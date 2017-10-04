Las Vegas survivors share stories of heartbreak and heroism

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," October 4, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: And this is a Fox News alert. Welcome to "Hannity." And we are again reporting tonight from Las Vegas where the motive for the deadliest mass shooting in the history of this country remains a mystery. Now police just provided an update for questions still remain tonight. What caused Stephen Paddock, a multimillionaire with no criminal record to unleash hell on a crowd, killing 58 people and injuring over 500?

Now, we will tell you where we are in this investigation, we will examine all the evidence tonight including a new crime scene photo.

Plus, the suspect's girlfriend is back now in the United States and was questioned by authorities. Now police are calling her a person of interest and her lawyer is giving a statement. We will give you all the details.

And also tonight, the president made a very emotional trip right here to Las Vegas to visit with victims, first responders, members of law enforcement and hospital employees -- many of the heroes in this town. In just a few minutes, we will actually meet a husband whose wife of 32 years died in his arms on Sunday at the concert. We will also hear unbelievable stories of heroism.

Plus, the liberal mainstream media, late-night comedians, Democrats, they continue to obnoxiously politicize this tragedy and push their agenda. We will tell you the truth about gun control, facts you will not hear anywhere else on the media landscape anywhere today. And let's see if the left can handle that. All of that and much more in tonight's breaking news opening monologue from Vegas.

All right. So, as we report tonight from Las Vegas, law enforcement has still not revealed the possible motive in this horrific mass shooting. And here's all the new information that we know tonight. The Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, he said there is evidence that Stephen Paddock wanted to survive or escape. Now, the sheriff also called Stephen Paddock disturbed and dangerous and authorities add that Paddock spent decades acquiring weapons and ammunition and was living obviously a secret life.

We are also learning that Paddock had large amounts of an explosive called tannerite in his car. We will get to that in a moment. And authorities are trying to piece together the final weeks of Stephen Paddock's life including by examining his computer and his cell phone records. And according to a report, the gunmen bought 33 of the 47 weapons he owned in the past year alone.

Also the Daily Mail has obtained two new crime scene photos. We must warn you tonight, they are very, very graphic. The first shows more guns on the floor inside the shooter's hotel room. Authorities have told us that 12 of these guns were modified to fire like an automatic weapon. There is also questions being raised about this photo. It shows the legs of the shooter and a piece of paper on a side table.

And there is some speculation that it could be a note but police are saying, it is not a suicide note but they did not comment any further tonight. Also the suspects' girlfriend Marilou Danley is back in the United States and has now been interviewed by the FBI. Danley flew back to the U.S. from the Philippines last night. And tonight, her attorney wrote a statement on behalf of his client. Let's listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEW LOMBARD, DEFENSE ATTORNEY: I knew Stephen Paddock as a kind, caring, quiet man. I loved him and hoped for a quiet future together with him. He never said anything to me or took any action that I was aware of, that I understood in any way to be a warning that something horrible like this was going to happen.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, Miss Danley's lawyer explained that she traveled to the Philippines to visit her family, the lawyer said that Paddock bought her that ticket and explained why he wired money days before the shooting. Let's listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LOMBARD: A little more than two weeks ago, Stephen told me he found a cheap ticket for me to the Philippines and that he wanted me to take a trip home to see my family. Like all Filipinos abroad, I was excited to go home and see family and friends. While there, he wired me money, which he said was for me to buy a house for me and my family. I was grateful but honestly, I was worried at first -- the unexpected trip home and then the money was a way of breaking up with me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now Danley's family is also speaking out. They are saying that Paddock may have sent her out of the country to hide these horrific plans. Now, here is what her sisters had said earlier today. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: She doesn't know anything as well. She was sent away. She was sent away so that will be not there to interfere with this planning.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: She didn't even know she was going to the Philippines until Steve said, Marilou, I found you a cheap ticket to the Philippines.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He sent her away so that he can plan what he's planning without interruptions. In that sense, I thank him for sparing my sister's life but that does not compensate the 59 people's lives.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now this is a very interesting development. And it appears that Miss Danley could be the key to this entire investigation. Because we don't know a whole lot about the main suspect, Stephen Paddock. He's like a ghost. He doesn't have a criminal record. And there doesn't appear to be any red flags in his past.

