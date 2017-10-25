Clinton campaign, DNC helped fund anti-Trump dossier

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," October 25, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City and this is "The Five."

There's a new political fallout for Hillary Clinton. Fox News now confirming that Clinton and the DNC paid for the research that led to that infamous Russian dossier. As you may recall, that dossier tried to tie the president to Moscow. Here's what we know. A lawyer representing the Clinton camp retained a firm called Fusion GPS to compile opposition research. The firm hired dossier author Christopher Steele, a former British spy. Earlier, President Trump reacted to the revelation.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I think it's very sad what they've done with this fake dossier. It was made up. And I understand they paid a tremendous amount of money. And Hillary Clinton always denied it. The Democrats always denied it. And now only because it's going to come out in a court case, they said, yes, they did it. They admitted it, and they're embarrassed by it. But I think it's a disgrace. It's just really -- it's a very sad -- a very sad commentary on politics in this country.

PERINO: OK. So Juan. I have to ask. When I first saw the news last night, I was like, didn't we already know this? And then I realize that we actually didn't know the one piece, which is that the Clinton campaign itself and the DNC had actually helped pay for it. It wasn't a third party.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: No, I think we knew that. I think we knew that the Clintons have been involved, or the Clinton campaign, or somebody representing Clinton's campaign.

PERINO: Right.

WILLIAMS: But Devin Nunes, who is -- I guess, still has subpoena power in the congress, although he said he was recusing himself or stepping back from leadership of the house investigation. Then said, you know, really want to know who among the Clinton folks was paying for this and they found out. So they subpoenaed Fusion GPS for bank records. That forced some people on the Democratic Clinton side then to say, you know what, forget it, fusion. You don't have to abide by the confidentiality agreement. We'll tell our names.

PERINO: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: And it turns out it was Mark Elias who was a lawyer, you know, an election lawyer for the Clinton campaign. But I am kind of stunned at Devin Nunes, who is, you know, had to recuse himself because he was putting out classified information at the behest of the Trump team, now to step back into it. And so this is distraction, diversion, again, at the behest of Mr. Devin Nunes and the Republicans from the fact that there's a serious investigation going on into Donald Trump's relationship with the Russians.

PERINO: So Brian Fallon, who was a spokesperson for the Clinton campaign, Jesse.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Yes.

PERINO: He was asked about this. He denied any acknowledgment that there was some kind of lie that happened here, but he also said if I had gotten handed it last fall, I would have had no problem passing it along. But isn't that exactly what Donald Trump Jr. was saying about his meeting -- basically, doesn't everybody do it? People suggested maybe not.

WATTERS: Double standard when it came to the Don Jr. meeting at Trump Tower. You had a Russian woman that came to them and said I might have something on the Clintons. He said, oh, what do you have? And she had nothing and the meeting ended and no money changed hands. Here in this case, the Clintons actively sought dirt on Donald Trump, paid for it, and then lied about it. But when the Clintons do it, it's called opposition research. When Trump didn't do it, it's called collusion. And it's funny that Juan likes to talk about diversion. This story is not about Nunes. This is about the Clintons. That was a diversion. And the fact that.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: He tricked you though, right?

WATTERS: Nice try, Juan. And, you know, I do the same thing.

WILLIAMS: By the way, what was the lie that Clinton told? I've missed that.

WATTERS: They'd said for a year that have nothing to do with the dossier when it turns out they sought it an paid for it. So what the Democrats.

WILLIAMS: Let's go back on the record for a second.

WATTERS: OK.

WILLIAMS: Wasn't it that Republicans first paid Fusion GPS to do opposition research on Trump.

WILLIAMS: Then the Democrats step up, and then Steele get hired by Fusion, and then suddenly you say that's the equivalent of what took place at Trump Tower with junior?

WATTERS: No. It's actually less according to your standard.

WILLIAMS: Less, I see.

WATTERS: Because no money changed hands.

WILLIAMS: And Donald Jr. went right to the FBI in the way fusion went to the FBI and said, hey, we've got a problem.

WATTERS: Actually, I think the FBI came to Steele and tried to pay for.

PERINO: And then they played the fifth, Greg. This is just more information leading into Robert Mueller's investigation.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: I'm trying to make sense of this. But didn't they surveil Trump Tower because of the information that was in the dossier which Hillary's people paid for. And then later, the FBI gets involved in this. And that's the other piece -- the FBI considered paying this guy, Steele, some more money to keep going but decided not to. That's also weird because they almost were about to use our taxpayer money to unseat a president, which is also weird. I love the fact that for the longest time Hillary has been blaming her loss on Russian collusion. And there's that old line I remember from sleep away camp, whoever smelt it, dealt it.

You look at this -- they commissioned this dossier which led to a Trump investigation, which now leads us back to Hillary. She's the initial and primary colluder. I mean, I call that kirony, it's a mixture of karma and irony. I think Trump, in a way, has every reason to be kind of angry over this because people have been mocking the tweets about this and it turns out he's right. I don't know. I hate to be the Democratic Party right now, Hillary Clinton. It's like the crack house on the block that lowers all the property values. It's time for the Clintons to go away because they just can't seem to shake this.

