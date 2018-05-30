Nintendo launches first Pokemon game for the Switch

The Switch already enjoys a healthy collection of Nintendo first-party games, but last night the first Pokemon game was announced for the system. What's more, it's already available to download and play!

The game is called Pokemon Quest, but it's very different from the core Pokemon games we are used to seeing on Nintendo's handhelds. This is Pokemon-lite, and it's a free-to-start game that's also heading to Android and iOS platforms.

While that will be disappointing for some (most?) gamers, it's certainly worth taking a look at this rather quirky take on what a Pokemon game can be.

If Minecraft and Pokemon had a child, this is probably what it would look like.

Each Pokemon is depicted in cube form and the player doesn't control them directly. Instead, they'll wander around in groups across Tumblecube Island while the player waits for attack bars to fill. The aim is to clear stages while collecting Power Stones and other items from around the island.

Each Pokemon can be powered up and used in formations while back at base camp you can do some crafting, create new items, which in turn attract new Pokemon for you to collect. Yes, this is Pokemon in its most casual form, but then when you're targeting free-to-play on mobile platforms it has to be.

