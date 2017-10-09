Rep. King on the political impact of the Trump-Corker feud

This is a rush transcript from "The Story," October 9, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARTHA MACCALLUM, HOST: Tonight, Jemele Hill, ESPN anchor, suspended for another controversial tweet. It was just one month ago that she went after President Trump, saying this on Twitter: "Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself with other white supremacists." Despite widespread outrage over those comments, ESPN at that point took no action. They gave her basically a slap on the wrist for that.

Fast forward, one month later, she now takes to Twitter going against Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his mandate that all of his players, he said, would stand for the national anthem. She tweeted this: "Change happens when the advertisers are impacted. If you feel strongly about Jerry Jones' statement, boycott his advertisers." This latest week, one that takes in the NFL and the people who put money in the networks pockets had elicited a slightly different response from the ESPN this time around.

In a statement earlier today, the network posted this: "Jemele Hill has been suspended for a couple of weeks, two weeks, for the second violation of our social media guidelines. She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues down, and our company down with an impulsive tweet." So, that's where we are today. Brian Kilmeade, Host of "Fox & Friends," also Hosting "Fox Tonight" at 10:00 Eastern. I thought you came home for this breaking news.

BRIAN KILMEADE, FNC HOST: No, I would've come in for you though.

MACCALLUM: I know you would.

KILMEADE: But this is unbelievable, this story.

MACCALLUM: Unreal, right?

KILMEADE: I mean, here's an anchor who's got a show at 6:00 with Mike Hill. It's having a reasonable success at ESPN. Dodged a bullet, so to speak, when she did not get suspended the first time around. But now, she doubles down and when she says this, what do you expect ESPN to do? They spend $15 billion to get the NFL contract, and she suddenly, indirectly calling for a boycott of Dallas Cowboys goods, tickets? You've got to be kidding me. An anchor calling out the Cowboys on a network who spends $15 billion to carry teams like the Cowboys? That makes absolutely no sense. I mean, anyone in our business knows that's going to be trouble or does she want this?

MACCALLUM: You know, she was criticized all the way from the pressroom -- the White House press room. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, basically, saying that White House felt that it was a fireball offense to call the president a white supremacist without any basis, and, you know, now this. Now, she's going to get two weeks essentially, you know, she might be getting paid, we don't know, right?

KILMEADE: We don't know. But think about this: think progress actually have a story that has not been refuted that after she came out with that tweet against President Trump, they said to her, stay off the air, you're off the air tonight. Her co-host said, if she's off there, I'm off the air. So, it OK, fine, you're both off the air. They went into the newsroom to get another African-American host, and they said no, we're not going on either. So, they let them go on. So, that was a crisis averted perhaps. Now, what's going on in that newsroom? Now, what's the backlash outside her? Now, Jemele Hill sits back and she says OK I'm not hosting my show for two weeks, and then who's going to? Who's going to step in there right now?

MACCALLUM: I believe her cohost has said that he's not going to do the show while she's gone either.

KILMEADE: Why? That, I am not sure about. But I will say this, Al Sharpton has already weighed in with a tweet. Al Sharpton tends to be a rabble-rouser. Here he says, "ESPN's suspension of Jemele Hill is an outrage and should not go unanswered. ESPN and advertisers will hear from us!" What a mess!

MACCALLUM: I mean, it's all a debate, you know, that's been going on for the last month or so. Now, she's very upset that Jerry Jones is essentially forcing his players to stand for the anthem, and she's saying, you know, everybody should boycott Jerry Jones for that. It's her choice, but, you know, it's the ESPN's choice whether or not they want to keep her on the air, especially now that they're going after their own purse strings.

KILMEADE: Maybe I'm old-fashioned but if ESPN hires you and they spend $15 billion, you do what they want. If you don't want that, I'm sure there are ways to get out of the contract. If the Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones tells his players who work for him, even though they own 55 percent of the revenues said, guys, I need you to stand up and salute because people are looking at this as anti-American, that hurts our products, it hurts pocket too, you do it. And the Cowboys did it, although a few fists were in the air, I understand, saying black power. He said, if I see someone not standing or showing a demonstration, I bench them. Now, what if all the Cowboys take a knee? Do you not play a game? Do Jerry Jones says, we don't play today?

MACCALLUM: It could come to that. I mean, he could lose a large number of players. How, of the Cowboys -- you know, they all stood for the last one, right?

KILMEADE: All stood. Two -- I believe, one or two fists were in the air. I guess, symbolizing black power. We know 23 of San Francisco 49ers that about a third as many as two weeks ago when President Trump called them SOBs.