Our own Adam Housley will join us later tonight with more details on where the investigation stands. Also, President Trump as I mentioned was in Vegas earlier today, he visited with victims in the hospital from Sunday's horrific attack. He also took time to honor all of the first responders who put themselves at great risk in order to protect their fellow Americans. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: On behalf of the grateful nation, Melania and I thank each and every one of you in law enforcement. In the depths of horror, we will always find hope in the men and women who risked their lives for hours.

We pray for the recovery of the injured and those injured officers who so bravely threw themselves into danger when duty called. And we grieve the loss of the law enforcement personnel who were killed in this vicious attack.

Here on Earth, we are blessed to be surrounded by heroes. As one eyewitness recounted this week, while everyone else was crouching, police officers were standing up as targets, just trying to direct people. And tell them where to go.

The officers were standing up in the line of fire, to help those in danger and to find out where those horrible shots were coming from. Words cannot describe the bravery that the whole world witnessed on Sunday night.

Every hero saves so many lives. And believe me, a grateful nation thanks you.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: You will meet some of those heroes right here on this program tonight. The president is right. The bravery of those who do put their lives in danger, the first responders, it exemplifies everything that is great about this country. And earlier today, President Trump also called for unity. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

TRUMP: Our souls are stricken with grief for every American who lost a husband or wife, a mother or a father, a son or a daughter. We know that your sorrow feels endless. We stand together to help you carry your pain.

But we cannot be defined by the evil that threatens us or the violence that incites such terror. We are defined by our love, our caring, and our courage.

In the months ahead, we will all have to wrestle with the horror of what has unfolded this week. But we will struggle through it together. We will endure the pain together. And we will overcome together as Americans.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: Now the president rightly, he's trying to bring the country, bring Americans together. But as we have been highlighting over the past couple of nights, you have people on the left, you have Democrats, the mainstream media. Of course they don't do their jobs. Celebrities, late-night comedians, all instantaneously and impulsively politicizing this tragedy in every way possible.

Now, the left in this country, they waited mere hours before they started playing this game of theirs in playing politics. Hillary Clinton is one of the leading voices in this left-wing political crusade exploiting a tragedy. Don't believe me? Listen to her.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: What we saw happen in Las Vegas was just, you know, another horrible example of, you know, people with too many guns and too few restraints being able to now kill -- I guess it's up to 58. And injure 500.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Democratic politicians and their best friends in the liberal media are also out in full force. They want gun control and they want it now. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: First and foremost, we have to stop this dangerous gun agenda being brought forward by the majority party in the House.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS.: We could do more extensive background checks. We can make the weapons themselves safer and less likely to have -- to be capable of shooting many people in a short period of time.

SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL, D-CONN.: But also background checks. And a ban on assault weapons and the high capacity magazines.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, MSNBC: Things like banning weaponry and modifications of weaponry that turned what may be a hunting gun into really an assault rifle?

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC: You cannot buy a tommy gun, you can't buy a machine gun. Just move the line over to semi-automatics.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Correct.

MATTHEWS: You need a semi-automatic to hunt? What kind of hunting are you doing?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's kind of a pulverized animal.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE, MSNBC: Can you imagine if we told the families of 9/11, after 9/11 that it wasn't the right time to address terrorism?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE, MSNBC: You are not a good parent if you have a gun in the house. You're not protecting your family, you are a bad parent if you have a gun in the house.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE, MSNBC: We've gotten hundreds of calls saying do something, yes, we should make this political. Now is the time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel, he continues to try to blame the Second Amendment supporters for what happened in Vegas. By the way, Jimmy, how many security guards surround you when you are in front of a crowd every night? Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, "JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE"/ABC)

JIMMY KIMMEL, COMEDIAN: I do want to say something to these nuts who spend most of the day today on television online attacking those of us who think we need to do something about the fact that 59 innocent people were killed. They say it's inappropriate to be talking about it because it's too soon. Well, maybe it's too soon for you because deep down inside, you know, in your heart, you know you bear some responsibility for the fact that almost anyone can get any weapon they want and now you want to cover yourself until the storm of outrage passes and you can go back to your dirty business as usual. But it's not too soon for us. Because we are Americans and the last time I checked, the First Amendment is at least as important as the Second Amendments.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: We'll talk about it tonight. And you're free to talk about anything you want. But you might learn facts, we will educate you about the facts that you may not hear in your liberal bubble out here in Hollywood. The left in this country so often feigning moral outrage and using victims to try and to make a point about gun control because their political position is not backed up by facts.

