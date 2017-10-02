Las Vegas concertgoer: Gunman fired several hundred rounds

This is a rush transcript from "Your World," October 2, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, HOST: We have never seen anything like it in this country, 58 people shot dead in Las Vegas, more than 500 injured, some quite seriously.

And now the Department of Homeland Security says Americans might see heightened security in and around public places and events all across the country, including for tonight's "Monday Night Football" game. We will get to that in a second.

Here's what we know right now, a source telling FOX that Stephen Paddock may have brought more than 30 weapons, including fully automatic AR-15 assault rifle high-capacity magazines, and that he simply used one right after the other.

The gunman's brother quoted as saying that Paddock frequently played high- stakes video poker. We're also learning that his father was a bank robber once on the FBI's most wanted list.

Two hospitals are playing a major role in treating victims, 160 going to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Another 104 being treated at University Medical Center's trauma unit.

Meanwhile, at the White House, a moment of silence for the victims of the attack. The president plans to travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with victims and first-responders.

That, of course, a day after he plans to be in Puerto Rico.

Trace Gallagher in Las Vegas on the things we're learning, or trying to, about the guy who did all this, the shooter -- Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Neil, the family of 64-year- old Stephen Paddock said that he was not religious, that he had no genuine political affiliation. They believe that he somehow snapped.

But this is not the crime of a man who snapped. It was methodically plotted. It was meticulously conducted. You think about this, Neil, and you look at the windows behind me at the Mandalay Bay. He had to choose this room. Right? He chose the room or two rooms, because he knew, with these windows, he could point the weapon down and get the most damage, the most destruction and death.

Also, over the past four days, you now have authorities going back, looking at surveillance video, seeing if they can figure out how exactly Stephen Paddock snuck at least 10 weapons inside the Mandalay Bay. That could take days and days to kind of process various video.

They chose the room for a reason, to inflict again the most danger shot down on the crowd from different angles. Experts say clearly an automatic weapon. They're not legal. That takes some doing to get.

There's no link to terrorism. But, remember, Stephen Paddock's dad, as you said, Neil, was a bank robber. He had never had anything more than a traffic ticket.

Listen to authorities.

JOSEPH LOMBARDO, CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA, SHERIFF: We have not received any additional intelligence associated with the suspect. We have completed the search warrant in Mesquite. I'm not aware of any derogatory information that we can utilize to furtherance of this investigation at this point.

But we have just covered items, and it will take a little while to evaluate that information.

GALLAGHER: We know that he was an avid gambler, that he came to Mesquite after living in Texas and California. He was here to retire. He bought a two-bedroom house, and yet he's now the worst mass killer in U.S. history.

We should note, finally, Neil, that the woman who we have been hearing all day long about, her name is Marilou Danley. She's 62 years old. The reason we're hearing about her is because her debit card was actually found inside the Mandalay Bay.

She's either in a relationship with Stephen Paddock or she is his roommate. She was out of the country. Police say she had nothing to do with the actual shooting, but they still want to talk to her, because they believe she could offer up a lot more information about exactly how this thing played out -- Neil.

CAVUTO: You know, Trace, you said yourself there that the family is saying, particularly the brother has been quoted as saying, well, maybe he just snapped. We don't know.

But it sounds to me, he arrived last Thursday, he waited until the third and final day of this concert to do what he did. It sounds pretty meticulously planned to me.

GALLAGHER: And he was a country music fan on top of that.

And if you look, I just wonder if I can -- I know you're playing the sound of the thing. I want to just pull on these windows again. It's kind of deceiving, because they look like they're facing the same direction, if we can come back live.

You will see that they're actually not. There's a 45-degree angle. So, we're learning now this might be a two-bedroom suite. But he actually knew, he actually laid this out so he can shoot on platforms out of each window to go down on the crowd. The crowd was about maybe 200 yards in front of him.

We are about 300 yards behind the actual stage. And you see, when the shooting happened, Neil, there was a stampede. People coming out. They lost handbags, they lost shoes. They pushed through fences and gates. They pushed so far to the east, they actually went on to the fences, broke through the fences of McCarran International Airport and got into the airport property just looking for anyplace at all that they could shelter and be safe.

This building behind me over here, we can't show you, Neil, but there's a broken window. People actually busted windows to get inside, because they believed they were safer busting glass to get inside a building than they were out here on the outside with the gunfire in the background -- Neil.

CAVUTO: So, it sounds to me like he was going back and forth or at least going from -- shooting from one perch and going to the other.

GALLAGHER: Yes.

And you're talking thousands of rounds. Right?

