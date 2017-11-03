Bernie Sanders supporter speaks out about DNC scandal

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," November 3, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: And thanks, Tucker, and welcome to "Hannity" and this is a Fox News alert.

Tonight exclusively right here on the show, I can confirm from multiple high ranking DOJ sources who have now confirmed to me directly that the Attorney General of the United States has not recused himself from the Uranium One issue.

Now, that is huge news tonight. We'll have more on this breaking news from Gregg Jarrett in just a minute.

Plus, we are following several developing new scandals tonight all centered around one person, Hillary Clinton and that ruthless political machine that mowed down anyone who threatened her quest to be leader of the free world. First, we have new evidence that Hillary Clinton rigged the DNC during the primary battle and she basically stole that primary from Bernie Sanders and the nomination.

Now, finally multiple prominent Democrats are speaking out against Clinton's corruption inside the Democratic Party. And also tonight, new developments surrounding Hillary Clinton's dirty dossier when she bought and paid for Russian about Donald Trump during the election. Tonight, we will lay it out exactly what laws she may have broken and why there is now time to start a formal investigation into her corrupt practices.

Now, President Trump is even calling out the Justice Department for not investigating what could be widespread Russia collusion within the Clinton campaign and the Democrat Party. All of that and more in tonight's very important, Friday, breaking news, opening monologue.

Hillary Clinton, she has been caught red- handed rigging the Democratic primary in her favor. This according to former interim DNC Chair Donna Brazile who says she found, quote, "Proof that the Clinton campaign colluded with the DNC to demolish Senator Sanders. He didn't have a chance."

Now, according to Brazile who has a new book coming out next week, Clinton controlled the Democratic parties finances strategy even had a final say on staffing, all while poor socialist Bernie Sanders tried in vain to take on the Clinton machine. Now, Brazile wrote an op-ed for political magazine entitled, "Inside Hillary Clinton's secret takeover of the DNC."

She wrote, quote, "I had promised Bernie when I took the helm of the Democratic National Committee after the convention that I would get to the bottom of whether Hillary Clinton's team had rigged the nomination process as a cash of email stolen by Russian hackers and posted online had suggested. I'd had my suspicions from the moment I walked in the door of the DNC a month or so earlier based on the leaked emails. But who knew if some of them might have been forged. I needed to have solid proof and so did Bernie."

Brazile later goes on to explain her findings. She wrote, quote, "Debbie was not a good manager. She hadn't been very interested in controlling the party that she let Clinton headquarters in Brooklyn do as if desired so she didn't have to inform the party officers how bad the situation was. How much control Brooklyn had and for how long was still something I have been trying to uncover for the last few weeks. By September the 7th, the day I called Bernie, I had found my proof and it broke my heart."

Well, that news should disturb every single voter in America. Now even some of Hillary Clinton's former comrades in the Democratic Party. They had now turning on the twice failed presidential candidate. Watch them.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Earlier today, we heard from Donna Brazile that what many people had suspected for a long time has turned out to be true. The DNC secretly choose their nominee over a year before the primary elections even occurred.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is a real problem. What we've got to do as Democrats now is we have got to hold this party accountable. This is a test for Tom Perez.

HANNITY: It was rigged. Now, we reached out for Clinton's communications director Nick Merrill for comments about Brazile's claims. Now he directed us to the statement that he wrote on Twitter, that reads in part. "Cruz of all of this bluster about DNC and HFA is Sanders didn't have the same opportunities to work with the DNC simply are not true. They opted not to."

Oh, really? You are really telling me Bernie Sanders had the same opportunities to control staffing and strategy and money and the head of the DNC, at the time that lifelong Clinton ally Debbie Wasserman-Schultz? Give us a break. Hillary had a secret sign contract. So, what they just told you is a lie.

And by the way, countless Democrats must have known that Hillary had rigged the system and those are the people that stood by and said and did nothing. And then there is poor Bernie Sanders, he knew now that the system was rigged and yet he still supported Hillary Clinton in the general election. Where is his backbone? And today, Nancy Pelosi dodging questions when the reporters tried to ask her about all of this.

