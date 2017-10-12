Kellyanne Conway calls out 'so-called feminists'

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," October 12, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right. Thanks, Tucker, as always.

And this is a Fox News alert. This is just breaking. Roy Price, Amazon's entertainment chief is taking a leave of absence following a sexual harassment claim. Now, this comes as the mass of Harvey Weinstein scandal is now expanding. More and more women continue to come forward accusing this disgraced Hollywood producer and major Democratic donor of serious misconduct. This scandal is exposing so many things.

Hollywood's history of enabling this type of disturbing, despicable conduct and also, we have proof that Weinstein's behavior towards women was not a secret in Hollywood. Yet people did not come forward and stop it all from happening. And what's worse, now we have evidence tonight, the liberal mainstream media, the champion of women's rights, they are now exposed in this firestorm after NBC News, The New York Times, they are now accused of apparently spiking stories against Weinstein for years. So, how many of women could have been protected had they done their job?

Plus, following days of deafening silence, Hillary Clinton she is now saying, she's going to give Weinstein's political donations to charity. Tonight, right here on this program, we will do something that no one else in the media will do. We will talk about the millions and millions and millions of dollars that Hillary Clinton took to her family foundation from countries with atrocious horrible human rights records towards women, gays, lesbians, Christians and Jews. And that is in tonight's important breaking news opening monologue.

The appalling Harvey Weinstein scandal continues to grow tonight and the details are more and more disturbing. Now, dozens of women have come forward accusing this Hollywood producer of a lot of misconduct. And according to TMZ, Weinstein is now in a rehab facility in the Scottsdale, Arizona area.

Tonight, we have new video of Weinstein asking for a second chance. Let's watch this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Harvey, are you doing OK?

HARVEY WEINSTEIN, HOLLYWOOD PRODUCER: I'm hanging in -- I'm trying my best.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you, man. We're glad to see you doing OK.

WEINSTEIN: I am not doing OK. I'm trying. I've got to get help. You know what? We all make mistakes. A second chance, I hope.

HANNITY: Now, while Weinstein says he's going to try and better himself, his legal troubles may just be getting started. Now, the New York City Police Department, the London police are re-examining allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein. Now a statement released by the NYPD reveals that investigators, they are working to determine if there are other complaints filed against Weinstein and according to the AP, the NYPD special victims unit is now working on talking to potential victims.

Now, this includes the women mentioned in the explosive New Yorker expose. Remember, that article, three women accused this man of rape. The AP is also reporting that London metro police, they are investigating an allegation of sexual assault against Weinstein dating back to the 1980s. Now the allegations against Weinstein, these are beyond disturbing and to be 100 percent clear here, what allegedly happened to Harvey Weinstein's accusers is horrible and it's understandable why they are afraid to come forward.

Now earlier given Weinstein's tremendous power and influence in Hollywood -- like some of them have said, Weinstein could have crushed their careers, destroyed their entire lives. But as we're about to show, people in Hollywood, they knew this was all going on and many could have done a lot more to stop this.

Now, the Weinstein scandal was an open secret in Hollywood. For example, take a look at this video from 2013. It is comedian Seth MacFarlane, he is making a so-called joke about Weinstein.

SETH MACFARLANCE, COMEDIAN: Congratulations, you five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein.

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: Now after that clip that you just saw resurfaced this week, while MacFarlane explained that the reason he made the so-called joke back in 2013 was because of a friend of his told him that she had an uncomfortable encounter with Weinstein. Now MacFarlane added that the comment came from a quote, "place of loathing and anger."

Now, there's also this so-called joke about Weinstein from a 2012 episode of the NBC show "30 Rock." Let's watch this.

JANE KRAKOWSKI, ACTRESS, AS "JENNA MARONEY": I am not afraid of anyone in show business. I turned down intercourse with Harvey Weinstein on no less than three occasions, out of five.

HANNITY: Now clearly after what we know now, the joke wasn't funny. This was an open secret in left-wing Hollywood. So, clearly people involved in the production of that NBC show, they had to at a bare minimum have some idea about what Weinstein was doing. And yet, all of those, they chose to what, crack a joke about the situation? Well, guess what? It's not funny.

And once again it proves Hollywood has no standards, no morals, no basic human decency. With what we are finding out, it looks like Harvey Weinstein's actions were just one of the biggest open secrets in that industry. And the liberal mainstream media, they also now tonight seem complicit in keeping these accusations against Weinstein quiet.

