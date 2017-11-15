Gorka reacts to report Clinton FBI probe had special status

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," November 15, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right, Tucker. Thanks so much. What a news night. Welcome to "Hannity."

Judge Roy Moore writes an open letter to me after last night I demanded answers. We will share that with you. Also, three more accusers down in Alabama. Now, my response is coming up later in the show.

Plus, Democrats, liberals and the media, they're finally now today having their day of reckoning when it comes to Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary, and the many allegations of the sexual misconduct, the mistreatment of women. Because for decades these accusations, they have dodged and been dismissed and downplayed by the left in this country, by the media in this country, and even worse. Those accusers were smeared, slander, besmirched, including by Hillary Clinton herself, and what is so inexcusable is that the Democrats and the media for 30 years did nothing to stop this from happening to protect women.

Instead, they were complicit. They enabled all of this to happen. Those women all suffered, and now they lecture everybody else. We will expose this blatant, despicable, disgusting hypocrisy in tonight's breaking news monologue.

All right, with new allegations of sexual misconduct now swirling around US Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore, the left and the liberal media, they are finally starting to re-examine what is their deplorable defense over the years: Bill Clinton's long history of disturbing sexual abuse allegations.

It is taken almost 30 years for the left, the liberal destroy Trump media to finally start admitting Bill Clinton targeted women for decades with criminal impunity. Take a look at this headline from a liberal publication -- a little late -- The Atlantic: Bill Clinton: A Reckoning. Feminists saved the 42nd president of the United States in the 1990s. They were on the wrong side of history, is it finally time to make things right?" Yes, it's beyond time. And then there's this op-ed from the New York Times and as the headline, quote, "I believe Juanita."

But that's not all. Members of the mainstream media, they are even starting to realize that what Bill Clinton did was beyond disgraceful. His conduct should never, ever, ever have been defended in the first place. Wait until you see some of the tape we have for you tonight.

Look at this tweet. Give him credit. Chris Hayes over at MSNBC. "As gross and cynical and hypocritical is the rights' 'what about Bill Clinton stuff is,' it's also true. Democrats and the center left are overdue for a real reckoning with the allegations against him."

Take a look at what CNN's Jake Tapper had to say. Watch this.

JAKE TAPPER, CNN ANCHOR: The accusers of Bill Clinton back in the 90s were never given the credence and treated with the same respect that these women are being treated. And I think that there is something to be said about how society has evolved since then, but in addition it's hard not to look back at that period and think, you know what, the media treated those women poorly.

HANNITY: Now, some in the media are coming to terms with what they did and what they said and how they covered it all up, because what they did -- the things they did to protect Bill Clinton and discredit at a high level his accusers, is beyond indefensible, it is shameful.

Let me explain. You will not see this anywhere else on television. Back in 1992 during a president or primaries, remember the name Gennifer Flowers? She went public, she revealed she had a 12-year affair with Bill Clinton. She even released taped phone conversations. To deal with the allegations, what did the Clinton campaign do? They set up a warm room and sprang into action. Their job, to smear and discredit Gennifer Flowers. And Bill and Hillary, they go on "60 Minutes" lie, deny the charges, and what did they do? They attacked Gennifer Flowers' character. Watch this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: She's alleging and is described in some detail in the supermarket tabloid what she calls a 12-year affair with you.

BILL CLINTON, THEN-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: That allegation is false.

HILLARY CLINTON, WIFE OF BILL CLINTON: When this woman first got caught up in these charges, I felt, as I felt about all of these women that, you know, they have just been minding their own business and they got hit by mediocre and it's no fault of their own. We reached out to them, I met with two of them to reassure them they were friends of ours, I felt terrible about what was happening to them. You know, Bill talked to this woman every time she called distraught seeing her life was going to be ruined, and you know, he would get off the phone and tell me that she said sort of wacky things which we thought were attributable to the fact that she was terrified.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm assuming from your answer that you are categorically denying that you ever had an affair with Gennifer Flowers?

BILL CLINTON: I have said that before. And so has she.

HANNITY: I've said that before, and so has she. They were lying. And -- because he later had to admit during a deposition, he finally admitted during the Monica Lewinsky case that he did in fact have that sexual encounter with Gennifer Flowers.

And then there's Hillary Clinton. That was only the beginning of her attempts to smear her husband's accusers, to further attack Flowers. Hillary Clinton told Vanity Fair -- watch this. "If we'd been in front of a jury I would say, 'Ms. Flowers, isn't it true you were asked by the AP in June of 1990 and you said, no? Weren't you asked the Arkansas Democrat, and you said, no?' I mean, I would crucify her."