This is the highest level of corruption we have seen in our lifetime. Every single person that voted for Hillary Clinton you should be outraged. Especially those that voted in the primary for Bernie Sanders, you were ripped off. This was a stolen election. It is a massive scandal. It is now dividing the Democratic Party. This will hunt Hillary Clinton for the rest of her life. Now, that smoking gun story broke just yesterday.

But if you turned in to your network news broadcast last night, you wouldn't even know that this story existed. News buster's report today not one single second of coverage was dedicated to their story. Not on ABC, CBS and definitely not on NBC. Now this shouldn't surprise us. They are all driven by radical left wing ideology and politics. They are supposed to be fair and balanced to report the facts.

Now, this is called a bias of omission and it is the media's favorite trick to bury stories that look bad for their friends, their comrades, their Democratic Party. But unlike them on this show, we'd promise we will expose truth and we do it every night. Now tonight turned to another shocking revelation from Donna Brazile, not only she is calling out the corrupt Clinton machine but she also had a free choice word for former President Obama and how he nearly bankrupted the DNC.

She wrote, quote, "Obama left the party 24 million in debt, 15 million dollars in bank debt. And more than eight million owed to vendors after the 2012 campaign and had been paying that off very slowly. Obama's campaign was not scheduled to pay it off until after 2016." Now months after being corrupted by Hillary Clinton and bankrupted by Barack Obama, the fledgling DNC is facing yet another scandal this time over a staffing e-mail first obtained by the Daily Wire from a Democratic technology manager.

Now, this e-mail encourages staffers to look for candidates for some open positions. However, the manager then goes on to write this. I personally would prefer that you not forward literally the straight white males since they are already in the majority. Wow. Now, we reached out to the DNC and the personal wrote the email for comment shocking, well, we haven't heard back.

This is just one more example of the Democratic Party. They pretend that they're in an inclusive party for everybody all while actively now proven discrimination against people. And also tonight, new developments in the real Russian collusion story. And of course, I'm talking about the anti- Trump-Russian dossier bought and paid for, we now know by the Clinton campaign and created by a former foreign spy using false Russian intelligence.

All designed by Hillary Clinton, her campaign to use false Russian intelligence to now steal the general election just like she stole the primary from Bernie. And that is not all. The Clinton campaign funneled the funding of this document through a third party source in order to cover their tracks. But Hillary Clinton, she wants all of us to think, this is a none story because the dossier didn't come out until after the election. Watch this.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: From my perspective, it did not come out before the election as we all know and it's part of what happens in a campaign where you get information that may or may not be useful and you tried to make sure anything you put out in the public arena is accurate.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right.

CLINTON: And so, this thing didn't come out until after the election and it's still being evaluated.

HANNITY: It was used by the Democrats and people of the media. Her statement is not just true. It is a lie. On November 1st, I'll give you one example. 2016, only days before the election. David Corn, left winger, he had a lot to say on MSNBC about the former spy Christopher Steele and of course this Trump dossier with salacious lies about Donald Trump. Watch this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I met this former senior, intelligence officer who is really an expert and specialist in Russian counterintelligence for an intelligence service that we all respect and learned that he'd been sending very detailed memos to the FBI throughout much of the summer based on his own work that he did with Russian sources that was indicating that there had been a Russian operation for a couple of years now to coop and cultivate Donald Trump.

HANNITY: Okay. It just blows Hillary Clinton's comments totally out of the water. But to steal a line from Hillary herself. Oh, what difference does at this point does it make? Her campaign still funded a former spy to put together sketchy false Russian intelligence in order to smear the character of Donald Trump and influence an election, and influence the American people. And by the way, according to a brand new report, at the Daily Caller, the law firm that Clinton used to covertly fund this dossier, Perkins Coie was also responsible for helping the DNC avoid an FBI investigation after their servers were hacked.