PERINO: But it would be smart, I think, Kimberly, just from a political standpoint, it's smart for the Republicans try to keep her very much in the picture.

GUILFOYLE: Absolutely. They're like, keep going on the book tour. Go everywhere so people can ask you questions about this. And this is sad because this is like the political boomerang on the Democrats. They thought they had it in spades against President Trump, against his administration, his transition team. And instead, the whole story has come back on them. I agree with Jesse. The Democrats thought they had this. They put all these allegations, the mainstream media against President Trump. None of it stood up. There's no factual basis. President Trump goes twitter-tastic. Everybosy freaks out and turns out that he was right. And the one who is the culprit here is the one with the name that start with C.

PERINO: Nobody knows what all of Mueller's investigation will be. And the whole piece about Manafort and Flynn wasn't necessarily part of this dossier thing. So there are lots of different things here. And I think there's a possibility, Greg, that this could be a strategic leak somewhere to get Republicans to say, look how legitimate the Robert Mueller investigation is now, because now it's spread to Democrats.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: The returning legitimacy to something that they were trying to discredit.

GUTFELD: She should have spent less time on the dossier and more time in Deerfield. Remember, she's been blaming Russia for her loss and in a way she's right, because she relied on a lurid dossier rather than going to Wisconsin. If she had not counted on her gender and this dossier and decided to do the legwork in Wisconsin -- you know, it's funny, she would have won. And the big point is none of this would have come out had she won. We never would have known about all this disgusting crap that's going on. But now that Trump won we get the investigation, and now we know what's going on behind the scenes. Thank you, Donald Trump for winning

PERINO: One thing about President Trump because he talked something else, the story we've been talking about, the uranium one deal. He talked about that at the press conference. Let's listen.

TRUMP: Last week, you thought that the Iranians sailed to Russia was one of the big stories of the decade. Three congressional committees are now looking at that. We haven't heard you comment on it since those investigations were launch. Well, I think the uranium sale to Russia and the way it was done, so underhanded with tremendous amounts of money being passed. I actually think that's Watergate modern age.

PERINO: What do you think of that line, Jesse?

WATTERS: Well, you can see him smirking when he called it Watergate because everybody does that. And we all add, gate, next to something that is scandalous.

GUTFELD: Jesse-gate.

WATTERS: And I do it myself. You know, a lot of gates in my past. That's fine.

GUILFOYLE: An hour special coming up.

WATTERS: That's right.

WATTERS: Thank you, Dana. And we have to go there. But, I mean, just look at the numbers. Hillary took $145 million from Russians -- Podesta's firm, talk about $30 million from Russians. The Trump team took $0 from Russians. And the Podesta firm is actually paid to help lobby the state department under Hillary Clinton for uranium one. So it's all connected. And we know that they were concerned about this because the WikiLeaks emails show that Mook and Fallon were very worried when this story broke because it was going to start boomeranging them. Now, people say, do we need a special counsel on this? We're going to have to go special counsel crazy.

PERINO: Can it be just be all lump into one?

WATTERS: Let's just throw it all and then we'll wait eight years, and then it will finally.

(CROSSTALK) WILLIAMS: You know, Greg said earlier, it's hard to follow all this. But you know the problem, Greg? Smoke, false front, all of this. I mean, you would never know that the Republican Party is falling apart in America this moment if you're watching.

GUTFELD: How's that Democratic Party doing, huh?

WATTERS: It's only hard to follow when it involves Hillary.

WILLIAMS: You want Clinton in the news because, otherwise, why pay attention.

GUTFELD: I didn't ask her to write that book. I didn't ask for that book tour. Look, I love the fact that this high horse that Hillary and the Democrats have been on, that horse has been taken out into the woods and shot. It's a metaphor and an analogy, OK? It's not really a real horse. So no writing about that. The point is, they've been pointing fingers about all this stuff, and the finger is back at them. And by the way, there is a parallel to Watergate with this dossier. Nixon had the election in the bag, but they couldn't resist doing those silly little spy games, right? They did it anyway. They couldn't resist. In this sense, at the time that they were paying for this dossier, the New York Times had her chances like at 97 percent.

GUILFOYLE: Way ahead.

GUTFELD: I mean, so why did she do it? Because she thought she could get away with it. That's her education. She's so cynical. She thought, why not? Let's pay for it. Even though, she kind of had it in the bag.

GUILFOYLE: Well, they're used to doing this. This is how they operate. Somebody came up with this little scheme in the back of the Scooby van with the Scooby snack, and Hillary was like this sounds like a terrific idea, let's make sure that I'm going to win.

WILLIAMS: Nobody, not even Devin Nunes says that Hillary Clinton was directing this. Nobody says the Clinton campaign.

GUILFOYLE: Well, we don't know. We don't know yet.

WILLIAMS: Nobody says that Mark Elias was directing Steele. Nobody says these things.

WILLIAMS: Such a hatchet job that much of the dossier has been verified. And the FBI was.

GUILFOYLE: No, it hasn't, Juan. It hasn't.