Really, Hillary? Crucify her?

And it gets worse. In his book about Hillary, Carl Bernstein of all people wrote that Clinton referred to Gennifer Flowers as, quote, "trailer trash," and that Clinton undertook a, quote, "aggressive campaign to go after Flowers."

Years later, I did interview Gennifer Flowers where she described her affair with Bill Clinton and how she feared for her safety. Watch this.

GENNIFER FLOWERS, BILL CLINTON ACCUSER: My regret very much that I have had to go through in the country has had to go through what it has gone through in the last several years.

There were times when he wanted to be intimate when Hillary would be close by and I wouldn't because I was more concerned with the circumstances.

I personally feel that if I had not become public when I did, even though I had not planned it, that I wouldn't be sitting here talking with you now. I think something would happen to me. I think most of the women that have been involved with Bill Clinton have told of situations where they were threatened.

My home was entered three times and ransacked.

HANNITY: Yes.

FLOWERS: That was a horrible feeling. That was pretty darn close. My mother received a threatening phone call that says your daughter would be better off dead. So, there were a lot of things that happened over the course of this time that caused me to be very concerned.

HANNITY: And she was smeared for years, and she had told the truth.

Then there's Paula Jones, she accused Bill Clinton of confronting her in a hotel room and dropping his pants and exposing himself, and worse. Watch this.

PAULA JONES, BILL CLINTON ACCUSER: We did some small talk and then he started kind of getting a little comfortable and trying to -- he said that he loved the way my hair flowed down my back of my clothes and he liked my curves.

Then he leaned and pulled me towards him and he was going to try to kiss on me. And so then I tried to distract him, and I thought what am I doing, my mind is racing.

I said, well, I may need to be going or something, and the next thing you know, he pulled down -- he sat down, pulled down his pants, his whole everything, and he was exposed, and I said I'm not that kind of girl and I need to be getting back to my desk.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: And she said that many times prior. In 1998, Bill Clinton ended up paying Paula Jones $850,000 in an out-of-court settlement for her to drop her sexual harassment charges against him. And in a related case, Bill Clinton actually lost his license to practice law in Arkansas for five years. Not many people in the media report that.

And according to The New York Times, CNN and many other outlets, longtime Clinton ally James Carville said this about Paula Jones. Quote, "If you drag a $100 bill through of trailer park, you never know what you'll find." He worked at fake news CNN.

Paula Jones later said that there was no way that Hillary did not know that her husband was abusing women.

Next, we got former White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Bill Clinton infamously lied about having a sexual relationship with Lewinsky. Remember this?

CLINTON, JAN. 26, 1998: I want you to listen to me, I'm going to this again. I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.

CLINTON, AUG. 17 ,1998: Indeed I did have a relationship with Miss Lewinsky that was not appropriate. In fact, it was wrong.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: Now, just like the other accusers, Hillary had a less than flattering nickname for Monica Lewinsky. According to a journal entry that was made public, Hillary's friend Diane Blair described Hillary's reaction to Lewinsky scandal as, quote, "Well, she says to his credit that he tried to break it off, tried to pull away, tried to manage someone who was clearly a narcissistic Loony Toon, but it was beyond control."

In an interview with Diane Sawyer in 2014, Hillary Clinton was given a chance to deny that she ever said that about Monica Lewinsky and Clinton, well, interestingly, decided to decline a comment. Watch this. OK, sorry, it didn't show up.

Now, next is Kathleen Willey. I've interviewed her many times. She is a former volunteer White House aide and accused Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct in 1993. I have interviewed Kathleen Willey many times about this encounter. This now gets worse and worse. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KATHLEEN WILLEY, BILL CLINTON'S ACCUSER: No woman should be subjected to it. It was an assault.

HANNITY: He assaulted you?

WILEY: Yes.

HANNITY: And he touched, grabbed, fondled and kissed you against your will?

WILEY: Yes.

HANNITY: And it is an allegation that is not made by one woman, it's made by multiple women.

WILEY: Many others.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, Kathleen Willey would later slam Hillary Clinton for enabling her husband's behavior.

And finally, there was the most serious, the most disturbing allegation against Bill Clinton. According to Juanita Broaddrick, Bill Clinton raped her in 1978 when he was the attorney general of the state of Arkansas. Take a look at this.

HANNITY: You described the scene where he was biting on your lip and then when it was all over he was leaving. He said you, better put some ice on that.