Now, according to Sharon Waxman, she is a former New York Times reporter, a 2004 story that she was working on about Weinstein allegedly paying a woman to keep her silent after he sexually harassed her, was eventually killed by the so-called paper record with what the reporter says was the helped from Matt Damon and Russell Crowe. Now Damon, he is denying that he took any part in stopping the story from going forward. He says the conversation that he had with the reporter was not about Weinstein. Russell Crowe, he hasn't yet to comment publicly. Now, a former New York Times editor is also pushing back against Sharon Waxman by saying, "Oh, The New York Times never spiked a story."

And then there is the biggest purveyors of conspiracy lies and theories in the country today, NBC News. Now Ronan Farrow, a reporter, he actually works for NBC News. He ended up having to publish this explosive story about Weinstein with the New Yorker because NBC didn't think the story was strong enough to make public. Now, in a very awkward moment Tuesday night for NBC, well, Farrow goes on Rachel Maddow's show, the champion of human rights, to explain what he says happened with his own company. Watch this.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Why did you end up recording the story for the The New Yorker and not for NBC News?

RONAN FARROW, JOURNALIST: Look, you would like to ask NBC and NBC executives about the details of that story. I'm not going to comment on any news organization's story that they, you know, did or didn't run.

MADDOW: NBC says that, you know, you didn't, that the story wasn't publishable, that it wasn't ready to go by the time that you brought it to them. But obviously it was ready to go by the time you got it to The New Yorker.

FARROW: I walked into the door at The New Yorker with an explosively reportable piece that should have been public earlier and immediately, obviously, The New Yorker recognized that, and it is not accurate to say that it was not reportable. In fact, there were multiple determinations that it was reportable at NBC.

HANNITY: Wow! Now predictably in internal media remarks obtained by The Washington Post, NBC News President Noah Oppenheim, he denied that there was any effort to cover anything up. Now he also reportedly defended the network's decision to pass on that story. He was saying Ronan Farrow's reporting at the time he presented it was not strong enough to move forward with.

Well, if you listen to what Ronan Farrow said the other night, that is not the case. And NBC is so inconsistent with what it puts on TV and what it publishes. Remember, this is the so-called news organization. They have a news operation day in and day out that runs wild with lies and conspiracy theories daily about President Trump, about his administration. Guess what? Often they are completely void of any facts. Yet when it comes to a story about a very powerful high-profile liberal like Harvey Weinstein, NBC now claims they weren't enough facts to go with even though Ronan Farrow proved otherwise.

So in my opinion, by not going forward with these stories, The New York Times, NBC, they allow this behavior to go on. And guess what? People suffered because of what they did.

So typical of the left, the liberal mainstream media. So quick to report rumors, conspiracy theories about President Trump, conservatives, Republicans. It comes to a scandal involving a liberal? They are more than happy to just say, well, maybe we will not cover this. Now, the liberal mainstream media in this country, they seem to only care about allegations and sins against conservatives.

For example, the bias press, they love to talk about Russia, Russia, Russia. But they never told Americans about the real Russia collusion story. That was Hillary Clinton, Vladimir Putin. Uranium one and a 145 billion kicked back to the Clinton Foundation. We will get to that in a minute. But first, we want to remind you, our viewers come about Harvey Weinstein's generous donations to all of these Democrats over the years.

Now, this is something most shows in the mainstream media, they are glossing over in terms of their coverage. Weinstein donated nearly $44,000 to Hillary Clinton and even more, over $56,000 to the Obama victory fund. Weinstein also gave $97,000 to the Democratic National Committee and even wrote checks for over $76,000 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

And Hillary Clinton and the Obama's, it took them five long days before they weighed in and started to slightly denounce Weinstein. And last night on the liberal fake news, CNN, there was Hillary announcing, well, she's going to give the contributions from Harvey Weinstein to charity. Here's what she said.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: I was just sick. I was shocked. I was appalled. It was something that was just intolerable. In every way.

FAREED ZAKARIA, CNN: Senator Blumenthal says that people should give back the money that he donated to them. He donated money to you directly and indirectly. Would you give the money back?

CLINTON: Well, there's no one to give it back to. What other people are saying, what my former colleagues are saying is they're going to donate it to charity. And of course I will do that. I give 10 percent of my income to charity every year. This will be part of that. There is no doubt about it.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: Sick, shock, appalled. All right. Let's take a moment to applaud Hillary Clinton's newfound moral compass. After all, this is the same Hillary Clinton who gladly took millions and millions and millions and millions of dollars into the Clinton Foundation from countries with the most deplorable human rights records. Now tonight, well, we want to know -- Hillary, if you are sick, if you are shocked and so appalled, are you going to give the money back -- for example, your foundation took between 10 and $25 million from Saudi Arabia. They restrict women's rights to work and travel. Men tell them how to dress. You know what? In Saudi Arabia, if you are gay or lesbian, you can be put to death. You accepted money from that country.

