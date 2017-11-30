Former Google exec takes leave from startup after report of inappropriate relationship at tech giant

Andy Rubin, a former Google executive and the creator of the Android operating system, is taking a leave of absence from his new startup after a report surfaced about an "improper relationship" while he was still at the tech giant.

Rubin, who is the founder of Essential Products, a technology hardware startup, is taking a leave of absence to deal with "personal matters."

"At our last regularly scheduled board meeting earlier in November, Andy asked for a leave of absence to deal with personal matters," an Essential spokesperson told Fox News. "The Board agreed and our President, Niccolo de Masi, will continue to run day to day operations at Essential."

The spokesperson did not add if Rubin's leave of absence had anything to do with the report or when Rubin would be returning to the company.

Rubin reportedly told staff of his pending absence on Monday after The Information reported he abruptly left Google in 2014 due to an inquiry on the aforementioned relationship.

Citing three people familiar with the matter, the news outlet reported that Google began its investigation into the relationship after an employee complained to the company's HR department about her relationship with Rubin. The Information added that the inquiry by Google found Rubin's relationship to be "improper and showed bad judgement,” due to Google's rulebook prohibiting a relationship between a superior and an underling.

Google has yet to respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Rubin is just the latest high-profile person to be accused of improper actions while at the workplace. Yesterday, NBC terminated "Today" host Matt Lauer after allegations of sexual misconduct occurred throughout his tenure at the network.

Others who have been accused of sexual misconduct include disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore, journalist Charlie Rose, New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush, actor Jeffrey Tambor, Sen. Al Franken and a host of others.

Follow Chris Ciaccia on Twitter @Chris_Ciaccia