MACCALLUM: Yes. We're just getting ready for Monday night football tonight. What does think that overall impact, because it felt like this was sort of starting to dissipate a little bit, but now it's completely fired up again?

KILMEADE: Well, when the vice president came down to salute Peyton Manning's career and get his number retired, and then decide to walk out when he was offended by the 23 players that took a knee. People say, well, that was a stunt. You know, it's not really, my son's in the marines, I'm the vice president of the United States, I cannot stay for this.

And by the way, if it's a stunt, someone should've told Mrs. Pence, but she was wearing a pink Manning jersey. I'm sure she wanted to get to halftime and watch his number be retired because he's so much more to a football player, especially to the people of Indianapolis. This is getting bigger and bigger from the NFL to the individual teams, and now as networks.

MACCALLUM: Yes, we'll see what happens tonight Monday night football. Brian, thank you so much. We'll look for you tonight at 10:00.

KILMEADE: Absolutely. Thanks, Martha.

MACCALLUM: All right. Also, some very big news tonight. Moments ago, Sheriff Joe Lombardo, giving an update on the Las Vegas shooting Vegas investigation, listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE LOMBARDO, SHERIFF, CLARK COUNTY: Upon being injured, notified security of the situation. In close proximity of Mr. Campos being shot, there was also a maintenance worker that presented himself on the 32-floor and Mr. Campos prevented him from receiving any injuries. We know that he attempted to shoot at the fuel tanks. We know that he had some personal protective equipment in the room. We have uncovered no evidence to show there was a second shooter.

We have uncovered over 200 instances of the suspect traveling throughout Las Vegas and he has never been seen with anyone else. No evidence or intelligence that the suspect was linked or had an affiliation with any known terrorist groups or ideologies. In coordination with the FBI's behavioral analysis unit, a comprehensive picture is being drawn as to the suspect's mental state, and currently, we do not believe there was one particular event in the suspect life for us to key on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: Just incredible. I mean, they are still having a very tough time figuring out the trigger that set him off, Stephen Paddock. Joining me now with more, Lt. Col. Michael Waltz, a former special forces operator, who's an expert on what it takes to execute this kind of shooting, he's also a Fox News contributor; Candace DeLong, back on "The Story" tonight, former FBI agent and criminal profiler. Good to have both of you here.

You know, you have the story of Jesus Campos, who was wounded and stayed outside in that hallway during the course of this entire shooting until it was clear where it was going on. I mean, it's just unbelievable what that man went through. But you talk, Colonel, about the difficulty of a civilian pulling off what this guy pulled off, it's remarkable.

LT. COL. MICHAEL WALTZ, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR AND FORMER SPECIAL FORCES OPERATOR: Yes, Martha, I'm just still astounded as I'm sure so many others are that this individual with no military background, no law enforcement training, you know, with no help, could pull something this sophisticated, this type of what we in the military call a far ambush, off like this. You know, just a bit in the geometry of it, we call it a kill box where the bullets are going to fall, and Paddock was essentially on full auto down at a thousand foot, kind of, the length of a hypotenuse triangle where you could have just one-degree variance and those bullets are then going to fly outside of what we call the kill box, was able to stay on full auto, change multiple weapons, multiple magazines, the barrels get hot when you put that many rounds through so that the rounds become inaccurate and were still able to strike several hundred targets. I just find it astounding. I don't, unfortunately, have any more conclusions than the investigators do, but I have a heck of a lot of questions how he did this by himself.

MACCALLUM: Yes. I mean, we know he had those calculations written down on the notepad so he was clearly trying to figure out the dynamic of exactly what you're talking about and unfortunately deadly consequences.

WALTZ: And Martha, he had just been engaged and intercepted by Campos, who was incredibly brave. So, the fact that he didn't have his adrenaline going, that he wasn't sweating, that he wasn't, you know, really kind of worked up and was able to stay that calm and collected and to keep pouring that much fire into. You know, it's kind of like a spotlight going from the building and able to keep it concentrated, really, is just unbelievable.

MACCALLUM: Awful. Candice, so we know a few more things, he was on valium for anxiety. He had a Dr. Steven Winkler in Las Vegas who was supplying him with that anxiety medication. Prostitutes on a regular basis. He said that you know, because of his bank robber father he told one of those prostitutes had a bad streak in his blood and he spent 14 hours a day at video poker machines in Las Vegas. At what you of all that?

CANDICE DELONG, FORMER AGENT AND CRIMINAL PROFILER, FBI: Well, this is not a normal guy. We know that. One of the more concerning things for me, most interesting things is that he appears to have been taking valium off and on for a number of years, three to four years. Valium is not meant for long-term use, it can be a dangerous drug because it can build up a toxicity in the brain. I'm wondering -- this is the kind of thing a patient on long-term anxiety medication should be being managed by a psychiatrist, not a family practitioner. So, I'm hoping some more information comes forward about that.

