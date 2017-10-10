Gingrich: Trump has an instinct for taking Americans' side

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," October 10, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right. Tucker as always, thank you. Great show.

This is a Fox News Alert. The left's massive inexcusable hypocrisy continues to be exposed as new deeply disturbing accusations emerged against the now disgraced Hollywood executive, major Democratic political donor, Harvey Weinstein. In an explosive report from The New Yorker, three women are now accusing Weinstein of rape. And Hollywood A-listers like Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, they are now saying that Weinstein sexually harassed them also.

Now as the shocking details as they continue to come out. Hollywood liberals, Democrats are only slowly starting to condemn Weinstein, it's five days later. Hillary Clinton who accepted tens of thousands of dollars in campaign donations from Weinstein is finally now denouncing him after a deafening silence. And late tonight, the Obamas, they are finally condemning the Hollywood mogul.

Tonight, we have Newt Gingrich, Monica Crowley -- who knew Harvey Weinstein -- Geraldo Rivera, Larry Elder will all join us. But first, we will do what the mainstream media never will do. We are going to expose tonight how this is much bigger and far more pervasive than the media will ever tell you. And that is tonight's breaking news, opening monologue.

All right. So, the massive Harvey Weinstein scandal is getting more disturbing hour by hour. Now according to an absolutely stunning report from The New Yorker, three women are now accusing Weinstein of rape and four others are saying the media mogul sexually harassed them.

Now, the New Yorker also obtained what it says is New York Police Department -- an audio recording of a 2015 sting operation involving Weinstein and a model. On this recording, Weinstein, you can hear him admitting to groping her. And we've got to warn you, if you have kids in the room, this is graphic. Listen to this.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

HARVEY WEINSTEIN, HOLLYWOOD PRODUCER: You must come here now.

AMBRA BATTILANA GUTIERREZ, MODEL: No.

WEINSTEIN: Please?

GUTIERREZ: No, I don't want to.

WEINSTEIN: I'm not doing anything with you, I promise. Now you're embarrassing me.

GUTIERREZ: I know, I don't want to. I'm sorry, I cannot.

WEINSTEIN: No, come in here.

GUTIERREZ: No, yesterday was kind of aggressive for me.

WEINSTEIN: I know --

GUTIERREZ: I need to know a person to be touched.

WEINSTEIN: I won't do a thing.

GUTIERREZ: I don't want to be touched.

WEINSTEIN: I won't do a thing, please. I swear I won't. Just sit with me. Don't embarrass me in the hotel. I'm here all the time. Sit with me, I promise.

GUTIERREZ: I know but I don't want to.

WEINSTEIN: Please sit there, please. One minute I ask you.

GUTIERREZ: No, I can't.

WEINSTEIN: Go to the bathroom.

GUTIERREZ: Please, I don't want to do something I don't want to.

WEINSTEIN: Go to the bath -- hey, come here, listen to me.

GUTIERREZ: I want to go downstairs.

WEINSTEIN: I'm not going to do anything, you'll never see me again after this. OK? That's it. If you embarrass me in this hotel, where I'm staying at --

GUTIERREZ: I'm not embarrassing you.

WEINSTEIN: Just walk --

GUTIERREZ: It's just that I don't, I don't feel comfortable.

WEINSTEIN: Honey, don't have a fight with me in the hallway.

GUTIERREZ: It's not nothing, it's --

WEINSTEIN: Please, I'm not going to do anything. I swear on my children. Please come in. On everything, I'm a famous guy.

GUTIERREZ: I'm feeling very uncomfortable right now.

WEINSTEIN: Please come in now. And one minute. And if you want to leave, when the guy comes with my jacket you can go.

GUTIERREZ: Why yesterday you touch my breast?

WEINSTEIN: Oh, please I'm sorry just come in. I'm used to that. Come on.

GUTIERREZ: You're used to that?

WEINSTEIN: Yes, come in.

GUTIERREZ: No, but I'm not used to that.

WEINSTEIN: I won't do it again. Come on, sit here. Sit here for a minute, please?

GUTIERREZ: No, I don't want to.

WEINSTEIN: If you do this now you will (UNINTELLIGIBLE). Now go. Bye. Never call me again. OK? I'm sorry, nice to have -- I promise you I won't do anything.

GUTIERREZ: I know, but yesterday was too much for me.

WEINSTEIN: The guy is coming. I will never do another thing to you. Five minutes. Don't ruin your friendship with me for five minutes.

GUTIERREZ: I know -- but, it's kind of, like, it's too much for me. I can't.

WEINSTEIN: Please, you're making a big scene here. Please.

GUTIERREZ: No, but I want to leave.

WEINSTEIN: OK, bye. Thank you.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HANNITY: That poor woman, so disturbing. And according to The New York Post, the Manhattan District Attorney's office, they are somehow defending their decision to not prosecute Weinstein back in 2015? That is repulsive.