JUANITA BROADDRICK, BILL CLINTON'S ACCUSER: Yes. And casually put on his sunglasses and walked out the door. And I told my friend, who came back and found me, that -- I was sitting there crying and so upset at the time, and I felt like somebody, that the next person would be somebody coming through the door to get rid of the body, that's just about how I had absolutely couldn't believe what had happened to me.

HANNITY: You begged him to stop?

BROADDRICK: Yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And during that same interview, Juanita Broaddrick explained why she was fearful to come forward to tell her story. Watch this.

HANNITY: People say, well, you waited 20 years. Do you regret waiting, and why did you wait?

BROADDRICK: No, I don't regret waiting because I don't think it would have been received any better at that time than it is now. I don't think it's anything anybody wants to hear, that the attorney general of the state of Arkansas did something like this. No one wanted to hear that, and it was my word against his.

HANNITY: Why did you originally deny it considering this was a legal matter?

BROADDRICK: Did you see what happened to Gennifer Flowers? Did you see what was happening to Paula Jones?

HANNITY: You are afraid.

BROADDRICK: Yes. No, not afraid. I just knew what would happen.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, you just heard Bill Clinton's accusers in their own words describe in graphic detail what they say happened to them. Now, despite all of that, the Democrats, the liberals, destroy-Trump media, the mainstream media, they didn't believe them. They attacked them. They discredited these women, and Hillary Clinton, well, she talked it all up to some bizarre, vast right-wing conspiracy. Remember this.

H. CLINTON: The great story here for anybody willing to find it and write about it and explain it is the vast right-wing conspiracy that has been conspiring against my husband since the day he announced for president.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, this tells you everything you need to know about how Hillary Clinton sees these victims. It's part of a much larger pattern that we've seen over decades. For example, Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign, remember, they coined the term "bimbo eruptions" to describe the women who came forward, and there were many, many more. And George Stephanopoulos, he wrote in his memoir that in 1991 Hillary Clinton said, quote, "We have to destroy her" when destroying one of Clinton's accusers.

Now, we did reach out to the Clintons for comment about all of this, of course they never got back to us. That's not surprising considering everything that they did, everything the Democrats and the media enabled and covered up, almost 30 years. The Clintons over these years have been given a free pass by their political party and their friends and their allies in the news media, you know, the ones they colluded within in the last campaign.

And up until just a few days ago, the media and Democrats viciously attacking Bill Clinton's accusers. Here's what they said about Clinton's accusers just last year in the 2016 election. Watch this.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE, "EVENING NEWS"/CBS, MAY 19, 2016: A trio of women who say Bill Clinton made unwanted sexual advances in the 80s and 90s. Mr. Clinton denies it. Two of the cases were plagued by factual discrepancies.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE, CNN, JAN. 17, 2016: When it was Bill Clinton's problem, almost in the moment Republicans tried to make it an issue and it didn't work, so why is it going to work 20 years later with his wife? I just don't see it.

ANDREA MITCHELL, MSNBC, JAN. 12, 2016: And the issue of Bill Clinton's past, is that fair game?

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF: It would be if he were running for president but he isn't. Hillary Clinton is running for president.

JOY BEHAR, "THE VIEW"/ABC, OCT. 10, 2016: I would like to apologize to those tramps that have slept with my husband. Maybe she could have said that.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: Tramps that slept with my husband? Now it's nice to see that some in the press are finally nearly 30 years later coming around to acknowledge Clinton's actions, we have to ask, what took you so long? Where were you when these accusers were coming forward? Why did you trash and discredit these women on a regular basis?

And I want to tell you another thing, unlike the rest of the abusively biased news media in this country, I did go down and take this seriously, sat down with them, let them tell their stories before I made a decision in these cases. You know what? Why couldn't the press do the same thing? Here's why.

The media has protected Democrats, people like the Clintons, by enabling their abuses and predatory behavior for decades. And guess what? Countless women suffered as a result.

So, this is important as a history lesson. We are, you know, here tonight -- where all the apologies to those women, the Clinton accusers, attacked by the campaign, by that war room? George Stephanopoulos worked in the war room. James Carville smeared by Hillary Clinton, discredited by the mainstream media.

Isn't it about time they all had their day of reckoning? My answer to Judge Moore is coming up later.

Joining us now with their reaction, Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera, conservative columnist Monica Crowley. This was last year they were still doing this. And the thing is, it was systematic because of their policies, and the sanctimony, the self-righteousness that exists today by some of the very people that enabled, they colluded with Hillary. They never brought this up with her, they never ask her why she was involved in all of this behavior. That's recent, that's last year.