MACCALLUM: I don't -- I would imagine they'll do an autopsy on him, right? Is that something that they could figure out looking at him and looking at his brain in terms of how long the valium would've been in his body?

DELONG: Absolutely. And one of the parts of an autopsy would be the toxicology study, those take 4-6 weeks to return, and that will reveal did he have any valium, which is an anti-anxiety agent in his blood at the time, and if so was it a therapeutic level? Was it really, really high? Was it not there at all? If somebody is used to taking a lot of valium and then they suddenly stop, when the anxiety returns, it can be worse than it was in the beginning before, plus depression.

MACCALLUM: And on top of that, you have this incredibly focused ability to pull off the horrific crime that he did as Col. Waltz pointed out. Thank you, both, good to see you tonight.

WALTZ: Thank you.

MACCALLUM: So, coming up next, President Trump and Senator Bob Corker in an epic feud. This has gotten really ugly. Senator Corker firing the latest shot tweeting: "It is shameful that the White House has become an adult day care center," he writes, "somebody obviously missed their shift this morning." Ed Henry and Congressman Peter King, our next, as the White House promises that they are not finished dealing with Senator Corker. What does that mean?

Plus, the president going into a deal -- a dealmaker mode over immigration and health care reform. Karl Rove joins us to break down the whirlwind 48 hours at 1600 Pennsylvania, what are they doing, really, in terms of policy? Will tell you. And Harvey Weinstein out from his own company after a growing list of sexual harassment allegations that get uglier by the minute. New details claimed that it wasn't just Hollywood who help keep this a secret for years, the press was involved as well. We'll explain next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think there's a definite possibility that this will be a watershed moment in Hollywood.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. BOB CORKER, R-TENN.: I think Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Mattis and chief of staff Kelly, are those people that help separate our country from chaos.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: That was what kind of sparked this whole thing off, that was Tennessee Senator Bob Corker last week, he took a shot of President Trump and the White House drama there. And then, yesterday, President Trump hit back in a series of tweets igniting a feud with Bob Corker from Tennessee, who's decided not to run again so he's pretty much unleashed. Fox News Chief National Correspondent, Ed Henry, live at the White House with more on this that has gotten pretty ugly. Ed.

ED HENRY, FNC CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: It sure is, Martha. And new tonight, we now have Vice President Mike Pence jumping in, defending President Trump in a big way even though he and his aides are not characterizing it as a rebuke of Senator Bob Corker, you can really read it no other way. All this starting yesterday, as you noted, the president growing furious about that comment from Corker a few days ago suggesting that the only thing separating the country from chaos is that tri-ember he mentioned, Rex Tillerson, James Mattis, and chief of staff John Kelly, pulling the president back from rash decisions.

The president unleashed a Twitter barrage declaring Corker "begged me to endorse him for election in Tennessee, I said and he dropped out -- said he could not win without my endorsement. He also wanted to be secretary of state, I said no thanks. He's also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran deal!" The president charged. Corker insists, the president called him in fact last week to say he would endorse if he reconsidered his decision to retire from the Senate at the end of next year. Corker tweeting a pretty fiery response: "It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center, someone obviously missed their shift this morning." He's talking about Sunday morning. Then, Corker decided to vent to the New York Times going even further. They've just posted the audio, listen in.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CORKER: Sometimes I feel like he's on a reality show of some kind. You know, he's talking about these big foreign policy issues. And you know, he doesn't realize that you know, that we could be heading towards World War III.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HENRY: World War III, strong talk there. Well, Vice President Pence didn't stand for that offering a full-throated defense of the president in a statement tonight saying, "while critics engage in empty rhetoric and baseless attacks under the president's leadership, ISIS is now on the run, North Korea has isolated like never before, and our NATO allies are doing more to pay their fair share for our common defense." Also, top Republicans on the Hill today taking sides.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calling Corker an important player on key issues on the president's agenda, while Congressman Mark Meadows, he lashed out. You remember, he leaves the Freedom Caucus, and he said, look, Corker is just being bold now because he's planning to retire, and that basically, it's easy to take these shots when you were leaving town, Martha.

MACCALLUM: Wow! Ed, thank you very much. Here now with more, New York Congressman Peter King. He sits on both the House Homeland Security and House Intelligence Committees. Congressman, good to see you tonight. What do you make of this whole thing?