Liberals keep asking, "Well, why can't we have a discussion?" Let's have the discussion with truth, information, facts and data that the media will never tell you about in this country. Democrats say gun control leads to less violence? Well, if that's the case, then I would like them to explain why cities with the highest murder rates in this country, with the strictest gun control in this country, that have run by Democrats for decades in this country, let's look at the numbers.

For example, murder rate in 2016, all these cities have Democratic mayors and have been run by liberals for years. Yet when you look, their crackdowns on the Second Amendment have done nothing to stop the violence. Liberals, they also don't want you to know about these shocking statistics. For example, during the Obama presidency, over 3,900 murders in his adopted hometown of Chicago.

We ran the names once on this program while everybody else ignored it. More than 18,000 people in Chicago who were shot only during the last six years of Obama's presidency. I only heard Obama talk about it, what, two, three, four times max, during his presidency? Did you remember hearing people on the left speaking out about this out-of-control violence happening day in and day out in the City of Chicago? I don't remember.

Now, there's a lot of hypocrisy going on about this issue. And we also have some charts provided to us by John Lott, Jr., he is the President of Crime Prevention Research in that center. He's an expert on the issue. He'll join us in a few minutes tonight. Now, look at this chart about the Chicago murder rate. Now relative to the other nine largest U.S. cities, the yellow vertical line that you see there indicates when they ban handguns.

And as you can see, after gun control over the years, the murder rate went up. Now the same goes for Washington, D.C., as John Lott's research shows D.C.'s murder rate is relative to the other 48 large U.S. cities excluding Chicago, went up after they ban handguns. We also have examples from foreign countries in case you are interested. Remember after Great Britain, they banned handguns. The homicide rate spike and then slowly began to go down, only slowly.

And here is another example from Ireland after that country passed gun control legislation. The murder rate actually increased. And then there's Jamaica, look at how the murder rate also increased after they put gun control in place. There is also this revealing statistic out of France. They have some of the strictest gun control laws on the planet. And France has had more casualties from public shootings in 2015 than during the entire Obama presidency.

And finally, the left, they love to say that people -- giving people the right to carry does not prevent crime. But the figures, the truth, the data it shows otherwise. Let's take a look. This chart shows violent crime before and after right to carry laws were enacted in the United States. And as you can see, having more citizens that are armed leads to a decrease in violent crime. Those are the facts. Here's another graphic on murder rates before and after right to carry laws were put into place. Now also, the U.S. murders have plunged as a result. And as John Lott, Jr. points out, as more people in fact carry guns, you can see further drops in both of those statistics.

Now this is why this show isn't, will never be like the rest of the mainstream media. We actually care about truth, about facts. The left? They don't believe in your right as the American people to be responsible, that you have the right to defend yourself, your children and your home, in your community.

They only seem to believe in big government, not the individual, which is why they try to exploit these tragedies and rush to judgment to push what is a radical, rigid, leftist agenda that infringes on your constitutional rights even though it is not supported by data, not supported by facts. It is beyond shameful.

Another question. How many of these celebrities, how many of this late-night comedians, how many of these politicians, oh, when they go out in public, how often do they have armed guards with them or body guards with them? Really? The rest of us, most Americans, they can't afford that.

Joining us now with reaction, president of the Crime Prevention Research Center, John Lott. And Fox News legal analyst Bob Massi. John, I'll start with you. You provided a lot of this research. How many years have you been investigating more guns and less crime? And I know you have many variations of your book that has come out.

JOHN LOTT, PRESIDENT, CRIME PREVENTION RESEARCH CENTER: I've been doing crime for about 30 years. Concealed handguns and other types of gun crime. So, I've been looking at for about 20 years or so.

HANNITY: All right. When you say this, it's almost like it's Alka-Seltzer in water. You say, if there's more guns, if more people have a right to carry, if people have a right to defend themselves, oh, there's going to be less crime. And in a liberals mind, they say that's just impossible, that's illogical. Explain why in fact your data proves that to be true?