MONICA CROWLEY, CONSERVATIVE COMMENTATOR: I want to lay out a challenge to all those on the left at CNN, MSNBC, and "The New York Times," The Atlantic. All those that we have heard of and from over the last couple of days now that it is safe saying that Bill Clinton should be condemned, he should have resigned at the time, we should have spoken up. Here's my challenge.

It's now time for you to put your money where your mouths are. Because if you don't, you are no better than Hillary Clinton, who always when confronted with wrongdoing says, oh my bad, and now it's time to move on. No, here's my challenge to them. You put your money where your mouths are. You all have platforms now. Give those platforms, give airtime and coverage to Kathleen Willey, Juanita Broaddrick, Paula Jones, Gennifer Flowers, any woman over the last 20 years who has been dismissed as fake news.

You give them airtime, as much coverage as you are getting now to Roy Moore, you now have a chance to reverse your mistake. If you are telling us now that you made a mistake, now is your chance to fix it, and don't just give them a forum. Investigate what they've been telling us for the last 20 years. Really get into Bill Clinton's crimes and sexual assault, and only then will I believe your mea culpas at this point.

HANNITY: Geraldo?

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: You know, first of all, I think that Roy Moore's fate lies in your hands, and I look forward to your monologue about his case as we go forward now that these three new accusers have come forward on the one hand, and the document, the yearbook in question on the other. Now to Bill Clinton.

HANNITY: Well, go ahead, you say or think, go ahead.

RIVERA: Okay. I think that to suggest that the Clintons have not paid a profound price for the infidelity and the lying committed by the President, President Bill Clinton.

HANNITY: She was the presidential candidate last year and they never asked her in the media, Geraldo, that was last year.

RIVERA: But, Sean, not only was he only the second person in history -- the second president history to be impeached in 1998, he also in 2016 caused his wife this election. If you remember the second presidential debate in October after the Access Hollywood tapes had seemingly devastated Donald Trump's campaign to then-candidate Trump, beleaguered candidate Trump stacked the room with the accusers of Bill Clinton, absolutely destroying Bill Clinton's credibility and by extension, his wife, the candidate.

HANNITY: You are missing the point. If you have set on this program --

RIVERA: I think my point is, they have paid dearly.

HANNITY: Okay. Excuse me, I disagree. If Roy Moore is unfit because of forty-year allegations, and you're right, more coming tonight, as the left have been telling us, isn't that the same left in the country that still voted for her a year ago? How did they pay? She came close, in a sense, she really got killed in the election.

RIVERA: Your main point is a valid one, and a painful one for those of us who defended President Clinton at the time, and who, let's face it, why did we defend him? Other than the fact that it was like the cold war between the Democrats and the Republicans, you also had a situation where you had to fight against people we oppose.

HANNITY: Smear, slander.

RIVERA: And we had an arrogance about us, and elitism about us. These were regional people in Carville's words. You drag that $100 bill to the trailer park and look at what you find. I cop to all that. And I think this is a teaching moment, a learning moment.

HANNITY: All right. Let me get to Monica.

RIVERA: A very big deal when it comes to sex charges.

CROWLEY: Look, this is all about hypocrisy. Right? This is the conversation we're having now. Democrats have been so effective over so many decades of circling the wagons when any one of theirs is in trouble. Ted Kennedy drove a car off a cliff into a lake.

HANNITY: The lion of the Senate.

CROWLEY: Right. And killed a young woman and he becomes the lion of the Senate. For 20 years we've been told all of these Clinton accusers are fake news and that they are liars. The Democrats always take their agenda and protected at all cost.

HANNITY: Selective moral outrage.

CROWLEY: That is right. But Sean, now we are in a different cultural moment, sexual harassment we know is everywhere, so therefore the lesson that Geraldo was talking about, this teaching moment should be the same standard of applied across the board.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both. I appreciate it.

CROWLEY: Pleasure.

HANNITY: All right. When we come back, the media was complicit in dismissing Bill Clinton's accusers during last year's election and for the last 20 plus years. Later, I will respond, Judge Roy Moore wrote me an open letter, we will get to that straight ahead.

HANNITY: And welcome back to "Hannity." As we told you earlier, the mainstream media, they refused to listen to the numerous, the many women and accusations of sexual misconduct against President Bill Clinton, even up and through the 2016 election, and Hillary's role in smearing and besmirching these women who made those allegations over these years.

Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The rape accusation is decades old and discredited.

