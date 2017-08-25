Amazon Prime Members to Get 'Special Savings' at Whole Foods

Amazon's $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods Market is set to become a done deal on Monday, and that will be good news for shoppers — especially those with a Prime membership.

Amazon on Thursday announced that once the acquisition closes, Whole Foods will be lowering its prices on "a selection of best-selling staples across its stores." That includes "Whole Trade bananas, organic avocados, organic large brown eggs, organic responsibly-farmed salmon and tilapia, organic baby kale and baby lettuce," and the list goes on.



The news gets even better for Amazon Prime members. The retail giant said Prime "will become Whole Foods Market's customer rewards program" in the future once the company completes "certain technical integration work" and that members will get "special savings and other in-store benefits."

So, on top of offering free, two-day shipping on Amazon.com purchases; unlimited access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Reading; unlimited photo storage via Prime Photos; and early access to Amazon's Lightning Deals, a $99 yearly Prime membership will soon get you special discounts at Whole Foods.

New members can try Prime for free for 30 days; after that you'll pay $99 a year or $10.99 per month for these benefits. If you plan to use it for any length of time, the $99 annual fee is a better deal.

Following the acquisition, Whole Foods' private label products — including 365 Everyday Value, Whole Foods Market, Whole Paws, and Whole Catch — will be available for purchase via Amazon.com, AmazonFresh, Prime Pantry, and Prime Now. Amazon also plans to install lockers at select Whole Foods stores where customers can pick up their Amazon.com purchases and send returns back to the company.

"This is just the beginning — Amazon and Whole Foods Market plan to offer more in-store benefits and lower prices for customers over time as the two companies integrate logistics and point-of-sale and merchandising systems," Amazon said.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.