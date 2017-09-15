Sorry, Alexa. 'South Park' episode messes with viewers' home devices

The 21st season of South Park debuted Wednesday, and it seems technology has finally advanced enough to pull Cartman and company's foul-mouthed antics out of the TV and into America's living rooms.

In Wednesday's episode, "White People Renovating Houses," characters repeatedly yelled commands at Amazon Echo and Google Home devices, the Hollywood Reporter reports. Thanks to the nature of voice activation, this led to some chaotic and foul-mouthed results with real-life Echos and Homes across the country.

"This South Park episode has set my Amazon Alexa off about 15 times so far. Had to unplug it," one fan tweeted. "We have an Alexa and a Google Home and South Park repeatedly screwed with both of them tonight," tweeted another.

Some viewers ended up with offensive-sounding items on their grocery lists, had their alarms reset, or heard their devices repeat NSFW phrases. As Consumerist delicately puts it, Cartman got a group of devices on the show to repeatedly "say things about human genitalia," and devices in the real world dutifully followed suit.