Now I wonder who Debbie Wasserman-Schultz got that law firm recommendation from. How is it that Hillary Clinton, think about this. How did she delete 33,000 subpoenaed emails BleachBit as it was the servers and then of course used a hammer on Blackberries and iPhones? And why is it that Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, what's going on here? She does the same thing. She had an I.T. guy with busted up hard drives in his garage and did the whole with the police and the laptop.

I'm telling you there is so much evidence. What is wrong with the Democrats? How do they get to continue to obstruct justice? I'm telling you, we are only starting to touch the surface here. This is one of the corrupt -- most corrupt scandals that you've ever seen. And it's more than just bad optics. According to Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett who will join us in a few minutes, Hillary Clinton, others in her campaign may have broken serious election laws and you can see them on the side of your screen right now.

And then of course, there's the Uranium One scandal, now that had put a course on national security risk for their benefit. When Hillary Clinton was one of what, nine people to approve the sale of a North American Uranium producer to let's see, the hostile regime of Russia, the bad actor Vladimir Putin giving 20 percent of our uranium to Russia when we don't have uranium, we have to import uranium.

Hillary did this all while Bill Clinton, he got a huge payout from Moscow, the Clinton Global Initiative got huge donations up to $145 million with people associated with the Uranium One deal. And according to Gregg Jarrett, Clinton may have broken multiple fraud and bribery laws including wire fraud, mail fraud and many others. And let's not forget about Hillary Clinton's e-mail server scandal.

Remember, mishandled national secrets, top secrets, special access program, confidential information, all top secret while she was serving as secretary of state. Well, there, she may have broken multiple laws as well. These are very serious crimes. They must be investigated by our Justice Department and the Clintons must finally be held accountable for their actions. Now, we'll talk to Gregg Jarrett and others in a few minutes to break all of this down.

Meanwhile, the president rightly is now calling out the Justice Department for not investigating the Russian collusion story within the Clinton campaign and the Democratic Party. Here's the president from earlier.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I am really not involved with the Justice Department. I like to let it run itself. But honestly they should be looking at the Democrats, they should be looking at Podesta and all of that dishonesty. They should be looking at a lot of things and a lot of people are disappointed in the Justice Department including me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, the president continued to air his frustration with the Justice Department and on a local radio station. Let's listen in.

TRUMP: You know, the saddest thing is that because of the president of the United States. I am not supposed to be involved with the Justice Department. I am not supposed to be involved with the FBI. I am not supposed to be doing the kinds of things that I would love to be doing. And I am very frustrated by that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, the president is right. Where is the investigation into Uranium One? Here is some good news. As I have confirmed at the top of the program exclusively, multiple high-ranking DOJ sources, DOJ sources had confirmed directly to me that the Attorney General has not recused himself from the Uranium One issue. That is huge news tonight. Now, where is the investigation into the Clinton takeover, the DNC?

Where is the investigation into the Clinton founded fake Russian news so- called dossier with lies and salacious materials to propagandize the American people before an election? So, we need to know. Where is the Justice Department on all of this? Will there be equal justice under the law as we have been saying we need in this country?

And also according to an interview with Sharyl Attkisson which will air this weekend, President Trump believes that this Russia investigation will result in him being proven innocent. Finally, I want to end with some good news tonight which by the way, you'll never hear from the mainstream media because all they care about was delegitimizing this presidency of Donald Trump. All they talk about is Russia, Russia and Russia for a year with no evidence.

Right now, we are getting the best economic news we have had in a long, long time. Something by the way, I was never able to say during President Obama's administration. Now since President Trump took office in January, our economy is taken off. In October, 261,000 new jobs created with manufacturing jobs adding 24,000. Unemployment now is at a 17 year low. Consumer confidence a 17 year high.

And over a million viewer Americans are relying on food stamps, the best numbers in over seven years. The homeowners' rate in the last quarter has risen and more people are in the work force than say seven years ago. Wow! And two years ago, President Trump, he promised to make our economy great, that is exactly what is happening and that is only by getting rid of burdensome regulation.