But unfortunately, it's only one of the many troubling revelations coming out about Harvey Weinstein. Hollywood A-listers like Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, they told The New York Times earlier today that Weinstein sexually harassed them.

Also other actresses are telling The New York Times that Weinstein was making unwanted advances. Heather Graham is also speaking out. She told Variety that Weinstein implied that if she had sex with him, he would get a movie deal and a movie role.

And also tonight, Weinstein's wife Georgina Chapman, she told People magazine she is now finally leaving her husband.

And according to the Daily Mail, Weinstein is taking a page out of the Clinton playbook. He's now hiring a top Hollywood lawyer in an attempt -- if you read it -- to discredit his victims. At this rate, the way it's going, it looks like this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Now what is even more disturbing is the fact that people, many of them in Hollywood knew what Weinstein was doing and they knew it for decades and they did nothing about it. And some in Hollywood are even being accused of helping to cover this up. Now according to a former New York Times reporter, there was a 2004 story that she was working on about Weinstein allegedly paying a woman to keep her silent after he sexually harassed her. Well, that was eventually killed with the help she says from actors Matt Damon and Russell Crowe. Now, Damon is denying that he played any role and says the conversation that he had with the reporter was not about Weinstein.

There's also a fashion designer -- want to be outraged? Donna Karan, she has to apologize today after saying on Sunday that Weinstein's accusers were, quote, "asking for it." And there's also the fact that as we highlighted last night, Weinstein is a huge, massive, major Democratic donor.

Now, the Center for Responsive Politics, their estimate is that Weinstein contributed over $2 million to Democrats and that just since the year 2000. Now, it includes individual donations to key, very key top Democratic names and players, including an estimated $44,000 to Hillary Clinton. And that's in addition to the $15,000 that Weinstein gave to her Super Pac or a Super Pac tied to Hillary. And Weinstein also donated over $56,000 to the Obama Victory Fund. Maybe that's why it took Clinton and the Obamas five days to begin to speak out.

And that's not all. The Hollywood executive dished out over $97,000 to the Democratic National Committee. He wrote checks for over $76,000 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. Some Democrats, to their credit, are giving the money back. Others are donating to various liberal groups. Really? However, not every single Democrat is even doing that, even though they should be.

Remember back during the campaign? I made such a big deal about all of the money that Hillary Clinton, her foundation, was taking in from countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait. The UAE. These are countries that treat women horribly. Remember, in some of these countries gays and lesbians are put to death. Christians and Jews are also persecuted under Sharia Law in these countries.

Now before we tell you what Hillary Clinton said about Weinstein today, along five days after the scandal broke, we want to remind you what the women who accused Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct said. I don't remember many Hollywood stars speaking out against Bill Clinton or talking about his issues that he had to deal with or how Hillary defended him. You may remember this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY, JUNE 10, 2003: You described the scene where he was biting on your lip and then when it was all over, he was leaving. He said, you better put some ice on that.

JUANITA BROADDRICK, BILL CLINTON ACCUSER: Yes. And casually put on his sunglasses and walked out the door.

KATHLEEN WILLEY, BILL CLINTON ACCUSER, NOV. 7, 2007: It was a terrible ordeal for me. No woman should be subjected to it. It was an assault.

HANNITY: He assaulted you.

WILLEY: Yes.

HANNITY: He touched, grabbed, fondled and kissed you against your will.

WILLEY: Yes.

HANNITY: And it's an allegation that is not made by one woman. It's made by multiple women.

WILLEY: Many others.

PAULA JONES, CLINTON ACCUSER, OCT. 13, 2016: I said, "Well, I need to be going," or something. And the next thing you know, he pulled down his -- he sat down, pulled down his pants, his whole, everything. And he was exposed. And I said, "I am not that kind of girl and I need to be getting back to my desk."

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: Remember what Hillary said and a lot of Hollywood liberals who support Hillary? She said their accusations were part of the vast wright wing conspiracy. So, keep that in mind while I read you the statement, the ever so eloquent statement that she put out about Weinstein today. "I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein. The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior."

Really, Hillary, really? Three generic sentences and your utter silence over the years? Now, here's the truth about the Clintons and Weinstein. Take a look at these pictures. They've known Weinstein for years and they have been more than happy to take all of his money and run campaigns. FoxNews.com is also reporting that Weinstein donated between $100 to 250,000 to that Clinton Foundation. Maybe that's why Hillary waited to condemn Weinstein. Countries that supports Sharia, maybe they bought her silence, remember? She never criticized those countries that treat women, gays and lesbians, Christians and Jews horribly. Did Weinstein by her silence also?

And also today, finally at this late hour, the Obamas, they finally put out a statement about Weinstein that reads this. Quote, "Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports of Harvey Weinstein. Any man who demeans, degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable regardless of wealth or status. We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories and we all need to build a culture including by empowering our girls in teaching our boys decency and respect so we can make such behavior less prevalent in the future."