WATTERS: That's why they call it a fake dossier, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Let me just say, the most lewd and lurid part has not been confirmed, but the reason the FBI was thinking of paying Steele was because they thought, hey, this guy is pretty good.

GUTFELD: Wait. Steele was already on the payroll.

GUTFELD: But also, I think, the FBI -- people can correct me, but I'm pretty sure Comey and McCabe, I guess, had him on the payroll, and they were using this guy, and they're planning on using him even after the election.

WILLIAMS: They might have used him for something else, but it was Fusion that hired him after Elias came on as a backer -- financier for the.

GUTFELD: And the key difference between the Republicans and the Democrats -- the Republicans hired GPS. It was look at -- the Republican adversary was -- wanted to look at his businesses. It had nothing to do with the dossier. The dossier came into the picture. The dirty tricks and the lurid stuff came when Hillary and Fusion came together and said, let's get this dossier. So it's important.

GUILFOYLE: And none of that was worth anything either. None of that was verified.

GUTFELD: And another thing.

PERINO: Well, I don't want to get fired. All right. Next, some of President Trump's toughest critics in the media now trying to enlist retiring Senator Flake to help get him out of office. And later, Sean Hannity, he's going to join us on The Five in studio. Don't miss it.

GUTFELD: Hey, monologue time. All right. So after Jeff Flake's anti-Trump speech, the press responded just how you'd expect, as impeachment sheep:

NORAH O'DONNELL, CBS NEWS: If he is dangerous to democracy, as you say, should he be removed from office?

CHUCK TODD, NBC NEWS: Well, there is a way that Congress can change this. Do you think Congress should be pursuing every avenue to get President Trump out of office?

MATT LAUER, NBC NEWS: Senator, is there a difference in your mind between a president who, and these are your words, undermines our Democratic ideals and has a flagrant disregard for the truth and decency, and a president who is unfit to hold the office?

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS: Are words enough though, senator? What should you and your colleagues be doing?

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

GUTFELD: It's positively Pavlovian. But you can't blame the media for asking that question. Flake pretty much demanded a revolt against Trump. Yet when asked, Flake flakes:

SEN. JEFF FLAKE, R-ARIZ.: I don't think any of those remedies are justified.

FLAKE: No, I don't want to go down that road.

FLAKE: I don't think some of the remedies are being talked about. Impeachment, high crimes, and misdemeanors, I don't think that that applies --

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

GUTFELD: That's backtracking.

So why start what you can't finish? Maybe because it was baloney to begin with. Because if Flake really thought democracy was under attack, why wouldn't he stay and fight? Imagine if Hillary were in office. Would a Republican senator say, she's harming our country, therefore I'm retiring? It doesn't make any sense. Trump may not be your choice, but Flake's exit seems more about losing a future election than feuding with the president. His speech was high drama that gets pats on the head from his cool new friends in the media.

Flake basically went for a short-term sugar high. Sure, that deep-fried Twinkie is initially pleasing at the street fair, but you'll regret it. And you saw that in Flake's exit interviews. So like a poodle, he took his moment to get his back scratched by the Dems and a belly rub from the media. The validation, a nice doggy treat, but it was cheap and it was damaging to his body and the body politic. Yet, as he bails, he still claims the high ground. No. If you're leaving because you know you can't win, just go quietly. This stand isn't brave. It's petulance. Scorched earth bravado as you go to your room and slam the door.

Now opposing Donald Trump it's a real option for anyone in honest government, but hit-and-run guerrilla tactics only work when you stay in the battle. This is the teacher's pet who sticks his tongue out at you, then hides behind the teacher. It's the courage of a spectator.

True, there's been nothing like Donald Trump in tone or tenor among Republicans, but there's always been rough rhetoric from the left. This is new turf for us. Too bad, Jeff flaked.

That was a play on words, Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: It please me.

GUTFELD: It was. Did it please you?

GUILFOYLE: Can't you tell by the look on my face?

GUTFELD: I can never tell when you're happy or sad. It's why we have issues.

GUILFOYLE: OK.

GUTFELD: So this guy, Jeff Flake, if it's his real name, I'm not sure, essentially said the enemy to democracy is Trump. So why wouldn't the media say impeach?

GUILFOYLE: It made absolutely no sense. OK, listen, what is he going to say about this because he's backing down. Come out with some great statement as to why that you're moving on and you're not going to seek reelection. And instead, he does this whole thing where he -- essentially, shames himself by saying if you think there's something wrong and you don't speak up, then you're complicit and you're part of the problem.

GUTFELD: Right.

GUILFOYLE: So he's not only going to just slip away into the night, he had a chance to say something. He said that, and he's leaving.

GUTFELD: Yeah. Makes no sense.

GUILFOYLE: Not a good career move. Wasn't inspirational.

GUTFELD: Jesse, I want to play this. This is from a show called Morning Joe. I've never heard of it.

WATTERS: Tell me more about it.

PERINO: Great band. Great Band.

