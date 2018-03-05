Last month, reports emerged about a strange workplace hazard at Apple's sleek new headquarters in Cupertino. It seems that people keep walking head first into the glass walls at Apple Park.

Now the San Francisco Chronicle confirms the news via 911 calls on three separate incidents in early January. Some highlights:

First call: "We had an individual who ran into a glass wall pane and they hit their head. They have a small cut on their head and they are bleeding, slightly disoriented."

Second call: "So we had an employee, he was on campus and he walked into a glass window, hitting his head, has a little bit of a cut on the eyebrow." When the dispatcher asks if the blood is "spurting or pouring out," the caller clarifies: "I think it’s just leaking … a small cut."

Third call: "Um, I walked into a glass door on the first floor of Apple Park when I was trying to go outside, which was very silly." The dispatcher seeks clarity: "You walked through a glass door?" No, the caller responds. "I didn’t walk through a glass door. I walked into a glass door."

As Gizmodo explains, Apple wanted an innovative design to allow workers to move around quickly with few distractions, "which sounds great until they started bonking into invisible barriers."

This article originally appeared on Newser: 911 Calls Confirm Strange Workplace Hazard at Apple