Hillary Clinton embarks on her blame game book tour

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Hello everybody, I'm Jesse Watters along with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Juan Williams, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld. It's 9 o'clock in New York City and this is "The Five."

Did you know Hillary Clinton has a new book out? The failed presidential candidate is embarking on a massive promotional campaign for her memoir of the 2016 election. Where she is again blaming everything from James Comey, to the Russians, to sexism for her loss and she is again condemning the so-called deplorables for President Trump's triumphs.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: He was willing to play. Let's not forget, Islamaphobic politics, homophobic politics. Homophobic politics, sexist politics. I mean, he hit every single area of resentment and grievance that people were feeling and his racism, which was endemic to his campaign, wasn't subtle at all.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: He is also refusing to accept the blame for being on the wrong end of the biggest political upset in decades.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MATT LAUER, NBC NEWS: When it comes to the self-inflicted wounds, when you look at the list of them, and you go through them in the book, did you make enough mistakes yourself to lose the election without any of the other things you talk about?

CLINTON: Well, I will say, no Matt. I don't think that will surprise you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: All right. So, Kimberly, remember when President Obama said Hillary, you are likable enough.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: Uh-hm.

WATTERS: Apparently he was wrong about that too.

GUILFOYLE: Don't make me feel sorry for her for five seconds.

WATTERS: I kind of do.

GUILFOYLE: But here's what's interesting, she's actually doing a better job of promoting this book and being far more fascinating and interesting than she ever was as a presidential candidate.

WATTERS: It's a good point.

GUILFOYLE: Certainly God bless because she was the first female to run like she did, the whole deal. I give her credit and props for that. But now it's all of a sudden Hillary actually is somebody that everyone is talking about, the contents of the book. Because she is being pretty forthright and pretty transparent talking about everything and all the reasons why and how the whole like, you know, kill list of everybody that's wronged her or poorly advised her, everyone, you know, who is responsible, the 32 reasons why she lost.

WATTERS: That is right.

GUILFOYLE: The election. But, you know, obviously she's mad and like broke up with Matt Lauer, I don't know. There is no love lost there.

WATTERS: That is true. They had such a good thing going. Juan, I kind of -- I feel like she's not in touch with reality, Hillary Clinton and I feel bad for but that's probably why she lost the election.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Why do you think she's not in touch with reality?

WATTERS: I mean, because she is blaming everything under the sun for her lost except her own performance.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think her performance as part of it I really still think that there wasn't a great campaign and she wasn't a great candidate.

GUILFOYLE: Uh-hm.

WILLIAMS: But that's not to say that is the reason she lost. I mean, she is in the book and in the interviews that she's been doing, she's been quite specific about the impact of Comey's decision just days before the election to restart this investigation, specific, its impact on women voters in Philadelphia suburbs. And, you know, she's not making up the numbers, those are analytics done by other people that show, she took a steep drop once Comey came back and introduced the idea that, you know, this investigation, this email stuff, is never going to stop.

WATTERS: She did put the emails on a private server. So, ultimately --

WILLIAMS: You know what, I just, you know, the counter of this, interestingly from your perspective Jesse is that it was us, that FOX and FOX Business who focused so heavily on the emails. But guess what, you know, it wasn't the swing voters and it wasn't the Democrats won over to Trump. I mean, so, I don't know that you can blame it but she feels like there was unnecessary attention to what otherwise would have been a small topic.

WATTERS: Yes. Anyway, Dana --

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Yes.

WATTERS: How would you like to respond to Juan Williams?

GUILFOYLE: It transition.

PERINO: Well, it made me think of something about an anecdote that I remember that Donna Brazile told about Philadelphia suburban women in the year 2000. So, it's neck and neck, Gore and Bush. And Gore can't just pull ahead of President Bush in that area and they think, well, that could be a real problem for us because Pennsylvania was one of the possible states that President Bush didn't end up winning.

But when they do the focus group a week before the election they ask the basic question, who would you rather go to prom with, George W. Bush or Al Gore? And to a person there like, George W. Bush because I would have a lot more fun and it would be great and she said that that's when she thought that there would probably lose. And it was that likability factor. So, it does really get back to that.

And Mark Steyn on Tucker Carlson's show just had I thought, it was a really good point, that the media did cover the email story, partly because they were forced into it. But "The New York Times" did break the story. And also, she is so predictable and President Trump was not. And that human nature is to go and look for something that is new and interesting and so President Trump benefited from that.