CAVUTO: Right. Right.

GALLAGHER: So he was standing on one platform and he was shooting down, then going to the next window and shooting down. It's unclear when he killed himself.

But all that smoke, all the smoke that he was generating with those fires, it set off the smoke alarms and that's one of the reasons that police were able to zone in on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay so quickly.

They saw the firing. Didn't know what floor it was. Smoke alarms went off. And they zoned in very quickly, Neil.

CAVUTO: Incredible.

All right, Trace, thank you very, very much.

So, there's so much we don't know about Stephen Paddock. But they're trying to find out a lot as we speak, going back to his condo, going back to his past, going back to his family members, to find out what if anything could determine a motive.

Former FBI Assistant Ron Hosko, former Las Vegas Police Lieutenant Randy Sutton.

All right, Randy, to you first then.

What do you think is going on here? What do you think authorities are trying to piece together? Now, I know through security cams and the like, they will be able to at least trace his steps, but most notably to see if he worked with others, right?

RANDY SUTTON, FORMER LAS VEGAS POLICE LIEUTENANT: Well, this is going to be one of the most exhaustive investigations in police -- in law enforcement history, with the scope and the depth of this crime.

Law enforcement will be going through every part of this individual's life, every device that he has, every phone, every computer, his home, any storage units. They're going to need to try to determine what the motivation was here, not because of a criminal justice reason, because he's already dead. And he took the coward's way out. He wasn't even -- he wasn't even brave enough to face law enforcement after killing all of those innocent people.

But they're going to want to determine the motivation, because if we are to -- if law enforcement is to give any solace or any sense of closure to these victims, they're going to need to know why this individual did what he did.

CAVUTO: Ron, if you're reconstructing this and finding out things and just looking at them in a meticulous way -- and I'm saying meticulous -- I only brought that up because he arrived a few days ago, and had seen the first two days of this country concert come and go.

It was on in its third and final day, its final hour, and only then did he choose to strike the way he did and how he did. So you want to see, probably through security cams and the like, his coming and goings, right?

RON HOSKO, LAW ENFORCEMENT LEGAL DEFENSE FUND: Well, I want to see his coming and goings.

But I want to see what he was looking at on the Internet, in his world, through his eyes. What does that look like? What changed so dramatically for someone who was presumably living a normal under the-radar life, as has been depicted so far, to someone driven to this sort of madness?

Did something change two days ago? Did it change a week ago? Is this a relationship issue? Is it a failing relationship based on finances that are not going to sustain him because of a gambling habit? What are the drivers in his life?

And I think you have to look at a longer period of time to see what normal looks like, and then see what changed to lead to this madness that we saw last night.

CAVUTO: You know, he did a lot of damage for one guy, Randy.

And, obviously, he had a lot of weapons, a lot of automatic weapons, a lot of machine gun type devices that could allow him to take out a lot of people in a short amount of time. So, even if authorities were able to close in and knew where he was, by that time, he already had done a lot of damage.

SUTTON: Right. Exactly.

The estimate is somewhere around 20 minutes. And during that 20 minutes, he literally rained down the fires of hell on these unsuspecting, innocent people who were doing nothing more threatening than watching a concert.

He planned this very meticulously, with his field of fire, with the distance that he had between he and his perch and where his field of fire was. He was able to concentrate that fire into a relatively small area that was concentrated with people.

When you think of soft target, this is the soft target. Now, the law enforcement did an outstanding job in identifying where he was and in quickly moving in and creating the breach, which when they went to blow the door off the hinges is when the suspect took the coward's way out and killed himself, rather than face these law enforcement officers, who, by the way, lost a brother today.

CAVUTO: You know, Ron as well, we hear from a lot of those who were witnesses to this and endured this who had friends and loved ones who were shot during this, that it was almost as if he suckered them in, that just when you think the shooting had stopped, maybe he was switching windows or aims or positions, but it would resume.

And so, if they would run one way, he would chase them down another way. What are we to make of all that?

HOSKO: Yes, Neil, it could be as simple as him letting a weapon cool off, because these weapons will heat up.

Think in terms of him shooting a 30-round magazine every 10 seconds. You're going to overuse and damage a weapon, so it's not shootable at a certain point. That point will come quickly if you're shooting on automatic fire.

It could have been he was letting weapons cool while he was firing other weapons. There are magazines made now for some assault-style weapons that will have 100 rounds in it. It sounded like he shooting maybe 30-round magazines.

But you can do a heck of a lot of damage. And it's made worse if he was shooting not so much as a sniper would, because, as Randy said, this is just a mass of lead raining down on a group. This isn't individual shots. It's very hard to control a weapon, even a controllable weapon, on fully automatic fire.

