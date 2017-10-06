Nintendo is increasing Switch production to 2M a month

You can't get a much bigger contrast than the Wii U and Switch. Nintendo struggled to sell the Wii U over its lifetime, now the Japanese company struggles to keep up with demand for the Switch. Such is that demand, Nintendo is thought to have increased production of the hybrid console to two million units per month.

According to DigiTimes, the Switch is currently manufactured by Foxconn and Hosiden, with Foxconn handling more than 50 percent of production. Nintendo has apparently managed to increase production using its existing partners and in spite of severe shortages of DRAM on the market.

The reason for the increase in production isn't just due to current demand and in particular shortages of the Switch in its home territory of Japan. Nintendo is also thinking ahead with China expected to get the Switch at some point in 2018. That's going to put even more pressure on supply considering the size of the Chinese market.

The good news for Nintendo is, because the Switch is so successful just seven months after launching, other manufacturers are lining up to try and win Switch production contracts. Both Pegatron Technology and Wistron are thought to be very keen on doing a deal, with Pegatron locating a team near Nintendo's Japanese headquarters to make talks easier.

Even without additional manufacturing partners, Nintendo is expected to easily reach its target of shipping 20 million Switch consoles in 2017. Maybe everyone will get a Switch for Christmas after all?

We can only guess at how big the Switch installed base is going to be by this time next year. Could Nintendo even surpass the Xbox One before 2018 is over?