LOTT: Well, look, I think people understand you can deter criminals. If you have higher arrests rates, higher conviction rates, longer prison sentences, the death penalty. Things that make it riskier for criminals to go and commit crimes. But the fact that a victim might be able to go in defend themselves also makes it riskier for criminals to go and commit crimes. I will just give you a simple example. There is something called hot burglary. These are burglaries that occurs while the residents are in the dwelling.

In the United States, only about 13 percent of burglaries occur when the residents are there. In a country like England, it's about 60 percent. And there are surveys that are done with burglars who have been from different countries. And American burglars spend about twice as long casing a home before they break in, compared to their British counterparts. And the reason why they gave it, is that they are worried about getting shot.

If nobody is at home, they don't have to worry about that but if somebody's home and they break in, they have to worry about the person defending themselves. Their British counterparts don't have to worry about that and so they don't care really whether somebody is in the home when they break in.

HANNITY: You know, Bob Massi, in a certain extent, this is common sense. Now, we have these school shootings -- no gun zones. We've had a lot of the shootings that have taken place that we have covered. No gun zones. Gun free zones.

BOB MASSI, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Yes.

HANNITY: We keep talking about it. Now, San Bernardino, I brought this up as an example. Let's put Vegas aside for a minute.

MASSI: Okay.

HANNITY: San Bernardino, school shooting. The guys drops the clip, how many times do we hear that, to reload? Are the people safer if there is somebody trained in the use of a firearm? I've always said schools ought to hire retired military or police.

MASSI: Certainly. Of course they should be and they are. Because if you are trained in it, you know how to defend yourself. I think what is so offensive about this is these late-night celebrities, I wish some of them could seems band them from performing in Las Vegas because they have no reference for what just happened here. Any other thing you've covered so often, Sean is, wasn't there a period of time when the Democrats controlled Congress when Obama just became president? If they were that concerned about it, why didn't they do it then and now they laid off on us --

HANNITY: Obama ignored Chicago. All right. So, in the information we got from the President just earlier. All right. So, it seemed like the shooter who seems like a ghost in many ways --

MASSI: Yes.

HANNITY: All right. So, we have long distance rifles, he had modified them but he also had handguns. It seems like you probably wanted to escape and get away would be my assumption.

MASSI: Actually they said and I don't understand how he would have. But the sheriff actually said that there was some type of escape he may have had planned. I'm not sure based on the layout of that particular room or suite, how that would have happened. The thing that we did learn in that press conference was the bravery of that security guard. Because that security guard, man --

HANNITY: Big time.

MASSI: Big time bravery. Probably would have really saved a lot of lives.

HANNITY: Okay. John, let me ask you. We heard about tannerite. And I have one shooter on this. Very explosive. I have somebody that was on the terrorist task force here in Vegas. He said if, in fact, you have 20 or 30 pounds of this and you set it up right and you fire a gun at it, it would be like napalm in the neighborhood. What can you tell us about that?

LOTT: Well, look, I mean, this guy obviously put a lot of thought into a lot of different ways of killing people. He bands at home. He had explosives in his car as you're talking about. You know, possibly if he had been able to get a hotel room on that side of the hotel, who knows, he may have tried to drive his car into the crowd and try to set it off and kill people that way. You know, we see so many different ways --

HANNITY: It would be like napalm.

LOTT: Right.

HANNITY: That was dropped into a crowd.

LOTT: Yes. I mean, it would be really horrible death. I just want to mention one thing about the gun control --

HANNITY: I'm up on a break, John.

LOTT: Okay.

HANNITY: Click on the gun free zone. Real quick.

LOTT: Well, I mean, it's hard to ignore these things. We have statement after statement for these killers where they may be crazy but they know they want to kill as many people as possible. And they explicitly talk about going after places where they know nobody with a gun there is going to be able to stop them. Their goal is to try to kill as many people as possible. And, you know, we hear so many times --

HANNITY: Sick and evil as that is. I've got to run. But I asked all these people, what are they going to do if somebody breaks into their house?

LOTT: Exactly.

HANNITY: How are they going to defend themselves?

LOTT: Exactly.

HANNITY: Would you rather be trained in the use of firearms to protect your young children? I would. Don't take away our rights to defend ourselves when you have armed security guards and security guards that surround you everywhere you go because you are famous.