WATTERS: But on there --Jeff Flake was on there and he had to say this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: The bottom line is if I was to run a campaign that I could be proud of, and where I didn't have to cozy up to the president and his positions or his behavior, I could not win in a Republican primary. That's the bottom line. It's not that you just have to be with the president on policy. You can't question his behavior and still be a Republican in good standing, apparently, in a Republican primary.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: You think he's honest in the sense that he couldn't win.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

GUTFELD: But is he being dishonest by saying you can't question Trump? Didn't one of the people that Trump backed lose just recently in a primary?

WATTERS: Yeah. He saw the writing on the wall and he bailed. And that was the most honest thing I felt he said. This entire little apology tour, or whatever you want to call it. If you're a Republican in D.C., the fastest way to media stardom is to attack another Republican. Ask John McCain. But they get used and abused. I mean, he's just another little item on the assembly line that the media come, picks up and throws at the president. They've been wanting to impeach this guy from the jump. First, it was about collusion, and then it was about obstruction, and then he was mentally unfit, and now they just don't like his character.

GUTFELD: Right.

WATTERS: So they want him to get out of there. The line of questioning shows their hand. Remember Scott McClellan? The press secretary for W. And total traitor. Went out, wrote a hit piece book. Did the media book tour, then was totally discarded, had no friends on the left, had no friends on the right. Same thing is happening to Flake. He's the flavor of the month. But, if Ted Cruz came out, they'd do the same thing. He'd be on every single Sunday show, all these people in the green room. Hey, Ted, you know, lying Ted that was really mean. Really wish you'd have won the primary. It's total phoniness. And again, that was the smartest thing, I think, Flake said, he was going down.

GUILFOYLE: He knew he was going to get smoked.

GUTFELD: It's a strange new respective word. The American spectator came out with that, like, if you agree with your adversaries, they will then become your friends. Juan, can I play -- this is Donald Trump responding to Jeff Flake. We have it on tape for you at home.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: His poll numbers in Arizona are so low that he couldn't win. And I don't blame him for leaving. I think he did the right thing for himself. The first time I saw him on television, I had not really been -- nobody knew me in terms of politics, but the first time I saw him on television, I said I assume he's a Democrat. He's done terribly for the great people of Arizona. A state that likes Donald Trump very much. Even you will admit. And he would have never won. So, he did the smart thing for himself. This way, he can get out somewhat gracefully.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: You know, Juan, why wouldn't -- you can respond to that, but also why wouldn't Jeff Flake run as an independent or something like that? Or run as a Democrat, why wouldn't he?

WILLIAMS: I don't think that he would be welcome in the Democratic Party. You know, Jeff Flake -- a real principled conservative who voted with Donald Trump. I think they say 90 percent of the time.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: But he is discomforted by Trump's behavior, Trump's anger, and I think -- and this is the point I'd make to you, Greg. He feels that the moment the Republican Party has become -- and I think I'm using his language here, the party of anger, resentment and grievance, rather than the party of principle.

GUTFELD: We've learned that from the Dems.

WILLIAMS: Well, I don't know. You always like to throw back at the Dems. But I think that there's such a fight going on among Republicans at this moment that it's very interesting. Is the Republican Party the party of Trump? Do you just have to be loyal to Trump and it's like a cult of personality? Or can you hold to what was previously conservative principles in terms of free markets, low taxes, pro-immigration, the likes.

GUTFELD: There's a lot -- and Dana, under President Obama, another cult of personality, there were conservative Democrats that still remained as Democrats even though they disagreed perhaps with a lot of what President Obama did.

PERINO: Even if you go back to Bill Clinton and during all of that stuff, the Democrats pretty much all hung together. But everything is different now.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: Parties evolve and they change. And I think if you watch what President Trump did today, asked several times, he actually didn't really take the bait to counterpunch even more to keep this thing going. He said he made the right decision for himself. That way he can exit gracefully. And I don't think -- I feel like that even President Trump and Sarah Sanders did this last week. They basically let it go. And I think if they want to be -- continue to be more successful about -- not just uniting the party by getting people to accept, ignoring the words, and just looking at what he does, then they have to also, I think, that they realize this. Maybe accept that the disposition of the president is uncomfortable for some people, and they have to let him say that. As long as they are looking at what they do and not just what they say. There seems to be no give.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: OK. And I think that's what he was saying. But also, how many people do you know that you work with over the years that complain every day about their jobs?

GUTFELD: Right.

WATTERS: Some of them are at this table.

PERINO: You just think, why don't you leave then? Why don't you quit? Actually, what Flake did, he decided -- I think I would have declined the additional media opportunities. I think I would have let the speech stand, and just basically sit alone at the lunch table for the next year and a half.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: And not do the rest of the media interviews because I agree.

WILLIAMS: Dana Perino, you're supposed to be a nice person. And now I have to defend Greg Gutfeld?

(LAUGHTER)

PERINO: No, I'm not talking about him.

WILLIAMS: Talking about somebody complains about his job.

GUILFOYLE: No. But you those people who complain about life and everything in general. Your health conditions.

GUTFELD: I complain in order to make this place a better place.

PERINO: I wasn't talking about you.