Oh, OK, Obama loves to opine about cultural controversies. What took him so long to denounce Weinstein? Did it have to do with the fact that he's taken all that money from Weinstein and invited Weinstein to the White House? Maybe Barack Obama was too embarrassed because back in 2013, the former first lady Michelle Obama praised Harvey Weinstein during a White House event. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, NOV. 8, 2013)

MICHELLE OBAMA, FORMER FIRST LADY: This is possible because of Harvey. He's a wonderful human being, a good friend and just a powerhouse.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here's a question: are the Clintons, the Obamas, are you going to give the money that Weinstein donated, are you going to give it back? It's beyond despicable, beyond shameful. These rumors have been out there for years. And it's not surprising when it comes to the left. As I have explained over and over on this show, liberals love to be so sanctimonious, holier-than-thou. But they are really hypocrites. They claim moral authority over Republicans and conservatives over issues like women's rights, gay rights, freedom of speech, religious freedom. We conservatives on this program have spoken out about the treatment of women, gays and lesbians, Christians and Jews under Sharia. Hollywood is a perfect example of this hypocrisy. For decades, we've been hearing about this type of behavior, that Weinstein is being accused of.

Now, he's definitely not alone. It's bigger than anyone is going to tell you. We will be investigating. People have been talking for years. Ever hear the phrase, the casting couch in Hollywood? We've all heard that phrase. And guess what? Hollywood has turned a blind eye to what is systemic abuse. They just accepted it all while attacking conservatives as being anti-women, feeding moral outrage, selective moral outrage, any time a conservative is actually caught up in a scandal or an alleged scandal.

Hollywood does not care about the issue that they talked about because if they did, someone would have spoken out sooner about Weinstein. People have known for years and they did not do it. Hollywood, what do they do in the movies? They romanticize violence and sex. That is their bread and butter. And of course, cartoon characters , we all know their values system, we all know they slant left.

This is why it's bigger than anyone will tell you and I want to prove it to you. I have a video, it's from 2003. Remember? A guy accused of rape and even admitted to part of it? Roman Polanski? OK. That year he won an Oscar for best director. And then the Hollywood leftist audience, how did they respond?

Remember, he was in his 40s when the accusation took place. The girl we're talking about was 13. The same Polanski accused of raping a 13-year-old girl after giving her champagne and Quaaludes. He is 43 at the time of the alleged attack. Polanski charged with six felonies counts, fled to Europe before he got the full sentence he deserved. Which is why he was absent from this award ceremony. Now that you know this, take close attention. How did the Hollywood Oscars crowd, which included Harvey Weinstein and Meryl Streep and others, how did they cheer for this accused child rapist? Watch this. It speaks volumes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, AMPAS, MARCH 23, 2003)

HARRISON FORD, ACTOR: Roman Polanski for "The Pianist."

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now seeing that after knowing what Polanski did to a 13-year-old girl, should we really be surprised that Hollywood leftist liberals did not expose Weinstein sooner? We also have to point out that some in Hollywood, they still support Polanski. Back in 2009, after Roman Polanski --he was arrested in Switzerland. People wanted him extradited to California on this 1977 case. But over 100 leftist Hollywood celebrities -- and we're showing you some of the notable ones right there -- they all signed a petition demanding the guy that did this to a 13-year-old girl be released.

Now, there are also reports that Harrison Ford and Harvey Weinstein himself signed that petition. This hypocrisy is stunning, it's shameful, it's beyond disgusting.

Here's my prediction tonight: This Harvey Weinstein scandal is only the tip of the iceberg. For example tonight, after Terry Crews, he announced he was sexually assaulted by a, quote, "high-ranking Hollywood executive." We will have a lot more on the days and weeks ahead and more coming up later on the program.

Here with reaction first, Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera. Radio talk show host Larry Elder and conservative commentator Monica Crowley. I want to start with you. You knew him.

MONICA CROWLEY, CONSERVATIVE COMMENTATOR: Well, in 2001, I worked as an editor and a writer for Talk Magazine. Talk Magazine was half owned by Harvey Weinstein.

HANNITY: Tina Brown.

CROWLEY: And his first movie studio, Miramax.

HANNITY: Right.

CROWLEY: So, he controlled half of the magazine. And while I never experienced or witnessed sexual harassment myself, I did witness extremely abusive behavior on the part of Harvey Weinstein directed to the editor-in- chief Tina Brown and others who worked at that magazine.

HANNITY: Right.

CROWLEY: He would come in that office once a week, a couple times a week. Screaming. And the vitriol that he spewed was so abusive. That rather than being productive, it actually had the contrary effect. And what we all heard sort of whispers about the other part of it. It's all of the peace, Sean. The abusive behavior in one area certainly tells us about abusive behavior in other areas.

HANNITY: You know what, how is it possible, Geraldo? I have friends. They all told me the same thing that live in Los Angeles. Everybody knew. Everybody knew and it is far more pervasive than anybody knows. The guy in New Zealand I know whose hiring attorneys to expose all of these people. I think this is going to get bigger.