Hopefully Congress will now step up and do their job. Anyway, joining us now is former national justice director for Bernie Sanders, Tezlyn Figaro is with us. Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett. Former Clinton pollster, Fox News contributor Doug Schoen.

Tezlyn, I guess I got to start with you tonight. I know you are a big Bernie supporter and if I supported Bernie Sanders and I found out the news that we just discovered yesterday, that the fix was in, that the primary was rigged, that she stole the election, that a signed secret deal was made with the Clinton campaign and DNC, I would be apoplectic. And how shocking this could happen in the United States of America in this day and age.

TEZLYN FIGARO, ORMER NATIONAL JUSTICE DIRECTOR FOR BERNIE SANDERS: It is not even. It is bigger than just being a supporter. You know, I am here for every supporter, every surrogate that was dragged all over, the Twitter for speaking the truth like Senator Nina Turner, Dr. Cornell West, every voter that voted in this primary, those who really believed in the American process. All of us from Sanders, staffers, supporters, surrogates have all come to say, we told you so.

And it is so much bigger Sean than just a politician are being a pundit. I worked on the campaign. I spend seven, eight months on the campaign every day away from my 10-year-old child and lost my mother while I was on this campaign due to lung cancer really believing in the American process and we told you all along that it was rigged and so this is really a big deal to have Donna Brazile, someone who has been connected not just to the Clinton establishment but to the Democratic Party for over 30 years that has come out and spilled the tea on her own friends. So, I look forward to see, what else is going to come out as a result of this scandal.

HANNITY: She said she never would not have taken the job had she known that this was all happening. Amazing statement. All right. Before we get to Doug, let me go to Gregg Jarrett. Gregg, you know, when you put together all of these separate issues and all of them, you have this particular case, you have got Uranium One, you've got the e-mail server scandal.

I mean, it's like a scandal, a second a day here with them. There are many laws that are in play. But first, your reaction to the breaking news that I've been able to confirm, that the Attorney General has not recuse himself from the Uranium One investigation.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Well, It is very interesting if you go back and look at the transcript of Session's confirmation hearing, three times, he promises to recuse himself from anything related to Hillary Clinton. That suggests to me that the Department of Justice is looking very closely at all of aspects of the crooked Uranium One deal. It was corrupt, it was racketeering, bribery, extortions, kickbacks and so on.

They are looking at that and who covered it up by not telling Congress about it which would have certainly killed the deal. Well, we know that Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein and Andrew Weisman were involved in the Uranium One deal and knowing about the illegality of it and didn't tell Congress and those three men are now presiding over the Trump/Russia case.

HANNITY: You think --

JARRETT: Go ahead.

HANNITY: I want to be specific, you believe that Hillary Clinton's scheme to steal this primary could be illegal and crimes could have been committed. You believe Uranium One crimes. You believe an e-mail, it could be crimes and on the dossier we could have crimes.

JARRETT: Right. All of those things which merits an intensive federal investigation and a special counsel. Look, just the latest on the rigging of the election smacks to me as a lawyer of money laundering. Any transaction that seeks to disguise or concealed the proceeds of illegal activity is money laundering. The illegal activity would be violating the federal law and campaign contributions. And secondly, filing a false and misleading report about it, both of those, are crimes.

HANNITY: Doug Schoen, last night you were on this program, I got tremendous feedback. You worked for the Clintons over the years. You look at these four -- the dossier stealing the election, Uranium One, all of these, the e-mail server scandal. You look at all of them. Stealing an election in the United States of America, rigging an election?

DOUG SCHOEN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Sure. Look, I think and I have to echo what my friend and colleague Gregg Jarrett has written and said. We need a special counsel to look at Secretary Clinton and her campaign and her activities as we are Donald Trump. We need to clean up our system. But let's be honest here, Sean. Bernie Sanders had pulled out effectively before California and was negotiating for a plain and speaking engagements in the fall before he even lost and before he even conceded.