This is just raining lead down on an innocent population. And each piece of lead, if it doesn't hit a person immediately, it will hit the ground and fragment, and multiple people may be hit by those fragments.

So it would be my expectation a lot of these people weren't hit directly, but they were hit by fragments.

CAVUTO: Amazing.

Gentlemen, thank you very, very much.

There are separate reports, by the way, we're trying to confirm here that he had all of these weapons lined up, a couple of dozen, up to 30, as we say, all fully armed and ready to go.

And when the ammunition was gone on one, he simply picked up the other one. We don't know.

This much, we know. A lot of people are dead. A lot of people are injured. And a lot of people are asking questions, how the heck could this have happened?

More reports from Adam Housley after this.

CAVUTO: All right. The more we learn about this attack, the more we can safely conclude that it wasn't just one flash moment of anger.

This was well-planned, well-thought-out.

Adam Housley has been working around the clock on this and piecing some interesting things together.

Hey, Adam.

ADAM HOUSLEY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yes, Neil.

That's one of the things that a lot of people noticed right away, because there were certain parts of this hotel that wouldn't have a straight unobstructed shot down into the crowd. And this room he had since last Thursday clearly did.

And it has a lot of people here believing, at least in the investigative side, that that room was planned some time ahead.

But we have some exclusive video we're going to show you. I'm going to first show you the video -- or the actual look from this ankle. If you go up, you can see the two windows blown out.

From what we now know and are told, it's a two-room bedroom suite. We have some exclusive video. This comes from Dr. Jason Huffman (ph). He's an orthopedic surgeon in Pennsylvania. And Dr. Huffman and I have become friends online.

And he sent me some video. He was actually in that exact same suite one year ago for the exact same concert. He didn't realize it. One of his friends called him and said, hey, look at that video again. It's room 32135, 32135 at the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

And if you see, you can get the idea of how open that view is. You see the video as he walks in. And it's basically a bank of windows that curls around from two different angles, one facing directly east and one facing to the northeast, allowing a shooter in this case to have two distinctly views down on to the people below, the 22,000 people that were below.

You can see that suite, two-room bedroom suite provided that opportunity, unfortunately, for last night's -- or this -- last night's carnage.

Back here live, Neil. Also had a chance to talk with some law enforcement who are telling us about what is going on inside. There's still bodies inside there. They said 12 hours they would be there when the Sheriff gave his press conference, I think two press conferences ago now.

He has given us a number this morning. So that by my watch would be roughly about 10:00 tonight, if it sticks to that time frame. But there's still bodies inside there. There's still an extensive investigative process going on.

One of the military folks that I know that was here still speculating as well that those shots, when you hear those, those don't come generally from a normal clip, meaning that, if that's the case, these guns, how were they obtained and how were those clips obtained?

A lot of questions here unanswered, Neil, as this begins to move forward. Of course, a lot of families unfortunately still finding out the horrific news that they lost a loved one, as, again, the bodies of some of the victims are still inside.

And I will leave you with this. We met a lot of people, a lot of regular people, Neil, over the course of the last 13, 14, 15 hours who dealt with and saw a lot of things.

But not only did the first-responders who were inside here as fans, not here working, ended up saving a lot of lives, but people that had never done anything like that in their life saved a lot of lives.

We met people who took T-shirts and stuffed them into wounds. We met people that did whatever they could, put bodies in cars to drive them away from here. And, unfortunately, some people even carried people that were alive at the time down the street, hoping to get to some emergency personnel, and the person would later pass away, and they would have to leave them there on a table that was being used to sell stuff at this festival.

So, it has been quite a time here in Las Vegas. And the healing process is going to begin here, it's going to be long, it's going to be long difficult, Neil. And at the same time, the investigative process continues with so many questions -- back to you in New York.

CAVUTO: I can't even imagine, Adam, or certainly what you have witnessed in these last nonstop 24 hours, Adam Housley.

How about being in the middle of that when it's going down?

How about being Kodiak Yazzie? He and his girlfriend were 125 feet from the stage when all of this was going down.

Kodiak joins me right now.

How are you holding up, Kodiak?

KODIAK YAZZIE, SURVIVOR: You know, it's been a tough 12 hours here. And it's still to the point where it's just unreal.

You know, hard to believe that it happened, even though we were there and I have been watching on the news all day. It's still hard to sit back and think that that actually happened down there with us.

CAVUTO: I'm sure it's very hard. And if you have any difficulty relaying this or sharing this, sir, please let me know and I will shut up.