The other thing she doesn't do in this book at all is admit that just a small bit of effort in Wisconsin and Michigan and, what's the other one?

WATTERS: Pennsylvania.

PERINO: Pennsylvania. That that could have actually turn things around for her. But certainly in Wisconsin.

GUILFOYLE: Yes. Don't you think? I mean, that was a pivot.

PERINO: She was asked, like, should you have gone to Wisconsin, because, oh, we campaigned there, she sent Tim Kane and her husband there. That is not the same.

WATTERS: Yes. Tim Kaine definitely doesn't drive the vote. Greg.

PERINO: Filling the dog house again.

WATTERS: When you see Hillary out there, and she's doing a great job promoting this book, it kind of reminds everybody, I believe, why they didn't want her as president, because she is not a leader.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: No one has made more off losing than weight watchers. I mean, she beat weight watchers, the Washington generals, you name it, the cubs. She's like the back of an old stamp, she's better and she can't get the job done.

WATTERS: Oh! I can't be nice.

GUILFOYLE: Still sticky though?

GUTFELD: Yes. I can't be nice to her after hearing what you just did. You know, the thing that she just said, she just did the deplorables all over again.

WATTERS: She doubled down.

GUTFELD: She just dismissed an entire group of people as a racist, Islamaphobic, Islamaphobic. Her slogan should go from, I'm with her to I'm withered. Because she pastor sale date. You know, in her book tour is essentially saying, this is what you get, more of May. It is like, this is your punishment because you didn't vote for me, I am going to your town. Maybe she will go to Wisconsin and she can sell books there now, so go to Wisconsin. She's like a reverse ice cream truck. You know what? Nobody is running out to chase her, they are all climbing behind the windows and they staring at the blinders, is she gone? I just find it very depressing and sad.

GUILFOYLE: She's not tired of herself. Like, that's the thing. She is like, listen, I have got something else to tell you and another reason why.

GUTFELD: I don't know. It is like -- I kind of like, hey, this is kind of interesting but after listening to that weird, stilted, manufactured in front of a back weird background of her unloading this litany of like, race card, Islamaphobic card, homophobic, you know, who needs it? Who needs it?

PERINO: Right.

GUILFOYLE: This is not good for the country, this is why she lost, shut up and go away.

WILLIAMS: Wait a second. So in other words, if she calls out Trump and says Trump played -- she said it was kind of interesting. I mean, she said, no other Republican, he was the leading Republican because other Republicans would not play the race card, wouldn't go after the Mexicans and homophobic and Islamaphobic. If you were saying, oh no, that didn't happen, she shouldn't mention it.

GUTFELD: Yes. She can't come up with one example of homophobia. The guy was for gay marriage before Obama was. But you know who she is, she exactly like Michael Scott of the office. Remember Michael Scott, oblivious to the flaws that are on display for everybody when he walked through the office, he thinks he's got it made in everybody is going, oh, my God, he is so resistible. She is so resistible but she has got -- her entire life is a blind spot. The man she chose in her life from Bill Clinton to keeping Wiener around, her friend. I mean, these are massive mistakes that she refused to acknowledge. When you see it like this, you go like, again, go away.

WATTERS: I guess that makes Tim Keynes --

GUTFELD: Yes. Nicely done.

GUILFOYLE: She wrote his career too, to be honest. Unless he's like back up for Monica.

WATTERS: I want to get Kimberly's reaction because Hillary is at it again on CNN saying, this is about the inauguration.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLINTON: Right in the book about how really strange it was to sit there and to listen to the kind of speech that was so divisive, the rhetoric was hot, I call it a cry from the white nationalist got. Instead of taking the moment to say, you know what, I want to reach out and be the President for everybody, you know, he didn't win the popular vote, he squeaked through the Electoral College. He had a chance to really begin to fill the role and that didn't happen that day.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: So, Kimberly, she's not trying to unite the country obviously, she is still trying to divide by saying that Trump is a white nationalist and he is playing on white nationalist fears. That's not usually what someone does when they lose a presidential election. They kind of achieve an older statements status, she's not achieving that.

GUILFOYLE: Well, it's pretty unprecedented. We've never seen anybody else behave in this fashion, have you?