REP. PETER KING, R-N.Y.: Thank you, Martha. It doesn't help anybody. First of all, I don't need Senator Corker to say what he did last week about the president. I think he's an outstanding Senator and a really outstanding public servant, he shouldn't have made the remark he did, but the president shouldn't allow himself to get dragged into these fights.

I agree he's doing an excellent job against ISIS. I believe he is isolating North Korea. And again, he's rebuilding the military, standing with the police, I'm on his side with the national anthem and he shouldn't get involved in fights with Senator Corker or the mayor of San Juan or CNN about the size of the crowd at the inauguration. He's the president of the United States, he's doing a good job, he should focus on that.

MACCALLUM: But you know as well as everybody who watches this president that he cannot help himself, Congressman.

KING: Right.

MACCALLUM: He does not like to let any comments go unanswered. And Bob Corker, you know, really got down in the mud with him with the daycare center comment and all of that, he knows that that will needle the president and he'll keep going. I mean, what do you think Corker's motive is here?

KING: Again, it must be something personal, something must've happened between the two of them because, you know, on policy issues, he's pretty close to the president, they played golf together, and he was being considered for secretary of state.

MACCALLUM: I don't think they're going to play golf together anymore, do you?

KING: No. I doubt that no. In fact, it may end up, you know, throwing clubs at the other.

MACCALLUM: Yes, I think Lindsey Graham played golf for them today though, and they've had a lot of differences too. So, you know, as we all know, sometimes things can be ironed out on the golf course, shall we say. I just want to ask you this though, because Bob Corker basically said, you know, there's a lot of people here on the Republican side who are with me on this; they're all sharing my concern. They all hoped that you know, Tillerson and Mattis and Kelly can keep the president in the middle-of-the- road and not let him sway-off. Is he right about that, or there -- are the rest of the congressman on the Hill with him on this?

KING: No. You know, there are some people who get concerned because of the president's outspoken. The fact is he's getting results. And on North Korea, where he's probably been -- been the most outspoken, he's got more results than any other president. So, listen, he became president of the United States and so far after nine months when you look at the record, it's a good record, it's a really -- he's moving the country forward. So, no, listen, I do have a great regard for General Mattis and General Kelly. But again, the president points to them and he works with him, and I just think Bob Corker is overreacting here a bit. No, I hear some Republicans, you know, they get nervous, they got some nervous guys in the party. But for the most part, people are standing with the president, and they should.

MACCALLUM: Well, do you think that Corker -- and, you know, some people J.D. Vance spoke out today, actually, saying he was mad at Corker and he's from the south as well. And he said, you know, he's part of the problem, he's part of the establishment, they're fighting hard to hold onto what they've got on the Hill and they don't like the fact that the president is trying to mix it up.

KING: Well, the president has a different style. Maybe, I'm more understanding of the president, I grew up in Queens, I knew guys like the president all my life. That guy is as successful as he was. But that's the way we talk. I've learned to tone it down a bit. The president -- hey, he's the president, he can say what he wants. So, I'm not that offended by it, I've seen this all my life but Bob Corker is more of a gentleman, I guess. And he's not used to that type of, you know, barroom type brawl, which we see all the time in New York. But, again, on serious matters and addressing the issues like the president's speech to the U.N., the State of the Union speech, as far as dealing with power, I mean, he's getting results, that's the bottom line.

MACCALLUM: Congressman Peter King, always good to see you thank you very much.

KING: Thank you, Martha.

MACCALLUM: So, still ahead tonight, the vice president stage as a protest of his own at an NFL game this weekend. Former Press Secretary for the vice president joins me in a moment to answer the critics who say that that was a stunt. Plus, in just less than 24 hours the White House making huge moves on immigration, on health care and a huge climate change roll back from Obama administration. Karl Rove looks at what's going on behind all of the blusters at the actual policy moves and where this means we're going, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MACCALLUM: The NFL's national anthem debate reaching some new political height. Vice President Pence was in Indianapolis Sunday to see the Colts take on the 49ers, and to also see Peyton Manning's number get retired. But when more than 20 San Francisco players took a knee during the anthem, the vice president stages his own protest and he and his wife walked out. He later explained on Twitter: "I left today's Colts game because POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our flag, or our national anthem." President Trump added, "I asked Vice President Pence to leave the stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him, and Secondly Lady Karen.

Mark Lotter is former press secretary to Vice President Pence and he is here with some of the behind the scenes details on this. Mark, good to have you. Welcome to the program tonight.

MARK LOTTER, FORMER PRESS SECRETARY TO VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE: Thank you for having me, Martha.

