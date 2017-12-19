Hilarious Cockatiel sings 'pitch perfect' Apple ringtone when it's upset

Polly want an iPhone?

An emotional cockatiel went viral Tuesday after his owner uploaded a video of the bird singing an Apple ringtone.

The video showed "Lucky" the cockatiel tweeting a perfect rendition of Apple’s “Opening” ringtone. Ben Pluimer, the person who recorded the video, wrote in a caption on Vimeo that Lucky sang the ringtone whenever he got upset.

“Whenever Lucky gets upset, he sings an Apple ringtone,” Pluimer wrote. “It usually happens when they tie their shoes to get ready to leave the house. It’s adorable, and also pitch perfect.”

The video of Lucky’s melodious performance shot to the top of Reddit’s video subreddit. The video has over 85,000 upvotes and more than 1,900 comments as of Tuesday.

Cockatiels were known to be vocal birds and can be taught to whistle tunes and say words, according to Parrotsecrets.com.

“While not as adept as their larger parrot cousins at mimicry, cockatiels — especially males — are very good at recognizing some sounds and imitating them,” Susan Parretts wrote for the Nest. “After a while, you might find that your tiel starts to sing along with the music, especially if you sing or whistle it to him yourself. Not only will this allow you to interact with your feathered friend, but it might result in a tiel who enjoys singing all on his own.”