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: Oh, it's huge. But nobody can pretend to be surprised. You mentioned the expression "Casting Couch." I've done at least a dozen exposes about the casting couch over the years. In 2013 when Seth McFarlane, the very gifted comic was presenting the nominations for the Academy Award for best supporting actress, he said of the five nominees, now they didn't have to pretend to like Harvey Weinstein anymore.

HANNITY: I remember that.

RIVERA: This was a generalized -- this was general knowledge. Furthermore, to your political point, I don't think that the progressive side of the political agenda, the liberals can in any way denied that they dropped the ball regarding these specific allegations. There is no doubt but if this was one of us, if it was Bill O'Reilly again or if it was Bill Cosby, the left would have had it.

It would have been for instance the lead in the "Saturday Night Live" monologue or the weekend update. It was not even mentioned. The late- night comic didn't even mention it at all. And it is lamentable that a person who is a predator like this -- a pig but if you are a right-wing pig, they would have been all over this on Friday. Not waiting until Tuesday.

HANNITY: So true. You know, Larry, you lived in L.A. It's different in this sense. Everybody I know that lives out there, there are so many people, young people that go out there with dreams and aspirations and they want to be actors and actresses. And models and all of this. I am told by my friends there, this is so pervasive. And it's worse than anybody knows. What do you hear from other people in the industry?

LARRY ELDER, SALEM RADIO NATIONALLY SYNDICATED HOST: Well, that's why this is so appalling, Sean. It's one thing for a young starlet, naive, to be subjective to the casting couch in the behavior of Harvey Weinstein. It's another thing for an accomplished, established actors like Glenn Close to say, yes, I knew about this for a long time and never said anything.

Knowing about it all this time and not saying anything, knowing full well he's doing this to younger actresses? My goodness, where have you been? But we are not to be surprised by this kind of hypocrisy. Remember Paula Jones? Paula Jones went to the National Organization for Women for help. And she was told, I'm sorry, you are in bed with the wrong people. I interviewed Kathleen Willey, she told me she called Gloria Aldrich's office twice. Aldrich didn't even return the phone call.

HANNITY: Larry, here's the main point. The Clintons got a pass. Because they are liberal.

ELDER: Right.

HANNITY: And now all the things I've been saying about the money they take from countries that have Sharia, the Clintons got a pass on all Bill Clinton's garbage and they all knew that was true.

ELDER: And Sean, one more thing real quickly, there's a book called "No One Left to Lie To." The foreword was written by Douglas Brinkley, a very respected historian. The book was by Christopher Hitchens. He said that Bill Clinton has been accused credibly of rape not once, not twice, but three times. The book is out there, publicly out there. Again, the foreword by somebody very respected --

HANNITY: It didn't stop them from voting for her.

ELDER: -- and did make a sound.

HANNITY: And she never -- not a peep out of Hillary and -- Monica, go ahead.

ELDER: No.

CROWLEY: Remember, Hillary Clinton said over the last year that women who make these kinds of accusations --

HANNITY: Should be believed.

CROWLEY: -- should be believed.

HANNITY: Only this year. Only that last year though.

CROWLEY: And look, Harvey Weinstein in the first day of this scandal was telling people this was going to blow over because he believed as a good liberal who was throwing his money around that he would be protected. And for a long time, he was, Sean. This shows a very deep, corrosive moral degradation. Not just in Hollywood but in the culture.

HANNITY: I'm not going to cast dispersions on one group of people. I'm not going to cast dispersions on women that were afraid to talk. But so many waited and I am thinking if you are waiting, you've got to know in the back of your head this guy is not changing his behavior. And some of the women were very rich and powerful.

CROWLEY: He's doing it to others. And look, when it's happening to you, you think you are alone, you think it's only happening to you. That this kind of thing was only directed to you.

HANNITY: That is a good point.

CROWLEY: And so, when you walk out of a situation like this, you are terrified to tell anybody because you think you're the only one and that you are not going to be believed.

HANNITY: Geraldo.

RIVERA: But here is the partial solution at least to this as this emerges scandal. When Harvey Weinstein paid off these people, I have no doubt but that he and his privately held company of which he and his brother own 42 percent. That they deducted those payoffs, the silence money from their income tax. As a legitimate business aspect. That's a violation of tax law. What has to happen now, the frustration that the New York County D.A. voiced about the inability to prosecute him for the groping of the actress, because she may have been unreliable or whatever it was, the lawyers came down to -- whatever it was.

Now the tax man can I think unpeel a lot of this nonsense and hold people accountable for clear violations of the IRS tax code. A felony, by the way. This is not a minor claim. And I think that's the way to go. Now, as these -- the other thing is, many of the complainants, many of the women coming forward, in the Bill Cosby case, many of the allegations were 20-30- even 40 years old. I suspect that in the Weinstein case, there are fresher allegations in which the statute of limitations has not so old.