WATTERS: Never. Never.

GUILFOYLE: No, you have not. You didn't see 41 when he lost, behave in this way. So, it really just tells you --

WATTERS: Al Gore behaved like this.

GUILFOYLE: No. I mean, it is a little climate freak --

GUTFELD: This is the first. This is the first.

GUILFOYLE: But it's true. But it's very bad. If anybody is deplorable it's her behavior and conduct. I really think so. I don't think that it's setting a good example. She should be dignified and say, okay, it did not work out, I tried very hard and I don't know if she think she's ingratiating herself to people by being divisive like this and actually just really perpetuating a false narrative by trying to say that the President is a white nationalist.

I mean, we were all there for that. You know, we were there for his inaugural address and, you know, I didn't hear it like that. And I just think it's too much of a far stretch, she loses credibility by trying to tell us what to think and change actually the narrative.

WILLIAMS: You know what hurts me is, I think a lot of people did hear that, Kimberly. And so, it's not just Mrs. Clinton. When you talk about her being blind, I wonder, you know, if you could almost say it in reverse that gosh, you know, somehow Donald Trump said some pretty incendiary things and some people might say, well, that's the great disruptor and we wanted change. I think lots of people wanted change but to just turn away and pretend, oh, you know, race, distaste, you know, playing on resentments and grievances wasn't part of it, to me that is the blindness too.

GUTFELD: No, I think what he was saying, make America great again, she was talking about all of America and she chose to chop it up into pieces. He only means white America. He doesn't mean you, this is a guy that worked in New York for years, he worked with every kind of person. He doesn't care about who you sleep with or what you look like, only if you can help him.

GUILFOYLE: Unless you are in his pageants.

GUTFELD: But you know what, she wanted to be the first. And she is the first, she is the first presidential candidate to lose an election and whine-all, a blame-all.

WATTERS: Oh my God!

GUTFELD: Ford didn't do it. Dukakis didn't do it. Nobody knows -- she is a historical first. Congratulations!

GUILFOYLE: I love the whine-all.

GUTFELD: Whine-all or a blame-all.

WATTERS: All right. Coming up. President Trump having dinner with top leaders. We're going to get the inside stories. Stay ahead.

PERINO: Last week, President Trump surprised many observers when he made a major spending deal with top Democratic Congressional leaders, Nancy Pelosi in the House and Chuck Schumer in the Senate. Tonight, Mr. Trump dined with Chuck and Nancy, his new friends, as the President refers to Schumer and Pelosi.

For details on what happened, we get to bring in Greg's best friend, FOX News chief national correspondent Ed Henry.

GUTFELD: Make it quick.

(LAUGHTER)

PERINO: Ed?

ED HENRY, FOX NEWS: Make it quick. I'm looking forward to dinner with Greg very soon in New York but tonight at the White House --

GUTFELD: Never happens.

HENRY: Dinner with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, it will happen. This just broke out moments ago, Dana. The President having dinner with the Democratic leaders, an official here tells me it ended a couple moments ago, they are calling it a constructive working dinner, you would expect them to say that after a dinner like this, two interesting points though worth highlighting.

Juan, what they actually discussed, an official tells me they talked about tax reform, DACA and trying to find a law to quantify all of that. And border security, that's an important point for the President because he wants Republicans on the hill and nobody is pushing still for the wall and more border security in addition to DACA and in trade and infrastructure, other priorities of the President.

Second point to make is that also attending in addition to the President and these Democratic leaders, Gary Cohen and General John Kelly, of course chief economic advisor and the White House chief-of-staff. That suggests the President was bringing some top officials to try and get some business done. Earlier today, the President had some rank-and-file Democratic and Republican lawmakers in, one of them, Josh Gottheimer is the co-chair of the problem solvers caucus.

He says that the President privately and you see the meeting there, told these lawmakers that he had tried it one way early in his administration working only with Republicans for the most part. And now it's going to try something new, reaching across the aisle. And the President said, you know, when reporters pressed him about Republicans being skeptical about these meetings with Democrats, that they shouldn't worry. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I'm a conservative and I will tell you, I'm not skeptical and I think that if we can do things in a bipartisan manner, that will be great. It might not work out, in which case we will try and do it without.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HENRY: Now, the President went on to say that he's hoping to get a bipartisan tax reform deal. He said that could include major tax cuts for the middle class and for corporations but said, he would be willing to increase taxes on the rich, something that may have been a bit of a surprise, although tonight White House officials are scrambling to sort of clarify that the President doesn't want to increase taxes for the rich, he may want to close some loopholes that will effectively raise taxes on the rich but he doesn't want to raise rates on the rich. So, there is a lot of detail still to be worked out -- Dana.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: All right. Thank you, Ed. And we will make sure to make reservations for you and Greg the next time you're in town.

