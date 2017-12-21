Top last-minute holiday gifts for gamers

The holiday shopping season is almost over, but a lot of folks are still getting their gifts together, while others rely on the last minute to get all their shopping done. So if you’re still stuck for gift ideas for the gamers in your life, we have a few suggestions.

Retro gaming is coming back in a big way, with a number of old-school emulators hitting the market in time for the holidays. If you're looking to stuff the stockings full of retro gaming joy, the Retron Five, by Hyperkin, lets you experience all the classic Nintendo and Sega games. It’s compatible with old NES, Super Nintendo, Genesis and Game Boy cartridges, and it will play in HD. Even better - you don't even have to blow into the cartridges to make them work!

Every gamer needs to communicate with their online friends and foes – and Afterglow makes quality gaming headsets that range from $14.99 to $99.99. And most come with Bluetooth connectivity for wireless use.

Mousepads are one of the most important tools for people who like to line up late at night to play online shooters like “Counter Strike.” And most gamers agree - the bigger the better. The size can help Mac and PC gamers get more precision in their mouse movements, which in turn will result in more accuracy in their clicks. The Roccat Taito control endurance gaming mousepad fills that need easily and comes in two sizes. It retails on their website for $14.99.

And finally, for the wannabe gaming pro, Scuf makes professional controllers for players on Playstation and X-Box Consoles. They’re fully customizable, and generally add extra paddle buttons on the bottom of the controller for ease of use. But make sure you’re getting it for a serious gamer – they generally start around $100.

The good news – all of these products and more are still available online, and there’s still time to order to make sure your gift is there by Christmas. And if you miss your window, you can find most in retail stores like Best Buy, Target, and Game Stop.