MACCALLUM: So, talk to me a little bit about this because now, you know, the backlashes that because of what you read in most weeks that this was planned, that it was a stunt for the vice president to be there, and that they had to have known that a number of 49ers players where Colin Kaepernick started this whole thing were going to take a knee.

LOTTER: Well, it's absolutely the height of hypocrisy that Liberals and Democrats celebrate the players who disrespect our flag, disrespects the national anthem, and the first responders and our troops who defend the freedom that that flag represents, while at the same time questioning the vice president whether he claimed it played a stunt. And in some quarters, they're actually questioning whether he should have even gone to the game knowing that they might have taken a knee. So, obviously, you know, folks who support our freedoms, support that flight, support the national anthem aren't even welcome according to some of these liberal theories.

I got to be honest with you, I think that's one of the reasons why President Trump won back in November. Because for too long, too many Americans were told not to show up, to be quiet, while their jobs were sent overseas, we were looking the other way in terms of fighting our enemies and confronting the threats that remain, and President Trump really resonated with the message that said enough, we're going to put America first and Americans first.

MACCALLUM: I want to play this for you, it's from the 49er safety Eric Reid, responding to the vice president leaving the game on Sunday. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ERIC REID, SAFETY, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: I have the utmost respect for the military, the anthem, and the flag, so I would say that every time in an interview. This is about the systemic oppression that has been rampant in this country for decades on top of decades. It's just -- it's really disheartening when everything that you were raised on, everything that I was raised on was to be the best person I can be to help people that need help, and the vice president of the United States is trying to confuse the message that we're trying to put out there. I don't know what else to say about it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: He talked in the beginning about how his family -- many members of his family, including his mom, served in the military, so what do you say about that, Mark?

LOTTER: Well, what I would tell you is that vice president is using the same platform to say that we stand for our flag, we stand for our national anthem. And as the vice president set on Twitter yesterday, we respect the right of everyone to express their opinions and that there are times and place that have various serious discussions, the president and the White House welcome. But while the American flag is on display, while we're playing our national anthem that's not necessarily the time when we should be taking a knee and staging those protest. Everything has a time and place and that's just not the right one for many Americans.

MACCALLUM: When does this and?

LOTTER: Well, I think you're seeing change take place right now. There are a number of teams -- the Indianapolis Colts during that game yesterday, my personal team that I root for, none of them took a knee yesterday. We've seen that going on at stadiums across the country. And yet we can still have that discussion, so what we're saying is let's have those discussion, let's do it in a way where we can also respect the culture, the nature and everything that that flag represents, and the people who have sacrificed their lives in defending those freedoms.

MACCALLUM: All right. We've got to leave it there, Marc, thank you. But as you say they have a right to take a knee, which they have expressed their ability to do and the vice president had a right to leave in his own protest against that. So, thank you very much, Marc. Good to have you here tonight.

LOTTER: Thank you, Martha. Thank you.

MACCALLUM: So also developing this evening, the Trump White House making significant moves on three big policy priorities. Earlier, the EPA announcing the repeal of President Obama's signature climate change regulation, the clean power plan, coal is back is the way they put it. Hours earlier, the White House laid out their conditions for any deal that would allow illegal immigrant dreamers to stay in the country, and this weekend new details about the president's outreach to Democratic leader Chuck Schumer working on a fix to Obamacare. Karl Rove is former senior advisor to President George W. Bush, and a Fox News contributor. So Karl, you can sort of see the way these pieces are all being laid out on the table, and the president would like to see movement on all three of these things. So he's kind of pushing them forward and saying here's where I stand. What do you think?

KARL ROVE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I think it's less well organized than you might anticipate. The EPA action has been in motion for months. It's very difficult to repeal a regulation. You have to do it in a very deliberate fashion. This is actually got two parts to it, one is to withdraw the clean power rule, and the second of all is to open up a public comment session on things that could be done reasonably to control pollution at some of these coal-fired plants. But this has been underway for a long period of time. I'd say that's being done in regular order if you will. This has been planned, they've been working on it, this simply came to fruition at this time.

The immigration thing I think is a reaction. President Trump cut the deal on DACA, said I want to have a deal on DACA in a meeting with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. And it's starting to get a life of its own, and the White House realized we better have a negotiating position here, and so they put out this list of things that they want to see in return for a DACA deal. I think this is their open bid. But this is reactionary. Things started to move, they needed to act, and they did. The impulse is to call to Schumer over the weekend and maybe Nancy Pelosi to say let's get a deal going on health care reform. I don't think they have a plan on that. It's dangerous to open a negotiation with Chuck Schumer unless you do have a plan, but I think that was just sort of impulse the president said when I call up Chuck, I have a good visit with him and Nancy in the office, let me see if I can get the Democrats to agree.