HANNITY: All right. We're just up on a clock. I promise our audience, we'll going to get to the bottom of it. Because this young people deserve better. You know, this casting couch crap has got to stop. Good to see you. I'm sorry about what you went through, too.

When we come back, the NFL commissioner, we'll have more on this later on the program.

Roger Goodell, huge announcement today on the national anthem controversy. You're going to want to hear this. Newt Gingrich in studio as we continue straight ahead tonight on "Hannity."

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity." So today, the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell finally responded to the national anthem controversy plaguing the league. Hello, Roger. In a letter written to all NFL teams. Goodell wrote in part, "The current dispute over the national anthem is threatening to erode the unifying power of our game and is now dividing us and our players from many fans across the country."

He then continued, "Like many of our fans, we believe that everyone should stand for the national anthem. We need to move past this controversy and we want to do that together with our players."

Meanwhile, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, he repeated his position today that he will bench players who disrespect the flag. Good for him. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JERRY JONES, DALLAS COWBOYS OWNER: The policy and my actions are going to be that, if you do not honor and stand for the flag in a way that a lot of fans feel that you should. If that's not the case, then you will not play.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Remember, people fought bled and died under that flag. Unfortunately, those on the left in this country were quick to accuse Jerry Jones of being racist. This is pathetic. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A week ago, I say I though Jerry Jones displayed some leadership because he seemed to understand compromise saying, I need to be with my players and he got down and linked arms and other stuff. And he said, I want to honor the anthem, I understand that. And it seems like that's where he was going.

But now it just seems like it was as phony as a three dollar bill. And the word that comes to mind, I don't care if he doesn't like me using it, is plantation. The players are here to serve me and they will do what I want, no matter how much I pay them. They are not equal to me.

AL SHARPTON, NATIONAL ACTION NETWORK: Jerry Jones decision in many ways, smacks of the plantation mentality.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Really? What about NFL players? Are we restricting their free speech rights when one player wants to put on his cleats, on the 15th anniversary on 9/1101, never forget and put the date? 9/1101. Or when the Cowboys, they wanted to honor, the police officers that were assassinated in the line of duty. They were forbidden from doing that. And you can't twerk and you can't do a fake bow and arrow in the end zone and you can't taunt. Really? A lot of free speech restrictions than the NFL.

Joining us now, author of "Liberalism or How to Turn Good Men into Whiners, Weenies and Wimps," former NFL player rock star. And Burgess Owens is back with us. And civil rights attorney Daryl Parks.

Daryl, there are plenty of restrictions on free speech in the NFL. Can't remember 9/11. You cannot honor dead police officers assassinated in the line of duty. One player wanted to honor his mother with pink but it wasn't the month of October. He was denied that request. So, why can't they make rules here too without being called racist?

DARYL PARKS, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: Well, here's the problem, Sean, I think the NFL commissioner had it right though. We have to remove this barrier and move forth and find a way for America to come together. I think the players should stand for the flag.

HANNITY: This is about low ratings and revenues walking out the door. This is not about principle. Goodell has gotten the message. People aren't watching it. They're not putting up with the disrespect of the brave men and women who fought, bled, and died fighting for that flag and they're right to play a fun sport and can pay a lot of money.

PARKS: Well, here's the problem. The fight, the battle is this. We need Americans who stand with us for the flag, to stand and help erase the racial divide that exists in our country. We have issues Monday through Saturday.

HANNITY: There is a place for everything.

PARKS: -- healthcare. Yes.

HANNITY: Burgess, I mentioned this. Robert Kraft, he said to all his players, I will match you dollar for dollar. Let's do something in our communities and help people.

BURGESS OWENS, FORMER NFL PLAYER: I am so excited about this conversation we are having. Because what we are seeing in the black community, as we pull back the dark underbelly of socialism and Marxism, you see people that don't have any hope. And at the end of the day, we now have a chance to have this conversation. Where are the black leaders?

All these guys who are now complaining and the (INAUDIBLE) that are talking about racist owners, where have they been as we've had this misery for black people for all these years? It's been total silence. So I'm glad we are having this conversation. At the end of the day we're going to win this because Americans do what we do best.

We're going to end up going to this community, giving these kids hope. We're going to put money into the right kind organizations. Not NAACP, the (INAUDIBLE) front for Marxism. But we're going to be putting in people that are right now doing the job and trying to get these kids hope and opportunity to know that they have the American citizen rooting (ph) for them.

HANNITY: There is not one -- you know, I'm all for -- I make my living with freedom of speech, Daryl. I'm all for it's a shame that nobody paid attention in Obama's adopted hometown during his presidency and 39 people killed, 18,000 shot in six years, the final six years of his presidency. Where was everybody? Where was everybody when kids are dying?

PARKS: But let me say this.

HANNITY: God's sons and daughters are dying and I've scrawled their names nobody heard of before.

PARKS: But I think you need to hear these NFL players. They are saying to America and to our president we have a racial issue that we need to talk about. We need to have that conversation. And so until we have that conversation, I don't think we've properly responded to these players.