GUTFELD: It's over.

PERINO: I don't know where you want to take him downtown.

GUTFELD: Nowhere.

PERINO: I'm for this. Having a bipartisan meeting and in fact that's really the only way to get things done. President Obama didn't have to do it because he had such big majorities although he pushed through ObamaCare and then we all know how that turned out. And late in his presidency, President Obama tried to do some dinners with some of the Republicans and it was just really frankly too late. So, I think this is actually pretty constructive as President Trump said, Kimberly. Might not work out, but at least you have to try.

And Josh Gottheimer is part of something called the Problem Solvers Caucus which is well-named and Jesse loves it.

GUILFOYLE: I love it. Well, and so, I think this is a good approach. It doesn't bother me at all, doesn't make, you know, me feel like insecure as, you know, GOP. I say, okay, this is somebody who's used to doing business and when you want to sit down and get a deal done. You know, okay, let's go get together, see what we can find some common, you know, points of interest, and agreement, and go through exactly what our plan is and see what we can concur.

And then if there are things we disagree about, and then we can go over that and try to negotiate it. I think this is a smart approach. He hasn't been able to get his own party to do what he's asked them to do. He's kind of got no choice at this point to try to reach across the table to get a few of the votes that he needs. And it's also boxing the Democrats and from a strategy perspective because, they can't say that he wasn't trying to be bipartisan, he wasn't trying to be reasonable or listen to their interests or their concerns. From their constituents, because if you want to make America great and not just Republican Americans, you reach across the aisle.

PERINO: And Jesse, it does strengthen the hand of some of the Republicans in the House and the Senate who were not part of like, the Freedom Caucus group because it basically says, President Trump is willing to make a deal so you are not going to get your hard-line point of view.

WATTERS: It's true. I just think he is dining with the Democrats because they make a better dinner guest. I mean, Chuck, Nancy over Mitch and Paul? I mean, Trump likes Nancy, she's glamorous, she's funny. He has a lot in common with Chuck, they're from New York. You know, I think maybe that's one the reasons. I think most Americans can see why he's doing this but in all seriousness, he is doing this because he couldn't govern with partisan majorities in the House.

Republicans in the House and Senate, they shouldn't be upset by this. They gave birth to this. If they had passed repeal and replace, he would have been governing with partisan majorities, they would have been already on by late July to tax reform. And that would have been fine but he pivoted out of it and he's now going to be like the prime minister where you try to forge these kinds of bipartisan governing coalitions and see if that works. Now, the media is not used to this because it hasn't been done for quite some time. Bush 41 reached across the aisle, Bill Clinton triangulated, Reagan always hang out --

PERINO: Forty three absolutely did it. That's how you got tax cuts and no child left behind was because of work with Democrats.

WATTERS: And look at all the tax reform packages, Bush tax cuts, Reagan tax cuts, all bipartisan. DACA is going to need bipartisan support. Infrastructure is going to need bipartisan support. So, it is going to be funny when the media has direct these headlines like, you know, three months ago Trump was Hitler. Now the Democrats are having dinner with Hitler. What are they going to say? We will find out.

PERINO: What do you think, Greg?

GUTFELD: I don't know. I disagree with Jesse. Dinner with Pelosi and Schumer, it's amazing that Donald -- I mean, Donald Trump doesn't drink, for that dinner I would have to be wasted. I would start drinking at noon. It is like having dinner with those who would be like being trapped between two TVs, one with a commercial cars for kids and the other one with a commercial cars for kids.

(LAUGHTER)

They are both just playing at the same time.

PERINO: It would be fun. They have great --

GUTFELD: You know, this could go on a couple of directions.

PERINO: Uh-hm.

GUTFELD: It could go like you say, you know, a compromise and ends in results. Or it could go a lot like Arnold Schwarzenegger in California where this was a guy who was elected to clean up the mess in Sacramento and the mess cleaned him up.

