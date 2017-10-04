Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Smartphones

Your smartphone is upsetting you, study says

By Nicolas Vega, New York Post
iphone hands istock

 (max-kegfire)

British scientists claim to have pinpointed at least one of the causes of your bad moods: your smartphone.

Nearly a third of notifications from your smartphone trigger negative emotions, making you feel more hostile, upset, nervous, afraid and ashamed than you were before picking up your phone, according to a newly released study from Nottingham Trent University.

According to the researchers, the main culprits were notifications related to work, as well as those related to phone updates and Wi-Fi availability.

“It is clear that social notifications make people happy, but when they receive lots of work-related and or non-human notifications, the opposite effect occurs,” Dr. Eiman Kanjo told UK newspaper The Telegraph.

Indeed, notifications from friends buoyed participants’ moods, and helped foster feelings of belonging to a group.

To gather the data, the scientists invited participants to download an app that would collect information about their phone’s notifications over a five-week span.

In all, the scientists observed 50 participants as they received over half a million notifications over a five-week span, self-reporting their reactions in a questionnaire three times a day.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.