I think the president owes it to the country and to the players and to the league and to all Americans who are going to stand for the flag to make sure that we have this conversation to address the issues that so many of these players have brought to our attention.

HANNITY: Yes. Burgess, we'll give you the last word.

OWENS: This is what gets me, is we have had more black success than ever in the history of mankind, and yet within the black community, these people are telling these kids for 20-30 years that they can't make it. So the conversations we have but we need to get in there and tell them what the real deal is with our country and not let the socialists run this -- (INAUDIBLE) different running for so many years on these kids.

HANNITY: All right guys, we've got to leave it and go there. We appreciate it. When we come back, Roger Goodell's statement about players standing for the anthem, a big win for President Trump. We'll ask Newt Gingrich about that, about Harvey Weinstein, whether or not Republicans can get anything done and the battle between Senator Corker and President Trump. We got a lot of ground to cover on this busy breaking news night. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: And welcome back to "Hannity." So today, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent that letter to the NFL owners saying that the league believes everyone should stand for the national anthem. Wow, finally they're getting on board. Here's what President Trump has been calling for. Here with reaction, author of a brand new -- I don't think this is going to outdo your last one.

Your last book was, you know, 30 weeks on The New York Times list. Newt Gingrich, his brand new book is "Vengeance," a former speaker of the house and also by the way, his wife, Callista, who's going to be the ambassador to the Vatican, she has a new book out which is the latest installment of the Ellis the elephant series, "Remember the Ladies." She can't sell her --

(CROSSTALK)

NEWT GINGRICH, FORME SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: She now works for the American people. She can't come out --

HANNITY: Congratulations. Huge win for Trump I think and he was right to bring this debate on the NFL in the anthem.

GINGRICH: Absolutely. And one of the things that is driving the elite media crazy is that Trump has this instinct for taking the side of the American people and taking the side of American history and being willing to stand up to every politically correct nut-cake left-winger there is. And he's gradually beginning to break through, I think.

And it gives him a well of supporters not measurable in traditional terms. All these (INAUDIBLE) if you go back and collect it, all the elitist who wrote columns about how wrong it was for Trump to do this, well, the average American looked up and said no, that's exactly right. And one day, Winston and his team did their poll and found out that the NFL had collapsed in favor --

HANNITY: Yes it did dramatically.

GINGRICH: I am sure at that point Roger Goodell suddenly in a moment of deep patriotism and desire not to go broke.

HANNITY: Now you're sounding cynical as I am in life, which is I'm very --

GINGRICH: I just think it's funny that --

HANNITY: You mean when the ratings went to the lowest level in Monday Night Football history and their revenues are sinking and it caught their attention?

GINGRICH: They suddenly decided that they too wanted to stand for the flag.

HANNITY: They too wanted -- think what you're saying, and actually very clever. I want to go back to this Harvey Weinstein issue because there's a huge political component here. You've known me all these years. I first interviewed you in 1990. The first time it was in Holiday Inn in Decatur, Alabama.

The thing that frustrates me the most is a lie that is told, that Republicans are racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, every two to four year, every election cycle. Poor Mitt Romney had resumes of women and was accused of misogyny. You couldn't meet a nicer guy in your life, right? Now, all the hypocrisy - Hilary takes money from countries that practice sharia.

They take money from Weinstein. Everybody I know in Hollywood says this was an open secret, how abusive and horrible this man was. The casting couch is not a new concept. It did not matter that Bill Clinton treated women horribly. They still voted for Bill and Hillary. Why the double standard?

GINGRICH: Well, let me say first of all (INAUDIBLE) which has a great daily blog, pointed out two things. One, if Hillary had won, this would still not be a story because they would have smothered it because it's so directly brings back Bill and Hillary. And so in that sense, this is a story that could only emerge when you had somebody new in the White House.

Two, in the old days, people like Weinstein, and this would make an amazing movie or an amazing novel, people like Weinstein -- it's not just him. There were people who had the power that they could go to the various publications and the various women's publications and say I can get a star to be the cover of your next magazine. Now, you really want to pick a fight with me?

HANNITY: They owned them.

GINGTICH: And what has happened as (INAUDIBLE) points out is with the democratization of media, there are too many small people out there to bribe. And so all of a sudden somebody comes along and says --

HANNITY: Twitter and Facebook.

GINGRICH: -- I'm willing to do -- I'm willing to report this and you can't do anything to me. I think what's interesting is, this is part of an ongoing process. You're going to see Hollywood now I think come apart at the seams just as you've seen Silicon Valley. It becomes inappropriate for economic power to coerce and blackmail and bribe people that it has been exploiting.

HANNITY: There is an ugly, hypocritical underbelly here, though. The left will tolerate the sins of the left. Hollywood celebrities tolerated the sins of the Clintons because of what their politics were. Any conservative, even if it's not true, they will go forward with the fierce feigned outrage.

