPICER: Oh, I mean, they would still be going at it for months on end.

HANNITY: Foaming at the mouth.

SPICER: You know, the president called out the sailor and navy who was sent to jail for that and there was a story about him today that he can't get his life back together and how those charges have been so unfortunate for some pictures that he took on board a submarine which, again, is not -- and I'm not going to get into the merits of that case his life has clearly been ruined. He was punished extensively not just in terms of serving time in jail but financial ruin as well. That sailor saying yes, I might have done something wrong, but where was Hillary Clinton held accountable?

HANNITY: Michelle, I know I don't have enough time tonight. I was watching you yesterday on JetBlue I think had you a half hour monologue on the show. It was great. I wish I had the time to give you. I want to get your thoughts. If any of this happened and it was Trump and you replaced Trump with Hillary and the fix is in, the way it was here, I have got to believe these guys in the media, the destroy -- they would be foaming at the mouth. I just have a hard time understanding their lack of any fairness at this point and their totally gone in the tank for the Democratic Party.

MALKIN: They are totally in the tank and I think it is time to turn the tables on the colluders of the mainstream media. So many of them have over the years been guilty themselves of colluding with the world's worst regimes and tyrannies. I mean, just today a colleague of mine, at conservative review reported on the New York Times making money off of tours of Iran and cooperating with the Iranian mullahs on that. Or how about CNN who's former chief executive Ethan Jordan admitted that they covered up torture during Saddam's regime. These people have blood on their hands. They are stained by their own collusion. So of course they are going to try and deflect and distract by making up the collusion narrative and the collusion narrative network for that matter at CNN. To try and bring the Trump administration down.

HANNITY: This year is going to be massive in terms of news, especially about the corrupt media and there are very, very nervous, rightly so, people like Hillary Clinton. They should be nervous. People will be going to jail. I promise you.

SPICER: Sean, I would say what makes people the most nervous in the media which the President's tax cuts go in effect and people start seeing after they are seeing now industry after industry, company after company, the bottom line paychecks going up. Regulatory effect of what is he doing to bring back jobs in manufacturing, I think is really going to sell the American people is the results the President's achieving through regulatory effort. Through the tax effort. Through his efforts going to come through on infrastructure. All of this is actually going to deliver real results.

HANNITY: Last thing, build the wall. Build out wall and do it now. And then that will help everybody the country wants a secure borders. I got to roll. I promise we will give Michelle a whole half hour. She was great yesterday morning on "Fox & Friends." When we come back, President Trump blasting Hillary Clinton's top aides after new documents now reveal she may, in fact, have compromised your national security. Tom Fitton, Pam Bondi, they are on the case. Later why CNN should be renamed the cannabis fake news network. Straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: President Trump is slamming long-time Hillary Clinton aid Huma Abedin after the State Department on Friday released hundreds of work- related emails from Abedin's account. They were found on her estranged husband Anthony Weiner, he is the guy in jail who is personal laptop. Judicial watch that sued the state department to get these emails reporting that five of the documents release to the public are marked classified. Oh, I thought they were about yoga and a wedding and a funeral. Here with reaction the President of judicial watch Tom Fitton and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. Tom, why did it take so long to get these? You filed for these in, what, 2015?

TOM FITTON, JUDICIAL WATCH PRESIDENT: Yes. Well, it's the deep state. The FBI found these records back in October of last year. And it's 14 months later. And they finally turned them over to us. A little under 700 or 800 emails and they show the confidential information, classified information was on the laptop of Anthony Weiner. To say that, I think, is going to really infuriate a lot of the Americans, especially those who have security clearances and they are asking what the President is asking, why wasn't there a serious criminal investigation or prosecution of Huma Abedin and Hillary Clinton?

These emails wouldn't be there but for Hillary Clinton's decision to set up this secret email server. Huma Abedin testified last year, Sean, that it was Hillary Clinton's idea to get the system up and running. This is the result, this violation of law and this risk to national security is a result of these emails being on of all people Anthony Weiner's computer system.

HANNITY: Pam, they knew laws were broken. Now we have the emails. We have John Solomon's report. They were shocked at the amount of classified material that they found. Then we know all -- then we know the fix was in. It was rigged to quote Congressman McCabe. The whole thing was rigged.

PAM BONDI, ATTORNEY GENERAL OF FLORIDA: Sean, let me make myself perfectly clear. This has nothing to do with politics. This has everything to do with the security of our country. When you have the top secret security clearance that Huma Abedin had, you know when you send those emails that you are violating the law. And there is no objective law enforcement officer in this country that would not charge her based on that. No one.

HANNITY: But if we go -- if we're got to have equal justice under the law, doesn't Comey now -- don't we have a case of obstruction, Pam, for him and Peter Strzok if they rigged the entire investigation, the special investigation and they hid the evidence?

BONDI: And that is why congress is calling them in. I think Strzok is in tremendous amount of trouble. I think Comey is going to be in trouble. I think in his mind the best defense is a good offense and that is what he is trying to do but failing at it. I think Huma Abedin has big problems as well as she should.

HANNITY: Your reaction, Tom Fitton.

FITTON: I think the Clinton email investigation was compromised and needs to be redone. You have the Clinton-Loretta Lynch tarmac meeting. You have Comey's machinations. You have Peter Strzok who was Pro-Hillary anti- Donald Trump. You had Andrew McCabe whose wife had just gotten a ton of money from Hillary Clinton's crony. What evidence do you need? I don't know if Clinton or Abedin should be indicted or even prosecuted at the end.

HANNITY: How do you not get indicted these are felonies.

FITTON: We need an honest investigation. We haven't had that yet. Jeff Session or whoever is involved in the Justice Department needs to step in.

HANNITY: Do your job. The President should order them to do an honest investigation.

HANNITY: We need like six special counsels, it's all unfolding. Thank you both. Happy new year to both of you. We appreciate it.

BONDI: Happy New Year.

HANNITY: All right. When we come back, you are thought going to believe what a fake news network, one of them, they help people that love pot light their pot and their bongs on New Year's Eve. I'm not making it up. And we have the videotape next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: The video of the day tonight. A news network featured unusual way to ring in the New Year. CNN. The cannabis fake news special coverage Randi Kaye reporting live from a Party in Denver, Colorado, dedicated to smoking pot and even took the opportunity to show their viewers, how few there are, the unusual ways to smoke weed and get really high. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RANDI KAYE, CNN CORRESPONDENT: We have the party started. There is a purple haze. We call this magic bus -- whoa.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Randi, we will check in with you.

KAYE: We will be really careful.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

(CHEERS)

KAYE: What is on the other end of the gas mask?

A bong. They could not stand to see a bong that didn't have cannabis in it. You actually put it in the bong, filled it up?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

KAYE: Ok. Now what? You are going to celebrate New Year early. I don't think this is what a gas mask is used for. Wow! Ok. This is New Year's Eve Denver style.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Bong lessons from the fake news cannabis news network. We will have our video of the day every day. Makes you wonder how low or how high CNN will try to boost their ratings. They are in the basement in 3rd place. Anyway, before we go. We will be featuring the video of the day, the tweet of the day, and the hate "Hannity" hot line is back. Now, you can say anything you want to me. I encourage you, just let it out. This is the year a lot of truth will come out that they won't be reporting in the lame stream media. Last year this was the number one show on cable news in total audience. Thanks for making that happen. Leave a message, 877-225-8587, thank for being with us. We will see you tomorrow night. That is all the time we have left. Let not your heart be troubled.