GUTFELD: Oh, you weren't.

PERINO: You know people that are like that. They complain every day and you think why don't you get a new job then?

GUILFOYLE: People that send crazy reply all emails.

GUTFELD: Is that me? How soon do you think Flake is going to be an MSNBC contributor?

PERINO: I think he's going to go back to Arizona and be a think tank guy.

GUTFELD: Think tank guy?

PERINO: I mean, I don't know that

GUTFELD: Think tank guy. That's a weird superhero.

GUTFELD: Think tank gut. That's a really boring.

PERINO: Great Halloween costume.

GUTFELD: All right. We're moving now. The president dismisses allegations of a civil war within the GOP. That's next after the break.

WATTERS: Before taking off for Dallas this afternoon, President Trump surprised reporters with an impromptu press conference on the White House lawn. He says the press has it wrong again on the state of the Republican Party.

TRUMP: Fake stories are being reported. A lot of bad things are being reported that aren't true. And, you know, I think to a certain extent, maybe I can blame the media, but politics is a rough business. There's no question about it.

I will say this. I think the Republican Party has a pretty good unity. When I look at that room yesterday at lunch and you know and you reported on it very well. I mean, you -- you gave it a very good report. The fact is, there was tremendous unity in that room. And we're really unified -- we're really unified on what we want to do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: How unified is the Republican Party?

PERINO: I think it's a lot more unified than the media thinks and I think that -- it's sort of like -- you know when you first moved -- went to college, and I don't know if you had a roommate in your dorm. And you finally figure out, like, how to actually live together and work together. It's like oh, actually, you can have a lot more fun if you get along.

And I that think President Trump has a strategy here. For the last week or two, he's been saying things like "Everything looks good. We're all together." And it makes -- it's like having a coach. And the coach is saying, "We're all going to do this together. Let's stick together. This might be hard, but we can do it." And I think that actually has a psychological effect on trying to get something done like tax reform.

WATTERS: Well, he used that tactic after the hurricanes when he went down there and he praised the recovery efforts. He does have that head coach kind of rhetoric.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: That he uses often. Greg, what do you think?

GUTFELD: I think the irony is we've had so many people clamoring for transparency, that he may be the most transparent politician we've ever seen. We know what he's thinking all the time.

WATTERS: Unfortunately, sometimes we do.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

GUILFOYLE: He's the GOAT, greatest of all time.

GUTFELD: But again, I've said this before. I don't choose a surgeon based on personality. You know, personality is not going to remove a tumor, you know, without slicing a nerve. I'll take a competent -- if you think he's crass or rude or a jerk, I will take a hyper competent jerk over a charming failure.

We had a charming failure for a long time. Now what we're seeing is we're seeing regulations being rolled back. We're seeing ISIS being decimated. We've got low unemployment; we've got high consumer confidence. North Korea could be a revelation. That could be pretty huge. I know I'm leaving something out, but I'm going to keep talking, because I feel it's important.

I'm over the whole idea of civility. I don't think -- I think civility is overrated. Completely overrated. Deeds, not words. We'll all fall in line if there's success. If your boss is a jerk but good things happen.

WATTERS: So what do you say to that, Kimberly? You have Corker and you have Flake who don't like the president personally, but they're still going to vote for tax reform. Correct?

GUILFOYLE: Sure. Right. And you know what? He's well within his rights to disagree or not like them. They've said plenty about him. OK, great, I appreciate their votes in support of the party. But you know, at the same time, they've been very hard and aggressive on them. It's like saying that he should be impeached. And the president putting up with fake news stories. The president being accused of colluding with the Russians.

So wouldn't you be frustrated at the way you've been mistreated and the how unfair the press has been and the inordinate amount of stories that are negative towards the president? Totally flying in the face of positive accomplishments and deeds.

And they complained about the tweets, but they crave them. They crave the information. They crave the transparency. They want to know what he's thinking in real time, and that's his little Morse code. It's his little Twitter fingers. Super happy.

WATTERS: Yes, you have to admit, Juan, you know, the Democratic Party. There's wings that are at full war with each other. But any time a Republican senator sneezes, the Republican Party is in a civil war, according to the press.

WILLIAMS: This is so fascinating. So news from another planet. Here we go.

There's a man named Steve Bannon...

WATTERS: Earth.

WILLIAMS: ... and Steve Bannon used to work for the president as his top political advisor. And Steve Bannon -- gee, I guess the press pushed a button in his head. He said, "Oh, we're at war with the Republicans, and we're going after Mitch McConnell."

GUTFELD: Transparency.

WILLIAMS: Who's Mitch McConnell? Oh, he's the leader of the Republicans in the Senate. "Oh, we're going after a half dozen of the Republicans. We're going to force them out of office." I wonder why anybody would say there's some trouble within the Republican ranks.

And then you have someone like, oh, John McCain, who says quite explicitly phony nationalism, that should be consigned to the dustbin of history, is being used by this president.

WATTERS: I consider that healthy political debate.

WILLIAMS: If Obama -- if Obama did any of it...

