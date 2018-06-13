Expand / Collapse search
Kim Kardashian lobbies for tweet-editing feature

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend Harper's Bazaar's celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly - S1BEUALEGXAA

Wish there was a way to edit your tweets on Twitter? You're not the only one.

Kim Kardashian West on Tuesday revealed she recently lobbied Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for a tweet-editing feature.

"I had a very good convo with @jack this weekend at Kanye's bday and I think he really heard me out on the edit button," Kardashian West tweeted.