And then there is UAE, they gave the Clinton Foundation between 1 and 5 million dollars. Well, they gave men the legal right to beat their wives and they don't recognize marital rape. Kuwait also gave the Clinton Foundation between 1 and 5 million dollars, they also have an atrocious track record on women's rights. For example, no laws prohibiting domestic violence.

Brunei gave Hillary Clinton's foundation 1 to 5 million dollars. In that country marital rape is guess what? Not illegal. Qatar donated 1 to $5 million. In Qatar, it's written into law women must obey their husbands. They rang up another 1 to $5 million from Oman. Well, that's where a woman's consent is not required to legalize a marriage. And last but not least, Algeria donated several thousand dollars to the Clinton Foundation and that country also doesn't recognize marital rape as a crime and restricts travel for some women.

So we have to ask Hillary Clinton, if you really care about the rights of women, are you going to return the money from those countries that practice Sharia, where women are told how to dress, whether they can travel, whether they can work or go to school? Where in many of these countries, gays and lesbians are killed? You can't practice your faith if you are a Christian or Jewish because you cannot build a temple or a synagogue?

I'm not going to hold my breath here. I'm not going to expect Hollywood liberals or the mainstream media to ever call out this massive double standard.

And finally tonight, new evidence that sexual harassment could be part of a much larger systemic problem in Hollywood.

Now, we've all heard the stories, the rumors -- you've heard the term "the casting couch." And now more people are starting to speak out about the alleged abuse, including male actors, Terry Cruz said he was groped by a Hollywood executive. James Van Der Beek is now saying, quote, "Older powerful men" in Hollywood appropriately touched him.

Earlier in the week, I said that Harvey Weinstein, this scandal is just opening Pandora's Box and it's going to expose what liberal hypocritical Hollywood is really all about. We are beginning to see this come true. Hollywood A-lister Ben Affleck, he is now facing scrutiny over his actions. Why? After Affleck -- he put out a statement saying that he was sick over allegations about Harvey Weinstein. It was then pointed out on Twitter that Ben Affleck once groped an actress by the name of Hilarie Burton on MTV's "Total Request Live." Back in 2003, here is a video from a documentary showing exactly what happened.

BEN AFFLECK, ACTOR: You're always just like, "I'm so free spirited. So nice to see you."

HILARIE BURTON, CO-HOST, "TOTAL REQUEST LIVE": And he wraps his arm around me and comes over in tweaks my left boob.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Oh now, Affleck, now that he's been called out, he came out with a statement apologizing for his actions.

Oh, and then there's Mr. Political himself, Jimmy Kimmel. Now the website Mediate actually called out the late-night host for how he has been covering the Weinstein scandal. Take a look at this headline.

"Hey Jimmy Kimmel, where is your emotional monologue on sexual harassment in Hollywood?" An excellent question and excellent point. Now Kimmel was very quick to attack President Trump and Republicans -- quick to, you know, shed a tear about topics that he cares about. But for some reason, Kimmel has been so quiet about Weinstein. Where are Kimmel's tears for Weinstein's victims?

Earlier this week, a video emerged of Kimmel from back in 2002 when he co-hosted the "Man Show." We must warn you, this clip is pretty graphic. Take a look.

JIMMY KIMMEL, HOST: This game show is called "Guess What's In My Pants." Now, I've stuffed something in my pants. You are allowed to feel around on the outside of the pants. You have 10 seconds to then guess what is in my pants. You ready?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Set.

KIMMEL: Go.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It looks like --

KIMMEL: You should use two hands. Two hands --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And it gets worse and the girl turns out to be 18.

There is also this stunning moment from former Hollywood star Ed Asner on MSNBC -- oh, the great news network they are asking the anchor to give him a kiss. This was from just this week. Watch this.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm joined now by a man who started one of those ground breaking shows, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Winner of seven Amy Awards, more than any other man, Ed Asner, who helped demonstrate the changing culture of independent women in the workplace for millions of Americans each week.

Ed Asner. Wow! It's great to have you here. Thank you so much for coming in.

ED ASNER, FORMER PRESIDENT, SCREEN ACTORS GUILD: Thank you. And not even a kiss?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, nothing. Right?

ASNER: Oh, my God!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: What a pompous jackass. Now, to most of us, this is beyond offensive. However, as we've been saying, what's being uncovered about Harvey Weinstein looks to be part of a much larger problem plaguing Hollywood and Washington.