Bob, I'm so sorry for what happened in this town.

MASSI: Thank you so much.

HANNITY: Great people here. Thoughts and prayers are with you.

MASSI: Thank you so much.

HANNITY: All right. When we come back, you will going to meet a husband, his wife died in his arms. Sunday night at this Las Vegas shooting. And you will hear stories of heroism that will literally open your heart as we continue from Vegas.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity." We're broadcasting live. We are in Las Vegas tonight. Joining us now, Tony Burditus is with us. His wife Denise died in his arms Sunday night after the gunman opened fire. Also with us is Kelly Huff and her daughter Cassidy Huff. Cassidy battling cancer, finished chemo treatments just prior to attending the concert the other night. As she was running, she was helped off by police, off duty officers when she became too weak to run after the shooting started.

By the way, thank you all for being with us. Really, really appreciate it. Tony, you were married 32 years.

TONY BURDITUS, WIFE KILLED IN LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Thirty two years. Yes, sir.

HANNITY: And you have two kids. Tell us what happened -- and your wife died in your arms.

BURDITUS: Thirty two years. Every day was better. Two kids and four grandchildren. And the fifth one was on the way. I want the world to know Denise. She had a beautiful smile. She was a great person. She loved her grandchildren. We were at the concert. From the concert, we initially heard the first round of gunfire. We didn't think it was gunfire. She actually asked me, and I told her, no. The second round started and I knew it was and I grabbed her by the hand.

HANNITY: How close was she to you when this happened?

BURDITUS: She was right with me.

HANNITY: Next to you.

BURDITUS: We were holding hands. And when she was struck, she was behind me. I turned.

HANNITY: She was struck in the head?

BURDITUS: Yes.

HANNITY: It's unfathomable to me. I mean, we had John Rich on the program. John, they're up stage. Remember, God bless America --

BURDITUS: Absolutely.

HANNITY: -- about an hour before.

BURDITUS: Great.

HANNITY: Unbelievable. How's your family?

BURDITUS: They're doing well. They are supporting one another back home. And ready to get to this home and let everything start to heal.

HANNITY: I'm so sorry. For all that you are going through and for all that you've been through. Cassidy, you are a young woman. He just finished your last chemo, when?

CASSIDY HUFF, LAS VEGAS SHOOTING EYEWITNESS: In August, first week of school.

HANNITY: And you are just beginning to feel better?

C. HUFF: Yes.

HANNITY: And the concert was a big deal to you. You've been there before?

C. HUFF: No.

HANNITY: First time?

C. HUFF: Yes.

HANNITY: So the shooting breaks out, obviously chemo weakens everybody.

C. HUFF: Yes.

HANNITY: Tell us what happened. You started running.

C. HUFF: Yes. We started running, trying to beat the crowd. It was very scary because I did not want to get trampled. Because I'm so weak. And my mom lifted me up through some type of pretzel stand or something. And then we ran from there. It was like a bad dream where you can't -- you want to run so fast but you can't because my legs just wouldn't let me.

HANNITY: Yes.

C. HUFF: It was frustrating.

HANNITY: You are still recovering. I mean, you have been through a very tough treatment. And I know people at home who want to know, you do have a pretty good prognosis right now.

C. HUFF: Yes.

HANNITY: And so far scans are clean?

C. HUFF: Yes.

HANNITY: Mom, a bunch of people came over to your daughter, I'm calling you mom, Kelly, I am sorry. Off-duty police officers, it's tough to carry a kid. Tell us what they did for your daughter.

KELLY HUFF, LAS VEGAS SHOOTING EYEWITNESS: Well, as soon as she had crossed the street, initially, she basically collapsed behind a car and just couldn't go. And before I could think about what to do, an LAPD officer just scooped her up and said, keep running. And his girlfriend grabbed my hand and we continue to run and take cover behind another dumpster. Long Beach officers then met us -- they didn't know each other. They met us also behind that car and then asked us to keep running. And he told us to get in the car and take us home and come back for him later. We were home by 11:15 which is a miracle.

HANNITY: Wow! Did you get a chance to talk to him again?