GINGRICH: Look, I think what gets the people like you and me and the most of our audience is the left is determined to say that they are morally superior and that's what make their, you know, they have to come in and say whatever the topic is, you're a bad person. Not just you disagree in your conservative, you're a bad person.

And as you said, they then come up with all these nasty big terms. And I just saw a study that the next generations of college professors, people under 35 today are 12 to 1 Democrat, 12-1. Well that says to me that campuses are gone and these are people who walk around smugly saying I am morally superior and you must be inferior because after all, you don't believe what I believe.

HANNITY: Do you think they really, deep down in their hearts know, how hypocritical they are?

GINGRICH: No, that's what's frightening. I think these people are totalitarians. This is the people that Orwell wrote in 1984 about. These are people who believe sincerely in their right to crush you.

HANNITY: And sincerely they can -- but they'll tolerate the sins of their own. They'll tolerate a double -- you know, Leonardo Di Caprio is a big green guy. It's not enough to celebrate New Year's Eve once with a private jet to Australia and then a private jet to fly back to Vegas so you get to celebrate it twice.

And then of course, he can buy carbon offset which is the equivalent of buying, you know, a diamond watch, ring, and necklace if you're unfaithful to your wife and say, it's just an offset, honey. No problem. That'll work. What's a carbon offset is? Oh, I can send all I want. I can put out all the admissions I want but you've got to get rid of your caravan and drive a bicycle.

GINGRICH: You're not going to jump from there in a mean-spirited way and start talking about Al Gore's swimming pool.

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: I got a video of Al Gore getting off a gulf stream and it's only him and his wife which seats 18.

GINGRICH: You know --

(LAUGHTER)

GINGRICH: -- just because --

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: I'm the only person in life that can throw you off. I'm sorry.

GINGRICH: You never tell me to stop now. I have no idea what I was about to say.

HANNITY: All right, the double standard hypocrisy.

GINGRICH: No, I think what drives us crazy is -- and candidly, one of the things that saved Bill Clinton was that he knew he was a hypocrite and he was kind of cheerful about it. It was the people around him who weren't. And if you watch him, I mean, this is a guy who went down and talked to a group in Houston and said, I bet you raise your taxes too much, well heck, I think I did too, you know, I mean.

He had this Arkansas country boy ah, shucks; here I am doing the best I can. That's not what these people are. These people are people who would destroy you. Not just you, Sean Hannity but --

HANNITY: Any conservative.

GINGRICH: Anybody on a college campus who speaks inappropriately.

HANNITY: At Berkeley.

GINGRICH: Yes.

HANNITY: All right, stay right there. I want to ask you about this battle between Corker and the president and the agenda and whether it can get done. And we'll talk about your new book. It's not going to do as well as "Understanding Trump." And I haven't read it yet. I just got it today.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You can't do better than 30 weeks in a row.

GINGRICH: It's about North Korea. It's about terrorism. It just leaps off today's pages.

HANNITY: Oh really.

GINGRICH: "Vengeance" is going to do very well.

HANNITY: OK, well I'm going to start reading it tonight. I'll pull it up in a second. We'll take a break. More with Newt on the other side, stay with -- oh, and I have an announcement, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: As we continue with the author of the (INAUDIBLE), I actually got my copy right here. I dropped it. Right here, "Vengeance." Former speaker - - he's upset because I said it's not going to do as good as "Understanding Trump" which was --

GINGRICH: But this is a very important book. This book says very important things about national security.

HANNITY: This is your passion. You are not really a commentator. I don't even think you -- although you're one of the best speakers, you're one of the great political visionaries. You actually can give a course to these idiots in Washington today, how to have urgency, keep your promises and get things done. But this is your passion and it models today -- right from today's headlines you said.

GINGRICH: Right. Well, yes because I worry about our national security. I think this is the most dangerous period since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.

HANNITY: That's right. I think it's partly a problem because we have verticals. We think, OK, we're going to deal with North Korea but that's not -- it's not North Korea. It's North Korea and the terrorists and Iran and Russia and you have to think networks of behavior. And the point we make inventions (ph) is what if terrorists got two super tankers full of fuel, swapped it to the North Korean for nuclear material to make dirty bombs?

HANNITY: That's a possibility.

GINGRICH: And one of them delivers the old-fashioned way via ship because they don't want to build a missile that we could shoot down. Then what happens, and we have Brooke Grant who is our Marine major, this is her third volume, and she works with a Mossad agent who is a woman and with a Saudi Arabian agent who is a man, and the three of them are assigned (ph). Find these guys before this stuff can get to the U.S. or to Israel or the Persian Gulf.

HANNITY: Can I have the movie rights? I have my first movie coming up. Here's -- so we got this battle going on. I know most people feel like me right now. When you became speaker, you end up balancing the budget, welfare reform, but you also would take out of your pocket a piece of paper, first 100 days we're going to do these ten items and you did them, you kept your word.

Repeal and replace, seven and a half years. Do you know how aggravated I am that they weren't ready for that moment? Now it appears they may not be ready for this moment in terms of the tax bill, which the forgotten men and women need and Bob Corker is in a war with Donald Trump and I'm thinking this isn't going to help the country.