Let me give you another example. Director Roman Polanski, remember, he is the guy who was accused of raping a 13-year-old back in 1977, even apologized years and years later. What did he do? He gave the 13-year-old champagne and Quaaludes. At the time he was 43. The girl is 13. He was eventually charged with six felony counts but fled to Europe before being sentenced. Now you would think a 13-year-old after that, Hollywood would completely disown him, renounce him, absolutely be horrified by it. That never happened.

In fact, back in 2003, Polanski, he won an Oscar for best director and the celebrity-filled audience erupted in applause, they couldn't get enough of it. Even though Polanski could not attend because he was avoiding authorities overseas because if he came back to America, he would be charged with raping a 13-year-old girl.

And in 2009 after Polanski was arrested in Switzerland, guess what? -- that was over the 1977 case -- over 100 celebrities signed a petition demanding Polanski's release. So, while the rest of America really is shocked by the Weinstein scandal, we should not be at all surprised about what's really going on in Hollywood. It's been happening for years.

Here with reaction from the Make America Great Again coalition, chief strategist, former deputy assistant to the President, Sebastian Gorka. And Fox News correspondent-at-large, Geraldo Rivera. Sebastian, look at this reaction just to Roman Polanski alone. What does that tell us?

SEBASTIAN GORKA, FORMER DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT: The left in the media love their scumbags, Sean. It's really that simple.

(LAUGHTER)

GORKA: I remember clearly one of my first days working on the White House -- it took me 20 minutes to move three blocks to drive from the White House out to the freeway because the pink hat protest, do you remember the pink hat protest? It surrounded the whole White House. We couldn't move for all of those people protesting the President and his misogyny.

Where are they now? Sean, are they standing outside the Weinstein company headquarters? Are they parading down the boulevard in Hollywood outside the studios? This is the problem. This is the double standard. I want to see the feminists. I want to see the nasty women out there fighting for the rights of the women this man has abused and this culture has made normative.

You know Sean, you know, this is the tip of the iceberg. I predict an avalanche of stories about sexual abuse, rape, and all kinds of misconduct coming out of the Hollywood elite. And these are the people who want to preach to us about their moral values and then write the fake news stories in the press? The day has come. They are now looking in the mirror and they will pay the price.

HANNITY: Well said. And Hillary, give the money back. You took from all these countries that abused women, kill gays and lesbians, and persecute Christians and Jews. I think this -- the Kimmel thing was pretty disgusting. You know, mystery honest high horse lately. Okay. I want to play for you Roman Polanski getting the Oscar. He gave a 13 -- he is in his 40s. He gave a 13-year-old girl booze and Quaaludes, Gerald. Rapes her. Brutally rapes this girl. And watch Hollywood, if this doesn't show what a sewer Hollywood is and a phony hypocrites they are supporting every Democrat they support. Watch this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Roman Polanski. "The Pianist."

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

HANNITY: Polanski is a pig. They are standing and cheering a child rapist.

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: The conceit is that his art is separate from his life. And I think that if you go through history, I think that that principle, is honored by the "artistic community." Quote-unquote. But two points. Number one, I lament the fact that we applaud the downfall of the person whose ideology is opposite hours and we put our head under the pillow when it happens to one of our own. I think that you've been a straight shooter on it and I applaud you for it and that's one of the reasons I love you.

But the situation in Hollywood is just beginning. I think that Dr. Gorka is right that in the sense that, there are a few industries. I think that there are a problem, sexual harassment exists through many, many industries. Now you're seeing Amazon being engulfed in scandal. But there are few industries where the imbalance is so profound. Where you have an 18-20-22-year-old girl, she is coming to one of this powerful Harvey Weinstein type mogul, you know, with the big belly and the hairy chest, the gold and all the rest of it.

She knows that she's got a very limited time. It's a very fragile window that she has to make it big in a highly competitive industry where she doesn't make it by 23 or 25, and the modeling industry, is 23 is good to go. There is great incentive on both parts.

HANNITY: You know "The Casting Couch" is true.

RIVERA: I've done a dozen exposes. It is absolutely true. But I would submit to you that the perpetrators defy all ideological boundaries. They are right-wingers and they're left-wingers. They do it, I think.

HANNITY: All right. And let me stay on Geraldo's point. All the coverage, "The New York Times" and NBC and CNN over any allegation at the FOX News Channel, Dr. Gorka or anywhere else, or any conservative or any pastor or minister -- they seem to love when ministers fail. They want to be perfect. They're not perfect. We are not perfect. But Hollywood knew.