GUTFELD: Wait, wait, wait, wait. What Juan is getting at is a very interesting point, and it's called diversity. The Republican Party is incredibly diverse.

WATTERS: We tolerate that.

GUTFELD: You can have people like me who are skeptical of populism and nationalism who get along with people who are populist.

PERINO: But you also have libertarian tendencies.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Where for me, I'm like, I'm not for that.

Ronna McDaniel was on "The Daily Briefing" today. She's the chairwoman of the RNC. And she actually said, "I think that everything is fine." And I think their numbers prove it. Their fund-raising is just dominating the Democrats, big time. So there's money -- there's proof in the pudding somewhere.

GUILFOYLE: They're not struggling. And these messages are totally consistent. Steve Bannon isn't saying anything that the president didn't say when he was running and talking about draining the swamp. So I don't really see the message inconsistency.

WILLIAMS: I'm whistling past the graveyard. Oh, yes.

WATTERS: Juan is going to sing us out. Sean Hannity ahead, though. He's in the studio next.

GUILFOYLE: A very busy news week, and it is only Wednesday. And here to help break down all the dramatic developments in Washington and beyond is our very good friend -- at least mine -- Sean Hannity.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: At least mine.

WATTERS: Are you suggesting Juan's not?

WILLIAMS: Hey, hey, hey.

HANNITY: Juan is a friend.

WILLIAMS: Hey, man.

HANNITY: We had -- we should tell everybody this.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

HANNITY: We had a "Hannity" team and a "Five" team party. And Juan and I put it on for everybody.

GUILFOYLE: This is true, and it was actually really nice, and you had good snacks. The pigs in a blanket.

HANNITY: Yes, everyone was drinking. Nobody left the...

GUTFELD: But then you made us box. Which is so weird.

WATTERS: You were there.

GUTFELD: I was there.

HANNITY: And Dana.

GUILFOYLE: We had a great time.

So obviously, a lot of big developments in the news. We want to get to this new film of which you're an executive producer. It's very exciting.

HANNITY: Thank you.

GUILFOYLE: I was getting the story about it (ph). And so let's talk about uranium one, because that's something we've been kind of beginning to talk about on this show. You've been covering it a lot on yours. How big of a deal is this?

HANNITY: Huge.

GUILFOYLE: And how do you think the president is handling it?

HANNITY: This is going to become, in my opinion, the biggest foreign scandal in terms of Russian interference that we've ever seen in the history of this country.

And it never made sense on the surface of it. Why would anybody in America ever give 20 percent of America's uranium, the foundational material for nuclear weapons, why would you ever give it to the Russians? It didn't make sense on paper.

What's fascinating, the new developments are this. In 2009, we have an FBI informant. This informant now will have a nondisclosure at some point. I think that's going to be lifted. When that's lifted, he has documents; he has e-mails; he has recordings. And the FBI knew.

Now, the FBI director at the time, interestingly, is a guide by the name of Mueller. The guy in the FBI that's the head of it is Rosenstein. That now raises a ton of conflicts of interest as they look at Trump-Russia collusion, which has been dead, I think, for a long time.

But the more fascinating side of it, and the dangerous side of it is, was there a kickback? I believe America's national security was sold out and compromised, and millions of dollars made it into the Clinton Foundation that was first revealed in Peter Schweizer's book.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

HANNITY: Sarah Carter, John Solomon have been in the forefront of breaking every new issue involving this.

And on the other side of it, you have Bill Clinton doubling his speaking fees in Moscow, wanting to talk with nuclear representatives in the nuclear energy industry in Moscow. Then he meets with Vladimir Putin.

The bank that paid him has an interest in uranium one in that deal going down. And Putin had an interest, because he wanted to gain an access and foothold into the marketplace in the United States.

The sad thing is, they got it. American security was compromised. That is, to me, a massive scandal. And they got financial money back.

What we've learned in terms of the money-laundering side of it, is a lot of the money went through Latvia. It was laundered, washed. I want to know if that money made it back to the Clinton Foundation, because there's a possibility that could have happened. You know...

WILLIAMS: Hey, hold on. This is "The Five," you know. It's not your monologue.

WATTERS: Wow.

GUILFOYLE: Excuse you.

GUILFOYLE: This is my block.

WATTERS: Bring it, bring it.

GUILFOYLE: I will be calling on people.

WILLIAMS: By the way, do you know that the United States..

HANNITY: By the way, it's now "The Six." Now I'm going to be here every day. I want to be here.

WILLIAMS: It's five plus a lovely one.

But let me just tell you clearly...

GUTFELD: Juan.

WILLIAMS: No, don't say that. Gregory -- Gregory corrected me.

GUTFELD: Going to H.R.

WILLIAMS: But it seems to me you should also note that the uranium couldn't leave the United States, that all the donations to the foundation happened long before she showed up as secretary of state.

WATTERS: That's how bribes work. The money comes in before.

WILLIAMS: And so in other words, you're just throwing up stuff here because you know what, it sounds good. And Hillary, oh, she's terrible.