C. HUFF: No, I haven't talked to them yet. My parents have.

K. HUFF: We found them today.

HANNITY: It is very hard I guess for all of you. Here we are on TV. I do for four hours on air every day. The country races into a big debate over gun control. You lost your wife. When you hear that and maybe juxtapose it behind with the President said, what's the right thing for the country and how to handle that?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It was a tragedy. It will never give up my rights.

HANNITY: That is the thing. When something's happening, you want those officers -- if it's close quarters in situation like San Bernardino or they drop their clip or any of these other instances, there's somebody there that can help. Amazing people. Listen, what you want to be when you get older?

HUFF: I want to be a pediatric nurse.

HANNITY: Wow. Inspired by the nurses? You are in our prayers. Thank you for coming by. Our thoughts and prayers. I'm so sorry. I really am.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I just want the world to know -- her smile. If you haven't seen it yet, you need to find it.

HANNITY: 32 years.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: 32 years.

HANNITY: Ma'am, this is a special girl. God bless you. When we come back a, more "Hannity." right after this, from Vegas.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I want to congratulate you on the job well done. The professionalism, just left the hospital. The doctors and nurses come everybody over there was incredible. I met a lot of the patients -- you saved them. The doctors, all of the people at the hospital. You showed the world in the world was watching and you showed what professionalism is all about.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That was more from President Trump earlier today praising all of these brave first responders for their actions, during this Las Vegas massacre. We are now able to literally -- able to see law enforcement, what they faced Sunday during the horrific shooting, through their body cam footage that was released by the Las Vegas metro police. Look at what these officers, next time there's an incident, are we going to give these guys the benefit of the doubt, the presumption of innocence until they are proven guilty? Look at what they go through every day.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(SIREN)

(GUNSHOTS)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Go that way, go that way, go that way.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Everybody stay down, stay down.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: North of Mandalay bay. Coming out of the window.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Joining us now with reaction Fox News Senior Correspondent Adam Housley and 23 year veteran of the Vegas police department, Randy Sutton. Good to see you my friend.

RANDY SUTTON, RETIRES LAS VEGAS METROPLITAN POLICE OFFICER: Always a pleasure.

HANNITY: You saw the body cam. It brings those of us that maybe don't understand what police officers go through every day up close and personal. That is the real deal.

SUTTON: This was a reality check. That very dramatic footage revealed the bravery, revealed the leadership that these law enforcement officers had. This is not an everyday occurrence, to have gun fire rained down upon you with that kind of fuselage. But these officers did taking charge, saving lives, it really demonstrated the best of law enforcement.

HANNITY: I mentioned San Bernardino. Let's put Vegas aside. Some of the school shootings where they are firing and firing, the clip, they drop it and reloading. I know so many people want to take away people's rights to keep their arms and carry weapons. We showed the statistics. If I am in a room and this guy dropped his clip and someone in that room has a weapon and is trained in the use of that weapon, I want them there because they can save the rest of the rooms life.

SUTTON: Absolutely. There's been so many documented cases where good citizens did exactly that. That is why George Bush created the law that allows retired law enforcement officers to carry their weapons all over the country.

HANNITY: We want that. I want a former military -- a former police officer in every school in the country. Gun free zones. How will about we make it safety zones? If someone gets in there, at least we have a fighting chance to get people like this -- that would bring evil.

SUTTON: Absolutely and there are a lot of heroic people out there that have demonstrated they are willing and able from their skill level and from their courage level to step in when that is needed.

HANNITY: You've been investigating all day. What do you got?

ADAM HOUSLEY, FOX NEWS SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: Couple of things, first of all. That video revealed heroes. Not just first responders but people that became first responders because they had no choice.

HANNITY: Like the dispatch audio is going up against a machine gun.

HOUSLEY: You look at the video. The first tactical teams had to look at - - it shows why there might be some conspiracy theories. That building is mirrored. When you look at some of the video, the guys are ducking down. You can see flashes looking like coming from the west tower. It is because of mirrored reflections that had some of the officers responding and try to figure out which floor he was on. They cleared for three floors. They cleared for three floors before they got to his room.

HANNITY: They were there in 11 minutes.

HOUSLEY: These guys were amazing.

HANNITY: You are a reporter. I know because we are friends and we stay in touch with each other, I've never seen a case like this -- where it's like we are dealing with a ghost. Something isn't right. We don't know what it is. I don't know if it's connected to the girlfriend and I'm not going to speculate like others in the media. There is something really off here.