HANNITY: But wait a minute, but this was signed long before that.

SCHOEN: I understand.

HANNITY: Look, this is corrupt. Bernie Sanders was not an honest, my party is rotten to the core. I consider myself a good --

FIGARO: About what?

SCHOEN: Bernie Sanders was negotiating for a plain, for speaking engagements to not challenge the results at the convention.

FIGARO: And what does that have to do with Hillary Clinton pretending as if they were fund-raising for the DNC, what else that went to her campaign. What is that have to do with the people --

SCHOEN: The party is corrupt.

FIGARO: No. What does that have to do with the people that -- sir, I don't know if you worked on the ground but I did. And the people that we met on the ground did not want to support Senator Sanders because they felt that their careers would be destroyed. So, this is not about somebody organizing or negotiating a speaking engagement. This is about the American people that had been bamboozled, been hoodwink and lead astray, they were lied to and shame on every pundit that is trying to spin this into something different other than being lied to.

SCHOEN: I don't disagree with that at all. I think you are right and articulate. And obviously passionate. I am just making the point that Gregg Jarrett made really eloquently that there is multiple acts of corruption and political malfeasance involved and Sean, I say it as a proud and loyal Democrat, I want the whole thing cleaned up and that includes as Gregg Jarrett said, a special prosecutor to look at multiple potential crimes.

FIGARO: And then what about Governor O'Malley? Would no one saying anything about how he got screwed either. He is a real Democrat that Bernie has not want. He was not negotiating speaking engagements. So, what about Governor O'Malley sir?

SCHOEN: I would love to hear from him how he feels, I think he should speak out.

FIGARO: Well, you have the answers about Bernie Sanders. What is the answer about Governor O'Malley?

HANNITY: Let me give Gregg Jarrett the last word tonight. Gregg? This begs for a special counsel and has for a long time. Not just the rigging of the nomination to the detriment of Bernie Sanders and maybe O'Malley and others. But also this Uranium One deals in which looks like Hillary Clinton conferred a benefit to a foreign government in exchange for money. The special counsel has to find out whether or not that is criminal and while they're at it, let's take a look at the email scandal, because to me it appears that Hillary Clinton on numerous occasions violated the espionage act by mishandling deliberately classified information.

SCHOEN: And if I can add quickly, to look at the dossier how it was commissioned, how it was paid for, how the FBI got into that. Everything Gregg says is right. We need to know that, too. That is why we need a special counsel.

HANNITY: All right, guys. Thank you all. We have so much more on this bombshell report. Hillary Clinton stealing the election from Bernie Sanders. What laws are in play? We'll debate that next, straight ahead.

TRUMP: We had a lot of fun fighting Hillary, didn't we, right?

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: Yes.

(CROWD CHANTING "LOCK HER UP, LOCK HER UP, LOCK HER UP")

HANNITY: All right. Those Trump supporters repeatedly calling for the prosecution of Hillary Clinton. Now, they have been doing this now for a number of years and last night, the president, he continued his call for the Justice Department to investigate Hillary Clinton. Now this following the bombshell allegation she stole, literally stole the election, the primary election from Bernie Sanders.

The president tweeted, quote, "Donna Brazile just stated the DNC rigged the system to illegally steal the Primary from Bernie Sanders. Bought and paid for by crooked Hillary. This is real collusion and real dishonesty. Major violation of campaign finance laws and money laundering, where is our Justice Department?"

Joining us now is Fox News contributor, former presidential candidate Herman Cain. Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Pam, let's go to you. So now we have the issues that I just mentioned. Campaign finance laws. Were they broken? And then we've got the issue on the phony dossier and that she funneled money through a law firm in that particular case with Russian propaganda to influence the election. Now we know that they knew the bribery, extortion, money laundering, kickbacks is all happening. And they still allowed Uranium One to go through.