WATTERS: Oh, oh!

GUTFELD: He got swallowed by the mess. He couldn't change the political culture. They had this huge tactic --

GUILFOYLE: He thought he could.

GUTFELD: Yes. The gridlock, these budgetary crisis, they couldn't pass anything because they need two-thirds for a budget.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: And I mean, what you could end up having is a fairly liberal Republican.

PERINO: Juan, we've heard about Republican perspective but what are the Democrats think of this new outreach?

WILLIAMS: I mean, the question is what do Democratic politicians and obviously a Pelosi and Schumer there, they are willing to engage. If you are asking about the Democratic base, I think they would only go so far. And remember, if you're looking at the agenda, you're talking about things like tax cuts, and I think they have a different idea of a tax cut, you heard Ed Henry talking about, maybe raising taxes, finding a way to raise taxes on the rich, dissatisfy the Democrats.

But then you start looking at issues like immigration, the wall and the like. And then I don't see that Democrats are able to work with him.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: But what strikes me about this is to get back to the Republican side of it. Because to me, Trump is more popular than any other Republican at this moment. And his numbers aren't great but he is more popular than McConnell, more popular than Ryan and talk radio, conservative talk radio is playing Trump song, beating up on the congressman, blaming them for the fact that there has been no legislative accomplishment so far.

So, the question is, is Trump now further separating himself from McConnell and Ryan and may be, is there a third party in America's future?

WATTERS: No.

WILLIAMS: I never thought it possible but withdrawn.

PERINO: But because of what you're saying, you could also end up with Greg's possible Republicans as well.

GUILFOYLE: Liberal Republicans.

PERINO: Yes. So, we will see how it goes. Ahead, some celebrities got political, imagine that. And a telethon from hurricane victim. That report is next.

GUTFELD: So, stars came out to raise money for hurricane relief and if you of course brought their opinions on climate change, which is great. I always go to musical artists for my science. Right, Stevie?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEVIE WONDER: Anyone who believes that there is no such thing as global warming must be blind or unintelligent. Lord, please save us all.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Save us all indeed. So, if you disagree with him, you are either blind or dumb. Okay. Anyway, that is not divisive at all. But I know what you're thinking, what does Beyonce got to say?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BEYONCE: The effects of climate change are playing out around the world every day. Just this past week, we've seen devastation from a monsoon in India, an 8.1 earthquake in Mexico and multiple catastrophic hurricanes. Irma alone has left a trail of death and destruction from the Caribbean to Florida to the Southern United States. We have to be prepared for what comes next.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: So, there you have it: climate change caused the earthquake in Mexico.

So, does this political stuff and a telethon bug you? Maybe, but it really shouldn't given that they raised 44 million bucks. Listening to a few misguided sentiments from naive millionaires seems a bargain. And yes, calling viewers dumb is pretty arrogant. I guess stars know that being in a telethon creates a shield that allows you to lecture safely from the perch of sanctimony.

But still, if they want to wag a finger, it's still 44 million bucks, that's a mountain of dough. So, I can think one night of chiding by people whose toughest choices in life or whether they fly farther or just take a yacht. So, regardless of politics, everyone should do their part, we've all 21 given and we have asked others to do so and many have pitched in, including Sister Margaret chainsaw.

(CHAINSAW NOISES)

It looks like a horror film, but she lent a hand and a chainsaw and without pummeling the public with their politics. That's what I call a good habit.

PERINO: Ha, ha. Pretty clever.

GUILFOYLE: Clever little play on words.

GUTFELD: It was a terrible play on words. The beautiful little interview that Sandra Smith did with Sister Margaret from Miami who found this chainsaw in the school where she worked.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The chainsaw was sitting in the closet at the school, it wasn't helping anybody so I went in, pulled it out and just did what I could to clear that road and to help other people out. People were driving by taking pictures and telling me thank you and as I was doing it I was just praying for other people, people that lost their homes and everything, they really had it bad.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Dana, I don't think I would be doing that because I would know how to turn on the chainsaw.

PERINO: She seemed to really know how to handle that, I'm curious about her upbringing. I don't think it's easy.

GUTFELD: That has is a heavy --

PERINO: Given what the Democrats did to President Trump cabinet nominees for judiciary, I would suggest that they consider somebody like this, a dogma obviously strongly lives in her because she got out there to help people. Can I say something about the celebrity's?