HOUSLEY: I talked to four different investigators. It somehow connected to this case. They all said the same thing. They all have theories. I don't want to reveal any of them because it doesn't do us any good to do that but they are looking -- nothing has been eliminated. They are like listen, nobody does this. Nobody plans two months in advance for no reason. They believe there is something there. They don't know what it is. They are going to have to dig.

HANNITY: I talked to the shooter's brother today. He says he has no idea.

HOUSLEY: They are going to have him make more statements.

HANNITY: We will watch. You are a hero.

SUTTON: Thank you.

HANNITY: Thank you for what you're doing. When we come back, you're going to meet real heroes. Two doctors, over 500 people had to treat these victims of this shooting. Their stories are unbelievable. We continue tonight from Vegas.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I just have to tell you I've met some of the most amazing people. We've met patients that were absolutely terribly wounded and the doctors, the nurses, all of the people at the hospital have done a job that is indescribable. What I saw today was just an incredible tribute to professionalism and what they have done is incredible. You never want to see it again. That I can tell you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That was the president earlier today praising the actions of all the doctors who worked to save the lives of the hundreds of shooting victims on Sunday. Joining us now is Clark County fire department chief Greg Castle, he was at the scene of the shooting. And also with us two doctors Scott Scherr and Dr. Kevin Menes both helped patients wounded by the gunman. Guys, you are amazing heroes. How many patients did you guys see as this was unfolding?

SCOTT SCHERR, MEDICAL DIRECTOR EMERGENCY ROOM AT HCA SUNRISE HOSPITAL: We saw 200 patients at Sunrise hospital. Most of them came in probably within the first hour, hour and a half.

HANNITY: How many may have died without the care you are offering?

SCHERR: I can't even quantify that. The job our staff did, nurses, volunteers, absolutely amazing. We had 100 positions show up that night after they were called. 100 nurses.

HANNITY: And you practice for this like twice a year?

SCHERR: Yes, about twice a year.

HANNITY: Amazing. Doctor, I know, by the way all the law enforcement guys love you because you work with law enforcement and you've helped them a lot. Tell us about that dreadful time for you.

KEVIN MENES, HCA SUNRISE HOSPITAL: I don't take the dreadful part. I think everything we did that night as a team -- I don't regret anything that we did. I think we saved every life that could have possibly be saved. There were over 200 people that were dropped off at our E.R. in less than an hour.

HANNITY: It sort of like a war zone. You have to prioritize the severity of the injuries and he you went through that process?

SCHERR: Yes, part of mass casualty, the triage process, the sickest patient get to the area, the operating room and had a surgeon right away.

HANNITY: I have a lot of friends that are doctors. I know you're thinking I've got to get this dad home, this kid to their parents. Does that go through your mind or you cannot go there?

MENES: In the moment while I was doing it, I had seconds. I had 200 patients coming through the E.R. in 60 minute time period. I was the doctor pulling the patients out of the car. I am making the initial judgment call whether or not these patients were red tags. Patients dying within seconds or minutes. Yellow tag, patients dying within minutes or hours. Green tag probably will be fine or possibly they could get worse. I had seconds to do this but what was amazing about this whole thing, the patients were the greatest patients I've ever taken care of. I've got taxis, ubers, metro squad cars, Clark county fire, everybody.

HANNITY: He is the fire chief. It's an honor to meet all you guys. You were there as that is happening. These guys come you try to get them to the hospital as fast as possible. This reminds me of 9/11. I was in New York on 9/11. This reminds me of all hands on deck. I know you must be so proud of your team.

GREG CASSELL, CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA FIRE DEPARTMENT CHIEF: I am very proud of our department and all our partners. They did a great job that night, transporting patients to take care of people in the streets, some people did go by car but some decided to go by car because they were critically wounded. This was a surreal scene out here. It's nothing like I have ever seen in 30 years.

HANNITY: You are now the head of the department. You've known these guys or you know the people at the hospital.

CASSELL: I know many people at the hospital.