And then of course the e-mail server scandal. If Pam Bondi, attorney general says, Sean Hannity, I want 33,000 e-mails and I delete them, and BleachBit them and I break up my Blackberry and my iPhones, you throw me in jail I'm suspecting.

PAM BONDI, R-FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL: It is going to be an all-out investigation. You know, you and Gregg Jarret laid it out this case so beautifully by the way, genius. But the American people deserve to know. I saw a headline and it read on a competing station. It said, Trump wants to go after political enemies. No, President Trump wants the truth and the American people deserves to know the truth and as Attorney General in the state of Florida I believe in the rule of law. I have to know that Jeff Sessions and Rod Rosenstein, there are going have to dig, they are going to continue to dig. They ought to be digging right now, because Sean, we have to find out for the truth for the brilliant case that you just laid out. This has nothing to do with politics. This has to do with potential law violations and only the Justice Department can get their hands on all of these documents.

HANNITY: You are right. Herman Cain it is about the rule of law and an equal application of the rule of law. And the American people are previous smart. I think most Americans knew, subpoenaed that e- mails that were deleted and bleached bit and hammers to devices that was a good sign. And then on Uranium one it didn't give good sense to give that to Russia and now we learn she stole a primary election. And the mainstream media doesn't mention it. ABC, NBC, CBS, their evening newscast not one word about it, Herman.

HERMAN CAIN, FORMER 2012 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The last part of the tweet from President Trump, I think says a lot. Where is the Justice Department? The answer is, the president is going to be gone for 11 days. I suspect, I don't like to speculate. In 11 days, there will be a come to Jesus meeting with the Attorney General Jeff Sessions. I like Attorney General Jeff Sessions. I think he is honest person. And as Pam says, this is it about enforcing the rule of law and if you break the law, you should pay the consequences, I think he has an 11 day window to put something on the table that is going to bring justice to this whole situation.

BONDI: Sean, as the A.G. of the third largest state. I could tell you what is going if this is a state issue and this is what I am trying to say on what is going on right now on Department of Justice. They should have a war room set up, this should be all hands on deck. This is huge, and not only troubling. I mean as you have so well laid out all the potential criminal violations. And they have to have everybody working around-the- clock which I am praying they are doing and I will tell you what a good federal investigation, we shouldn't find out about. I will give them the benefit of the doubt now, because a great Attorney General for the United States of America should not be letting us know what is going on. And we'll be praying that that is what is happening. They are all hands on deck and researching this and this is what they need to do right now. And I am hopeful they are, because we do all like Jeff Sessions.

HANNITY: Herman I will give you the last word here. She stole the election and she paid for Hillary Clinton bought and paid for Russian lies, propaganda to influence our election. And sold out national security and never made sense on the uranium one deal. And the e-mail server scandal that incontrovertible to me, laws were broken. Politically speaking this is not really about Hillary, it is about -- do we have a dual justice system. One for Hillary Clinton and her cronies or and one of the rest of us.

CAIN: If you look at eight years of Obama administration they worked overtime to shove all of this stuff under the carpet. It is not under the carpet anymore and we have a different presidents. And as much as I like Jeff Sessions, he should step down within 11 days, and if he doesn't not. He may get asked to be stepped down, here's why. If you bring in a new Attorney General, he is not bound by recusing himself and he or she is not bound by in the past promise and this way, the Justice Department can do things it ought to be doing in order to basically investigate and convict Hillary Clinton and the Clinton foundation.

HANNITY: All right guys, thank you. Up next. Someone who knows a lot about Hillary Clinton's dirty campaign tricks, Kellyanne Conway, she will weigh in and joins us right after the break. Plus, will they DOJ ever launch investigation into the so many Clinton scandals. How will we deal with this in our country? That is straight ahead.

TRUMP: I am really not involved with the Justice Department and I like it to run itself. But honestly they should be looking at the Democrat, they should be looking at Podesta and all of that dishonesty. They should be looking at a lot of things and a lot of people are disappointed in the Justice Department including me.