MACCALLUM: But he's clearly antsy to get that done. He doesn't want to leave it of the table, he doesn't like that it's considered a failure, at least at this point, and he wants to go back and try and get the win on that. It's possible they might go back to the Alexander Murray negotiation, which didn't really go anywhere but it was a bipartisan negotiation. Perhaps they want to reopen that, do you think there's any hope for that?

ROVE: Well, there might be. But when you go into something like that you better have a deliberate plan of what you're going to do, first of all, because otherwise you're going to give the momentum, the initiative to the people that you're talking to, and second of all, you better make certain that that plan has some support among your allies. Don't surprise your allies by doing something impulsive. So I hope the president and the White House have a plan, I hope they've been discussing that plan with the significant players in the house and in the senate, because they're going to have to rely upon them to actually do the negotiation, craft legislation and vote for. But my sense is there wasn't that much thought on it. This I think caught a lot of people in Washington by surprise. I talked to a couple members of the staff on the house and senate side and their bosses knew nothing about it and that's a problem. You've got to do this thing a little bit more deliberately if you hope to move it forward.

MACCALLUM: Yeah. They definitely work in different ways. Congress likes to do everything very deliberately and sometimes they fail. We only have 23 days to do that. I don't think we can start that now. We'll have to wait until next year. And the president likes to, you know, sort of get in there like a bowl in a China shop, sometimes, and that doesn't always gets well received, but that's the way it is right now. Karl, thank you very much. Go ahead.

ROVE: One quick note.

MACCALLUM: Yeah.

ROVE: They have more than 23 days. That's 23 days of votes on the floor. A lot of work in congress gets done outside of those days.

MACCALLUM: I think it's 30 something until the end of the year, which is - - for normal people it's plenty of time.

ROVE: It's actually 90 some odd days of work until the end of the year, so they could be working on this. They do have only a few number -- much smaller number of days to vote on it.

MACCALLUM: Thank you, Karl. Always good to see you, sir.

ROVE: You bet. Thank you.

MACCALLUM: So some stunning allegations mount against now-fired mega producer Harvey Weinstein.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: There was no remorse. There was no acknowledgment of the type of behavior that was going on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: New into what's tonight, Weinstein is desperate and unsuccessful plea to fellow Hollywood bigwigs to try and get them to help him keep his job. And why have the Clinton's and the Obama's continue to remain silent about all of this so far? Howie Kurtz and Mark Eiglarsh weigh in on this huge story next. Plus, is our nation's history of celebrating Columbus Day almost over? The debate over what has become a political flash point, and today it was a rainy Columbus Day parade but they did it. We'll be right back.

MACCALLUM: Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood bigwigs accused of sexual harassment that goes back over the course of 30 years, has officially been terminated from his own production company. The Sunday night announcement followed new allegations of more salacious and disgusting encounters that have been detailed by a couple of women over the weekend, as some of the media are accused of turning a blind eye to his conduct. Trace Gallagher is in our west coast newsroom with more on this tonight. Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS: Martha, Harvey Weinstein was fired in part because he broke the company's code of conduct in just the past few days. Variety Magazines said the conduct violation is that he tried to intimidate his staffers into not cooperating with the investigation. And just hours before he was dismissed, Harvey Weinstein sent a letter to Hollywood CEO's asking for their support so he could, quote, take a leave of absence and get into heavy therapy and counseling to resurrect himself. Weinstein went on to ask the Hollywood heavy hitters to write a letter on his behalf, quote, saying, I'm desperate for your help, just give me the time to have therapy. If the industry supports me that's all I need.

And since the New York Times broke the story, three more accusers have come forward including former Fox News channel anchor Lawrence Yvonne, who now works for Fox 11 here in Los Angeles. Today, Meryl Streep and Juliane Moore joined a long line of actors and actresses condemning Weinstein behavior, with Moore tweeting, quote, coming forward about sexual abuse and coercion is scary and women have nothing to be gained personally by doing so, but through their bravery we move forward as a culture and I thank them, stand with Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan and others, but other stars like the self-described champion of female empowerment, Gwyneth Paltrow, have remained silent. As for the late-night host, their sexual harassment outrage appears to be somewhat selective. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: O'Reilly suddenly off the air. I mean, look, listen, two weeks ago he was on, a week ago he was on, suddenly gone. This is huge.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: Huge when Bill O'Reilly was facing sexual harassment allegations, not so huge apparently for Harvey Weinstein. Granted, Colbert and Kimmel have tweeted negative Weinstein comments, but the subject is having trouble making it into the late night monologue. For example, SNL prepared a Weinstein joke and then cut it out. Finally, we should note, Attorney Lisa Bloom, who made a career of going after alleged sexual predators is now being attacked on social media for defending one. Even her mom, Gloria Allred was critical. Bloom has since resigned from representing Harvey Weinstein. Martha.