CHUCK TODD, MSNBC HOST: Only in the mind of some sort of movie writer of a third world democracy -- dictatorship, would you have a candidate publicly humiliate a former occupant of that office by probating all of these other people around as well.

JEFFREY TOOBIN, THE NEW YORKER: It's Hillary Clinton who is the candidate here, not Bill Clinton. She was not implicated in any misconduct, she was not someone who was accused even of doing anything untoward with regard to these women.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: No. She wasn't, she does help smear the woman. Joining us now with reaction, from The Hill Joe Concha, FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Look, my objection to Roy Moore is he has a long history of lawlessness. It probably means that he also abused women breaking the law. Your interview with him was incriminating, because he contradicted himself three times. You asked him about dating teenage girls. At first he said, I don't dispute it, and then he said I don't remember it, then he said, I adamantly deny it. It can't be all three. When people can't get their story straight, that means they are lying.

But look, beyond that, look at his career. Twice kicked off the Alabama Supreme Court. He drapes himself in the bible as if it elevates him above the law and allows him to defy --

HANNITY: It's the legal thing that really irritated you about him from the beginning.

JARRETT: Before the nomination process.

HANNITY: One year ago that was the media defending Hillary. Ignoring her role in smearing of these women.

JOE CONCHA, THE HILL: I want to talk about 18 years ago when NBC actually spike a report.

HANNITY: Juanita Broaddrick.

CONCHA: Juanita Broaddrick.

HANNITY: Remember --

(CROSSTALK)

CONCHA: Right. There was no Twitter so you had to wear a pin on the air.

HANNITY: Right.

CONCHA: And Fox News -- you couldn't have a counterbalance, so whatever the big three networks said, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Post, that was treated as gospel, the reason why I know that is because President Clinton left office with a 73 percent approval rating. All right. So, fast-forward of 2017, and there's a Democratic senator from my home state that is on trial, Bob Menendez.

And he's accused of cavorted with underage hookers in the Dominican Republic. I am going to quote the FBI because I just said this on Monday. Federal prosecutors said that they aren't convinced claims Senator Robert Menendez cavorted with underage hookers, widely seen as discredited or false. In other words, they don't know. Yet, this story --

HANNITY: They'd never hear it.

CONCHA: -- this trial is barely getting any broadcast coverage or whatsoever. So, when people say, oh, come on, Joe, if this was a Democrat, the same thing would be happening in 2017.

HANNITY: See, I am arguing all of these years up to, including this past election year. Like I talk about Hillary Clinton, I talk about taking money from countries that practice Sharia. And as a matter of law, abused women, kill gays and lesbians, persecute Christians and Jews. I brought it up so often. Nobody talked about that really but this show and maybe a few others.

But I'm arguing that the media has been complicit in that even less, oh, she's an angel and all this, that would never was true because politics trump the outrage that they are now showing today over -- it's not just Roy Moore, over everything. So, in other words, I don't believe that they are sincere. Politics trumps what they are saying today. That makes them lying hypocrites.

CONCHA: Yes. I guess when some folks are coming forward and saying, well, Bill Clinton has to have his day of reckoning now, perhaps they can say that, because there's really nothing to lose. To bring that up during the 2016 election, that may mean problems for the candidate. Now let's go after Bill Clinton and do what exactly, I mean, there's no legal course that would be done here.

GARRETT: No. There are no consequences, as Joe says, because Bill Clinton's presidency is over. Hillary Clinton's career appears to be absolutely finished. She was complicit in covering it up, the media insulted, ridicule, demean and dismiss, all of these accusers it turns out they were telling the truth, we know Bill Clinton was lying.

HANNITY: What do we, how do we sort through allegations -- because if some of these allegations are true, it is mind numbing. What Ivanka said today resonates with me. I have a 16-year-old daughter. It resonates with me. Somebody preys on a young child, you have a special place in Dante's inferno in hell.

GARRETT: There are too many accusers against Roy Moore. Their stories are very specific and too detailed to be untrue.

HANNITY: Forty years in public service. Doesn't matter -- like in the case of Juanita either, she waited 20 years, I believed her.

GARRETT: It doesn't matter at all. Women wait for very good and legitimate reasons. They do it out of fear.

(CROSSTALK)

All it takes is one or two to step forward and have the courage to tell.

HANNITY: That is like the Weinstein effect.

GARRETT: For others to say, all right, it may be now okay to tell the truth.

HANNITY: Weinstein, Kevin Spacey effect.