By the way, they hate him. Let's be honest here. I talked to people in that Senate room when the doors closed and they tell me exactly what is said by Ben Sasse, Lindsey Graham, Senator McCain, Mitch McConnell and Bob Corker, they don't like this president.

GINGRICH: Look, by the summer of 1940, the only American president to be elected four times was so disliked by the Congress that he turned to General George Marshall and said, "If we're going to get an extension to the draft, that's just 41, if we get an extension of the draft, you have to go get it because none of them trust me enough. Now this was the president who arguably was the most effective politician in American history.

HANNITY: At least he had three terms by that point, I mean.

GINGRICH: So I'm just saying. So partly --

HANNITY: We haven't gotten through the first year.

GINGRICH: The founding fathers designed a system for independently elected people in three different places and it's really, really hard. By the way, I want to say something thought about patterns. Here is a good example of what you're talking about.

I just pulled out the Paul Ryan postcard that you could fill out if they pass the tax bill. Eighty-five or 95 percent of all Americans will be able to do all of their taxes on a postcard. It saves about 5 billion hours of paperwork and it saves probably $100 billion a year.

HANNITY: I'm not worried about -- the House has sent over, Mr. Speaker, 280 bills.

GINGRICH: Right. So the question is --

HANNITY: It's only gotten a third of the presidents appointments.

GINGRICH: Right.

HANNITY: It's a year. What are they doing? What are they doing?

GINGRICH: So part of what I would suggest --

HANNITY: Older brother talk.

GINGRICH: No, no, not to you.

HANNITY: The calm Hannity down tone.

GINGRICH: No, no, I'm not trying to calm you down. I'm trying to draw on as you know it is to the online course called Defending Democracy, which the people really like. I may do a course on how to legislate.

HANNITY: Just for them or for us?

GINGRICH: For the country, including them.

HANNITY: Especially them.

GINGRICH: Yes, especially them because look, and that includes the White House. I mean, the first thing you do is you understand, this is a system designed to be hard and if you screw it up, it becomes impossible.

HANNITY: Why am I having a hard time and I think I speak for a lot of people, you ask for the house in 2010 and you get it. You ask for the Senate in 2014 and you get it. You asked for the White House, you get it.

GINGRICH: Right.

HANNITY: You got it all and then you have all this lead up time.

GINGRICH: You're right. Let me just cut you off to say you're right. Look, the fact is people have every right to be frustrated with the Republican Party, which institutionally has been unable now for 10 months to get its act together.

HANNITY: How is that even possible?

GINGRICH: Well, because you have a brand-new president who has never served in public office. You have a whole bunch of senators who are very skeptical to hostile. You have a House that had, I think, 70 percent of the members have been there for three terms or less.

HANNITY: Did you hear how pompous and arrogant and what a jackass Corker sounded like in that "New York Times" interview? Those are my words.

GINGRICH: Those are your words. I'm a creature of the House and all I can say is that people when they get unleashed -- I did this many times in my career. You were there for some of those.

HANNITY: I was there the night you were elected speaker.

GINGRICH: And there are moments that night when I said things which if I had not -- I said a whole bunch stuff about the fact that Hillary and Bill were originally McGovern knights (ph).

HANNITY: Yes.

GINGRICH: Well guess what, that becomes page one of the "New York Times" - - "Brand New Speaker Attacks the President." That was stupid. I mean why would you say that? And so I would say that my advice to Senator Corker who's a very bright guy and President Trump is a very bright guy --

HANNITY: Keep your promises.

GINGRICH: Not just that. Call each other, have lunch, and decide serving the country is more important than fighting.

HANNITY: Your brand new book. Callista's new book, she can't sell hers. All right. I mean it's for children. (INAUDIBLE) is a great series. Thank you for being with us and we'll see you soon. Hannity.com if you want to get it. More "Hannity" straight after with this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right, a couple of reminders before we go. You know what? I'm so sick of Hollywood. About two years ago, I had a meeting with Kevin and Sam Sorbo and I got involved as the executive producer. My first movie, I think I'm out of my mind, but the good news is the project's done and it's coming out. And guess what, it's not like Hollywod. It's not formulaic. It actually has values that you and your entire family can go see. It's got a great story and it's going to be in theaters October 27th. Here's a little bit. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The basic tenets of Christianity.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Whoa, whoa, whoa. Coach's timeout. Don't you dare tell me about the love and the compassion of your so-called god because if you felt like sacrificing his only begotten son well that's his business but he should have bloody well kept his hands off of mine!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right, on my website, Hannity.com, a list of theaters. It will debut October 27th. I think you and your family will like it.

Now tomorrow, programming note, I go to Pennsylvania, Harrisburg. President Trump will be my special guest for the hour and that full interview will air tomorrow night eastern. Thanks for being with us.



Content and Programming Copyright 2017 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2017 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.