MACCALLUM: Yeah. That was pretty amazing. We talked about that on Friday night. Trace, thank you very much. So here with more, Howie Kurtz, host of Fox News Media Buzz, and Mark Eiglarsh, criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor. Gentlemen, welcome. Good to have you both here tonight. As far as SNL goes, you know, they poke fun at almost everybody, and being edgy and provocative and going places where most people won't go is what they do, so why did they shy away from taking on one of their own, Howie?

HOWIE KURTZ, HOST, "MEDIABUZZ": You know, I'm not buying the explanation that they did the jokes before a studio audience. They fell flat because Harvey Weinstein is a New York guy. Come on, the guy got fired by the company that has his name on it. His brother fired him. He could have found something for weekend update. Same thing with the late-night comedians, they basically built their brands this year bashing President Trump and Republicans, and somehow they didn't see fit to touch this. Very different story when it involves Fox News.

MACCALLUM: That's for sure. Mark, weigh in on this part of the story, you know, the sort of double standard for how this is covered. Either it's, you know, reprehensible behavior, no matter who it's coming from, or where they're -- what your political ideology is, or who is supportive of your industry or not, but that doesn't seem to be happening from Hollywood.

MARK EIGLARSH, ATTORNEY: Right. With the SNL thing, I'm not saying -- clearly the image of impropriety is there. I mean, you know, you make fun of all the major issues and this one you left out, so it really looks bad. But their job is also to make it funny and apparently it wasn't. I can buy into that just as easily. He's also not Donald Trump, to plausibly analogize him to Trump isn't necessarily fair. Weinstein isn't as well- known, and so I can buy that's explanation.

MACCALLUM: But the explanation was that it was too New York, and that it was a too New York story and people didn't get it. I mean, Donald Trump is from New York too.

EIGLARSH: And the joke wasn't funny, Martha. I mean, apparently, they run -- they do, they cut a lot of stuff that just wasn't funny.

MACCALLUM: Howie, what do you think?

EIGLARSH: It wasn't funny.

MACCALLUM: Howie?

KURTZ: Look, I mean, this thing just screams double standard. By the way, everybody knows who Harvey Weinstein is.

MACCALLUM: Everybody does. Everybody knows Shakespeare in Love, everybody knows Good Will Hunting, I mean, there's a million ways that you could make it understandable to people who might not know who Harvey Weinstein is, who they're talking about. You know, Mark, in terms of the legal side of this, let me stay with you for a moment on this, fired by his own company, pushed up for breaking their own code, thoughts?

EIGLARSH: Well, that was the right thing to do from every perspective. But here's the problem, my biggest problem with this is what happened? Most of us know, I mean, eight lawsuits were settled, three decades of abuse allegations, but we were told just last week I accept responsibility, I've angered a lot of people, I've hurt a lot of people and I'm going to go get therapy. Then we also heard that don't believe everything you read, what the New York Times put out there is false, defamatory and we're going to sue. Which one is it? Pick one so that we know where you're going with this.

MACCALLUM: Yeah. And Lisa Bloom, who everybody is very familiar with, who was, you know, one of the lead attorneys against Bill O'Reilly, and against many people out there who have these accusations, stood up for Harvey Weinstein, was tutoring him to teach now -- how not to be a dinosaur. And now her own mother said that she would defend the people who were accusing Harvey Weinstein even if her daughter was involved. She's changed her mind, Howie.

KURTZ: Well, I spoke to Lisa Bloom today, and she says one thing the New York Times published about was flat-out false, that it was a lie, and that was the notion that she was suggesting putting out pictures of some of the women who are accusing Harvey Weinstein in friendly encounters with him. She was just saying those pictures are out there, the media have them. They're going to be out there. As far as the larger point, and you mention -- Trace mentioned about the Democrats, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, he held fund-raisers for them, haven't heard a word, and that really reinforces the point that some people just get a pass if they're part of the sort of liberal Hollywood movie backslapping culture.

MACCALLUM: Double standard. Thank you very much, gentlemen. Good to see you tonight. So coming up next, is Columbus Day comes to a close, tension surrounding the holiday and what it symbolizes come to a head. We'll hear from both sides of that debate next.