Everybody knew for decades about this guy. NBC News spiked the story, as did "The New York Times," as sanctimonious as they are, Dr. Gorka. And then they are going to lecture about words, locker room talk? Allegations that aren't proven? And this guy is admitting he's a pig.

GORKA: Look at what they did to Vice President Pence and what they still do. One of the most outstanding moral men in America today. Attacked for his traditional values. That's how upside down in the world is. You are absolutely right. Everybody knew that this culture has been part of Hollywood for decades. They knew about Harvey Weinstein, which makes them facilitators.

On the flip side, what do they do? They invent stories about the President. You've documented all of them. They generated this Russia collusion delusion for a year now. With not one piece of evidence. But when somebody comes to them with a story about one of the most powerful men in the entertainment industry, what happens? Not only one but two media organs, leading media organs spike it.

HANNITY: How many people could have not been victims? Wait a minute. All right. Go ahead, Mr. Contrarian.

RIVERA: No, all I'm going to say is that the demonstrators came to FOX because they hated what was going on here. There will be no demonstrators in front of NBC.

HANNITY: Right.

RIVERA: And the New Yorker which is being applauded now for running the Ronan Farrow piece -- the New Yorker only ran that after "The New York Times" had already killed Weinstein. And all of the so-called courage of the people coming forward now, it takes no courage once the perpetrator is dead.

HANNITY: Especially the rich and successful powerful Hollywood women.

RIVERA: They knew. All of the colleagues knew. And now it's fashionable. Harvey Weinstein is finished. He is dead.

HANNITY: Is he going to go to jail maybe?

RIVERA: At New York State, the serious criminal sexual assault of which he is accused, has no statute of limitations. So, I think that he is in potential jeopardy.

HANNITY: Are you going to move back to our town?

RIVERA: I love you, man.

HANNITY: We miss you. All right. Thank you for being here. Dr. Gorka, always a pleasure. Thank you.

GORKA: Thanks, Sean.

HANNITY: When we come back, Kellyanne Conway's going to be with us and guess what, what will she say about Hillary taking all that money from Weinstein? And all these countries that practice Sharia. Kellyanne is next.

HANNITY: And welcome back to "Hannity." Joining us now with more reaction to the Harvey Weinstein scandal and Hillary Clinton's hypocrisy, counselor to the President, Kellyanne Conway. You know, Kellyanne, I watched these Hollywood phony hypocrites go after you. And go after the first daughter. And go after the First Lady of the United States.

Oh, Melania wore high heels to representing the country. On her way to help serve people in Texas. And I am watching how they've treated women. And then you see the Hillary aspect of this in the donations from Weinstein and the money from countries that practice Sharia. Is this now just the beginning of a real dialogue? The issues we've been pointing out for a long time?

KELLYANNE CONWAY, COUNSELOR TO PRESIDENT TRUMP: Sean, it's clearly a continuation of the hypocrisy of Hillary Clinton and other so-called feminists like her. Why? So, let's get back to the Oscars a few weeks ago. Can you imagine for every unfunny political joke that was told, for every time the President's name was invoked, had we replaced that with Weinstein or rape or sexual predator or somebody actually had used her power on the states, there were many so-called powerful rich and successful Hollywood women accepting awards, giving awards.

What if one of them over these many, many years that this has been going on allegedly, what if one of them stood up in front of a live TV audience and said, you know, what, instead of thanking my mother and my third grade teacher and my producers and my agents, I'm going to tell you a story about what goes on here in Hollywood. And I am going to do that now because when I was 22, I felt harassed and belittled and cornered.

But now I am double that age and quadruple that wealth and I am successful. I want to see the next generation. Any woman out there who remains silent as a next generation suffers under the sexual predatory culture in this man, then they are complicit here. And they have no right to stand up and say that they speak for women. Now, let's be clear about something else. When Hillary Clinton and others since you mentioned her but many others -- when they talk about, quote, "women's rights" and women's health, you have to take one layer off and realize they're really talking about abortion. They are often talking about abortion.

When they say women's health, it becomes a euphemism for abortion. So, when pro-lifer say, hey, you know, maybe it's not such a great idea to have an abortion at eighth or ninth months and they say a woman has a right to do what she wants with her body, hey folks, hey ladies, a woman has a right to keep her body free from sexual predators who are threatening, allegedly threatening them if they don't comply or dangling Hollywood goodies in front of them if they do comply.