GUTFELD: Wait, this is the problem. It's -- apparently, it's a catastrophic deal if Russia buys a Facebook account, but the uranium thing is just perfectly OK. One of them goes into a nuke, and it's not the Facebook account.

WILLIAMS: The United States wanted to control the Russian nuclear industry. That's why we were engaged in this at all. And by the way, let me ask you, Sean Hannity...

HANNITY: It's just the opposite. It's Putin that wanted to get a market - - get a foothold in our market? And the money. Follow the money.

WILLIAMS: Sean Hannity, you are very close to the president of the United States. And speaking here as a surrogate for Republicans, allow me to ask this question.

HANNITY: I'm not a registered Republican.

WILLIAMS: Oh, no, what are you, a communist?

HANNITY: No.

WILLIAMS: All right. Let me just ask you this question.

HANNITY: I'm a registered Conservative.

WILLIAMS: Why is it that the president won't enforce the sanctions that have been passed by a Republican-majority Senate against Russia?

HANNITY: OK. You're going to have to ask the president, because I don't know the answer to the question.

WILLIAMS: Wait a minute. You had a conspiracy theory for Clinton.

HANNITY: Juan Williams, in your heart of hearts...

WILLIAMS: Yes.

HANNITY: ... do you really believe it's a great idea...

GUTFELD: He doesn't have a heart.

HANNITY: ... that 20 percent of the foundational material of nuclear weapons to the person that we were told was the hostile empire.

GUILFOYLE: Correct.

HANNITY: The evil empire. To Vladimir Putin.

WILLIAMS: I don't like him, but I...

GUILFOYLE: Why don't we give it to North Korea, too?

WILLIAMS: It could not have gone into a Russian nuclear device, because it can't leave the United States.

HANNITY: With all due respect, part of the story is that yellowcake uranium was illegally owned by the Russians, now that they have a foothold, sent to Canada. So you're wrong.

WILLIAMS: There -- look, that would be illegal. That's breaking the law.

HANNITY: Why would you give them...

WATTERS: Russians never obey the law, right, Juan?

WILLIAMS: I just want -- I just want the president to obey the law and enforce sanctions against the Russians.

HANNITY: Do you feel good about the Russian dossier that Clinton paid for? Do you feel good that that dossier may have resulted in the FISA warrant that resulted in the spying at Trump Tower, that resulted in the surveillance, that resulted in the unmasking, the intelligence leaking, and that all of this should not have existed, but for the Clinton-Russian collusion?

WATTERS: Juan -- Juan just said that he believes the Russian dossier was true.

WILLIAMS: No, no, no. I said -- I said...

WILLIAMS: Elements are it are true. The most scurrilous part, which we don't want to discuss, nobody knows.

HANNITY: Does it get frustrating when you guys want to talk more? Dana is like...

PERINO: We want to talk about your movie.

GUILFOYLE: Time. We've got to save time for your movie. Next, he's going to tell us about a new inspirational film that he's very proud of, and it is out in theaters this Friday. "Let There Be Light." Stay right there.

WILLIAMS: "Let There Be Light," a new faith-based drama starring Kevin Sorbo, hits the theaters nationwide this Friday. Our pal, and my friend, Sean Hannity, executive produced the film -- Dana.

PERINO: Well, I was just curious. This film is Christian-based.

HANNITY: It's faith-based.

PERINO: And so is that one of the reasons you wanted to do it?

HANNITY: So Kevin did a hit movie "God is Not Dead." And it was a massive hit. And I watched it, and I'm interviewing him for the movie. I said, "You know, I love that you're making films that Hollywood doesn't seem to make anymore. It doesn't contradict conservative Christian values, and it had a great message. Intellectual, emotionally, spiritually, I was moved by it." I said, "If you ever have another one, let me know."

This story, I have now shown the movie to at least a couple hundred people. Everyone has cried. It has -- it's a very powerful movie taken right from the headlines today.

The movie starts out with Kevin Sorbo, who plays an atheist that wrote the book "Aborting God." And he's debating a Christian. The crowd loves the atheist. And it's about his journey.

The other thing I love about it, you're never going to predict during the movie how it ends.

PERINO: Really?

HANNITY: You cannot predict the ending, which it...

PERINO: Is it a happy ending?

HANNITY: I'm not saying a word.

GUTFELD: Dana!

HANNITY: I will say -- but I will say it is -- I'm really proud of it. And it's going to be -- look, it's an independent film. We didn't want Hollywood -- we didn't want Hollywood in any way interfering.

WILLIAMS: Greg. Greg, would you...

GUTFELD: What?

WILLIAMS: Given what this movie is about, I thought you should ask Sean a question.

GUTFELD: No, I'm a big fan -- I'm a big fan of Sorbo. Man, he was in "Hercules." Right?

WILLIAMS: Right.

GUTFELD: He's great.

GUILFOYLE: He's on "Red Eye" a lot.

GUTFELD: And I know his wife very well, Sam.

HANNITY: She's in the movie.

GUTFELD: A personality, too. So you've got a good bunch of people there.

WILLIAMS: Well, you know what I want to know?

HANNITY: What?

WILLIAMS: Can I see Sean Hannity in this movie?