MACCALLUM: So today is Columbus Day, it used to mean a parade and a day off from school, but now many are wondering if today was maybe the last one. Are we saying goodbye to Columbus? And hello to indigenous peoples day? From Boston to Chicago to L.A., Christopher Columbus statues have been toppled and splattered with blood like that one, vandalized as people object to the explorers treatment of indigenous people over 500 years ago. It's just latest in the long line of cultural battle that we've seen in the country. And it complicates the history as we observe. Here now to debate, Gianno Caldwell, Fox News political analyst and founder of Caldwell Strategic Consulting, and Richard Fowler, a nationally syndicated radio talk show host, who you know well, and Fox News contributor. Welcome to both of you. So Gianno, let me start with you. Are we going to say goodbye to Columbus?

GIANNO CALDWELL, FOX NEWS POLITICAL ANALYST: Certainly not. I think it's important that we must know the entire history when it comes to Christopher Columbus. I definitely get that in here in L.A., they chose the name today, indigenous people day, so that's pretty interesting. But what I must say, when it comes to the defacing of these statures, which is American history, we have to be honest about that, I see this as another opportunity for people to continue on the momentum of Charlottesville where they're taking down statures all over the country. That's illegal, it's against the law. They shouldn't do that. In 2016, there was a report that shows that there are about 200 -- not 200, 718 statues and monuments of the confederacy, and since Charlottesville, there've been dozens of local towns that have removed those things illegally. So I'm thinking that this is more some of the Antifa groups that want to take the law in their own hand and destroy public property.

MACCALLUM: Yeah. Here in New York they've got 24/7 surveillance, they have to dedicate police officers to protecting Columbus circle, which is a huge circle in New York city, if you haven't seen it, tremendously huge statue -- there it is, in the middle of it. And I'm wondering, Richard, why they don't just put a camera on it. And if anybody touches that they should be arrested for defacing public property. You can't go down the street breaking the windows in Manhattan, and you can't rip down the statue. I mean, how is this a logical way to go about doing this?

RICHARD FOWLER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, it isn't a logical way to go about doing this. And I think I abhor this has been a focus at home abhor the violence against these type of statures. I think it's important to sort of separate this from the fight over the civil war statures, because indeed when Christopher Columbus came to the new world, so they called it, there was already people here, all right? So he really didn't discover much because there were indigenous folks living here who discovering the land. Now, that being said, Martha, this is actually an issue where we can find middle ground, whether we like it or not. In Salt Lake City, Utah, they actually celebrate Columbus Day and Indigenous People Day where the people, the native Americans came together with the city council and they said let's celebrate both, there are those who want to celebrate the heritage of Christopher Columbus. There are actually those that want to celebrate indigenous people day.

(CROSSTALK) MACCALLUM: Christopher Columbus who apparently executed Spaniards because they mistreated the native Americans. You know, really was the American and the English really who gave the Indians the most violence and pushback. Columbus was basically here on a religious mission. It became complicated, obviously. But, you know, I feel like sometimes we just want to make a repository for anger into a person. And I think we need to take a step back and look at the history, Gianno.

CALDWELL: Yeah. Christopher Columbus, he was said to be an individual who would deliver Christianity throughout parts that didn't know Christianity, so that's one part of the history that we don't normally hear. But what we see now more than ever is people really taking the law into their own hands. It's no longer going to the legal process to get things done, it's like, hey, we hate Trump so we're going to do whatever it takes to do something that's going to discredit Trump or whatever people that agree with Trump thinks. I think that's where it's become. It's anger everywhere and I won't say the president isn't at fault for some of the things, but certainly not all.

MACCALLUM: Final thought, Richard?

FOWLER: I think this indigenous people movement goes far beyond President Trump, and I think this is a movement 20 or 30 years in the making where folks saying, Christopher Columbus came to the country, people would argue, he brought smallpox, there's scholars that argue that he sort of brought over because he came first, the Europeans came after, and did horrible things to the indigenous people here. But I think what the indigenous folks are saying is, listen, we discovered this land first and we deserve a day too.

MACCALLUM: Sorry, guys. I'm going to get cut off. We'll be right back with more.

MACCALLUM: So we'll leave you tonight with this quote from the then young explorer as he set up on a mission for Queen Isabella from Spain, he wrote this on October 17, 1492, from what he described as the Indies, "I assure your Highnesses that these lands are the most fertile, temperate, level and beautiful countries in the world." Indeed he was right. He was in the Caribbean at the time, but as the rest of the Americas did turn out to be beautiful as well. Historians say that his interaction with the native people was, quote, "benign," and that he did not seek to push them out. That is our story tonight. We'll see you back here tomorrow night for more at 7:00 PM. Tucker Carlson is up next.