But tell me what happened, and where you and you girlfriend were at the time when this first started.

YAZZIE: We were, like I said, about 125 feet or so from the main stage.

At the time of the concert, it was Aldean for the close-out. So, it was down to a single stage and a very large shoulder-to-shoulder sort of a crowd at the venue.

And we were just in one of the open areas that had some of the fake grass and stuff. And we were just standing there. And we were a little bit closer to the west side of the venue facing the stage, which would be closer to the Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas Boulevard area.

And like everybody, we heard those first few pops. And we're thinking, that is very odd. You kind of look around. Is that fireworks? Is there one of the helicopters that was going around? And then the concert kind of had like a little break in the music somewhat.

And then when the next round of the pops started, that's when we looked at the stage and we saw Aldean and all the band members just disperse, scatter, hit the ground, run for cover.

And that was all we needed to know. We grabbed each other and we just ran. And we ran. I could tell where the -- where it was coming from, what direction. And I could kind of tell it was elevated. So, that was the first thing that went in my mind, is somebody is coming from Mandalay Bay shooting this direction.

So what we did is, we circled back around one of the concession stands, bar area sort of thing too. And we just took cover. And at that time, we were able to kind of look and see and kind of face Mandalay Bay. And about halfway up Mandalay Bay, on the glass stuff, you could see some flashing. Like, looked like cameras flashing or something like that.

And so we just stayed down until that round finished. And then, you know, we ran for another cover to exit on the east side of the venue.

And we just kept continuing, continuing to run. And we took shelter around a water truck with about 20, 25 other individuals. There was an off-duty police officer that was helping direct people. So, we all huddled up and just stood behind it and let the next -- after the burst of shots ended, then there was another one and another one. It was several hundred rounds that were going off.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: How long did this all take, Kodiak? I have different reports, a few minutes, 10 minutes, longer. He would stop, then rearm or get another gun.

What happened?

YAZZIE: I would say, in total, it was probably 10 to 12 minutes.

It started I think like 10:00, 10:07. I think -- I saw the report. I was trying to -- I had some other friends at the concert. We weren't directly next to them. But I knew that they were there. So, I was trying to also simultaneous call them to find out where they were at.

But there was no cell phone signal that was connecting or going out. And so we got stuck at the -- next to that water truck for probably a good five minutes, give or take, at that one location just huddled behind it.

And there was, you know, a burst of very quick rapid fire that lasted for, you know, 20 to 30 seconds. then there would be a 10-, 12-second break. Then the bursts would continue again. So, we just stayed. We thought we were protected where we were at. You know, we were huddled up behind it. We went as far east as we could get. That's what our thought was, is to get furthest away from the noise, which would be heading east. So, that's the direction we just ran to.

CAVUTO: Was there -- anyone else there who were kind of barricading themselves with you?

YAZZIE: Yes, there's -- we had behind the initial concession stand, a lot of people were just -- they just stopped.

CAVUTO: Right.

YAZZIE: I don't think they realized where it was coming from or what exactly it was.

I think we had maybe a little bit more inclination. That was my first thought that was going on, that it was coming from above. And so that's why we went behind the concession stand quite quickly. And then you started seeing more and more people start to kind of fall to areas that would be somewhat, you know, out of the line.

And then you saw a lot of the police officers, security guards and stuff that were all taking -- you know, doing the same thing now at that point, too.

CAVUTO: Now, I understand, after all this was done, and you think things have settled down, you took a Lyft back home. You had the composure to do that.

YAZZIE: Yes.

So, we -- by the time we left the water truck area, and there was a pretty big pause in the fire at that time, and there was a -- some sort of a gate or fence that enough people had pushed it down.

And there was a route that looked like it was going to have a blocked wall, that you could walk the perimeter of the wall and kind of protect yourself. So, we made our way going through a couple back little alleys sort of things to eventually Tropicana.

And then we took Tropicana and we just hugged the airport divider wall with the razor wire. We just walked along that or jogged along that for the next mile or so until we got to Maryland Parkway. And that's when we were able to order a Lyft and get home.

CAVUTO: All right. And you're back home in Henderson, Nevada.

How is your girlfriend?

YAZZIE: You know, it's -- I don't think it's fully settled in.

I mean, obviously, we're both very rattled.

CAVUTO: Sure.

YAZZIE: You know, we have had lots of conversations with family members, you know, that sort of thing, just to make sure that, hey, we're OK.

I'm trying to track down the people I knew that were at the event, friends and stuff like that. Fortunately, you know, all the people that I knew that were down there, we all were OK.