HANNITY: I'm in the movie.

PERINO: Are you?

WATTERS: Are you, like, in an extra?

GUTFELD: Do you play Satan?

WATTERS: Really, I'm not...

GUTFELD: Are you Satan?

HANNITY: Really? I appreciate that.

GUILFOYLE: Greg is so mean. He's so mean.

HANNITY: I'm sick of the formula of Hollywood.

GUILFOYLE: Totally.

HANNITY: It's sex; it's violence. It's cartoons, Spider-Man '98, the version.

PERINO: That's why I like...

WILLIAMS: I've got you to know, you can see sex -- all that on Hannity.com.

GUILFOYLE: What are you talking about. That's not what the movie is about.

WILLIAMS: I said you've got to go to Hannity.com to see what movie theaters you can see "Let There Be Light" at.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my gosh.

WILLIAMS: Because we're going to enjoy this movie. I'm going.

"One More Thing" is next.

GUILFOYLE: You just...

PERINO: It's time now for "One More Thing." I'm going to do something Jesse just said I did, which is promote my show. But I actually had -- my favorite twins were on today. Jenna and Barbara Bush joined me. They have a new book called "Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life." It hit bookstores this week, and I think it's going to be a big hit. We went down memory lane a little bit and found out if the White House is spooky. Listen.

PERINO: Is the White House haunted?

BARBARA BUSH, DAUGHTER OF GEORGE W. BUSH: It is. The White House is haunted.

Did you have any experiences?

PERINO: No, I was just haunted by my own self-worth and thinking that I could've done a lot better.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: There's a lot more where that came from. They're on social media and they're going to be on "The Five" in a week or two. So we'll bring that to you.

GUILFOYLE: That was very good. They're very good.

GUTFELD: Jenna wasn't very nice to me at the gym.

PERINO: She wasn't nice to you?

GUTFELD: No, no. I introduced myself to her at Equinox a couple years ago. She looked at me. She looked at me like I broke wind.

GUILFOYLE: Did you look like a sweaty weirdo?

PERINO: He who smelt it, dealt it.

GUTFELD: That's true. My podcast is out right now. It's amazing. My guest is Dr. Jordan Peterson. This guy is probably the foremost public intellectual. If you go on YouTube and you look up Jordan Peterson, he's a clinical psychologist. He's becoming very well-known everywhere. And I'm sure a lot of viewers know who he is. Listen to the podcast. His mind will blow your mind.

GUILFOYLE: How are you able to do this interview?

GUTFELD: I did it right before the show.

GUILFOYLE: No, I mean intellectually.

GUTFELD: You know, Kimberly...

PERINO: Juan.

WILLIAMS: All right, all right. Listen to this.

GUTFELD: No.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

(MUSIC: "EVERYBODY DANCE NOW")

WILLIAMS: Yes, everybody dance now. That's C.C. and the Music Factory's '90s smash hit "Everybody Dance Now." Well, cops in Canada want to put a stop to people getting down in their car to that kind of music.

PERINO: What?

WILLIAMS: The Montreal police ticketed Safik Malala (ph) for singing the hit song. They said he was screaming, not singing, in the car.

PERINO: What?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SAFIK MALALA (ph), GOT TICKET FOR SINGING: I was singing.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You were singing?

MALALA: Yes, I was singing "Everybody Dance Now."

Everybody dance now.

They asked me if I screamed. I said no. I was just singing. He said, "OK, I need your driving license."

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Wow.

WILLIAMS: Wow. I better watch when I'm doing in the car. No singing for me.

PERINO: That's ridiculous.

GUILFOYLE: That's worse than "The Gong Show."

GUTFELD: I'm for this 100 percent. People with their music on singing make me sick to my stomach.

WILLIAMS: Oh, my gosh.

GUTFELD: Put them in jail. Put them in jail.

WILLIAMS: Is that right.

GUTFELD: Noise pollution is just like any other pollution.

PERINO: K.G.

GUILFOYLE: All right, you big filibuster over there.

All right. So mine is a very nice thing, so say nothing, Greg.

GUTFELD: I won't.

GUILFOYLE: The Camden, New Jersey, Police Department stepped up in a big way for a little boy who's battling cancer. The officers chipped in and bought 3-year-old Ben Graham his very own patrol car. Look at how cute these pictures are. And he is battling Stage IV neuroblastoma. And the Camden Police Department posted these photos on Facebook and said little Ben was totally surprised and had so much fun with our officers, giving them all hugs when it was time to go.

What an indelible memory and impression this made. Very sweet. God bless them for their service and their kindness.

PERINO: Jesse.

WATTERS: Do you guys like watching people dance?

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: Well, I do. Check this guy out. On the tarmac. They call him Tarmac Guy. He works for Southwest. While he directs planes, he likes to dance.

GUTFELD: The plane crashed.

GUILFOYLE: Haven't we shown this on "The Five" before?

WILLIAMS: No.

PERINO: I've never seen it.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, I saw it.

GUTFELD: Bad dancing.

PERINO: On YouTube. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" is up next. I'm sure you won't want to miss it.