HANNITY: That was the president earlier today saying he is disappointed in the Justice Department over its failure to investigate. A lot of corruption with Hillary, the Democrats. Joining us now with reaction, Counsel to the president Kellyanne Conway. I don't even know where to begin. I just think especially on the Russian dossier. Now that we know she was in control of the DNC. And we learned $12 million or whatever the figures $10 or $11 million, it just keeps varying. Bu we do know this, all of the money was bought and paid for by Hillary, because she was in control of the DNC. The DNC funded money to a particular law firm, the same law firm that Hillary and Bill used. They fund the whole dossier. It is all full of Russian lies, propaganda and misinformation. Everybody on the left said they care about Trump-Russian collusion. Look at where we are? You know, we have the evidence here.

KELLYANNE CONWAY, WHITE HOUSE COUNSELOR: Yes. I really laugh out loud Sean, whenever somebody is, oh you Trump people, you just wont's let Hillary Clinton go, and you still want to talk about last year's election. No, we don't. We are the ones governing and we are the ones reducing almost 900 regulations. The president has passed 71 bills and putting forward a very bold and robust tax cut plan for the middle-class and job creators in this country. This man is governing. If they want to look at the election, look at what the Clinton campaign and DNC were doing. You mentioned the law firm and dossier, the $9 or $10 million that nobody wants to admit. Who paid for it and what they are paying for? It was a bunch of junk anyway, now we know. And we are continuing to dig. That same lawyer was mentioned in the Brazil information as someone who is negotiating with the DNC to make sure they were controlling the money, controlling the down ballot races and starving those races really, to keep it for the queen bee. And the same players are mentioned there. Again, and anybody who wants to thread all this together, ought to be doing that.

HANNITY: I have watched since the campaign and watched you to do a lot of interviews and now you have Hillary stealing an election and paying for Russian lies to influence the American people and steal the general election. We know she stole the primary election and rigged against Bernie Sanders, then you got all the e-mail server issue and then you got the uranium one, which I think is the worst, because we import uranium and we don't have enough Uranium. And in spite of knowing all of the crimes that Putin's agents were committing in America in 2009. Hillary and Eric Holder and several other people still signed off on it and then you follow money trail, they benefitted hugely and financially on the back end with 145 million kicked back to the Clinton foundation and Bill doubling his speaking fees and meeting with Vladimir Putin, because wanting to meet with nuclear agents in Russia. That is, to me that is selling out our national security.

CONWAY: Well this is why it is relevant. She talks for free for the last 30 year and very few people were listening. But it is relevant because it is it worth a look, because of the uranium. It is worth to look because she was in the state department when as the Hill reported a couple of weeks ago, Sean you had been covering nightly, people were trying to get Russian interest were trying to get influence within the Obama administration and she was there in foggy bottom in the state department and her husband got the speaking fees. If Melania Trump got half million for speaking fees in Russia it would be plastered everywhere. It is one account 50 times the coverage of the Trump campaign in Russia than the Clinton campaign in Russia. People give the excuse because he won and she lost. That is not what is relevant.

HANNITY: Hillary, she stole the primary.

CONWAY: But she lost anyway. Your grandmothers are right. Cheaters never prosper.

HANNITY: She stole it from Bernie. A communist socialist like him.

CONWAY: They are moving forward and now the Democratic Party is fighting the two factions. The far left which is the base of the party socialist, which is are many of the Bernie Sander's supporters. I saw in anchor today, I repeat myself. Bernie Sanders, he is note even really a Democrats. He was not running a Democrat. He won 22 million in 13 states even though she used it against him.

HANNITY: Without the rigging and including the super delegates, I would argue that probably Bernie Sanders won.

CONWAY: President Trump has made remark and he was right as usual. He had tweeted way before it was revealed that Bernie was getting the short end. Thanks, Sean.

HANNITY: Kellyanne, always appreciate you being with us. When we come back. Our investigation continue, Hillary Clinton's friend in the media, they continue to expose themselves giving next to zero coverage that she stole a primary and we'll explain why it is it a serious issue. So much more in this busy Friday breaking news night, tonight on Hannity.