You know, everybody was able to get out. But, yes, it's been an experience that, you know, it's -- just you don't think it really happened.

CAVUTO: Amazing.

Kodiak, you had remarkable composure, as did your girlfriend, through all of this. I hand it to you. Obviously, you're going to go through a lot these next few days. That's -- that's an understatement.

But you showed remarkable strength. Be well. Be strong. My best to you and your girlfriend.

YAZZIE: Sounds good. Thank you.

CAVUTO: Incredible. Can you imagine?

All right. So the question that comes up with incidents like that, what are the red flags here? Was there anything that could have teed authorities off to what was going on here?

Former CIA counterterrorism analyst, former NYPD intelligence officer Buck Sexton.

I guess, Buck, that's what they're going to get into right now, what might have been the case here with Stephen Paddock and why did he what he did when he did. It sounds like he planned what he did in pretty -- in great detail. Right?

What do you think?

BUCK SEXTON, FORMER CIA COUNTERTERRORISM ANALYST: Neil, there's the very real possibility that there won't be any security takeaways from this that will be able to be applied to a situation like this in the future to try to prevent a horrific attack like this.

So far, we don't know yet about the legality of all the firearms that he has. We're still trying to figure out exactly where he got them, how he got them. But if he went through the legal processes -- or, rather, if he modified legal firearms, so that he could have a more rapid rate of fire, that's not a trip wire that law enforcement would be able to use necessarily to prevent this.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: And how would they know, right, Buck?

Let's say did have all of this stuff and he was carrying it up to his room or in a car or whatever. We were last in Las Vegas as -- Fox Business there of Fox News for the big presidential debate.

And our camera crews carry lots of stuff on huge dollies and lift and -- and take it back and forth wherever, so it doesn't draw so much as a raised eyebrow.

Now, is that going to change? Should it change?

SEXTON: Neil, I was just in Las Vegas until Saturday, and was staying just down the street from where the event happened.

And seeing the way that people congregate there, and all of the different major venues or the large hotels, as well as the concert venues and other areas as we will get together, it's an impossible security situation when you have an individual like this who takes some precautions to not be detected, who is not somebody who is on law enforcement's radar beforehand, no criminal record.

This is why it's a nightmare scenario. It's incredibly hard for law enforcement to be following all of the different possible plots like this, whether terrorists or in this case it seems like somebody who was a deranged lone gunman.

It's very difficult to catch them all even when there's mistakes that are being made by the perpetrator would-be along the way. So, here, what are you going to do? You going to try and prevent people from carrying luggage into these hotels? Are you going to install metal detectors everywhere?

Neil, I just don't think that we have seen anything so far.

CAVUTO: Yes. No, I think you're dead on here.

And also it just seems a bit ironic that in Las Vegas, where they can watch you closely if you're trying to cheat at cards, it's a whole 'nother matter when it comes to security and someone who might be bringing dangerous stuff up to their room.

There's a lot people that, Bob, you have heard, hey, maybe we need magnetometers in these places, maybe we need to screen people.

I don't know how realistic that is, particularly in a place like Las Vegas. But what do you think?

SEXTON: Well, I know that in the context of after a terrorist attack, which I think there is going to be a whole discussion now as to how we classify this, but I will leave that aside for a moment.

It's obviously a horrific mass shooting with a tremendous amount of casualties. But after a terrorist attack, people will look at some of the possible precautions, like, for example, do we put metal detectors at every train station? Do we put them at every bus station?

CAVUTO: Right. Right.

SEXTON: Are we going to live in a police state?

And given what we have seen so far, Neil, given every detail that we have about this shooter, we would have to take police state measures to try and prevent somebody like this from being able to engage in this kind of attack.

I know that's not, from a security standpoint, a satisfying answer at all, but sometimes a person is just going to be so dedicated and so heinous and evil, that they get through. And this guy obviously got through.

CAVUTO: Yes. Buck, that is well said.

Thank you very much, a former CIA counterterrorism analyst.

SEXTON: Thanks, Neil.

CAVUTO: Former NYPD intelligence officer Buck Sexton.

This might not make sense to you, what I'm about to show you, a moment of silence that was held before the open of trading today. But stocks raced to a record today.

What if I told you not despite this, but maybe because of it, because either we're getting used to this or relief that it wasn't ISIS or that maybe a bit of both? Whatever the case, stocks, one record after another.

We take stock of that and what that says about us after this.

CAVUTO: All right, so much we still don't know about the Las Vegas shooter.

This much, we do from his brother, reports that Stephen Paddock was a multimillionaire, that he got it in real estate.