HANNITY: Look, we sometimes throw around the word "hero," all of you, what you did for their people in the hour of need, we are a grateful nation. We have people with the skill that you guys have and the courage to work under such heavy pressure, under fire like that. Thank you all for what you did. Really appreciate it. thank you all. When we come back, we are to talk about how this is being politicized. Kaya Jones, Tomi Lahren straight ahead from Vegas.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Welcome back to "Hannity." We continue from Vegas and joining us now, Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren and recording artist who is on stage an hour before this all happened, Kaya Jones, is with us. You know all this celebrities, Hollywood, celebrities, congressmen, politician (inaudible) this before bodies were even cold. OK. I understand we should have passionate debate. I lay things out tonight. Most of those people live in big, fat, gated communities. They have security systems that are the envy of the world. They go out in public and they have bodyguards, some armed and some not. Jimmy Kimmel has how many security guards in his studio every night? I will take a bet on that in case oh, somebody rushes the stage during the taping. What about the rest of the country that wants to protect themselves in an evil and dangerous world?

TOMI LAHREN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: People feel empowered with a firearm, to be able to protect themselves. This situation, they wouldn't have been able to protect themselves. What about the hundreds that happen every single day when someone with a gun, a good guy with a gun that is trained to stop the situation. I feel much more safe when there is ex-military or ex-police around me with a firearm. I feel much more safe and secure.

HANNITY: San Bernardino, they dropped the clip and reloaded. That is called an opportunity to save lives.

KAYA JONES, RECORDING ARTIST: 100 percent. I don't understand how less guns equate less madman. I don't understand why it's about weapons, weapons, weapons. Guns, legislation. People just died. People from my hometown, that went to UNLV, if you are from Vegas to become all -- where are you?

HANNITY: The UNLV hockey coach, his dad was here -- he was shot in the chest. God forbid someone breaks into your house, you have your wife, kid, girlfriend, whoever is there, they break it they are armed. By the very nature, criminals don't obey laws. What would you do to protect your family?

LAHREN: Beyond that. You and I know this, for those that want to lecture us on gun sensing and safety, if someone will go to the 32nd floor of hotel and they are hell-bent on murdering thousands of people, to really think they will be like welcoming you know the law says I can't have this weapon, the law says I can't have this many guns.

HANNITY: And then they have this tannerite, this compound that is like napalm. If you have evil intentions in your heart --

LAHREN: You will find a way.

HANNITY: You will find a way.

LAHREN: Right. You will use explosives, that is the thing about celebrities, Ariana Grande, look what happened at her concert. Look at what happened in Boston. Criminals, psychos. They don't care about laws or gun control. When you have a gun free zone, you are neutering everyone there.

HANNITY: They hate our opinions. What's the net result? This guy got checks. If we could improve the system so mentally ill people don't get a hold of guns, I am for improvements that are common sense but also support our constitutional rights and law-abiding citizens to protect themselves and their families. They will find other ways to kill us.

JONES: Many ways.

HANNITY: Like we are seeing in Europe's.

LAHREN: Or us a car or a box cutter or they will build a gun.

JONES: That is right. This is not a time to rhetoric, scream politics the day after it happened.

HANNITY: I've carried a gun my entire adult life.

LAHREN: I feel better with the gun in my life. Why are we spending all this time -- not us but others in the news, others it that are celebrities, why do they analyze what kind of guns to use. And how many you have? I want to know more about him and more about his girlfriend. I want to know about the victims and their families.

HANNITY: Don't you find there is something off?

LAHREN: Where there's smoke, there's fire. You know everything about the person. Every Facebook page they've ever been on. Everyone they've ever known and all of a sudden, all we are talking about is the weapons that he used and the firearms? No, something stinks.

HANNITY: Our thoughts and prayers with all of your friends that live here and all the trauma they had suffer.

JONES: Sean, you are here and handling it. You are doing a great thing for this nation.

HANNITY: We have to pray for the family. They are suffering.

JONES: We need prayers right now.

HANNITY: All right. That is all the time we have left for this evening. Thank you both for being with us. As always thank all of you. We will not be the mainstream media. Fair and balanced. This is not left-wing radical ideological news. Brian Kilmeade is next live and we will leave you with this powerful moment of the crowd, one hour, kaya was on stage singing, "God Bless America" with Big and Rich.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(MUSIC PLAYING)

God bless America my home sweet home come on, Vegas -- sing! My home sweet home.

(CHEERS)

(END VIDEO CLIP)



Content and Programming Copyright 2017 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2017 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.