JOE CONCHA, THE HILL NEWSPAPER: There are a thousand effects because every day there's a different allegation that comes out. George Takei, even though he is pushing back strong on that. It seems like you are guilty until proven innocent.

HANNITY: I've got to break. But Legally speaking, the governor of Alabama does have authority -

GARRETT: She does. She has the authority to postpone or delay, or even cancel the special election. The statute gives her unfettered discretion and authority to not only set the date, but to change the date. That is the problem. There will be a political consequence.

HANNITY: Would it be the right thing to do for the people of Alabama?

GARRETT: It probably would.

HANNITY: Truth, answers, resolution.

GARRETT: Voters are now handcuffed with an untenable candidate.

CONCHA: I just want to see the handwriting experts come forward since Moore's attorney said.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: It's not he said, she said anymore. I have a handwriting expert on my radio show tonight. They can tell a 100 percent certainty. They will compare it to his writing at the time.

GARRETT: And they can do an ink test to see if it was recent.

HANNITY: That is right. They have the forensic -- there's forensics now involved. Absolutely. Coming up, Democrats are desperately trying to undermine President Trump. We will show you the latest tactics, and you will not believe, big breaking news as it relates to the stories about what has happened, uranium one, the dossier, all these things coming up straight ahead.

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity." As we have been warning on this program, the left, liberals are doing everything they can do undermine Donald Trump's presidency, and now it has reached a fever pitch. Congresswoman Maxine Waters earlier this week at the glamour magazine women of the year awards. Watch this.

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: I continue to say impeach him.

(CHEERS)

(APPLAUSE)

Impeach him. Impeach him.

(CHEERS)

(APPLAUSE)

Impeach 45. Impeach 45.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: It doesn't end there. Today a half a dozen Democrats announced that they would be filing articles of impeachment against President Trump. It really? Watch this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm proud to stand here with my friend Congressman Gutierrez, with other congress people that will be here and announcing that we are introducing articles of impeachment to remove President Trump from office. We have taken this action because of great concern for our country and our constitution. Our national security and our democracy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here with reaction, Salem national syndicate radio talk show host our friend Larry Elder, although I disagree a lot. Also Civil Rights Attorney Daryl Parks. Daryl, do you think is a lawyer, any reason for impeaching this President? Any evidence that you can cite that would warrant such a thing?

DARYL PARKS, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: Sean, I will say this. I think there are many people in congress, including Republicans who have strong concerns.

HANNITY: I didn't ask you that. You are a lawyer, you are an attorney, can you think of anything specifically that would warrant the impeachment, high crimes and misdemeanors, sir?

PARKS: That is not for me to decide. I think the congressional --

HANNITY: I'm not asking you to decide. Is there anything close to evidence, you are a lawyer, help me out here. Counselor, is there any evidence that would warrant high crimes and misdemeanors?

PARKS: Sean --

HANNITY: So the answer is no. So what we are watching is a lot of hateful rhetoric and politics, Larry.

LARRY ELDER, SALEM RADIO NATIONAL SYSNDICATE HOST: If the standard is this flow, then it should have been several articles of impeachment brought against Barack Obama. He repeatedly said after he knew it wasn't the case, if you like your plan you can keep your plan. We have been roads bragging that the Iran deal was sold on the basis of a lie, this big debate between the hard-liner ayatollahs in the modern ayatollahs. Fast and furious, Eric Holder is the first, and to my knowledge the only A.G. to be found in criminal contempt of congress for failing to turn over documents. We can go on and on and on. The fact is, these guys have absolutely nothing. Their agenda is we hate Donald Trump. They have no (inaudible) agenda, there agenda is this guy is a bad guy, therefore side with us. It's sad. It really is. It's just sad.

HANNITY: Daryl?

PARKS: Without question, I think Senator Corker is right. There are serious concerns about this President, many Americans share those concerns, obviously, and I will leave it there.

ELDER: Concerns? Concerns? Therefore he ought to be impeached because there are concerns?

PARKS: Absolutely no evidence so far -

ELDER: Dianne Feinstein so there's no evidence so far of any collusion whatsoever. She is one of the rational Democrats up there. What do you have? You have absolutely nothing other than you can't stand Donald Trump for reasons I find quite bizarre. When you consider with that back-to-back 3 percent GDP corporate growth, we have border security now. The border crossings are down almost 50 percent. We've got Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court. With that regulations down now. Consumer confidence hasn't been this high and 25 years. $5 trillion in new wealth from the stock market. What is the problem? What's the problem?

HANNITY: Daryl, can you say that the President has done a good job on those issues like Larry just listed?

