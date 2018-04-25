Bigfoot spotted in New Jersey?

Bigfoot might just have the best travel agent of all time.

Just a couple of months after purportedly being spotted in the Canadian wilderness, the legendary Sasquatch has been spotted in New Jersey, according to the Asbury Park Press, which first reported the news.

The sighting, listed in the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization database, was in the Pine Barrens part of New Jersey on April 7 when a husband and wife, who were walking their dog, claim they spotted the creature.

"After a bit we started to drive off," Tricia, the wife who observed Bigfoot said, according to the report. "I am driving and in a split second I saw something brown on 2 legs and about 6 feet tall sprint behind the car in the area we were just in. I caught it in my rear view mirror. I was kind of thinking to myself that my eyes were playing tricks on me but I just couldn't shake it."

VIDEO: IS IT... BIGFOOT? HARD-TO-MAKE-OUT FOOTAGE PURPORTING TO SHOW LEGENDARY GIANT IN CANADA FOREST GOES VIRAL

It's unclear exactly what Tricia saw in the New Jersey town (maybe it's the infamous Russian gangster from "The Sopranos" episode where Christopher and Paulie get lost??), but whatever it was, it was enough for Tricia to get spooked.

Bigfoot and his (or is it a her?) brethren have purportedly been spotted several times over the years in the Garden State, most recently in Cape May County in November 2016. Tim Hanna, along with his friends, were watching TV when they noticed a creature "just under six feet tall," walking away from Hanna's house.

"The creature was about 150 feet away and passed under a street light, which gave us the ability to get a decent look at it," Hanna said in the report. "It was long limbed, but clearly not human. Because of the lighting it was in silhouette, but we could see that it was covered with hair. It was walking with its shoulders hunched forward, and did not appear to be in any distress. We watched it pass from view as it went behind trees and into the woods on the far side of the street."

POSITIVE SHE SAW BIGFOOT, SHE'S SUING CALIFORNIA

It's unclear whether Bigfoot uses Expedia to zip across North America or uses Uber or another ride-sharing service to see the sights of this great continent, but he sure does get around.

In October 2017, Bigfoot was reportedly spotted in Northern California, but only because he had gotten greedy and tried to eat a pig.

Jeffrey Gonzalez, a self-described paranormal expert, said he heard about the sighting from a local farmer who said he saw the creature and five others running on his ranch near Avocado Lake.

“One of them, which was extremely tall, had a pig over its shoulder," Gonzalez said in comments obtained by Fox 26, a Fox News affiliate. "And the five scattered and the one with the pig was running so fast it didn’t see an irrigation pipe and it tripped, with the pig flying over."

In March, the residents of Wapum, Pa. held their annual Bigfoot hunt, but surprisingly came up empty.