HANNITY: Welcome back on Hannity. Earlier today President Trump tweeted the rigged Democrat primary and one of the biggest political stories in years got zero coverage on "fake news" TV network last night. It is disgraceful. It is disgraceful. Here with reaction, former Obama economic adviser Austan Goolsbee, Fox News contributor Kevin Jackson. Look, I think you are a Hillary person, Austin, I get that, that is fine, but what about all of those people. They had a contract, Hillary was in charge of everything. Hiring and every bit of money and every decision and she had total control, Bernie the sucker never knew and he was in a rigged primary and super delegates on top of it. I would think you would be angry, I mean you want free fair and honest election and you are an honest guy.

AUSTAN GOOLSBEE, PRESIDENT OBAMA'S FORMER CHIEF ECONOMIST: I am a little annoyed.

HANNITY: A little annoyed? A stolen election you are annoyed.

GOOLSBEE: It was not rigged in that way. What was happening in if you remember?

HANNITY: Elizabeth Warren said it was rigged.

GOOLSBEE: The Clinton people assumed that they were winning the primary and everyone new if you remember the DNC was organized debates on Saturday night when the Super Bowl was the next day and that sort of thing.

HANNITY: I like you too much. Take the shovel out of your hand.

GOOLSBEE: We are both complaining about their treatment. I think it is fair. I am annoyed that they did not take the primary seriously. The woman lost the election and it is done.

HANNITY: But she stole the primary and she used fake Russian propaganda she bought and paid for with the dossier which we didn't know before.

Kevin Jackson?

KEVIN JACKSON, CONSERVATIVE RADIO HOST AND FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Sean, all you have to do to get the left to think about it differently is ask yourself, what would they be saying if Donald Trump had done anything close to this? You and I would be upset with now President Trump had we learned that he cheated his way in. And now these guys, I was on earlier on another program and they said it had no impact and all of these other excuses that the left tends to do, but the fact of the matter, Bernie's people knew he was cheated and the DNC has been cheating, Hillary Clinton and her band of crooks that is what they do. It is part of their DNA. And now the left is caught, it is like the Benghazi excuse. What difference does it make? It makes a big difference in the perception on how people believe politics work.

HANNITY: We are rejecting what Donald Trump said the compared Ben Carson to a child molester when he said that Ted Cruz's father was in the JFK assassin.

JACKSON: He didn't cheat him.

GOOLSBEE: Were you objecting to that?

JACKSON: A lot of people were. And they fought it out fair and square and Ben Carson.

GOOLSBEE: How is that fair? What do you mean fair?

JACKSON: We are talking about words Austin, versus actual things that the DNC did and collusion with Hillary Clinton and you want to talk about words. We are talking about a system that beat down a man who beat him to the point where Bernie Sanders himself is now a sellout.

GOOLSBEE: I will not criticize Bernie Sanders. Donald Trump called him crazy Bernie.

HANNITY: He is. And she is crooked Hillary.

GOOLSBEE: They should not have treated Sanders or O'Malley the way that they did. I agree that this was bias in their favor that is different than saying they stole the election.

HANNITY: They had a contract.

JACKSON: Austin, you got a tough job today, because there is no way to defend this.

GOOLSBEE: I am not defending that.

JACKSON: You were working around the periphery here and what they did was wrong and it is symptomatic of what the Democrats do. It goes in Russian story and fusion GPS and all of the things that led to the election of Donald Trump.

GOOLSBEE: The dossier was a Rubio supporter.

HANNITY: Hey, listen, she stole a primary and the fix was in. And it was rigged. Bernie had no shot and if I am a Bernie supporter, I would be less than a little kind or concerned. I would be livid. This is United States of America. Free and fair and there you go.

GOOLSBEE: At least you win.

HANNITY: All right. I got to go. Thank you both. When we come back. Big Announcement. You don't want to miss it straight ahead.

