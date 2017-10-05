Instagram now lets you poll people in Stories

Instagram Stories are about to get a little more interactive.

The Facebook-owned social media app on Tuesday introduced a new feature that lets you create and add a poll to your story. The polling feature, and some new creative tools for your stories, are available as part of Instagram version 17 and above in the App Store and Google Play.

"Whether you're trying to plan tomorrow's outfit, choosing which class to take or figuring out where to go for dinner, now it's easy to share a two-option poll right in your story," Instagram wrote in a blog post.

To try it out, just snap or select a photo or video for your story like usual, then select the "poll" sticker and place it wherever you like. "You can write out your own question and even customize the poll choices," Instagram wrote.

Then, just share your poll and friends and followers who view your story will be able to vote and see the results in real time. "Once someone has voted on your poll, they'll see which choice is in the lead at any given moment," Instagram explained. "And if they watch your story again later, they'll see the latest results."

To see the results of your own poll, swipe up like you normally would to see who viewed your story. There, you'll see how many votes each option received, who voted, and how they voted. Like Stories, polls disappear after 24 hours.

As The Next Web points out, Instagram's new polling feature is similar to popular add-on for Snapchat called Polly.

Meanwhile, Instagram also introduced two new creative tools for stories: a color picker for text and brushes and an alignment tool for text and stickers. The new color picker (an eyedropper icon) will let you select any hue from your photo or video and apply it to your text or drawing tool. The alignment tool, which is only available on iOS at this time, will help you position your text in the center of your story and "avoid placing it anywhere that might get covered up when someone watches your story," Instagram wrote.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.