GUTFELD: Yes!

PERINO: Okay, if everybody were to admit that we have a problem with global warming, meaning that humans are exacerbating it, what then, what are they willing to do? Where is that advocacy because they never get beyond just shaming people and not changing their own behavior?

GUTFELD: Right. They are not going to give up the blame.

PERINO: They won't have to. Rich people are not going to have to do it.

WATTERS: They all flew private jets to get to the telephone.

GUTFELD: Yeah, by the way if you think about J.J. Watt, he raised.

WATTERS: 30 million.

GUTFELD: Without the carbon footprint of the concert. Having said that, I can't complain Juan, because you raised 44 million bucks, I will take whatever you say, right?

WILLIAMS: Yes, by the way I would love to see you in a hat. I think it would be so cute. I will hug you.

GUILFOYLE: You have a little bit of a weird man crush on him, I've noticed.

WILLIAMS: On him?

WATTERS: What about me, Juan?

(LAUGHTER)

WILLIAMS: Oh, my god. Anyway, what I was trying to say before was I think when I watched these folks I just am grateful for what they did, as you point out, it's a lot of money and they did it in an hour, it was like all day labor day. I will say that when you hear Stevie Wonder, when you hear Beyonce say this, I don't think they know what they're talking about, I think they are basically just saying what they think -- there seems to be a lot of crazy stuff going on the weather. When I hear Scott Pruitt say it's insensitive, darling, and insensitive to bring up climate change, I'm thinking wow, are you trying to avoid reality? You are not willing to have a discussion and you are afraid of it and you are in charge of things like --

PERINO: I think that is unfair.

GUTFELD: He just had a debate!

PERINO: I think when he said that he was talking about in the immediate aftermath while people are still needing rescue.

WILLIAMS: He saying let's not talk about it. In other words, at the moment when there should be a heightened public awareness to this issue he is saying shut it down.

PERINO: No. At that very moment when people were being rescued it wasn't the right time. He has also called for a red team exercise that no one else was willing to do.

WILLIAMS: Wait a second, we have a nun out there, so many people raising money, rescuing people, didn't stop a rescue to have a discussion.

GUTFELD: Look, leave the nun out of this.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: Kimberly?

GUILFOYLE: Listen. Having been educated and partially raised by nuns in the sisters of mercy for over a decade, god bless them. None do it better. That is the perfect example. That is America at its best and we can have all the discussion we want.

GUTFELD: Last word Jesse.

WATTERS: Did Beyonce say that global warming causes earthquakes? Did I hear that correctly?

GUILFOYLE: Traumatic reply. Yes.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: Just want to make sure everybody understands that.

PERINO: That flexing tectonic and global warming out of the same thing. Wait until you see my one more thing about the telethon.

GUTFELD: There you go. When we return allegations that former FBI Director James Comey committed a crime, stay with us.

GUILFOYLE: Yesterday's White House Press Secretary Sara Huckabee Sanders made headlines when she suggested the Justice Department should consider prosecuting former FBI Director James Comey. Today she enlisted her potential breaches of the law.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, DEPUTY WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The memos that Comey leaked were created on FBI computer while he was the Director. He claims they were private property but they clearly follow the protocol of an official FBI document. Licking FBI memos on a sensitive case regardless of classification, violates federal law including the privacy act, FBI employment agreement and non-disclosure agreement all personnel must sign.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Hillary Clinton isn't happy with Mr. Comey.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLINTON: He was fired for the wrong reasons. He should not have been fired for Russia. He should have been disciplined whether or not fired, that is not for me to say but he should have been disciplined for the way that he behaved on the email investigation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Ok so Dana, besides the fact that we were commenting during the break about she looks good. She is still sporting a frown about Comey.

PERINO: Everyone is mad about Comey. I think the White House actually has a real benefit by saying earlier today Sarah Huckabee Sanders said this is not the President's role. This is the Justice Department's role. I think you could stop there. They have surrogates or they have ways, outside counsel to be able to comment on those types of things. I think if all those points have been made contemporaneously with the firing, it would hold more water. Right now I think it looks thin because it's in reaction to the Bannon interview and she is being asked about it in the White House Press briefing room. They have somewhat of good stuff going on at the White House right now that I think there's ways to not talk about it. He doesn't always work in your favor. For example, just last week the Justice Department after years of investigation has come the conclusion under the Trump administration that Lois Lerner was not culpable. There wasn't evidence to bring any case against her. So I think keep it out of the White House and let outside counsel handle it.