We will have more after this.

CAVUTO: Brief moment of silence on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in honor of those who lost their lives and others hurt in the Las Vegas attack.

The Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500, Russell 2000 now, through all of this, all-time highs, the Dow up more than 152 points. What's going on here?

Scott Martin of Kingsview Asset Management, travel expert Mark Murphy as well, to look at that.

All right. You know what is interesting about this, Scott? And I have heard it expressed this way. I tried to tease it as such, that some call this relief that it wasn't terror, even though, for those people involved, it certainly was, no matter who the culprit was, and that the cynical view is, we're sadly getting used to this sort of thing, even though something of this magnitude is not the usual thing.

What do you think?

SCOTT MARTIN, KINGSVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT: You know, unfortunately, Neil, these events are happening more often. They're more prolific. It seems like things are just getting more and more desperate for a lot of these events.

And I'll tell you what is happening. The market, like you said, is starting to shrug these things off. As an $18 trillion economy like we have in the U.S., it won't back down to anyone frankly.

And even if you look back -- I think about the terrible attacks on September 11. Yes, the market was closed for a number of days. But you know what is funny, is, the day the market opened on September 17, if actually you bought stocks that day after they had dropped in reaction to the events, you actually made money into the end of the year, because the economy will move forward, things will recover, and consumers will come back again.

CAVUTO: Well, you never know.

I mean, Mark Murphy, one of the things I see is that people probably are reassessing travel, period, or certainly travel to locales like Vegas. It could be a short-lived type of a fear. And I understand that.

But what are you noticing? And what do people do? You always hear conventions that maybe get reshuffled and scheduled or people get antsy. What are you seeing?

MARK MURPHY, TRAVEL EXPERT: Well, number one, Vegas is the convention capital of the world.

CAVUTO: Right.

MURPHY: So, I don't think you're going to see any drop-off in that.

Companies will certainly look at that. But the fact that, up to this point, this is a lone wolf with no ties to any outside organizations that we know of, given that, it's a one-off and it could happen anywhere. And that's unfortunately the world we live in today.

You can get in a car, and something bad can happen. You can get on a plane. You can be in your kitchen and slip and fall. The reality is, for those folks, your heart goes out to them.

But what we found with the American traveler is, they're very resilient. And I think the demographic that goes to Las Vegas is a very resilient demographic as well.

In speaking to some of the folks that send a lot of people to Vegas, right now, they're concentrating on basically responding to what is going on, responding to the customers on the ground. And they're not seeing a string of cancellations or anything like that at this point in time.

So, I think you're going to see Vegas, they get right back into business as usual. And I think that you're going to find that places that are truly dangerous, people will stay away from them. And that's just smart. But, for the most part, it's just a one-off, to be frank.

CAVUTO: Yes. You know, people talk, Scott -- and you have reminded me about this -- during times like this, tragic as they are, we're just reminded here that those in the industry tend to sell off, stocks in those -- sell off people get surer footing, less nervous.

But it's little relief to those in Vegas.

MARTIN: Right.

CAVUTO: But I'm wondering whether it, longer-term -- and I will leave you this, Scott -- changes people's investment outlook, whether they just start getting nervous or, to your earlier point, sadly, we're kind of getting used to it. This is a worldwide phenomenon.

MARTIN: Yes, it's a shame, isn't it?

I mean, it just seem like these events become more commonplace. And that's why you have to be confident in your long-term asset allocation, because things do come back.

But don't forget, too, Neil, to put maybe a slight positive spin on this, for every attack like this, for every terrorist that we have out there, there's hundreds that get foiled around the world.

CAVUTO: You're exactly right.

MARTIN: So our intelligence -- our efforts are getting better with terrible events like these.

CAVUTO: Yes.

I should also point out that Conde Nast and some other groups -- and this might be something for you, Mark -- have been talking about how U.S. metropolitan areas are ripe for this sort of thing, the copycat sort of stuff.

It's overstating it, I think. But there is a worldwide concern. How do you tell your customers, the people you advise, bring it down a notch?

MURPHY: Well, in terms of just -- in terms of just getting out to different locales, you know, you have seen it all over Europe, you have seen it in Asia, you have seen it in the U.S.

The reality on the -- if you're here on the ground in the U.S., things happen right here in our backyard. If you go to Chicago, we talk about Chicago, what is happening in Chicago. Things are constantly happening.

That is just the nature of the beast. And I go to Chicago. It's my hometown. I don't worry about it. And I think that that's how most travelers are viewing any incidents like this, unless there's a pattern. And then it's a whole new ball game.

