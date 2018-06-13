Kim Kardashian lobbies for tweet-editing feature
Wish there was a way to edit your tweets on Twitter? You're not the only one.
Kim Kardashian West on Tuesday revealed she recently lobbied Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for a tweet-editing feature.
"I had a very good convo with @jack this weekend at Kanye's bday and I think he really heard me out on the edit button," Kardashian West tweeted.