GUILFOYLE: Hillary is still very passionate about what happened and seems quite upset with James Comey. Deservedly so. Both sides not happy with him but it's interesting to me that the Democrats don't want to say okay, that was the right thing for President Trump to do.

GUTFELD: Don't trust tall people. Right, Dana?

PERINO: Absolutely.

GUTFELD: Comey is very tall. They see things differently. I don't know what he is doing up there. When Comey's letter came out, I said on this show, it was far more destructive than saying he would prosecute her over the emails, because he basically said she was irresponsible, incompetent and possibly dangerous because -- and then he says but we are not going to do anything about it. I kind of have to defend her at this point, even after she drives me crazy. What Sanders said is we should certainly look, there are two outs in there. "Look" doesn't mean "act." it's like a movie on Cinemax. I could look at that. Check the ratings. Who's in it?

GUILFOYLE: It is "love actually" marathon weekend.

GUTFELD: I wouldn't miss that for the world.

GUILFOYLE: All right Jesse, what do you make of this? This Comey thing is permeating on both sides.

WATTERS: So Comey. Okay, Hillary lost Pennsylvania by 44,000 votes. She lost Wisconsin by 23,000 votes. She lost Michigan, 11,000 votes. Those were blue states she was opposed to win. Look at the swing state like Iowa, she lost by 150,000 votes. This wasn't close. This wasn't enough for this Comey thing at the end with Anthony Weiner didn't tip the scales. This wasn't Bush versus Gore, not a razor-thin election. This was an electoral landslide. Not in the popular vote but electorally. He could say if it wasn't for NBC leaking the access Hollywood tape or if it wasn't for Comey not indicting Hillary. You can play the blame game on both sides.

WILLIAMS: I think there's a story hidden here, and the story is I see Sarah Huckabee Sanders, I see the President. I think people are reacting to the idea that Robert Mueller is asking for White House staff to come in. He is going after Spicer and Reince Priebus and getting them. I think the pressure is building inside the White House and they want to divert attention and they want to focus on Jim Comey. As Dana pointed out, if the Justice Department thought he had somehow violated the law, Jim Comey would've been dragged in, indicted by now.

PERINO: Maybe not. Maybe the Justice Department is looking at him.

WILLIAMS: I don't know, but I think at this point, it's after the fact thing, to me what I see is this kind of aggressive focus on Comey should serves the President PR101. Don't look at me. Look over here.

GUTFELD: Watch him.

PERINO: Watch Jesse.

WILLIAMS: He is tall.

GUILFOYLE: Tall versus short. Directly ahead. Bernie Sanders wants free health care for all but there's a catch. We will tell you about it when "The Five." returns.

WILLIAMS: Senator Bernie Sanders made a big announcement today. He wants to bring socialism to the healthcare industry.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BERNIE SANDERS, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Today we begin the long and difficult struggle to end the international disgrace of the United States, our great nation, being the only major country on earth not to guarantee healthcare to all American people. As proud Americans, our job is to lead the world on healthcare. Not to be other major country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Single payer healthcare, now Kimberly, you like this idea, apparently like most Democrats about more than a half like it.

GUILFOYLE: We had been watching that position evolve over time, where at first it had pretty much limited partisan support where you mostly saw liberals, Democrats focused on it, but it seems to be gaining broader appeal across party lines. I think this is a very predictable thing we're seeing on the part leading Democrats. A lot of people want it. They're also adopting this idea and they're this post office list of people who are supporting because I think they feel in order to garner that support to be the next Presidential candidate, they're going to have to be for single payer to carve out that Bernie support.

WILLIAMS: Sarah Huckabee Sanders as Jesse said, terrible idea.

WATTERS: Sarah Huckabee Sanders also had a great one and I want to echo it Juan, she said "If Americans wanted single-payer healthcare, Bernie Sanders would have been President." Fantastic line, the problem with single payer is Math.

GUILFOYLE: A lot of people supported Bernie, some of the same policies.