HANNITY: Basically if you have the right political positions, Hollywood would forgive all of Bill Clinton's atrocious examples of abusing women. Monica, maybe. But not Kathleen or Gennifer flowers. But she was trashed for telling the truth. We will also forget Roman Polanski because he is such an artist. We will forget that Hillary took all those money from all these countries. They bought her silence because she never criticized the countries that donated so many millions of dollars to the Clinton foundation, that abused women the way they do. And persecuted gays and lesbians and Christensen and Jews. Isn't that really the truth here? Isn't that the biggest hypocrisy?

CONWAY: It is the truth. It was a major story line last year about the foundation taking money from these countries that oppress women and girls. Don't give them basic rights that your daughter and my daughter enjoy every single day. There's something else, you mentioned Bill Clinton. You talk about sexual harassment in the workplace, he gave $800,000 to settle. That is money from 20 years ago. Imagine how much the value is now. To settle such a student. Hillary Clinton has some experience in this space. Most importantly, look at the juxtaposition. In my workplace just today and what we are talking about in Hollywood with the so-called fabulous standing up for women's rights to remain silent and it did not help. Just today in the White House, Donald Trump the President of the United States did to yet again what he is been doing his entire career, he elevated another woman to a position of power.

HANNITY: That'll be attack next.

CONWAY: Secretary of homeland security nominee. That makes two women that have the top two spots in homeland security. Elaine Duke, the deputy. And Madam Secretary Kiersten Elkin. She is the latest in any number of women that President Trump has elevated, gave women a chance in New York real estate when no man would. His campaign, his White House and cabinet. Such a juxtaposition today to think about what the two parties are dealing with. This is a President who says when I'm going to empower women, how my going to do that? He sign an executive order in healthcare that helps many American women who are on Obamacare had no health insurance, Sean. It's huge. And he is out last night with the truckers and others in Pennsylvania promising them middle-class tax relief. That is the way you empower women. You help them when you are in a position to do that. These people in Hollywood failed. This President is succeeding.

HANNITY: Last night before the President arrived for the interview, I can't let you go without an important political question -- I went through the crowd. You might argue this is a pro-President crowd because they were there to see him, I asked about the President. They love the president and I asked about the Republicans in congress. I assume a lot of them were Republican and about the media. Watch this reaction, from the people that were in Harrisburg last night.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Senate. They are doing a terrible job. They need to get on board because if they don't which what just happened in Alabama, you will see happen a lot of places.

HANNITY: The canary in the coal mine.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Absolutely.

HANNITY: How is the Congress doing?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Terrible!

HANNITY: Congress needs to get on board and realized cut Donald Trump, love him or hate him, he is what America picks. So the Republican have the house and the senate. You are angry at them?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Live it.

HANNITY: Congress?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Not so fantastic. I hope we can turn it around.

HAYES: What you think about the news media?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You guys are fabulous but CNN is fake news.

HANNITY: Fake news, fake news, do you agree with that?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I totally agree with that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Fox is doing a fantastic job. True coverage. It CNN? Not so much. Exact opposite. The ignorance on the left is horrible.

HANNITY: How bad is the media?

CROWD: Bad.

HANNITY: Who is the worst?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: CNN.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: MSNBC.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Take your pick.

HANNITY: It's fascinating. The public gets it. Congress isn't doing their job. Will we get the tax bill done, Kelly Anne? Because if they don't, they really do need to go.

CONWAY: They need to. They must. Look at what happened today when congress failed to repeal and replace Obamacare the way they all promise to do for eight years, eight months on the job, President Trump signs an executive order to open up some competition and choice. He will take action. Outside of the legislative process, where he is able to act which he has done. How much the stock market and all the confidence indicators, love with the president is doing. When it comes to tax reform, we are very hopeful that Republicans will make good on their own promises to their constituents to give middle-class tax relief. To make it more competitive, keeps the jobs and work here in this country and stop punishing our employers and repatriate the $2.8 trillion that is parked overseas. Give child care tax credit expansion. And do away with the marriage penalty, death tax. This is a way to help people. When it comes to media, I love the fact that General Kelly, our chief of staff went to the White House press room and basically said you are lying.

HANNITY: They are liars. They do lie with regularity. Kellyanne, great to see you.

CONWAY: They don't need to. We are accessible. They just have to stop lying about policy intrigue.

HANNITY: It is like their drug addicts. They are addicted to lies and conspiracy theories.

CONWAY: It doesn't help the people.

HANNITY: They see clearly now.

CONWAY: I agree.

HANNITY: Kellyanne, good to see you.

CONWAY: All right.