PARKS: Let me say this --

HANNITY: Answer the question. Did he do a good job on those issues? Counselor, did you do a good job? Good job?

PARKS: We need to fix health care, we need to fix health care. That is what we want him to do.

HANNITY: You mean, Obamacare has broken promises about keeping your doctor plan and keeping your money, they were lies, right?

PARKS: We are hoping that prompt care will be better, but so let's see it.

HANNITY: Where they lies, Counselor?

(CROSSTALK)

I wish I could do this longer, thank you. We have a lot to get to tonight. Breaking news. At the FBI's mishandling of Hillary Clinton's private email case, an explosive new development today. Judge Moore sent an open letter to me, I will have my response straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right we have breaking news tonight. The hills John Solomon is out with yet another big blockbuster breaking news story. This time John Solomon reveals Hillary Clinton, she may have received special treatment now from the FBI during its investigation into the handling of classified information on that server. At the one where she destroyed it all and bleach bit at all. According to the FBI, the deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe issued an email declaring that the Clinton investigation has been given "special status and would be handled by a small team of high- ranking FBI officials." Wow, also tonight, Hillary Clinton saying the appointment of a special counsel to investigate uranium one would be an abuse of power. Here now, national security strategist former deputy assistant to the President Sebastian Gorka. Doctor Gorka, on top of the fact that we now know Comey was writing the exoneration letter before he did his investigation. This goes into him changing the words, extreme carelessness, instead of gross negligence, all done on purpose. Seriously? Who are these people? Why did she get special consideration? No equal justice under the law?

SEBASTIAN GORKA, DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO PRESIDENT TRUMP: That is the real question, Sean. If you are I had put secret, top secret SAP emails onto a private server, you would think McCabe would have written emails detailing how our case was being specially handled by senior FBI agents being shot away from the average procedures inside the bureau? I don't think so. The question is, does having the last name Clinton mean that you get a pass? You get a pass on doing things that are illegal? That you have things such as serious investigations relabeled simply "matters" to deflate their significance.

The decisions are made before the investigation is actually executed. We have a problem. Don't get me wrong, I've worked with thousands of FBI agents and analysts, and they are fine patriots and they are keeping the nation safe, but at the highest level of the bureau we have issues, and McCabe's behavior during his wife's political campaign as an FBI senior agent, actually on social media promoting his Democrat wife, his wife receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars. There are hatch issues as well, which raise the questions of just how impartial is McCabe?

HANNITY: It seems, not at all. Especially when you put it altogether. The Loretta Lynch meeting and changing the language and making decisions ahead of time, and I am told from my sources tonight this is only going to get worse, the fix was in, as I've been saying. What about the Republican house and senate investigators today? Launching their effort to secure the evidence from federal agencies about this uranium one deal, the corruption case as they prepare to interview the FBI informant, this new informant was telling the FBI a year and a half for four uranium one that there was a network in the United States. He had his own experience, he had emails, and he had documents. He had tapes where he knew bribery, extortion, money laundering, racketeering was all happening.

GORKA: Not only that, Sean. You drew up, your slides yesterday were magnificent. Those should be used in the court of law to prosecute everybody involved with uranium one who undermined the American national security. The fact here is we have a very, very serious issue of not only is the law being done, but is it seemed to be done as well? Is justice blind, or is there special preferential treatment being given? This story gets deeper and deeper and deeper, and don't forget, Loretta Lynch threatened that person with loss of freedom.

HANNITY: A matter, not an investigation. All right, Judge Roy Moore, public letter to me, I will respond next, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity," you may remember last night I addressed the Roy Moore issue at the end of the program. I decided to do it again at the end of the program tonight to be consistent in terms of where we put in the program. It's important. Three more women have today come forward making accusations against senate candidate Judge Roy Moore. Clearly this now raises new issues in the state of Alabama. Things are getting worse, and now very tough on the voters of Alabama. I lived there, I will talk about that in the second. Last night on this broadcast I demanded answers from Judge Moore. When the Judge's story broke. Just a reminder, I laid out a history. I don't rush to judgment, and I said these allegations are so serious, they should all transcend politics. Sadly, it's not, but it should. I'm never going to apologize for not rushing to judgment.

The issue of presumption of innocence is important to all of us. However, these allegations are beyond disturbing and serious. I have a 16-year-old daughter. Ivanka Trumps said something today. There is a special place in hell for people who prey on children. Ivanka Trump is right. There is a special place in hell for predators that is something everyone should agree with. That should not be political.