WATTERS: That is true, but I don't think there's an appetite for single payer in this country. The problem is you can't pay for it. Even if you raise taxes to 50 percent on the wealthiest people, you still can't come close. So I love to the Democrats are running so far left on this issue. I think that is fantastic. Let them do that and let the voters decide. They had their chance on healthcare and they blew it. It's time for them to step aside.

WILLIAMS: By the way Dana, some Republican are still looking at a repeal of Obamacare, they got 17 days left to do it. What do you think?

PERINO: I think that the Democrats has always pick a losing issue. And healthcare would be it. They are actually had a win with Obamacare right now, it is not repealed yet and I think they should just take that win and try the single payer in the future. But the things is Republican always end up being the one that had to figure out how to pay for it. They never had to figure out how to pay for it, they show all the goodies and back out on the badies and we end up in sour and it is like how are you going to pay for it. Same as the climate change.

WILLIAMS: Yes I think Republicans did part D, you know --

PERINO: Pay for yourself.

WILLIAMS: I don't think so.

PERINO: Oh yeah, back me up.

WILLIAMS: All right. So normally Greg this is the time when you get to mock me.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: but I was so entertain by your mocking birdie. I would like you to do it for the audience.

GUTFELD: If history has taught us anything, you do not take advice from a socialist about improving anything. Socialism has killed more people than malaria and the plague. Sanders has his way, there will be no bottoms up centralized system that was used to fight - deal with hurricane, it would have been a centralized government, and everything would had been bug down. You need three things. You need capitalism which is based on choice and competition. We sue it for everything and it works, but when we get to this part of the world, healthcare we stop. We can't do capitalism competition and choice, but if we actually try, that is what we need to do, in your minds we can't fund trillion dollar a year program on rich people because they won't exist. Middle class is going to be hit by this, it is a big mistake, and it is a losing proposition.

WILLIAMS: Well "One more thing" is coming right at you. Stay with us.

WATTERS: Time now for one more thing. Don't you just love marriage proposals? Here's a sweet couple out of Kansas City.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh my god.

(LAUGHTER)

(BEEP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Nuh-uh. For real?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Oh, it's fake.

WATTERS: It is not fake. Not fake. $3,000 engagement ring down in the mud. All right, it's all good. They still love each other.

GUILFOYLE: Did he buy it, because he has purchase protection for the loss of the item.

GUTFELD: Who cares? Move on.

(LAUGHTER)

WILLIAMS: Move on K.G.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: Juan, what do you got?

WILLIAMS: So Gerri Willis is finally cancer free. And now she is doing an amazing job of raising awareness for the need of women to have mammograms and raising money for the cause. A bunch of us chipped in, including my pal Kimberly Guilfoyle, the Fox News channel and Dana Perino. The Fox News channel also helps sponsor Gerri's breast cancer awareness raise that took place in central park last weekend. If you would like to make a donation, go to commentnyc.org/Gerri. To all of you and congratulations to Gerri. Gerri let me just say from Dana and Kimberly and me, you're an inspiration.

GUTFELD: And not Jesse and me. Good job Juan.

WILLIAMS: Oh, I wanted to show you -- this is her bracelet.

GUILFOYLE: We love her. I'm so happy to have her back here at Fox.

PERINO: I love her haircut.

GUILFOYLE: She is so chic. I love her. On to a sort of interesting and half-naked one. Some hunky first responders helping out after hurricane Irma in Florida, getting a lot of attention online from the ladies. The police department posted this photo on its Facebook page on Sunday, prompting many comments. I feel faint. I feel safer just looking at the picture. They love how millions of women are going crazy over their husband. By the way, he is single, ladies. And, Greg, just to let you know. But don't call 911 and request these specific individuals.

GUTFELD: We got a minute less.

WATTERS: Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: All right. Podcast. Dave Ruben has a great podcast. It's really good. Now it's time for, "I hate this people" I haven't done one of these in a while. All right. Dude with the man bun who brings in multiple water bottles and puts them at each workout station so it looks like you're working out at each one and no one else can use it. I am onto you, and I've been doing stuff to that water. You better stop. It's not just your gym, you jerk!

(LAUGHTER)

WILLIAMS: Road rage over here, Dana.

PERINO: I had one about the hurricane. Blake Shelton and Usher. Google it. You'll love it.

WATTERS: that is not happening.

(LAUGHTER)

Anyway. Set you DVR's never miss an episode of "The Five." "Hannity" is up next.