HANNITY: All right, when we come back, some NFL players warning - they are going to keep this anthem controversy going even after what Roger Goodell said? We will tell you exactly what's going on and we will check in with Sheriff David Clarke and a much more straight ahead.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I watched Colin Kaepernick and I thought it was terrible. And then he got bigger and bigger and started mushrooming. The NFL should have suspended him for one game if you would have never done it again. They could have suspended him for two games and if he did it a third time for the season. He would have never had a problem. I will tell you, you cannot disrespect our country, our flag, our anthem. You cannot do that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That was the President last night on this program explaining how the NFL should have handled the national anthem controversy before it spiraled out of control. Now one NFL player is saying requiring players to stand for the national anthem could lead to an "messier situation" really? Here with reaction, America first action spokesperson and senior advisor, former Milwaukee county sheriff, sheriff David Clarke. Civil Right Attorney Daryl Parks. Daryl they want to continue to lose revenue. Ratings, sponsors, and piss everybody off by not respecting the men and women that fought, bled, and died for their rights to play football and get paid a lot of money? They are making self-destruct. I'm telling you right now, if they keep it up, the NFL, it's going to have that result and more. So have at it. That is my attitude. I am a Saturday football guy until this gets fixed.

DARL PARKS, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: I don't think this issue has ever been about disrespecting the country, the flag, or the anthem, Sean I think we are at a point --

HANNITY: People died fighting under that flag. Let's cut the crap and let us be honest to the American people. They bled and died fighting under that flag. That flag and that anthem deserve respect. And the NFL players doing this are not respecting those that fought for them.

PARKS: We have two different conversations here. The methods they are trying to make it's about inequality. It is time now that we find a way to have progress and move from protest to progress.

HANNITY: I am pro-progress.

PARKS: That is what we need to do.

HANNITY: You know what? I might actually believe insincerity, Sheriff, not far from you there's a city called Chicago and it is Obama's adopted home town and 3900 people died when he was President. He only mentioned it but a few times. 18,000 shootings over the last six years of Obama's presidency. I'm not completely inspired. There was a cause that everyone should have jumped on. We scrolled the names of those people. No one has ever heard of those names. Michael Brown and Freddy Gray and Trayvon Martin and the Cambridge police.

DAVID CLARKE, MILWAUKEE COUNTY SHERIFF: Yes you are right. President Trump is right on this. Everyone in America knows that -- 2 minutes and 12 seconds to sing the national anthem. Players can't stand at attention. I'm not even saying they have to put their hands over their hearts. Stand at attention and face the flag for two minutes and 12 seconds. If you can't do that, it means they are undisciplined. They are dying the death of 1,000 cuts. Roger Goodell has lost control of this thing. He is afraid that if he imposes a policy that they have to stand at attention and face the flag, they won't do it. The question becomes now what? He let this thing spiral out of control. The tail is wagging the dog here. He has the authority. He is not right. He has the authority to set rules and procedures for their employees. Players are employees. We have the tail wagging the dog. Now I hear the owners are going to meet in Chicago or New York to discuss this? I thought what the hell is there to discuss? Stand at attention. Face the flag. And give it some respect. This is about respecting.

HANNITY: you know what, you make such a great point. Daryl, I will give you the last word. The Dallas cowboys weren't able to honor the slain officers in Dallas. And put on their cleats, 9/11/01, never forget. That a violation of freedom of speech? No one seemed to give a rip about that. This isn't a first amendment issue, is it? It's not about the oppression of Jerry Jones and the cowboys. This is about rules. Is about simple fundamental understanding of respect for the men and women that give us our freedoms. It's that simple to me.

PARKS: Sean, let me say this. It is also about respect and these players deserve as Americans, they have the right to protest. They want a better America.

HANNITY: The NFL -- why what the NFL let them honor slain officers? Why?

PARKS: Without question, I think my Dallas cowboys -- they have the right.

HANNITY: They died in their City.

PARKS: I agree. The NFL, let's move past the issue. Let's bring people together.

HANNITY: We will see how it works out.

PARKS: Find the problem and find a solution.

HANNITY: I am in, Sheriff Clarke is in. If you want to do anything for any city? Let us start in Chicago to bring safety and security to the good men and women and children under fire every night. I will donate money. Whatever you want. I will match money with the NFL.

CLARKE: They are paid to play football. Not protest.

PARKS: They are men and they have the right to fight for their rights. That is what they are doing.

