Fortnite season 5: What we know so far

Season five of "Fortnite" is almost upon us and as usual the internet has been blowing up with fan theories, plot leaks and data mining secrets.

Keen-eyed gamers have noticed objects appearing and disappearing around the map, leading many to believe that big changes are on their way.

These changes started after a June 30th rocket launch from the evil lair (near Snobby Shores) opened up various cracks in the sky, and around the map. These cracks have only become bigger in the past few days, and now cover virtually the entire sky of the map.

All of these changes have given credence to fan theories, that Fortnite is set for a huge overhaul, with various areas of the map to be changed or replaced completely. These alterations are expected to follow a theme of time travel or different time periods.