CAVUTO: Yes. Then it could be.

Gentlemen, thank you very, very much.

Meanwhile, after this Las Vegas incident, the suspect shooting from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay. And, again, a lot of people are saying, he didn't even have to be a good marksman. He had the vantage point, that even a mediocre one could do quite well. History proves that again and again.

CAVUTO: All right, the terror in Las Vegas coming from the 32nd floor. It did not come from the ground.

And this is a pattern in history, sadly, that has been repeated. And it can make a brilliant sniper of someone who isn't necessarily a brilliant sniper, someone who isn't necessarily like my next guest, former Army Ranger sniper Nick Irving.

Nick, thank you so much for coming.

I was thinking of you and thinking of others who didn't necessarily fashion themselves or even the people who examine them as great marksmen, but it looks like Lee Harvey Oswald was, perched where he was, the Texas School Depository, and others who shot people from high points, like in Texas back in the 1960s.

So, I guess what I'm asking you is, do those type of shooters, who are in a position where they have ample height, have an advantage that can make up for not necessarily being someone like you?

SGT. NICK IRVING, FORMER U.S. ARMY RANGER SNIPER: Oh, yes, definitely.

But before I get to that, I would definitely like to say, we need to, as America, take a moment to realize the point in time we're in right now. Less than 24 hours ago, we were all focused on one particular thing, and it started to divide our nation.

This is bringing us together, as sad as it is. But we need to start realizing who we are as a people. We're as one. Not one single person did not help anybody else during that entire situation. Let's focus on that.

Secondly, you don't have to be a great marksman to achieve what he did. Of course not. He was using a tactic, what we use in the military, called depth-delayed fire.

It's almost impossible to defend against, and especially for someone who has never been shot at before and not used to hearing those supersonic or hypersonic cracks going through the air, and thinking there's two gunmen.

The position he was in allowed a sound echoing or a sound dispersion that allowed it to sound like two shooters. And people are not necessarily able to comprehend what is going on at that moment.

But it was a coward move. It takes no tactic whatsoever. And bless those who lost their lives and the ones who helped save, and especially the SWAT team that breached the door.

I know some really, really tough men that I like to look at in my life. And I don't look at myself as one of them, but I know some tough men who not go into that room on a breach with a known machine gunner inside there.

So, hats off to those guys. What they carried in those trousers was something not made on the periodic table.

CAVUTO: Sergeant, I was thinking you, hearkening back to the University of Texas tower shooting, where the assailant was striking students below and professors, again, with the advantage of height, Lee Harvey Oswald shooting JFK with the advantage of height.

They made changes at some schools as a result of that shooting. They made changes at with presidents and how they get around and are sheltered in cities and avoiding open motorcades after that shooting.

What do you think changes here or can? It doesn't strike me as realistic right now, Nick, to dramatically change what we do, if you have to start using magnetometers in hotels and casinos, if you have to start checking out guests for a longer time entering and leaving these places. What do you do?

IRVING: There's nothing you really can do.

We're not going to, I guess, discourage or tell hotels to stop opening up their top floors for guests. And carrying large luggage or carrying weapons into a hotel is nothing new. I have done it in the military attending different shooting schools around the country.

It's nothing new. It's something that it's almost impossible to defend against. We live in a day and age right now where terror or anything can - - of that nature can happen anywhere at any time.

Where I'm in a position where there's a person that I don't know in a room, or his mind-set, it can happen there at any point in time. There's no way to really defend against that.

CAVUTO: You're right. You're right.

And I'm glad you mentioned what happened today and all the good deeds where people were oblivious to party or passions and just helping out their fellow man.

Thank you, Nick, very, very much, Nick Irving, the former U.S. Army Ranger sniper.

IRVING: Thank you.

CAVUTO: And doesn't Carolyn Goodman know all of that, the Las Vegas mayor, who probably wasn't all that surprised when she saw five-hour-long lines, people gathering to donate blood to help those injured in these attacks.

The good mayor joins us on the phone now.

Mayor, how is it going there right now today?

CAROLYN GOODMAN, MAYOR OF LAS VEGAS: I think you have done the right thing by talking about this.

We have such a giving and loving community, and are so shell-shocked by this act of insanity of this crazed man that did this to so many families. It's just incredible.

Our blood -- with so many people that are lined up to give blood, we don't have enough blood trucks. And, of course, you know there has to be screening. There's so many issues with it that we're just trying to call on neighboring counties and hopefully we're going to move and have the Red Cross and our united blood services reaching out to help, because people are getting annoyed that they can't give.