Now with George Moore, unlike everyone else in the media, I went right to the source. I interviewed him. I went to "the Washington Post" allegations methodically, point by point through each and every allegation in "the Washington Post" in that piece, and I let him respond. Shockingly, for the first time in my life, even the liberals praised that interview. Rarity for me. For me and so many others, because what happened in that interview, it did raise new questions. Then came the issue of the yearbook that allegedly shows Judge Moore's message to one of his accusers, and that is why for the sake of the people of Alabama last night I demanded answers. They deserve them. Those people of Alabama deserve them before an election.

And today we got the answers to the questions that we ask. Let me give you Judge Roy Moore's attorney in a press conference and question the validity of the yearbook signature. He said it could be forged and demanded a forensic analysis. I spoke to a forensic analyst on my radio show today. He said they will be able to tell if the ink is fresh or not, and they will be able to look at comparisons to his handwriting then and in that your book and determine if it was his. Judge Moore today, late tonight released a letter to me. Let me read it to you. I will read it in full. I think that is fair.

Dear Sean, I'm suffering the same treatment of the Republicans have had to endure. A month prior to the general election to U.S. Senate in Alabama I have been attacked by "the Washington Post" and other liberal media in a desperate attempt to smear my character and defeat my campaign. Over the last 40 years I have held several public offices, including deputy, district attorney, circuit Judge, chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court. In addition to running five state wide and three counter campaigns for public office, I have been involved in two major controversies that attracted national attention, one about the Ten Commandments, and the other about the sanctity of marriage. The Alabama judicial inquiry commission, court of the judiciary and Attorney General have investigated, scrutinized and examined and vetted me, not to mention every opposing candidate against whom I have run. I have been married for almost 33 years to my wife, and we have four children, five granddaughters. We are in the process of investigating these false allegations to determine their origin, motivation. For instance, we have documented that the most recent accuser, Beverly Nelson, was a Party in a divorce action before me in Etowah county circuit court in 1999. No motion was made for me to recuse.

Nelson did not mention that I was the Judge assigned to her divorce case in 1999, a matter that apparently caused her no distress at a time that was 18 years closer to the alleged assault. Yet 18 years later while talking before the cameras about the supposed assault, she seemingly could not contain her emotions. My signature on the order of dismissal in the divorce case was annotated with the letters d and a representing the initials of my court assistant. Curiously, the supported yearbook inscription is also followed by the same initials D, A, but at the time, I was a deputy district attorney, not a district attorney. Those initials as well as the date under the signature block and a printed name of the restaurant are written in a style and consistent with the rest of the yearbook inscription. The seven and Christmas, 1977 are in a notably different script than the sevens in the date 12-22-27.

I believe tampering has occurred. Are we had a stage in American politics in which false allegations can overcome a public record of 40 years, stampede the media and politicians to condemn an innocent man potentially impact the outcome of an election of national importance when allegations of events occurring 40 years ago, and never before mentioned during a 40 year career of public service, are brought out and taken seriously only 30 days before a critical election. We may be in trouble as a country.

He then goes on I adamantly deny the allegations of Lee Corfman and Beverly Nelson, that I did not date underage girls and have taken steps to begin a civil action for defamation, because of that at the discretion of counsel, I cannot comment further. Roy Moore.

Now we've demanded rightly answers from Judge Moore. He provided them to the specific questions we ask. In my opinion, so serious, the people of Alabama, they need to know the truth, and they've got to have all the facts that they need. That means that the Alabama voters can make an educated, informed, inclusive decision for their state when they go to the polls. And if that means -- whatever it means to get to the truth, if it means more time, I believe the governor according to Gregg Jarrett has the ability to make that decision. At the Alabama people deserve that. Gregg Jarrett said the governor can delay the race if need be. Now the people of Alabama deserve to have a fair choice, especially in light of the new allegations tonight.

Now we have told you everyone's point of view. At the accusers continue to have an open invitation to come on the show and share their story. At the end of the day, I want to tell you something. I lived in Alabama, I enjoyed my time in Alabama. And I know these people. They are smart, they are great Americans, god, family, faith, country, and I am very confident that when everything comes out, they will make the best decision for their state. Shouldn't be decided by me, by people on television, by Mitch McConnell, Washington, talk show hosts, news people. One more thing, there's a report, by the way of sexual misconduct in Congress. I'm demanding tonight they pay $15 million of your money -- that was paid out to victims, who are they? Tell us now and why did they pay it? They need to be exposed. We will have more on this tomorrow night. Laura Ingraham is next. Laura.