HANNITY: Fight for the rights to honor the 9/11 victims. Worst terrorist attack. Don't be a bunch of phony hypocrites with a bunch of double standards.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When we come back the debate on Jimmy Kimmel.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Oh, really, Jimmy? Let's go back in the video archives. Mr. Political activist Tomi Lahren and Leslie Marshall, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity." Jimmy Kimmel is now facing a lot of criticism over a 2002 video that surfaced when he cohosted "The Man Show." We got to warn you, this video is quite graphic.

KIMMEL: This game show is called "Guess What's In My Pants." Now, I've stuffed something in my pants. You are allowed to feel around on the outside of the pants. You have 10 seconds to then guess what is in my pants. You ready?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Set.

KIMMEL: Go.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It looks like --

KIMMEL: You should use two hands. Two hands --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Jimmy says you may want to kiss it. One girl he did it too was 18 years old. Here to talk about this, Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren and Leslie Marshall. Tomi, I will start with you. They're such hypocrisy here. Hillary, money from Sharia countries, all the money Weinstein gave to liberals. Liberals ignoring the Clintons, as long as they have the right politics, they will ignore all of Bill's sins of groping, fondling, touching, kissing and in the case of one woman, we know what she said. There's such hypocrisy from them.

TOMI LAHREN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Of course there is. It's important for us to understand the left is not pro-woman. The left is anti-Trump. There's a big difference as evidence by their radio silence this week. Now of course they come out, they tweet their disgust and Hillary said she was appalled. It really, Hillary? Were you really appalled? Were you appalled by Bill, too? Because he stayed with him. I don't believe in any of this.

HANNITY: I want Hillary, Leslie to give back the money that she took from Saudi Arabia and all these countries that oppress women and kill gays and lesbians and persecute Christians and Jews, will you join me in calling for her to give back the money that she took from those countries that bought her silence.

LESLIE MARSHALL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It's interesting, Sean. Everybody on the right tells me Hillary should shut up.

HANNITY: You didn't answer my question. I can hear it already.

MARSHALL: Just remember that you lost. I don't think just to give back money that was given to the campaign. By these countries.

HANNITY: Blood money.

MARSHALL: It's horrific what happens to women in Saudi Arabia, there is progress in Saudi Arabia.

HANNITY: Would you take money from a country that tells women how to dress, women that can't travel abroad? That kills gays and lesbians and you can't build a temple or a church? Would you take money from those people?

MARSHALL: I'm on the witness stand. I can only say yes or no.

HANNITY: That is right, yes or no.

MARSHALL: It depends on the country. I could not take money from France because of the Burqa. I don't think it's fair to ask that in that context.

HANNITY: Really? I almost sound like the liberals, Tomi. I'm standing up for women. They are killing innocent people because of their sexual orientation. And they are persecuting people for religious reasons. I am saying that is blood money. Hillary, give it back. Where does Tomi Lahren stand?

LAHREN: She should give it back but I don't expect much from Hillary at this point. She is peddling her books at Costco talking about women's rights. She lectures on a weekly basis about misogyny. She says time and time again, but that her spokesperson sends out a tweet about Weinstein and she doesn't get the money back or she is going to give to charity or do something with it? Hillary, if you want to be out of the spotlight, and be of the spotlight. If you want to be in the spotlight, being in the spotlight and denounce people like Harvey Weinstein. She is pro-Hillary, pro-Democrats. Pro ling the pockets of liberals as well.

HANNITY: I can't believe you won't say that they should give back the money Leslie. I will give you one last chance to redeem yourself, Leslie.

MARSHALL: She doesn't need to give back money. Why does she have to give back money to these countries, Sean? In all fairness. Male or female, Democrat or Republican --

HANNITY: Is she a hypocrite?

MARSHALL: Wait a minute. I don't feel she is a hypocrite at all? Absolutely not. She is not the perpetrator.

HANNITY: Elizabeth, I'm coming home. Beat me up, Scotty. More "Hannity" after this. Thank you, both.

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity." two years ago, I knew Hollywood was predictably boring. Their movies are formulaic. They had a contempt for conservative Christian values. You know what? We decided to do a movie, it just so happens that at this time, it's going to be in theaters October 27th. It's called "Let there be light." you can take your whole family to it. It highlights one man's journey. Something in your entire family can enjoy. Take preview.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Daddy!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: 4 minutes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's a minute. It's a miracle.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I put my arms around him. I don't want to do it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You've got the best scientific explanation. Would you consider consulting a different source?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: It opens in theaters October 27th. This will not insult your intelligence or values. I hope you will think about watching it. Hannity.com, theaters near you. This show will always be fair and balance. We are not the mainstream media, Kilmeade is next. See you back here tomorrow.