They want to help so desperately. And that's a sign of a loving and gracious community that is just so horrified by the insanity of this. It's just -- it's sickening.

CAVUTO: But it is a reminder of something beautiful. You merely mentioned that in a press briefing earlier, along with some of your colleagues, and the lines started forming, first a half-hour, then an hour, then two hours, then five hours the last reading.

GOODMAN: Yes.

CAVUTO: Area residents of all political stripes, oblivious to that, just knowing that fellow Nevadans were hurting and needed help.

And, you know, it just reminds you the inherent decency of man and women when something horrific like this happens. Something inspiring does as well.

GOODMAN: You know, and the president made really terrific remarks I thought.

He called me personally on my cell phone to say he's coming out here. The question is whether today or Tuesday or Wednesday.

CAVUTO: Right.

GOODMAN: But, you know, the horror of one person doing this. There were 22,000 people at a country western festival that had been going for three days. And, of course, it was an outdoor festival.

And so to keep people and be able to make sure you can check their wristband that they, in fact, had bought a ticket, belonged there, and weren't some crazed individual, of course, we had a metro law enforcement very strong presence out there already.

CAVUTO: Oh, no, you were everywhere.

And we're looking at a live view of the stage now where all of this went down last night.

But, Mayor, do you know or have you learned anything more about Stephen Paddock, and about why he did what he did, how he planned it, plotted it? He had arrived there last Thursday, saved, and organized this for maximum effect just last night.

What do we know? Anything?

GOODMAN: Well, the only thing I know, of course, is what's been reported.

And, of course, Fox has done a great job talking about this crazed man's father, which I didn't know about.

CAVUTO: Right, that he was on the most wanted list and all that. Yes.

GOODMAN: But I did call our sheriff to -- yes, validate it.

And don't know the mental condition of this killer. But the reality is, you know, you have to look at the higher things in life. And we're an entertainment capital. And we're just the greatest city of just relaxation, have a good time, be entertained, and yet be wise and be careful.

And just to know that there are people out there that are so evil-minded. But we haven't got that. And the sheriff did assure us that they're continuing the investigation. They have gone to the killer's home to get all of the materials, to see if there's anything there.

But all of our visitors come with bags. And I understand he had two roll bags, which most of us don't like to carry things anything. So he rolled in his bags.

CAVUTO: Right.

GOODMAN: And, you know, is the next spot going to be that custodial staff, in keeping hotel rooms clean, go around and snoop in baggage? I don't think so.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: You would be against that?

GOODMAN: Well, at this point, I have not -- I would have been for it two days ago, I can assure you of that.

CAVUTO: No, I hear you. I hear you. Yes.

GOODMAN: But maybe they should have some type of technology, a wand or something, that they don't have to invade somebody's private belongings. But they can run it over what is in there.

CAVUTO: I see.

GOODMAN: And that, in fact, in this day and age, might have helped.

I mean, I think if we have...

CAVUTO: Mayor Goodman...

GOODMAN: Yes.

CAVUTO: I'm sorry to jump on you like that, ma'am.

We will have more after this.

CAVUTO: All right, the flag outside the White House at half-staff. All flags urged to be that way by tomorrow.

John Roberts at the White House with more -- John,.

JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Neil, good afternoon.

The president said it was a sad day. And, indeed, it is here at the White House and all across America. Sarah Huckabee Sanders visibly emotional today as she took the podium in the Briefing Room, her voice cracking as she read off some of the acts of heroism that some folks who were at that concert last night carried out in order to protect other people.

The president ordering, as you said, the flags to half-staff here at the White House. Also, earlier this afternoon, in the Rose Garden, he and the first lady, Melania Trump, coming out for a moment of silence.

That was at about quarter to 3:00 in the afternoon. The president all during the day talking about condolences for the victims, consoling the victims, the survivors, friends and family of those who died, soothing an anxious nation, and really acting as the leader that a lot of people reached out to him to be.

The president will be heading to Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with the mayor, to meet with some families, to talk with folks there as well.

Tomorrow, he's going to Puerto Rico. One of the people he's going to meet with, the mayor of San Juan. The president and the mayor traded some barbs back and forth of criticism over the last few days, Neil, so that will be an interesting meeting -- back to you.

CAVUTO: All right, John Roberts, thank you very, very much.

Again, just want to end on some of the notes about that long blood line in Las Vegas. It is a reminder, as I said at the outset, that, as horrific as this was, people will gladly stand on a line of better than five hours' long, Republicans, Democrats, conservatives, liberals.

They are concerned about their fellow man and woman. They want to help. They will give blood. They are.

That will do it.



